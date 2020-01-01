Legal Notices, January 3, 2020

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 1 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the office of Carlsbad City Council Member District No. 1 to be filled at the Special Election to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, March 3, 2020: For City Council Member District No. 1: Vote for 1 Simon Angel Tracy Carmichael Cori Schumacher Sheila R. Cobian December 30, 2019 Sheila R. Cobian, MMC Date City Clerk Services Manager City Clerk’s Office 01/03/20 CN 24142

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of January 2020, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Cardiff Social; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003248-2019; USE-003250-2019; DR-003249-2019; AND CDPNF-003251-2019; FILING DATE: October 8, 2018; APPLICANT: Cardiff Towne Center, LLC; LOCATION: 2005 San Elijo Avenue (APN: 260-370-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a MULTI-PERMIT, which includes a Minor Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the interior and exterior tenant improvements at an existing restaurant including new outdoor dining area, expansion of existing Type 47 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) service, additions of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, removal of existing shared use parking study, legalization of outdoor storage sheds. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan, Cardiff-by-the-Sea General Commercial-1 (C-GC-1) zone, and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: A & M Investment, Inc. dba East Coast Pizza; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003261-2019; USE-003264-2019; DR-003263-2019; & CDPNF-003262-2019; FILING DATE: July 23, 2019; APPLICANT: Cardiff Towne Center, LLC; LOCATION: 2015 San Elijo Avenue (APN: 260-370-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a a Minor Use Permit, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the interior and exterior tenant improvements at an existing pizza restaurant, including new outdoor dining area with storefront changes and a proposed Type 41 Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) alcohol service. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan, Cardiff-by-the-Sea General Commercial-1 (C-GC-1) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department for these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 01/03/20 CN 24132

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM Closed from Tuesday, December 24, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day Holidays NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PROJECT NAME: Lang Three-lot Subdivision; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003532-2019, SUB-002825-2019, DR-003533-2019 (18-266 TPM/ADR); FILING DATE: December 21, 2018; APPLICANT: Randy K. Lang; LOCATION: 2223 El Camino Del Norte (APN 265-355-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Tentative Parcel Map for a three-lot subdivision of an existing lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential-2 (RR-2) zone and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/03/20 CN 24131

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – 2020 SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED COMMISSIONS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to City Commissions. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. There are two (2) application deadlines: one for incumbents wishing to reapply and a later date for all other applicants. The deadline for incumbents wishing to reapply is Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., and the deadline for all other applicants is Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the February 12, 2020 City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on a commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made at the City Council meeting on February 26, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. (meeting dates are subject to change). Terms will begin March 1, 2020. APPOINTMENTS TO BE MADE AND TERMS EXPIRING IN 2020: COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Jeffrey Redlitz appointed February 2019 for a Partial Term, Deanne Sabeck reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out), Michael Schmitt appointed March 2017 for Term 1 and Collette Stefanko reappointed March 2018 for Term 2 (termed out). One (1) appointment to fill one (1) unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 2021. ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: Two (2) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Joy Lyndes reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out) and Ari Novy appointed March 2018 for a partial term. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three- year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Marla Elliott appointed March 2017 for Term 1, Marge Kohl reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out), Doug Long reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out) and David Warren appointed June 2019 for a Partial Term. PLANNING COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Al Apuzzo (New Encinitas) appointed March 2017 for Term 1, Bruce Ehlers (Olivenhain) appointed March 2017 for Term 1 and Michael Glenn O’Grady (Leucadia) reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out). The Planning Commission is a five member board with each member representing one of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in either Leucadia, New Encinitas or Olivenhain for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia, New Encinitas, or Olivenhain while serving on the Commission. SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Suzann Lennox appointed March 2017 for Term 1, Alan Lerchbacker appointed March 2017 for Term 1, Kris Powell appointed March 2017 for Term 1, and Judith Schnack appointed March 2018 for a Partial Term. TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three- year terms ending March 1, 2023. Terms expiring are: Arnold Lewin (Old Encinitas) reappointed March 2017 for Term 2 (termed out), Mary Schultz (Leucadia) appointed April 2019 for a Partial Term and Michael von Neumann (New Encinitas) appointed February 2019 for a Partial Term. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants must have resided as a registered voter in either Leucadia, New Encinitas or Old Encinitas for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Leucadia, New Encinitas or Old Encinitas while serving on the Commission. 12/13/19, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24057

T.S. No. 19-58633 APN: 157-040-88-10 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BRIAN L. ALEXANDER AND DINA ZAMORA ALEXANDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0698132, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/27/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $298,265.32 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5057 WATERVIEW WAY #202 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-88-10 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58633. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/27/2019 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30779 Pub Dates 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/2020 CN 24139

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-866385-CL Order No.: DS7300-19004922 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/31/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,083,859.83 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-866385-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-866385-CL IDSPub #0159402 1/3/2020 1/10/2020 1/17/2020 CN 24138

T.S. No. 058310-CA APN: 215-400-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0525294, Judgment recorded 8/5/19 as #2019-0325812 to correct the legal description, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RYAN OUELLETTE A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2707 CAZADERO DR CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $389,990.84 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 058310-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923606 / 058310-CA 01/03/20, 01/10/20, 01/17/2020 CN 24130

Title Order No. 8758924 Trustee Sale No. 84079 Loan No. 399190845 APN: 164-031-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/18/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 1/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 5/23/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0209286 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: KONRAD J. PIEKOS, A SINGLE MAN , as Trustor ATHAS CAPITAL GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 45 OF ROLLING HILLS ESTATES UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 3956, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1958. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 237 YACON CIRCLE VISTA, CA 92083. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $468,728.98 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/18/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 923567 / 84079 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24117

BATCH: AFC-2065 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99203 S1374161V CBS22702AZ 227 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 2 02 214-010-94-00 NELL B. KENYON A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2009 09/11/2009 2009-0507980 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $11290.85 99204 S1750955H CBS23211DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 11 214-010-94-00 SCOTT R. KEYS AND NEIRISSA LYNN KEYS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2012 09/27/2012 2012-0586654 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $16989.43 99205 S1356161V CBS23105DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. KRESGE AND CHRISTINE A. KRESGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/19/2008 11/07/2008 2008-0581963 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $9895.61 99207 B0510365H MCS32105CO 321 BIENNIAL ODD 05 214-010-94-00 DAVID A. HILL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND NICOLE BRUMMET A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403732 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $24913.48 99208 S1731295C CBS12848DE 128 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 214-010-94-00 JACK M. ALDERFER AND PAULA E. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2011 06/16/2011 2011-0306367 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $30947.89 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24112

