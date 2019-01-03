Legal Notices, January 4, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 17th day of January, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Hosseini Twin Home; CASE NUMBER: 14-287 V/DR/CDP; FILING DATE: November 18, 2014; APPLICANT: Ali Hosseini; LOCATION: 2155 Manchester Avenue (261-062-07) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A continued public hearing to consider a Variance, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new twinhome on two existing legal lots with a Variance request for all side yard setbacks in order to attach the proposed two-car garages for each unit at the interior side yard property lines and a portion of the living space for both units along the exterior side yards. There is an existing sewer easement on the south end of the project site that has sewer easement clearance issues in question from the proposed southerly unit and the projections associated on this elevation. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 15 (R-15) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Mr. Peabody’s Dancing and Live Entertainment; CASE NUMBER: 18-131 MINMOD/CDP; FILING DATE: January 18, 2018; APPLICANT: Brie Cardosa; LOCATION: 136 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-090-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to modify PBD-2010-25 (Case No. 10-013 MINMOD/CDP) dated September 29, 2010 to include daily live entertainment and incidental dancing for an existing restaurant; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone (C/NRO), Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Trask Single-family Residential Renovation; CASE NUMBER: 18-068 CDP; FILING DATE: March 27, 2018; APPLICANT: Travis and Alyssa Trask; LOCATION: 1470 Neptune Avenue (APN 254-210-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to renovate an existing single-family residence with a 250-square foot addition, reroof, landscaping, and site improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential-11 (R-11) Zone, Ecological Resource/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: El Camino Real Building; CASE NUMBER: 18-022 DR; FILING DATE: March 13, 2018; APPLICANT: Gary Dewitt; LOCATION: North El Camino Real (APN: 257-040-16) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit to allow for the construction of an 11,200-square foot office building including 6,000 square feet of general professional office space and 5,200 square feet of medical office space. The project includes a parking garage, landscaping, monument signage, signage, grading and an open space area preserving sensitive vegetation and steep slopes. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) zone, and Cultural Resources Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2 and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on Item 1 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on Items 2 and 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 01/04/19 CN 22706

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE INTENTION TO INCUR BONDED INDEBTEDNESS WITHIN PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public hearing to be held before the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District to receive public comments regarding the necessity to incur bonded indebtedness in an amount not to exceed $6,000,000 within proposed Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District. The time and place for the hearing regarding such matter shall be 4:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, on January 28, 2019, at the San Marcos Unified School District Board Room 255 Pico Avenue, Suite 250, San Marcos, California. At such time and place, any person interested, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters in the area within proposed Community Facilities District No. 8, will be heard upon the proposed debt issue. A summary of the resolution adopted by the Governing Board on December 18, 2018, concerning such proposed debt authorization is set forth below. DATED: December 18, 2018 /s/ Victor Graham Clerk of the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION # 26-18/19 – RESOLUTION OF INTENTION OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TO INCUR BONDED INDEBTEDNESS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $6,000,000 WITHIN PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District” or “District”) is a public school district organized and operating pursuant to the California Education Code; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board (“Governing Board”) of the School District has heretofore adopted a Community Facilities District Finance Policy (“CFD Financing Policy”) pursuant to the provisions of the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, commencing with Section 53311 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board of the School District has heretofore adopted Resolution # 25-18/19 stating its intention to form Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 8”) pursuant to the provisions of the Act to provide and finance those public facilities described in Resolution # 25-18/19 (“Facilities”), and any incidental expenses thereto, to serve the area within proposed CFD No. 8; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board estimates the approximate amount required to finance the Facilities, including the incidental costs thereof, is $6,000,000; and WHEREAS, in order to finance the Facilities it is necessary to incur bonded indebtedness in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000, the repayment of which is to be secured by special taxes levied in accordance with Section 53328 of the Act and the Rate and Method of Apportionment described in Exhibit “C” to Resolution # 25-16/17. NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, AS FOLLOWS: Section The foregoing recitals are true and correct and are incorporated herein by this reference. Section It is necessary to incur bonded indebtedness within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8 in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 for the purpose of financing the Facilities and the incidental expenses thereof. Section The amount of the proposed bonded indebtedness shall include all costs and estimated costs incidental to or connected with the accomplishment of the purpose for which the bonded indebtedness is to be incurred, including, but not limited to, the estimated costs of design, construction, acquisition and financing of the Facilities; satisfaction of contractual obligations relating to expenses or the advancement of funds for expenses existing at the time the bonds are issued pursuant to the Act; costs associated with the creation of CFD No. 8; the determination of the amount of special taxes; costs otherwise incurred in order to carry out the authorized purposes of CFD No. 8; architectural, engineering, inspection, legal, fiscal and financial consultant fees; bond and other reserve funds; discount fees; capitalized interest on bonds of CFD No. 8 for a period not to exceed twenty-four (24) months for any series of bonds; election costs; administration costs; all costs of issuance of the bonds or other securities, including, but not limited to, fees for bond counsel, costs of obtaining credit ratings, bond insurance premiums, printing costs, and any other expenses incidental to the construction, completion, and inspection of the Facilities.

Section It is the intent of the School District to authorize the sale of the bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 at a maximum interest rate not to exceed 12% per annum or at a rate not in excess of the maximum rate permitted by law at the time the bonds are issued. The term of the bonds shall be determined pursuant to a resolution, indenture, fiscal agent agreement, or other legal instrument setting forth the issuance terms of the bonds, but such term shall in no event exceed 40 years or such longer term as is then permitted by law. Section A public hearing (“Hearing”) on the proposed issuance of bonded indebtedness in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 shall be held on January 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the San Marcos Unified School District’s Board Room, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California 92069. Section At the time and place set forth above for the Hearing, any interested persons, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8, may appear and be heard. Section The Clerk or Secretary of the School District is hereby directed to publish, or cause to be published, a notice (“Notice”) of the Hearing pursuant to Section 6061 of the Government Code of the State of California in a newspaper of general circulation published in the area of proposed CFD No. 8. Such Notice shall contain a summary of this Resolution, state the time and place of the Hearing, and shall contain a statement that, at such Hearing, the testimony of all interested persons or taxpayers shall be heard. Such publication shall be completed at least seven days prior to the date of the Hearing. Section Following the conclusion of the Hearing, the Governing Board may determine to place the matter of the authorization of bonded indebtedness of proposed CFD No. 8 before the qualified electors of the territory within proposed CFD No. 8 pursuant to the provisions of the Act in an election (“Election”) to be called and conducted pursuant to applicable State of California law, including, but not limited to, the provisions of the Act. Such Election may be consolidated with a special tax election within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8 as described in School District Resolution # 25-18/19, adopted by the Governing Board on December 18, 2018 (which is incorporated herein by this reference). The provisions concerning such special tax election conducted within CFD No. 8 shall generally apply to the Election. Section All actions heretofore taken by officers, agents and consultant to the School District with respect to the proposed formation of CFD No. 8 and related matters are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified. The President, Clerk and Secretary of the Governing Board and the Superintendent and School District officers and consultants are each authorized and directed in the name and on behalf of the District to make and execute any and all certificates, requisitions, agreements, notices, consents, warrants and other documents, which they, or any of them, might deem necessary or appropriate in order to carry out the directives of this Resolution. Whenever in this Resolution any officer of the District is authorized to execute or countersign any document or take any action, such execution, countersigning or action may be taken on behalf of such officer by any person designated by such officer to act on his or her behalf in case such officer shall be absent or unavailable. Section This Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. APPROVED, ADOPTED, AND SIGNED on this 18th day of December, 2018. GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT The foregoing is a summary of Resolution # 26-18/19 and does not purport to contain all of the information set out in that Resolution. The full text of such Resolution can be reviewed at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069, and reference is made thereto as to the information contained therein. 01/04/19 CN 22696

