Legal Notices, July 26, 2019

MIRACOSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT INDEPENDENT CITIZENS’ BOARD OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT CITIZENS’ OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the MiraCosta Community College District is seeking a qualified, interested individuals to serve on a committee of community leaders which will serve as the Independent Citizens’ Board Oversight Committee (“ICBOC”) for the District’s Measure MM school facilities bond program. Applications are available on the District’s website at www.miracosta.edu/icboc. In accordance with Education Code Section 15278(b), the Citizens’ Oversight Committee shall: 1) inform the public about the expenditure of bond revenues, 2) review and report on the proper expenditure of taxpayers’ money for school construction, and 3) advise the public as to the MiraCosta Community College District’s compliance with Proposition 39 requirements as contained in the California Constitution. All appointments will be made by the Board of Trustees from applications submitted to the District. The Committee consists of seven (7) members appointed by the Board from a list of candidates submitting written applications, and based on criteria established by Prop 39. The District is seeking applications for the following vacancy:

One (1) member active in a MiraCosta College Support Organization One (1) member active in a Taxpayers’ Association The appointment will be appointed to serve one two-year term. If you wish to serve on this important committee, please review the committee Bylaws for more information about the committee’s role and responsibilities, complete, and submit the application no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Send your application (www.miracosta.edu/icbocapp) via email to Melanie Haynie mhaynie@miracosta.edu, via fax at 760.795.6795 or via the US Mail at: MiraCosta Community College District Attn: Melanie Haynie, Administrative Services 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054 MiraCosta Community College District Application for Independent Citizens Oversight Committee Questions and/or comments should be directed to Melanie Haynie, Administrative Services, at 760.795.6648 or email to mhaynie@miracosta.edu. 07/26/19 CN 23534

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 15th day of August, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003239-2019; FILING DATE: July 10, 2019; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2019-10, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California adopting amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions) of the Encinitas Municipal Code”, which proposes changes to move the requirements for lot consolidations from Chapter 24.60 (Minor Subdivisions – Tentative Parcel Map) to Chapter 24.70 (Lot Line Adjustments). Title 24 of the Municipal Code is a component of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner, 760-633-2724, ayentile@encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (July 26, 2019 through September 6, 2019) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 07/26/19 CN 23529

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Friday 7:30AM to 4:30PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Elia Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-002577-2018 (18-244 CDP); FILING DATE: November 5, 2018; APPLICANT: Patricia Elia; LOCATION: 1262 Torrey Drive (APN 260-213-13-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing two-story accessory structure, and for the construction of a new two-story, single-family residence with a detached garage and detached accessory dwelling unit.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone, the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.; STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/26/19 CN 23528

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE INTENTION TO INCUR BONDED INDEBTEDNESS WITHIN PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held before the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District to receive public comments regarding the necessity to incur bonded indebtedness in an amount not to exceed $10,000,000 within proposed Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District. The time and place for the hearing regarding such matter shall be 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, on August 20, 2019, at the San Marcos, California. At such time and place, any person interested, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters in the area within proposed Community Facilities District No. 12, will be heard upon the proposed debt issue. A summary of the resolution adopted by the Governing Board concerning such proposed debt authorization is set forth below. DATED: July 16, 2019 /s/ Victor Graham Clerk of the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TO INCUR BONDED INDEBTEDNESS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $10,000,000 WITHIN PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District” or “District”) is a public school district organized and operating pursuant to the California Education Code; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board (“Governing Board”) of the School District has heretofore adopted a Community Facilities District Finance Policy (“CFD Financing Policy”) pursuant to the provisions of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, commencing with Section 53311 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board of the School District has heretofore adopted Resolution # 01-19/20 stating its intention to form Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 12”) pursuant to the provisions of the Act to provide and finance those public facilities described in Resolution # 01-19/20 (“Facilities”), and any incidental expenses thereto, to serve the area within proposed CFD No. 12; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board estimates the approximate amount required to finance the Facilities, including the incidental costs thereof, is $10,000,000; and WHEREAS, in order to finance the Facilities it is necessary to incur bonded indebtedness in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000, the repayment of which is to be secured by special taxes levied in accordance with Section 53328 of the Act and the Rate and Method of Apportionment described in Exhibit “C” to Resolution # 01-19/20. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, AS FOLLOWS: Section It is necessary to incur bonded indebtedness within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12 in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000 for the purpose of financing the Facilities and the incidental expenses thereof. Section The amount of the proposed bonded indebtedness shall include all costs and estimated costs incidental to or connected with the accomplishment of the purpose for which the bonded indebtedness is to be incurred, including, but not limited to, the estimated costs of design, construction, acquisition and financing of the Facilities; satisfaction of contractual obligations relating to expenses or the advancement of funds for expenses existing at the time the bonds are issued pursuant to the Act; costs associated with the creation of CFD No. 12; the determination of the amount of special taxes; costs otherwise incurred in order to carry out the authorized purposes of CFD No. 12; architectural, engineering, inspection, legal, fiscal and financial consultant fees; bond and other reserve funds; discount fees; capitalized interest on bonds of CFD No. 12 for a period not to exceed twenty-four (24) months for any series of bonds; election costs; administration costs; all costs of issuance of the bonds or other securities, including, but not limited to, fees for bond counsel, costs of obtaining credit ratings, bond insurance premiums, printing costs, and any other expenses incidental to the construction, completion, and inspection of the Facilities. Section It is the intent of the School District to authorize the sale of the bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000 at a maximum interest rate not to exceed 12% per annum or at a rate not in excess of the maximum rate permitted by law at the time the bonds are issued. The term of the bonds shall be determined pursuant to a resolution, indenture, fiscal agent agreement, or other legal instrument setting forth the issuance terms of the bonds, but such term shall in no event exceed 40 years or such longer term as is then permitted by law. Section A public hearing (“Hearing”) on the proposed issuance of bonded indebtedness in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000 shall be held on August 20, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the San Marcos Unified School District’s Board Room, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California. Section At the time and place set forth above for the Hearing, any interested persons, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12, may appear and be heard. Section The Clerk or Secretary of the School District is hereby directed to publish, or cause to be published, a notice (“Notice”) of the Hearing pursuant to Section 6061 of the Government Code of the State of California in a newspaper of general circulation published in the area of proposed CFD No. 12. Such Notice shall contain a summary of this Resolution, state the time and place of the Hearing, and shall contain a statement that, at such Hearing, the testimony of all interested persons or taxpayers shall be heard. Such publication shall be completed at least seven days prior to the date of the Hearing. Section Following the conclusion of the Hearing, the Governing Board may determine to place the matter of the authorization of bonded indebtedness of proposed CFD No. 12 before the qualified electors of the territory within proposed CFD No. 12 pursuant to the provisions of the Act in an election (“Election”) to be called and conducted pursuant to applicable State of California law, including, but not limited to, the provisions of the Act. Such Election may be consolidated with a special tax election for proposed CFD No. 12 as described in School District Resolution # 01-19/20, adopted by the Governing Board on July 16, 2019 (which is incorporated herein by this reference). The provisions concerning such special tax election conducted within CFD No. 12 shall generally apply to the Election. Section All actions heretofore taken by officers, agents and consultant to the School District with respect to the proposed formation of CFD No. 12 and related matters are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified. The President, Clerk and Secretary of the Governing Board and the Superintendent and School District officers and consultants are each authorized and directed in the name and on behalf of the District to make and execute any and all certificates, requisitions, agreements, notices, consents, warrants and other documents, which they, or any of them, might deem necessary or appropriate in order to carry out the directives of this Resolution. Whenever in this Resolution any officer of the District is authorized to execute or countersign any document or take any action, such execution, countersigning or action may be taken on behalf of such officer by any person designated by such officer to act on his or her behalf in case such officer shall be absent or unavailable. ADOPTED, SIGNED AND APPROVED this 16th day of July, 2019. GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/26/19 CN 23505