BATCH: AFC-2064 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99186 B0443365C MGP19525BE 195 EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 SHANE D. WICKWIRE AND GINA P. WICKWIRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2015 04/09/2015 2015-0167830 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $19145.40 99187 B0472455H MGP38449CE 384 EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 JEANINE WALTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469870 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $21019.38 99189 B0504675C MGP36140AZ 361 EACH 40 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW MCNEAL WALLACE AND REBECCA WALLACE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2018 06/14/2018 2018-0240758 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $34732.85 99190 B0445445H MGP28208BE 282 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 JOHN T. LISKO AND MARION H. LISKO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2015 05/21/2015 2015-0258715 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $18165.67 99191 B0490175H MGP37713P2E 377 EVEN 13 211-022-28-00 DANY P. MANCILLA AND CANDICE M. MANCILLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361716 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $34592.21 99192 B0503185C MGP39506BO 395 ODD 06 211-022-28-00 DEIDRE A. DAVIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/30/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198702 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $22176.84 99193 Y7460485H GPP18604AO 186 ODD 04 211-022-28-00 ARMANDO OSORIO AGUIRRE II A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MA LOUIE M. PORTUGALETE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2012 10/04/2012 2012-0606363 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $16254.39 99195 B0515035H MGP16851AZ 168 EACH 51 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL ERIC BROUSE AND REENA BROUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2018 01/03/2019 2019-0001690 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $27630.16 99196 Y7460015L GPO26008AZ 260 EACH 08 211-022-28-00 CLAUDIA J. KARNOSKI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/30/2012 07/26/2012 2012-0434384 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $15874.25 99198 B0482065H MGP38913AO 389 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER M. LAGUNAS AND KRISTY K. LAGUNAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/05/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131296 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $24256.62 99199 Y7262969K GPP29930AZ 299 EACH FIXED WEEK 30 211-022-28-00 GEORGE A. BATESON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/12/2010 12/22/2010 2010-0709875 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $19726.99 99200 A5892007A AGP18225BZ 182 EACH 25 211-022-28-00 ALAN N. JOSEPH III A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/20/2010 01/06/2011 2011-0010685 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $16819.68 99201 Y7358135A AGP27338BO 273 ODD FIXED WEEK 38 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW G. COLLING A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2011 11/03/2011 2011-0586822 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $13519.80 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE:12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24111

BATCH: AFC-2063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99171 B3943485C GMO512107AZ 2107 EACH 51 211-130-02-00 JUAN M. LOPEZ AND LOURDES L. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/25/2010 05/13/2010 2010-0240732 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $22272.55 99172 B3944495C GMO561242AZ 1242 EACH 56 211-130-03-00 KAREN L. FITZPATRICK-MORRISON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2010 06/24/2010 2010-0318217 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $15097.43 99173 B3948435C GMO501404BO 1404 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 CINDY S. SNELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/21/2011 02/10/2011 2011-0079717 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $17030.16 99174 B3950155C GMO513437BE 3437 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-130-02-00 BRIAN A. VANYO AND FABIANA L. VANYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2011 04/07/2011 2011-0180755 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $14120.17 99175 B9989065C GMP541208EZ 1208 EACH 54 211-130-03-00 DETLEF PHILLIPS AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/14/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276554 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $21456.62 99176 B0453285H GMO502136DE 2136 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 BARBARA E. EMERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2015 10/08/2015 2015-0530016 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $21774.79 99177 B0464605C GMO502610DO 2610 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 JEREMY K. ERVIN AND KRISTEN A.M. ERVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198592 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $18467.75 99179 B0490945H GMP521404B1O 1404 BIENNIAL ODD 52 211-130-02-00 EDMOND BABAKHANLOU AND ARMINEH KHODAGHOOLIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387508 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $19201.47 99180 B0496125C GMO703439BO 3439 BIENNIAL ODD 70 211-131-13-00 WENDALL B. MORING A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0583291 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $26957.50 99181 B0498295C GMP611106A1Z 1106 EACH 61 211-131-11-00 SAEDA M. ALI AND JAMAL A. FARAH WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2017 02/01/2018 2018-0041684 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $38114.63 99182 B0502685S GMP611240A1Z 1240 EACH 61 211-131-11-00 JASON E. BAKER AND RHONDA Y. BAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/28/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188382 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $51921.29 99183 B0513415S GMO501610DO 1610 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 ROBERT JOHN GARCIA AND MARICELA GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/03/2018 11/21/2018 2018-0484041 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $20194.91 99184 B0517375H GMP602222D1Z 2222 EACH 60 211-131-11-00 AMY MARIE MESSINA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/09/2019 02/28/2019 2019-0071915 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $33270.97 99185 B0517655S GMP602226B1Z 2226 EACH 60 211-131-11-00 JOSHUA E. ELMORE AND JESSIKA J. ELMORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/17/2019 03/07/2019 2019-0081619 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $36152.07 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24110

T.S. No.: 9948-5407 TSG Order No.: DS7300-19004557 A.P.N.: 257-350-46-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/29/2009 as Document No.: 2009-0716624, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Linda Susan Solomon, An Unmarried Woman, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/31/2020 at 09:00 AM Sale Location: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1494 FLAIR ENCINITAS DRIVE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $346,809.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-5407. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0365070 To: COAST NEWS 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020, 01/10/2020 CN 24109

