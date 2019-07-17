Legal Notices, July 19, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Mohler/Baker Lot Line Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: 18-199 BACC/CDP; FILING DATE: September 11, 2018; APPLICANT: Mohler/Baker; LOCATION: 4149 and 4159 Manchester Avenue (APNs: 259-200-19 & 259-210-21); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to adjust lot lines between two existing lots. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, and Scenic/Visual Corridor (S/VCO), Floodplain Overlay and the Coastal Overlay zones.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/19/19 CN 23496

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 1st day of August, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Santa Fe Density Bonus Subdivision; CASE NUMBER: 18-001 TMDB/DR/CDP; FILING DATE: January 2, 2019; APPLICANT: Tony G. Cassolato; LOCATION: 735 Santa Fe Drive (APN: 260-131-02-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the proposed subdivision of one existing lot into 14 lots utilizing the State Density Bonus Law; the demolition of an existing single-family residence and carport structure; construction of 13 market-rate units, one affordable unit, and associated subdivision improvements; and the authorization of a construction trailer for the project. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines; STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 07/19/19 CN 23495

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-355 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING THE CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN (SP 2018-0001) ON PROPERTY GENERALLY LOCATED NORTH AND SOUTH OF LIONSHEAD AVENUE BETWEEN MELROSE DRIVE AND THE EASTERN CITY BOUNDARY WITHIN THE CARLSBAD RACEWAY BUSINESS PARK IN LOCAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT ZONE 18. CASE NAME: CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN CASE NO.: SP 2018-0001 (DEV2018-0077) WHEREAS, on April 17, 2019, the Planning Commission held a duly noticed public hearing as prescribed by law to consider SP 2018-0001 – CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN; and WHEREAS, the Planning Commission adopted Planning Commission Resolution No. 7319 recommending to the City Council that SP 2018-0001 – CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN be approved; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad held a duly noticed public hearing as prescribed by law to consider SP 2018-0001 – CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN; and WHEREAS, at said public hearing, upon hearing and considering all testimony and arguments, if any, of all persons desiring to be heard, the City Council considered all factors, including written public comments, if any, related to SP 2018-0001 – CARLSBAD RACEWAY SPECIFIC PLAN; and WHEREAS, the findings of the Planning Commission in Resolution No. 7319 constitute the findings of the City Council in this matter. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. The Carlsbad Raceway Specific Plan (SP 2018-0001) dated April 17, 2019, on file in the Planning Division and attached hereto as “Attachment A SP 2018-0001” and incorporated by reference herein, is approved. The Carlsbad Raceway Specific Plan (SP 2018-0001) shall constitute the development plan for the plan area and all development within the plan area shall conform to the plan. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 25TH day of June, 2019, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 9th day of July, 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher, Hamilton. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 07/19/19 CN 23490

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting the Modification Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2019-04, Amending the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan.” On June 13, 2019, the California Coastal Commission reviewed the update to the Housing Element and approved the LCP Amendment with one modification to Ordinance 2019-04. In order for the LCP amendment to be certified by the California Coastal Commission, the City Council must take action to accept the modification. The proposed modification suggested includes a provision that the future mixed-use development will include residential, visitor-serving commercial, and include a minimum of 30 traditional overnight accommodations. The intent is that both the residential and overnight accommodations will include an affordable component and that overnight accommodations are a requisite component of the development of the site. City staff reviewed and discussed the suggested modification with the property owner’s representative and Coastal staff prior to the Coastal Hearing. City staff is supportive of the modification and incorporated it into draft Ordinance No. 2019-08. Ordinance 2019-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on July 10, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 21, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 07/19/19 CN 23489

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Establishing Speed Limits on Neptune Avenue.” Draft Ordinance No. 2019-07 proposes a speed limit posting of 20 MPH on Neptune Avenue. The City has conducted a comprehensive speed zone survey on Neptune Avenue and has completed the Engineering and Traffic Survey in accordance with the provisions of Section 627, 21400 and 22358.5 of the Vehicle Code. A speed limit posting of 20 MPH is found to be appropriate and justified on Neptune Avenue. Ordinance 2019-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on July 10, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 07/19/19 CN 23488