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON INTENTION TO ESTABLISH COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Governing Board (“Board”) of the San Marcos Unified School District (“District”) to form Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 12”) for the purpose of providing funds to plan for, study, design, acquire, construct, finance or refinance the costs of public facilities authorized to be funded, including, but not limited to, school facilities and related facilities (“Facilities”), to fulfill needs for public facilities and supporting infrastructure resulting from development within CFD No. 12 and authorize a levy of a special tax to pay for the Facilities as may be permitted by law presently or in the future.

The time and place set for the hearing on the establishment of CFD No. 12 is August 20, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the District’s Board Room, 255 Pico Avenue, Suite 250, San Marcos, California. At such time the testimony of all interested persons for or against the establishment of CFD No. 12, the extent of CFD No. 12, the proposed rate and method of apportionment of the proposed special tax, or the furnishing of specific specified types of public facilities by proposed CFD No. 12 will be heard. Protests may be made orally or in writing. Any protest pertaining to the regularity or sufficiency of the proceedings shall be in writing and shall clearly set forth the irregularities and defects to which the objection is made. All written protests not personally presented by the author of that protest at the hearing shall be filed with the Clerk or Secretary of the District on or before the time set for the hearing. The District may waive any irregularities in the form or content of any written notice and at the hearing may correct minor defects in such proceedings. Written protests may be withdrawn, in writing, at any time before the conclusion of the hearing. If 50% or more of the registered voters, or six registered voters, whichever is more, residing within the territory proposed to be included in CFD No. 12, or the owners of one-half or more of the area of land in the territory proposed to be included within CFD No. 12, file written protests against the establishment of CFD No. 12, and protests are not withdrawn so as to reduce the value of the protest to less than a majority, no further proceedings to create CFD No. 12, or levy the specified special tax, shall be taken for a period of one year from the date of the decision of the Board. If the majority protests of the registered voters or the landowners are only against the furnishing of a specified type, or types, of facilities or services within CFD No. 12, or against the levying of a specified special tax, those types of facilities or services or the specified special tax shall be eliminated from the Resolution of Formation. At the conclusion of the hearing, if the District determines to establish CFD No. 12, it shall adopt a Resolution of Formation and then submit a levy of the proposed special taxes to the qualified electors of CFD No. 12 in the next general election or at a special election to be held, notwithstanding any other requirement contained in the Elections Code, at least 90 days, but not more than 125 days following the close of the hearing, the concurrence of the election official conducting the election shall be required. However, the time for holding the election may be shortened with the unanimous consent of all qualified electors and the consent of the election official. If at least 12 persons, who need not necessarily be the same 12 persons, have been registered to vote within the territory within CFD No. 12 for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the hearing, the vote shall be by registered voters of CFD No. 12 with each of the voters having one vote. Otherwise, the vote shall be by landowners within CFD No. 12 and each landowner shall have one vote for each acre, or portion of an acre, of land that such person or party owns within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12. The proposition to approve such special taxes shall, pursuant to California law, require a 2/3 favorable vote to be approved. A summary of the resolution of intention to establish CFD No. 12 and to authorize special taxes, adopted by the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District on July 16, 2019, is set forth below. DATED: July 16, 2019 /s/ Victor Graham Clerk of the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TO ESTABLISH COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND TO AUTHORIZE THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAX WITHIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District”) is a public school district organized and operating pursuant to the California Education Code; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board (Board of Education) of the School District (“Governing Board”) has previously adopted its “Community Facilities District Financing Goals and Policies,” dated August 26, 1996 (“CFD Finance Policy”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board has approved an agreement (the “Facilities Funding Agreement,” as defined below) with the owner(s) of certain property (described herein) (collectively, the “Owner”) located within the boundaries of the School District relative to the mitigation of the impacts of a proposed residential development project (the “Project” as identified in the Facilities Funding Agreement) and certain related matters; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board has received a written request from Owner requesting that this Governing Board undertake proceedings pursuant to the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, commencing with Section 53311 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”) for the establishment of a community facilities district to include such property, which community facilities district is to be designated as “Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District” (“CFD No. 12”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board of the School District intends to institute proceedings for the establishment of CFD No. 12 pursuant to the Act to provide funds to plan for, design, acquire, construct, lease, expand, improve, rehabilitate, finance, refinance and to potentially pay for certain existing obligations to finance the costs of facilities as described in Exhibit “A,” attached hereto and made a part hereof by this reference (“Facilities”) pursuant to the Act; and WHEREAS, the financing and funding of the aforementioned Facilities to serve the area within the School District, including proposed CFD No. 12, shall also include costs of acquisition, construction, expansion, relocation, rehabilitation, leasing/purchasing and financing of public facilities including furnishings and equipment (including, to the extent permitted by law, vehicles and technology equipment and infrastructure), and required sites therefor and appurtenances thereto, including, but not by way of limitation, the planning and design work related thereto, as well as property, easements and rights of way, the cost of leasing or purchasing completed facilities, as may be further identified in the Community Facilities District Report (discussed below) to be filed as provided by applicable law with the Clerk of the School District; and WHEREAS, the cost(s) of financing the Facilities shall include the payment of principal