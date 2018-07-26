Legal Notices, July 27, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (07/27, 08/10, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Blevins Residence CASE NUMBER: 18-076 CDP FILING DATE: April 09, 2018 APPLICANT: Gregory & Sascha Blevins LOCATION: 1026 Emma Drive PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for remodel and addition, including a second story addition, to a single-family residence and related site improvements. The subject property is located within the Residential Single-Family 8 (R-8) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Hampton Hotel Façade Improvements CASE NUMBER: 18-033 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: February 20, 2018 APPLICANT: Andy Mansour LOCATION: 1661 Villa Cardiff (APN 260-323-17/19) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit for façade improvements to an existing hotel, a new trash enclosure, and minor wall changes to a pool enclosure. The subject property is located in the Limited Visitor Serving Commercial (LVSC) zone and Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 6, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 1 and 2 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/27/18 CN 22077

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation, making assorted changes required for consistency elsewhere in the Municipal and Zoning codes, approving Local Coastal Program Implementation Program Amendments, amending EMC Chapter 30.00 Encinitas Right to Vote Amendment to allow various changes including a change in maximum building height standards to accommodate three-story buildings on the sites designated in the General Plan and Zoning Map, and amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans to amend the Zone Maps in those Specific Plans and to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation and provide for Housing Element implementation.” This ordinance would enact amendments and text/map changes to the Local Coastal Program, Municipal and Zoning Codes, and three specific plans to provide consistency between the General Plan, Specific Plans, Municipal Code and Zoning Code and to implement the 2018 Housing Element update by providing adequate sites with corresponding zoning and development standards to meet the City’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation. Ordinance 2018-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council considered the adoption of this Ordinance at the July 18, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. At the July 18, 2018 meeting the City Council placed the adoption of this ordinance on the August 8, 2018 meeting. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. Dated: July 19, 2018 07/27/18 CN 22053

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT STATE OF CALIFORNIA NOTICE INVITING BIDS SDWD 10-Inch Water Main Replacement Coast Highway 101 PROJECT NO. CW19G Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the online service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on Tuesday August 14, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read at the District Offices located at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes removal of 85 LF of 10-inch steel main, replacement with 10-inch PVC Class 305, DR-14 located in North Coast Highway 101, City of Encinitas (CITY) right of way: Remove 75 LF of 10-inch steel main located in a casing pipe in North Coast Highway 101, replace with 10-inch PVC with restrained joints and casing spacers; existing 18-inch steel casing is in good condition and shall be filled with air blown sand; anodes and cathodic test station shall be installed; complete all work with accessories, including but not limited to connections to existing pipelines, excavation, backfill, compaction, pressure testing, pavement replacement, traffic control and safety devices, shoring, dewatering where required, all in accordance with the Contract Documents. ENGINEER’S CONSTRUCTION COST OPINION: $75,000. Site of Work: Work is in City of Encinitas Right of Way. Site is located approximately 250 LF North of A Street, in North Coast Highway 101, in the City of Encinitas, CA. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within 30 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated damages will be $750 per calendar day. MANDATORY PRE BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be at the District Office, 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024 3633, on May 31, 2016 at 2:00 PM. Contractor’s bids will not be accepted if their representative did not attend and sign in at the mandatory pre-bid meeting. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The contract documents are available electronically at the City of Encinitas’s website. The documents are generally entitled “SDWD 10-Inch Water Main Replacement Coast Highway 101, Project No. CW19G”. The electronic version of the bid documents (including plans and specifications) are available for download from “PLANETBIDS” by visiting: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids Each bid shall be electronically submitted on a form which can be obtained via download from the City’s on-line bidding software “PLANETBIDS”. Contractors must register on the website in order to download the bid documents. The project plan holders list including “plan rooms” is also available for viewing at the City of Encinitas “PLANETBIDS” website. No refunds will be made for returned plans and specifications and the City of Encinitas is not responsible for the completeness of the project documents from other sources. Project documents, plans and specifications may also be obtained after July 20, 2018 at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non refundable cost of $25 per set (plus $7.50 mailing if requested). Contractors are required to review the District’s website for any announcements or addenda 72 hours prior to the bid opening, http://www.encinitasca.gov/ under the Bids and RFP tab. CONTRACTOR’S LICENSING LAWS: Attention is directed to the Contractors License Law concerning the licensing of contractors. Contractors are required to be licensed and regulated by the Contractor’s State License Board. All work shall be performed by a Contractor possessing a valid Class A or Class C-34 California Contractor’s License. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the District Representative stated below. It shall be understood, however, that no specification interpretations will be made by telephone, nor will any “or equal” products be considered for approval prior to award of contract. San Dieguito Water District 160 Calle Magdalena Encinitas, CA 92024 Telephone: (760) 633-2793 Attention: Mr. Blair A. Knoll, PE, PLS Senior Civil Engineer OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the Owner. 07/20/18, 07/27/18 CN 22037

