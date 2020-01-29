Legal Notices, January 31, 2020

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS DEMOSTRATION GARDEN (CW16G) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on February 25, 2020. The bid results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work to be done consists of construction of new sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, retaining wall, landscaping and irrigation, striping and pavement markings, drainage, and other appurtenant work. Engineer’s Estimate – $275,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently prosecute the work to completion within 45 working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is PlanetBids at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids and then proceed to the “Register as a Vendor” link. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. BID INFORMATION: The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to be considered for award of this project, the Contractor must have, at the time of bid, award a valid Class A State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. PRE-BID MEETING: A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk at City of Encinitas’s Operation Center at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas CA 92024 at 2:00 PM, Tuesday February 11, 2020. 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24262

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Wendy’s Renovation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003029-2019; ADR-003031-2019; CDPNF-003030-2019; FILING DATE: April 2, 2019; APPLICANT: WKS Restaurant Group; LOCATION: 102 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-090-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for exterior façade changes to an existing drive-thru restaurant. The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone (C/NRO), Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines; STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/31/2020 CN 24260

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a Public Hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 to consider amendments to the Zoning Ordinance ZCA 2019-0001/LCPA 2019-0004 to update the city’s Floodplain Management Regulations Zoning Ordinance and more particularly described as: AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AN AMENDMENT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE ZCA 2019-0001 AND LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA 2019-0004 TO AMEND TITLE 21 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE (CMC) TO UPDATE THE CITY’S FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS ZONING ORDINANCE TO ENSURE CONSISTENT WITH FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, AS RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION. Whereas, on December 4, 2019, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-0-1, with Commissioner Luna absent, to recommend approval of the Zoning Ordinance Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after February 6, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Melanie Saucier in the Planning Division at 760-602-4605 or melanie.saucier@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Zoning Ordinance Amendment or Local Coastal Program Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: ZCA 2019-0001/LCPA 2019-0004 (PUB2019-0010) CASE NAME: FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS AMENDMENTS PUBLISH: January 31, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/31/2020 CN 24259

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE INVITING BIDS PR-RFB-19-05 (REBID) PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Encinitas, California, solicits electronic proposals for the following project: MOONLIGHT STATE BEACH PLAYGROUND REPLACEMENT To be considered for selection, Bids, uploaded to the City of Encinitas, via PLANETBIDS, will be received electronically until February 10, at 2:00pm, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened for performing the work The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. The City of Encinitas hereby notifies all potential Contractors that it will insure that in any Agreement entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates, as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this service. All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid but shall rather rely solely upon the written contract documents and any other contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. The City will accept information requests on this project up to 5 p.m. on February 5, 2020. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on www.encinitasca.gov/bids. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24254

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-30 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adoption “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas amending Chapter 11.27 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Prohibiting the Use and Distribution of Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware, Plastic Utensils, and Beverage Straws.” Ordinance 2019-30 implements Phase 1 of the Plastics Initiative which targets the distribution of plastic straws and plastic utensils by food providers. Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 11.27 – Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware Prohibition Ordinance was adopted by the City Council on November 9, 2016, and specifically prohibits the distribution of expanded polystyrene food service ware by food providers. Amendments to Chapter 11.27 have been developed in proposed Ordinance 2019-30 adding provisions to (in summary): 1) Require the distribution of beverage straws and plastic utensils only upon request by a customer or upon offer by a food provider, including fast food and takeout; 2) Prohibit the distribution of plastic utensils or beverage straws made of plastic at City Facilities, City-managed concessions, City-sponsored or co-sponsored events, City permitted special events on City property and all franchisees, contractors, and vendors doing business with the City; and 3) Prohibit the distribution of beverage straws made of plastic by a food provider. Ordinance 2019-30 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 18, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 22, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 01/31/2020 CN 24237

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-28 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-28 entitled, “An Ordinance of The City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to The Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan to Address Changes to the Street Tree Guidelines.” The proposed ordinance includes modifications to the species list in Sections 4.8 General Landscaping Recommendations, 7.4 Street Tree Guidelines and 7.5 Street Tree Concept Plan. Modifications include the addition of recommended species to the planting palette, planting guidelines and language to allow future modifications to the list at the discretion of the City Manager and/or designee. Modifications also include the removal of invasive species from the plant palette and the outdated Figure 9- Planting Design for Neighborhood Streets. Ordinance 2019-28 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 11, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 22, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 01/31/2020 CN 24236