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE RE-INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has re-introduced Ordinance No. 2019-06 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California Adding Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 11.28 – Leaf Blower Ordinance.” Ordinance 2019-06 adds Chapter 11.28 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City of Encinitas. While Ordinance 2019-06 has been written to prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City of Encinitas, provisions have been included to assure more responsible use of blower equipment, including limited hours of operation and required control of fugitive dust and particulates. The proposed Ordinance restricts the hours of operation for use of leaf blowers to the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, and the hours of 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sundays. The proposed Ordinance also requires that operation of a leaf blower shall not deposit dirt, dust, leaves, grass clippings, trimmings, green waste, solid waste, or debris into a neighboring property or into a street, gutter, or storm drain. Lastly, the proposed Ordinance requires that leaf blower operation must be conducted with all sound muffling equipment supplied by the manufacturer. Ordinance 2019-06 was re-introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on July 10, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: Hinze. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 21, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 07/19/19 CN 23487

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Senior Center ADA Improvements (CF18A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on August 8, 2019. At which time said ELECTORNIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, removal of concrete, installing concrete sidewalk, removing striping, installing curb & gutter, installing curb ramps, installing pavement markings, installing asphalt concrete, installing concrete cross gutter installing asphalt patching, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install these sidewalk improvements. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $203,796.60 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday July 18th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements.City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, P.E. City Engineer DATE: ______________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 07/19/19, 07/26/19 CN 23472

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-684140-RY Order No.: 150225570-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TERRILL L. FLANAGAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 9/28/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0689941 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/4/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $499,878.35 The purported property address is: 3313 VIVIENDA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-200-16-62 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-684140-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-684140-RY IDSPub #0154877 7/19/2019 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 CN 23482

T.S. No. 077678-CA APN: 215-350-39-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/12/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/12/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0601834, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SAIYED M. ALI, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2633 UNICORNIO ST CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $206,355.63 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 077678-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920002 / 077678-CA 07/19/19, 07/26/19, 08/02/19 CN 23473

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-852942-BF Order No.: 8751070 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/12/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): TIMOTHY JON MENCEL AND SHOKO TAKEUCHI MENCEL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 5/26/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0483044 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/23/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0528793 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/12/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $575,849.52 The purported property address is: 758 BANYAN COURT, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-761-19-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. PARCEL 1: LOT 54 OF CITY OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 428 OLIVE HILLS ESTATES IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14465 RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY OCTOBER 4, 2002. EXCEPTING THEREFROM EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, DRAINAGE AND REPAIR AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF CONVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF OLIVE HILLS ESTATES RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON, APRIL 15, 2003 AS FILE NO. 2003-0434898 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS (“DECLARATION”) FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE MAP OF RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE, AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OVER THE PORTIONS OF THE LOT DESIGNATED AS LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AREAS, IF ANY, AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS, OVER, IN, TO AND THROUGH THE ASSOCIATION PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION, SUBJECT TO THE LIMITATIONS SET FORTH THEREIN, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE RESIDENTIAL LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-852942-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-852942-BF IDSPub #0154707 7/19/2019 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 CN 23471

T.S. No.: 2019-00517-CA A.P.N.: 223-312-09-00 Property Address: 3492 Sitio Borde, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/03/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mary Ann Bowden, A Married Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0395667 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/21/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 721,432.92 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3492 Sitio Borde, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 223-312-09-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 721,432.92. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00517-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: June 25, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/12/19, 07/19/19, 07/26/19 CN 23452