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON INTENTION TO ESTABLISH COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Governing Board (“Board”) of the San Marcos Unified School District (“District”) to form Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District (“CFD No. 8”) for the purpose of providing funds to plan for, study, design, acquire, construct, finance or refinance the costs of public facilities authorized to be funded, including, but not limited to, school facilities and related facilities (“Facilities”), to fulfill needs for public facilities, and supporting infrastructure, resulting from development within the boundaries of CFD No. 8 and authorize a levy of a special tax to pay for such Facilities as may be permitted by law presently or in the future. The time and place set for the hearing on the establishment of CFD No. 8 is January 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable, at the District’s Board Room, 255 Pico Avenue, Suite 250, San Marcos, California. At such time the testimony of all interested persons for or against the establishment of CFD No. 8, the extent of CFD No. 8, the proposed rate and method of apportionment of the proposed special tax, or the furnishing of specific specified types of public facilities by proposed CFD No. 8 will be heard. Protests may be made orally or in writing. Any protest pertaining to the regularity or sufficiency of the proceedings shall be in writing and shall clearly set forth the irregularities and defects to which the objection is made. All written protests not personally presented by the author of that protest at the hearing shall be filed with the Clerk or Secretary of the District on or before the time set for the hearing. The District may waive any irregularities in the form or content of any written notice and at the hearing may correct minor defects in such proceedings. Written protests may be withdrawn, in writing, at any time before the conclusion of the hearing. If 50% or more of the registered voters, or six registered voters, whichever is more, residing within the territory proposed to be included in CFD No. 8, or the owners of one-half or more of the area of land in the territory proposed to be included within CFD No. 8, file written protests against the establishment of CFD No. 8, and protests are not withdrawn so as to reduce the value of the protest to less than a majority, no further proceedings to create CFD No. 8, or levy the specified special tax, shall be taken for a period of one year from the date of the decision of the Board. If the majority protests of the registered voters or the landowners are only against the furnishing of a specified type, or types, of facilities or services within CFD No. 8, or against the levying of a specified special tax, those types of facilities or services or the specified special tax shall be eliminated from the Resolution of Formation. At the conclusion of the hearing, if the District determines to establish CFD No. 8, it shall adopt a Resolution of Formation and then submit a levy of the proposed special taxes to the qualified electors of CFD No. 8 in the next general election or at a special election to be held, notwithstanding any other requirement contained in the Elections Code, at least 90 days, but not more than 125 days following the close of the hearing, the concurrence of the election official conducting the election shall be required. However, the time for holding the election may be shortened with the unanimous consent of all qualified electors and the consent of the election official. If at least 12 persons, who need not necessarily be the same 12 persons, have been registered to vote within the territory within CFD No. 8 for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the hearing, the vote shall be by registered voters of CFD No. 8 with each of the voters having one vote. Otherwise, the vote shall be by landowners within CFD No. 8 and each landowner shall have one vote for each acre, or portion of an acre, of land that such person or party owns within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8. The proposition to approve such special taxes shall, pursuant to California law, require a 2/3 favorable vote to be approved. A summary of the resolution of intention to establish CFD No. 8 and to authorize special taxes (Resolution # 25-18/19), adopted by the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District on December 18, 2018, is set forth below. DATED: December 18, 2018 /s/ Victor Graham Clerk of the Governing Board of the San Marcos Unified School District SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION # 25-18/19 – RESOLUTION OF INTENTION OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TO ESTABLISH COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT AND TO AUTHORIZE THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAX WITHIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WHEREAS, the San Marcos Unified School District (“School District”) is a public school district organized and operating pursuant to the California Education Code; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board of the School District (“Governing Board”) has previously adopted its “Community Facilities District Financing Goals and Policies,” dated August 26, 1996 (“CFD Finance Policy”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board has approved an agreement (the “Facilities Funding Agreement,” as defined below) with the owner(s) of certain property (described herein) (collectively, the “Owner”) located with the boundaries of the School District concerning the mitigation of the impacts of a proposed residential development project (the “Project” as identified in the Facilities Funding Agreement) and certain related matters; and WHEREAS, the Governing Board has received a written request from Owner requesting that this Governing Board undertake proceedings pursuant to the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, commencing with Section 53311 of the Government Code of the State of California (“Act”) for the establishment of a community facilities district to include such property which community facilities district is to be designated as “Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District” (“CFD No. 8”); and WHEREAS, the Governing Board of the School District intends to institute proceedings for the establishment of CFD No. 8 pursuant to the Act to provide funds to plan for, design, acquire, construct, lease, expand, improve, rehabilitate, finance, refinance and to potentially pay for certain existing obligations for the costs of facilities as described in Exhibit “A” (“Facilities”) pursuant to the Act; and WHEREAS, the financing and funding of the aforementioned Facilities to serve the area within the School District, including proposed CFD No. 8, shall also include costs of acquisition, construction, expansion, relocation, rehabilitation, leasing/purchasing and financing of public facilities including furnishings and equipment (including, to the extent permitted by law, vehicles and technology equipment and infrastructure), and required sites therefore and appurtenances thereto, including, but not by way of limitation, the planning and design work related thereto, as well as property, easements and rights of way, the cost of leasing or purchasing completed facilities, as may be further identified in the Community Facilities District Report (discussed in Section 11, below) to be filed as provided by applicable law with the Clerk of the School District; and WHEREAS, the cost(s) of financing the Facilities shall include the payment of principal of and interest on bonds, or other securities, in one or more series or issuances (collectively, the “Bonds”), to finance the Facilities, or direct costs, and/or other periodic costs, including, but not limited to, costs of administering CFD No. 8, the levy of taxes and administration of the Bonds or other debt or securities; the establishment and replenishment of reserve funds and any other necessary costs to serve the property within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8 depicted on Exhibit “B,” attached hereto and incorporated by this reference (“Project Area”); and WHEREAS, it is the intention of the School District to plan, design, construct, lease, acquire or finance the construction, modification, relocation, modernization, rehabilitation, upgrading, expansion or acquisition of the Facilities, or any combination thereof, for the Project Area through the formation of CFD No. 8 subject to the authorization of Bonds and the levy of a special tax to pay for planning, construction, acquisition or installment purchase payments, lease or other payments including principal of and interest on Bonds to be approved at an election to be held within the boundaries of CFD No. 8. NOW, THEREFORE, THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS: Section The foregoing recitals are true and correct and are incorporated herein by this reference. Section CFD No. 8 is proposed to be established under the provisions and requirements of the Act. The School District has arranged for the preparation of a boundary map of proposed CFD No. 8 (“Map”). The proposed boundaries of the territory proposed for inclusion in CFD No. 8 are as depicted on Exhibit “B”. Based on the information available, the Governing Board determines that the proposed boundaries of CFD No. 8 include the entirety of any Assessor’s parcel which will be subject to the special taxes of CFD No. 8. The Map of CFD No. 8 shall remain on file in the office of the School District and shall be available for public inspection at least fifteen (15) days prior to the public hearing referenced in Section 9. The Clerk of the Governing Board, or the Clerk’s designee, is directed to record, or arrange to record, the Map with the County Recorder’s office for the County of San Diego not later than fifteen (15) days prior to the public hearing referenced hereinafter in Section 9. The approval and recording of such Map may also be the subject of a separate action by this Governing Board. Section The name of the proposed community facilities district shall be “Community Facilities District No. 8 of the San Marcos Unified School District.” Section The Governing Board finds that public convenience and necessity requires the Facilities proposed to be acquired, constructed and/or financed (as further described herein) by and through proposed CFD No. 8. Section The Facilities to be planned, acquired, constructed, leased, or financed are public facilities as provided for in the Act and the Governing Board determines that the Facilities are necessary to meet increased demand placed on the School District as a result of development, including development which will occur in the future, within CFD No. 8. The Governing Board hereby finds and determines that the public interest will not be served by allowing the property owners in CFD No. 8 to enter into a contract pursuant to Government Code Section 53329.5(a). