Legal Notices, January 25, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of February, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Lake Subdivision; CASE NUMBER: 18-074 TMDB/DR/MIN/CDP/EIA; FILING DATE: April 2, 2018; APPLICANT: Buffalo of Birmingham Investors, LLC.; LOCATION: 1231 Birmingham Drive and 1832 Westview Drive (260-430-20, 260-430-76 and 260-430-78); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Density Bonus Tentative Map, Design Review Permit, Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide two existing lots into nine residential lots, one dedicated private street lot and one HOA lot; construct nine new single-family homes and associated grading, landscaping and site improvements. The Minor Use Permit is a request to reduce setbacks for proposed detached guest houses.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone, Coastal Zone and the Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration was prepared, circulated, and a notice was made of its availability for public review and comment during the period from December 21, 2018 through January 14, 2019. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718, amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Miano Duplex Addition; CASE NUMBER: 18-169 DR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 7, 2018; APPLICANT: Donna Miano; LOCATION: 404 and 406 Fourth Street (APN 258-074-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for the renovation of an existing duplex with a new second floor addition and a temporary construction trailer; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan and zoned Residential 15 (D-R15) and the Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: La Cost 48; CASE NUMBER: 15-222 TMDB/DR/EIR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 24, 2015; APPLICANT: DCM Properties, Inc. – David Meyer; LOCATION: 510 – 514 La Costa Avenue (APN: 216-030-10, 45 & 46; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone, the Coastal Zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay Zone and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone of the City of Encinitas; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Map Density Bonus, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit to create a total of 48 lots (44 market rate and 4 very low affordable), a temporary construction trailer and site improvements to include grading, drainage, landscaping and utility improvements. The construction of homes are not included as part of this application.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a 45-day public review and comment period was established from June 18, 2018 to August 2, 2018 for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared for the proposed project, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. Responses to public comments on the Draft EIR have been prepared and are included in the Final EIR, which is available for viewing at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024; or on the City’s website under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices” at http://www.ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day for Items 1 and 3, and 15th calendar day for Item 2 following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1, 2, and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department for Item 1 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department for Items 2 and 3 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 01/25/19 CN 22809

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/25, 2/8, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Dalzell Lot Line Adjustment CASE NUMBER: 18-211 BA/CDP FILING DATE: October 1, 2018 APPLICANT: Kevin Dalzell LOCATION: 1116 Crest Drive and 1144 Crest Drive, APNs 259-261-15 & 259-261-59 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to adjust lot lines between two existing lots. The subject properties are located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Brett Cannon, 760-633-2785 or bcannon@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2019 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/25/19 CN 22804

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-01 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Which Proposes to Allow Emergency Shelters As a Permitted Use in the Business Park and Light Industrial Zones.” Draft Ordinance No. 2019-01 amends the Encinitas Municipal Code to accomplish the following: 1) Define emergency shelter, 2) Specify the zones in which emergency shelters are permitted; and, 3) Establish objective development standards for emergency shelters. Definitions The City’s current definition of Emergency Residential Shelter does not comply with the state requirement. Amendments to EMC Section 30.04.010, are proposed to comply with the definition of emergency shelter, per California Health and Safety Code § 50801(e). Amendments to EMC Section 30.09.010 are proposed to permit Emergency Shelters without discretionary review in the BP and LI zones and retain the existing provisions to allow Emergency Shelters upon issuance of a Major Use Permit in other zones. So long as the City adopts provisions allowing emergency shelters in a zone without discretionary review, it may provide for discretionary review of emergency shelters in another zone. Additionally, draft Ordinance No. 2019-01 adds EMC Chapter 30.36 to the City’s Zoning Code to address development and operational standards for shelters. A summary of the proposed standards for Emergency Shelters are as follows: Establish maximum bed count at 45 per facility, Require full-time staffing at all hours of operation, Require Operational Plan, Require a minimum 300-foot distance from other Emergency Shelters. Ordinance 2019-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 9, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the February 13, 2019, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 01/25/19 CN 22774

T.S. No. 074995-CA APN: 223-382-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/25/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/7/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0571418, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JANICE L. ROSA, UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7811 CALLE LOMAS CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $314,816.40 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 074995-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915893 01/25/19, 02/01/19, 02/08/19 CN 22773

T.S. No.: 2016-01097 Loan No.: COWEN/THIONG NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/15/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ISELA COWEN Duly Appointed Trustee: Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Recorded 1/17/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0022881 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/15/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to Zenith Trustee Services, 217 Civic Center Drive #2, Vista, CA 92084 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $189,310.00 Street Address or other common designation of real property: VACANT LAND ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 262-062-27-00 PARCEL 1, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS SHOWN ON PAGE 2856 OF PARCEL MAPS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY, 18 1974 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 760-758-7622 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.ZENITHTRUSTEE.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01097. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 1/15/2019 Foreclosure Specialists, Inc,. A California Corporation Dba Zenith Trustee Services 217 Civic Center Drive # 2 Vista, California 92084 Sale Line: 760-758-7622 Dana A. Fazio, Trustee Officer NPP0347330 To: COAST NEWS 01/25/2019, 02/01/2019, 02/08/2019 CN 22772

APN: 146-350-24 TS No: CA08004611-14-1 TO No: 14-0020104 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 23, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 1, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 1, 2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0165259, and that said Deed of Trust was modified by Modification Agreement and recorded December 9, 2013 as Instrument Number 2013-0711084, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JEFFREY S ASHFORD, AND LILLIAN ASHFORD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FULL SPECTRUM LENDING, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3248 CANYON VIEW DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $919,944.02 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08004611-14-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 9, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08004611-14-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 55187, Pub Dates: 01/25/2019, 02/01/2019, 02/08/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22771

APN: 165-701-42-11 TS No: CA07000867-18-1 TO No: 8741929 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED November 29, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 1, 2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0660451, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by SIMONE D PERETTI, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3305 GENOA WAY, #89, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $260,583.90 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000867-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 8, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000867-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 55172, Pub Dates: 01/25/2019, 02/01/2019, 02/08/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22770

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-837464-RY Order No.: 180383326-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT L. KELLY AND HOLLIE L. KELLY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 6/26/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0450112 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,023,630.21 The purported property address is: 1038 GLEN ARBOR DRIVE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 257-410-32 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-837464-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-837464-RY IDSPub #0149386 1/25/2019 2/1/2019 2/8/2019 CN 22769

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-839948-CL Order No.: DS7300-18002565 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/15/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,089,351.51 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-839948-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-839948-CL IDSPub #0149353 1/25/2019 2/1/2019 2/8/2019 CN 22768

AFC-2033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH

On 2/8/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94251 B0472405H MCS12832DO 128 ODD 32 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL G. BRAY AND CORINNE L. BRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469827 10/11/2018 2018-0422038 $21262.47 94252 B0474175S MCS10944CO 109 ODD 44 214-010-94-00 SHIRLEY ANNE P. PEREZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0535884 10/11/2018 2018-0422038 $17733.48 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY ATTN: MARK HUBBARD AT (800) 234-6222 ext. 187 DATE: 1/15/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PH: (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22759

APN: 168-271-10-00 TS No: CA07000648-18-1 TO No: 8737819 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 12, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 20, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0361725, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by FRANCES S MONTANEZ, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3474 AMBER LANE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $155,259.49 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000648-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 4, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000648-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 54975, Pub Dates: 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019, 02/01/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22756

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2018-04490 A.P.N.: 221-600-09-34 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/21/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2424h(b), (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: NELSON-WIBERG ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: ENTRA DEFAULT SOLUTIONS, LLC 1355 Willow Way, Suite 115, Concord, California 94520 Phone: (925)272-4993 Deed of Trust Recorded 7/27/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0337843 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/8/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $507,431.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1241 VIA VIENTO SAUVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 to be sold: A.P.N.: 221-600-09-34 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-04490. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 1/10/2019 ENTRA DEFAULT SOLUTIONS, LLC Koland Mattie, Trustee’s Sale Officer A-4681507 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019, 02/01/2019 CN 22755

T.S. No. 074549-CA APN: 263-062-47-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/22/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/11/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/28/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0466599, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NANCY MARIE RORK WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 515 NORTH CEDROS AVENUE SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $992,197.19 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 074549-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915550 01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22747

Title Order No.05936397 Trustee Sale. No.: NR-51143-CA Refence No. Seabreeze COA APN: 168-101-01-4 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 9/26/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 2/11/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 9/28/2017 as Document No. 2017-0445362 Book XX Page XX of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Vincent J. Kalaher and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien Exhibit “A” THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: A Condominium Comprised Of: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED 1/80TH INTEREST IN AND TO LOTS 7, 8, 9 AND 10 OF BRAEWOOD- OCEANSIDE UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY Of SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7157 AND LOTS 55 THROUGH 71, INCLUSIVE, OF BRAEWOOD-OCEANSIDE UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7501, ALL IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ONE-HALF OF ALL PETROLEUM AND GAS, IF ANY, AND ALLIED HYDRO CARBONACEOUS SUBSTANCES BENEATH THE SURFACE OF SAID PREMISES ARE RESERVED PERMANENTLY TO VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, A QUASI-MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, ITS ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSORS; TOGETHER WITH NECESSARY RIGHTS OF INGRESS AND EGRESS AND MINIMUM OCCUPANCY FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROSPECTING FOR, AND PRODUCTIONS OF THE SAME AT ANY TIME, AS RESERVED BY VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, A QUASI-MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, IN DEED RECORDED JULY 14, 1945, IN BOOK 1901, PAGE 429 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. THE RIGHT TO ENTER UPON SAID LAND AND TO BORE WELLS, MAKE EXCAVATIONS AND TO REMOVE ONE-HALF OF SAID OIL, GAS AND MINERALS FOUND IN SAID LAND WERE RETURNED TO THE FEE OWNERS, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT OF ENTRY WITHIN A DEPTH OF 500 FEET FROM THE SURFACE OF THE REAL PROPERTY BY DOCUMENT RECORDED DECEMBER 10, 1959 IN BOOK 8039, PAGE 226 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND RECORDED OCTOBER 21, 1971, RECORDER’S FILE NO. 243608 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. AFFECTS LOTS 7, 8, 9 AND 10 OF BRAEWOOD-OCEANSIDE UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7157. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ONE-HALF OF ALL PETROLEUM AND GAS, IF ANY, ALL ALLIED HYDRO CARBONACEOUS SUBSTANCES BENEATH THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND BUT WITHOUT RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY WITHIN A DEPTH OF 500.00 FEET FROM THE SURFACE THEREOF, AS RESERVED BY VISTA IRRIGATION DISTRICT IN DEED RECORDED JULY 17, 1945, IN BOOK 1901, PAGE 429 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. AFFECTS LOTS 55 AND 71, INCLUSIVE OF BRAEWOOD-OCEANSIDE UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7501. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING: ALL UNITS AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN OF SEA BREEZE-OCEANSIDE PHASE NO. 1, RECORDED ON APRIL 20, 1978 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 78-158996 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AND COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS RECORDED APRIL 20, 1978 AS FILE/PAGE NO. 78-158997 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, STATE OF CALIFORNIA. PARCEL 2: UNIT 69-D AS SHOWN UPON THE CONDOMINIUM PLAN ABOVE REFERRED TO. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE COMMON AREA OF LOT 28 THROUGH 54 OF BRAEWOOD-OCEANSIDE UNIT NO. 2, AS DEFINED ON CONDOMINIUM PLAN OF SEA BREEZE-OCEANSIDE PHASE NO. 2 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 168-101-01-04 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 3508 Thunder Dr. Oceanside, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $25,355.73 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Seabreeze COA under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-51143-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 1/9/2019 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 TS# NR-51143-ca SDI-13495) CN 22746