Afc-2044 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96313 B0435155C MCS32717AZ 327 17 214-010-94-00 BARRY J. COOK AND MONA BACHOVE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/16/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428286 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $25377.46 96314 B0473685C MCS10551BO 105 51 214-010-94-00 TAMARA L. FRANCIS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/27/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501748 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $23108.37 96315 B0482985S MCS31113CZ 311 13 214-010-94-00 WESLEY GARVER AND ROSA GARVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154831 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $28910.14 96316 B0429985S MCS12947AE 129 47 214-010-94-00 JOE GLESSNER AND DENISE M. GLESSNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/04/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254053 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $19589.20 96317 B0409365C MCS11025BO 110 25 214-010-94-00 CARRIE A. GOBLE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2013 06/20/2013 2013-0387446 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $16126.78 96318 S7493151S CSR22335CE 223 35 214-010-94-00 MATTHEW A. FIALLOS A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2008 02/06/2009 2009-0058085 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $8721.34 96319 B0473495A MCS10317CZ 103 17 214-010-94-00 ALVIN R. HAWKINS AND CASSANDRA HAWKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501757 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $20249.16 96320 B0411165C-ZZ MCS32102CO 321 02 214-010-94-00 SHERI B. ANDERSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2013 07/25/2013 2013-0465573 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $17112.47 96322 S1741045C CBS13202DE 132 02 214-010-94-00 I.T. DONE RIGHT LLC AN ARIZONA PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILLITY COMPANY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/15/2012 02/02/2012 2012-0061036 3/27/2019 2019-0108125 $11925.71 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23431

Afc-2043 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96308 B0408095C MGP37619BZ 376 19 211-022-28-00 JESUS M. BARROZO A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2013 05/23/2013 2013-0324794 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $15183.67 96309 B0501235H MGP26423AZ 264 23 211-022-28-00 DANIEL T. BASHAM AND MARIA G. BASHAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2018 04/12/2018 2018-0144983 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $32730.98 96310 B0476365S MGP19507BO 195 07 211-022-28-00 DORA L. CORREA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/29/2016 11/17/2016 2016-0627674 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $19341.95 96311 B0508945C MGP36920AZ 369 20 211-022-28-00 THOMAS M. LAMAIN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND CAROLINA C. MORIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358485 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $32923.51 96312 Y7459865A AGP29419BZ 294 19 211-022-28-00 GIGI MARIANNA DRUMMOND A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALFORNIA CORPORATION 11/08/2011 07/05/2012 2012-0389076 3/27/2019 2019-0108136 $14673.60 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23430

