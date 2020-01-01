Legal Notices, January 17, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY MANAGER DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) LEGISLATIVE CONSULTANTS CM RFP 2020-01 The City of Encinitas is soliciting proposals from qualified consulting firms to perform legislative consulting activities at the federal and state levels to support and advance the City’s current Legislative Priorities, in support of the City’s Strategic Plan. Consultants with a proven track record of successful lobbying with the federal and/or state legislative bodies, on behalf of coastal municipalities, with experience in railway, active transportation, and housing concerns are encouraged to apply. NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS The City of Encinitas is requesting interested consultants to submit a proposal as described in the Request for Proposal found on PlanetBids at the link located below. The City of Encinitas will receive proposals until Monday, February 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. COMPLETE RFP The website for this RFP and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. 01/17/2020 CN 24197

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to consider approving a Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan to construct a four-story mixed-use building with seven air-space condominiums consisting of six residential units and one commercial unit on a 0.21-acre site located at 786 Grand Avenue in the Village Center (VC) District of the Village and Barrio Master Plan and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: All of Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Block 50 of Carlsbad Townsite, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 535, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, May 2, 1888, excepting therefrom, the southwesterly 50 feet thereof Whereas, on October 16, 2019, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 to recommend approval of a Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan to construct a four-story mixed-use building with seven air-space condominiums consisting of six residential units and one commercial unit on a 0.21-acre site located at 786 Grand Avenue in the Village Center (VC) District of the Village and Barrio Master Plan and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that this project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment and is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to section 15332 (In-fill Development Projects) of the State CEQA guidelines. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after January 23, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Goff in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4643 or Jason.Goff@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Tentative Tract Map and Site Development Plan, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 2018-0008/SDP 2018-0010 (DEV2018-0055) CASE NAME: GRAND JEFFERSON PUBLISH: January 17, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/17/2020 CN 24196

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS TO PRODUCE AND SELL ENCINITAS JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM APPAREL RFP# EL 20-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) invites proposals: TO PRODUCE AND SELL ENCINITAS JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM APPAREL AT MOONLIGHT STATE BEACH LOCATED AT 400 B STREET ENCINITAS, CA The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to: PlanetBids. The City hereby notifies all potential Proposers that it will ensure that in any Agreement issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The City does not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Please visit www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24195

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO CIRCULATE RECALL PETITION TO THE HONORABLE Christopher Rodriguez pursuant to Section 11020, California Elections Code, the undersigned registered qualified voters of San Diego, Oceanside, District 2, in the State of California, hereby give notice that we are the proponents of a recall petition and that we intend to seek your recall and removal from the office of Councilmember in Oceanside, California, and to demand election of a successor in that office Council District 2. The grounds for the recall are as follows: Has conflict of interest as defined by the FPPC as his decision will have “a reasonable, foreseeable material financial effect of his real property interests” in the Morro Hills. Promoted North River Farms project on Social Media, before public hearing, eliminating his fair and impartial analysis of said project and his constituents concerns. Willingly put current and future constituents at safety risk by approving this development with unmitigated traffic conditions and inadequate evacuation. Deceived voters in 2018 election implying he was an active farmer in Sept 18, 2018 KOCT video, yet advised Oceanside City Attorney that his “Puerta de Lomas Exotic Farms has not conducted any agricultural sales in either 2018 or 2019 and the business had not earned any revenue ….” Tried to vote himself and other councilpersons a raise until community backlash forced his removing this agenda item. The printed names, signatures, and residence addresses of the proponents are as follows:

Telephone number to contact proponents (760) 818-6028. The original notice and proof of service will be filed with the City Clerk. Elections Code section 11023. (a) Within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, the officer sought to be recalled may file with the elections official, or in the case of a state officer, the Secretary of State, an answer, in not more than 200 words, to the statement of the proponents. (b) If an answer is filed, the officer shall, within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, also serve a copy of it, by personal delivery or by certified mail, on one of the proponents named in the notice of intention. (c) The answer shall be signed and shall be accompanied by the printed name and business or residence address of the officer sought to be recalled. 01/17/2020 CN 24188

