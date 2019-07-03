Legal Notices, July 5, 2019

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, to consider a request for the following: CASE NAME: GPA 2017-0001 (PUB17Y-0008) – CITY OF CARLSBAD TRAILS MASTER PLAN PUBLISH DATE: July 5, 2019 DESCRIPTION: Request for a recommendation to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program and a recommendation to approve a General Plan Amendment revising sections of the General Plan Open Space, Conservation, and Recreation Element to reference the City of Carlsbad Trails Master Plan. A Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program have been prepared by the City Planner. The Notice of Intent (NOI) to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration was published in the newspaper April 6, 2017 and sent to the State Clearinghouse (SCH#2017041006) for a 30-day public review April 3, 2017 – May 2, 2017. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing and provide the decision makers with any oral or written comments they may have regarding the project. Copies of the staff report will be available online at http://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/boards/planning.asp on or after the Friday prior to the hearing date. VISUAL MATERIALS FOR PLANNING COMMISSION: Visual materials should be submitted to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue no later than noon on the day of a Regular Planning Commission Meeting. Digital materials will be placed on a computer in Council Chambers for public presentations. Please label all materials with the agenda item number you are representing. Items submitted for viewing, including presentations/digital materials, will be included in the time limit maximum for speakers. All materials exhibited to the Planning Commission during the meeting (slides, maps, photos, etc.) are part of the public record and must be kept by the Planning Division for at least 60 days after final action on the matter. Your materials will be returned upon written request. Video clips cannot be accommodated. If you have any questions, or would like to be notified of the decision, please contact Pam Drew in the Planning Division at 760-602-4644 or Pam.Drew@carlsbadca.gov, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. If you would like to review the draft trails master plan or environmental documents, please go to the following link: http://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/parks/open/trails/trailsplan.asp. CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 07/05/19 CN 23436

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS The San Dieguito Water District, Owner, invites sealed bids for: ANODE BED REPLACEMENT PROJECT NO. CW19D RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on July 29, 2019. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes the removal and replacement of deep well anodes for cathodic protection of the District’s steel transmission mains: Abandoning one deep anode well and installing one deep anode well, 188 feet deep; and one distributed anode bed containing six shallow anode wells, 20 feet deep. Complete all work with accessories, including but not limited to fittings, electrical conduits and wire, junction boxes, excavation, backfill, compaction, pavement replacement, traffic control and safety devices, shoring where required, all in accordance with the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $125,000. SITE OF WORK: Within the public right of way at the 500 Block of Requeza Street, City of Encinitas CA and 17600 Block of Via De Fortuna, Rancho Santa Fe, California. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 30 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk at City of Encinitas’s Operation Center at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 at 10:30 AM, Monday July 15, 2019. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractors License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A California Contractor’s License. 06/28/19, 07/05/19 CN 23423

Afc-2044 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96313 B0435155C MCS32717AZ 327 17 214-010-94-00 BARRY J. COOK AND MONA BACHOVE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/16/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428286 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $25377.46 96314 B0473685C MCS10551BO 105 51 214-010-94-00 TAMARA L. FRANCIS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/27/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501748 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $23108.37 96315 B0482985S MCS31113CZ 311 13 214-010-94-00 WESLEY GARVER AND ROSA GARVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154831 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $28910.14 96316 B0429985S MCS12947AE 129 47 214-010-94-00 JOE GLESSNER AND DENISE M. GLESSNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/04/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254053 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $19589.20 96317 B0409365C MCS11025BO 110 25 214-010-94-00 CARRIE A. GOBLE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2013 06/20/2013 2013-0387446 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $16126.78 96318 S7493151S CSR22335CE 223 35 214-010-94-00 MATTHEW A. FIALLOS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2008 02/06/2009 2009-0058085 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $8721.34 96319 B0473495A MCS10317CZ 103 17 214-010-94-00 ALVIN R. HAWKINS AND CASSANDRA HAWKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501757 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $20249.16 96320 B0411165C-ZZ MCS32102CO 321 02 214-010-94-00 SHERI B. ANDERSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2013 07/25/2013 2013-0465573 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $17112.47 96322 S1741045C CBS13202DE 132 02 214-010-94-00 I.T. DONE RIGHT LLC AN ARIZONA PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILLITY COMPANY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/15/2012 02/02/2012 2012-0061036 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $11925.71 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23431