Afc-2042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 7/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 96268 B0415285S GMP692315A1Z 2315 ANNUAL 69 211-131-13-00 SCOTT N ALDRICH AND YVETTE M ALDRICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601074 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21757.50 96270 B0446435H GMO703127BZ 3127 ANNUAL 70 211-131-13-00 SHAWN M DELUCA AND JULIE L DELUCA TRUSTEES OF THE DELUCA LIVING TRUST DATED SEPT. 30 2009 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0315808 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18428.95 96271 B0407575H GMP681143B1E 1143 EVEN 68 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL EVERSMAN AND LOUISE EVERSMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/27/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292481 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $14459.72 96273 B0452165C GMO502512EZ 2512 ANNUAL 50 211-130-02-00 TERRY L FOSTER AND NANCY R FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/14/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491065 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $37034.21 96274 B0475715H GMP651445B1O 1445 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 SHELLEY A GILBERT A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597540 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19110.05 96275 B3953505C GMO501415BE 1415 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 GENE E GLASER AND LYNELLE M GLASER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2011 06/30/2011 2011-0332847 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13114.00 96277 B0501505S GMP601250A1E 1250 EVEN 60 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER G GREEN A(N) UNMMARIED MAN AND TAMI M CRIBBS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154732 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22205.19 96278 B0442175L GMP592224AZ 2224 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 RONALD L GUNNERSON AND EDNA E GUNNERSON AS TRUSTEES OF THE RONALD L GUNNERSON AND EDNA E GUNNERSON REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 3 1997 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2015 03/19/2015 2015-0126747 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19055.41 96279 B0489705S GMP581311D1Z 1311 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL HERNANDEZ A(N) SINGLE MAN AND STEPHANY TELLEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350995 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21102.79 96281 B4042325L GMP542435BE 2435 EVEN 54 211-130-03-00 SHANE P MYER AND ALEXA C MYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 09/13/2012 2012-0552670 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13527.06 96282 B0502505S GMP612322D1Z 2322 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 WILLIAM OTERO AND DIANA A MORRIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188472 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $27430.73 96283 B0497675S GMP611121A1Z 1121 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 VANCE E PRITCHETT AND DONNA J PRITCHETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2017 01/18/2018 2018-0019304 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $37097.60 96285 B0443865C GMP542321BZ 2321 ANNUAL 54 211-130-03-00 EDWARD A. RAMIREZ AND MIRIAM Y. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2015 04/16/2015 2015-0182426 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22814.09 96286 B0508825C GMP612307D1O 2307 ODD 61 211-131-11-00 DAVID RICHARD RODRIGUEZ AND YOLANDA BENAVENTE RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358676 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $17603.43 96287 B0499475H GMO703438BO 3438 ODD 70 211-131-13-00 SHEILA ROGERS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/13/2018 03/01/2018 2018-0080460 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18781.88 96288 B0448675S GMP651321A1O 1321 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 CHRISTA M. SAENZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/08/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387675 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $21137.07 96289 B0478635H GMP602430A1Z 2430 ANNUAL 60 211-131-11-00 PETE A. SAWYER AND COLETTE M. SAWYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2016 12/29/2016 2016-0714404 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $42742.75 96290 B0496055H GMO614141BO 4141 ODD 61 211-131-11-00 CARIN B. SCHACHAT A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569292 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $24442.43 96291 B4040615H GMP543332BZ 3332 ANNUAL 54 211-130-03-00 JERRY E. STURMER AND SUSAN G. EHRLICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/17/2012 08/09/2012 2012-0471775 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $19403.48 96292 B0486785C GMP683143BZ 3143 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 DAWN TRAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/27/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268293 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $27172.62 96293 B0505755C GMP612310D1E 2310 EVEN 61 211-131-11-00 ABEL S. VELA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND MARY NELDA CHAMPION A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0272998 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16572.89 96294 B0461865H GMP662102A1Z 2102 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 TREVOR M. WHITEMAN AND ROSEMARY M. WHITEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/20/2016 03/10/2016 2016-0105295 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $30140.56 96295 B0498415C GMO614336L2Z 4336 ANNUAL 61 211-131-11-00 DARLA S. MONIER AND KENNETH L. MONIER WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/19/2018 02/01/2018 2018-0041438 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $74722.76 96296 B0404435L GMP682326A1Z 2326 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 DANIEL A. WOOD AND ANA L. WOOD TRUSTEES OF THE WOOD FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 24 1999 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2013 03/14/2013 2013-0163728 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $20451.81 96297 B0472265C GMO604237L2Z 4237 ANNUAL 60 211-131-11-00 MAXINE C. WATTS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/18/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457626 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $53004.88 96298 B3994685C GMO522440B1O 2440 ODD 52 211-130-02-00 GILBERT VALIQUETTE AND DENISE VALIQUETTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AND CLAUDE MAISONNEUVE AND DORIS MAISONNEUVE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST ALL AS TENANTS IN COMMON CAPITALSOURCE BANK A CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL BANK 10/30/2011 11/10/2011 2011-0602827 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16956.48 96299 B0405335C GMP682401A1O 2401 ODD 68 211-131-13-00 DARRYL E. ROBERTS AND TERINA ASBERRY-ROBERTS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/15/2013 04/04/2013 2013-0212071 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $16710.78 96300 B3951665C GMP531311AO 1311 ODD 53 211-130-03-00 BORIS M. VELIZ AND CONNIE D. VELIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2011 05/12/2011 2011-0247231 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13674.07 96301 B0406875H GMO513101BO 3101 ODD 51 211-130-02-00 GEORGE P. MUNN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276526 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $18302.25 96302 B0401165L GMP682143A1Z 2143 ANNUAL 68 211-131-13-00 ARNE BRUHN ARESKJOLD AND ELLA OGLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/09/2012 12/06/2012 2012-0765626 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $22142.63 96303 B3952095C GMO502445BO 2445 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 DOUGLAS E. ECKARD A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2011 05/26/2011 2011-0272428 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $13183.25 96304 B0415135S GMP692336A1Z 2336 ANNUAL 69 211-131-13-00 ROBERT R. PRATT AND SUSAN K. PRATT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS TORREY PINES BANK A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 09/19/2013 10/03/2013 2013-0601084 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $34382.86 96305 B0484625C GMO593148AZ 3148 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 XAVIER A. VITERI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/25/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199770 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $40085.11 96307 B0490625C GMO501329BE 1329 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 KIMBERLY N. WILSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377126 3/28/2019 2019-0110953 $31959.62 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 7/1/2019 IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, AT (800) 234-6222 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/05/19, 07/12/19, 07/19/19 CN 23429