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4320-40 Title Order No. 00117836-993-SD2 APN 188-160-54 TRA No. 94075 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/15/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/07/2020 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 06/28/2016 as Document No. 2016-0319613 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: DUFFY WOOD L.L.C., a Nevada limited liability company, as Trustor, in favor of PACIFIC COAST REALTY CAPITAL, LLC, a California limited liability company, as a co-lender as to an undivided 12.8948% interest, and as administrative agent, ROGER J. BROWN, Trustee of the IMOJIM 401K PLAN as a co-lender as to an undivided 50.0000% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY, cfbo Philip H. Aronoff IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 13.1579% interest, IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Cheryl L. Sukenik IRA as a co-lender as to an undivided 11.8947% interest, and IRA SERVICES TRUST COMPANY cfbo Howard J. Sukenik, IRA as a co¬lender as to an undivided 12.0526% interest, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL B OF CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED MAY 3, 2007 AS FILE NO. 2007-0304090 OFFICIAL RECORDS, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, SECTION 5 AND THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THAT PORTION OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING WITHIN THE WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5, AS SHOWN ON LICENSED SURVEY MAP NO. 455, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, AND THAT PORTION OF THE EAST 40 ACRES OF THE WEST 80 ACRES OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE NORTHERLY 5/8THS THEREOF, ALL IN TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 1 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF. EXCEPTING THEREFROM: THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND THAT PORTION OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 LYING NORTHERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE. BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 1º 45’21” WEST 668.00 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER NORTH 89º44’22” EAST 379.78 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID WESTERLY 80 ACRES OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE THEREOF TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH 5/8THS OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID NORTH 5/8THS TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING ALSO THAT PORTION DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 5; THENCE EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 350.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 265.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES WESTERLY 244.00 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF LAND CONVEYED TO WILLIAM B. HOWE, JR., AND MARIAN S. Beneficiary Phone: (619) 540-5788 Beneficiary: Pacific Coast Realty Capital, LLC, et al., Attn: Debra E. Aronoff, Manager, 9984 Scripps Ranch Blvd., #133, San Diego, CA 92131 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 29220 Duffwood Lane, Valley Center, CA 92082. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4320-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $801,423.87 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 /Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 1/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4715648 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24193

BATCH: HELM-33 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by TAMARACK BEACH VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/7/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98888 502132 1502132 SELECT 204-124-50-32 CLARA HEMZO OR MARIA BEGHE TRUSTEES FOR CLARA HEMZO REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 28 1986 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $2341.30 98889 272130 1272130 SELECT 204-124-27-30 JOANNE R. BLASS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DIAN E. PRICE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $4418.90 98890 132129 1132129 SELECT 204-124-13-29 CARLYNE P. GRAVES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $4418.90 98891 402134 1402134 SELECT 204-124-40-34 MERLE ROBBOY AND CHRISTINE ROBBOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/14/2019 8/20/2019 2019-0353152 9/20/2019 2019-0414788 $2264.00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3200 CARLSBAD BLVD., CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELM MANAGEMENT COMPANY AT (619) 589-6222 EXT 121 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CN 24191

T.S. No. 084838-CA APN: 222-431-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/31/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/10/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/6/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0483838, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: LUCILLE IRENE DALIN SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DALIN FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 27, 1987, SUBJECT TO ITEM NO.8 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1227 LA CASA DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $488,111.51 Date: 1/7/2020 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923982 / 084838-CA 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020,

T.S. No. 19-57722 APN: 161-690-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TOMAS E. ENA AND MAILI PRITCHARD-ENA HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/25/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0341091, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 2/10/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $444,610.06 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 728 MOSAIC CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 161-690-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57722. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 1/7/2020 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 30855 Pub Dates 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24176

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NDSC File No. : 19-31016-BA-CA Title Order No. : 191088990-CA-VOI APN No. : 158-353-08-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/23/2004 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Alice Sanchez, a married woman as her sole and separate property, dated 11/23/2004 and recorded 11/23/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1111257 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, State of CA, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 10/03/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0441856 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 02/14/2020 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State and LOT 66 OF ORCHARD CREEK UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 9606, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MARCH 31,1980. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 425 Grape Street Oceanside, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $247,825.96 The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and/or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an “as is” condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 01/08/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 480-257-2444 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020, 01/31/2020 CPP#350057 CN 24175