BATCH: AFC-2066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/21/2020 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99671 B0512335A GMP8010330A1Z 1033 EVERY 80 212-271-04-00 JOSEPH A. GARRETT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/13/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0457988 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $45473.87 99672 B0496165C GMP602410D1E 2410 BIENNIAL EVEN 60 211-131-11-00 NIKOLAS P. GEORGACACOS AND ANNA GEORGACACOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0582465 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $19950.98 99673 B0446755H GMP591431E2Z 1431 EVERY 59 211-131-11-00 JIMMY R. BERNABE JR. AND VIRGIE L. BERNABE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2015 06/25/2015 2015-0330215 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $46363.75 99674 B0491375C GMP601205B1O 1205 BIENNIAL ODD 60 211-131-11-00 SINDISIWE TSHUMA AND THEMBELANI TSHUMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2017 08/31/2017 2017-0399760 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $23983.16 99675 B4041135L GMO522219D1Z 2219 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 VANESSA J. LOPEZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/10/2012 08/23/2012 2012-0504833 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $18147.29 99677 B0446295H-D GMO562312A1Z 2312 EVERY 56 211-130-03-00 ANTHONY L. MACIEL A(N) MARRIED MAN ESTELA J. GONZALEZ-MACIEL A(N) WOMAN AND EVELIA M. GONZALEZ A(N) AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0316678 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $35721.61 99678 B9986665C GMP521338AZ 1338 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 COREY POLLARD JR . AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2008 09/12/2008 2008-0485396 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $17972.71 99680 B0505165A GMS8020501DO 2050 BIENNIAL ODD 80 212-271-04-00 JOSE A. SAENZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0253023 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $20684.91 99681 B0412465H-D GMP531252AZ 1252 EVERY 53 211-130-03-00 MAUREEN L. PUJOLS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/10/2013 08/15/2013 2013-0512353 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $35765.60 99682 B0423585H GMP521147A1Z 1147 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 MARCUS E. PAIGE AND CECILIA S. PAIGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/26/2014 02/27/2014 2014-0079195 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $29663.95 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 1/24/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020 CN 24245

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-869492-AB Order No.: DS7300-19005725 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/2/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Alice B. Gallegos, an unmarried woman Recorded: 2/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0105031 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $545,528.33 The purported property address is: 711 SOUTH MISSOURI AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-4032 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-214-01-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-869492-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-869492-AB IDSPub #0159780 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24234

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871253-BF Order No.: 8759707 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT L BROWN AND ALICIA P BROWN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 5/2/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0206126 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/24/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $363,925.43 The purported property address is: 452 ALYSSUM WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-651-47-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871253-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871253-BF IDSPub #0159760 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24233

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-867288-RY Order No.: 191056541-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/15/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): VERNON PERTELLE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 4/4/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223305 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $415,007.91 The purported property address is: 212 MESCALITA CT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-880-23-00 157-880-23 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-867288-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-867288-RY IDSPub #0159726 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24232

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 18-31299-PM-CA Title Order No. : 180550725 APN No. : 162-343-29-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 02/09/2017 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Richard M. Gaoiran, a married man as his sole and separate property, dated 02/09/2017 and recorded 02/14/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0074824 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 12/21/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0524989 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/24/2020 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and LOT 59 OF COLLEGE PARK ESTATES UNIT NO. 6, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE,COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO.7886, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY,FEBRUARY 28, 1974. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 4121 Kimberly Lane Oceanside, CA 92056. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $378,186.51 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/16/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020 CPP# 350101 CN 24231

T.S. No. 085042-CA APN: 226-610-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/8/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/24/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/16/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0109926, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARIA D REGAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1811 ROCK SPRINGS ROAD SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $509,026.71 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085042-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924163 / 085042-CA 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24206

T.S. No. 085353-CA APN: 163-222-02-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/10/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/2/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/17/2018, as Instrument No. 2018-0431943, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAY KAJIOKA, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 825 BONITA DR VISTA, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $285,065.05 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085353-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924148 / 085353-CA 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24205

T.S. No.: 191001340 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 14-1594 Order No. 95522871 APN: 264-383-24-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 1/24/2014. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Czeslaw Dubiel, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 1/30/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0040957 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/18/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $285,211.69 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land aka 83 El Brazo Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-383-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191001340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 1/15/2020 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: Chelcey Romeril, Trustee Sale Officer 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24204

T.S. No. 18-54405 APN: 122-590-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PATTY A COBB, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0787323, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/18/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $217,161.68 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1188 PLAYERS DRIVE OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 122-590-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-54405. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/16/2020 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 30928 Pub Dates 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24203