of and interest on bonds, or other securities, in one or more series or issuances (collectively, the “Bonds”), to finance the Facilities, or direct costs, and/or other periodic costs, including, but not limited to, costs of administering CFD No. 12, the levy of taxes and administration of the Bonds or other debt or securities; the establishment and replenishment of reserve funds and any other necessary costs to serve the property within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12 depicted on Exhibit “B,” attached hereto and incorporated by this reference (“Project Area”); and WHEREAS, it is the intention of the School District to plan, design, construct, lease, acquire or finance the construction, modification, relocation, modernization, rehabilitation, upgrading, expansion or acquisition of the Facilities, or any combination thereof, for the benefit of the Project Area through the formation of CFD No. 12 subject to the authorization of Bonds and the levy of a special tax to pay for planning, construction, acquisition or installment purchase payments, lease or other payments including principal of and interest on Bonds to be approved at an election to be held within the boundaries of CFD No. 12. NOW, THEREFORE, THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS: Section The foregoing recitals are true and correct and are incorporated herein by this reference. Section CFD No. 12 is proposed to be established under the provisions and requirements of the Act. The School District has arranged for the preparation of a boundary map of proposed CFD No. 12 (“Map”). The proposed boundaries of the territory proposed for inclusion in CFD No. 12 are as depicted on Exhibit “B.” Based on the information available, the Governing Board determines that the proposed boundaries of CFD No. 12 include the entirety of any Assessor’s Parcel which will be subject to the special taxes of CFD No. 12. The Map of CFD No. 12 shall remain on file in the office of the School District and shall be available for public inspection at least fifteen (15) days prior to the public hearing referenced herein. The Clerk of the Governing Board, or the Clerk’s designee, is directed to record, or arrange to record, the Map with the County Recorder’s office for the County of San Diego not later than fifteen (15) days prior to the public hearing referenced hereinafter. The approval and recording of such Map may also be the subject of a separate action by this Governing Board. Section The name of the proposed community facilities district shall be “Community Facilities District No. 12 of the San Marcos Unified School District.” Section The Governing Board finds that public convenience and necessity requires the Facilities proposed to be acquired, constructed and/or financed (as further described herein) by and through proposed CFD No. 12. Section The Facilities to be planned, acquired, constructed, leased, or financed are public facilities as provided for in the Act and the Governing Board determines that the Facilities are necessary to meet increased demand placed on the School District as a result of development, including development which will occur in the future, within CFD No. 12. The Governing Board hereby finds and determines that the public interest will not be served by allowing the property owners of property within CFD No. 12 to enter into a contract pursuant to Government Code Section 53329.5(a). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Governing Board, on behalf of CFD No. 12 may enter into one or more contracts directly with any of the property owners (including Owner) with respect to the construction and/or acquisition of any portion of the Facilities. Section For all funds needed to accomplish the herein described actions, it is the intention of the School District to levy annually, in accordance with the procedures contained in the Act, a special tax secured by recordation of a lien against all nonexempt real property in CFD No. 12, which lien will be a continuing lien which shall secure each annual levy of the special tax and which shall continue in force and effect until the special tax obligation is prepaid, permanently satisfied, and canceled in accordance with law or until the special tax ceases to be levied and a notice of cessation of special tax is recorded in accordance with Section 53330.5 of the Act. The special tax shall be levied each year in the amounts specified in Exhibit “C” to this Resolution (“Rate and Method of Apportionment”) for planning, construction, acquisition, relocation and rehabilitation of the Facilities which may include the principal of and interest on the Bonds proposed to be issued to finance the Facilities and other periodic costs; any payments for the Facilities or lease payments; the establishment and replenishment of reserve funds, including reserves for modernization and rehabilitation of Facilities constructed with special tax revenues; the expenses incurred for administering, levying and collecting the special tax and Bonds, or each series thereof, legal, fiscal and financial consultant fees; discount fees; capitalized interest on the Bonds for a period not to exceed twenty-four (24) months; election costs; fees for bond counsel, other legal counsel and printing costs. The Governing Board also reserves the right to establish a fund, and use special tax revenues, pursuant to Section 53314.5 of the Act. As herein provided, CFD No. 12 may also, in lieu of issuing Bonds, issue or execute and deliver other securities, including, but not limited to, lease revenue bonds or certificates of participation, which may involve a lease-purchase financing arrangement for property and/or facilities with a nonprofit public benefit corporation and may involve or include a pledge of the special taxes levied and collected within CFD No. 12, to pay principal, interest and/or the redemption or prepayment price(s) on such securities or obligation(s). Section The Rate and Method of Apportionment and the manner of collection of the special tax is described in detail in attached Exhibit “C” attached hereto, and made a part hereof by this reference. The special tax takes into consideration the cost of making the Facilities available. The special tax is apportioned to each parcel on the foregoing basis pursuant to Section 53325.3 of the Act and such special tax is not based upon the ownership of real property. Special taxes shall not be levied and collected with respect to any parcel that is exempt from special taxes pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment or for which the special tax obligation has been fully prepaid and a notice of cancellation of special taxes has been recorded. Any special taxes levied pursuant to the authorization of the qualified electors shall be collected annually on all assessors’ parcels of Taxable Property (as defined in the Rate and Method of Apportionment) until the date provided for in the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Under no circumstances will the special tax levied in any fiscal year as against any parcel used for private residential purposes (as defined in Government Code Section 53321(d)) within CFD No. 12 be increased by more than 10% as a consequence of delinquency or default by the owner(s) of any other parcel or parcels within CFD No. 12. The foregoing limitation shall only apply to the extent set out in Government Code Section 53321. Section It is the intention of the Governing Board that owners of parcels within CFD No. 12 may