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-829613-CL Order No.: 730-1804411-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Myrna Rivas, a married woman as her sole and separate property Recorded: 2/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0162804 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/11/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $361,687.40 The purported property address is: 3918 LAMPASAS WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 219-400-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-829613-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-829613-CL IDSPub #0149076 1/18/2019 1/25/2019 2/1/2019 CN 22745

T.S. No. 18-53628 APN: 104-143-37-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/17/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: FABIO RENE GUARDIOLA, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 7/26/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0335389, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/15/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $430,496.70 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 336 WOMACK LANE FALLBROOK, California 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 104-143-37-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-53628. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/8/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27768 Pub Dates 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/2019 CN 22744

T.S. No. 18-52951 APN: 215-380-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/25/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MICHAEL M. SALOUR TRUSTEES OF THE MICHAEL M. SALOUR LIVING TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 9, 1986 Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 9/20/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0888401, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/11/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $556,198.41 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6311 CHORLITO STREET CARLSBAD CA 92009 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 215-380-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-52951. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/8/2019 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27767 Pub Dates 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/2019 CN 22743

AFC-2025, AFC-2026 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/15/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT BATCH AFC-2025 92379 39649CE GPP 39649CE 3964 49 211-022-28-00 RICARDO DELATORRE V AND CLAUDIA DELATORRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6653.72 92380 39307CE GPP 39307CE 3930 07 211-022-28-00 DAVID A. APTAKER AND MIRIAM L. APTAKER TRUSTEES OF THE APTAKER FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 03 2009 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6687.24 92381 27207CO GPO 27207CO 2720 07 211-022-28-00 NATHANIEL D. LAGMAN AND MARTHA MORALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6846.15 92382 26052AZ GPO 26052AZ 2605 52 211-022-28-00 PHILLIP LARA AND TAMI J. LARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8605.28 92383 39502BE GPP 39502BE 3950 02 211-022-28-00 MARIA O. ZERMENO A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6653.72 92384 18138CO GPP 18138CO 1813 38 211-022-28-00 GLEN K. HONDA AND MARIA LUISA S. HONDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6471.27 92385 27345BE GPO 27345BE 2734 45 211-022-28-00 KENNETH JAMES ARMSTRONG AN UNMARRIED MAN AND GLORIA A. BREALEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6641.40 92386 17113AZ GPO 17113AZ 1711 13 211-022-28-00 SYLVESTER E. STRAND AND EUGENE H. STRAND AS TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE STRAND FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 16 2005 AS AMENDED AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-FIFTH (1/5) INTEREST; AND CARL L. STRAND AN UNMARRIED MAN EUGENE H. STRAND AN SINGLE MAN THOMAS P. STRAND A MARRIED MAN AND MARCIA A. STRAND AN UNMARRIED WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS AS TO AN UNDIVIDED FOUR FIFTHS (4/5) INTEREST 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7500.70 92387 15909AE GPO 15909AE 1590 09 211-022-28-00 CLAUDIO F. ACEVES AND MARIA DYSICO-ACEVES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8647.53 92388 35644AZ GPO 35644AZ 3564 44 211-022-28-00 ROBERT T. MOSS AND KRYSTAL K. MOSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7563.73 92389 38708AZ GPP 38708AZ 3870 08 211-022-28-00 FORREST G. KONTOMITRAS AND LAURA D. KONTOMITRAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8555.52 92390 38046AE GPP 38046AE 3804 46 211-022-28-00 K. JOHN MCENANY AND SUZAN S. MCENANY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7285.79 92391 34536AZ GPO 34536AZ 3453 36 211-022-28-00 ALBERT PASCUAL AND KAREN M. PASCUAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7605.40 92392 38648AO GPP 38648AO 3864 48 211-022-28-00 CHAD M. THOMPSON AND KRISTINA M. THOMPSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7775.52 92393 16708CO GPO 16708CO 1670 08 211-022-28-00 ARCHIE F. GAINEY AND SHIRLEY A. GAINEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $5981.58 92394 17812AO GPP 17812AO 1781 12 211-022-28-00 JOHN J. KRUZE AND KAREN A. KRUZE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7138.33 92395 37201CE GPO 37201CE 3720 01 211-022-28-00 ROBIN ROBERTS BERUMEN AND JULIA SUE BERUMEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7006.00 92397 38106CO GPP 38106CO 3810 06 211-022-28-00 HOWARD J. COSIER A SINGLE MAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6541.88 92398 39634CE GPP 39634CE 3963 34 211-022-28-00 LOUIS KNOBBE AND LINDA S. KNOBBE HUSBAND AND WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6810.01 92399 38525AO GPP 38525AO 3852 25 211-022-28-00 R. KEN MURCHISON AND ALLYSON L. MURCHISON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8039.67 92400 38116CO GPP 38116CO 3811 16 211-022-28-00 WILLIAM A. MACALPINE A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6905.98 92401 29004AZ GPP 29004AZ 2900 04 211-022-28-00 JAMES E. KELLER AND SANDRA J. KELLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7482.79 92402 35642AZ GPO 35642AZ 3564 42 211-022-28-00 ALFRED A. PANTALEON AND JOSEFINA J. PANTALEON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8977.55 92404 34932AZ GPO 34932AZ 3493 32 211-022-28-00 RALPH D. HARGRAVE AND LINDA L. HARGRAVE AS TRUSTEES FOR THE RALPH D.HARGRAVE AND LINDA L. HARGRAVE LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 3 1994 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8833.77 92405 24852AZ GPO 24852AZ 2485 52 211-022-28-00 RALPH D. HARGRAVE AND LINDA L. HARGRAVE AS TRUSTEES FOR THE RALPH D. HARGRAVE AND LINDA L. HARGRAVE LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 3 1994 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8639.50 92406 24745BZ GPO 24745BZ 2474 45 211-022-28-00 RICHARD ARZATE A WIDOWER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7824.81 92407 39851AE GPP 39851AE 3985 51 211-022-28-00 TONSINETTA DELORES GREEN A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8123.55 92408 35524BZ GPO 35524BZ 3552 24 211-022-28-00 JOHN E. FITZPATRICK AND JANICE A. FITZPATRICK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7087.27 92409 25143AO GPO 25143AO 2514 43 211-022-28-00 ISRAEL SANCHEZ & CARMA N. BULLER TRUSTEES OF THE ISRAEL SANCHEZ & CARMA N SANCHEZ FAMILY TRUST DATED 11/2/07 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7655.71 92410 15319AE GPO 15319AE 1531 19 211-022-28-00 ELEANOR PATRICIA KING A MARRIED FEMALE AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7867.34 92411 34642BE GPO 34642BE 3464 42 211-022-28-00 VIRGINIA MULLALY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7100.06 92412 35902EO GPO 35902EO 3590 02 211-022-28-00 TREVOR MONTGOMERY AND ROBIN A. MONTGOMERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $9043.48 92413 37627BO GPO 37627BO 3762 27 211-022-28-00 SHARRON REYNOLDS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6827.20 92414 29536BO GPP 29536BO 2953 36 211-022-28-00 TERANI EFFERSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6441.09 92416 18409CE GPP 18409CE 1840 09 211-022-28-00 LARRY E. HUSTANA AND MARGARET K. HUSTANA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6590.35 92417 16821AO GPO 16821AO 1682 21 211-022-28-00 LYNDA WITSAMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7111.08 92418 39220AO GPP 39220AO 3922 20 211-022-28-00 CRAIG C. CARLISLE AND CASSANDRA B. CARLISLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7928.61 92419 18417CZ GPP 18417CZ 1841 17 211-022-28-00 W. C. GRAHAM AND ERICA M. GRAHAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6626.65 92420 34838AZ GPO 34838AZ 3483 38 211-022-28-00 MILTON D. BRACY AND MARY PAULINE BRACY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7743.02 92421 29204AE GPP 29204AE 2920 04 211-022-28-00 ADRIAN O. ARAMBULA JR. AND JANET J. ARAMBULA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7897.00 92422 29802AE GPP 29802AE 2980 02 211-022-28-00 MYRIAM I. LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7897.00 92423 39142AE GPP 39142AE 3914 42 211-022-28-00 RONALD SMOLER AND SUSAN E. SMOLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7897.00 92424 34719BE GPO 34719BE 3471 19 211-022-28-00 EDGAR ROMERO AND TESSIE ROMERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6801.41 92425 14746BE GPO 14746BE 1474 46 211-022-28-00 TIMOTHY P. SULLIVAN AND DIANA L. DOWDS SULLIVAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6766.88 92426 18720BE GPP 18720BE 1872 20 211-022-28-00 DANIEL R. WILDE AN UNMARRIED MAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6831.43 92427 34624BZ-A GPO 34624BZ 3462 24 211-022-28-00 I.J. FLOWERS JR. AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6663.68 92428 16821AE GPO 16821AE 1682 21 211-022-28-00 SOFIA I. FERNANDEZ 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7877.21 92429 28708AE GPP 28708AE 2870 08 211-022-28-00 KATHLEEN KREMEK SEPARATED 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7852.38 92430 27351BO GPO 27351BO 2735 51 211-022-28-00 VONYA K. SANDERS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6748.19 92432 18135CE GPP 18135CE 1813 35 211-022-28-00 HECTOR M. HURTADO AND ERNESTINA HURTADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6776.75 92433 29836AE GPP 29836AE 2983 36 211-022-28-00 SCOTT I. TALLE AND JODY A. TALLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7674.72 92434 39310CO GPP 39310CO 3931 10 211-022-28-00 DAVID GRAY AND JULIE GRAYJULIE GRAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6831.43 92435 29112AE GPP 29112AE 2911 12 211-022-28-00 ROBERT A. HARRINGTON AND TONI L. HARRINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8805.63 92436 27214CO GPO 27214CO 2721 14 211-022-28-00 JAMES L. FAMIGHETTI AND ZAREENA A. FAMIGHETTI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6888.78 92437 38247BO GPP 38247BO 3824 47 211-022-28-00 JOHN R. GALLARDO A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6807.52 92438 19644CE GPP 19644CE 1964 44 211-022-28-00 JORGE SAMUEL AMES AND ROSALINDA AMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AND CAROLINE E. AMES A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6831.43 92439 29511BO GPP 29511BO 2951 11 211-022-28-00 JOYCE R. SARRO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6841.04 92441 18637AO GPP 18637AO 1863 37 211-022-28-00 MOYNA M. GIDDINGS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BRONA C. GIDDINGS A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7911.50 92442 16149AO GPO 16149AO 1614 49 211-022-28-00 KATHLEEN Y. BOYD A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7819.07 92443 26746CO GPO 26746CO 2674 46 211-022-28-00 CARLOS GOMEZ AND MARIA A. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AND GISELA GOMEZ A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6843.95 92444 38120CE GPP 38120CE 3812 20 211-022-28-00 ROBERT L. KLEPPE AND JOANNE M. KLEPPE TRUSTEES OF THE AMENDED AND RESTATED KLEPPE FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 4 2002 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6769.43 92445 27036EE GPO 27036EE 2703 36 211-022-28-00 KEVIN DUANE WEST AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $9063.24 92446 36341AO GPO 36341AO 3634 41 211-022-28-00 CATHERINE E. THOMAS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7125.82 92447 14714BE GPO 14714BE 1471 14 211-022-28-00 WESTERN FAMILY HOLDINGS INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $5960.30 92448 39519BE GPP 39519BE 3951 19 211-022-28-00 JILL WATLERS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6713.67 92449 38845AO GPP 38845AO 3884 45 211-022-28-00 EDUARDO A. PETIL AND EDITA P. PETIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7878.10 92450 36210EE GPO 36210EE 3621 10 211-022-28-00 SCOT B. TOWNSEND AND CAROLYN L. TOWNSEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $9094.67 92451 36544AO GPO 36544AO 3654 44 211-022-28-00 GRACE A. FLORES 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7925.85 92452 18538AE GPP 18538AE 1853 38 211-022-28-00 BENJAMIN P. VIELMA 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7858.27 92453 28304BO GPP 28304BO 2830 04 211-022-28-00 ANGELA MICHELLE MAY A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6285.35 92456 15410CO GPO 15410CO 1541 10 211-022-28-00 DOUGLAS GENE MONTE AND DEBI GLADYS MONTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6654.10 92457 15437CZ GPO 15437CZ 1543 37 211-022-28-00 DONALD A. MARTIN & SHIRLEY ANN MARTIN CO-TRUSTEES OF TH DONALD A. MARTIN & SHIRLEY ANN MARTIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DTD DEC 20 1994 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6637.03 92458 27614BE GPO 27614BE 2761 14 211-022-28-00 KAP SOO HAN AND SEUNG HOO HAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6842.85 92460 29822AO GPP 29822AO 2982 22 211-022-28-00 RICHARD C. FROEHBRODT AND SHARON K. MANN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7979.32 92462 25420CO GPO 25420CO 2542 20 211-022-28-00 BARRIE R. FINNIN AND JULIE N. FINNIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6825.06 92463 28007AO GPP 28007AO 2800 07 211-022-28-00 ALEX T. MA AND SHERRY L. MA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7871.05 92464 39620CE GPP 39620CE 3962 20 211-022-28-00 MAURICE L. PEELGREN AND DONNA M. PEELGREN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6796.66 92465 29108AE GPP 29108AE 2910 08 211-022-28-00 PATTRELL JEFFERSON SR. AND NICOLE JEFFERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7917.25 92466 16538AE GPO 16538AE 1653 38 211-022-28-00 SCOTT SCHECHTER AND NANCY GINSBERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7770.89 92467 26708CE GPO 26708CE 2670 08 211-022-28-00 ANDREW RIGOLI & CHI NGUYEN HUSBAND AND WIFE COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6813.35 92468 18651AO GPP 18651AO 1865 51 211-022-28-00 TONY MARTINEZ A WIDOWER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7566.06 92469 19850AZ GPP 19850AZ 1985 50 211-022-28-00 BRYAN WILLIAMS AND SUSAN WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8068.43 92470 27309BO GPO 27309BO 2730 09 211-022-28-00 GEOFFREY P. CECH AND TINA CECH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7574.86 92471 27310BE GPO 27310BE 2731 10 211-022-28-00 REGINO ARIZMENDI JR. AND KRISTINA ARIZMENDI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6321.54 92472 25137AZ GPO 25137AZ 2513 37 211-022-28-00 ROBERT W. EMMETT AND BONNIE D. EMMETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8079.91 92473 18151CO HGP 18151CO 1815 51 211-022-28-00 ROBERT W. EMMETT AND BONNIE D. EMMETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6312.80 92474 29949AO GPP 29949AO 2994 49 211-022-28-00 MONTY E. & TINA L. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7575.90 92475 19817AE GPP 19817AE 1981 17 211-022-28-00 DONALD G. NEELY AND PAULA T. NEELY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7493.05 92476 26644BE GPO 26644BE 2664 44 211-022-28-00 SCOTT KEYSE AND KATHI KEYSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $7292.29 92478 19306CO GPP 19306CO 1930 06 211-022-28-00 IRIS A. SANDERS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND ROSELIND A. DYER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6704.63 92479 27050EZ GPO 27050EZ 2705 50 211-022-28-00 RONOL H. POTTER AND SANDRA L. POTTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $10923.98 92480 26924AO GPO 26924AO 2692 24 211-022-28-00 HENRY A. GREER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8081.21 92481 19310CO GPP 19310CO 1931 10 211-022-28-00 RONALD E. JOHNSON A SINGLE MAN AND SHANNON K. COLEMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $6758.10 92482 37606BZ GPO 37606BZ 3760 06 211-022-28-00 DELMAR D. TIMBRE AND HERMOGINA D. TIMBRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365014 10/9/2018 2018-0418027 $8197.88 BATCH AFC-2026 92483 15035AZ GPO 15035AZ 1503 35 211-022-28-00 DANIEL MATTOX AND HIAM MATTOX HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9450.56 92484 28145CE GPP 28145CE 2814 45 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER E. HERNANDEZ AND TINA HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6321.54 92486 16922AE GPO 16922AE 1692 22 211-022-28-00 ROBERT W. SCHLOSS AND BRENDA JEAN SCHLOSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8116.53 92488 26646BE GPO 26646BE 2664 46 211-022-28-00 BRIAN M. MARSH AND KATRINA MARSH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6816.29 92489 36350AO GPO 36350AO 3635 50 211-022-28-00 ELIAS AKLILU AND MARTHA TADESSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7779.21 92490 19511BO GPP 19511BO 1951 11 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL LEE WEGENER AND WENDY MARIE WEGENER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6823.18 92491 29616CE GPP 29616CE 2961 16 211-022-28-00 MAXINE D. CALLOWAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6912.00 92492 38652AO GPP 38652AO 3865 52 211-022-28-00 EVELYN I. PARKER A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8057.66 92493 18014AO GPP 18014AO 1801 14 211-022-28-00 JAMES E. LONEY JR. AND KELLY J. LONEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8125.89 92494 15115AO GPO 15115AO 1511 15 211-022-28-00 RUSSELL J. MC GAFFIN AND LOREAN E. MC GAFFIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8062.29 92495 27242CO GPO 27242CO 2724 42 211-022-28-00 JESSE M. SAENZ A SINGLE MAN AND KARLA SALINAS A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7021.04 92496 17136AZ GPO 17136AZ 1713 36 211-022-28-00 CHANGSIN LEE AND JOCELYN PARK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9303.39 92497 37941AZ GPP 37941AZ 3794 41 211-022-28-00 JONATHAN MICHAEL SMITH AND DEBORAH H. SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8940.81 92498 29620CO GPP 29620CO 2962 20 211-022-28-00 VICTOR E. MAGAT AND CYNTHIA B. MAGAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6972.90 92499 28151CE GPP 28151CE 2815 51 211-022-28-00 KEN W. RANEY AND HEATHER R. RANEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6911.95 92500 39909AZ GPP 39909AZ 3990 09 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE J. FONTILEA AND WARUNEE SAKULKITWIWAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9217.83 92501 19710AZ GPP 19710AZ 1971 10 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE J. FONTILEA AND WARUNEE SAKULKITWIWAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9217.83 92502 38811AZ GPP 38811AZ 3881 11 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE J. FONTILEA AND WARUNEE SAKULKITWIWAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9217.83 92503 39112AZ GPP 39112AZ 3911 12 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE J. FONTILEA AND WARUNEE SAKULKITWIWAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9217.83 92504 36722CZ GPO 36722CZ 3672 22 211-022-28-00 CAROLYN E. BARNARD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7796.38 92505 15113AZ GPO 15113AZ 1511 13 211-022-28-00 MARY KATHRYN HANSON TRUSTEE OF THE MARY KATHRYN HANSON INTER VIVOS TRUST DATED JULY 3 1993 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8928.61 92506 35301AZ GPO 35301AZ 3530 01 211-022-28-00 WAYNE DILLINGER AND DONNA F. DILLINGER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9398.11 92507 19720AZ AGP 19720AZ 1972 20 211-022-28-00 PHILIPPE J. FONTILEA AND WARUNEE SAKULKITWIWAT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9551.30 92508 25531BE GPO 25531BE 2553 31 211-022-28-00 JOHNNY ENRIQUEZ JR. A SINGLE MAN AND BARBARA LIZETH AVILEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7773.58 92509 27845AE GPP 27845AE 2784 45 211-022-28-00 JODY L. TORRES A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8012.32 92510 17824AE GPP 17824AE 1782 24 211-022-28-00 ANTHONY L. MC NEILL AND LILLIE M. MC NEILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7372.65 92511 18443CO GPP 18443CO 1844 43 211-022-28-00 LINDA A. DAVIDSON SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6706.66 92512 29808AO GPP 29808AO 2980 08 211-022-28-00 GALEN J. UMBERGER JR. A SINGLE MAN AND JENNIFER BOTWICK A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8052.77 92513 39726AZ GPP 39726AZ 3972 26 211-022-28-00 HOWARD BENJAMIN BLAZZARD AND MARRIANNE BLAZZARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9748.37 92514 35228AO GPO 35228AO 3522 28 211-022-28-00 JUAN CARLOS CASAS A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7089.78 92515 37745P2Z GPO 37745P2Z 3774 45 211-022-28-00 MAROL D. MARTIN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8646.06 92516 19416BE GPP 19416BE 1941 16 211-022-28-00 NANCY MUNIZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7324.29 92517 38352BO GPP 38352BO 3835 52 211-022-28-00 NANCY MUNIZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7004.77 92518 38619AZ GPP 38619AZ 3861 19 211-022-28-00 DELIA D. BLACKSHEAR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7875.43 92519 29729AZ GPP 29729AZ 2972 29 211-022-28-00 PENNE J. BAKER A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8809.33 92520 36446AE GPO 36446AE 3644 46 211-022-28-00 TONI HUTTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JUSTIN MATTHEW HUTTON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7714.47 92521 36515AE GPP 36515AE 3651 15 211-022-28-00 LUIS RAMON MIRELES AND GENOVEVA AVALOS-MIRELES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8088.73 92522 39817AO GPP 39817AO 3981 17 211-022-28-00 GERTRUDE L. CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8587.49 92523 18129CE GPP 18129CE 1812 29 211-022-28-00 MIGUEL A. ORTIZ A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6797.18 92524 16521AE GPP 16521AE 1652 21 211-022-28-00 CARLOS ZAMBRANO AND GABRIELA ZAMORA HUSBAND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7696.22 92525 28216BO GPP 28216BO 2821 16 211-022-28-00 JOHN J. BURKHARDT AND MARIA TERESA BURKHARDT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6640.69 92526 25437CE GPO 25437CE 2543 37 211-022-28-00 RODNEY LEE DOW AND SHERYL ARNOLD AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6333.36 92527 27207CE GPO 27207CE 2720 07 211-022-28-00 RON KRAUSE AND NANCY KRAUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7524.09 92528 14910AO GPO 14910AO 1491 10 211-022-28-00 MARIA MARTHA LOMELI AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8051.57 92529 27651BE GPO 27651BE 2765 51 211-022-28-00 ELIZABETH BOLDIZSAR HOLGREN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MARLIS M. HOLGREN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6136.09 92530 27243CZ GPO 27243CZ 2724 43 211-022-28-00 LINDA SCOTT AND KEVIN R. SCOTT AND ERIC N. SCOTT AND NICOLE A. SCOTT 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7882.93 92532 24710BZ GPO 24710BZ 2471 10 211-022-28-00 ROLLIN M. PEOPLES AND FELICIA D. PEOPLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8222.68 92534 26947AO GPO 26947AO 2694 47 211-022-28-00 JOSEPH MARTINEZ AND ZENAIDA C. MARTINEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7767.56 92535 36415AZ GPO 36415AZ 3641 15 211-022-28-00 FREDERICK HOLLAND AND MELINDA R. HOLLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8999.10 92536 26318AZ GPO 26318AZ 2631 18 211-022-28-00 DRUCILLA L. ESPINOZA A SINGLE WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $10262.39 92537 26726CO GPO 26726CO 2672 26 211-022-28-00 ARLETTE FURRER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6154.62 92538 19941AE GPP 19941AE 1994 41 211-022-28-00 JOSE E. BUSTAMANTE AND DONNA G. BUSTAMANTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8779.82 92539 39828AZ GPP 39828AZ 3982 28 211-022-28-00 PENNE J. BAKER A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9180.93 92540 38042AZ GPP 38042AZ 3804 42 211-022-28-00 HUBERT C. FERRY TRUSTEE OF THE 1994 HUBERT C. FERRY JR. TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 9 1994 AS AMENDED 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9799.31 92542 29752AO GPP 29752AO 2975 52 211-022-28-00 JOSH GAYLORD AND KELLY SHOFF GAYLORD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8591.05 92543 38315BZ GPP 38315BZ 3831 15 211-022-28-00 JUAN RAMON RAMIREZ AND IRMA MARICELA RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6682.53 92545 17803AZ MGP 17803AZ 1780 03 211-022-28-00 DAVID V. BREWER AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9656.16 92546 18237BE GPP 18237BE 1823 37 211-022-28-00 LEONARDO F.A. FERNANDEZ DE LEON AND PSYCHE MAY FERNANDEZ DE LEON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6872.00 92547 39619CO GPP 39619CO 3961 19 211-022-28-00 ROBERT J. COLEMAN JR. AND DEBRA L. COLEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7241.57 92548 17052EO GPO 17052EO 1705 52 211-022-28-00 ROSSANA C. ACFALLE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9893.88 92549 17710AZ GPO 17710AZ 1771 10 211-022-28-00 KHAN VARNISHUNG A SINGLE MAN AND DONNA A. BUSTOS A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8675.09 92550 26446AO GPO 26446AO 2644 46 211-022-28-00 PAUL L. ROMERO AND SAMANTHA C. ROMERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7802.30 92552 16127AO GPO 16127AO 1612 27 211-022-28-00 GARY L. BAKER AND ANITA E. BAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8392.54 92553 25233AE GPO 25233AE 2523 33 211-022-28-00 GARY L BAKER AND ANITA E. BAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $8410.87 92554 29606CO GPP 29606CO 2960 06 211-022-28-00 JUDITH LONA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7284.25 92555 28133CZ GPP 28133CZ 2813 33 211-022-28-00 JERRY L. ALLEN AND EVE MARIE ALLEN TRUSTEES OF THE AMENDED AND RESTATED DECLARATION OF THE JERRY L. ALLEN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 25 1998 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7065.79 92556 18741BE GPP 18741BE 1874 41 211-022-28-00 NORA PEREZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7016.99 92557 29812AE GPP 29812AE 2981 12 211-022-28-00 ERIC B. ELECCION AND LEA M. ELECCION HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7989.87 92558 19706AE GPP 19706AE 1970 06 211-022-28-00 LANCE M. MANLEY AND JENNIFER L. MANLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7313.40 92559 16546AO GPO 16546AO 1654 46 211-022-28-00 ERIC A. BERTOTTI AND LISA P. BERTOTTI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7764.49 92560 15215AE GPO 15215AE 1521 15 211-022-28-00 DANNY R. LOCKHART AND TERRI LOCKHART HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7289.74 92561 36444AO GPP 36444AO 3644 44 211-022-28-00 OSCAR VINDAS AND GLORIA E. VINDAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7371.29 92563 19215AO GPP 19215AO 1921 15 211-022-28-00 GREGORY J. HARVIN AND JEANIENE A. HARVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7769.79 92564 15805AZ GPO 15805AZ 1580 05 211-022-28-00 DENNIS W. BORGOGNO AND LOIS R. BORGOGNO HUSBAND & WIFE EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9357.42 92567 19549BE GPP 19549BE 1954 49 211-022-28-00 CASEY WALLER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7229.13 92568 38103CE GPP 38103CE 3810 03 211-022-28-00 PATRICK R. CRAIN AND WENDY M. CRAIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6233.99 92570 28104CO GPP 28104CO 2810 04 211-022-28-00 ROBERTO ROMA AND TASHA ROMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6946.33 92571 39619CE GPP 39619CE 3961 19 211-022-28-00 WANDA K. VILLALOBOS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6539.99 92572 39340CE GPP 39340CE 3934 40 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL S. WHITAKER AND ROBIN L. WHITAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7987.85 92573 38320BE GPP 38320BE 3832 20 211-022-28-00 JORGE MEDEL AND SANJUANA MEDEL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7192.50 92574 27201CE GPP 27201CE 2720 01 211-022-28-00 MARTHA M. CASTANEDA A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7123.79 92576 35436CZ GPO 35436CZ 3543 36 211-022-28-00 RUDY D. ACEVEDO AND ROSEMARIE CRUZ ACEVEDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6988.20 92577 29712AO GPP 29712AO 2971 12 211-022-28-00 ANNETTE R.BLECHINGER A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $10398.08 92578 29417BO GPP 29417BO 2941 17 211-022-28-00 GARY J. TRITES 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6648.81 92579 37331BZ GPO 37331BZ 3733 31 211-022-28-00 MONIQUE M. GARCIA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $10501.51 92580 37250CZ GPO 37250CZ 3725 50 211-022-28-00 WOODROW R. WILSON JR. 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6539.03 92581 27242CE GPO 27242CE 2724 42 211-022-28-00 SELL TIMESHARE LLC A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6764.34 92582 25540BE GPO 25540BE 2554 40 211-022-28-00 ERIK SEIERUP AND MONICA SEIERUP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH FULL RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6744.64 92583 37616BO GPO 37616BO 3761 16 211-022-28-00 ANGELICA PAREDES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $9859.44 92584 28208BO GPP 28208BO 2820 08 211-022-28-00 REGINA EASTRIDGE A SINGLE WOMAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6703.47 92585 19345CZ GPP 19345CZ 1934 45 211-022-28-00 RYAN B. MEDINA A SINGLE MAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $7305.25 92586 16615BE GPO 16615BE 1661 15 211-022-28-00 TITUS EDWARD SNAVELY A SINGLE MAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0365187 10/9/2018 2018-0418003 $6781.44 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, ATTN: MARK HUBBARD AT (800) 234-6222 ext 187. Date: 1/9/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22742