BATCH: AFC-2050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98396 27517AZ GPO27517AZ 275 ANNUAL 17 211-022-28-00 KEVIN WILLIAM MULLIGAN AND LORELY JOAN MULLIGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7428.70 98397 19406BO GPP19406BO 194 BIENNIAL 06 211-022-28-00 VICTOR F. RENNEY AND IRENE T. RENNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4736.63 98398 28323BE GPP28323BE 283 BIENNIAL 23 211-022-28-00 VICTOR F. RENNEY AND IRENE T. RENNEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4736.64 98399 26303AO GPO26303AO 263 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 KARLA HENDRIX AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MICHAEL WILLIAM HENDRIX AND BARBARA JEAN HENDRIX HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6150.41 98400 39747AO GPP39747AO 397 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 JONATHAN L. HIRSCH AND ROSE M. HIRSCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6581.41 98401 17640BZ GPO17640BZ 176 ANNUA 40 211-022-28-00 ECASH INTERNATIONAL LLC AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6151.07 98402 38442CZ GPP38442CZ 384 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 ECASH INTERNATIONAL LLC AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6376.91 98403 15422CZ GPO15422CZ 154 FIXED WEEK 22 ANNUAL 22 211-022-28-00 CARY J. COLEMAN AND JUDI COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7553.94 98404 14638BZ GPO14638BZ 146 ANNUAL 38 211-022-28-00 GORDON D. MULLER JR. AND RUTH L. MULLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6751.19 98405 29244AO GPP29244AO 292 BIENNIAL ODD 44 211-022-28-00 RICHARD H. WEIGELT AND KAREN WEIGELT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5964.64 98406 15201AO GPO15201AO 152 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 BERNARD L. CASEY AND HELEN A. CASEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4980.31 98407 17421AZ GPO17421AZ 174 FIXED WEEK 21 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 BERNARD L. CASEY AND HELEN A. CASEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5605.25 98408 37735P2Z GPO37735P2Z 377 FIXED WEEK 35 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 BERNARD L. CASEY AND HELEN A. CASEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6166.56 98409 38516AO 38516AO 385 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-022-28-00 SANDRA GUERRERO AND EDWIN LENIN MEJIA WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6433.95 98410 24748BZ GPO24748BZ 247 FIXED WEEK 48 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28-00 CARMEN G. JUDILLA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6247.38 98411 18432CZ GPP18432CZ 184 ANNUAL FLOATING WEEK 32 211-022-28-00 JERRY L. ALLEN AND EVE MARIE ALLEN TRUSTEES OF THE AMENDED AND RESTATED DECLARATION OF THE JERRY L. ALLEN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 25 1998 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6111.77 98412 28639AEA GPP28639AE 286 FIXED WEEK 39 EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 JESSE P. MILLER II A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5925.26 98413 18718BO GPP18718BO 187 FIXED WEEK 18 ODD 18 211-022-28-00 JASON R. MORRISON & MOLLY I MORRISON 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4816.90 98414 19918AO GPP19918AO 199 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-022-28-00 RONALD L. SIMMONS JR. AND THU A. PHAM-SIMMONS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6283.27 98415 35003AZ GPO35003AZ 350 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 CLINTON B. HILL AND GEORGIA J. HILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7472.92 98416 25613AO GPO25613AO 256 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 CMW PROPERTIES LLC C/O UNITED STATES CORP AGENT 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6410.69 98417 34529AZ GPO34529AZ 345 FIXED WEEK 29 ANNUAL 29 211-022-28-00 SCOTT E. SEYLER AND BRENDA K. SEYLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7734.71 98418 26703CZ MGP26703CZ 267 FIXED WEEK 3 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 RANDY LE GLOYD AND KATHLEEN C. GLOYD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6700.60 98419 14827BZ GPO14827BZ 148 FIXED WEEK 27 ANNUAL 27 211-022-28-00 CAROL A. STORY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6456.56 98420 15540BZ GPO15540BZ 155 FIXED WEEK 40 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 JOHN J. MALKIND AND VIRGINIA L. MALKIND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6229.05 98422 39509BE GPP39509BE 395 BIENNIAL WEEK 9 EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 MILTON GUINSES AN UNDIVIDUAL HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4992.26 98423 19827AZA GPP19827AZ 198 ANNUAL 27 211-022-28-00 CHRISTINE M. WILLIAMS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7444.27 98424 17851AZ GPP17851AZ 178 ANNUAL 51 211-022-28-00 BRIAN T. SNYDER AND TERRY P. SNYDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7338.94 98425 14625BO GPO14625BO 146 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-022-28-00 J. ANTONIO URRUTIA AND CYNTHIA Y. URRUTIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5292.80 98426 26617BE GPO26617BE 266 FIXED WEEK 17 EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. KLAUSEN AND DIANE E. KLAUSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4992.77 98429 35204AZ GPO35204AZ 352 ANNUAL 04 211-022-28-00 DEBBIE NOVICK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5476.23 98430 39304CO GPP39304CO 393 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-022-28-00 ERIC BYRD A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4469.73 98431 18201BOA GPP18201BO 182 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 SHARON R. THEOBALD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5018.96 98432 26741CE GPO26741CE 267 FIXED WEEK 41 EVEN 41 211-022-28-00 NITA HILL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4747.85 98433 38110CE GPP38110CE 381 BIENNIAL 10 211-022-28-00 VAI ALE A SINGLE WOMAN JORDAN ALE A SINGLE MAN AND GERALDINE TAFUA A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4734.65 98434 25101AZ GPO25101AZ 251 ANNUAL 01 211-022-28-00 BO O. STENLUND AND YOLANDA STENLUND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6955.33 98436 37814AO GPP37814AO 378 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-022-28-00 ALICIA NICOLE WEBB A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5987.74 98437 35415CO GPO35415CO 354 BIENNIAL 15 211-022-28-00 BRENT CLAUNCH AND MICHELE CLAUNCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4571.72 98438 19042BZ GPP19042BZ 190 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 DIANA FRANCO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6261.50 98439 35423CZ GPO35423CZ 354 ANNUAL 23 211-022-28-00 JAMES D. HALL JR. AND KRISTEN A. HALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6193.83 98440 39736AO GPP39736AO 397 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL H. HORNICEK AND DONNA C. HORNICEK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6082.06 98441 34908AZ GPO34908AZ 349 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28-00 STEPHEN V. HENNENFENT AND KATHEREEN HENNENFENT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5851.37 98442 26928AZ GPO26928AZ 269 ANNUAL WEEK 28 211-022-28-00 JACQUELINE D. TROUTMAN AND JAMES M. TROUTMAN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6826.85 98443 26932AZ GPO26932AZ 269 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 32 211-022-28-00 JACQUELINE D. TROUTMAN AND JAMES M. TROUTMAN WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7125.74 98444 17636BZ GPO17636BZ 176 ANNUAL 36 211-022-28-00 MONICA G. STRATTON SINGLE AND JESSICA M. KISIEL MARRIED ; STEVE PEYTON 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6246.46 98445 17637BZ GPO17637BZ 176 ANNUAL 37 211-022-28-00 ROGER H. STRATTON AND M.J. STRATTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6159.42 98446 16210AZ GPO16210AZ 162 ANNUAL 10 211-022-28-00 GREGORY W. FOX A SINGLE MAN AND KATHLEEN A. KRUIDHOF A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7305.84 98447 27224CZ GPO27224CZ 272 ANNUAL 24 211-022-28-00 YVETTE M. MONCRIEF TRUSTEE OF THE YVETTE M. MONCRIEF LIVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 11 2010 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6567.02 98448 16245AO GPO16245AO 162 BIENNIAL 45 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL H. FLEMING AND JANICE F. FLEMING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5962.78 98449 16542AZ GPO16542AZ 165 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 VIRGILIO R. ILAGAN AND SALLY S. ILAGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7427.08 98450 16540AZ GPO16540AZ 165 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 STEVEN K. WEBB A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7428.02 98451 27206CE GPO27206CE 272 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 ROGER D. COLLUM AND MARIA LUISA COLLUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4875.88 98452 19448BO GPP19448BO 194 BIENNIAL 48 211-022-28-00 ERNEST D. ESPINOZA AND SYLVIA E. ESPINOZA HUSBAND & WIFE RACHEL BECERRA MARRIED AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY MARLENA CAMEJO MARRIED AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY AND VICKI ESPINOZA SINGLE ALL AS JT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4964.25 98453 17609BO GPO17609BO 176 BIENNIAL 09 211-022-28-00 CLYDE E. YOCUM AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4856.24 98454 37821AZA GPP37821AZ 378 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL B. BUELL AND SUSANNA K. BUELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7232.72 98455 18041AOA GPP18041AO 180 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 JERRY R. NEWRAY AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6775.38 98456 36708CO GPO36708CO 367 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 MARTHA L. KIRTON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JUANITA D. MILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4809.61 98457 18340BE GPP18340BE 183 BIENNIAL EVEN 40 211-022-28-00 JUDY M. HARTMAN SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4826.74 98458 19450BOA GPP19450BO 194 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 NATHANIEL ACREE AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4826.74 98459 35410CE GPO35410CE 354 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 VICKI L. EDELSON TRUSTEE OF THE VICKI EDELSON FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 25 2003 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4836.57 98460 26751CO GPO26751CO 267 BIENNIAL 51 211-022-28-00 NEAL STEVENS AND MARGIE A. WALKER-STEVENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4816.91 