Afc-2043 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96308 B0408095C MGP37619BZ 376 19 211-022-28-00 JESUS M. BARROZO A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2013 05/23/2013 2013-0324794 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $15183.67 96309 B0501235H MGP26423AZ 264 23 211-022-28-00 DANIEL T. BASHAM AND MARIA G. BASHAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2018 04/12/2018 2018-0144983 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $32730.98 96310 B0476365S MGP19507BO 195 07 211-022-28-00 DORA L. CORREA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/29/2016 11/17/2016 2016-0627674 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $19341.95 96311 B0508945C MGP36920AZ 369 20 211-022-28-00 THOMAS M. LAMAIN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND CAROLINA C. MORIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358485 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $32923.51 96312 Y7459865A AGP29419BZ 294 19 211-022-28-00 GIGI MARIANNA DRUMMOND A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALFORNIA CORPORATION 11/08/2011 07/05/2012 2012-0389076 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $14673.60 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23430

Afc-2042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96268 B0415285S GMP692315A1Z 2315 ANNUAL 69 211-131-13-00 SCOTT N ALDRICH AND YVETTE M ALDRICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601074 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21757.50 96270 B0446435H GMO703127BZ 3127 ANNUAL 70 211-131-13-00 SHAWN M DELUCA AND JULIE L DELUCA TRUSTEES OF THE DELUCA LIVING TRUST DATED SEPT. 30 2009 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0315808 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18428.95 96271 B0407575H GMP681143B1E 1143 EVEN 68 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL EVERSMAN AND LOUISE EVERSMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/27/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292481 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $14459.72 96273 B0452165C GMO502512EZ 2512 ANNUAL 50 211-130-02-00 TERRY L FOSTER AND NANCY R FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/14/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491065 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $37034.21 96274 B0475715H GMP651445B1O 1445 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 SHELLEY A GILBERT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597540 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19110.05 96275 B3953505C GMO501415BE 1415 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 GENE E GLASER AND LYNELLE M GLASER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2011 06/30/2011 2011-0332847 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13114.00 96277 B0501505S GMP601250A1E 1250 EVEN 60 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER G GREEN A(N) UNMMARIED MAN AND TAMI M CRIBBS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154732 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22205.19 96278 B0442175L GMP592224AZ 2224 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 RONALD L GUNNERSON AND EDNA E GUNNERSON AS TRUSTEES OF THE RONALD L GUNNERSON AND EDNA E GUNNERSON REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 3 1997 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2015 03/19/2015 2015-0126747 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19055.41 96279 B0489705S GMP581311D1Z 1311 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL HERNANDEZ A(N) SINGLE MAN AND STEPHANY TELLEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350995 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21102.79 96281 B4042325L GMP542435BE 2435 EVEN 54 211-130-03-00 SHANE P MYER AND ALEXA C MYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 09/13/2012 2012-0552670 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13527.06 96282 B0502505S GMP612322D1Z 2322 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM OTERO AND DIANA A MORRIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188472 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $27430.73 96283 B0497675S GMP611121A1Z 1121 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 VANCE E PRITCHETT AND DONNA J PRITCHETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2017 01/18/2018 2018-0019304 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $37097.60 96285 B0443865C GMP542321BZ 2321 ANNUAL 54 211-130-03-00 EDWARD A. RAMIREZ AND MIRIAM Y. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2015 04/16/2015 2015-0182426 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22814.09 96286 B0508825C GMP612307D1O 2307 ODD 61 211-131-11-00 DAVID RICHARD RODRIGUEZ AND YOLANDA BENAVENTE RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358676 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $17603.43 96287 B0499475H GMO703438BO 3438 ODD 70 211-131-13-00 SHEILA ROGERS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/13/2018 03/01/2018 2018-0080460 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18781.88 96288 B0448675S GMP651321A1O 1321 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 CHRISTA M. SAENZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387675 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21137.07 96289 B0478635H GMP602430A1Z 2430 ANNUAL 60 211-131-11-00 PETE A. SAWYER AND COLETTE M. SAWYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2016 12/29/2016 2016-0714404 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $42742.75 96290 B0496055H GMO614141BO 4141 ODD 61 211-131-11-00 CARIN B. SCHACHAT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569292 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $24442.43 96291 B4040615H GMP543332BZ 3332 ANNUAL 54 211-130-03-00 JERRY E. STURMER AND SUSAN G. EHRLICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/17/2012 08/09/2012 2012-0471775 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19403.48 96292 B0486785C GMP683143BZ 3143 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 DAWN TRAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/27/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268293 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $27172.62 96293 B0505755C GMP612310D1E 2310 EVEN 61 211-131-11-00 ABEL S. VELA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND MARY NELDA CHAMPION A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0272998 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16572.89 96294 B0461865H GMP662102A1Z 2102 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 TREVOR M. WHITEMAN AND ROSEMARY M. WHITEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/20/2016 03/10/2016 2016-0105295 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $30140.56 96295 B0498415C GMO614336L2Z 4336 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 DARLA S. MONIER AND KENNETH L. MONIER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/19/2018 02/01/2018 2018-0041438 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $74722.76 96296 B0404435L GMP682326A1Z 2326 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 DANIEL A. WOOD AND ANA L. WOOD TRUSTEES OF THE WOOD FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 24 1999 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2013 03/14/2013 2013-0163728 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $20451.81 96297 B0472265C GMO604237L2Z 4237 ANNUAL 60 211-131-11-00 MAXINE C. WATTS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457626 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $53004.88 96298 B3994685C GMO522440B1O 2440 ODD 52 211-130-02-00 GILBERT VALIQUETTE AND DENISE VALIQUETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AND CLAUDE MAISONNEUVE AND DORIS MAISONNEUVE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST ALL AS TENANTS IN COMMON CAPITALSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 10/30/2011 11/10/2011 2011-0602827 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16956.48 96299 B0405335C GMP682401A1O 2401 ODD 68 211-131-13-00 DARRYL E. ROBERTS AND TERINA ASBERRY-ROBERTS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/15/2013 04/04/2013 2013-0212071 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16710.78 96300 B3951665C GMP531311AO 1311 ODD 53 211-130-03-00 BORIS M. VELIZ AND CONNIE D. VELIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2011 05/12/2011 2011-0247231 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13674.07 96301 B0406875H GMO513101BO 3101 ODD 51 211-130-02-00 GEORGE P. MUNN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276526 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18302.25 96302 B0401165L GMP682143A1Z 2143 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 ARNE BRUHN ARESKJOLD AND ELLA OGLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/09/2012 12/06/2012 2012-0765626 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22142.63 96303 B3952095C GMO502445BO 2445 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 DOUGLAS E. ECKARD A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2011 05/26/2011 2011-0272428 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13183.25 96304 B0415135S GMP692336A1Z 2336 ANNUAL 69 211-131-13-00 ROBERT R. PRATT AND SUSAN K. PRATT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS TORREY PINES BANK A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 09/19/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601084 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $34382.86 96305 B0484625C GMO593148AZ 3148 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 XAVIER A. VITERI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/25/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199770 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $40085.11 96307 B0490625C GMO501329BE 1329 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 KIMBERLY N. WILSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377126 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $31959.62 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23429

