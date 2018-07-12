Legal Notices, July 13, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (07/13, 07/27, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: 696 Encinitas Demo SFR CASE NUMBER: 18-143 CDP FILING DATE: July 2, 2018 APPLICANT: Showprop Downey, LLC LOCATION: 696 Encinitas Blvd. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the demolition of an existing home located at 696 Encinitas Blvd. The subject property is located within the Office Professional (OP) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 23, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/13/18 CN 22017

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (7/13, 7/27 etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, July 24, 2018 AT 5 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Lawrence Furniture Outdoor Display Area CASE NUMBER: 17-299 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: December 26, 2017 APPLICANT: PK III Encinitas Marketplace Limited Partnership LOCATION: 172 N. El Camino Real (APN 259-121-34-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to construct a 345- square foot outdoor patio display of furniture at an existing building within the Encinitas Market Place shopping center. The project site is zoned General Commercial (GC) and is also located in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Kirt Coury, Contract Planner: 760-633-2716 or kcoury@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Fender Residence Addition CASE NUMBER: 18-105 CDP FILING DATE: May 14, 2018 APPLICANT: GCA, LLC, Brian Campo LOCATION: 1704 Tattenham Rd. (APN 254-540-13) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to construct an addition to the upstairs bedroom and enlarge a deck on an attached single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Residential 11 Zone (R-11) and the California Coastal Commission’s appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director for Item 1 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director for Item 2 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/13/18 CN 22016

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to hear objections of property owners concerning costs of weed abatement activity on their properties, and to approve the cost assessments for abatement and directing the City Clerk to file a certified copy of the Resolution with the San Diego County Auditor on or before August 10, 2018. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend this public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Friday July 20, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Fire Marshal Randy Metz in the Fire Department at (760)-602-4661 or randy.metz@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Weed Abatement Resolution in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE NAME: WEED ABATEMENT PUBLISH: JULY 13, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/13/18 CN 22015

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, to consider an acknowledgement of receipt of the California Coastal Commission’s Resolution of Certification including suggested modifications for LCPA 2017-0003 – Prohibited Uses Clarification Amendment, and approval of the associated suggested modifications, more particularly described as: On September 12 and 26, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution No. 2017-182 and Ordinance No. CS-325, respectively; approving ZCA 2017-0002/LCPA 2017-0003/AMEND 2017-0006 – Prohibited Uses Clarification Amendment. These actions amended the city’s Zoning Code, Village Master Plan and Design Manual, and Local Coastal Program to clarify that uses prohibited elsewhere in the Municipal Code are also prohibited by the Zoning Code and Village Master Plan and Design Manual. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after Thursday, July 19, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact Corey Funk in the Planning Division at 760-602-4645 or corey.funk@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the amendment to the Zoning Code, Local Coastal Program, Village Master Plan and Design Manual in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: ZCA 2017-0002/LCPA 2017-0003/AMEND 2017-0006 (PUB 17Y-0015) CASE NAME: PROHIBITED USES CLARIFICATION AMENDMENT PUBLISH: FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 07/13/18 CN 22001

APN: 165-550-27-00 TS No: CA08001057-17-1 TO No: 17-0007323-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 6, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 17, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on November 9, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0801775, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JOHN PAUL ENFIELD, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND MICHELLE V KENYON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for AMERICA`S WHOLESALE LENDER as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2121 BUNKER VIEW WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-3221 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $555,641.41 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001057-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 3, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001057-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 45523, Pub Dates: 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 22003

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-01561-CI-CA Title No. 170504897-CA-VOI A.P.N. 264-462-43-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/25/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Donald B. Engle, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/22/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1104812 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 08/08/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $222,204.69 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3411 Camino Alegre, Carlsbad, CA 920099513 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-01561-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/02/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4662930 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018 CN 22002

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 4/29/2006, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by AARON GEORGE SR., AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and was recorded on 5/5/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0317747, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 6/19/2014, recorded on 7/25/2014, as instrument number 2014-0315510, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 6/15/2018 is $417,157.53; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017 as instrument number 2017-0280542, notice is hereby given that on 7/30/2018 at 1:00 PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: LOT 38, FEDERAL BOULEVARD SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2260, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 10, 1941. APN: 541-330-21-00 Commonly known as: 1523 48TH ST, SAN DIEGO, CA 92102 The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $422,906.98. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $42,290.70. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $42,290.70 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: June 15, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: 858-750-7600 Fax No: 858-412-2705 STOX 910281 07/06/18, 07/13/18, 07/20/18 CN 21990