Title Order No. 05940117 Trustee Sale No. 84146 Loan No. 9160043806 APN: 166-823-58-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 2/24/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0700731 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: JULIE ANNE BEER, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , as Trustor MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRSTION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGE SENSE, INC. , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1785 COTTONWOOD DR VISTA, CA 92081. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $416,420.18 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 1/13/2020 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 Janina Hoak, Asst. Vice President CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84146. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” STOX 924040 / 84146 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24201

T.S. No.: 191001341 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 15-1637 Order No. 95522879 APN: 264-381-27-00 & 264-381-28-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 11/30/2015. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Thomas Dubiel, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 1/22/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0029083 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/18/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $305,253.63 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land AKA 17816 Punta Del Sur Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-381-27-00 & 264-381-28-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191001341. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 1/14/2020 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020 CN 24200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4320-40 Title Order No. 00117836-993-SD2 APN 188-160-54 TRA No. 94075 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/15/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/07/2020 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 06/28/2016 as Document No. 2016-0319613 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: DUFFY WOOD L.L.C., a Nevada limited liability company, as Trustor, in favor of PACIFIC COAST REALTY CAPITAL, LLC, a California limited liability company, as a co-lender as to an undivided 12.8948% interest, and as administrative agent, ROGER J. BROWN, Trustee of the IMOJIM 401K PLAN as a co-lender as to an undivided 50.0000% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY, cfbo Philip H. Aronoff IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 13.1579% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Cheryl L. Sukenik IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 11.8947% interest, and IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Howard J. Sukenik, IRA as a co¬lender as to an undivided 12.0526% interest, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL B OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED MAY 3, 2007 AS FILE NO. 2007-0304090 OFFICIAL RECORDS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 5 AND THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THAT PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING WITHIN THE WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5, AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEY MAP NO. 455, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AND THAT PORTION OF THE EAST 40 ACRES OF THE WEST 80 ACRES OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE NORTHERLY 5/8THS THEREOF, ALL IN TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 1 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. EXCEPTING THEREFROM: THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE. BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 1º 45’21” WEST 668.00 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER NORTH 89º44’22” EAST 379.78 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 350.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 265.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES WESTERLY 244.00 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF LAND CONVEYED TO WILLIAM B. HOWE, JR., AND MARIAN S. HOWE BY DEED RECORDED MAY 15,1956 IN BOOK 6101 PG 31 AS DOCUMENT NO. 66788 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Beneficiary Phone: (619) 540-5788 Beneficiary: Pacific Coast Realty Capital, LLC, et al., Attn: Debra E. Aronoff, Manager, 9984 Scripps Ranch Blvd., #133, San Diego, CA 92131 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 29220 Duffwood Lane, Valley Center, CA 92082. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4320-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $801,423.87 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 /Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 1/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4715648 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24193

BATCH: HELM-33 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by TAMARACK BEACH VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/7/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98888 502132 1502132 SELECT 204-124-50-32 CLARA HEMZO OR MARIA BEGHE TRUSTEES FOR CLARA HEMZO REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 28 1986 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $2341.30 98889 272130 1272130 SELECT 204-124-27-30 JOANNE R. BLASS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DIAN E. PRICE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $4418.90 98890 132129 1132129 SELECT 204-124-13-29 CARLYNE P. GRAVES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $4418.90 98891 402134 1402134 SELECT 204-124-40-34 MERLE ROBBOY AND CHRISTINE ROBBOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $2264.00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3200 CARLSBAD BLVD., CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELM MANAGEMENT COMPANY AT (619) 589-6222 EXT 121 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24191

T.S. No. 084838-CA APN: 222-431-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/31/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/10/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/6/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0483838, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LUCILLE IRENE DALIN SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DALIN FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 27, 1987, SUBJECT TO ITEM NO.8 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1227 LA CASA DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $488,111.51 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 084838-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923982 / 084838-CA 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24177

T.S. No. 19-57722 APN: 161-690-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TOMAS E. ENA AND MAILI PRITCHARD-ENA HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/25/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0341091, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/10/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $444,610.06 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 728 MOSAIC CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 161-690-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57722. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/7/2020 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 30855 Pub Dates 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24176

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00004128-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hella Filomena Formariz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Hella Filomena Formariz; change to proposed name: Hella Van-Hughey. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24263