T.S. No. 19-55817 APN: 219-440-62-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/5/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FRANCISCO YBHOA AND MARIA S. YBHOA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS. Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/12/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0415000, Rerecorded on 7/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0518607, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/29/2019 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $208,879.49. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3602 SANTA LUNA COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described in the Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 219-440-62-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55817. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/28/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450. Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer. This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29340 Pub Dates 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2019 CN 23428

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WAYNE BAIR Case # 37-2019-00034681-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wayne Bair. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Cheryl J Janke. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Cheryl J Janke be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 20, 2019; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kirsten Howe, Absolute Trust Counsel, 2890 N. Main St., Ste 206, Walnut Creek CA 94597 Telephone: 925.943.2740 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23493

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL005288N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MAYSA ABDULJALEEL IDEIS. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LOWRANCE SAAD AWAD AL BALAWI. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from: 1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court; 2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children; 3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and 4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party. You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido: 1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte; 2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es); 3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y 4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte. Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Lowrance Saad Awad Al Balawi, 140 E El Norte Pkwy #52, Escondido CA 92026. Telephone: 619.396.8053 Date (Fecha): May 01, 2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) T. Angulo, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23491

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00035335-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christine Lambert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christine Lambert changed to proposed name: Zamilah Nadezhda Adomaityte. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23478

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00034795-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Wesley James Sechrest and Alejandra Farias Sechrest filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joaquin Farias Sechrest change to proposed name: Joaquin Andres Sechrest Farias. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 27, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 8, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23467

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 17FL000229S NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: PATRICIA CAMPOS DOMENECH. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: EDGARDO NAVARRO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from: 1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court; 2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children; 3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and 4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party. You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido: 1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte; 2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es); 3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y 4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte. Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, 500 Third Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): MEN’S LEGAL CENTER, FAMILY LAW ADVOCATE, Francisco M Batara, Esq., (SBN 298465) 940 C St., San Diego CA 92101. Telephone: 619.234.3838 Date (Fecha): Jan 20, 2017 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) B. Stidman, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23462

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 07-27-2019, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3314 Pancho Newlander 7/12, 7/19/19 CNS-3272632# CN 23461

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RANDALL HUGHES [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00019029-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Randall Hughes. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Joy Hardison, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Joy Hardison, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Cross Law APC, 11622 El Camino Real, Ste 100, San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 619.781.1360 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23451

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00033804-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judy Cui Ying Cheng on behalf of minor child has filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Judy Cui Ying Cheng changed to proposed name: Judy Cui Ying Zhao Cheng. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 01, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23434

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00030837-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Priscilla Georgia Redfearn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Priscilla Georgia Redfearn change to proposed name: Priscilla Georgia Sheetz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 06, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 17, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23412