prepay the designated special tax obligation to CFD No. 12 for such parcel(s) by those method(s) set forth in the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Section Notice is given that a public hearing (“Hearing”) on the establishment of CFD No. 12, the proposed Rate and Method of Apportionment and all other matters set forth in this Resolution of Intention, shall be held on August 20, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable at San Marcos Unified School District’s Board Room located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. Section At the time and place set forth above for the Hearing, the Governing Board shall receive testimony as to whether proposed CFD No. 12 shall be established and as to the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Any interested person, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12 may appear and be heard at the Hearing. The testimony of all such interested persons for or against the establishment of CFD No. 12, the extent of CFD No. 12, the proposed special taxes of CFD No. 12, or the furnishing of the Facilities, will be heard and considered. Section The engineer and/or consultant(s) for CFD No. 12, or the staff of the School District, as appropriate, are hereby directed to study proposed CFD No. 12 and, at or before the time of the Hearing, file a report with the School District containing a description of the Facilities which will, in their opinion, be required to adequately meet the needs of CFD No. 12 including, but not limited to, those Facilities which were previously designed, constructed and completed through prior community facilities district financings for the benefit of the development project within the boundaries of CFD No. 12 and an estimate of the cost of providing the Facilities (“Community Facilities District Report”). The engineer, consultant(s) and/or staff member is directed to estimate the fair and reasonable cost of the study of, planning, purchase, construction, leasing or financing of the Facilities including the cost of planning and designing the Facilities, and all costs associated with the formation of CFD No. 12 issuance of the Bonds, as well as administration and collection of the special taxes and costs otherwise incurred to carry out the authorized purposes of CFD No. 12. The Governing Board directs that the Community Facilities District Report shall be provided to the Governing Board for consideration at the Hearing scheduled for August 20, 2019, and at that time copies of such Community Facilities Report shall be available for public review. Section (a) The School District may accept advances of funds from any sources, including private persons or private entities, and is authorized and directed to use such funds for any authorized purpose, or paying for any cost incurred by the School District in creating CFD No. 12. The School District may enter into agreements to: (i) repay all such funds which are not expended or committed for any authorized purpose at the time of the election regarding the levy of the special tax, if the proposal to levy such tax should fail, and (ii) to repay all such funds advanced from the proceeds of Bonds if Bonds of CFD No. 12 are issued and sold. (b) Pursuant to Government Code Section 53314.9, and as set forth, above, the Governing Board hereby references that certain “School Facilities Funding Agreement” entered into by, and between the owner(s) of property within the boundaries of the territory proposed to be included within CFD No. 12 and the School District (“Facilities Funding Agreement”). Based upon the terms of such Facilities Funding Agreement, the Governing Board hereby makes the following determinations: (i) under the terms of the Facilities Funding Agreement, the referenced property owner(s) shall advance funds to pay for the School District’s costs of forming CFD No. 12 and related matters, and the Governing Board expects to accept any such advances upon the terms stated in such Facilities Funding Agreement and any supplemental agreement(s) and/or amendment(s) thereto; (ii) any funds advanced under the terms of the Facilities Funding Agreement shall be used by the School District to pay the costs of forming CFD No. 12 or for any authorized purpose for which CFD No. 12 is being formed pursuant to Government Code Section 53314.9(a); (iii) such advance(s) of funds shall be repaid upon the terms and conditions provided in the Facilities Funding Agreement and solely from the special taxes and/or proceeds of Bonds issued by CFD No. 12 as set forth in the Facilities Funding Agreement; (iv) such advance(s) shall be subject to the provisions of Section 53314.9(a)(2) of the Government Code; and (v) as specified in the Facilities Funding Agreement, and as required in Government Code Section 53314.9(b), the obligation to repay any such advance(s) is not a debt or obligation of the School District. Section At the Hearing, protests against the proposals described in this Resolution of Intention may be made orally by any interested person. Any protests pertaining to the regularity or sufficiency of the Hearing shall be in writing and shall clearly set forth the irregularities and/or defects to which the objection is made. All written protests not personally presented by the author of that protest at the Hearing shall be filed with the Clerk of the Governing Board at or before the time fixed for the Hearing. Written protests may be withdrawn in writing at any time before the conclusion of the Hearing. If, after completion of the Hearing, the Governing Board determines that written protests against the establishment of CFD No. 12 have been filed by 50% or more of the registered voters, or six registered voters, whichever is greater, residing within the boundaries of CFD No. 12, or owners of one-half or more of the area of land proposed to be included within CFD No. 12 and not exempt from the special tax, no further proceedings to establish CFD No. 12 or authorize the specified special tax, shall be taken for a period of one year from the date of such finding by the Governing Board. If such majority protest is limited to certain Facilities or a specified special tax, those Facilities or the specified special tax shall be eliminated from the resolution of formation if such is adopted by the Governing Board. Section The Clerk or Secretary of the Governing Board is hereby directed to have a notice of the Hearing (“Notice”) published pursuant to Section 6061 of the Government Code of the State of California in a newspaper of general circulation published in the area of proposed CFD No. 12. Such Notice shall contain a summary of this Resolution, state the time and place of the Hearing, contain a statement that the testimony of all interested persons or taxpayers shall be heard, have a description of the protest rights of the registered voters and landowners within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 12, and contain a description of the proposed voting procedure for the election required by the Act. Such publication shall be completed at least seven days prior to the date of the Hearing. Additionally, the Clerk or Secretary is hereby directed to file, or arrange to be filed, a copy of this Resolution in accordance with the provisions of Government Code Section 53315.6. Section (a) If, following the Hearing, and subject to the provisions hereof, the Governing Board determines to establish CFD No. 12, the Governing Board shall then submit the levy of the special taxes in an election (“Election”) involving the qualified electors of CFD No. 12 pursuant to requirements contained in the Act and applicable provisions of the California Elections Code. If at least 12 persons, who need not necessarily be the same 12 persons, have been registered to vote within CFD No. 12 for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the Hearing, the vote shall be by registered voters of CFD No. 12 with each voter having one vote. If there are 12 or less persons registered to vote for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the Hearing, pursuant to Section 53326 of the Act, the vote shall be by the landowners of CFD No. 12, with each landowner having one vote for each acre of land that he or she owns within the CFD No. 12 not exempt from the special tax. (b) The Election shall be conducted at least 90 days, but not more than 180 days, following the adoption of the Resolution of Formation adopted pursuant to Section 53325.1 of the Act. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Election may be conducted less than 90 days after the adoption of the Resolution of Formation with the unanimous consent of the qualified electors pursuant to Section 53326(a) of the Act. If the Election is to be held less than 125 days following the close of the Hearing, the concurrence of the Election Official, as designated and defined herein, conducting the Election shall be required. (c) The School District staff and consultants are directed to undertake, with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office, a review of the Project Area to determine the number of registered voters, if any, within the Project Area. The results of such review shall be provided to this Governing Board at the time of, or prior to, the adoption of the Resolution of Formation. (d) Based upon information furnished to the School District it is anticipated that there will be less than 12 registered voters within the Project Area and that the Election will be among landowner voters of CFD No. 12. Contingent upon the timely completion of the above-referenced events and requirements, the Governing Board is expected to call and hold the Election at the date and time of the Hearing. Also contingent on such actions and findings, this Governing Board hereby states it intends to appoint the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, or such District officer or employee as the Governing Board or District Superintendent shall hereafter designate in writing, to serve as the election official (“Election Official”) for the Election to be conducted within CFD No. 12, pursuant to Government Code Section 53327(b). (e) Pursuant to Government Code Section 53326(d) the Governing Board may determine to distribute the ballots for such Election by mail, or may allow such ballots to be distributed by hand. (f) Subject to the foregoing, in the Resolution of Formation the Governing Board shall provide for additional provisions and voter qualifications for the call and conduct of the Election, as the Governing Board shall determine and direct. Section The Community Facilities District Financing Policy is incorporated herein by this reference. The Community Facilities District Financing Policy is hereby made applicable to all proceedings for the formation of CFD No. 12, the authorization of special taxes, the authorization to incur bonded indebtedness and all other matters relating to CFD No. 12 unless expressly waived by action of this Governing Board. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, this action shall constitute the adoption of a community facilities district financing policy for CFD No. 12. Section It is the intention of this Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body for CFD No. 12, to cause Bonds, or other debt or securities of CFD No. 12, to be issued pursuant to the Act to finance in whole or in part the acquisition and construction of the Facilities. The Bonds intended to be issued to finance the Facilities shall be specified in a resolution adopted by this Governing Board pursuant to the provisions of the Act. Section The Governing Board hereby determines that the formation of CFD No. 12, and related election and procedural actions, will not have an effect on the environment and that such actions are correspondingly exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). The Clerk of the Governing Board is directed to, or arrange to, complete, execute, file and post a Notice of Exemption in such regard pursuant to the provisions and requirements of CEQA. Section No error, irregularity, informality, and no neglect or omission of any officer, in any procedure taken under this chapter, which does not directly affect the jurisdiction of the legislative body to order the installation of the facility or the provision of service, shall void or invalidate such proceeding or any levy for the costs of such facility or service. If any term, provision, finding, condition or directive of this Resolution, and the other proceedings for the formation of CFD No. 12, including, but not limited to, the authorization of the special tax, the authorization of the Bonds and related matters thereto shall, to any extent, be held invalid or unenforceable, the remainder of the proceedings, or the application of such term, provision, finding, condition or directive other than those to whom or which it is held invalid or unenforceable, shall not be affected thereby, and each such term, provision, finding, condition or directive shall be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent provided by law. If this Resolution, or the proceedings relative to CFD No. 12 are held invalid or unenforceable as against any particular piece or parcel of property within CFD No. 12, the remainder of the proceedings, or the application of any term, provision, finding, condition or directive applicable to other parcels of properties as against which such holding is not applicable, shall continue to be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent provided by law. Section That the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent, Business Services of the School District, or their designee(s), and other officers of the School District, are authorized to take any and all actions necessary to implement the orders and directives of this Resolution to proceed with the establishment of proposed CFD No. 12 and the authorization of special taxes of CFD No. 12, within the time periods specified by the Act. APPROVED, ADOPTED, AND SIGNED on this 16th day of July, 2019. GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXHIBIT “A” DESCRIPTION OF FACILITIES TO BE FINANCED The description of facilities to be financed though CFD No. 12 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. EXHIBIT “B” BOUNDARY MAP OF PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 12 The boundary map of proposed CFD No. 12 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. EXHIBIT “C” PROPOSED RATE AND METHOD OF APPORTIONMENT OF SPECIAL TAXES The proposed Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for CFD No. 12 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. The foregoing is a summary of Resolution # 01-19/20 and does not purport to contain all of the information set out in that Resolution. The full text of such Resolution, and the Exhibits thereto, can be reviewed at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069, and reference is made thereto as to the information contained therein. 07/26/19 CN 23504

