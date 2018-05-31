Legal Notices, June 1, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (6/1, 6/15, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 12, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Evergreen TPM CASE NUMBER: 17-291 TPM/CDP FILING DATE: December 18, 2017 APPLICANT: Evergreen Development, LLC LOCATION: 1146 Evergreen Drive (APN 259-280-24) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider approval of a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit for a three-lot subdivision. The property is located within the Residential 8 (R8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 12, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/01/18 CN 21819

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (6/1, 6/15, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Padilla Bowen Addition CASE NUMBER: 17-221 CR/CDP FILING DATE: September 18, 2017 APPLICANT: Jessica Padilla and Nathan Bowen LOCATION: 1017 San Andrade Drive (APN 259-103-05) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Conceptual Review and Coastal Development Permit for a second-story addition to an existing single-family home. The subject property is located in the Residential 5 (R5) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 11, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination.06/01/18 CN 21818

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 15-162 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2018-03, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions) and Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, which proposes changes to the City’s inclusionary housing regulations to better address the need for affordable units reserved in new development projects.” Titles 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. This item was continued from the May 23, 2018 City Council Agenda. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (July 24, 2015 through September 4, 2015) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 06/01/18 CN 21817

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2018-09 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2018/2019 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON JUNE 13, 2018, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications, B. Estimate of Cost, C. Diagram of the District, and D. Assessment of the Estimated Cost SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2018/2019 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY2018/2019: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON JUNE 13, 2018, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED AND ADOPTED this 9th day of May, 2018, by the following vote to wit: AYES: NAYS: ABSENT: ABSTAIN: Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor City of Encinitas, California Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 06/01/18 CN 21810

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, to consider approving the Carlsbad Transnet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for fiscal years 2018/19 through 2022/23 for inclusion in the Regional Transportation Improvement Program. The Carlsbad Program of Projects consists of the following: Project Amount El Camino Real and Cannon Road $2,285,000 College Boulevard Reach A $11,952,000 Poinsettia Lane Reach E $12,958,000 Pavement Management – Overlay $14,750,000 Pavement Management – Seal $3,750,000 Avenida Encinas – Widen from PAR to Embarcadero Lane $5,347,000 El Camino Real Widening La Costa Avenue to Arenal Road $2,550,000 El Camino Real Widening Cassia to Camino Vida Roble $2,800,000 Palomar Airport Road Right Turn Lane to southbound Paseo Del Norte $938,000 Palomar Airport Road Left Turn Lane to northbound Paseo Del Norte $255,000 Carlsbad Boulevard Realignment $3,250,000 El Camino Real and College Boulevard – Intersection Improvements $1,025,000 ADA Improvements $1,670,000 Traffic Signal – RAMS $105,000 Carlsbad Blvd and Tamarack Avenue Pedestrian Improvement Project $2,900,000 Terramar Area Complete Street Improvements $1,000,000 Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue Improvements$1,320,000 Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvements, Valley Street to I-5 $1,080,000 Kelly Drive and Park Drive Complete Street Improvements $4,175,000 Valley Street Complete Street Improvements $1,645,000 Adaptive Traffic Signal Program $3,125,000 Carlsbad Village and Barrio Traffic Circles $1,500,000 Carlsbad Boulevard Pedestrian Roadway Lighting $1,325,000 State Street Improvements at northwest corner with Grand Avenue $325,000 Christiansen Avenue Improvements $310,000 Chestnut Avenue Complete Street Improvement, I-5 to the railroad $85,000 Street Light Bulb Replacement Program $3,645,000 Copies of the Program of Project List are on file in the Office of the City Clerk and are open to public inspection. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available after Thursday, June 7, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Jonathan Schauble, Associate Civil Engineer in the Public Works Department at 760-602-2762. If you challenge the selected projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the Public Hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the Public Hearing. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL PUBLISH: JUNE 1, 2018 06/01/18 CN 21809

NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2018-19 OPERATING AND CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUDGETS The City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2018-19 appropriations. This will include Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city and Carlsbad Municipal Water District and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2018-19, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2017-18 Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting and present their views and comments during the public hearing. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, or on the city’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/finance/budget.asp Written and telephone inquiries may be directed to Helga Stover (helga.stover@carlsbadca.gov) at the Finance Department, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, 760-602-2429.