AFC-2024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW and Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/8/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 92293 22604AE CSR 22604AE 226 04 211-010-94-00 JEFFREY S. STANLEY AND CARRIE BURTON STANLEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8013.44 92294 32222BE CSR 32222BE 322 22 211-010-94-00 JULIAN C. DECIERDO AND LOURDES M. DECIERDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6821.53 92295 12201BO CSR 12201BO 122 01 211-010-94-00 BOYTRESE B. OSIAS AND ANAMAR A. AQUINO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7278.84 92296 11110CE CSR 11110CE 111 10 211-010-94-00 NORMA SICRE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND SYLVANA CHANTRE A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7130.01 92297 13242DE CBS 13242DE 132 42 211-010-94-00 BETTY L. FREELING AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7067.70 92298 31324AE CSR 31324AE 313 24 211-010-94-00 SAMUEL B. SMELTZER AND DEBRA R. SMELTZER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8275.55 92299 23045AE CBS 23045AE 230 45 211-010-94-00 EDDIE R. SMITH JR. AND MARIA J. SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8147.64 92300 10546BO CSR 10546BO 105 46 211-010-94-00 MARCELINA M. PALAPAR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6821.53 92301 20139AZ CSR 20139AZ 201 39 211-010-94-00 RICHARD D. MCGRANE AND DONNA L. MCGRANE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9480.59 92302 10401CE CSR 10401CE 104 01 211-010-94-00 DANIEL MATTOX AND HIAM MATTOX HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7250.59 92303 12107CE CSR 12107CE 121 07 211-010-94-00 YVONNE GARLAND 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6916.00 92304 31917AZ CSR 31917AZ 319 17 211-010-94-00 STANLEY ZUBAS AND MARVA C. ZUBAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9400.29 92305 23307AO CBS 23307AO 233 07 211-010-94-00 THEODORE R. MEZO AND SANDRA B. MEZO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8045.44 92306 32047DE CSR 32047DE 320 47 211-010-94-00 THEODORE R. MEZO AND SANDRA B. MEZO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6861.14 92307 12344CE CSR 12344CE 123 44 211-010-94-00 CHERYL A. BLAIR TRUSTEE OF THE BLAIR LIVING TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 7 1990 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6906.48 92309 32008DE CSR 32008DE 320 08 211-010-94-00 LARRY SEDOR AND SANDRA SEDOR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6870.37 92310 11110CO CSR 11110CO 111 10 211-010-94-00 HENRY MORALES AND RAQUEL L. MORALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7408.40 92311 30244BZ CSR 30244BZ 302 44 211-010-94-00 GREGORY DEYAMPERT AND CYNTHIA D. DEYAMPERT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8202.31 92313 12116CZ CSR 12116CZ 121 16 211-010-94-00 THE BECKY CHRISTINE YIANILOS REVOCABLE TRUST 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7462.25 92314 20415CZ CSR 20415CZ 204 15 211-010-94-00 THEODORE N. TRUSLOW AND AMALIA M. TRUSLOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7960.14 92316 11509CZ CSR 11509CZ 115 09 211-010-94-00 LOSALYN T. VASQUEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9095.67 92317 20208BZ CSR 20208BZ 202 08 211-010-94-00 JORDAN MARTIN AND FAUSTINA A. MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8183.60 92318 12811DZ CBS 12811DZ 128 11 211-010-94-00 FRANK ALLEN RAUCH AND MARTHA JOAN RAUCH CO-TRUSTEES OF THE LIVING TRUST OF FRANK ALLEN RAUCH AND MARTHA JOAN RAUCH DATED 1/3/92 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7979.64 92319 11315AO CSR 11315AO 113 15 211-010-94-00 GAREY CHAMBLISS AND JUNE D. CHAMBLISS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8748.73 92320 31639CZ CSR 31639CZ 316 39 211-010-94-00 JOHN M. KRAMER AND CAROL KRAMER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8083.04 92321 32350CE CSR 32350CE 323 50 211-010-94-00 ANTHONY M. BRUNNING AND ANNAMARIE A.BRUNNING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6746.14 92322 10714AE CSR 10714AE 107 14 211-010-94-00 ARDEN U. BALLARD AND SHARON K. BALLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7884.74 92323 31252AO CSR 31252AO 312 52 211-010-94-00 ANDREW C. FLORES AND NANETTE Y. FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7383.72 92324 31021BO CSR 31021BO 310 21 211-010-94-00 BRUNO GARCIA AND MINERVA REYNOSO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6988.71 92325 11552CO CSR 11552CO 115 52 211-010-94-00 HERMAN GOMEZ AND DOLORES GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $5881.58 92326 13039CZ CSR 13039CZ 130 39 211-010-94-00 RICHARD E. STEWART AND SHELBY J. STEWART HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7790.11 92327 21339AE CSR 21339AE 213 39 211-010-94-00 BRUCE NAGY A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7243.26 92328 30806DZ CSR 30806DZ 308 06 211-010-94-00 RAYMOND A. DOUTHIT AND CHRISTINA MARTIN-DOUTHIT AS TRUSTEES OF THE DOUTHIT & MARTIN DOUTHIT TRUST 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8614.95 92329 31545CE CSR 31545CE 315 45 211-010-94-00 JOHN J. BURKHARDT AND MARIA TERESA BURKHARDT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7388.25 92330 23248DE CBS 23248DE 232 48 211-010-94-00 TAMMY COLE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7325.57 92332 20245BZ CSR 20245BZ 202 45 211-010-94-00 CATHY M. SIMM AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8023.22 92333 20344CE CSR 20344CE 203 44 211-010-94-00 TAMI L. WILLIAMS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DUSTIN D. LARSON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6328.33 92334 20420CO CSR 20420CO 204 20 211-010-94-00 RICHARD M. JONES JR. AND MARGARET JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7137.50 92335 10243BZ CSR 10243BZ 102 43 211-010-94-00 NANCY A NESTOR MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7089.92 92336 22003DE CSR 22003DE 220 03 211-010-94-00 ALEX R. CABUNOC A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6893.83 92337 10805DE CSR 10805DE 108 05 211-010-94-00 JANET A. ROBERTS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARARTE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7400.98 92338 22734AZ CBS 22734AZ 227 34 211-010-94-00 DARCY L. HERNANDEZ AND KIM HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AND BONNIE H. FROST A WIDOW AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $10010.26 92339 32245BZ CSR 32245BZ 322 45 211-010-94-00 PILSUN JOHNSON AND RHODALYNN VITALES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7996.77 92340 22407AZ CSR 22407AZ 224 07 211-010-94-00 ANTHONY H. CASTRO AND MICHELLE ARCE CASTRO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9473.16 92341 12145CE CSR 12145CE 121 45 211-010-94-00 DAVID E. VILLARREAL AND EVELYN VILLARREAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6802.67 92342 22038DE CSR 22038DE 220 38 211-010-94-00 BERT L. ROGERS JR. AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6582.94 92343 13105DE CBS 13105DE 131 05 211-010-94-00 SHERRY BENDALL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7052.58 92344 32902AZ CBS 32902AZ 329 02 211-010-94-00 RICHARD LARSON AND ARLYS K. LARSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7778.73 92345 11021BZ CSR 11021BZ 110 21 211-010-94-00 MARILYN B. HINDLEY A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8153.04 92346 31116CO CSR 31116CO 311 16 211-010-94-00 STEVE LEPAGE AND MELISSA LEPAGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7513.04 92347 20541BZ CSR 20541BZ 205 41 211-010-94-00 TIMOTHY A.C. KISLAN AND MELANIECAHILL KISLAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8535.28 92348 21701BZ CSR 21701BZ 217 01 211-010-94-00 STEVEN CHARLES WHITE AND CHRISTINE ANN WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8037.04 92349 21115CE CSR 21115CE 211 15 211-010-94-00 KEVIN HOOTER AND JULIENE J. HOOTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7465.30 92351 31409BE CSR 31409BE 314 09 211-010-94-00 CHARLES A. BROWN AND TAMMY J. BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6882.62 92352 22351CZ CSR 22351CZ 223 51 211-010-94-00 BETTY J. NUGENT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8808.70 92353 31105CE CSR 31105CE 311 05 211-010-94-00 KHANDOKER GOLAM RABBI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7628.10 92354 31136CE CSR 31136CE 311 36 211-010-94-00 MICHAEL ANDREW GOULET AND DEBORAH ANN GOULET HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7239.82 92355 22301CZ CSR 22301CZ 223 01 211-010-94-00 EDWARD L. MOORES AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8690.07 92356 12839DE CBS 12839DE 128 39 211-010-94-00 WORLD TRANSFER INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6928.18 92357 21644CO CSR 21644CO 216 44 211-010-94-00 CULLEN FAMILY VACATIONS LLC A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6725.90 92358 12404AZ CSR 12404AZ 124 04 211-010-94-00 LIBERTY INNOVATIONS LLC A FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9118.53 92359 30842DO CSR 30842DO 308 42 211-010-94-00 RODMAN L. EGGLESTON JR. AND BRENDA S. EGGLESTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6753.55 92360 11347AO CSR 11347AO 113 47 211-010-94-00 ANTHONY A. MASON 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7038.52 92361 31525CE CSR 31525CE 315 25 211-010-94-00 SCOTT JACK VARVEL AND MARIAN JOY VARVEL CO-TRUSEES OF SCOTT JACK VARVEL AND MARIAN JOY VARVEL FAMILY TRUST DATED MAR 25 1999 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6732.53 92362 10506BZ CSR 10506BZ 105 06 211-010-94-00 VATRICE GEORGE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7650.69 92363 10803DE CSR 10803DE 108 03 211-010-94-00 ANGEL ONWARDO LLC 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6698.35 92364 22147CO CSR 22147CO 221 47 211-010-94-00 RESORTS BAILOUT LLC A CONNECTICUT LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6783.61 92365 30501BZ CSR 30501BZ 305 01 211-010-94-00 FERDINAND SANTODOMINGO AND LEONOR SANTODOMINGO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7974.58 92366 10620AE CSR 10620AE 106 20 211-010-94-00 THADDEUS S. WIELGOS JR. AND MELISSA L. WIELGOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8303.22 92367 30918CE CSR 30918CE 309 18 211-010-94-00 CHARLES W. CORDUS AND ELSIE M. CORDUS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6725.90 92368 32848DZ CBS 32848DZ 328 48 211-010-94-00 XAVIERA WELCH TENANT IN SEVERALTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7978.34 92369 11636CO CSR 11636CO 116 36 211-010-94-00 CAROL LEE MARIE TRUSTEE OR HER SUCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE CAROL LEE MARIE TRUST DATED DEC 15 1993 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND PAMELA ANN HARRIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $6712.59 92370 20837DE CSR 20837DE 208 37 211-010-94-00 ROBERT J. FERNANDEZ A SINGLE MAN AND MARTHA L. KELINSKE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $11259.74 92371 32142CZ CSR 32142CZ 321 42 211-010-94-00 KEITH G. SMELL AND JO ANN SMELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $8315.83 92372 32202BZ CSR 32202BZ 322 02 211-010-94-00 TROY K. MURRAY A SINGLE MAN 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7860.53 92373 31240AE CSR 31240AE 312 40 211-010-94-00 BRANDI LANIER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7910.02 92374 21201AZ CSR 21201AZ 212 01 211-010-94-00 BRANDI LANIER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $9128.05 92375 10101AO CSR 10101AO 101 01 211-010-94-00 ALBERTO GUTIERREZ AND ROSA M. GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $13669.12 92377 23006AE CBS 23006AE 230 06 211-010-94-00 ALL REAL ESTATE OWNERSHIP INC. A DELAWARE CORPORATION 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7983.66 92378 12009DZ CSR 12009DZ 120 09 211-010-94-00 SUNSHINE GROVE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA LLC 8/29/2018 9/5/2018 2018-0364916 10/9/2018 2018-0418979 $7826.25 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, ATTN: MARK HUBBARD AT (800) 234-6222 ext 187. Date: 1/9/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22741