T.S. No. 19-55817 APN: 219-440-62-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/5/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FRANCISCO YBHOA AND MARIA S. YBHOA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/12/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0415000, Rerecorded on 7/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0518607, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/29/2019 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $208,879.49. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3602 SANTA LUNA COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 219-440-62-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55817. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/28/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450. Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer. This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29340 Pub Dates 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2019 CN 23428

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-852573-JB Order No.: 1050364 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/10/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT H. SHEPARD, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 11/16/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0535866 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/2/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $352,904.03 The purported property address is: 131 CERCO ROSADO, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069-3127 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 226-620-40-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-852573-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-852573-JB IDSPub #0154093 6/28/2019 7/5/2019 7/12/2019 CN 23409

T.S. No. 078263-CA APN: 123-291-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/5/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/19/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/11/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0313415, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RICHARD A KRUSZEWSKI, A MARRIED MAN, DESIREE KRUSZEWSKI WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1412 EL NIDO DRIVE FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $546,417.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 078263-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 919431 / 078263-CA 06/21/19, 06/28/19, 07/05/19 CN 23391

T.S. No.: 18-21242 A.P.N.: 104-242-34-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/2/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: ABELARDO CASTILLO, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 4/9/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0181154 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST Date of Sale: 7/12/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $213,397.32 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 249 SHETLAND WAY FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 104-242-34-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-21242. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/11/2019 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 919374 / 18-21242 06/21/19, 06/28/19, 07/05/19 CN 23380