PUBLISH DATES: May 25 and June 1, 2018. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21806

T.S. No.: 2012-17791 A.P.N.: 123-041-25-00 Property Address: 2909 OVERLAND TRAIL, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: GARY E. JOESTEN, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0899492 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/29/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 456,036.08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2909 OVERLAND TRAIL, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 123-041-25-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 456,036.08. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2012-17791. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 12, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/01/18, 06/08/18, 06/15/18 CN 21816

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 10/25/2004, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by CARLA NEUMANN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN as trustor in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. as beneficiary, and was recorded on 11/1/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1034871, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 1/30/2014, recorded on 2/26/2014, as instrument number 2014-0077994, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 5/17/2018 is $199,853.28; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0280542 notice is hereby given that on 6/25/2018 at 1:00 PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: LOT 38 OF OCEANA UNIT NO. V, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5460, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1964. PARCEL 2: NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR SUPPORT, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR OF THE ROOF HEREIN WHICH IS A COMMON ROOF SITUATED ON THE PREMISES HEREIN DESCRIBED AND ADJOINING LOTS. PARCEL 3: NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND THROUGH LOT 84 OF OCEANA UNIT NO. V, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5460, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1964. APN: 160-210-38-00 Commonly known as: 3760 VISTA CAMPANA SOUTH #38, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057, AKA 3760 S VISTA CAMPANA SOUTH 38 The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $204,073.42. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $20,407.34. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $20,407.34 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: May 17, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: 858-750-7600 Fax No: 858-412-2705 STOX 909521 06/01, 06/08, 06/15 CN 21815

T.S. No. 062429-CA APN: 217-593-10-05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/2/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/11/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0580545, and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 06/23/2006, as Instrument 2006-0446430, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DIANA J. HAYS, AN UNMARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/15TH FRACTIONAL INTEREST AS TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA PORTIONS OF LOT 1 OF VISTA TRACT 89-07 (PHASE II) (AMENDED MAP), IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13135, FILED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 1, 1994 AS THE COMMON AREA PORTIONS OF SUCH LOT ARE SHOWN AND/OR DEFINED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN (PHASE 1 OF HERITAGE AT VISTA LARGO), FILED FOR RECORD ON MAY 22, 1995 WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY AS DOCUMENT NO. 1995-0213293 (THE “CONDOMINIUM PLAN”). RESERVING THEREFROM THOSE EASEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS FOR HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO DESCRIBED BELOW. PARCEL 2: SEPARATE INTEREST NO. 186, AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE APPURTENANT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND GENERAL UTILITY PURPOSES ON AND OVER ANY PORTION OF THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY AND THE RIGHT TO USE ANY COMMON AREA UTILITIES AS FURTHER STATED IN THE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS FOR HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO REFERRED TO BELOW. SUCH EASEMENT SHALL INCLUDE THE RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER PRIVATE STREETS AND THE RIGHT OF ACCESS TO AND USE AND ENJOYMENT OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED IN RECREATIONAL AREAS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS FOR HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO. THIS EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO ALL PARCELS DESCRIBED HEREIN. THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY IS FOR THE USE OF OWNERS OF CONDOMINIUMS WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO THE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS FOR HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO AND IS NOT FOR THE USE OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC. THIS EASEMENT SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS TO EACH PORTION OF THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY UPON CONVEYANCE OF SUCH PORTION TO THE HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO ASSOCIATION. PARCEL 4: THE SIDE YARD MAINTENANCE EASEMENT, IF ANY, DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN AS BEING APPURTENANT TO THE SEPARATE INTEREST DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE. SUCH EASEMENT, IF ANY, IS FOR ACCESS TO MAINTAIN, REPAIR AND REBUILD THE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE LOCATED WITHIN THE SEPARATE INTEREST DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 2 ABOVE. PARCEL 5: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER, UPON AND ACROSS LOTS A-1, AND A-2 OF VISTA TRACT 89-07 (PHASE I) (AMENDED MAP), ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13160, FILED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON NOVEMBER 1, 1994, AS SET FORTH IN THAT CERTAIN DEED AND RECIPROCAL EASEMENT AGREEMENT ANTIGUA DRIVE (SUPERSEDING GRANT OF ACCESS AND UTILITY EASEMENTS AND MAINTENANCE CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT) RECORDED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MAY 19, 1995 AS DOCUMENT NO. 1995- 0211401 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. AS OF THE DATE OF CONVEYANCE OF THIS DEED, ALL PORTIONS OF THE STREET IMPROVEMENTS MAY NOT HAVE BEEN COMPLETED. THE RIGHT TO USE ANY PORTION OF SUCH EASEMENT AREA FOR WHICH IMPROVEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN COMPLETED AS OF THE DATE OF CONVEYANCE OF THIS DEED SHALL COMMENCE UPON COMPLETION AND OPENING FOR USE OF SUCH STREET IMPROVEMENTS BY THE DEVELOPER UNDER THE AGREEMENT RECORDED AS DOCUMENT NO. 1995-0211401 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 6: A NON-EXLCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER, UPON AND ACROSS THOSE PRIVATE STREETS WITHIN VISTA TRACT 89-07 (PHASE II) (AMENDED MAP), IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 13135, FILED WITH THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 1, 1994 OVER WHICH ACCESS EASEMENTS HAVE BEEN GRANTED TO OR MAP LATER BE GRANTED TO HERITAGE & LEGENDS AT VISTA LARGO ASSOCIATION. AS OF THE DATE OF CONVEYANCE OF THIS DEED, ALL PORTIONS OF THE STREET IMPROVEMENTS MAY NOT HAVE BEEN COMPLETED. THE RIGHT TO USE ANY PORTION OF SUCH EASEMENT AREA FOR WHICH IMPROVEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN COMPLETED AS OF THE DATE OF CONVEYANCE OF THIS DEED SHALL COMMENCE UPON COMPLETION AND OPENING FOR USE OF SUCH STREET IMPROVEMENTS BY GRANTOR. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2082 FAIRHOPE LOOP VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $132,426.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 062429-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 909370 06/01/18, 06/08/18 06/15/18 CN 21814