AFC-2032 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/1/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94247 B0435545C MGP18202BO 182 ODD 02 211-022-28-00 RICHARD C. AUSTIN JR. AND KIMBERLE S. AUSTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2014 10/09/2014 2014-0438661 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $16637.89 94248 B0460445H MGP17242CZ 172 EACH 42 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL W. PARTLOW AND AMY L. PARTLOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/23/2016 02/11/2016 2016-0060758 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $23964.35 94250 Y6453469A GPO24839AE 248 EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 NOEL M. WALL AKA NOEL M. BRIGHT-WALL AND JENNIFER L. PENA-WALL AKA JENNIFER L. PENA AS TRUSTEES OF THE WALL FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 15 2003 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2007 09/28/2007 2007-0632361 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $23725.26 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT MARK HUBBARD AT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. (800) 234-6222 EXT 187. DATE: 1/8/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22729

AFC-2031 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/1/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94225 B3268475C GMP521413D1O 1413 ODD 52 211-130-02-00 AARON W. COKE AND APRIL L. COKE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2009 04/03/2009 2009-0168056 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $10343.31 94227 B4041865H GMO503233BE 3233 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 ENRIQUE MACIAS AND JANETH MACIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2012 09/06/2012 2012-0536027 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $18719.77 94228 B0407375H GMP691145A1Z 1145 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 MILTON RIVERA AND LANONA E. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292514 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $22055.83 94229 B0407565H GMP691146A1Z 1146 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 MILTON RIVERA AND LANONA E. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292516 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $21007.58 94230 B0409935H GMP691416A1Z 1416 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 JOHN B. AGAPAY AND GLENDA P. AGAPAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2013 07/02/2013 2013-0414473 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $24003.80 94231 B0419095S GMP701210A1Z 1210 ANNUAL 70 211-131-10-00 JEFFREY J. GREEN A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/14/2013 12/05/2013 2013-0706536 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $15514.02 94232 B0426415H GMP692121A1O 2121 ODD 69 211-131-07-00 JONATHAN E. PAXTON AND ISABEL RAE E. ACEBUCHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/05/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152158 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $19338.69 94233 B0433145H GMO502245EO 2245 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 DARA BRAUN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2014 08/21/2014 2014-0359668 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $26872.41 94234 B0442665A GMP592228AZ 2228 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 DONALD E. AMI AND HOLLY L. HALSEY-AMI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141422 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $25719.69 94235 B0452575C GMO522131D1O 1237 ANNUAL 58 211-130-02-00 MELVIN L. WOOD A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491089 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $18440.25 94236 B0465175S GMP683146BE 3146 EVEN 68 211-131-07-00 MICHAEL L. ARNOLD A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2016 05/12/2016 2016-0228466 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $20800.94 94237 B0474165S GMP651117B1Z 1117 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY L. KEMPSHALL AND SHERYL L. CHANDLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0535925 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $30957.40 94238 B0490355C GMP651310B1O 1310 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 LAMBERTO L. DE LEON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377004 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $22672.41 94239 B0495405S GMP651403D1Z 1403 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 ROBYN MARIE CZURI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2017 11/30/2017 2017-0555172 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $23226.47 94240 B0492545H GMO513422BZ 3422 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 TERRY DURST A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2017 09/28/2017 2017-0445086 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $42249.23 94242 B0497315H GMP662323B1Z 2323 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 JAMES T. JORDAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2017 01/11/2018 2018-0011753 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $37125.39 94243 B0499555H GMP651305B1Z 1305 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 ERIC HOLMES AND TIMOTEA HOLMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2018 03/01/2018 2018-0079874 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $25570.77 94244 B0488605H GMP662412D1E 2412 EVEN 66 211-131-13-00 LIBERTY WILLIAMS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2017 07/13/2017 2017-0315392 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $16686.85 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT MARK HUBBARD AT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. (800) 234-6222 EXT 187. DATE: 1/8/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22728

T.S. No.: 2018-02210-CA A.P.N.: 215-640-52-00 Property Address: 6618 Vireo Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gary Joseph Buffini, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/18/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0502684 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/14/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 459,488.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6618 Vireo Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011 A.P.N.: 215-640-52-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 459,488.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02210-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 3, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22723