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) hereby notify the public of a 35-foot stealth eucalyptus tree Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is none. The Site location is 7323 Sitio Salvia Denk Reservoir, Carlsbad, San Diego County, CA 92009 (33 5 29.0 N / 117 13 11.9 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1151157. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. 01/31/2020 CN 24253

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003335-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Daniel Fleming and Lauren Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wesley James Campbell change to proposed name: Wesley James Taylor-Fleming. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 22, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24238

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 02-08-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3336 Byron Casper 2. 3341 Jaqueline Zielenski 1/24, 1/31/20 CNS-3334970# CN 24228

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on February 6th, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Alma Rosa Correa Valle Van Alma Rosa Correavalle Van Byron Frank Jr New Misc. Household Goods Byron Frank New Jr Misc. Household Goods Ernesto Aguilar Lopez Misc. Household Goods Marie E Nicely Misc. Household Goods Robert Pantoja Lawnmowers and Tools Roberto Pantoja Lawnmowers and Tools Robert Pantoja Misc. Household Goods Roberto Pantoja Misc. Household Goods Jerry Dereus Misc. Household Goods Jerry John Dereus Misc. Household Goods Rogelio Zamora Guzman Misc. Household Goods Kyle Miller Misc. Household Goods Kyle Alan Miller Misc. Household Goods April Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods April Beth Zimmerman Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24226

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on February 6th, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Items Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Items Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24225

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on February 6th , 2020 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Nichole Justice Misc. Household Goods Nichole Marie Justice Misc. Household Goods Nicole Justice Misc. Household Goods Nicole Marie Justice Misc. Household Goods Dereck Tulp Misc. Household Goods Dereck Anthony Tulp Misc. Household Goods Dereck A Tulp Misc. Household Goods Becky I Graham Misc. Household Goods Rebecca Sue Graham Misc. Household Goods Graig Graham Misc. Household Goods Craig Ian Graham Misc. Household Goods Joel Delgado Misc. Household Goods James Bubany Misc. Household Goods James Anthony Bubany Misc. Household Goods Jason Bethurum Misc. Household Goods Jason Tyler Bethurum Misc. Household Goods Regina Marie Olivares Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24224

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 East Mission Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on Feb 6th 2020 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Jordan Duarte Misc. Household Goods Jordan Pharaoh Duarte Misc. Household Goods Aurora Zeferina Olea Daza Misc. Household Goods Zeferina Aurora Olea-Daza Misc. Household Goods Shamika Hogan Misc. Household Goods Shamika Luevonne Hogan Misc. Household Goods Spencer Schwarz Misc. Household Goods Debbie Farrow Misc. Household Goods Debra Kay Farrow Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago isc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Misc. Household Goods Monique Santiago Misc. Household Goods August H Daniels Misc. Household Goods August Heather Daniels Misc. Household Goods Roberto Gutierrez Misc. Household Goods Roberto Gutierrez Castillo Misc. Household Goods Christina Solis Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194 Tel # 760-724-0423 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24223

NOTICE OF HEARING -DECEDENT’S ESTATE OR TRUST VIRGINIA A. BERTIE aka GINGER BERTIE [IMAGED] CASE# 37-2019-00065843-PR-PW-CTL NOTICE is given that: Christopher J. Newton, Petitioner, has filed a petition, application, report, or account: PETITION FOR PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND FOR LETTERS TESTAMENTARY AND AUTHORIZATION TO ADMINISTER UNDER THE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES ACT. A HEARING on this matter will be held as follows: Date: Feb 19, 2020, Time: 1:30 PM, Dept. 502, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Probate. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo 115478, Law Office of Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S Melrose Dr., #201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24207

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER CALIFORNIA WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294 To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificate): COREY G. RAMIREZ And anyone claiming to be a parent of (child’s name): L.A.R. Born on (date): AUGUST 22, 2012 At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): KAISER HOSPITAL SAN DIEGO, CA A hearing will be held on Date: MARCH 18, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM Dept: TBA Room: TBA Located at: Superior Court Of California County of Butte One Court Street, Oroville, CA 95965 At the hearing the court will consider the recommendation of the social worker or probation officer. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated. You are required to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford one, the court will appoint an attorney for you. If the court terminated your parental rights, the order may be final. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present. Signed: Kimberly Flener, Clerk Dated: JANUARY 8, 2020 Case Number: 18DP00128 Published: January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24192

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00001518-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Theresa Lorraine Cutler-Akatiff filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Theresa Lorraine Cutler-Akatiff change to proposed name: Theresa Lorraine Akatiff. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 10, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24189