T.S. No.: 2018-04278 APN: 300-352-51-00 TRA No.: 08005 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/26/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DARREN J. RILEY AND JILL RILEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Beneficiary Name: ERWIN C. HANDLEY, JR. TRUSTEE OF THE HANDLEY FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 10, 2009 Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/3/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0057217 in book —, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/25/2018 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $150,520.07 The property heretofore is being sold as is. The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 13715 NOGALES DRIVE, DEL MAR, CA 92014 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 300-352-51-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-04278. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC. TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 5/24/2018 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 2411 West La Palma Avenue, Suite 350 – Bldg. 1 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer STOX 908635 06/01/18, 06/08/18, 06/15/18 CN 21813

T.S. No. 17-48082 APN: 222-030-51-39 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RONALD M MARTIN, AND KAY J MARTIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 10/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0753008 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:6/22/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $629,147.15 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1725 PLAYA VISTA SAN MARCOS, California 92078 Described as follows: PARCEL NO. 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/24TH INTEREST IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA “CA-3” AS SHOWN AND DESCRIBED ON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED MARCH 25, 2005, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-0243616, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AFFECTING A PORTION OF LOT 1 OF TRACT NO. 5131-1 ACCORDING TO MAP NO. 14852 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER FOR SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON AUGUST 4, 2004, AS FILE NO. 2004-0736474. PARCEL NO. 2: UNIT 39 AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN REFERRED TO IN PARCEL NO. 1 ABOVE. PARCEL NO. 3: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS OF ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR USE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, REPLACEMENT, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS FOR VARADERO MAINTENANCE CORPORATION, (THE “DECLARATION”) RECORDED DECEMBER 16, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 04- 01182503, ANY SUPPLEMENTS OR AMENDMENTS THERETO, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. RESERVING UNTO GRANTOR, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO GRANT AND TRANSFER ALL OR A PORTION OF THE SAME, AS FOLLOWS: ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORATION AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED. RESERVING THEREFROM, FOR THE BENEFIT OF GRANTOR, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO GRANT OR TRANSFER ALL OR A PORTION OF THE SAME, NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS OF ACCESS, INGRESS, EGRESS, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, AS DESCRIBED IN THE RECORDED SUBDIVISION MAP(S) FOR THE PROPERTY AND IN THE DECLARATION. FURTHER RESERVING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT WITHOUT ANY OBLIGATION TO ENTER THE PROPERTY FOR A TERM OF TWELVE (12) MONTHS FOLLOWING THE RECORDATION DATE OF THIS GRANT DEED, TO COMPLETE AND REPAIR ANY IMPROVEMENTS OR LANDSCAPING LOCATED THEREON AS DETERMINED NECESSARY BY GRANTOR, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION, IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS (A) FOR THE RECORDATION OF THIS MAP, (B) OF APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES, AND (C) OF GRANTOR’S DEVELOPMENT PLAN. SUCH ENTRY BY GRANTOR SHALL BE PRECEDED BY REASONABLE NOTICE TO GRANTEE BEFORE SUCH ENTRY. IF THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY IS NOT COMPLIED WITH BY GRANTEE, GRANTOR MAY ENFORCE THIS RIGHT OF ENTRY IN A COURT OF LAW. GRANTEE SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF SAID BREACH INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COURT COSTS. THIS RESERVATION OF RIGHT OF ENTRY SHALL AUTOMATICALLY EXPIRE TWELVE (12) MONTHS FROM THE RECORDATION OF THIS GRANT DEED. A.P.N #.: 222-030-51-39 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48082. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 5/24/2018 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Kelly Reynaga, Associate THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25599 Pub Dates 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/2018 CN 21811