98461 36616BO GPO36616BO 366 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 16 211-022-28-00 PAMELA J. EGGER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4846.39 98463 17344BZ GPO17344BZ 173 ANNUAL 44 211-022-28-00 DOMINIQUE I. LOUETTE A SINGLE MAN AND CAROLYN PARK A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6173.23 98464 27220CE GPO27220CE 272 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-022-28-00 MARTHA L. KIRTON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JUANITA D. MILLER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4812.10 98465 39811AZ GPP39811AZ 398 ANNUAL 11 211-022-28-00 TOM STANFORD A SINGLE MAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7239.29 98466 15745AE GPO15745AE 157 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 45 211-022-28-00 ERIK SEIERUP AND MONICA SEIERUP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS (WITH SURVIVORSHIP) 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6075.68 98468 29211AZ GPP29211AZ 292 ANNUAL 11 211-022-28-00 EDWARD W. PALASKIS JR. AND KATHRYN A. KALASKIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7911.36 98469 38548AE GPP38548AE 385 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH M. BAGWILL AND BRENDA D. BAGWILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6837.55 98470 14626BZ GPO14626BZ 146 FIXED WEEK 26 ANNUAL 26 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. BRICKER AN UNMARRIED MAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6332.43 98471 37621BZ GPO37621BZ 376 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 TRUSTEE OF THE GEORGE A. CHELETTE AND MARIE CHELETTE FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 22 2006 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7409.81 98472 35143AZ GPO35143AZ 351 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 ANN MARIE CHRISTIAN A SINGLE WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $8793.36 98473 19227AZ GPP19227AZ 192 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 27 211-022-28-00 ALBERT A. BABROCKY AND KEENA L. BABROCKY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $8840.98 98474 37935AZ GPP37935AZ 379 FIXED WEEK 35 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 WESTERN INTERNATIONAL CAR WASHES INC. A NEVADA CORPORATION 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7439.24 98475 39043AZ GPP39043AZ 390 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 OLITA TULIFUA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6414.41 98476 27048EZ GPO27048EZ 270 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL VERNON MORGAN AND SHERI LYNN MORGAN AS TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL AND SHERI MORGAN 2007 TRUST DATED MARCH 6 2007 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $9591.40 98477 36150AO GPO36150AO 361 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-022-28-00 MARY H. MATHIS UNMARRIED WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6622.69 98478 25723AO GPO25723AO 257 BIENNIAL ODD 23 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA L. SMITH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4696.10 98479 37012EOA GPO37012EO 370 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 ELIZABETH J. WHITE 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7921.16 98480 19825AZ GPP19825AZ 198 ANNUAL 25 211-022-28-00 SY TRAN AND CLAIRE VO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7562.41 98481 24643BO GPO24643BO 246 BIENNIAL ODD 43 211-022-28-00 NORA V. RAMIREZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5695.55 98482 38406CE GPP38406CE 384 BIENNIAL EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 GARRET SAYE AND AIMEE SAYE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5253.96 98483 16147AE GPO16147AE 161 BIENNIAL 47 211-022-28-00 IMELDA AGTARAP A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6365.26 98485 14713BO GPO14713BO 147 FIXED WEEK 13 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 PAUL R. CASEY AND MARYLOU CASEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4902.11 98486 35438CZ GPO35438CZ 354 ANNUAL 38 211-022-28-00 ANDREA J. GAXIOLA A SINGLE WOMAN AND JANET M. BELANGER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6239.86 98487 24603BZ GPO24603BZ 246 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 MAY TC O’CONNELL A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $6293.05 98489 29648CE GPP29648CE 296 BIENNNIAL EVEN 48 211-022-28-00 JULIO M. HUERTA AND MARISSA GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4965.87 98490 36342AZA GPO36342AZ 363 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 42 211-022-28-00 ALEXANDER ESPINOLA AND MYRNA LINDA ESPINOLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7358.68 98491 19502BO GPP19502BO 195 BENNIAL 02 211-022-28-00 ALEXANDER ESPINOLA AND MYRNA LINDA ESPINOLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $4884.84 98492 19423BZ GPP19423BZ 194 ANNUAL 23 211-022-28-00 AMADIO D. VALLE JR. AND SUSAN E. VALLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $5972.39 98493 35835EZ GPO35835EZ 358 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 35 211-022-28-00 STUART I.MCCLOUD AND SHAWN D. MCCLOUD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $8984.66 98494 35647AZ GPO35647AZ 356 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM J. LESUER AND JOAN M. LESUER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7484.87 98495 38547AZ GPP38547AZ 385 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28-00 CHRIS A. CRUZ AND KATHERINE C. CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7385.02 98496 29348CZ GPP29348CZ 293 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28-00 APRIL SUSAN SODEMAN A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6305.69 98498 36032AZ GPO36032AZ 360 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 32 211-022-28-00 JESSICA PAN A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7541.99 98499 26042AZ GPO26042AZ 260 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM S. WAGNER JR. AND KERRY L. WAGNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7482.07 98500 37810AE GPP37810AE 378 BIENNIAL 10 211-022-28-00 LINDA M. FAZIO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5994.26 98501 19207AO GPP19207AO 192 BIENNIAL ODD 07 211-022-28-00 PAUL STAFFORD AND LOIS STAFFORD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6121.87 98502 17211CZ GPO17211CZ 172 BIENNIAL 11 211-022-28-00 JUAN A. BURGOS AND OLIVIA B. BURGOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6324.69 98503 28148CO GPP28148CO 281 BIENNIAL ODD 48 211-022-28-00 JACQUELINE JOY EDWARDS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4881.57 98504 29043AZ GPP29043AZ 290 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. MARTINEZ AND STEFANI L. MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7338.94 98505 26739CO GPO26739CO 267 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 39 211-022-28-00 FABIAN C. AVALOS A SINGLE MAN AND MARTHA S. ALVAREZ A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4793.61 98506 39744AE MGP39744AE 397 BIENNIAL 44 211-022-28-00 YNGRIDE N. ESTRADA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6535.54 98507 26840AE GPO26840AE 268 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 40 211-022-28-00 J. ANTONIO URRUTIA AND CYNTHIA YADIRA DE URRUTIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6046.90 98509 39105AZ GPP39105AZ 391 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 HUUHAU MICHAEL DO AND CHRISTINE C. TSOU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7404.75 98510 37602BZ GPO37602BZ 376 ANNUAL 02 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM K. QUINN-WEYANT AND JANICE M. QUINN-WEYANT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6218.91 98511 38544AE GPP38544AE 385 BIENNIAL EVEN 44 211-022-28-00 CHARLES LIEBER AND LUCILLE LIEBER AS TRUSTEES OF THE CHARLES AND LUCILLE LIEBE FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 6 2002 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5935.03 98512 35350AZ MGP35350AZ 353 ANNUAL 50 211-022-28-00 BARBARA L. MUELLER TRUSTEE OF THE B. MUELLER TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 10 2014 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7889.13 98513 36052AZA MGP36052AZ 360 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28-00 BARBARA L. MUELLER TRUSTEE OF THE B. MUELLER TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 10 2014 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7510.78 98514 19835AZ GPP19835AZ 198 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 35 211-022-28-00 MARK A. MONROE AND GRETCHEN E. MONROE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7333.07 98515 28442CO GPP28442CO 284 BIENNIAL 42 211-022-28-00 JEFFREY W DEDRICK AND DEANNA L. DEDRICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4763.68 98516 36305AZ GPO36305AZ 363 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 05 211-022-28-00 ERIK SEIERUP A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7385.02 98517 38325BZ GPP38325BZ 383 ANNUAL 25 211-022-28-00 ARTURO VARGAS AND KARLA VARGAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6192.54 98518 36814AZ GPO36814AZ 368 ANNUAL 14 211-022-28-00 ALEX GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7323.73 98519 37240CZ GPO37240CZ 372 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 ALEX GOMEZ A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6360.86 98520 16004AZ GPO16004AZ 160 ANNUAL 04 211-022-28-00 SALVADOR B. PILAR AND GENEROSA B. PILAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8862.62 98521 38705AZ GPP38705AZ 387 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 RONGHUAN LIU AND ZHENG WANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7498.12 98522 25244AZ GPO25244AZ 252 ANNUAL 44 211-022-28-00 ROBIN G. HALLER AND LISA Y. HALLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8440.90 98523 39239AZ GPP39239AZ 392 ANNUAL 39 211-022-28-00 GIUSEPPE ARNO AND SHEERIEN A. NAZARI HUSBAND AND WIFE AND KALOMO CHATHAM AND TINA A. NAZARI HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8220.27 98524 38311BZ GPP38311BZ 383 ANNUAL 11 211-022-28-00 JURGEN G. SIBERT AND ARLENE M. SIBERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7898.54 98525 28201BO GPP28201BO 282 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-022-28-00 MIRIAM GOLDSTEIN AN INDIVIDUAL AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5748.68 98526 19322CO GPP19322CO 193 BIENNIAL ODD 22 211-022-28-00 ROBERTO P. MANACOP AND FAITH B. MANACOP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5774.42 98527 29947AE GPP29947AE 299 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 JOSE M. LOPEZ AND ELIZABETH LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6549.19 98528 19643CZA GPP19643CZ 196 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 