Title Order No. 05935781 Trustee Sale No. 82928 Loan No. 399140727 APN 221-810-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 8/20/2018 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 1/13/2007 as Instrument No. 2017-0020889 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARGUERITE F. BENWARD, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor Yosemite Capital, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, as to an undivided 885,000/1,085,000 interest; Roger Wendelken, a single man, as to an undivided 100,000/1,085,000 interest; Brad Evans, a married man, as his sole and separate property, as to an undivided 100,000/1,085,000 interest , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: PARCEL A: Lot 19 of Carlsbad Tract No. 97-01, Rancho Carrillo Village H in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 13581, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, June 10, 1998. PARCEL B: A non-exclusive easement appurtenant to Parcel A above for ingress and egress over Lot 74 of Carlsbad Tract No. 97-01 Rancho Carrillo Village H in the City of San Diego, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map there No. 13581, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego California, California on June 10, 1998, grant of reservation of easement rights recorded November 23, 1998, as Document No. 1998-0759456 of Official Records, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California The property heretofore described is being sold as is. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6204 PASEO COLINA CARLSBAD CA 92009. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $1,265,273.75 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 7/20/2018 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 82928. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 911189 07/27/18, 08/03/18, 08/10/18 CN 22055

T.S. No. 18-51293 APN: 150-241-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/4/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALFREDO MURUATO, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0883471 in book , page The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2012-0065929 and recorded on 2/3/2012; and further modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2015-0179664 and recorded on 4/15/2015 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/17/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $319,587.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1409 DIVISION STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 150-241-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-51293. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 7/17/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 26057 Pub Dates 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/2018 CN 22054

Trustee Sale No. 14-000814 TSG# 8399516 APN# 254-411-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/23/06. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/17/18 at 10:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Carlos A. Orellana, a married man as his sole & separate property, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 03/28/06 in Instrument No. 2006-0214588 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 707 OLYMPUS STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,432,046.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 14-000814. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: July 13, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0336421 To: COAST NEWS 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22038

T.S. No.: 2016-01763-CA A.P.N.: 262-160-09-02 Property Address: 1650 S El Camino Real Unit F-102, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/29/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Leo H Aboonour, A Married Man As His Sole And Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/03/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1045033 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 343,966.21 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1650 S El Camino Real Unit F-102, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 262-160-09-02 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 343,966.21. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01763-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 11, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/20/18, 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22035

T.S. No.: 2017-02063-CA A.P.N.: 129-092-48-00 Property Address: 31046 Moonlight Place, Valley Center, CA 92082-3464 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Juan Luis Avendano and Susana C. Avendano, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0048703 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 593,045.15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 31046 Moonlight Place, Valley Center, CA 92082-3464 A.P.N.: 129-092-48-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 593,045.15. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-02063-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 10, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/20/18, 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22029

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781746-CL Order No.: 170363568-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/10/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): HARRY WADE FRACASSI Recorded: 12/15/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1473414 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/17/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $338,137.91 The purported property address is: 608 TOPEKA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-3039 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 147-282-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781746-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781746-CL IDSPub #0142589 7/20/2018 7/27/2018 8/3/2018 CN 22028

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-809834-AB Order No.: 730-1801908-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/2/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Alice B. Gallegos, an unmarried woman Recorded: 2/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0105031 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/10/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $551,130.15 The purported property address is: 711 SOUTH MISSOURI AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-4032 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-214-01-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-809834-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-809834-AB IDSPub #0142527 7/20/2018 7/27/2018 8/3/2018 CN 22027

T.S. No. 17-48052 APN: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:8/10/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $424,394.83 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4908 LAKE PARK COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 125-253-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48052. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 7/10/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 26009 Pub Dates 07/20, , 07/27, 08/03/2018 CN 22026