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Governing Board, on behalf of itself and/or CFD No. 8 may enter into one or more contracts directly with any of the property owners (including Owner) with respect to the construction and/or acquisition of any portion of the Facilities. Section For all funds needed to accomplish the herein-described actions, it is the intention of the School District to levy annually, in accordance with the procedures contained in the Act, a special tax secured by recordation of a lien against all nonexempt real property in CFD No. 8, which lien will be a continuing lien which shall secure each annual levy of the special tax and which shall continue in force and effect until the special tax obligation is prepaid, permanently satisfied, and canceled in accordance with law or until the special tax ceases to be levied and a notice of cessation of special tax is recorded in accordance with Section 53330.5 of the Act. The special tax shall be levied each year in the amounts specified in Exhibit “C” to this Resolution (“Rate and Method of Apportionment”) for planning, construction, acquisition, relocation and rehabilitation of the Facilities which may include the principal of and interest on the Bonds proposed to be issued to finance the Facilities and other periodic costs; any payments for the Facilities or lease payments; the establishment and replenishment of reserve funds, including reserves for modernization and rehabilitation of Facilities constructed with special tax revenues; the expenses incurred for administering, levying and collecting the special tax and Bonds, or each series thereof, legal, fiscal and financial consultant fees; discount fees; capitalized interest on the Bonds for a period not to exceed twenty-four (24) months; election costs; fees for bond counsel, other legal counsel and printing costs. The Governing Board also reserves the right to establish a fund, and use special tax revenues, pursuant to Section 53314.5 of the Act. As herein provided, CFD No. 8 may also, in lieu of issuing Bonds, issue or execute and deliver other securities, including, but not limited to, lease revenue bonds or certificates of participation, which may involve a lease-purchase financing arrangement for property and/or facilities with a nonprofit public benefit corporation and may involve or include a pledge of the special taxes levied and collected within CFD No. 8, to pay principal, interest and/or the redemption or prepayment price(s) on such securities or obligation(s). Section The Rate and Method of Apportionment and the manner of collection of the special tax is described in detail in attached Exhibit “C” attached hereto, and made a part hereof by this reference. The special tax takes into consideration the cost of making the Facilities available. The special tax is apportioned to each parcel on the foregoing basis pursuant to Section 53325.3 of the Act and such special tax is not based upon the ownership of real property. Special taxes shall not be levied and collected with respect to any parcel that is exempt from special taxes pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment or for which the special tax obligation has been fully prepaid and a notice of cancellation of special taxes has been recorded. Any special taxes levied pursuant to the authorization of the qualified electors shall be collected annually on all assessors’ parcels of Taxable Property (as defined in the Rate and Method of Apportionment) until the date provided for in the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Under no circumstances will the special tax levied in any fiscal year as against any parcel used for private residential purposes (as defined in Government Code Section 53321(d)) within CFD No. 8 be increased by more than 10% as a consequence of delinquency or default by the owner(s) of any other parcel or parcels within CFD No. 8. The foregoing limitation shall only apply to the extent set out in Government Code Section 53321. Section It is the intention of the Governing Board that owners of parcels within CFD No. 8 may prepay the designated special tax obligation of CFD No. 8 applicable to such parcel(s) by those method(s) set forth in the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Section Notice is given that a public hearing (“Hearing”) on the establishment of CFD No. 8, the proposed Rate and Method of Apportionment and all other matters set forth in this Resolution of Intention, shall be held on January 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practicable at San Marcos Unified School District’s Board Room located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. Section At the time and place set forth above for the Hearing, the Governing Board shall receive testimony as to whether proposed CFD No. 8 shall be established and as to the Rate and Method of Apportionment. Any interested person, including taxpayers, property owners and registered voters within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8 may appear and be heard at the Hearing. The testimony of all such interested persons for or against the establishment of CFD No. 8, the extent of CFD No. 8, the proposed special taxes of CFD No. 8, or the furnishing of the Facilities, will be heard and considered. Section The engineer and/or consultant(s) for CFD No. 8, or the staff of the School District, as appropriate, are hereby directed to study proposed CFD No. 8 and, at or before the time of the Hearing, file a report with the School District containing a description of the Facilities which will, in their opinion, be required to adequately meet the needs of CFD No. 8 including, but not limited to, those Facilities which were previously designed, constructed and completed through prior community facilities district financings for the benefit of the development project within the boundaries of CFD No. 8 and an estimate of the cost of providing the Facilities (“Community Facilities District Report”). The engineer, consultant(s) and/or staff member is directed to estimate the fair and reasonable cost of the study of, planning, purchase, construction, leasing or financing of the Facilities including the cost of planning and designing the Facilities, and all costs associated with the formation of CFD No. 8 issuance of the Bonds, as well as administration and collection of the special taxes and costs otherwise incurred to carry out the authorized purposes of CFD No. 8. The Governing Board directs that the Community Facilities District Report shall be provided to the Governing Board for consideration at the Hearing scheduled for January 28, 2019, and at, or prior to, such date and time copies of such Community Facilities District Report shall be available for public review. Section (a)he School District may accept advances of funds from any sources, including private persons or private entities, and is authorized and directed to use such funds for any authorized purpose, or paying for any cost incurred by the School District in creating CFD No. 8. The School District may enter into agreements to: (i) repay all such funds which are not expended or committed for any authorized purpose at the time of the election regarding the levy of the special tax, if the proposal to levy such tax should fail; and/or (ii) to repay all such funds advanced from the proceeds of Bonds if Bonds of CFD No. 8 are issued and sold. (b) Pursuant to Government Code Section 53314.9, and Section 12(a), above, the Governing Board hereby references that certain “School Facilities Funding Agreement” entered into by, and between the owner(s) of property within the boundaries of the territory proposed to be included within CFD No. 8 and the School District (the Facilities Funding Agreement). Based upon the terms of such Facilities Funding Agreement, the Governing Board hereby makes the following determinations: (i) under the terms of the Facilities Funding Agreement, the referenced property owner(s) shall advance funds to pay for the School District’s costs of forming CFD No. 8 and related matters, and the Governing Board expects to accept any such advances upon the terms stated in such Facilities Funding Agreement and any supplemental agreement(s) and/or amendment(s) thereto; (ii) any funds advanced under the terms of the Facilities Funding Agreement shall be used by the School District to pay the costs of forming CFD No. 8 or for any authorized purpose for which CFD No. 8 is being formed pursuant to Government Code Section 53314.9(a); (iii) such advance(s) of funds shall be repaid upon the terms and conditions provided in the Facilities Funding Agreement and solely from the special taxes and/or proceeds of Bonds issued by CFD No. 8 as set forth in the Facilities Funding Agreement; (iv) such advance(s) shall be subject to the provisions of Section 53314.9(a)(2) of the Government Code; and (v) as specified in the Facilities Funding Agreement, and as required in