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00031631-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adrianne Clare Hakes Herman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adrianne Clare Hakes Herman change to proposed name: Adrianne Clare Hakes. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 06, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 20, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017497 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Brewfest. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013-0175. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2014 S/Eric T Lodge, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017400 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valley Instant Printing Inc.; B. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 2241, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valley Instant Printing Inc., 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/1983 S/Vicki Countreman, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016203 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jrdn Regulatory Services. Located at: 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jordan Bergado Sison, 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Bergado Sison, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017386 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wilmurt Music Academy. Located at: 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samuel John Wilmurt, 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2019 S/Samuel John Wilmurt, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23485

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9016800 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. A Better Solution In Home Care North County San Diego. Located at: 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/10/2018 and assigned File #2018-9012520. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Chugach LLC, 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Katherine Phillips, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016958 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Compost Company. Located at: 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sustainable Analysis LLC, 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Naomi Wentworth, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017020 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Postpartum. Located at: 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leesa Patrice Johnson, 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2019 S/Leesa Patrice Johnson, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016972 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevn Squared LLC. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Karen G Basco, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017006 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AJX Realty Group. Located at: 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Roger Lee, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016897 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Montessori School of San Marcos. Located at: 800 W Mission Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Messinger Montessori LLC, 953 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2019 S/Thilinie Messinger, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016978 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilyful. Located at: 1925 Calle Barcelona #168, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AXH Holdings Inc., 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2016 S/Albert Han, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017091 Filed: Jul 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Neighbor Coasters. Located at: 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kiana Saraya Coyle, 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2019 S/Kiana Saraya Coyle, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016548 Filed: Jul 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EmVP Consulting. Located at: 7942 Los Pinos Circle Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EFG Holdings LLC, 7942 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2019 S/Emily Gorrie, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23474

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015622 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Untapped Hidden Revenue.com. Located at: 1526 Silverado Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dale Franz, 1526 Silverado Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2019 S/Dale Franz 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016820 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jays Natural Living. Located at: 2737 El Rose Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: PO Box 1964, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Javier Alejandro Rodriguez, 2737 El Rose Dr., San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/08/2019 S/Javier Alejandro Rodriguez, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016366 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julie McGill. Located at: 1472 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alison Julie Barr-McGill, 7886 Sitio Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Alison Julie Barr-McGill, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23465

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9015557 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Salon Chic. Located at: 130 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/11/2019 and assigned File #2019-9009432. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Suzette Foy, 34498 Piocho Ct., Temecula CA 92592; 2. Vicki Monteith, 706 Nob Circle, Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: Co-Partners S/Suzette Foy, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23464

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015556 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Chic. Located at: 130 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzette Foy, 130 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2019 S/Suzette Foy, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23463

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014994 Filed: Jun 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modevate; B. Tiller Tyrone. Located at: 135 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiller Tyrone Wickman, 135 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tiller Tyrone Wickman, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23460

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015106 Filed: Jun 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evotek Capital Inc. Located at: 6150 Lusk Blvd. #B204, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evotek Inc., 6150 Lusk Blvd. #B204, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Walter Scott, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23459

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016383 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Annette Hall Neville. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #260, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annette Hall, A Professional Law Corporation, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #260, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/2012 S/Annette Hall Neville, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23458

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016699 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty on the Beach. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #501, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Elizabeth Rocker, 826 Birchview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Amy Elizabeth Rocker, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016740 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Level-Up-Studios. Located at: 6996 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-105, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patience H Hannah, 6996 Carnation Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patience H Hannah, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23456