EMILIO CONTRERAS JR. AND SYLVIA N. CONTRERAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7117.80 98529 16902AO GPO16902AO 169 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 KIMBERLEE TREFFINGER A UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6627.98 98530 25844EZ GPO25844EZ 258 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 44 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. APPS AND CINDY A. APPS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $9883.30 98531 19802AE GPP19802AE 198 BIENNIAL EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 DAVID SHAFFER and CLAUDIA SOMMER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6007.40 98532 38752AZ GPP38752AZ 387 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28-00 SCOTT A. EHLERT AND SUSANNE M. EHLERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7878.61 98533 14711BO GPO14711BO 147 BIENNIAL FIXED FIXED WEEK 11 211-022-28-00 ERIC S. MONDRAGON AND REBECCA M. MONDRAGON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5036.77 98534 29142AZ GPP29142AZ 291 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 RICHARD MARTIN AND FERN CHARLEY-BAUGUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7594.00 98535 28336BO GPP28336BO 283 BIENNIAL ODD 36 211-022-28-00 JOHN M. ZAITA AND DEBRA J. ZAITA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5236.12 98536 17243CZ GPO17243CZ 172 ANNUAL 43 211-022-28-00 CAROL A RODRIGUES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND TRAVIS F. KILBURN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7036.76 98538 19837AZ GPP19837AZ 198 ANNUAL 37 211-022-28-00 LOUISE M. MCKINNIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7837.52 98539 36152AZ GPO36152AZ 361 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28-00 KEITH R WADE AND LEOMA Y. WADE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7598.14 98541 17337BZ GPO17337BZ 173 ANNUAL 37 211-022-28-00 LINDA M. PETERSEN A WIDOW AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6318.15 98543 14628BZ GPO14628BZ 146 FIXED WEEK 28 ANNUAL 28 211-022-28-00 JEAN BANES AND MICHAEL BANES AND KELSEY BANES ARE ALL JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6739.06 98544 34611BE GPO34611BE 346 BIENNIAL 11 211-022-28-00 ROBERT W. CLEMENT AND PATRICIA J. CLEMENT TRUSTEES OF THE ROBERT W. AND ROBERT J. CLEMENT 1997 TRUST DATED JUNE 5 1997 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6192.91 98545 16439AZ GPO16439AZ 164 ANNUAL 39 211-022-28-00 RICHARD L. SNYDER AND LISA A. SNYDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5337.29 98546 19852AO GPP19852AO 198 BIENNIAL 52 211-022-28-00 GERALD D. DAVENPORT JR. AND ELVA NIDIA DAVENPORT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7272.06 98547 38716AE GPP38716AE 387 BIENNIAL EVEN 16 211-022-28-00 JUAN GARCIA A SINGLE MAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7240.54 98548 28206BZ GPP28206BZ 282 ANNUAL 06 211-022-28-00 MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS A SINGLE WOMAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5935.68 98549 26638BO GPO26638BO 266 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 38 211-022-28-00 RICHARD H. STALLINGS AND RANAE STALLINGS AS TRUSTEES OF THE RICHARD H. AND RANAE STALLINGS FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 20 2008 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6182.48 98550 28302BO GPP28302BO 283 BIENNIAL ODD 02 211-022-28-00 ARTHUR ARANDA AND SUSANA ARANDA 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4963.82 98551 19749AE GPP19749AE 197 BIENNIAL 49 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH A. BATTAGLIA JR. AND CAROL A. BATTAGLIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4512.85 98552 29925AO GPP29925AO 299 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-022-28-00 ROBERT BOYD AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6592.98 98553 25834EZ GPO25834EZ 258 FIXED WEEK 34 ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6108.67 98554 16018AO GPO16018AO 160 BIENNIAL ODD 18 211-022-28-00 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8788.18 98555 39110AE GPP39110AE 391 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH V. MITCHELL AND SHARMAN MITCHELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5886.44 98557 18341BO GPP18341BO 183 BIENNIAL ODD 41 211-022-28-00 THOMAS R. MILLER AND CAROL J. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6632.83 98558 28221BO GPP28221BO 282 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-022-28-00 DEREK DREY AND SUMMER DREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4804.55 98559 37401AZ GPO37401AZ 374 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 01 211-022-28-00 ALAN C. CHOW AND MARINA C. CHOW AS TRUSTEES OF THE CHOW FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 7 1997 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5661.82 98560 14842BZ GPO14842BZ 148 ANNUAL 42 211-022-28-00 LEONARD E. MOORE AND LYDA C. MOORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7404.75 98561 34804AZ GPO34804AZ 348 ANNUAL 04 211-022-28-00 GRACE CHEN SKELLY AS TRUSTEE OF THE GRACE CHEN SKELLY SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 20 1989 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6114.29 98562 27831AZ GPP27831AZ 278 FIXED WEEK 31 ANNUAL 31 211-022-28-00 ARMANDO B. RODRIGUEZ JR. AND CARMINA P. RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANT 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7289.19 98563 38147CE GPP38147CE 381 BIENNIAL EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 ALFREDO MACEDO AND GRACIELA MACEDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8008.62 98564 28724AO GPP28724AO 287 BIENNIAL ODD 24 211-022-28-00 JOHN T. APPERT AND JENNIFER APPERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5032.30 98565 29152AZ GPP29152AZ 291 ANNUAL 52 211-022-28-00 SHANNON S. BARTON AND JOANNE M. BARTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5974.52 98566 14921AO GPO14921AO 149 BIENNIAL ODD 21 211-022-28-00 DANIEL L. BALL AND DEVANICE M. BALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7779.28 98567 39503BO GPP39503BO 395 BIENNIAL ODD 03 211-022-28-00 ALLEN RONALD JENSEN AND DONNA J. CALDWELL-JENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6033.72 98568 37010EZ GPO37010EZ 370 ANNUAL 10 211-022-28-00 ALAN L. ANDERSON AND CONNIE ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5292.82 98569 18120CZ GPP18120CZ 181 ANNUAL 20 211-022-28-00 MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS A SINGLE WOMAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $10258.92 98570 28524AZ GPP28524AZ 285 ANNUAL 24 211-022-28-00 STEVEN K. KAMINSKI AND MIRIAM T. KAMINSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6192.54 98571 24803AZ GPO24803AZ 248 ANNUAL 03 211-022-28-00 FARIDAH BINTI AHMAD FADZIL A MARRIED WOMAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7745.43 98572 16716CZ GPO16716CZ 167 ANNUAL 16 211-022-28-00 KIT M. BRETT A SINGLE MAN AND MELANIE A. MOORE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7967.47 98573 29340CZ GPP29340CZ 293 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 COREY D. DAVIS AND ARLETHIA L. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6787.06 98574 18246BE GPP18246BE 182 BIENNIAL EVEN 46 211-022-28-00 TERRY L. BENJAMIN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5912.91 98575 27619BZ GPO27619BZ 276 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 ECASH INTERNATIONAL LLC AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5251.18 98576 26710CO GPO26710CO 267 FIXED WEEK 10 ODD 10 211-022-28-00 ECASH INTERNATIONAL LLC AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6111.77 98577 37846AZ GPP37846AZ 378 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28-00 SUSAN PERRY BYNDER 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4853.72 98578 26017AO GPO26017AO 260 BIENNIAL ODD 17 211-022-28-00 ARLENE E. FAUSTERMANN A SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8346.86 98579 39545BZ GPP39545BZ 395 ANNUAL 45 211-022-28-00 CHARLES A. MERRELL AND PATRICIA L. MERRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5984.38 98580 24805AZ GPO24805AZ 248 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 05 211-022-28-00 ALMIRA IVETTE AFSHARI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6212.30 98581 19547BZ GPP19547BZ 195 ANNUAL 47 211-022-28-00 ZC SUMMIT LLC A TEXAS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8794.14 98582 39508BZ GPP39508BZ 395 ANNUAL 08 211-022-28-00 WAEL OWEITY SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7064.51 98583 17942AEA GPP17942AE 179 BIENNIAL EVEN 42 211-022-28-00 DREW O. BACON JR. AND MICHELLE M. BACON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6010.55 98584 18408CO GPP18408CO 184 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28-00 LR RENTALS AND REAL ESTATE LLC A SOUTH CAROLINA LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION AS TENANCY IN SEVERALTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4975.78 98585 26535AZ GPO26535AZ 265 FIXED WEEK 35 ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 DAVID J. JOHANNSEN AN UNMARRIED MAN AND LESA A. PUTH A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7406.95 98586 39506BE AGP39506BE 395 BIENNIAL 06 211-022-28-00 KRISTEN E. HARVEY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $5308.39 98587 28107CE GPP28107CE 281 BINNIAL EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 MARGARET A. LARUE A SINGLE WOMAN AND NIDIA ROSARIO A SINGLE WOMAN BOTH AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4871.72 98588 16842AO GPO16842AO 168 BIENNIAL ODD 42 211-022-28-00 DONNA J. DIDONNA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6004.11 98589 38828AZ GPP38828AZ 388 ANNUAL 28 211-022-28-00 SHERRI TRAVERS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8655.13 98590 36602BE GPO36602BE 366 BIENNIAL FIXED WEEK 02 211-022-28-00 RENEW VACATION DEVELOPMENTS LLC A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $4761.00 98591 29434BZ GPP29434BZ 294 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 34 211-022-28-00 KENNETH L. ROBINSON AND SUSANNE D. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $6324.69 98592 36146AZ GPO36146AZ 361 ANNUAL 46 211-022-28-00 WENDY JOSEFINA GIL SANTOS A SINGLE WOMAN 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $7404.75 98854 36030AZ GPO36030AZ 360 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 30 211-022-28-00 SILVIA GAWECKI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346311 9/16/2019 2019-0403266 $8518.49 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 12/17/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCAIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189. 12/20/19, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24106