T.S No.: 362173-ACG Order No. 180037114 APN: 254-164-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 25, 2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the Notes(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the date of sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772, or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case (TS #362173-ACG). Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Trustor(s): MP Investments, LLC A California Limited Liability Company Deed of Trust recorded: November 4, 2016 as instrument number 2016-0602038 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California Date of Sale: August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $1,739,603.80 Street address or other common designation of purported real property: 1524 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA 92023 APN: 254-164-05-00 The Southerly 92 feet of the Northerly 184.00 feet of the Easterly 120.00 feet of Lot 22 of Crest Acres, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 2019, filed in the office of the county recorder of San Diego County, May 3, 1927. APN: 254-164-05-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (916) 939-0772 OR LOG ONTO www.nationwideposting.com Date: June 25, 2018 Rincon Asset Management, LLC, as Trustee 573 Second Street Encinitas, CA 92024 844-482-6724 By: Alison Haberstroh, Trustee Sale Officer Beneficiary’s Declaration of Compliance with civil code section 2923.54 (Addendum to Notice of Trustee’s Sale) I the undersigned, am the Beneficiary or the authorized officer or representative of the mortgage loan servicer for the loan evidenced by, among other things that certain deed of trust recorded on November 4, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0602038 in the Official Records of San Diego County, California. I have read and am familiar with the requirements of California Civil Code section 2923.54. I declare, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California, that the mortgage loan servicer for the above referenced mortgage loan (I) has /has not obtained a final or temporary order of exemption pursuant to Civil Code section 2923.53 which is current and valid as of the date which this Notice of Trustee’s Sale will be recorded; and, (ii) pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code sections 2923.52 and /or 2923.55, the time frame for giving notice of a trustee’s sale specified in subdivision (a) of section 2923.52 does /does not apply to this Notice of Trustee’s sale. This declaration is executed on: June 25, 2018, in the County of San Diego, City of Encinitas TS# 362173-ACG Borrower: MP Investments LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Erik Haberstroh/Authorized Agent Alison Haberstroh/Trustee Sale Officer NPP0335212 To: COAST NEWS 07/06/2018, 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018 CN 21989

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-808815-BF Order No.: 8729121 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/13/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BRIAN B BROOKS, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 6/14/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0267232 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/30/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $403,041.76 The purported property address is: 5168 EL SECRITO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6452 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-464-11-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-808815-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-808815-BF IDSPub #0142177 7/6/2018 7/13/2018 7/20/2018 CN 21988

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on July 27, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2012 Hyundai Sonata; Lic.# 6UJK294; VIN; 5NPEC4AC6CH376304. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $4,160.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 07/13/18 CN 22014

SUMMONS (JOINDER) Case # DN125704 Petitioner: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith. Respondent: Daniel Swanson. Claimant: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response or pleading, if any, may be filed on time. ¡AVISO! Usted ha sido demandado. El tribunal puede decider contra Ud, sin audiencia a menos que Ud, responda dentro de 30 dias. Lea la información que sigue. Si Usted desea solicitor el consejo de un abogado en este asunto, deberia hacerio inmediatamente, de esta manera, su respuesta o alegación, si hay alguna, puede ser registrada a tiempo. To: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith and Daniel Swanson: A pleading has been filed under an order: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley as a party in this proceeding. If you fail to file an appropriate pleading within 30 days of the date this summons is served on you, your default may be entered and the court may enter a judgment containing the relief requested in the pleading, court costs, and such other relief as may be granted by the court, which could result in the garnishment of wages, taking of money or property, or other relief. Michael & Rhonda Pauley seek to join the matter to obtain orders regarding the minor child of the marriage. A hearing is set for the matter to be heard on August 29, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Department 18. The name and address of the court are Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 325 W. Melrose Ave., Vista CA 92083 North County Division. The name, address, and telephone number of claimant’s attorney are: Alexandra R. McIntosh, SB# 166304 Law Office of Alexandra McIntosh, APC 2214 Faraday Ave. Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.753.5357 Dated: Jul 02, 2018 Clerk, By A. Banks, Deputy. Harry L Powazek, Judicial Officer. NOTICE TO THE PERSON(S) SERVED: You are served as an individual(s). 07/13, 07/20. 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22004