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 20130015002068 Title Order No.: 130227066 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/02/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/09/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0459550 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: SOFIA TAPIA AND VICTOR TAPIA, WIFE AND HUSBAND, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/20/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 980 PIPPIN CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 APN#: 222-571-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $736,861.86. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20130015002068. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/10/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4663457 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22025

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-18-9481-CS Order # 180169432-CA-VOI Loan # 9805195766 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/2/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CATHY M. MAKEBAKKEN AND UWE DOERKEN, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/9/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0459625 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/17/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,691,400.67 The purported property address is: 435 ORPHEUS AVE. ENCINITAS, CA 92024-2609 Assessor’s Parcel No. 256-314-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case CA-18-9481-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 7/10/2018 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: (800) 280-2832 or Login to: WWW.AUCTION.COM Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4663445 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22024

APN: 165-550-27-00 TS No: CA08001057-17-1 TO No: 17-0007323-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 6, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 17, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 9, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0801775, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JOHN PAUL ENFIELD, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND MICHELLE V KENYON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for AMERICA`S WHOLESALE LENDER as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2121 BUNKER VIEW WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3221 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $555,641.41 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001057-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 3, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001057-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 45523, Pub Dates: 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22003

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-01561-CI-CA Title No. 170504897-CA-VOI A.P.N. 264-462-43-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/25/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Donald B. Engle, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/22/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1104812 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 08/08/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $222,204.69 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3411 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA 920099513 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-01561-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/02/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4662930 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018 CN 22002

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00033777-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christina Jaimez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christina Jaimez changed to proposed name: Christina Ruiz-Mendoza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 09, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22090

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Javier Alencaste-Sanchez Misc. Household Goods Tanya Schulz Misc. Household Goods Tanya Janine Schulz Misc. Household Goods Randy Grass Misc. Household Goods Randy B Grass Misc. Household Goods Randy Burlin Grass Misc. Household Goods James D Mazon Misc. Household Goods James Dean Mazon Misc. Household Goods Eric M Delgado Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Eric Manuel Delgado Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Manuel Gonsales Misc. Household Goods Tracy Faer Misc. Household Goods Tracy Alicia Faer Misc. Household Goods Abelardo Daag Duenas Misc. Household Goods Danielle H Avila Mondragon Misc. Household Goods Danielle Hazel Avila Mondragon Misc. Household Goods Cierra K Gwin Misc. Household Goods Cierra Kailyn Gwin Misc. Household Goods Cristina M Dohrer Misc. Household Goods Raul Ponce Misc. Household Goods Raul A Ponce Misc. Household Goods Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce Misc. Household Goods Donovan L Starr Misc. Household Goods Donovan Lee Starr Misc. Household Goods Leonel Vega Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22078

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jamie D Devera Misc. Household goods Jamie D Devera Jr Misc. Household goods Jamie Devera Misc. Household goods Daniel Rutschke Misc. Household Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. Household Goods Roman Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Ramon Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Roman Jr Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment/ Misc. Household Goods Ramon Jr Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Petra Xinol Rendon Misc. Household goods Petra Xinol Misc. Household goods Jeff Sausman Car Parts / Misc. Household Goods Jeffrey Marcello Sausman Car Parts / Misc. Household Goods Patrick King Misc. Household goods Patrick E King Misc. Household goods Patrick Earl King Misc. Household goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household goods Robert Duenckel Misc. Household goods Hillary Gay Kelley Misc. Household goods Hillary G Kelley Misc. Household goods Hillary Kelley Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22076

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. Household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Nely Lopez Misc. Household Goods. Nely Paredes Lopez Misc. Household Goods. Paul S. Rhrines Jr. Misc. Household Goods. Paul Sager Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods. Kulbir S. Singh Ghai Misc. Household Goods. Kulbir Singh Ghai Misc. Household Goods. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22075

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Thomas Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas (Tom) M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Bob Calder Recreational Vehicle Robert Leroi Calder Recreational Vehicle Bob Calder Trailer Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Ray Golingan Furniture Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Furniture Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Steve Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven James Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Misc. Household Goods Steven Joel Fuhrman Misc. Household goods Jennifer Dominguez Misc. Household Goods Cesar Cardenas Calleros Misc. Household Goods Cesar Alfred Cardenas Calleros Mics. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22074