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00001022-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Carmela Escobar filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Maria Carmela Escobar change to proposed name: Carmela Escobar. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 08, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24179

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000381-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia change to proposed name: Olga Cirkovic. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24161

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000219-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melanie Hutchinson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brixton Harlan Hutchinson change to proposed name: Brixton Harlan Upstone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 03, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24160

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2019-00004253-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Amir Abbas Sam and Does 1-100 inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Farzad Yaghouti. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court of California – San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian C. Andrews 212969, Andrews Law Group Inc., 6496 Weathers Pl. Ste 200, San Diego CA 92121. Telephone: 858.452.5600 Date: 01/23/2019 Clerk (Secretario), by R. Babers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000725 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A G M Tile. Located at: 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andres Geronimo Maldonado, 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2020 S/Andres Geronimo Maldonado 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001948 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spectrum Tutoring; B. La Costa Music Academy; C. La Jolla Design Group. Located at: 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Life Innovations LLC, 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2019 S/John Paul Keene 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000159 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer K Winters, CSR 8543. Located at: 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer K Winters, 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Jennifer K Winters 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001830 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calibration Coaching. Located at: 954 Capri Rd. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230255, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Barry Young, 954 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Young 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001290 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brand Evolution. Located at: 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Evol Evolution, 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Garafalo 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002055 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bloc Creative. Located at: 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin Scott Barth, 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2020 S/Kevin Scott Barth 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001541 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suza Design. Located at: 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Alice Parkinson, 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2009 S/Susan Alice Parkinson 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001237 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petit Bureau Design Studio. Located at: 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jocelyn Leigh Dunn, 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2020 S/Jocelyn Leigh Dunn 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001906 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kharisma Tea Company; B. Kharisma Hard Tea Company. Located at: 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Port Brewing LLC, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tomme Arthur 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001122 Filed: Jan 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J Color and Design. Located at: 910 Second St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232733, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ann Bussell, 554 Southbridge Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Ann Bussell 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002020 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto. Located at: 1433 Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alireza Kaharlani, 6003 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alireza Kaharlani 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001560 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broxworx; B. Surfing A Wave Of Life. Located at: 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brock T Halter, 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/24/2019 S/Brock T Halter 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001829 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trans America Motors; B. Trans Am Motors. Located at: 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F-534, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Erich Zoechling, 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Erich Zoechling 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001740 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #4, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candice Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Kennedy 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001752 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul on Fire. Located at: 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Mary Sullivan, 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2019 S/Susan Mary Sullivan 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001221 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Primal Image Photo; B. Primal Image Photography. Located at: 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Scott Esposito, 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Robert Scott Esposito 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001753 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Morning Connection. Located at: 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn Frances Boggio, 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Frances Boggio 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001851 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Solution. Located at: 6777 Frenata Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William David Winder, 523 N Vulcan #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William David Winder 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000496 Filed: Jan 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Building Services. Located at: 1909 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solomon Yosef Yehudah, 1909 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2020 S/Solomon Yosef Yehudah 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001577 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MTLCS. Located at: 958 Prestwick Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa L Mathew, 958 Prestwick Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2020 S/Teresa L Mathew 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001234 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lit Ladies. Located at: 6015 Odessa Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Goodman Stolman, 524 N Clementine Ave., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Erica Lynn Stolman, 6015 Odessa Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linda Goodman Stolham 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001373 Filed: Jan 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bag of Bases. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B187, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. August and Peel LLC, 1084 N El Camino Real #B187, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Erin Anderson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001316 Filed: Jan 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tile Collective. Located at: 118 S Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Devon Leigh Wilson, 127 El Portal St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2020 S/Devon Leigh Wilson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030776 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Swann School of Protocol; B. Elaine Swann Living; C. WS Publishing; D. Decorum Productions. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Decorum Ventures Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Elaine Swann 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000467 Filed: Jan 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soultry Sisters. Located at: 1066 Manteca Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toni Lynn Junious, 1066 Manteca Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2019 S/Toni Lynn Junious 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001445 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Beach Property Inc. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquistion Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001446 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rob Myers Properties. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 1453, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquistion Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030762 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parallel 33 Public Relations. Located at: 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Carina Sammartino 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001296 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside High School Vocal Music Association; B. OHSVMA; C. Oceanside High School VMA; D. OHS Vocal Music Association. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 2702, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Information: 1. Michael J DiPietro, 2361 Bliss Cir., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Denise Ramon-Richards, 4750 Calle los Positas #C-24, Oceanside CA 92057; 3. Joey Cruz, 3558 Papaya Way, Oceanside CA 92058; 4. Shani Pipkin, 460 Stoney Point Way #144, Oceanside CA 92058; 5. Leah Ritt, 5319 Mead St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2019 S/Michael J DiPietro 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001213 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mahi Management. Located at: 8231 Camino del Oro #5, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: 1140 Wall St. #32, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Peter Avelon Johnson, 8231 Camino del Oro #5, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2017 S/Peter Avelon Johnson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001130 Filed: Jan 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ’s Boutique. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Carroll 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001031 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Rice Burrito. Located at: 10233 Pino Dr., Lakeside CA San Diego 92040. Mailing Address: 771 Jamacha Rd. #139, El Cajon CA 92019. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Renard Bell Jr., 10233 Pino Dr., Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig Renard Bell Jr 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001030 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talk Machine; B. Quote Unquote; C. Quote Unquote Encinitas; D. Quote Unquote New Encinitas; E. Quote Unquote Old Encinitas; F. Quote Unquote Cardiff; G. Quote Unquote Leucadia; H. A Conway Construction. Located at: 1725 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chandra Conway, 2338 S Halm Ave. Los Angeles CA 90034. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2020 S/Chandra Conway 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001024 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Environmental Lights; B. EnvironmentalLights.com. Located at: 11235 W Bernard Ct. #105, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Advanced Lighting Concepts LLC, 11235 W Bernardo Ct. #102, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2019 S/Jamison E Day 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030472 Filed: Dec 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Fig Productions. Located at: 4173 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mattie Mills, 4173 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2019 S/Mattie Mills 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000176 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BabbleBee Speech and Language Therapy; B. Babble Bee. Located at: 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #229, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U137, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria Rose Tomassetti, 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #229, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Victoria Rose Tomassetti 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000803 Filed: Jan 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David McDonald Construction. Located at: 50 McNeill Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dorothy Sammarcelli-McDonald, 50 McNeill Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2019 S/Dorothy Sammarcelli-McDonald 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000188 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weld Services. Located at: 795A North Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aaron J Miller, 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Jay Miller, 5078 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Aaron J Miller 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000752 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Village by the Sea. Located at: 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guy M Donnell, 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not yet Started S/Guy M Donnell 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000738 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sail Away Cruises & Travel. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104-110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bruce Warren Sheinberg, 7668 El Camino Real #104-110, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2015 S/Bruce Warren Sheinberg 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000747 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nana Cozies. Located at: 125 W Jason St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nolan Dulich, 125 W Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nolan Dulich 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029952 Filed: Dec 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Street Financial Solutions. Located at: 2600 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA San Diego CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc., 2600 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2009 S/Meghan Hibert 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000591 Filed: Jan 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elocal Solutions. Located at: 145 Vallecitos de Oro #203, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Planzme Inc., 145 Vallecitos de Oro #203, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2015 S/Frank Trotman 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000121 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Egg Marketing & Communications. Located at: 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Michelle Guillory, 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2006 S/Susan Michelle Guillory 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000732 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brewear; B. Brewear Goods. Located at: 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Irene Rushing-Richardson, 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA 91942; 2. Joseph Gayle Richardson II, 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2020 S/Danielle Irene Rushing-Richardson 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030708 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Farms; B. El Frijol. Located at: 1911 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RSE Management LLC, 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2019 S/Rafael Sam 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029520 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029519 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gypsy Feather. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029518 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R&D Co-Work. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000255 Filed: Jan 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kosnar Group. Located at: 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Andrea W Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/1989 S/Carl J Kosnar 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000019 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robert C Hargis RE Valuations. Located at: 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Hargis, 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert C Hargis 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000005 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Mary Jo Young 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000026 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MABADAN. Located at: 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Hampton Chambers, 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Hampton Chambers 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030736 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Letters by Melissa. Located at: 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Diane Hy, 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/21/2019 S/Melissa Diane Hy 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029746 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innate Health and Healing. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dr Adam Kipp Chiropractic PC, 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Kipp 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030130 Filed: Dec 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brittanee Greenhaw. Located at: 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 854, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittanee Helene Greenhaw, 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2019 S/Brittanee Greenhaw 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000020 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Hands Physical Therapy. Located at: 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erin Donovan Olsen, 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2004 S/Erin Donovan Olsen 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000009 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Pool Solutions. Located at: 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Sean Williamson, 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Michael Sean Williamson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030757 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMB Photography. Located at: 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Michelle Barry, 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Crystal Michelle Barry 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24150