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Senior Center ADA Improvements (CF18A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on August 8, 2019. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, removing striping, installing curb & gutter, installing curb ramps, installing pavement markings, installing asphalt concrete, installing concrete cross gutter installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $203,796.60 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday July 18th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, P.E. City Engineer DATE: ______________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/19/19, 07/26/19 CN 23472

T.S. No.: 9551-4095 TSG Order No.: 150167274-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 254-173-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/02/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/09/2007 as Document No.: 2007-0456762, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SHANNON A NEMOUR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 08/19/2019 at 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1561 BURGUNDY RD, ENCINITAS, CA 92024-1206 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $786,672.43 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9551-4095. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0356633 To: COAST NEWS 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23506

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/16/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1094566, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED HERETO The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,248,303.25 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO.2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. STOX 920129 / 063566-CA 07/26/19, 08/02/19, 08/09/19 CN 23501

T.S. No. 060694-CA APN: 162-580-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/19/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0618124, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANDRES GARCIA TORRES AND SILVINA M GARCIA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4165 SUMMERVIEW WAY OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $742,849.23 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 060694-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920056 / 060694-CA 07/26/19, 08/02/19, 08/09/19 CN 23500

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-849311-CL Order No.: DS7300-19000240 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Christine Fox, a widow Recorded: 11/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1026202 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/19/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $877,238.79 The purported property address is: 1244 CREST DR #A AND #B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 262-011-02-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-849311-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-849311-CL IDSPub #0154991 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 8/9/2019 CN 23499

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00536-BL-CA Title No. 180151426-CA-VOO A.P.N. 221-790-08-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/02/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Reginald J Lindemuth, a single man, and Joseph L Lindemuth, a single man, and John P Lindemuth, a single man, all as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0813948 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 08/16/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $488,571.04 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 575 Sonoma Street, San Marcos, CA 92078-4239 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00536-BL-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/16/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sale Representative A-4699614 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23498

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008323867 Title Order No.: 1068434 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4546425-703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/06/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/10/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0378618 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: SUSANNA C. CERVANTES, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND CAROLINA TERRAZAS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , AS TENANTS IN COMMON, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 32486 VERNIE VISTA LANE, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 130-150-32 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $284,607.33. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008323867. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/12/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4699204 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23497

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-684140-RY Order No.: 150225570-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TERRILL L. FLANAGAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 9/28/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0689941 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/4/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $499,878.35 The purported property address is: 3313 VIVIENDA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-200-16-62 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-684140-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-684140-RY IDSPub #0154877 7/19/2019 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 CN 23482

T.S. No. 077678-CA APN: 215-350-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/12/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/12/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0601834, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SAIYED M. ALI, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2633 UNICORNIO ST CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $206,355.63 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 077678-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920002 / 077678-CA 07/19/19, 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23473

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-852942-BF Order No.: 8751070 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/12/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): TIMOTHY JON MENCEL AND SHOKO TAKEUCHI MENCEL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 5/26/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0483044 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/23/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0528793 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/12/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $575,849.52 The purported property address is: 758 BANYAN COURT, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-761-19-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. PARCEL 1: LOT 54 OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 428 OLIVE HILLS ESTATES IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14465 RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY OCTOBER 4, 2002. EXCEPTING THEREFROM EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, DRAINAGE AND REPAIR AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF CONVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF OLIVE HILLS ESTATES RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON, APRIL 15, 2003 AS FILE NO. 2003-0434898 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”) FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE MAP OF RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE, AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OVER THE PORTIONS OF THE LOT DESIGNATED AS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AREAS, IF ANY, AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS, OVER, IN, TO AND THROUGH THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION, SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATIONS SET FORTH THEREIN, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-852942-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-852942-BF IDSPub #0154707 7/19/2019 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 CN 23471

T.S. No.: 2019-00517-CA A.P.N.: 223-312-09-00 Property Address: 3492 Sitio Borde, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP

LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/03/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mary Ann Bowden, A Married Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0395667 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/21/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 721,432.92 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3492 Sitio Borde, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-312-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 721,432.92. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00517-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: June 25, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/12/19, 07/19/19, 07/26/19 CN 23452

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on August 8th, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Matthew Mabbitt Misc. Household Goods Matthew K Mabbitt Misc. Household Goods Matthew Kelly Mabbitt Misc. Household Goods Jesus Hurtado Misc. Household Goods Jesus Antchio Hurtado Manriquez Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23533

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 East Mission Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 8th, 2019 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Monique Gonzalez Classic Car–Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car–Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car–Misc. Household Goods Mary Casey Misc. Household Goods Mary Faith Casey Misc. Household Goods Jorge A Alonso Misc. Household Goods Joege Alberto Alonso Rodriguez Misc. Household Goods Jorge Alonso Misc. Household Goods Johnny Martinez Misc. Household Goods Raul Ponce Misc. Household Goods Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce Misc. Household Goods Ted Mount Misc. Household Goods Anya Lasswell Misc. Household Goods Anya Leilani Lasswell Misc. Household Goods Spencer Behm Misc. Household Goods Spencer William Behm Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23532

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GREGORY ANDREW LUTZ [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00037593-PR-LA-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gregory Andrew Lutz. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Russell M. De Phillips, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Russell M. De Phillips, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Milberg & De Phillips, P.C., 2163 Newcastle Ave. Ste 200, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23531

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on August 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Goods Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Goods Anna Lui Misc. Household Goods Anna Lourdes Lui Misc. Household Goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23527