T.S. No. 079250-CA APN: 108-124-05-10 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/9/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/12/2018, as Instrument No. 2018-0237185, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NELSON A FULINARA, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 35426 BROWN GALLOWAY LANE FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $459,478.46 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 079250-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 919340 / 079250-CA 06/21/19, 06/28/19, 07/05/19 CN 23379

APN No. 154-230-45-00 Reference No. DAVIS1852 Trustee Sale No. 2018-1633 Title Order No .19-255074 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 11/19/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 7/15/2019 at 10:30 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 11/27/2018 as Document No. 2018-0488832 Book Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, The original owner: GAYLE A DAVIS The purported new owner: GAYLE A DAVIS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1852 KERISIANO WAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $14,842.15 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, FIRE MOUNTAIN ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Website www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-1633. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The Property Is Being Sold Subject To The Ninety Day Right Of Redemption Contained In Civil Code Section 5715(B). Please Note That We Are A Debt Collector And Are Attempting To Collect A Debt And Any Information We Obtain Will Be Used For That Purpose. For Sales Information, Please Call (855) 986-9342 www.superiordefault.com Date: 6/12/2019 S.B.S. Lien Services 31194 La Baya Drive, suite 106 Westlake Village, California 91362 BY: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee Sales Officer (06/21/19, 06/28/19, 07/05/19, TS#-2018-1633 SDI-15285) CN 23378

Title Order No. 05936767 T.S. No.: NR-51190-ca Reference No.: ALACIMA HOA APN No.: 161-750-06-05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 8/8/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 7/15/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 8/9/2017 as Document No. 2017-0359515 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Michele E. Boehme and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 161-750-06-05 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 4665-A Los Alamos Way, Oceanside, CA 92057. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $9,142.64 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Alacima Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51190-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 6/12/2019 By: Rhonda Rorie Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342 (06/21/19, 06/28/19, 07/05/19 TS# NR-51190-CA SDI #15279) CN 23377

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/7/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,720,903.75 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0153884 6/21/2019 6/28/2019 7/5/2019 CN 23376

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RANDALL HUGHES [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00019029-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Randall Hughes. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joy Hardison, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Joy Hardison, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Cross Law APC, 11622 El Camino Real, Ste 100, San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 619.781.1360 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23451

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held July 19, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jessica Jaimes E308 Nicholas Abraham D118 07/05/19, 07/12/19 CN 23435

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00033804-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judy Cui Ying Cheng on behalf of minor child has filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Judy Cui Ying Cheng changed to proposed name: Judy Cui Ying Zhao Cheng. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 01, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23434

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that San Diego Towing & Storage, located at 9265 Dowdy Drive, #228, San Diego, CA 92126 will sell at public auction on July 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2010 Toyota Prius; Lic.# 6JGL702; VIN; JTDKN3DUXA0223060. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of San Diego Towing & Storage in the amount of $3,480.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale.. 07/05/19 CN 23433

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on July 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2016 Mercedes-Benz; Lic.#BBK6767 VIN; 55SWF4KB5GU173117. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $4,325.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 07/05/19 CN 23432

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held July 12, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jason Fode BBS218 Amin Bazmi RS302 Pharmagenics Worldwide Inc. E232 06/28/19, 07/05/19 CN 23413

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00030837-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Priscilla Georgia Redfearn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Priscilla Georgia Redfearn change to proposed name: Priscilla Georgia Sheetz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 06, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 17, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23412

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00031631-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adrianne Clare Hakes Herman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adrianne Clare Hakes Herman change to proposed name: Adrianne Clare Hakes. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 06, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 20, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23411

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERESA ROBERTS-DEROO Case # 37-2019-00030579-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Teresa Roberts-DeRoo, aka Teresa Ann(e) Roberts, aka Teresa Ann(e) DeRoo, aka Teresa Ann(e) Roberts DeRoo. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mathew Leslie Kline. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mathew Leslie Kline be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 07, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bobby Kouretchian, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. Ste 302, Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.487.8330 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23399