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4138-38 Title Order No. 05935331 APN 186-280-18-00 TRA No. 94075 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/02/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/27/2018 at 10:00 AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 10-17-12 as Doc,# 2012-0637238 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Woods Valley Plaza, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, as Trustor, in favor of Mission Coast Properties, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: Parcel 1: Remainder Lot of County of San Diego Tract No 5039-1, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14009, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, July 27, 2000. Parcel 2: A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress and utility purposes, over and along and across those portions of Lots 3 through 12 inclusive, of County of San Diego Tract No. 5039-1, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14009, being shown and delineated as (private road) “Toyon Ridge Trail” and further described in that Private Road Maintenance Agreement recorded January 7, 2000 as File/Page No. 2000-0010857 of Official Records. Beneficiary Phone; (858) 334-9829 Beneficiary; Mission Coast Properties, Inc., Attn; W. Lorne Duthie, 328 Gravilla Street, La Jolla, CA 92037 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the. real property described above is purported to be; UNKNOWN. DIRECTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED BY WRITTEN REQUEST SUBMITTED TO THE BENEFICIARY WITHIN 10 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AT THE ADDRESS ABOVE. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sate postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4138-38. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $176,828.34 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 5/23/18 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Gwen Cleveland, Asst. Vice President A-4659004 06/01/2018, 06/08/2018, 06/15/2018 CN 21808

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 9448-8828 TSG Order No.: 730-1507279-70 A.P.N.: 215-491-24-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(c)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/15/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/07/2004 as Document No.: 2004-1149817, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SURESH NAVAL MEHTA AND PRAGNA S. MEHTA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date and Time: 06/29/2018 at 10:00 AM. Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7227 EL FUERTE STREET, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,273,492.43 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (714)730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.servicelinkASAP.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9448-8828. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.servicelinkASAP.com or Call: (714) 730-2727. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate A-4658423 06/01/2018, 06/08/2018, 06/15/2018 CN 21807

Title Order No.: 05935165 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50963-CA Reference No.: Rancho Del Lago HOA Inc APN No.: 265-432-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 10/30/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/15/2018 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 10/31/2017 as Document No. 2017-0506205 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Lokesh S Tantuwaya, Trustee of the L.S. Tantuwaya MD Family Trust, dated November 19, 2004 and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REIGONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 265-432-04-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 6415 Primero Izquierdo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $19,605.85 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Rancho Del Lago Home Owner’s Association, Incorporated, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50963-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 5/21/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information Please Call 949-860-9155 By: Rhonda Rorie, AVP (IFS# 7553 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18) CN 21785