Government Code Section 53314.9(b), the obligation to repay any such advance(s) is not a debt or obligation of the School District. Section At the Hearing, protests against the proposals described in this Resolution of Intention may be made orally by any interested person. Any protests pertaining to the regularity or sufficiency of the Hearing shall be in writing and shall clearly set forth the irregularities and/or defects to which the objection is made. All written protests not personally presented by the author of that protest at the Hearing shall be filed with the Clerk of the Governing Board at or before the time fixed for the Hearing. Written protests may be withdrawn in writing at any time before the conclusion of the Hearing. If, after completion of the Hearing, the Governing Board determines that written protests against the establishment of CFD No. 8 have been filed by 50% or more of the registered voters, or six registered voters, whichever is greater, residing within the boundaries of CFD No. 8, or owners of one-half or more of the area of land proposed to be included within CFD No. 8 and not exempt from the special tax, no further proceedings to establish CFD No. 8 or authorize the specified special tax, shall be taken for a period of one year from the date of such funding by the Governing Board. If such majority protest is limited to certain Facilities or a specified special tax, those Facilities or the specified special tax shall be eliminated from the resolution of formation by the Governing Board. Section The Clerk or Secretary of the Governing Board is hereby directed to have a notice of the Hearing (“Notice”) published pursuant to Section 6061 of the Government Code of the State of California in a newspaper of general circulation published in the area of proposed CFD No. 8. Such Notice shall contain a summary of this Resolution, state the time and place of the Hearing, contain a statement that the testimony of all interested persons or taxpayers shall be heard, have a description of the protest rights of the registered voters and landowners within the boundaries of proposed CFD No. 8, and contain a description of the proposed voting procedure for the election required by the Act. Such publication shall be completed at least seven days prior to the date of the Hearing. Additionally, the Clerk or Secretary is hereby directed to file, or arrange to be filed, a copy of this Resolution in accordance with the provisions of Government Code Section 53315.6. Section (a) If, following the Hearing, and subject to the provisions of Section 14, above, the Governing Board determines to establish CFD No. 8, the Governing Board intends to then submit the levy of the special taxes in an election (“Election”) involving the qualified electors of CFD No. 8 pursuant to requirements contained in the Act and the applicable provisions of the California Elections Code. If at least 12 persons, who need not necessarily be the same 12 persons, have been registered to vote within CFD No. 8 for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the Hearing, the vote shall be by registered voters of CFD No. 8 with each voter having one vote. If there are 12 or less persons registered to vote for each of the 90 days preceding the close of the Hearing, pursuant to Section 53326 of the Act, the vote shall be by the landowners of CFD No. 8, with each landowner having one vote for each acre of land that he or she owns within the CFD No. 8 not exempt from the special tax. (b) The Election shall be conducted at least 90 days, but not more than 180 days, following the adoption of the Resolution of Formation adopted pursuant to Section 53325.1 of the Act. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the election may be conducted less than 90 days after the adoption of the Resolution of Formation with the unanimous consent of the qualified electors pursuant to Section 53326(a) of the Act. If the election is to be held less than 125 days following the close of the Hearing, the concurrence of the Election Official, as designated and defined herein, conducting the Election shall be required. (c) The School District staff and consultants are directed to undertake, with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office, a review of the Project Area to determine the number of registered voters, if any, within the Project Area. The results of such review shall be provided to this Governing Board at or prior to the adoption of the Resolution of Formation. (d) Based upon information furnished to the School District it is anticipated that there will be less than 12 registered voters within the Project Area and that the Election will be among landowner voters of CFD No. 8. Contingent upon the timely completion of the above-referenced events and requirements, the Governing Board is expected to call and hold the Election at the date and time of the Hearing. Also contingent on such actions and findings, this Governing Board hereby states it intends to appoint the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, or such District officer or employee as the Governing Board or District Superintendent shall hereafter designate in writing, to serve as the election official (“Election Official”) for the Election to be conducted within CFD No. 8, pursuant to Government Code Section 53327(b). (e) Pursuant to Government Code Section 53326(d) the Governing Board may determine to distribute the ballots for such Election by mail, or may allow such ballots to be distributed by hand. (f) Subject to the foregoing, in the Resolution of Formation the Governing Board shall provide for additional provisions and voter qualifications for the call and conduct of the Election, as the Governing Board shall determine and direct. Section The Community Facilities District Financing Policy is incorporated herein by this reference. The Community Facilities District Financing Policy is hereby made applicable to all proceedings for the formation of CFD No. 8 the authorization of special taxes, the authorization to incur bonded indebtedness and all other matters relating to CFD No. 8 unless expressly waived by action of this Governing Board. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, this action shall constitute the adoption of a community facilities district financing policy for CFD No. 8. Section It is the intention of this Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body for CFD No. 8 to cause Bonds, or other debt or securities of CFD No. 8, to be issued pursuant to the Act to finance in whole or in part the acquisition and construction of the Facilities. The Bonds intended to be issued to finance the Facilities shall be specified in a resolution adopted by this Governing Board pursuant to the provisions of the Act. Section No error, irregularity, informality, and no neglect or omission of any officer, in any procedure taken under this chapter, which does not directly affect the jurisdiction of the legislative body to order the installation of the facility or the provision of service, shall void or invalidate such proceeding or any levy for the costs of such facility or service. If any term, provision, finding, condition or directive of this Resolution, and the other proceedings for the formation of CFD No. 8, including, but not limited to, the authorization of the special tax, the authorization of the Bonds and related matters thereto shall, to any extent, be held invalid or unenforceable, the remainder of the proceedings, or the application of such term, provision, finding, condition or directive other than those to whom or which it is held invalid or unenforceable, shall not be affected thereby, and each such term, provision, finding, condition or directive shall be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent provided by law. If this Resolution, or the proceedings relative to CFD No. 8 are held invalid or unenforceable as against any particular piece or parcel of property within CFD No. 8, the remainder of the proceedings, or the application of any term, provision, finding, condition or directive applicable to other parcels of properties as against which such holding is not applicable, shall continue to be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent provided by law. Section That the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent, Business Services of the School District, or their designee(s), and other officers of the School District, are authorized to take any and all actions necessary to implement the orders and directives of this Resolution to proceed with the establishment of proposed CFD No. 8 and the authorization of special taxes of CFD No. 8, within the time periods specified by the Act. APPROVED, ADOPTED, AND SIGNED on this 18th day of December, 2018. GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN MARCOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXHIBIT “A” DESCRIPTION OF FACILITIES TO BE FINANCED The description of facilities to be financed though CFD No. 8 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. EXHIBIT “B” BOUNDARY MAP OF PROPOSED COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 8 The boundary map of proposed CFD No. 8 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. EXHIBIT “C” PROPOSED RATE AND METHOD OF APPORTIONMENT OF SPECIAL TAXES The proposed Rate and Method of Apportionment of Special Taxes for CFD No. 8 is on file with the Clerk of the Governing Board and is available for public review at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069. The foregoing is a summary of Resolution # 25-18/19 and does not purport to contain all of the information set out in that Resolution. The full text of such Resolution, and the Exhibits thereto, can be reviewed at the School District’s business offices located at the North County Regional Educational Center, 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, California, 92069, and reference is made thereto as to the information contained therein. 01/04/19 CN 22695