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST T.S. No.: 19-0196 Other: 1281529CAD Loan No.: ACCELER8 APN: 223-061-25-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/21/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Eisinger, LLC, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee, or as agent for the trustee, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by ACCELER8 REAL ESTATE GROUP, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY recorded 03/28/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0111282 in Book N/A, Page N/A of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 09/06/2019 in Book, Page, as Instrument No. 2019-0385075 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 01/13/2020 at 10:00AM At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7524-26 PASEO CRISTAL, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $359,233.77* *The actual opening bid may be more or less than this estimate. (NOTE: If there is any type of pre-payment premium or other fee or charge that, under the terms of the secured obligation, becomes due on the date of sale, said fee or charges IS included in the above estimate). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust including advances authorized thereunder and also including, without way of limitation, the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust together with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn if your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.NATIONWIDEPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 19-0196. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION AND STATUS 24 HOURS A DAY, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK, GO TO: WWW.NATIONWIDEPOSTING.COM OR CALL 916-939-0772. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, DISCLOSURES AND CONDITIONS OF SALE: (1) At the time of sale, the opening bids by the beneficiary may not represent a full credit bid. The beneficiary reserves the right, during the auction, to increase its credit bid incrementally up to a full credit bid. The beneficiary may also bid over and above its credit bid with cash, cashier’s checks or cash equivalents. (2) The Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale (TDUS) will not be issued to the successful bidder until the bidder’s payment has been deposited in the trustee’s bank and cleared (all holds released). The bidder may have to take additional actions as required by trustee’s bank in order to facilitate the deposit and clearance of bidder’s funds. (3) If, prior to the issuance of the TDUS, the trustee shall become aware of any deficiency in the foreclosure process, or if the trustee becomes aware of any bankruptcy or other legal issue affecting the validity of the foreclosure sale, then, after consultation with its attorneys, the trustee, in its sole discretion, may decline to issue the TDUS and return the bidder’s funds, without interest. If, subsequent to the issuance of the TDUS, the trustee shall become aware of any deficiency in the foreclosure process, or if the trustee becomes aware of any bankruptcy or other legal issue affecting the validity of the foreclosure sale, then, after consultation with its attorneys, the trustee, in its sole discretion, may rescind the TDUS pursuant to Civil Code Section 1058.5(b) and return the bidder’s funds, without interest. (4) When conducted, the foreclosure sale is not final until the auctioneer states “sold”. Any time prior thereto, the sale may be canceled or postponed at the discretion of the trustee or the beneficiary. A bid by the beneficiary may not result in a sale of the property. All bids placed by the auctioneer are on behalf of the seller/beneficiary. THIS COMMUNICATION MAY BE CONSIDERED AS BEING FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A DISCHARGE IN BANKRUPTCY, YOU MAY HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM PERSONAL LIABILITY FOR THIS DEBT IN WHICH CASE THIS NOTICE IS INTENDED TO EXERCISE THE SECURED PARTY’S RIGHTS AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY ONLY. Date: 12/09/2019 Witkin & Eisinger, LLC 530 S. Glenoaks Blvd., #207 Burbank, California 91502 Phone: (818) 845-4000 By: DEBRA GOMES TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER NPP0364815 To: COAST NEWS 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020 CN 24093