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 127653 Title No. 160184437 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06/22/2018 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 02/28/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0159825** and Modified on 6/23/2014 by Instrument No. 2014-0258737**, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Andres E. Mendez, and Maria Sandra Mendez, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 128-410-15-00. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12519 Calle De Halcones, Valley Center, CA 92082. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $408,191.12. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 5/18/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832. The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – WWW.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 127653. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4658428 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018, 06/08/2018 CN 21782

T.S. No.: 2017-03126-CA A.P.N.: 158-462-08-00 Property Address: 5114 El Circulo, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DEBORAH D. HANSEN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/20/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0824936 in book —-, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/25/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 412,034.05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5114 El Circulo, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 158-462-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 412,034.05. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03126-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 11, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21768

T.S. No.: 2017-01484-CA A.P.N.: 258-172-23-06 Property Address: 940 Sealane #6, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Robert W. Stegman, An Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1034240 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/20/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 678,956.36 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 940 Sealane #6, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 258-172-23-06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 678,956.36. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01484-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 9, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21767

T.S. No.: 2014-04194-CA A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 Property Address: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: BLAS A. GURIS AND NANCI A. GURIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0063178 in book —, page 11605 and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/20/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 593,776.22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 San Bristo Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-270-10-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 593,776.22. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-04194-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 12, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 06/08/18 CN 21766

APN: 155-062-09-00 TS No: CA08002233-16-2 TO No: 8711672 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 31, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On June 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 5, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0380821, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JULIE EMPEY, A MARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. as nominee for AMERICAN MORTGAGE NETWORK, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2051 S. HORNE ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,122,169.37 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08002233-16-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 2, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08002233-16-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 41353, Pub Dates: 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21763

T.S. No. 17-0475-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/2/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JOSEPH R. LUNA AND BETHANY L. LUNA, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 5/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0438865 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2930 RANCHO CORTES CARLSBAD, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 222-661-01-00 Date of Sale: 6/18/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $875,456.75, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0475-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 5/4/2018 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0332255 To: COAST NEWS 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018 CN 21748

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000007257983 Title Order No.: 170499147 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/08/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0404581 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: BENITO BAZAN, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 06/18/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 34336 HIGHWAY 76, SAN DIEGO AKA PAUMA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA 92061. APN#: 131-010-19-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $536,982.68. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007257983. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 05/08/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4656875 05/18/2018, 05/25/2018, 06/01/2018 CN 21740

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00025131-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lorena Nuschy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lorena Nuschy change to proposed name: Lorena Diaz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 22, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21820

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 06/01/18, 06/08/18, 06/15/18 CN 21812

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Bob Calder Misc. Household Goods Ray Golingan Misc. Household Goods Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Serena Woodham Misc. Household Goods Serena Marie Woodham Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Kurt Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Kurt Wayne Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Ala Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Ala Carmen Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Joseph Garland Misc. Household Goods Joe Garland Misc. Household Goods David M Garlewicz Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Fraser Misc. Household Goods Yvonne Marie Fraser Misc. Household Goods Blas Guatemala Misc. Household Goods Steve Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven Tappa James Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Vehicle Steven Joel Fuhrman Vehicle Bob Calder Trailer Box Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Box All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21804

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00023289-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Talon Jacob Dixon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Talon Jacob Dixon changed to proposed name: Talon Jacob Salazar. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 11, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21801

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Araceli Padilla Misc. House Hold Goods Chava Raymundo Misc. House Hold Goods Chava Nathan Raymundo Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. House Hold Goods Roman Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Ramon Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Roman Jr Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Ramon Jr Turrubiartes Misc. House Hold Goods Kaitlyn Downing Misc. House Hold Goods Kimberly Ward Misc. House Hold Goods Kimberly Ann Ward Misc. House Hold Goods Maricela Martinez Misc. House Hold Goods Maricela Martinez De Bailon Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel L Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Rachel Loraine Rocha Misc. House Hold Goods Jeff Sausman Misc. House Hold Goods Jeffrey Marcello Sausman Misc. House Hold Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21798

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7, 2018, at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Richard Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard B. Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Richard Biwer Choutka Misc. Household Goods. Zachary N. Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Goods. John Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… John D. Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… John David Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Materials, etc…… Laszlo Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo A. Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo Andrew Muhl Misc. Household Goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21794