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – 2019 SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED COMMISSIONS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to City Commissions. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. There are two (2) application deadlines, one for incumbents wishing to reapply and a later date for all other applicants. The deadline for incumbents wishing to reapply is Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., and the deadline for all other applicants is January 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the February 13, 2019 City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on a commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made that same evening (meeting dates are subject to change). Term of office will begin March 1, 2019 for the scheduled vacancies on the Traffic and Public Safety Commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancies will begin upon appointment. APPOINTMENTS TO BE MADE AND TERMS EXPIRING IN 2019: Unscheduled Vacancies • One (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Commission for the Arts with a term ending March 1, 2020 • One (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Planning Commission, Cardiff Representative, with a term ending March 1, 2021 • One (1) unscheduled vacancy on the Traffic and Public Safety Commission, New Encinitas Representative, with a term ending March 1, 2020 Scheduled Vacancies • Two (2) scheduled vacancies on the Traffic and Public Safety Commission, Community At-large Representatives, to be appointed for full three-year terms ending March 1, 2022 COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS: One (1) appointment to fill an unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 2020 (Commissioner Francine Filsinger resigned). The Commission for the Arts is a seven member board. Applicants for this commission must be a registered voter of the City of Encinitas. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing and literary arts. The Commission will promote the arts within the community through: 1) quality visual, performing and literary arts programming, 2) exposure and advocacy, 3) arts education programs, 4) the development of arts venues. The Commission will assist the City Council on matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. PLANNING COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill an unscheduled vacancy for the Cardiff Representative with a term ending March 1, 2021 (Commissioner Jody Hubbard elected to the City Council effective December 11, 2018). The Planning Commission is a five member board with each member representing one of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in Cardiff for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Cardiff while serving on the Commission. The Planning Commission shall perform such duties as may be specified by ordinance or resolution of the City Council or by the laws of the State of California. Further, the Planning Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council and shall keep the City Council currently advised of all matters pending, and shall furnish any special information, reports or materials which the City Council may request. The Planning Commission shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: Coastal Development, Conditional Use Permit (Major), Tentative Tract Map, Zoning Code Interpretation, Application for project in more than one Community Planning area, and other applications and duties as required by the Code. In addition, the Planning Commission shall make recommendation to the City Council as authorized by the Code for the following applications: General Plan Interpretation, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment, Zoning Map Amendment, Specific Plan, and other applications as required by the Code. TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION: Two (2) appointments to be made for the at-large representatives for full three-year terms ending March 1, 2022. Terms expiring are: Christina Brady (community at-large representative appointed March 2016) and Brian Grover (community at-large representative reappointed March 2016). One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy for the New Encinitas representative with a term ending March 1, 2020 (Commissioner Christina Simokat resigned). The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the community at-large appointments must be a registered voter of the City of Encinitas. Applicants for the New Encinitas Representative appointment, must have resided as a registered voter in New Encinitas for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in New Encinitas while serving on the Commission. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Traffic & Public Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to traffic issues and public safety. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analysis and provide recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the circulation of motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles, and on matters related to public safety. The scope of the commission’s role with respect to public safety includes but is not limited to traffic safety, emergency response for fire, medical and other crises, as well as the City’s efforts to control and reduce criminal activities of all types. The Commission may conduct informational and educational meetings, prepare reports and analyses, and work with fire, marine safety, ambulance, and sheriff personnel. General Information (for complete text see Chapter 2.30 of the Municipal Code) • Persons appointed to a City board, commission or committee serve at the pleasure of the City Council. • All Commissions with the exception of the Youth Commission shall have three-year staggered terms of office. The Youth Commission shall have a one-year term of office. • Beginning in 2014, all Commissions, with the exception of the Youth Commission, shall have term limits of two (2) consecutive full terms of office. After reaching the term limit, a person must sit out one appointment cycle before reapplying to the same City Commission. Upon terming out of one Commission, a person may apply to a different City Commission. • Appointees to any City Commission will not be selected from among members currently serving on any other City Commission. • A Board, Commission, or Committee Member’s term shall be automatically terminated if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive, regular meetings held by the member’s agency. 12/14/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22619