APN: 223-841-02-00 TS No: CA07000853-19-1 TO No: 190991125-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 10, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 16, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0120042, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JOSEPH J VAN DERA, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for PARAMOUNT EQUITY MORTGAGE, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7148 SITIO CALIENTE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $572,245.00 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000853-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/05/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000853-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Fran DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 67261, Pub Dates: 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24087

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-868112-BF Order No.: 8758514 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT W. BURTON AND ANGELA B. DAVILA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Recorded: 2/27/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0092015 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/13/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $489,255.40 The purported property address is: 3108 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-4401 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 166-500-39-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-868112-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-868112-BF IDSPub #0158996 12/20/2019 12/27/2019 1/3/2020 CN 24086

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-865022-JB Order No.: 1120874 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): EDGAR D. RODRIGUEZ AND ROSA M. RODRIGUEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Recorded: 4/24/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0160646 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/31/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $365,991.59 The purported property address is: 241 RIVERVIEW WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-572-17-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-865022-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-865022-JB IDSPub #0158966 12/20/2019 12/27/2019 1/3/2020 CN 24085

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Adriana Tafoya, G209 Emanuel Estrada B324 Lovely Ecalnir BBS 206 Rachel Ornelas C315 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN24143

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00067657-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ani Oney filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Ani Oney changed to proposed name: Ani Zadikyan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 20, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24141

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION ESTATE OF GEORGE BERNARD MARA [IMAGED] CASE# 37-2018-00039251-PR-LA-CTL Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate Independent Administration of Estates Act NOTICE: If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order preventing the action proposed below, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action and you may not object after the proposed action has been taken. If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. An objection form is on the reverse form DE-165. If you wish to object, you may use the form or prepare your own written objection. 1. The personal representative of the estate of the deceased is: Neil Garriepy. 2. The personal representative has authority to administer the estate without court supervision under the Independent Administration of Estate Act (Prob. Code, § 10400 et seq.) a. with full authority under the act. 3. On or after January 4, 2020, the personal representative will take the following action without court supervision: The proposed action is described in an attachment labeled Attachment 3. Accept the proposed offer to purchase the unimproved real property of the estate, located in the County of Los Angeles and situated at: 13826 CREWE, WHITTIER, CA. 90605, Vacant Lot APN: 8031-007-019 The Offer is to purchase the real property for total amount of $142,500.00 cash. The Listing Broker is: Berkshire Hathaway CA Property, LC# 01253439; Alberto Robles, Agent, LC# 00338699; 1270 E. Garvey St., Suite 100, Covina, CA 91724; (626) 673-2240; Email: arobles91@aol.com 5. If you OBJECT to the proposed action; a. Sign the objection form below and deliver or mail it to the personal representative at the following address: Law Offices of Michael D. Iverson, APC; 38975 Sky Canyon Dr. Ste 207, Murrieta CA 92563 OR b. Send your own written objection in the address is in item 5a. OR c.. Apply to the court for an order preventing the personal representative from taking the proposed action without court supervision. d. NOTE: Your written objection or the court order must be received by the personal representative before the date in the box in item 3, or before the proposed action is taken, whichever is later. If you object, the persona representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. 6. If you APPROVE the proposed action, you may sign the consent form below and return it to the address in item 5a. If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action. 7. If you need more INFORMATION, call MICHAEL D. IVERSON, ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR. Telephone: 951-506-0831 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24129