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 8th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Robert L Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Goods John Lehr Misc. Car parts John William Lehr Misc. Car parts Alexis V Nicholas c. Household Goods Alexis Vernon Nicholas Misc. Household Goods Petra Xinol Rendon Misc. Household Goods Petra Xinol Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23526

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §798.56a AND COMMERCIAL CODE §§ 7209 AND 7210 To: The Estate of Michel G. Wielgus, 3030 Oceanside Boulevard, Space 55, Oceanside, California 92504 To: Ej Wielgus, 5117 N. 43rd Street, Tacoma, Washington 98407 YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Terrace Gardens MHP claims a lien against the mobilehome described below in the sum of $2,395.27. This sum represents the storage value of the site where the mobilehome has been stored from April 1, 2019 through July 10, 2019, plus costs incurred in removing or storing the mobilehome, and other amounts recoverable under California Civil Code § 798.56a. The rental rate for storage is $12.30 per day, and additional amounts may accrue for utilities, storage, attorney’s fees, publication fees and other expenses before the date of sale. Manufacturer: TRAILERAMA Tradename: TRAILERAMA Model: Unknown Year of Manufacture: 1959 Decal or License No.: AAX7139 Serial No(s).: FCLA502417 Insignia: 5213 Location: Terrace Gardens MHP, 3030 Oceanside Boulevard, Space 55, Oceanside, California 92504, County of San Diego. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the mobilehome will be sold at 10:00 A.M. on August 12, 2019 at 3030 Oceanside Boulevard, Space 55, Oceanside, California 92504. The warehouseman’s lien sale is for the mobilehome only and does not include the right to keep the mobilehome on-site. The warehouseman’s lien cannot be used to transfer nor does it transfer the leasehold interest in the land. The mobilehome must be removed from the park upon cure of the lien or upon conclusion of the lien sale. To inquire about the sale, call the Chana Law Firm at (714) 680-4080. 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23502

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WAYNE BAIR Case # 37-2019-00034681-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wayne Bair. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cheryl J Janke. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Cheryl J Janke be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 20, 2019; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kirsten Howe, Absolute Trust Counsel, 2890 N. Main St., Ste 206, Walnut Creek CA 94597 Telephone: 925.943.2740 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23493

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL005288N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MAYSA ABDULJALEEL IDEIS. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LOWRANCE SAAD AWAD AL BALAWI. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from: 1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court; 2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children; 3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and 4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party. You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido: 1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte; 2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es); 3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y 4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte. Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Lowrance Saad Awad Al Balawi, 140 E El Norte Pkwy #52, Escondido CA 92026. Telephone: 619.396.8053 Date (Fecha): May 01, 2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) T. Angulo, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23491

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00035335-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christine Lambert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christine Lambert changed to proposed name: Zamilah Nadezhda Adomaityte. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00034795-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wesley James Sechrest and Alejandra Farias Sechrest filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joaquin Farias Sechrest change to proposed name: Joaquin Andres Sechrest Farias. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 27, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 8, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23467

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 17FL000229S NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: PATRICIA CAMPOS DOMENECH. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: EDGARDO NAVARRO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from: 1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court; 2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children; 3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and 4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party. You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido: 1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte; 2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es); 3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y 4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte. Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, 500 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): MEN’S LEGAL CENTER, FAMILY LAW ADVOCATE, Francisco M Batara, Esq., (SBN 298465) 940 C St., San Diego CA 92101. Telephone: 619.234.3838 Date (Fecha): Jan 20, 2017 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) B. Stidman, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23462

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00033804-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judy Cui Ying Cheng on behalf of minor child has filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Judy Cui Ying Cheng changed to proposed name: Judy Cui Ying Zhao Cheng. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 01, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017912 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mandala Sanctuary Circle; B. Mandala Open Circle Located at: 12774 Via Donada, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: PO Box 1233, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandala Society Inc., 12774 Via Donada, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/1972 S/Sharon L Janis, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017612 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old Mission Barber Stylist. Located at: 3784 Mission Ave. #153, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Clinton Wick, 1325 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2004 S/Clinton Wick, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017565 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schaffer Law Group; B. Schaffer Family Law Group; C. STS Mediation; D. San Diego Mediation Group; E. San Diego Divorce Attorneys. Located at: 12520 High Bluff Dr. #380, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Law Offices of Sarah T Schaffer, APC, 12520 High Bluff Dr. #380, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah T Schaffer, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017971 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Couples Wellness Center. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida Del Oro #5935, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Iyican, 4065 Ivey Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan Iyican, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018028 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flirt Lash Lounge & Day Spa. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #Q, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1990 Apple St #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooklyn Patricia Boris, 1990 Apple St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooklyn Patricia Boris, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017847 Filed: Jul 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penny Candle Co. Located at: 730 Breeze Hill Rd. #298, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brett Anthony Muetzel, 730 Breeze Hill Rd. #298, Vista CA 92081; 2. Penny Sue Muetzel, 730 Breeze Hill Rd #298, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett Anthony Muetzel, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017725 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Medtest. Located at: 417 E Carmel St #105, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Diaz, 2916 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marc Diaz, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017963 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 5808 Van Allen Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2011 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017962 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 2440 S Melrose #103, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2007 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017961 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 3910 W Vista Way #110, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/1991 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017914 Filed: Jul 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phillips & Company. Located at: 1201 Phoebe Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The JR Phillips Group Inc., 1201 Phoebe Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mervin J Phillips Jr., 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017299 Filed: Jul 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meticulously Me. Located at: 1501 San Elijo Rd S #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Marie Burns, 1501 San Elijo Rd S #201, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Marie Burns, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017764 Filed: Jul 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Villa. Located at: 3728 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celia Cortez Luke, 3728 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2009 S/Celia Cortez Luke, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017650 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SnotRocket. Located at: 5674 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SnotRocket LLC, 5674 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Kirschner, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017485 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rising Stars Theater Arts. Located at: 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Christine Broyles, 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Michael Paul Broyles, 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2019 S/Danielle Christine Broyles, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017563 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Environmental Law Project. Located at: 2076 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Environmental Litigation Fund, 2076 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/1994 S/Dolores Welty, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017321 Filed: Jul 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Realty Plus. Located at: 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberto Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Roberto Yanez, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016910 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evo’s Pristine Cleaning. Located at: 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evodia Quintanar, 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Evodia Quintanar, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016756 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Beach Chapel; B. El Camino Christian Fellowship. Located at: 510 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Southwest District of the Wesleyan Church, 510 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Maxine Tellechea, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017645 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andy’s Barber Shop. Located at: 123 W Grand Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew J Granger, 3318 Avenida Sierra, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Andrew J Granger, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017566 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Co.; B. Cross. Located at: 2111 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Savannah Cross, 2111 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Savannah Cross, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017497 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Brewfest. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013-0175. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2014 S/Eric T Lodge, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017400 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valley Instant Printing Inc.; B. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 2241, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valley Instant Printing Inc., 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/1983 S/Vicki Countreman, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016203 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jrdn Regulatory Services. Located at: 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jordan Bergado Sison, 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Bergado Sison, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017386 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wilmurt Music Academy. Located at: 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samuel John Wilmurt, 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2019 S/Samuel John Wilmurt, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23485