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHELE MARIE BIERAUGEL Case# 37-2018-00035383-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michele Marie Bieraugel. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kelly Marie Bieraugel, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kelly Marie Bieraugel, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Sept. 19, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caron Woodward, 105 West F St. Ste 213, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 858.598.5552 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22073

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00035262-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Paul Daniel Tardent and Jocelyn Jillian Ford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Paul Daniel Tardent; change to proposed name: Daniel Paul Tardent; b. Present name:.Jocelyn Jillian Ford; change to proposed name: Josse Jillian Ford. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 04, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 17, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22072

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00033327-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Weijuan Han on behalf of minor child Jaiyu Xu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jiayu Xu; change to proposed name: Karina Jaiyu Xu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 06, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22034

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is herby given that pursuant to Sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professional Code and Section 2328 of the Commercial Code of California, that Golf Country Mini Storage at 28710 Champagne B l v d, Escondido, CA 92026 will sell property listed below by competitive bidding on or after August 3rd, 2018. Auction to be held at above address. Property to be sold as follows: misc. items belonging to the following: L. Bradley – #177 & #215 Auction to be con- ducted by: West Coast Auctions Bond #0434194 07/20/18, 07/27/18 CN 22036

SUMMONS (JOINDER) Case # DN125704 Petitioner: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith. Respondent: Daniel Swanson. Claimant: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response or pleading, if any, may be filed on time. ¡AVISO! Usted ha sido demandado. El tribunal puede decider contra Ud, sin audiencia a menos que Ud, responda dentro de 30 dias. Lea la información que sigue. Si Usted desea solicitor el consejo de un abogado en este asunto, deberia hacerio inmediatamente, de esta manera, su respuesta o alegación, si hay alguna, puede ser registrada a tiempo. To: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith and Daniel Swanson: A pleading has been filed under an order: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley as a party in this proceeding. If you fail to file an appropriate pleading within 30 days of the date this summons is served on you, your default may be entered and the court may enter a judgment containing the relief requested in the pleading, court costs, and such other relief as may be granted by the court, which could result in the garnishment of wages, taking of money or property, or other relief. Michael & Rhonda Pauley seek to join the matter to obtain orders regarding the minor child of the marriage. A hearing is set for the matter to be heard on August 29, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Department 18. The name and address of the court are Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 325 W. Melrose Ave., Vista CA 92083 North County Division. The name, address, and telephone number of claimant’s attorney are: Alexandra R. McIntosh, SB# 166304 Law Office of Alexandra McIntosh, APC 2214 Faraday Ave. Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.753.5357 Dated: Jul 02, 2018 Clerk, By A. Banks, Deputy. Harry L Powazek, Judicial Officer. NOTICE TO THE PERSON(S) SERVED: You are served as an individual(s). 07/13, 07/20. 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018331 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEADERCANON. Located at: 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth D Wood, 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Kenneth D Wood 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018455 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C. Located at: 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C., 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2018 S/DeAnne Patrice Angel 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016873 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rio Azul. Located at: 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. House of Indigo Clothing Company LLC, 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yaira I Hicks 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018470 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Operation Fizz. Located at: 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Joel Earley, 605 Rudd Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Burns 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017829 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio IPC. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Bryane Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2018 S/Jennifer Lynn Fleming, Bryane Fleming 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017106 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog United. Located at: 6610 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JDog La Mesa LLC, 12733 W Arden Pl., Butler WI 53007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew J Weins 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018676 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ancient Wisdom Alchemy. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica Nicole Merino, 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Monica Nicole Merino 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017824 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 3225 Business Park Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM VISTA Inc, 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Vincent F Grillo 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018722 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photos By Olivia. Located at: 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Olivia Ann Poth, 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Olivia Ann Poth 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018795 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Buys 4U. Located at: 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Plant-Aids LLC, 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/25/2017 S/Beth L Macfarlane 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018693 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merge Investigations, Inc. Located at: 4650 W Point Loma Blvd. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: David Nottoli PO Box 6326, Lancaster PA 17607. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Merge Investigations Inc, 801 Estelle Dr., Lancaster PA 17601. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Laura Nottoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018463 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Admins. Located at: 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1035 E Vista Way #170, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smiling Pit Industries LLC, 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denniel Witkowski 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018494 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TLC Real Estate Group; B. Investors Direct Funding. Located at: 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TLC Financial Network Inc, 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2012 S/Kevin W Mitchell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018360 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Textur A Salon. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Courtney Campbell, 775 Harbor Cliff Way #163, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2015 S/Courtney Campbell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018807 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RKS Electronics. Located at: 1106 Second St. #833, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Joseph Schulman, 7963 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Joseph Schulman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018234 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power Ministry School. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vineyard Christian Fellowship Inland North County, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ron Ford 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018732 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merfleur Wellness; B. Merfleur. Located at: 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Brooke Agadoni, 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Brooke Agadoni 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018308 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kidology. Located at: 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA San Diego 91932. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittani Thiel, 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932; 2. Kelly Roberson, 251 F Ave., Coronado CA 92118. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/2018 S/Brittani Thiel, Kelly Roberson 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018450 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspection Detection Connection. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Lane Post, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2018 S/Kevin Lane Post 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018400 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haven Interiors. Located at: 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Lynn Jensen, 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Lynn Jensen 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018551 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Service. Located at: 1327 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Jelena Radmandvic 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018401 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cypress Mortgage Group; B. High Bluff Realty. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-436, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cypress Realty Group Inc, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Peter N Andrews 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018788 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Expressions By Cami. Located at: 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cami Louise Napoli, 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Cami Louise Napoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018439 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ballistic RDR. Located at: 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Michael Chapman, 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jared Michael Chapman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017928 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Associa N.N. Jaeschke. Located at: 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N.N. Jaeschke Inc, 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Brian Kruppa 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018647 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5275, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxi K Bardwell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018658 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1ST Stop Driving Academy. Located at: 979 Woodland Pkwy. #101-97, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sonya Marie Streicher, 613 Corte Galante, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonya Marie Streicher 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018261 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Stewardship Group; B. The Stewardship Financial & Insurance Services; C. Tirage Fine Art. Located at: 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leonard Paul Hackett Jr, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Karen Ann Hackett, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/2018 S/Karen Ann Hackett 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018021 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duck Donuts. Located at: 1452 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 826 Genoa Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Semper Fi Donuts LLC, 826 Genoa Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura A Aughinbaugh 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018102 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.A.R.P Expedition. Located at: 1418 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bear Teardrops LLC, 1418 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kortney Weseloh 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018124 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lindlee Group. Located at: 316 Clark St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Lee Karecki, 316 Clark St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Linda Lee Karecki 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016860 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Tree Yoga and Massage. Located at: 125 North Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alexa Sproull Lewis, 1135 Bonita Dr. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2018 S/Alexa Sproull Lewis 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018056 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vault Digital Management. Located at: 1048 Opal St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Paul Baca, 1048 Opal St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Paul Baca 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017304 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peace Be With You. Located at: 714 N Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melvin Edward Servi Jr, 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Annette Jean Servi, 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2006 S/Melvin Edward Servi Jr 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017747 Filed: Jul 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Allergy Safe Card. Located at: 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Maximinio Martinez, 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92116; 2. Allison Chae Tyner, 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Martinez 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017916 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfect Balance Therapeutic Massage LLC; B. Perfect Balance Equine Massage. Located at: 100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 2042 Camino Loma Verde, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Perfect Balance Therapeutic Massage LLC, 100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2013 S/Chris E Vettel 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22044

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017608 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Board and Brew. Located at: 1212 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ & N Enterprises Inc, 1212 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1979 S/Tom Powers 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018004 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maids That Aid. Located at: 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4225-H Oceanside Blvd. #181, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachele Claire DeMeo, 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachele Claire DeMeo 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017990 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Right Price Advisor. Located at: 3791 Overpark Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ecom Group LLC, 3791 Overpark Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Grant 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22041