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on June 7th , 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Jim Hefner Misc Household goods Abelardo Duenas Misc Household goods Abelardo Daag Duenas Misc Household goods Craig Cliff Misc Household goods Craig Michael Cliff Misc Household goods David Donaldson Misc Household goods David Ransom Donaldson Misc Household goods Derek D. Kelly Misc Household goods Derek Daniel Kelly Misc Household goods Joel Fannin Misc Household goods Joel C. Fannin Misc Household goods Joel Clinton Fannin Jr Misc Household goods Larry R. Chapwesk Misc Household goods Larry Raymond Chapwesk Misc Household goods Ellen Jean Rice Misc Household goods Tanya Schulz Misc Household goods Tanya Janine Schulz Misc Household goods Tim Cavender Misc Household goods Timothy Josiah Cavender Misc Household goods Linden A. Burzell Misc Household goods

Linden Allen Burzell Misc Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 05/25/18, 06/01/18 CN 21793

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERRI LYNN RENNER Case# 37-2018-00023789-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Terri Lynn Renner. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Matthew M. Renner, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Matthew M. Renner, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr., PO Box 425, San Luis Rey CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21784

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT F. WEIR Case # 37-2018-00023850-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert F. Weir. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Susan Bue in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Susan Bue be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 10, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Amy M. Rypins, Law Offices of Amy Rypins, 169 Saxony Rd. #102, Encinitas CA 92024. Telephone: 760.334.8563 05/25/18, 06/01/18, 06/08/18 CN 21770

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00023067-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elvira Christine Killion-Russell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elvira Christine Killion-Russell; change to proposed name: Nina Russell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 10, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21749

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021669-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Preston Charles Warren filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Preston Charles Warren; change to proposed name: Preston William Edward Daniels. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21720

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021677-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Branden Thomas Butler filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Branden Thomas Butler; change to proposed name: Brandon Thomas Butler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013838 Filed: May 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yadin Neuro Wellness. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 11981 Alpine Ter., San Diego CA 92128. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christina Dinh, 11981 Alpine Ter., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Dinh, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013908 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Window Washing “Extravaganza”. Located at: 2378 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anna Marie Ray, 2378 Pio Pico Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anna Marie Ray, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014053 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tall Clover Press; B. Tall Clovers Press. Located at: 6731 Via de la Reina, Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tall Clovers LLC, 6731 Via de la Reina, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Connie J Elliano, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013770 Filed: May 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songbird Kids. Located at: 6920 Brass Buttons St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charissa Elaine Barger, 6920 Brass Buttons St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charissa Elaine Barger, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013068 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Water Polo. Located at: 3411 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 539, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hilary Thomas, 3411 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hilary Thomas, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013942 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oldmanskatesesh; B. Oldmanskatesesh.com. Located at: 5671 Paddock Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Darin Zanco, 5671 Paddock Rd., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Lance Edward Harper, 5671 Paddock Rd., Oceanside CA 92057; 3. Jeffrey Michael Wisdom, 5671 Paddock Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/2018 S/Steven Darin Zanco, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013266 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mére Lune Jewelry. Located at: 4912 Park Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samantha Jeannette Schofield, 4912 Park Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Jeannette Schofield, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013651 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mary M Trujillo @ Oakmont. Located at: 3012 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 1931 Bust St. #257, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Madeline Trujillo, 1931 Bush St. #257, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Mary Madeline Trujillo, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013424 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Bay Mortgage. Located at: 12255 El Camino Real #210, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Drop Mortgage Inc., 662 Encinitas Blvd #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Maddux, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013431 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cookie DOH!. Located at: 3830 Oceanic Dr. #411, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 2337 Vista Grande Dr. #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annalise Inez Brolaski, 2337 Vista Grande #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2016 S/Annalise Inez Brolaski, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013069 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cbad Water Polo. Located at: 3411 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 539, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hilary Thomas, 3411 Santa Clara Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2018 S/Hilary Thomas, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013782 Filed: May 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Limousine. Located at: 2425 B Levante St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Raphael Costa, 2425 B Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2009 S/Raphael Costa, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013889 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Belle Terre Co. Located at: 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4225-H Oceanside Blvd #181, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Belle Terre Co. 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Jastin DeMeo, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012416 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be. Move Dance Connect; B. Be-MoDaCo. Located at: 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kandice Garcia, 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Kandice Garcia, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21824