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9016800 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. A Better Solution In Home Care North County San Diego. Located at: 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/10/2018 and assigned File #2018-9012520. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Chugach LLC, 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Katherine Phillips, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016958 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Compost Company. Located at: 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sustainable Analysis LLC, 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Naomi Wentworth, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017020 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Postpartum. Located at: 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leesa Patrice Johnson, 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2019 S/Leesa Patrice Johnson, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016972 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevn Squared LLC. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Karen G Basco, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017006 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AJX Realty Group. Located at: 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Roger Lee, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016897 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Montessori School of San Marcos. Located at: 800 W Mission Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Messinger Montessori LLC, 953 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2019 S/Thilinie Messinger, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016978 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilyful. Located at: 1925 Calle Barcelona #168, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AXH Holdings Inc., 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2016 S/Albert Han, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017091 Filed: Jul 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Neighbor Coasters. Located at: 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kiana Saraya Coyle, 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2019 S/Kiana Saraya Coyle, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016548 Filed: Jul 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EmVP Consulting. Located at: 7942 Los Pinos Circle Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EFG Holdings LLC, 7942 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2019 S/Emily Gorrie, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015622 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Untapped Hidden Revenue.com. Located at: 1526 Silverado Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dale Franz, 1526 Silverado Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2019 S/Dale Franz 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016820 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jays Natural Living. Located at: 2737 El Rose Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: PO Box 1964, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Javier Alejandro Rodriguez, 2737 El Rose Dr., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/08/2019 S/Javier Alejandro Rodriguez, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016366 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julie McGill. Located at: 1472 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alison Julie Barr-McGill, 7886 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Alison Julie Barr-McGill, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9015557 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Salon Chic. Located at: 130 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/11/2019 and assigned File #2019-9009432. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Suzette Foy, 34498 Piocho Ct., Temecula CA 92592; 2. Vicki Monteith, 706 Nob Circle, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: Co-Partners S/Suzette Foy, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015556 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Chic. Located at: 130 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzette Foy, 130 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2019 S/Suzette Foy, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014994 Filed: Jun 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modevate; B. Tiller Tyrone. Located at: 135 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiller Tyrone Wickman, 135 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tiller Tyrone Wickman, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015106 Filed: Jun 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evotek Capital Inc. Located at: 6150 Lusk Blvd. #B204, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evotek Inc., 6150 Lusk Blvd. #B204, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Walter Scott, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016383 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Annette Hall Neville. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #260, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annette Hall, A Professional Law Corporation, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #260, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/2012 S/Annette Hall Neville, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016699 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty on the Beach. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #501, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Elizabeth Rocker, 826 Birchview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Amy Elizabeth Rocker, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016740 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Level-Up-Studios. Located at: 6996 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-105, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patience H Hannah, 6996 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patience H Hannah, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016361 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Inn & Suites. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3001 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman AZ 86401. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Smita M Patel, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016642 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Home Care. Located at: 1233 Rancho Pacifica Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 22980 US Hwy 24, Leadville CO 80461. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Jones Alcorn, 1233 Rancho Pacifica Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2007 S/Jennifer Jones Alcorn, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015476 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Seniors Country Club Living. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #222, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golf Course Hotels Inc., 246 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore L Vallas, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016134 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016121 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016427 Filed: Jul 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C. Located at: 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C., 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Nathan Alexander Salib, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015635 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Aerial Data; B. SD Aerial Data. Located at: 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Scott Huggins, 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Scott Huggins, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016127 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Myprolight. Located at: 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celestar Inc., 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/James Clelland, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015486 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Solutions Mortgage; B. Reverse Lending Solutions. Located at: 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home Solutions Group Inc., 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2009 S/Kenneth Pruitt, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016283 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Headlands Addiction Treatment Services. Located at: 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christian Small, MD A Professional Corporation, 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Christian Small, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016346 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Froyo LLC. Located at: 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fallbrook Froyo LLC, 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2015 S/Mohammid Farid Ghanimat, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015453 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC; B. Classic Competition. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2015 S/Sidney Carr, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016006 Filed: Jun 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto LLC. Located at: 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Auto LLC, 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2019 S/Irvine Selwyn Dyal, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016225 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BRFLORES; B SWRPRESS. Located at: 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015570 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Paddle SUP. Located at: 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marilyn Adams, 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2014 S/Marilyn Adams, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016204 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amiga Stilo. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys P Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016160 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America Job List. Located at: 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan Totah, 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Dan Totah, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23437