T.S. No.: CR18-1085 A.P.N.: 150-242-24-00 Order No.: 18-220252 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/15/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: AT REMOLDELING, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC Recorded 5/18/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0202916 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 9/28/2018 in Book Page , as Instrument No. 20180406516 of said Official Records. Date of Sale: 2/11/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $65,517.70 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 424 GRANT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844/477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case CR18-1085. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Date: 1/03/2019 COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC 4952 WARNER AVENUE #105 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92649 PHONE #: (714) 846-6634 FAX #: (714) 846-8720 TRUSTEE’S SALE LINE (844) 477-7869 Sales Website: www.stoxposting.com ROSIE GOMEZ COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC., TRUSTEE DIVISION STOX 915528 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22712

T.S. No. 073905-CA APN: 165-415-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/1/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/25/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0625513, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARYANN STANCO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 533 OF COSTA SERENA UNIT NO. 5, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7220, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 29, 1972. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3560 SANTA MARIA STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $200,143.15 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073905-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915388 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22711

Trustee Sale No. 18-006019 TSG# DS7300-18001996 APN# 208-181-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/17/05. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/08/19 at 10:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Shande Carpenter, an unmarried woman, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 08/22/05 in Instrument No. 2005-0720901 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 2142 TWAIN AVENUE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,424,661.02 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 18-006019. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: December 18, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0345845 To: COAST NEWS 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019 CN 22710

APN: 122-540-24-00 TS No: CA08000845-18-1-FT TO No: 18-0002275 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 17, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On February 15, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 24, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0279405, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by RICHARD A NOLL, AND RENEE M NOLL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5530 NANDAY COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $592,203.82 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000845-18-1-FT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 28, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000845-18-1-FT 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 54682, Pub Dates: 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22709

AFC-2023 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/8/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT: 92208 22818DE CSR22818DE 228 18 214-010-094-00 SANDI A. WILSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5486.09 92209 11139CO CSR11139CO 111 39 214-010-094-00 MICHAEL A. LOPEZ AND BLANCA A. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4835.28 92210 30423CO CSR30423CO 304 23 214-010-094-00 DAVID P. HATTMAN AND IRENE A. HATTMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4996.43 92211 22320CZ CSR22320CZ 223 20 214-010-094-00 HARRY I. PAYNE AND BONNIE J. PAYNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5122.64 92212 12237BZ CSR12237BZ 122 37 214-010-094-00 PAUL N. VAIL AND MARY C. VAIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5351.52 92214 20738AE CSR20738AE 207 38 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM A. ELDER SR. AND MARIA LOURDES ELDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5025.68 92215 12044DO CSR12044DO 120 44 214-010-094-00 HENRY C. ELASEQUE AND MARIA A. ELASEQUE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4289.03 92216 30440CO CSR30440CO 304 40 214-010-094-00 MICHAEL ALEXANDER AND LADY KRISTIA ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4172.92 92217 32901AZ CSR32901AZ 329 01 214-010-094-00 A. DELORES SWANSON A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7153.11 92218 22018DO CSR22018DO 220 18 214-010-094-00 GREGORY K. CARRUTHERS AND LINELL A. CARRUTHERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4803.02 92219 11109CZ CSR11109CZ 111 09 214-010-094-00 PROCESO V. MATURAN AND LUISA T. MATURAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6129.73 92220 32324CE CSR32324CE 323 24 214-010-094-00 CRAIG J. PRESTININZI AND JUDY J. PRESTININZI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5050.57 92221 31245AE CSR31245AE 312 45 214-010-094-00 FRANCISCO E. FERNANDEZ AND MARIA A. FERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5895.49 92222 11606CO CSR11606CO 116 06 214-010-094-00 CARLOS MADRID AND CHRISTINA B. MADRID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5441.75 92225 22023DE CSR22023DE 220 23 214-010-094-00 W. LOUIS MCDONALD A SINGLE MAN 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4574.97 92226 10808DE CSR10808DE 108 08 214-010-094-00 THELMO P. SALONGA AND AGNES A. SALONGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4510.59 92227 13204DE CSR13204DE 132 04 214-010-094-00 JOSEPH R. MAAHS AND LESLIE K. MAAHS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4665.19 92228 30710AZ CSR30710AZ 307 10 214-010-094-00 GERALD M. RIGA TRUSTEE AND MARGERY A. RIGA TRUSTEE OF THE RESTATED GERALD M. AND MARGERY A. RIGA TRUST (A REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST) DATED DEC. 11 1996 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5286.26 92229 22039DE CSR22039DE 220 39 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM K. CARRUTHERS AND NADINE E. CARRUTHERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5322.19 92230 31024BZ CSR31024BZ 310 24 214-010-094-00 CATHERINE S. WHATLEY SOLE OWNER 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6011.22 92231 12847DO CSR12847DO 128 47 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM A. MARX AND DIANE STEIDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4705.08 92233 12421AE CSR12421AE 124 21 214-010-094-00 E LORELEI MOONEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5966.57 92234 11748BO CSR11748BO 117 48 214-010-094-00 RICHARD C. CURTIS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND DAISY M. OCHART AN UNMARRIED WOAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4791.45 92235 20937CE CSR20937CE 209 37 214-010-094-00 MATTHEW J. BLACH A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4051.96 92236 31216AO CSR31216AO 312 16 214-010-094-00 RALPH E. HURT AND JOANN SUNDEEN-HURT TRUSTEES OF THE HURT FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 2 1987 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6680.46 92237 22412AE CSR22412AE 224 12 214-010-094-00 MICHELLE DIANE WILLIAMS-DIGGS A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5944.14 92238 20645AE CSR20645AE 206 45 214-010-094-00 ARMAND L. MCKENNA AND K. MINNETTE MCKENNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5952.87 92239 32352CZ CSR32352CZ 323 52 214-010-094-00 RICHARD A. WHATLEY A SINGLE MAN A SOLEN AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5926.74 92240 11508CO CSR11508CO 115 08 214-010-094-00 LIHUE JASPER JR. (WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS LIHUE JSAPER JR.) TRUSTEE AND ODESSA H. JASPER TRUSTEE OF THE JASPER 1994 FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 8 1994 AND FIRST AMENDMENT DATED JANUARY 25 1995 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4992.43 92241 11452BE CSR11452BE 114 52 214-010-094-00 NATLIETH D. SMITH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4870.02 92242 21323AZ CSR21323AZ 213 23 214-010-094-00 MARY ANN TITCOMB A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5881.39 92243 13135DZ CSR13135DZ 131 35 214-010-094-00 M. DOLORES SIPPLE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND JOANNE A. MURRAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5957.50 92244 20216BZ CSR20216BZ 202 16 214-010-094-00 GILBERT R. BRELAND AND ANGELA M. BRELAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5981.32 92245 21042BO CSR21042BO 210 42 214-010-094-00 MARK A. LARSON AND MARY T. LARSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5275.20 92246 32005DE CSR32005DE 320 05 214-010-094-00 LUIS A. DUARTE AND SYLVIA DUARTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4685.15 92247 11051BE CSR11051BE 110 51 214-010-094-00 CARL ALVARADO AND BRENDA A. ALVARADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5392.93 92248 13241DZ CSR13241DZ 132 41 214-010-094-00 SUSAN R. BACON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5808.57 92249 22647AE CSR22647AE 226 47 214-010-094-00 FRANKLIN E. BEEMAN AND BETTYE JO BEEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6209.06 92250 31442BE CSR31442BE 314 42 214-010-094-00 CHARLES E. LAGASSE AND ELISA M. LAGASSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5060.65 92251 32102CE CSR32102CE 321 02 214-010-094-00 ROLAN R. PUNZALAN AND MARY ANN L. NERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4756.33 92252 22202BZ CSR22202BZ 222 02 214-010-094-00 CHARLES H. AVERY SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF CHARLES H. AND RENEE AVERY TRUST OF FEB 18 1995 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6726.00 92253 21137CO CSR21137CO 211 37 214-010-094-00 JESSICENA JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND CARRIE CARR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4685.51 92254 30711AO CSR30711AO 307 11 214-010-094-00 SCOTT J. MAYER AND BRENDA A. MAYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6240.13 92255 12825DO CSR12825DO 128 25 214-010-094-00 RAMON R. CALUBAQUIB AND EVELYN L. CALUBAQUIB HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4705.08 92256 31846AZ CSR31846AZ 318 46 214-010-094-00 DOROTHY A. CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6882.65 92257 21735BZ CSR21735BZ 217 35 214-010-094-00 JOAN L. MCCLURE TRUSTEE OF THE MCCLURE 1998 TRUST DATED MARCH 30 1998 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6525.88 92258 22141CO CSR22141CO 221 41 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM E. TOWNSEND AND IRENE B. TOWNSEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4625.30 92259 10851DE CSR10851DE 108 51 214-010-094-00 GLENN HARPER AND ANQUINET HARPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4786.53 92260 21017BZ CSR21017BZ 210 17 214-010-094-00 DANIEL E. MACGIBBON 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6088.08 92261 31217AZ CSR31217AZ 312 17 214-010-094-00 JUSTIN MORGAN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7331.18 92262 22434AZ CSR22434AZ 224 34 214-010-094-00 LAWRENCE A. FAJARDO AND BENTE FAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7466.26 92263 20306CO CSR20306CO 203 06 214-010-094-00 DAVID A. WHITE AND SUSAN MARIE WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4688.92 92264 20451CE CSR20451CE 204 51 214-010-094-00 TIMESHARE SOLUTIONS INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4782.69 92265 12801DZ CSR12801DZ 128 01 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM H. BARKOW A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5862.78 92266 12345CO CSR12345CO 123 45 214-010-094-00 MARC A. SAVOY AND CHRISTINA C. SAVOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5278.67 92267 21002BZ CSR21002BZ 210 02 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. POSIK AND DEEANN M. ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6078.01 92268 21441BO CSR21441BO 214 41 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. PEPIN AND NANCY S. PEPIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5028.88 92269 31743BE CSR31743BE 317 43 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. PEPIN AND NANCY S. PEPIN HUSBAND AND WIFE ASJOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5028.89 92270 11051BO CSR11051BO 110 51 214-010-094-00 JOANN M. JEFFRIES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4900.40 92271 12709AZ CSR12709AZ 127 09 214-010-094-00 MARY ANN W. RIDDLE TRUSTEE OF THE MARY ANN W. RIDDLE FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 15 1991 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7392.27 92272 11304AO CSR11304AO 113 04 214-010-094-00 INGRID E. TRENKLE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5660.95 92273 12321CE CSR12321CE 123 21 214-010-094-00 KATHERINE STIPE-THOMAS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4802.52 92274 11506CO CSR11506CO 115 06 214-010-094-00 CARL J. SHIDELER AND JANINE E. SHIDELER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4763.02 92275 10339CE CSR10339CE 103 39 214-010-094-00 JAMES A. SMITH TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES A. SMITH AND MARY M. SMITH FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST U/A DATED OCTOBER 10 1991 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4719.29 92276 31139CO CSR31139CO 311 39 214-010-094-00 JAMES A. SMITH SURVIVOR TRUSTEE FO THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE SMITH FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCT 10 1991 AND AS AMENDED DATED APRIL 28 1998 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4802.52 92277 21042BE CSR21042BE 210 42 214-010-094-00 WALTER P. MAJESKI AND TERESA L. MAJESKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4828.35 92279 12047DE CSR12047DE 120 47 214-010-094-00 JAMES P. FUNGE A SINGLE MAN 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4115.66 92280 11001BE CSR11001BE 110 01 214-010-094-00 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4145.92 92281 30406CO CSR30406CO 304 06 214-010-094-00 SOLOMON KNOTEN III AND LATOYA BOSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4425.29 92282 12120CE CSR12120CE 121 20 214-010-094-00 LORRAINE M. DONATO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5265.95 92283 11301AO CSR11301AO 113 01 214-010-094-00 ROGER MORAN AN INDIVDUAL 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5970.57 92284 20606AO CSR20606AO 206 06 214-010-094-00 INGRID E. TRENKLE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5034.89 92285 22319CO CSR22319CO 223 19 214-010-094-00 PLAS C. SALVADOR AND ANITA T. SALVADOR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AND FLORITA S. TUMANENG AND UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4100.18 92286 13325AZ CSR13325AZ 133 25 214-010-094-00 ALICE F. RILEY A WIDOW 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $8325.02 92287 22514AZ CSR22514AZ 225 14 214-010-094-00 STANLEY W. ARMSTRONG AND ANN MARIE ARMSTRONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7007.71 92288 20804DO CSR20804DO 208 04 214-010-094-00 GOLDIE E. MENCEL A WIDOW 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5208.55 92289 12243BE CSR12243BE 122 43 214-010-094-00 NICHOLAS S. AICHELE AND JOAN C. AICHELE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5319.27 92290 11044BE CSR11044BE 110 44 214-010-094-00 REIGH C. CALPITO AND CAROLINE G. CALPITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4838.22 92291 23223DZ CSR23223DZ 232 23 214-010-094-00 KAREN G. PETERS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5892.56 92292 31118CE CSR31118CE 311 18 214-010-094-00 SABER H. NEJAD A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5270.07 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, ATTN: MARK HUBBARD AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 187 Date: 1/3/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22708