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GRACIANO OLVERA [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00029671-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Graciano Olvera. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ines Ortega, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ines Ortega, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on July 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra Leffler Streeter, 217 Civic Center Dr. Ste 10, Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN23381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016134 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016121 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016427 Filed: Jul 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C. Located at: 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C., 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Nathan Alexander Salib, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015635 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Aerial Data; B. SD Aerial Data. Located at: 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Scott Huggins, 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Scott Huggins, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016127 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Myprolight. Located at: 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celestar Inc., 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/James Clelland, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015486 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Solutions Mortgage; B. Reverse Lending Solutions. Located at: 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home Solutions Group Inc., 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2009 S/Kenneth Pruitt, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016283 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Headlands Addiction Treatment Services. Located at: 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christian Small, MD A Professional Corporation, 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Christian Small, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016346 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Froyo LLC. Located at: 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fallbrook Froyo LLC, 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2015 S/Mohammid Farid Ghanimat, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015453 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC; B. Classic Competition. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2015 S/Sidney Carr, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016006 Filed: Jun 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto LLC. Located at: 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Auto LLC, 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2019 S/Irvine Selwyn Dyal, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016225 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BRFLORES; B SWRPRESS. Located at: 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015570 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Paddle SUP. Located at: 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marilyn Adams, 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2014 S/Marilyn Adams, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016204 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amiga Stilo. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys P Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016160 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America Job List. Located at: 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan Totah, 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Dan Totah, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015919 Filed: Jun 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridal Beauty On-the-Go; B. Art of Beauty. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Art of Beauty, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2016 S/Ethan C Wood, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013610 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hustle and Haven. Located at: 1768 Chapulin Ln., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annette Thornquest, 1768 Chapulin Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2019 S/Annette Thornquest, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015770 Filed: Jun 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Connor Len Zablow, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/24/2019 S/Connor Len Zablow, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015293 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stewart Properties. Located at: 1456 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathy Stewart Inc., 1456 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1998 S/Kathy Stewart, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015738 Filed: Jun 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Meats & Produce Foodservice. Located at: 711 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas Galvan Hernandez, 711 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicolas Galvan Hernandez, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015695 Filed: Jun 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RE/MAX Regal At The Coast. Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 407 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Bedard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23420

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9015558 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Paper Plane; B. Paper Airplane. Located at: 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/13/2018 and assigned File #2018-9020686. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Matteo Maniago Johnson, 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership S/Nathan Timothy Burns, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014164 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Tile and Stone. Located at: 2434 Skylark Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven E Hix, 2434 Skylark Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven E Hix, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014141 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N.A. Fisher Enterprises; B. Vela Jewelry Design Co. Located at: 215 S Coast Hwy #201-A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 2840 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Alexander Fisher, 2840 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Nicholas Alexander Fisher, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015651 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lagoon House Publishing; B. Lagoon House Records. Located at: 4719 Marina Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chase Evan Tristan Johnson, 4719 Marina Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chase Evan Tristan Johnson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015369 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Geotechnical. Located at: 5931 Sea Lion Pl. #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 230163, Encinitas CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Burwell, 149C W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/1993 S/Mark Burwell, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015352 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carallon Printing and Publishing; B. Carallon Publishing. Located at: 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John W Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941; 2. Julie E Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John W Howard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015337 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green and Lit. Located at: 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arturo Hernandez, 3799 Cherrystone St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/04/2019 S/Arturo Hernandez, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014893 Filed: Jun 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chakra Beauty. Located at: 1053 S Coast Hwy 101 #7, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 Second St. #333, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erika Avendano Moorman, 3197 Via de Caballo, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erika Avendano Moorman, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014373 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Potter’s House Christian Center. Located at: 997 Broadway #A, El Cajon CA San Diego 92021. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cory Gene Buchholz, 411 Prescott Ave., El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2019 S/Cory Gene Buchholz, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015267 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Next Step Book Coach. Located at: 7848 Paseo Tulipero, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathryn Brooks Dodson, 7848 Paseo Tulipero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2019 S/Kathryn Brooks Dodson, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015207 Filed: Jun 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TKC Wood. Located at: 606 Rainwood Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Enrique A Torres, 606 Rainwood Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2019 S/Enrique A Torres, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015176 Filed: Jun 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Britoford Digital Consulting. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronald Paul Ford, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald Paul Ford, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014954 Filed: Jun 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Financial Healer. Located at: 1087 Beverly Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Four Sublime Attitudes LLC, 1087 Beverly Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2019 S/Nicole Simpson, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014668 Filed: Jun 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Green Solution. Located at: 6435 Olea Ln. #108, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Brizuela, 6435 Olea Ln. #108, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Brizuela, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014596 Filed: Jun 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LLD Landscape Design; B. LLD Landscape. Located at: 468 Cerro St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Baltic LT Enterprises, 468 Cerro St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2019 S/Laura Lisauskas, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013818 Filed: May 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glass-Tech Windshield Repair Services. Located at: 1366 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Martin Nava, 1366 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Martin Nava, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013651 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aaron Roth Real Estate; B. Roth Real Estate. Located at: 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Q & E Professional Corporation, 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2013 S/Aaron Roth, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23392