T.S. No.: 2018-01232-CA A.P.N.: 256-162-12-00 Property Address: 785 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mikael Mathews and Ranelle Mathews, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0384491 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/31/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 460,980.24

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 785 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-162-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 460,980.24. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-01232-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 21, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/04/19, 01/11/19, 01/18/19 CN 22699

T.S. No. 073655-CA APN: 222-172-26-33 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/4/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/15/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0018559, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL D. PEUGH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 556 ALMOND ROAD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $333,460.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073655-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915253 01/04/19, 01/11/19, 01/18/19 CN 22698

T.S. No. 13-25303 APN: 159-362-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/14/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MORGAN R. MCCUNE AND LUZ G. MCCUNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 4/22/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0214760, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $330,949.59 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5229 CHAMPLAIN STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92056 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 159-362-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 13-25303. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/26/2018 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 ww.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27629 Pub Dates 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/2019 CN 22697

TS No: CA07001375-18-1-HC APN: 161-407-10-00 TO No: 8747428 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on August 27, 2004, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by LARRY LADRIDO AND ESTELLA LADRIDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as Trustor in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary and SOUTHLAND TITLE, CA as Trustee, and was recorded on September 3, 2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0846272 in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 21, 2015, and recorded on August 5, 2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0414908, in the office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on October 19, 2018, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of December 13, 2018 is estimated to be $288,945.35; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on December 11, 2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0635416, notice is hereby given that on January 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Commonly known as: 1381 PANORAMA RIDGE ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 LOT 509 OF PEACOCK HILLS UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 8882, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 7, 1978. The sale will be held at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $293,310.99. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $29,331.09 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $29,331.09 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $288,945.35 as of December 13, 2018, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: 12/17/2018 Rande Johnsen, Authorized Signatory MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Foreclosure Commissioner 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 Fax: 949-252-8330 ISL Number 54278, Pub Dates: 12/28/2018, 01/04/2019, 01/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22677

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/31/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,437,592.25 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,437,592.25. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 18, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 CN 22676

T.S. No. 073457-CA APN: 221-520-07-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/18/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/31/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0453722, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STATHIS ORPHANOS A SINGLE MAN AND RALPH SYLVESTER A SINGLE MAN, JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1251 DISCOVERY STREET SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078-4032 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $136,393.50 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073457-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915072 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 CN 22675

Title Order No. 05935272 T.S. No.: NR-50988-CA Refence No. Murray Mission Hoa APN:157-720-19-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 2/9/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 1/22/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 2/12/2016 as Document No. 2016-0063313 Book XX Page XX and an Amendment recorded on 1/26/17 as Instrument No. 2017-0040496 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Sam Davis Jr. and Karen S Davis and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien Exhibit “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL 1: LOT 19 OF MURRAY MISSION UNIT NO. 9, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11269 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON JUNE 28, 1985. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA”, AS DEFINED IN THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTION (AS AMENDED), TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS(AS AMENDED) TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 157-720-19-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 219 Ocotillo Place, Oceanside, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $10,137.44 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Murray Mission Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50988-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 12/18/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 TS# NR-50988-ca SDI-13229) CN 22674

T.S. No. 17-49288 APN: 157-040-73-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SAWWAF BACCHUS, A MARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0171157, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/18/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $253,513.94 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5071 TRANQUIL WAY #102 OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-040-73-03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49288. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/19/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27579 Pub Dates 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/2019 CN 22673

TS No. 181206362 APN 162-291-49-00 U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development Notice Of Default And Foreclosure Sale Recorded in accordance with 12 USCA 3764 (c) Whereas, on 2/1/2006, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by Lois L. Porter, an unmarried woman as trustor in favor of U.S. Financial Mortgage Corp., which is organized and existing under the laws of Hawaii as beneficiary, and U.S. Financial Mortgage Corp., a Hawaii Corporation as trustee, and was recorded on 2/14/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0105452, in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California; and Whereas, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and Whereas, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment of Deed of Trust dated 12/17/2015, recorded on 3/21/2016, as instrument number 2016-0124068, in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and Whereas, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on 12/1/2017, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and Whereas, the entire amount delinquent as of 1/15/2019 is $302,029.09; and Whereas, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; Now Therefore, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Total Lender Solutions, Inc. as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 12/3/2018 as instrument number 2018-0497586, notice is hereby given that on 1/15/2019 at 10:30 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: Parcel 1: Lot 21 Of Oceana South Unit No. 1, In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 7161, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 3, 1972. Parcel 2: An Undivided 1/76th Interest As Tenants In Common In Lot A, Of Oceana South Unit No. 1 In The City Of Oceanside, County Of San Diego, State Of California, According To Map Thereof No. 7161, Filed In The Office Of The County Recorder Of San Diego County, January 3, 1972. Excepting Therefrom All Oil, Gas, Minerals And Other Hydrocarbon Substances Below A Depth Of 500 Feet, Without Rights Of Surface Entry, As Reserved In Instruments Of Record. Commonly known as: 3529 Pear Blossom Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057 The sale will be held at by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid an estimate of $302,029.09. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $30,202.90 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $30,202.90 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $302,029.09, as of 1/14/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Date: 12/7/2018 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure Commissioner By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA, 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Fax: 866-242-8599 A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State Of CA County OF San Diego On 12/7/2018 before me, Brittany Anne Lokey, a notary public personally appeared, Chelcey Romeril who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under Penalty Of Perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. Witness my hand and official seal. /s/ Brittany Anne Lokey (Seal) 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22649