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE WILL FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23, 1998 BY: Wesley W. Will, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Sheila Ransom, Trustee of the Will Family Trust dated December 23, 1998, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law, at 2701 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad, CA 92010, within the later of 120 days after the date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: July 3, 2018 /s/ Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Sheila Ransom Pub. … 2018 The Estate Planning & Legacy Law Center 2701 Loker Ave West Carlsbad, CA 92010 (760) 438-0558 07/06/18, 07/13/18, 07/20/18 CN 21994

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00031265-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Amy Souza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names for minor children as follows: a. Present name: Michaela Malia Souza; change to proposed name: Michaela Malia Carlin Souza; b. Present name: Lincoln Kalani Souza; change to proposed name: Lincoln Kalani Carlin Souza; c. Present name: Kennedy Kalea Souza; change to proposed name: Kennedy Kalea Carlin Souza; d. Present name: Reagan Kanani Souza; change to proposed name: Reagan Kanani Carlin Souza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 07, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 25, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21954

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELIZABETH MARY KILROY aka BETTY M. KILROY [IMAGED] Case # 37-2018-00031047-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elizabeth Mary Kilroy aka Betty M. Kilroy. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael J. McCarthy in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael J. McCarthy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug 21, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, Room: Judge Jeffrey Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stephen P. McCarthy, CSB # 119378, 520 SW Yamhill St. #230, Portland OR 97204. Telephone: 503.887.1039 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21953

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021679-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Johanna Sonnenberg filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Johanna Sonnenberg; change to proposed name: Jord Tristan Reinhardt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 19, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21940

SUMMONS – CIVIL DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA CASE NO. A-18-767483-C DEPT. NO. Department 30 PLS INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, Plaintiff, vs. DOSE OF DOPAMINE ENTERTAINMENT, LLC, a California limited liability company; DAVID SERRANO, an individual; DOES 1 – 10, inclusive; and ROE CORPORATIONS 1 – 10, inclusive; Defendants. SUMMONS – CIVIL NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO THE DEFENDANT(S): A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff(s) against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. 1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below. 2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff(s) and failure to so respond will result in a judgment of default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint. 3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time. 4. The State of Nevada, its political subdivisions, agencies, officers, employees, board members, commission members and legislators each have 45 days after service of this Summons within which to file an Answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint. Submitted by: /s/ Jennifer R. Lloyd Jennifer R. Lloyd, Esq. Nevada Bar No.: 9617 Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC 3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Ste 1000 Las Vegas, NV 89169 (702) 257-1483 Attorneys for Plaintiff, PLS Investments, LLC NOTE: When service is by publication, add a brief statement of the object of the action. See Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure 4(b). 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21911