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016361 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Inn & Suites. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3001 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman AZ 86401. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Smita M Patel, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016642 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Home Care. Located at: 1233 Rancho Pacifica Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 22980 US Hwy 24, Leadville CO 80461. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Jones Alcorn, 1233 Rancho Pacifica Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2007 S/Jennifer Jones Alcorn, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015476 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Active Seniors Country Club Living. Located at: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #222, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golf Course Hotels Inc., 246 5th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore L Vallas, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02/19 CN 23453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016134 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 2382 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016121 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave Therapy; B. Wave Counseling. Located at: 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wave Professional Clinical Counselors Inc., 3150 Pio Pico Dr. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Sally Brewer, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016427 Filed: Jul 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C. Located at: 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. San Diego Artificial Grass Recyclers L.L.C., 7830 Westside Dr. #301, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Nathan Alexander Salib, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015635 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Aerial Data; B. SD Aerial Data. Located at: 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Scott Huggins, 2505 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Scott Huggins, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016127 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Myprolight. Located at: 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celestar Inc., 5755 Oberlin Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/James Clelland, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015486 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Solutions Mortgage; B. Reverse Lending Solutions. Located at: 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Home Solutions Group Inc., 2038 Corte Del Nogal #137, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2009 S/Kenneth Pruitt, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016283 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Headlands Addiction Treatment Services. Located at: 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christian Small, MD A Professional Corporation, 561 Saxony Pl. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Christian Small, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016346 Filed: Jul 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fallbrook Froyo LLC. Located at: 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fallbrook Froyo LLC, 127 E Mission Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2015 S/Mohammid Farid Ghanimat, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015453 Filed: Jun 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC; B. Classic Competition. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2015 S/Sidney Carr, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016006 Filed: Jun 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto LLC. Located at: 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Auto LLC, 1433 W Industrial Ave., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2019 S/Irvine Selwyn Dyal, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016225 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BRFLORES; B SWRPRESS. Located at: 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 1510 Del Mar Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Brenda Flores-Nenneman, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015570 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Paddle SUP. Located at: 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marilyn Adams, 7404 Sitio Lima, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2014 S/Marilyn Adams, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23439

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016204 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amiga Stilo. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys P Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016160 Filed: Jun 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America Job List. Located at: 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan Totah, 1018 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/27/2019 S/Dan Totah, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19, 07/26/19 CN 23437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015919 Filed: Jun 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridal Beauty On-the-Go; B. Art of Beauty. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Art of Beauty, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/28/2016 S/Ethan C Wood, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23427

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9013610 Filed: May 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hustle and Haven. Located at: 1768 Chapulin Ln., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annette Thornquest, 1768 Chapulin Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2019 S/Annette Thornquest, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015770 Filed: Jun 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affordable Lock & Key. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Connor Len Zablow, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/24/2019 S/Connor Len Zablow, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015293 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stewart Properties. Located at: 1456 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathy Stewart Inc., 1456 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1998 S/Kathy Stewart, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015738 Filed: Jun 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Meats & Produce Foodservice. Located at: 711 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas Galvan Hernandez, 711 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicolas Galvan Hernandez, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015695 Filed: Jun 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RE/MAX Regal At The Coast. Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 407 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Bedard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23420

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9015558 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Paper Plane; B. Paper Airplane. Located at: 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/13/2018 and assigned File #2018-9020686. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Matteo Maniago Johnson, 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership S/Nathan Timothy Burns, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014164 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Tile and Stone. Located at: 2434 Skylark Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven E Hix, 2434 Skylark Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven E Hix, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9014141 Filed: Jun 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N.A. Fisher Enterprises; B. Vela Jewelry Design Co. Located at: 215 S Coast Hwy #201-A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 2840 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicholas Alexander Fisher, 2840 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Nicholas Alexander Fisher, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015651 Filed: Jun 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lagoon House Publishing; B. Lagoon House Records. Located at: 4719 Marina Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chase Evan Tristan Johnson, 4719 Marina Dr. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chase Evan Tristan Johnson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015369 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Geotechnical. Located at: 5931 Sea Lion Pl. #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 230163, Encinitas CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Burwell, 149C W Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/1993 S/Mark Burwell, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9015352 Filed: Jun 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carallon Printing and Publishing; B. Carallon Publishing. Located at: 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John W Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941; 2. Julie E Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John W Howard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/19 CN 23414