T.S. No. 070428-CA APN: 102-084-02 and 102-082-07 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/14/2019 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/25/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1007822, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES M BRADY, JR. AND, MARGARET A. BRADY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: THE SOUTH 5.00 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN. IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. TOGETHER WITH THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS DESCRIBED IN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED SEPTEMBER 29, 1975 AS FILE NO. 75-265686 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE COAL AND OTHER MINERALS IN SAID LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO PROSPECT FOR, MINE AND REMOVE SAME, AS RESERVED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN PATENT RECORDED MAY 21, 1951, AS DOCUMENT NO. 65017, IN BOOK 2532, PAGE 167 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER, TELEPHONE LINES, AND PUBLIC UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THOSE PORTIONS OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THE EAST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE WEST 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE SOUTH 60.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THE NORTH 15.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 75.00 FEET OF THE EAST 265.00 FEET OF THE WEST 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; AND THE EAST 15.00 FEET OF THE WEST 75.00 FEET OF THE NORTH 200.00 FEET OF THE SOUTH 275.00 FEET OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THE NORTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF THE HARRIS SPUR TRUCK. TRAIL AND THE SOUTH 30.00 FEET OF THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER LYING WEST OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL, ALL IN SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 30.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE EASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2, NORTH 88°03’00” EAST 557.69 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 48°52’30” WEST, 131.99 FEET; THENCE NORTH 48°16’56” WEST, 151.11 FEET; THENCE NORTH 18°51’21’ WEST, 152.39 FEET; THENCE NORTH 04°14’14” EAST, 132.85 FEET; THENCE NORTH 32°22’19” EAST, 134.77 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°01’07” WEST, 208.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°52’33” WEST, 144.61 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°23’32’ EAST, 249.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 40°26’06” EAST, 271.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 24°01’36” EAST, 28.56 FEET; THENCE NORTH 10°18’40” EAST, 312.86 FEET; THENCE NORTH 69°38’43” EAST, 179.59 FEET; THENCE NORTH 07°51’47” EAST, 136.43 FEET; THENCE NORTH 59°25’20’ EAST, 127.55 FEET; THENCE NORTH 21°21’54” EAST, 281.79 FEET; THENCE NORTH 20°10’58” EAST, 261.33 FEET; THENCE NORTH 08°38’02” EAST, 143.65 FEET; THENCE NORTH 26°27’36” EAST, 135.76 FEET TO THE EAST-WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHERLY IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 2 AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE EAST -WEST CENTER LINE OF SAID SECTION 2. PARCEL 5: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 60.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT CORNER NO. 62 OF RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA Y LAS FLORES AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY MAP NO. 794, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JANUARY 17, 1940, THENCE ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID RANCHO, SOUTH 84°08’08” EAST, 267.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO KENNETH C. CATRON, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 29, 1956, IN BOOK 6119, PAGE 533 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE MOST EASTERLY LINE OF SAID CATRON’S LAND NORTH 02°47’46” EAST (RECORD-NORTH 02°26’20” EAST), 491.07 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF COUNTY ROAD SURVEY NO. 130 (KNOWN AS DE LUZ ROAD) AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, DATED MARCH 1, 1898 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 257, PAGE 357 OF DEEDS, BEING ALSO THE SOUTHERLY TERMINUS OF THAT CERTAIN TRAIL KNOWN AS HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO MALCOLM J. ABZUG, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 20, 1964 AS PILE NO. 90529; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTER LINE OF HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 34°15’45” EAST, 253.67 FEET; SOUTH 76°15’00” EAST, 297.42 FEET; NORTH 48°05’15” EAST, 374.89 FEET, NORTH 23°37’30” EAST, 432.66 FEET; NORTH 64°53’30” EAST, 89.96 FEET; SOUTH 50°17’45” EAST, 257.45 FEET; NORTH 24°50’00” EAST, 171.22 FEET; NORTH 02°38’15” EAST, 226.04 FEET; NORTH 36°14’15” WEST, 105.09 FEET; NORTH 16°20’00” EAST, 200.70 FEET; NORTH 43°59’00” EAST, 203.64 FEET; NORTH 37°18’45” WEST, 104.20 FEET; NORTH 04°52’15° EAST, 255.82 FEET; NORTH 13°42’45” EAST, 232.58 FEET; NORTH 30°27’15” EAST, 177.74 FEET; NORTH 16°07’00” EAST, 215.71 FEET; NORTH 35°10’00” EAST, 263.87 FEET; NORTH 77°10’45” WEST, 102.34 FEET; NORTH 36°03’15” WEST, 151.70 FEET; AND NORTH 69°26’45” WEST, 70.71 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11, DISTANT THEREON NORTH 88°03’00” EAST, 557.69 FEET FROM THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 11. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE SOUTHWESTERLY IN THE CENTER LINE OF SAID DE LUZ ROAD AND TO TERMINATE NORTHERLY IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 11. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 38686 HARRIS SPUR TRUCK TRAIL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 AKA 38686 HARRIS TL, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $526,130.91 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SERVICELINKAUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 070428-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: 1-866-539-4173 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 914800 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22648

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 18-1540 Loan No.: 9040 APN: 260-351-28-10 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/20/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CATHARINE J. CAHOON Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 7/1/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0785135 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $111,299.88 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 157 MOZART AVENUE CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 18-1540. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/6/2018 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Michelle R. Ghidotti-Gonsalves, President A-4678294 12/21/2018, 12/28/2018, 01/04/2019 CN 22647

OFFICE OF SISKIYOU COUNTY COUNSEL Dennis Tanabe, Deputy County Counsel SBN 114432 205 Lane St. Yreka, CA 96097 Superior Court of California County of Siskiyou 311 Fourth St. Yreka, CA 96097 Branch: Juvenile Case Number: SCJVSQ 17-51830 Case Name: In re ERIC PADILLA CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294 1. To David Narranjo and anyone claiming to be a parent of Eric Padilla, born on November 7, 2016, at Fairchild Medical Center, Yreka, CA. 2. A hearing will be held on February 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. TBA, located at the court address above. 3. At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer.

The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present. Date: December 26, 2018 Clerk, Renee Mccanna Crane, by Erinn Fisher, Deputy 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22702

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00062908-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill changed to proposed name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill Miramontes-Chaudhary. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 07, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 13, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22671

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DELITE SUE MULLICK, aka DELITE SUE EMERY, aka DELITE SUE HOULE Case # 37-2018-00062975-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Delite Sue Mullick, aka Delite Sue Emery, aka Delite Sue Houle, deceased. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kirt W. Emery in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kirt W. Emery be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan. 31, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kirt W. Emery, 135 Todd Ct., Bodfish CA 93205 Telephone: 760.223.6467 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22658

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of Ronald Roger Lechuga. Date of Birth: February 05, 1941. Notice To Creditors: The decedent, Ronald Roger Lechuga, who lived at 4259 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 died on November 13, 2018. Creditors of the decdent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Roger W. Ingle, named personal representative or proposed personal representative at 27072 Calle Caballero Unit C, San Juan Capistrano CA 92675, within 30 days after the date of publication of this notice. 12/21/18, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22657

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00061512-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Eva Bruce filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Eva Bruce changed to proposed name: Evangelina Bruce. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 31, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 06, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031356 Filed: Dec 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Art of Coaching Volleyball; B. The Art of Coaching. Located at: 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Total Sports LLC, 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Taras Liskevych, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031662 Filed: Dec 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Limo Service. Located at: 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2014 S/Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030737 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Poise; B. Elixirme Beauty. Located at: 334 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Farvital, USA Inc., 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hassan Dummar, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22703