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007753361 Title Order No.: TSG1807-CA-3436807 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/26/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0738897 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RICHARD KENNEDY HART, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/11/2019 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1224 ORPHEUS AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 254-382-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $670,444.97. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007753361. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/31/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4680493 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019 CN 22707

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00003622-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Cristina Zacarias Juan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Maria Cristina Zacarias Juan; change to proposed name: Maria Cristina Zacarias Castañeda; b. Present name: Domingo Yadiel Juan Zacarias; change to proposed name: Joel Domingo Juan Zacarias. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEAR-ING: On March 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 22, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22817

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00065200-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brittani Lynn Gurwitt and Jonathan Gurwitt on behalf of Bowen Brent Gurwitt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Bowen Brent Gurwitt; change to proposed name: Bo Brent Gurwitt. THE COURT ORDERS that all per-sons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEAR-ING: On March 05, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 27, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22816

FIRST AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GEORGE BERNARD MARA [IMAGED] Case# 37-2018-00039251-PR-LA-CTL ROA#19 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of George Bernard Mara. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Neil Garriepy, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Neil Garriepy, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 13, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael D. Iverson, 38975 Sky Canyon Dr. Ste 207, Murrieta CA 92563 Telephone: 951.506.0831 01/25/19, 02/01/19, 02/08/19 CN 22810

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on February 7, 2019 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Steven Podrouzek Boxes Steven Douglas Podrouzek Boxes Zach Heidrich Misc. Household Goods Zachary Nathan Heidrich Misc. Household Goods Maritza Stenehjem Misc. Household Goods Mariza Stenehjem Misc. Household Goods Steve Valenti Misc. Household Goods Steven Anthony Valenti Misc. Household Goods Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Goods Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Goods Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22808

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on February 7th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Anthony D Dorgan Misc. Household Goods Justin Sliver Misc. Household Goods Justin Bernard Sliver Misc. Household Goods Minh Ly Misc. Household Goods Minh Quoc Ly Misc. Household Goods Robert L Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Malachi L Palmer Misc. Household Goods Malachi Leigh Palmer Harvey Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22807

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on February 7th, 2019 at 11:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Kitty A Perrine Misc. Household Goods Kitty Anne Perrine Misc. Household Goods Matt Davis Misc. Household Goods Matthew Ashley Davis Misc. Household Goods Bei Kimco Magnetics Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22806

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on February 7th, 2019 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Monique Gonzalez Classic Car— Misc. Household Goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car–Misc. Household Goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Classic Car–Misc. Household Goods Leonel Vega Misc. Household Goods Lachelle Carter Misc. Household Goods Lachelle Ruth Carter Misc. Household Goods Merle Avis Hildebrand Misc. Household Goods Taresa Meno Easley Misc. Household Goods Naomi Kropf Misc. Household GoodsNaomi M. Kropf Misc. Household Goods Robert Leo McHale Misc. Household Goods Karen Morales Misc. Household Goods Maria Pedroza Misc. Household Goods Maria Cristina Pedroza Misc. Household Goods Johnny Martinez Misc. Household Goods James Tenger Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22805

STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF REAL ESTATE NOTICE TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR (Consumer Recovery Account Claim) TO: Kelley Louise Zaun, REB #01081867 NOTICE: Based upon a judgment or criminal restitution order entered against you in favor of Gilbert J. Alvarado application for payment from the Consumer Recovery Account of the Real Estate Fund is being made to the Department of Real Estate. If payment is made from the Consumer Recovery Account, all licenses and license rights that you have under the Real Estate Law will be automatically suspended on the date of payment and cannot be reinstated until the Consumer Recovery Account has been reimbursed for the amount paid plus interest at the prevailing rate. If you wish to contest payment by the Real Estate Commissioner, you must file a written response to the application addressed to the Department of Real Estate at: Department of Real Estate Consumer Recovery Account Unit PO Box 137007 Sacramento CA 95813-7007 Within 30 days after mailing, delivery, or publication of this notice, and mail or delivery of that response to the claimant. If you fail to do so, you will have waived your right to present your objections to payment. Proof of Service by Publication. NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: Kelley Louise Zaun; You are served as an individual, Judgment Debtor. 01/25/19, 02/01/19, CN 22803

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00033751-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JADE LEANNE GRAVES-JONES; JOHN GRAVES, AND DOES 1 THRU 25, INCLUSIVE. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): IGNACIO ROMAN NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, CENTRAL BRANCH – HALL OF JUSTICE 330 W. BROADWAY, SAN DIEGO CA 92101. OVER $25,000.00 .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James E. Swingley, Esq., 2727 Camino Del Rio South #211 San Diego CA 92108 Telephone: 619.543.0783 Date: 07/10/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by V. Contreras, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22802

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KURT ANDREW SIMONSON [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00002058-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kurt Andrew Simonson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jay Simonson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jay Simonson, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq., 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3, Carlsbad CA 92008

Telephone: 760.729.2774 01/25/19, 02/01/19, 02/08/19 CN 22777

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL EUGENE JONES [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00002453-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael Eugene Jones. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Vicki A. Stalker, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Vicki A. Stalker, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Meridith J. Mitchellweiler 980 Montecito Dr., Ste 101 Corona CA 92879

Telephone: 951.549.7924 01/25/19, 02/01/19, 02/08/19 CN 22776

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DENNIS NOBEL DUDEK, aka DENNIS N. DUDEK, aka DENNIS DUDEK [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00001979-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Dennis Nobel Dudek, aka Dennis N. Dudek, aka Dennis Dudek. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Naomi R. Long, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Naomi R. Long, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra L. Leffler Streeter, 217 Civic Center Dr. Ste 10, Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945-9353 01/25/19, 02/01/19, 02/08/19 CN 22775

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00065218-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sandra Desiree Johansen aka Sandra Desire Johansen filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sandra Desiree Johansen aka Sandra Desire Johansen; change to proposed name: Desiree V Johansen. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Dec 27, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/18 CN 22767

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 2-02-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 127 Marshal Parker 1/18, 1/25/19 CNS-3212475# CN 22757

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JENSEN CASE # 37-2017-00027546-PR-PW-CTL ROA#81 REPORT OF SALE AND PETITION FOR ORDER CONFIRMING SALE OF REAL PROPERTY A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb. 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego, CA 92101 Central Probate Division. Petitioner JODIE JENSEN is the personal representative of the estate of the decedent, conservatee, or minor and requests a court order. Description of property sold: a. Interest sold 100%, d. Street address and location: 5148 Bella Collina St., Oceanside CA 92056. E. Legal description is affixed as Attachment 2e. Appraisal: a. Date of death of decedent or appointment of conservator or guardian: 05/04/2017; b. Appraised value at above date: $725,000.00; c. Reappraised value within one year before the hearing $725,000.00; d. Appraisal or reappraisal value by probate referee has been filed. Manner and terms of sale: a. Name of purchaser and manner of vesting title: PAULETTE FARQUHAR.; C. Sale was private on 01/23/2019; d. Amount bid $680,000.0 Deposit $10,000 E. Payment Credit. Commission b. A Written exclusive contract for commission was entered into with CHICK BUFFA OF HOME SMART REALTY, DRE LIC. # 00696936; C. Purchaser was procured by JULIE CHAO, DRE LIC# 01014702 a licensed real estate broker who is not buying for his or her account; d. Commission is to be divided as follows: 5 PERCENT TO BE DIVIDED EQUALLY. Bond a. Amount before sale: NONE, b. Additional amount needed: NONE. C. Proceeds are to be deposited in a blocked account. Receipts will be filed. UNION BANK located at 669 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. Notice of Sale a. Published as permitted by Probate Code section 10301 ($5,000 or less) Notice of Hearing a. Special devisee: (3) Written notice will be given; B. Special notice: (3) Required written notice will be given; c. Personal representative, conservator of the estate, or guardian of the estate: (1) Petitioner (consent or notice not required). Reason for sale a. Necessary to pay (1) debts; (2) devise; (4) expenses of administration; (5) taxes. b. The sale is to the advantage of the estate and in the best interest of the interested persons. Formula for overbids a. Original bid: $680,000.00; b. 10% of first $10,000 of original bid: $1,000.00; c. 5% of (original bid minus $10,000): $33,750.00; d. Minimum overbid (a+b+c): $714,750.00. Overbid Required amount of first overbid $714,750.00 Petitioner’s efforts to obtain the highest and best price reasonable attainable for the property were are follows: Property was listed on MLS; realtor had multiple open houses. Date: 01/07/2019 S/Rachel Vrana, Attorney Declared under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct. Date: 01/07/2019 S/Jodie Jensen, Estate Admin. Petitioner ATTACHMENT “2e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION The property is situated in the State of California, County of San Diego, City of Oceanside, described as follows: Lot 58 of Mission Santa Fe Parcel 4-Unit 1, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 12370, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 12, 1989. This deed is made and accepted upon the covenants, conditions and restrictions set forth in the declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions recorded May 12, 1989 as Documents 89-252897 and amended and restated by instrument recorded January 29, 1991 as File No. 91-0041168, both of official records in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, California and any amendments thereto, all of which are incorporated herein by reference so said declaration with the same effect as though fully set forth herein. APN: 158-563-24-00 Commonly known as: 5148 Bella Collina Street, Oceanside CA 92056 ATTACHMENT “4e” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Buyer is obtaining a loan in the amount of $388,600.00 and will be providing the remaining balance of $281,400.00 in the form of cash to be deposited in escrow along with the previously deposited $10,000.00. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, JD (CSBN 153556), Attorney at Law, APC, 950 Boardwalk, Ste 304, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.634.2403 01/18/19, 01/25/19, 02/01/19 CN 22748

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00000274-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrew Layton Howerton filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Andrew Layton Howerton; change to proposed name: Ellis Layden Bryant. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 05, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 03, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22739