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013682 Filed: May 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bahia Terranova BCS. Located at: 412 West E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phillip Morgan, 412 West E St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Bob Rief, 1642 Rubenstein Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/21/2018 S/Phillip Morgan, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21823

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012909 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agrittort Solutions USA. Located at: 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611 S Melrose Dr. Ste A #191, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Agrittort Solutions USA LLC, 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tenaya Becker, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15, 06/22/18 CN 21822

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012953 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shoreview Real Estate; B. Shoreview Realty. Located at: 1322 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 317 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena CA 91030. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelby Alan Brown, 317 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena CA 91030. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2012 S/Shelby Alan Brown, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012230 Filed: May 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Digital. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandee Leath, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Allan D Chua, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Brandee Leath, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21803

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011627 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vector Biker Wear; B. Vector Biker Gear. Located at: 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: 1119 S Mission Rd. #231, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas W Smith, 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Tracy A Markham, 1770 Wilt Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas W Smith, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013562 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakers Lacrosse Club; B. Traveling Tee Times. Located at: 1082 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Beyer Consulting LLC, 1082 Seahorse Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/22/2018 S/Mark Beyer, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013426 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Art Water Light Design Studio’s. Located at: 250 San Dimas Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Oliver Lafond, 250 San Dimas Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Duwayne James Bahr, 3903 San Pablo Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/21/2018 S/Douglas Oliver Lafond, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013178 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sneaker Factory.net. Located at: 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Salvage Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Walid Kamal-Eldin Motawi, 7973 Calle Madrid, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Andrea Salvage Motawi, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013071 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Liquid Sentiments; B. Cocktail Cards. Located at: 299 Star Jasmine Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhino Solutions Inc., 299 Star Jasmine Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Rhine, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013348 Filed: May 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrity Plus Plumbing; B. Nick Kimball’s Integrity Plus Plumbing. Located at: 252 Acacia Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 1262, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas J. Kimball, 252 Acacia Ave. 101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2000 S/Nicolas J Kimball, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012512 Filed: May 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joy Belle Gardens. Located at: 1019 Deodar Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Allen McNary, 1019 Deodar Rd., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2018 S/Andrew Allen McNary, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012938 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Método Marketing de Resultados. Located at: 197 Woodland Pkwy. #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paola G Ramirez, 526 Peach Way, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paola G Ramirez, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013138 Filed: May 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Urban Realty. Located at: 2666 Overlook Point Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Edward Osenkowski, 2666 Overlook Point Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2018 S/Ryan Edward Osenkowski, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012937 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Events By Michelle. Located at: 1260 Corte Famosa, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Stricker, 1260 Corte Famosa, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Stricker, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012202 Filed: May 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Idea Guy; B. Market Ready Index. Located at: 1014 Stratford Ct., Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ideahaus LLC, 1010 Stratford Ct., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Popovic, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012888 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tears of Joy Video. Located at: 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #106, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cathleen Victoria Dodd, 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #106, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/2018 S/Cathleen Victoria Dodd, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012701 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Maya. Located at: 1430 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Diane Hana, 1430 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Diane Hana, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21779