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031293 Filed: Dec 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch All Trailer Washouts. Located at: 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Ryan Lake, 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Ryan Lake, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030736 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BrainSpores. Located at: 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Gilmore, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Stine Bergholtz, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/James Gilmore, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031146 Filed: Dec 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TOP NG SERVICES. Located at: 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex Huiming Ng, 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Maggie Baoxing Ng, 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alex Huiming Ng 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030740 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THE HUSTLERETTE; B. THEHUSTLERETTE.COM. Located at: 1117 Newcastle Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelleen Lim Chea, 1117 Newcastle Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2018 S/Kelleen Lim Chea 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029590 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sahari Skincare. Located at: 1140 Wall St. #2066, La Jolla CA San Diego 92038. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Munira Shikhali, 1140 Wall St. #2066, La Jolla CA 92038. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2018 S/Munira Shikhali 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029657 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porsche Carlsbad. Located at: 5215 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc, 5475 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2018 S/Gloria Rediker 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22688

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030725 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party On Productions; B. Party On Production Company; C. Purple Tree Productions; D. Purple Tree Production Company. Located at: 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Garrett James Wysocki, 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garrett James Wysocki 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030488 Filed: Dec 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanview Welding & Testing. Located at: 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron Jean Miller, 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Jean Miller 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031017 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northstar Distributors. Located at: 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dave Keith La Comb, 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2018 S/Dave Keith La Comb 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030781 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nelly Cabanillas Photography. Located at: 736 Hollowglen Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nallely Jacqueline Cabanillas, 736 Hollowglen Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nallely Jacqueline Cabanillas 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030395 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minna no Kyoushitsu. Located at: 7014 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tomoko Yoda-Compilati, 7014 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2013 S/Tomoko Yoda-Compilati 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030844 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Plant Care. Located at: 6872 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Sue Ortiz, 6872 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Sue Ortiz 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030953 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diggin Deep Jewelry. Located at: 2802 El Rastro Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Merson, 2802 El Rastro Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon Merson 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030542 Filed: Dec 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CQ Signs. Located at: 4674 Voltaire St., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Anthony Buckley, 4674 Voltaire St., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Anthony Buckley 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22680

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030684 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BJGP. Located at: 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jack Harris, 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA 92127; 2. Brad Engel, 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2018 S/Jack Harris 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031066 Filed: Dec 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BBLJ. Located at: 2902 Carrillo Wy., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John K Micuda, 2902 Carrillo Wy., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John K Micuda 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22678

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029613 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans of Love. Located at: 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: PO Box 879, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Notarangelo-Johnson, 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2013 S/ Linda Notarangelo-Johnson 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030663 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Local Realty; B. True Local Realty Group. Located at: 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Arendsen, 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Arendsen 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030203 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Well Nest Co. Located at: 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Helen Lokkesmoe, 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Helen Lokkesmoe 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030652 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Technovation Software; B. Technovation. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030297 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Syndicate Vapes LLC. Located at: 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Syndicate Vapes LLC, 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2014 S/David Mitchell 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030582 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea West Inc, 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Conahan 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22666

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030247 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poor Baby. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030432 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Lasertec. Located at: 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Lasertec LLC, 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Strickland 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030456 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Paylo. Located at: 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pay Low LLC, 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Xavier Adrian Villarino 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030666 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Morning Glory. Located at: 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Morning Glory Group LLC, 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030728 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Quality House Painting; B. Marvin’s Quality Handyman Services. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030718 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Painting, Decks & Patio Repairs. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030651 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelsior Real Estate. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1995 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029684 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beverage Factory; B. BeverageFactory.com. Located at: 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cydea Inc, 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/1997 S/Craig Costanza 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029351 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aladdin Bail Bonds. Located at: 1241 State St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Two Jinn Inc, 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2004 S/Herbert G Mutter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030653 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven. Located at: 420 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Harman Singh Bhandal, 1144 S. Nevada St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Harman Singh Bhandal 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030213 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Xiser Industries. Located at: 3319 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juris Terauds, 3319 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/1977 S/Juris Terauds 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029549 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toast Gastrobrunch. Located at: 5970 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029672 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Swann School – Michelle Burke; B. Miller Thyme Adventures. Located at: 33771 Eureka St., Yucaipa CA Riverside 92399. Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-198, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Burke, 33771 Eureka St., Yucaipa CA 92399. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Burke 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029773 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapdragon Strategy. Located at: 2072 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shira Kates, 2072 Wandering Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2017 S/Shira Kates 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029811 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Investments Realty & Home Loans. Located at: 7000 Ballena Wy. #35, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Castro Capital Investments LLC, 4730 S. Fort Apache Rd. #300, Las Vegas NV 89147. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/2018 S/Eric Castro 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029698 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Restless Destinee. Located at: 4262 Wilson Ave. #13, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MarDestinee Claudine Perez, 4262 Wilson Ave. #13, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2018 S/MarDestinee Claudine Perez 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029808 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palma Beverage. Located at: 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Soltura LLC, 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2018 S/Martin J Wadley 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029898 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Stage. Located at: 726 Kings Cross Ct., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter John Hurley, 726 Kings Cross Ct., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/2018 S/Peter John Hurley 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029704 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Howard West Coast Realty; B. Howard Property Management. Located at: 1751 W. Citracado Pkwy. #223, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: 970 W. Valley Pkwy. #601, Escondido CA 92025. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nancy Kathryn Howard, 1751 W. Citracado Pkwy. #223, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2009 S/Nancy K Howard 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030216 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Builder Sales and Marketing LLC. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc, 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2018 S/Roger Lee 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029883 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Studio M. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie B Nash, 4141 Auburn Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Melanie B Nash 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029976 Filed: Dec 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eccentric Landscape Designs. Located at: 176 Warner St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edward Eugene Woodson, 176 Warner St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eugene Woodson 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029742 Filed: Dec 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DCM MGT, LLC. Located at: 7855 Ivanhoe Ave. #300, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Digital Capital Management LLC, 7855 Ivanhoe Ave. #300, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2018 S/Timothy Enneking 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029559 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Compulsively. Located at: 462 Stevens Ave. #310, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 676087, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory K Nelson, 462 Stevens Ave. #310, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2018 S/Gregory K Nelson 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029903 Filed: Dec 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Quest. Located at: 727 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: 1840 Geneva Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sydney Wieland, 1840 Geneva Cir., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sydney Wieland 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029593 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Ops Asphalt Inc. Located at: 7301 Alicante Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 1883, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Black Ops Asphalt Inc, 7301 Alicante Rd. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2015 S/Cory Fontyn 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029685 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bare Body Sugaring; B. BellaViolette Lash and Brow Studio; C. Lash Studio No.1. Located at: 895 Park Blvd. #504, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 6219 Stanley Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Violeta Michelle Vallejo-Martinez, 6219 Stanley Dr., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2018 S/Violeta Michelle Vallejo-Martinez 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029226 Filed: Nov 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arctic Foam. Located at: 305 Airport Rd. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Foam Corps Inc, 305 Airport Rd. #F, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/13/2013 S/Andrew Jakubowski 12/14, 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04/19 CN 22622