OFFICE OF SISKIYOU COUNTY COUNSEL Dennis Tanabe, Deputy County Counsel SBN 114432 205 Lane St. Yreka, CA 96097 Superior Court of California County of Siskiyou 311 Fourth St. Yreka, CA 96097 Branch: Juvenile Case Number: SCJVSQ 17-51830 Case Name: In re ERIC PADILLA CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294 1. To David Narranjo and anyone claiming to be a parent of Eric Padilla, born on November 7, 2016, at Fairchild Medical Center, Yreka, CA. 2. A hearing will be held on February 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. TBA, located at the court address above. 3. At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present. Date: December 26, 2018 Clerk, Renee Mccanna Crane, by Erinn Fisher, Deputy 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001402 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast Concrete Pumping San Diego CA. Located at: 1126 Arcadia Rd. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 131, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jack Travis Shomaker, 1126 Arcadia Rd. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2005 S/Jack Travis Shomaker 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001578 Filed: Jan 17, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. USA Outlets. Located at: 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Globetrotters Inc, 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rigoberto Antonio Moreno Henriquez 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000540 Filed: Jan 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triumph Escondido. Located at: 1220 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Motalia Inc, 1220 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Balz Renggli 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000913 Filed: Jan 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rental Xperts. Located at: 533 2nd St. #110, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 859 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diana Valin, 859 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2009 S/Diana Valin 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001300 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Anthony R. Carr Global Health Initiative. Located at: 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #1-30, Rancho Santa Fe CA San Diego 92067. Mailing Address: PO Box 9531, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony R. Carr, 16236 San Dieguito Rd. #1-30, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony R Carr 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001173 Filed: Jan 14, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tempus Pecunia. Located at: 755 Cordova St., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4405 LLC, 755 Cordova St., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2019 S/Chris Russell 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000164 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T B R Enterprise. Located at: 1315 Ramona St., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis William Ross, 1315 Ramona St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2019 S/Travis William Ross 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001404 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Speak Your Truth Inc. Located at: 327 Via Julita, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Speak Your Truth Inc, 327 Via Julita, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2012 S/Colette A Carlson 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22799

Statement of Withdrawal from Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2019-9001265 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Hands House Cleaning. The Original Statement of This Fictitious Business Was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/27/2018 and assigned File #2018-9024601. Located at: 1460 Via Terrasa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Martha Verdugo Roblero, 1460 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024. Partner Name S/Martha Verdugo Robiero, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001266 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Hands House Cleaning. Located at: 1460 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maricela Verdugo Robiero, 1460 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Maricela Verdugo Robiero 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001373 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santa Fe Residential Roofing LLC. Located at: 13063 Caminito Pointe Del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Santa Fe Residential Roofing LLC, 13063 Caminito Pointe Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2019 S/Stephen Waggoner 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028578 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego ENT. Located at: 7813 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marsha Reuther MD Inc, 7813 Camino Noguera, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marsha Reuther 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001600 Filed: Jan 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sampson California Realty. Located at: 11018 W. Ocean Air Dr. #368, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: 655 Roldofo Dr. #124-192, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph A. Sampson Inc, 11018 W. Ocean Air Dr. #368, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/03/2010 S/Joseph A Sampson 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001327 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock Creations. Located at: 5211 Don Ricardo Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Allen Lorkovic, 5211 Don Ricardo Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Allen Lorkovic 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22793

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001738 Filed: Jan 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Ranch Real Estate. Located at: 3606 Ocean Ranch Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bella Vida Realty Group Inc, 3606 Ocean Ranch Blvd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terisa Sowul 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001293 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Native Ground Media. Located at: 13448 Appalachian Wy., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brady James Ferdig, 13448 Appalachian Wy., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Brady James Fredig 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000761 Filed: Jan 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Micaela Malmi Photography. Located at: 1615 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anna Micaela Malmi Lowery, 1615 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Anna Micaela Malmi Lowery 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000246 Filed: Jan 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lettuce Explain. Located at: 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Ann Shaughnessy, 749 Teaberry St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Tammy Harper, 11937 Acacia Glen Ct., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Kelly Ann Shaughnessy 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001444 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Howes Weiler Landy. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Howes, Weiler and Associates, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #217, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Mel Landy 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001484 Filed: Jan 17, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gallery Services dba; B. Artrageous! Located at: 427 Naiad St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Elliott Markoff, 427 Naiad St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Barbara Lynn Markoff, 427 Naiad St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/30/1981 S/Robert Elliott Markoff 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001734 Filed: Jan 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Easy Day Hemp. Located at: 600 B St. #300, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irishman Management LLC, 600 B St. #300, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2019 S/Jason Higgins 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000452 Filed: Jan 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dungeness Holding Company. Located at: 1011 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Thomas Lea, 1011 Guildford Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Matthew Thomas Lea 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001412 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DRD Concrete Pumping Solutions. Located at: 1342 Cornish Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Robert DeYoung, 1342 Cornish Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/16/2019 S/David Robert DeYoung 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001558 Filed: Jan 17, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dorothys Military Shop. Located at: 213 N. Tremont St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sunshine Rentals Inc, 213 N. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1980 S/Jerry H Alexander Jr 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22783

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001591 Filed: Jan 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Animal Hospital. Located at: 2584 El Camino Real #A1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evans Mobile Veterinary Care, 434 N. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Evans 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22782

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001380 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Civil Affairs Consulting. Located at: 1640 Brady Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Marie Garrod, 1640 Brady Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2018 S/Laura Marie Garrod 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001276 Filed: Jan 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Party. Located at: 1326 Pacific Beach Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kramer Surf LLC, 1326 Pacific Beach Dr., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/23/2018 S/Christopher Kramer 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001641 Filed: Jan 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B and Z Processing. Located at: 1457 Chert Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Susan Robbins, 1457 Chert Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melissa Susan Robbins 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22779

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001447 Filed: Jan 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aimhigh. Located at: 5370 El Arbol Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Marie Shipley, 5370 El Arbol Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/07/2003 S/Amy Marie Shipley 01/25, 02/01, 02/08, 02/15/19 CN 22778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9001111 Filed: Jan 14, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zah Zah Bug Designs. Located at: 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1035 E. Vista Wy. #212, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Candice Marie Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Jason David Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Candice Marie Lee 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000635 Filed: Jan 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VVR Marketing. Located at: 4057 Marlborough Ave. #14, San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lytori Annette Medina McPherson, 4057 Marlborough Ave. #14, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2019 S/Lytori Annette Medina McPherson 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000749 Filed: Jan 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. URBN STEEZE. Located at: 1116 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: 3216 Mission Ave. #146, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Isaac Cruz Granados, 3216 Mission Ave. #146, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Isaac Cruz Granados 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000923 Filed: Jan 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Affordable Spay & Neuter Clinic; B. Healing Paws; C. North Park Pet Clinic. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2017 S/Alia Henderson 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22763

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000735 Filed: Jan 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Samusco Electric. Located at: 27010 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eco Park Inc, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2019 S/Sang Hoon Park 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000829 Filed: Jan 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RREVELIO. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #629, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vintmil LLC, 1106 2nd St. #629, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Timothy Drover 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9028543 Filed: Nov 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inland Debt Management. Located at: 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WY Laramie 82001. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Praying Hands Inc, 1910 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne WY 82001. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2018 S/Steven Vanderhei 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000933 Filed: Jan 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goodkind Properties. Located at: 625-A South Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #146, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robyn Lee Goodkind, 2180 Foster St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2005 S/Robyn Lee Goodkind 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000632 Filed: Jan 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Filipino American Cultural Organization; B. FACO. Located at: 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Filipino American Cultural Organization, 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2013 S/Dori D Harris 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000725 Filed: Jan 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dimeff Law Office. Located at: 999 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carl L Dimeff, 999 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1990 S/Carl L Dimeff 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000473 Filed: Jan 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conaco Business Consulting Services. Located at: 711 Costa Del Sur, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerardo Cona, 711 Costa Del Sur, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gerardo Cona 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000595 Filed: Jan 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Affordable Estate Planning Legal Services. Located at: 999 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carl L Dimeff, 999 Eolus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1990 S/Carl L Dimeff 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000628 Filed: Jan 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bucanero USA; B. Cerveceria Bucanero. Located at: 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Soltura LLC, 312 N. Rios Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martin J Wadley 01/18, 01/25, 02/01, 02/08/19 CN 22749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000242 Filed: Jan 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wildflower. Located at: 3319 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooke Ann Maldonado, 3319 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooke Ann Maldonado 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030639 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Raven. Located at: 444 South Cedros Ave. #120, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Downum, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #384, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Downum 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030843 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Puppy Care Company. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-415, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine M Young, 6550 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine M Young 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031022 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Peru. Located at: 2805 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Johnatthan Pimentel, 2805 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Johnatthan Pimentel 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22735

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9031015 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Soulvine. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/31/2016 and assigned File #2016-014698. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. C2 Business Systems LLC, 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Heather Colette Conklin 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031837 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sojournalist Media. Located at: 4668 Coralwood Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Henderson Henry Hodgens III, 4668 Coralwood Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2018 S/Henderson Henry Hodgens III 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031562 Filed: Dec 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reilly Homes. Located at: 107 Taylor St. #C, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3036, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Edward Reilly, 107 Taylor St. #C, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas E Reilly 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031818 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza Cleaners. Located at: 252 N. El Camino Real #3, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan The Pham, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #166-P, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #166-P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dan The Pham 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000172 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Escondido; B. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Encinitas. Located at: 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moore Squared INC, 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathon L Moore 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031675 Filed: Dec 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Itzel’s Hemp. Located at: 5170 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Fleischer Hurley, 5170 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Kelly Fleischer Hurley 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000133 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow Your Biz Inc; B. San Diego ATM Group; C. Camhi Enterprises. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F-126, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grow Your Biz Inc, 270 N El Camino Real #F-126, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Jeremy Camhi 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000271 Filed: Jan 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Groundswell Landscaping. Located at: 826 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy. 101 #U48, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grounded Spaces Landscaping, 826 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Nathan Smith 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000163 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerbs Unlimited. Located at: 1730 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Austin William Gerber, 1730 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2019 S/Austin William Gerber 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000423 Filed: Jan 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom and Whiskey Brand. Located at: 7638 Sitio Del Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fawn Campbell Herbert, 7638 Sitio Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2019 S/Fawn Campbell Herbert 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9031814 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Europtics Inc; B. Europtics; C. Eyes On The World; D. S.D. Sunglasses & Optical. Located at: 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eyes On The World, 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/26/2018 S/Gary John Wischstadt 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22717

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9031810 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Europtics Inc. Located at: 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Douglas D’Amico, 333 Via Nancita, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/14/2016 and assigned File #2016-029315. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Europtics Inc, 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Douglas D’Amico 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000134 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZN Partners. Located at: 682 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bart M Smith Architect A Professional Corporation, 682 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/31/1991 S/Bart M Smith 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000166 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Glass Inc. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #115, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Del Mar Glass Inc, 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #115, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2003 S/Thomas Dean Furrh 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031205 Filed: Dec 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carrie Bailey & Associates. Located at: 6658 Belle Haven Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Baker & Associates Inc, 6658 Belle Haven Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2010 S/Carrie Baker Bailey 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22713

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031356 Filed: Dec 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Art of Coaching Volleyball; B. The Art of Coaching. Located at: 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Total Sports LLC, 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Taras Liskevych, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031662 Filed: Dec 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Limo Service. Located at: 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2014 S/Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030737 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Poise; B. Elixirme Beauty. Located at: 334 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Farvital, USA Inc., 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hassan Dummar, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22703

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031293 Filed: Dec 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch All Trailer Washouts. Located at: 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Ryan Lake, 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Ryan Lake, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030736 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BrainSpores. Located at: 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Gilmore, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Stine Bergholtz, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/James Gilmore, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22700