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CECIL A. CHAMBERLAIN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00060708-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Cecil A. Chamberlain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Roberta A. Chamberlain in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Roberta A. Chamberlain be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 16, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, Room: Julia C. Kelety, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Earl W Husted, 2904 Husted Pl., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 760.654.4060 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24125

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 19SMCV01326 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): EDWARD EPSTEIN and DOES 1 to 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): AIMCO VENEZIA LLC NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES; Santa Monica Courthouse, 1725 Main St., Santa Monica CA 90401 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Paul A. Rigali, Timothy C. Tanner, LARSON O’BRIEN LLP, 555 S. Flower St. Ste 4400, Los Angeles CA 90071 Telephone: 213.436.4888 Fax: 213.623.2000 Email: prigali@larsonobrienlaw.com, ttanner@larsonobrienlaw.com, Date: (Fecha), 07/29/2019 Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer / Clerk of the Court. Clerk by (Secretario), Marcos Mariscal, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served. 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030244 Filed: Dec 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Jay Investments LLC. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Jay Investments LLC, 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2019 S/Craig Lloyd Jones 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030590 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant Wood Studio. Located at: 180 Roymar Rd. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JWG Cabinet & Millwork Inc., 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthea Grant 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030620 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Leaf Wholesale Nursery. Located at: 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084-5809. Mailing Address: PO Box 2469, Vista CA 92085-2469. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerald D Stewart, 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA 92084-5809. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1978 S/Gerald D Stewart 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030332 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Window Coverings. Located at: 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Lee Sandford, 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Peter Maglieri, 1320 Grand Ave #10, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly Lee Sandford 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029439 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastline Dream Center. Located at: 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coastline Legacy Inc., 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/David S Barth 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030335 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N78095 LLC. Located at: 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N78095 LLC, 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James A Leuer 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030385 Filed: Dec 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC. Located at: 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC, 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/26/2019 S/Kyle Tetz 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24136

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2019-9030312 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Law Center. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/30/2019 and assigned File #2019-9011141. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Dennis P Kelly, 925 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. S/Dennis P Kelly 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029659 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elements-SD. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 230351, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freidin Design & Construction, 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly M Freidin 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029719 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep State Games. Located at: 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William David Volk, 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/04/2019 S/William David Volk 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029409 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Succulent Body. Located at: 544 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmel Ray Barre, 2726 Anta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2016 S/Carmel Ray Barre 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029756 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quality Adjusting Service Inc., 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles Mellor 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028705 Filed: Dec 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R3 Films; B. Rec Ready Recording. Located at: 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edmont Michael Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Sofia Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2010 S/Edmont Michael Ortiz 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029226 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee B Yoga. Located at: 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dee Ann Boukouzis, 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/Dee Ann Boukouzis 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029126 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Know More News. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #106, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #266, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Richard Green, 2030 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Adam Richard Green 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029558 Filed: Dec 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanguine Cellars. Located at: 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Andrew Dolan, 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Andrew Dolan 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029117 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Michael Steven Rypins 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029088 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beaudacious Media. Located at: 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beau Walter Basinger, 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beau Walter Basinger 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029479 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castro’s Auto Wholesale. Located at: 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mario Alberto Castro, 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mario Alberto Castro 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029310 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Skin & Body Boutique. Located at: 200 E Via Rancho Pkwy #501, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De’Wanda Trish Sheppard, 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/De’Wanda Trish Sheppard 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029340 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zee Griptape; B. Dark Room. Located at: 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Generator Skateboard Distribution, 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2019 S/Justin Iwanicha 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028682 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Sisters FFA Options. Located at: 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eve Spencer, 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2019 S/Eve Spencer 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029262 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Media; B. The Marketing Deli. Located at: 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.A. Advertising Inc., 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Shelley S Anderson 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029328 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calma; B. 92 Trims & Grins Surfboards. Located at: 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232157, Encinitas CA 92023-2157. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kuniaki Kobashi, 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kuniaki Kobashi 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029231 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. And the Moon Will Rise. Located at: 1114 Alexandra Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd. #231341, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Anderson Kennedy, 1114 Alexandra Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2019 S/Karen Anderson Kennedy 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028242 Filed: Nov 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revoe Reiki LLC. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3333 Monair Dr. #512, San Diego CA 92117. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Revoe Reiki LLC, 523 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Sara Revoe Petersen 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029222 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flit Flowers. Located at: 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AXL Group Inc., 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Celia D Bartholomew 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029158 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Antheia Plant Design. Located at: 1007 S Ditmar St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Lynn Reardon, 1007 S Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2019 S/Diane Lynn Reardon 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028986 Filed: Dec 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavida Company. Located at: 515 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 140 Encinitas Blvd. #187, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vicky Lurene Tucker, 515 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vicky Lurene Tucker 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029078 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smiles of Carlsbad. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De Luna Dental Corp., 5491 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose De Luna 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029146 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prism Community Services. Located at: 1670 5th Ave., Redlands, CA San Bernardino 92374. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kaitlin Yates, 1670 5th Ave., Redlands, CA 92374. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2019 S/Kaitlin Yates 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029080 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 12 Step Cure. Located at: 911 Wyoming St., Kansas City MO Jackson 64111. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Ct. #230029, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Richard Kiehl, 911 Wyoming St., Kansas City MO 64111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2019 S/John Richard Kiehl 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028892 Filed: Dec 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sivana; B. Sivana Spirit; C. Sivana East; D. Tiny Rituals. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #110, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #130, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Babaji Central Company LLC, 531 Encinitas Blvd. #110, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Sam Mendelsohn 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028850 Filed: Dec 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahlia Yoga. Located at: 2382 Carol View Dr. #F212, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ahlia Loren Biondi, 2382 Carol View Dr. #F212, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Ahlia Loren Biondi 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028608 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Machine Learning and Systems. Located at: 82799 Kingsboro Ln., Indio CA Riverside 92201. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Systems and Machine Learning Foundation, 82799 Kingsboro Ln., Indio CA 92201. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/27/2019 S/Mary Ellen Perry 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028689 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organization Improvement Systems. Located at: 5009 Suncrest Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lane Park, 5009 Suncrest Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/Amy Lane Park 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028667 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fournier Decor. Located at: 1372 Dandelion Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marcia Amazonas Fournier, 1372 Dandelion Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Marcia Amazonas Fourner 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24064