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00018899-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARACELI CASTILLO; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS CERTIFICATE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF BOSCO CREDIT II TRUST SERIES 2010-14665 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robin R. Wright, Esq., SBN 150984; Bradford E. Klein, Esq., SBN 259252 Wright, Finlay & Zak LLP 4665 MacArthur Ct, Ste 280 Newport Beach, CA 92660 Telephone: 949.477.5050 & 949.608.9142 Date: (Fecha), 05/25/17 Clerk (Secretario), by I. Salas, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016776 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whole Mother Co. Located at: 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beautiful One Midwifery Inc, 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tiffany Alblinger 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017283 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Executive Center. Located at: 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phyllis A Russell, 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/25/2001 S/Phyllis A Russell 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016864 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brio Skin Studio. Located at: 606 Cassidy St. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Marie Jeraminas, 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Marie Jeraminas 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017225 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alchemy Radiant Health. Located at: 246 North Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jocelyn Jillian Ford, 333 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Jocelyn Jillian Ford 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015901 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Circle Strategies. Located at: 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Lyn Martin, 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Lyn Martin 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017542 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andrew Carlos Architect AIA. Located at: 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Architects Inc, 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/29/2018 S/Andrew R Carlos 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016077 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wittgrove Bariatric Center. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alvarado Surgical Associates, a medical group Inc, 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2005 S/Dr. Alan Wittgrove 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016705 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company. Located at: 101 S Indiana St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon Adams Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Lynn Perez 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017105 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eco Park Inc, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sang Hoon, Park 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017089 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Candice Renee Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Rae Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Renee Kennedy 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016744 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Skin Analyst. Located at: 2646 Madison St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Lynn Taylor, 918 Whaley St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sophia Lynn Taylor 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017332 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sand Dollar Escrow, a Non-Independent Broker Escrow. Located at: 732-B N Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dashe Real Estate Inc, 2112 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2014 S/Marilyn Dashe 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017333 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of David G. Eisenstein. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 1202, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Networks Mediator Inc, 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/David G Eisenstein 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017498 Filed: Jul 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Iotissimo. Located at: 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 910770, San Diego CA 92191. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Francesco Carobolante, 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francesco Carobolante 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016236 Filed: Jun 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harbor View Entertainment. Located at: 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Smith, 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Smith 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017017 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noodle Bagz. Located at: 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tidy Nudge Media LLC, 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2018 S/Shane E Moise 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 22000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017177 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTAC – Rhino Truck Accessory Center Inc. Located at: 5600 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters Inc, 2168 Balboa Ave. #3, San Diego CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2018 S/Yehuda Moyal 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017063 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Home Factory. Located at: 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taylor Ryan Bulkley, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Audra Bullen, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Audra Bullen 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016793 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CARLSBAD ROTARY OKTOBERFEST. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1982 S/Eric T Lodge 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017000 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Beach Hotel; B. Moonlight Beach Motel. Located at: 233 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. PLDC Inc, 233 Second St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1976 S/Paula Broderick 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016089 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GET N’ GO DONUTS. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LUXIGA INC, 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Seth Luangamath 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016978 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taken By Canadians. Located at: 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini, 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017028 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perennial Films. Located at: 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moving Pictures Inc, 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Michael R Johnson 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016665 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visa Extension; B. L & T Services; C. Gaia Brazilian Food; D. Ajjil Events LLC. Located at: 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ajjil Events LLC, 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thiago Marques 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016406 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyler Dupuis Custom Tile. Located at: 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA San Diego 91906. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler James Dupuis, 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA 91906. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2018 S/Tyler James Dupuis 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016041 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S & S General Contractor. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Time Concrete Cutting Inc, 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Robert Soto 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015391 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Med Tran. Located at: 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darren James Read, 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2015 S/Darren James Read 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016176 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Edit. Located at: 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lee Stavnes, LLC, 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly M Stavnes 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016563 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hootland. Located at: 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Denton, 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2018 S/Eric Denton 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016822 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPONA. Located at: 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dione Marie Rubio, 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dione Marie Rubio 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015366 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DJK Transportation. Located at: 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057; Debbie Jean Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016629 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Capture Creatives. Located at: 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2018 S/Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016740 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Cabinets. Located at: 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel David Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Carla Suzanne Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/1997 S/Daniel David Bertola, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016868 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AREAA Global. Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AREAA International, 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2013 S/Jim Park, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012909 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AgriHort Solutions USA. Located at: 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611 S Melrose Dr. Ste. A #191, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AgriHort Solutions USA LLC, 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tenaya Becker, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014588 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santee Cottonwood Dental Group. Located at: 9715 Mission Gorge Rd., Santee CA San Diego 92071. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C.S. Nicholson III DDS inc, 3500 Rock Ridge Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2007 S/Rohshana Plunkett, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016547 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Car Company, LLC. Located at: 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1229 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Palomar Car Company, LLC, 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Block, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016232 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2E Consulting. Located at: 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 2E Consulting LLC, 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tuey, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016121 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AK HAMMR. Located at: 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Spahr Cortese Inc, 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Gregory Cortese, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016198 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Villa Realty Referrals. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2018 S/Serri Rowell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016210 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Life Painting. Located at: 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Paul Ouradnik, 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Paul Ouradnik, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016404 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AIM: Anti-aging and Integrative Medicine. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hetal Patel, M.D., Inc, 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hetal Patel, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016206 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Callen Camper Company; B. Callen Camper Co.; C. Callen Campers. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tamarack Enterprises Inc, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2018 S/Tyler K Steele, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016477 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John Kedroffs Signature Grooming Salon. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #1021, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Alexander Kedroff, 1750 W Citracado Pkwy. #13, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Alexander Kedroff, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015552 Filed: Jun 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sister Shrub. Located at: 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Kelly Heim, 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2018 S/Mary Kelly Heim, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015753 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapline Construction; B. Snap Line Construction. Located at: 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Lopez, 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Lopez, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016361 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Reo; B. Tomkins Realty Advisors. Located at: 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Peltro Tomkins, 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tomkins, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016396 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Multiplier. Located at: 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pitchou Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Judith Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Pitchou Malaba, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015702 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Molone and Bianc Promotions. Located at: 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bianca Campbell, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Olivia Moloney, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Bianca Campbell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015927 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspire Chiropractic. Located at: 2610 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Anne Williams, 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Anne Williams, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015749 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giddy; B. Giddy Vintage. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015950 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everything Branding. Located at: 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea P Gladden, 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Chelsea P Gladden, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014757 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CFH Graphic Design; B. Zero Waste Schools. Located at: 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Corinna Faye Goodwin, 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/30/1997 S/Corinna Faye Goodwin, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016026 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascension Painting Inc. Located at: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ascension Painting Inc, 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gustavo De Los Santos, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016037 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apparel Stuff R Us. Located at: 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Apparel Are Us Inc., 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Howard Greenfield, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016015 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Grove Recovery. Located at: 1507 E Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NDLLJ Inc., 1507 E Valley Pkwy, Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard R Rice, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015786 Filed: Jun 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Jet; B. Premier Jet Center. Located at: 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Distinctive Projects Company Inc, 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Lee Sax, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014039 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House 2222; B. 2222 Body. Located at: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashly K Craig, 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2018 S/Ashly K Craig, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015824 Filed: June 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blitz. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blitz Industries and Technologies Inc, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015433 Filed: June 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc. Located at: 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230102, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc, 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/1985 S/Charles H Miller, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013874 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puddle Dancer Press; B. Nonviolent Communication. Located at: 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grant Meiji Stewart, 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Grant Meiji Stewart, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015385 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast recovery centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. west coast men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Sean Firtel, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015328 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Trustee & Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Lance Simmons, 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2018 S/Gregory Lance Simmons, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015760 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Presbyterian Church of San Diego. Located at: 17050 Del Sur Ridge Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tricia Langowski, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015687 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Steven Rypins, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015390 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MR.J.Trucking. Located at: 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Robert McChesney, 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2014 S/Joel Robert McChesney, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015317 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Motionstrand. Located at: 1215 Pacific Oaks Pl., Esondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jenco US LLC, 3132 Plum Ct., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2013 S/E Bjorn Jensen, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014318 Filed: May 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucidity Sleep & Psychiatry. Located at: 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nevin Arora M.D., Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081; 2. Kristen Lamarca PHD Psychological Services Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nevin Arora/Kristen Lamarca, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014811 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. It’s Raw Poke Truck; B. It’s Raw The Truck. Located at: 2504 Transportation Ave. #B, National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacob Warren Zirker, 4025 Texas St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2018 S/Jacob Warren Zirker, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015303 Filed: Jun 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imperial Wrench; B. Imperial Rake. Located at: 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Javier Brian Garcia, 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2018 S/Javier Brian Garcia, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015658 Filed: Jun 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast low voltage. Located at: 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chance Adams Nuschy, 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2018 S/Chance Adams Nuschy, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014721 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC; B. Gigi Beauty Spot. Located at: 418 Third ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 9716 Birch St., Spring Valley, CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC, 418 Third ave., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Jenita R Bey, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014922 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finishing Touch Millwork, Inc. Located at: 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Finishing Touch Moulding Inc, 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2013 S/Roland Shany, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015163 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group. Located at: 533 2nd Ave. #L, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Labrats San Diego, 533 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2017 S/James K Merrill, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014936 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coyne & Associates Education Corp. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231831, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coyne & Associates Education Corp., 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1999 S/Tiffany M Bauer, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014979 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Maven. Located at: 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tessa Marie Love, 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessa Marie Love, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21918