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014981 Filed: Jun 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sucroplex. Located at: 1365 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: PO Box 273, Palomar Mt., CA 92060. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McBrayer Kinsey Spa Inc., 21787 Crest Line Rd., Palomar Mt. CA 92060. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzanne McBrayer, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014325 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Magic Wrench Press. Located at: 121 W. E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Andrew Haskins, 807 Woodside Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Andrew Haskins, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014060 Filed: Jun 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. King Fin. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #164, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darryl King, 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #164, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darryl King, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013901 Filed: May 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Judd Brand Media. Located at: 6017 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: 249 S Hwy 101 #322, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia D Judd Salt, 6017 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2019 S/Patricia D Judd Salt, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014804 Filed: Jun 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDOG North San Diego; B. JDOG North San Diego County. Located at: 2022 Victory Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moore Squared Inc., 2022 Victory Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles B Moore, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014743 Filed: Jun 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holden’s Communication Solutions Co. Located at: 829 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cedric Dontral Holden, 829 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cedric Dontral Holden, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014991 Filed: Jun 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Growth Partner LLC. Located at: 2251 Las Palmas Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiger Team Investments LLC, 2251 Las Palmas Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Daniel I DeMichele, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014221 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finery. Located at: 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Anne Huff, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014676 Filed: Jun 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Common Threads LLC. Located at: 191 N El Camino Real #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Common Threads LLC, 191 N El Camino Real #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1994 S/Nancy A Carlson, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/19 CN 23382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013358 Filed: May 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. m. read design. Located at: 4774 Muir Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Margaret Read, 4774 Muir Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/23/2019 S/Mary Margaret Read, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014595 Filed: Jun 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Helping Veterans of San Diego. Located at: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 131593, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Homeless Veterans of San Diego, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2019 S/Kelly Luisi, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013910 Filed: May 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Eye Media USA Inc.; B. Lotus Trolley Bag. Located at: 1000 Camino de las Ondas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golden Eye Media USA Inc., 1000 Camino de las Ondas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2009 S/Farzan Dehmoubed, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014263 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Living Green Foundation. Located at: 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donn D Reese, 2711 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/2019 S/Donn D Reese, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014498 Filed: Jun 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Mentality. Located at: 3611 N Fork Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mentality Group, 3611 N Fork Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Ann Sylvia, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23370

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014256 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty West Commercial; B. RW Commercial. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014360 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mystic Distributing; B. Mystic Records; C. Super Seven Records; D. Doug Moody Music; E. Accretive Copy Rights; F. Emit Music; G. Mystic Land Music; H. Ken Wood Music; I. People United Kickass; J. Lowell Music; K. Clock Records; L. Variety in Music; M. Nardcore; N. Slimy Valley; O. Punkland; P. We Punks. Located at: 283 Picnic View Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 6271, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doug Moody, 283 Picnic View Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/05/2009 S/Doug Moody, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014258 Filed: Jun 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 6695 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ALGEO INC., 1668 Steeple Chase Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandra Oseguera, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013833 Filed: May 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ka Hula O Ilima. Located at: 4312 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ilima Kam Martinez, 4312 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2019 S/Ilima Kam Martinez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014132 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Genesis One One. Located at: 444 N El Camino Real #97, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paulette S Brown, 444 N El Camino Real #97, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ralph D Brown, 444 N El Camino Real #97, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paulette S Brown, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014614 Filed: Jun 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empower Literacy. Located at: 7066 Primentel Ln, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Moran, 7066 Primentel Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Moran, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014118 Filed: Jun 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DM PRODX. Located at: 283 Picnic View Ln, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 6271, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Doug Moody, 283 Picnic View Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/19 S/Doug Moody, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014536 Filed: Jun 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Co-Parenting Matters. Located at: 1990 Azure Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debra Jean Mulcahy, 1990 Azure Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debra Jean Mulcahy, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/19 CN 23361