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011532 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richer for WANDERING. Located at: 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Renata Ruth Lindroos, 7235 Plaza de la Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2018 S/Renata Ruth Lindroos, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012895 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Recovering Healthcare; B. Concierge Surgical Coaching; C. Prepare For Surgery; D. Spiritual Wellness for Life; E. Healing in ways you never thought Possible; F. Self-care for the Soul; G. Dr. Dolores Fazzino, International; H. Dolores L Fazzino, RN, A Professional Nursing Corporation. Located at: 1622 Pleasant Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dolores L Fazzino, RN, A Professional Nursing Corporation, 1622 Pleasant Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2015 S/Dolores L Fazzino, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012863 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On The Mark Remodeling. Located at: 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1175, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Barlow Drolet, 1047 Golden Rd. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Mark Barlow Drolet, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011323 Filed: Apr 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Arrow Flooring. Located at: 911 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endre Namenyi, 911 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2018 S/Endre Namenyi, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012936 Filed: May 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fahrenheit-Film. Located at: 1240 Portola Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Huff, 1240 Portola Ave., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Huff, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012870 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balanced Virtual Solutions. Located at: 3566 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Jeffrey Anderson, 3566 Harwich Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Todd Jeffrey Andersen, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012597 Filed: May 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adams Properties. Located at: 18424 Lago Vista, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 2814, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence G Adams, 18424 Lago Vista, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence G Adams, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013256 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brows by Holly. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #C1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Hughes Lung, 938 Wind Drift Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Holly Hughes Lung, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08, 06/15/18 CN 21771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012816 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco Goddess. Located at: 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marina Syed Qutab, 598 Park Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Started Yet S/Marina Syed Qutab, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012842 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Smog Center. Located at: 3204 Production Ave. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ali Ghasem, 1264 Farmington Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Ali Ghasem, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012737 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ransavage Law. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Ransavage, 240 Cereus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Eric Ransavage, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012788 Filed: May 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad SD Realty; B. Paint Events by Danielle. Located at: 4005 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 2671, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Lauren Kootchick, 4005 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2012 S/Danielle Kootchick, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012652 Filed: May 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Redfox Energy. Located at: 7180 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Solaropoly Inc., 7180 Aviara Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Christopher Shea, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21757

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012435 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEGOLAND Castle Hotel; B. LEGOLAND Castle Hotel at LEGOLAND California Resort. Located at: 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LEGOLAND California LLC, 1 LEGOLAND Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Peter Ronchetti, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21756

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012168 Filed: May 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Let Liz Do It! Located at: 408 Stonehedge Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizette Paula Alvarado, 408 Stonehedge Pl., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizette Paula Alvarado, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011653 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deoja Creations LLC. Located at: 821 N Emerald Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 703, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deoja Creations LLC, 821 N Emerald Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Deep Prakash Deoja, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009338 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 33 Imagery. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dominic Arguelles, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012421 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Climbing Gym. Located at: 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vital Climbing LLC, 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2016 S/Nam Phan, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012420 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Climbing Gym. Located at: 6102 Avenida Encinas #L, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vital Climbing LLC, 525 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2010 S/Nam Phan, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011823 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PTR. Located at: 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 130639, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Property Tax Resources LLC, 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Nichole Graffam, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010975 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. H/H Auto Wholesalers. Located at: 3614 Mary Ln., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: PO Box 461177, Escondido CA 92046. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donlar Corporation, 3614 Mary Ln., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2018 S/Donald Herborn, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012379 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excel Agriculture. Located at: 3901 San Lorenzo Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Bruce Register, 3901 San Lorenzo Ct., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Abbas Alhadi Thi, 1947 Powell Dr., El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2018 S/Robert Bruce Register, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012436 Filed: May 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Home Security. Located at: 675 Poinsettia Park North, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Charles Morris, 675 Poinsettia Park North, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Charles Morris, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01, 06/08/18 CN 21742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011753 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attorney Retainer Sticker, ARS. Located at: 2333 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PMB# 106 3830 Valley Center Dr. #705, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Victor Kasper, 2223 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Victor Kasper, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011742 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KutaSomm. Located at: 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Kuta, 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Dane Kuta, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011677 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Skin. Located at: 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010697 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Players. Located at: 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ben Williams, 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA 92084; 2. Noelle Marie Kerr, PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ben Williams, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011814 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; B. OHSIMB; C. Ohs BB; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music booster club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove Music Bldg., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Benson,115 Tropicana Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 731 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association – Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2009 S/Sara Benson, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011571 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc. Located at: 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc., 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/15 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011861 Filed: May 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. F45 Training Cardiff (CA); B. F45 Training Cardiff. Located at: 2121 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Koa Fit LLC, 7111 Enders Ave., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly J Phillips, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011673 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Dog Sitting. Located at: 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erzsebet Shore, 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erzsebet Shore, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010191 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Key To The Kitchen. Located at: 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rees Phillip Meckling, 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/18 S/Rees Phillip Meckling, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011487 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Designed by Carly. Located at: 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carly Gage Trippe, 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carly Gage Trippe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21721