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9016801 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Super Spanish. Located at: 1635 Lake San Marcos Dr. #101, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/26/2015 and assigned File #2015-008300. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Little Language Ambassadors LLC, 1635 Lake San Marcos Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Laura Lee, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017898 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accounting Tasks. Located at: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-856, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accounting Tasks LLC, 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-856, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Tiffany Medina 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017882 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunSafe Window Films. Located at: 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Uccello, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Dominick Uccello, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2011 S/Dominick Uccello 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017886 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavender and Sea. Located at: 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Tana Hess, 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2018 S/Nichole Tana Hess 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017244 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial Van Interiors. Located at: 7817 Wilkerson Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 8840 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis MO 63114. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Commercial Van Interiors LLC, 7817 Wilkerson Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1994 S/Steve Kloessner 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016776 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whole Mother Co. Located at: 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beautiful One Midwifery Inc, 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tiffany Alblinger 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017283 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Executive Center. Located at: 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phyllis A Russell, 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/25/2001 S/Phyllis A Russell 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016864 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brio Skin Studio. Located at: 606 Cassidy St. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Marie Jeraminas, 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Marie Jeraminas 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017225 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alchemy Radiant Health. Located at: 246 North Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jocelyn Jillian Ford, 333 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Jocelyn Jillian Ford 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015901 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Circle Strategies. Located at: 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Lyn Martin, 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Lyn Martin 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017542 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andrew Carlos Architect AIA. Located at: 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Architects Inc, 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/29/2018 S/Andrew R Carlos 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016077 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wittgrove Bariatric Center. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alvarado Surgical Associates, a medical group Inc, 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2005 S/Dr. Alan Wittgrove 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016705 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company. Located at: 101 S Indiana St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon Adams Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Lynn Perez 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017105 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eco Park Inc, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sang Hoon, Park 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017089 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Candice Renee Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Rae Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Renee Kennedy 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016744 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Skin Analyst. Located at: 2646 Madison St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Lynn Taylor, 918 Whaley St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sophia Lynn Taylor 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017332 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sand Dollar Escrow, a Non-Independent Broker Escrow. Located at: 732-B N Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dashe Real Estate Inc, 2112 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2014 S/Marilyn Dashe 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017333 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of David G. Eisenstein. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 1202, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Networks Mediator Inc, 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/David G Eisenstein 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017498 Filed: Jul 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Iotissimo. Located at: 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 910770, San Diego CA 92191. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Francesco Carobolante, 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francesco Carobolante 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016236 Filed: Jun 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harbor View Entertainment. Located at: 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Smith, 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Smith 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017017 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noodle Bagz. Located at: 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tidy Nudge Media LLC, 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2018 S/Shane E Moise 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 22000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017177 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTAC – Rhino Truck Accessory Center Inc. Located at: 5600 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters Inc, 2168 Balboa Ave. #3, San Diego CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2018 S/Yehuda Moyal 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017063 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Home Factory. Located at: 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taylor Ryan Bulkley, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Audra Bullen, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Audra Bullen 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016793 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CARLSBAD ROTARY OKTOBERFEST. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1982 S/Eric T Lodge 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017000 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Beach Hotel; B. Moonlight Beach Motel. Located at: 233 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. PLDC Inc, 233 Second St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1976 S/Paula Broderick 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016089 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GET N’ GO DONUTS. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LUXIGA INC, 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Seth Luangamath 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016978 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taken By Canadians. Located at: 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini, 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017028 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perennial Films. Located at: 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moving Pictures Inc, 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Michael R Johnson 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016665 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visa Extension; B. L & T Services; C. Gaia Brazilian Food; D. Ajjil Events LLC. Located at: 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ajjil Events LLC, 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thiago Marques 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016406 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyler Dupuis Custom Tile. Located at: 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA San Diego 91906. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler James Dupuis, 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA 91906. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2018 S/Tyler James Dupuis 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016041 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S & S General Contractor. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Time Concrete Cutting Inc, 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Robert Soto 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015391 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Med Tran. Located at: 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darren James Read, 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2015 S/Darren James Read 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016176 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Edit. Located at: 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lee Stavnes, LLC, 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly M Stavnes 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016563 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hootland. Located at: 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Denton, 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2018 S/Eric Denton 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016822 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPONA. Located at: 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dione Marie Rubio, 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dione Marie Rubio 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015366 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DJK Transportation. Located at: 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057; Debbie Jean Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016629 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Capture Creatives. Located at: 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2018 S/Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016740 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Cabinets. Located at: 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel David Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Carla Suzanne Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/1997 S/Daniel David Bertola, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016868 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AREAA Global. Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AREAA International, 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2013 S/Jim Park, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012909 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AgriHort Solutions USA. Located at: 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611 S Melrose Dr. Ste. A #191, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AgriHort Solutions USA LLC, 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tenaya Becker, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21968