T.S. No.: 2019-00110-CA A.P.N.: 212-200-02-00 Property Address: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: William Patrick Sparks, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 03/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0243868 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/28/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 509,264.61 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 212-200-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 509,264.61. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00110-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 28, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24158

T.S. No. 084712-CA APN: 222-420-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/25/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0508591, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROLANNE S LEE, A WIDOWED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1046 CIMA DR SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $106,780.35 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 084712-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923871 / 084712-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24156

AFC-2057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/31/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98976 0711RSZ 0721011 7B 11 299-242-07-11 ERIK RENE MATA 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4285.25 98977 3014R1Z 3071114 30G 14 299-242-30-14 CHANTILLAE N. SULLIVAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $6127.44 98978 1739BSZ 1731039 17C 39 299-242-17-39 GLORIA PUGA A WIDOW AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST AND MIGUEL L. GUZMAN AND YOLANDA M. GUZMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4668.39 98979 1404TSZ 1430004 14C 04 299-242-14-04 F. MARIE WEINER A WIDOW 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4668.39 98980 0119RSZ 0119RSZ 1A 19 299-242-01-19 CHARLES A. JOHNSON & DIANA C. JOHNSON HUSBAND & WIFE 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4747.84 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/3/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT OR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 189 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24155

AFC-2053 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/31/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98839 10334E 103AE34 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 34 537-572-26-34 REGINALD COLSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AND YVONNE HOWARD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $6179.57 98840 30536E 305AE36 305 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 537-572-64-36 CHARLES L. DAHLSTROM AND CHERYL A. DAHLSTROM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5253.09 98841 21224O CBR21224BO 212 ANNUAL 24 537-571-52-24 PAUL N. CALLANAN A MARRIED MAN AND PAMELA G. CALLANAN A MARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $4922.04 98842 20822Z 208CZ22 208 ANNUAL 22 537-570-48-22 EILEEN A. DE LA VEGA A WIDOW 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5803.67 98843 11322Z 113CZ22 113 ANNUAL 22 537-570-33-22 DALTON TRUST MARION D. DALTON AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UDT DATED SEPTEMBER 10 1984 WHERE IN JAMES A. DALTON AND MARION D. DALTON ARE TRUSTORS OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE THEREUNDER TRUSTEES ARE MICHAEL J. DALTON JANET L. DALTON KENNETH R. DALTON MICHELE A. DALTON 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5803.67 98844 21226Z 212BZ26 212 ANNUAL 26 537-570-52-26 STEVE PEYTON 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5882.67 98845 30319Z 303AZ19 303 ANNUAL 19 537-570-62-19 KENNETH F. FARE AND JEAN E. FARE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $7306.11 98846 10323E 103AE23 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 23 537-572-26-23 EUGENE R. SEMINARIO AND ESTHER L. SEMINARIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5050.72 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92118 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/3/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT OR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 189 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24154

T.S. No. 085302-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/14/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0194787, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $249,514.53 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085302-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923723 / 085302-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24149

T.S. No. 063822-CA APN: 105-481-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/29/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0615734, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARTHA AVILA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, AS MORE COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED EXHIBIT A The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 711 STONE POST RD FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028-1649 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,441,327.13 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063822-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION REF. NO. 063822-CA PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3, SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 979.97 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63917 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “C”; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND, LAST ABOVE REFERRED TO AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 16.28 FEET; AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “A”; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 60.77 FEET; NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55” A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREE 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58” A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST, 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 594.52 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST FROM SAID POINT “A”; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” EAST 386.51 FEET TO A CORNER IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO ELMER E. KNOCHE, ET UX RECORDED AUGUST 30, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 150246 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF KNOCHE’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 00 DEGREE 34’40” WEST 20.00 FEET; AND AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 146.98 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” WEST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 185.00 FEET TO A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “X”; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 333.14 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT ‘’X”, HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 219.53 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” EAST 380.00 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE 1ST ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD PURPOSES ONLY, OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT SAID POINT “C” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST 331.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE TO A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET NORTHERLY OF AND MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 52.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 19, 1890, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT POINT “A” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 60.77 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST, 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55”, A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREES 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58”, A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE EASTERLY IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST FROM SAID POINT “A” AND TO TERMINATE WESTERLY IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 674.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 490.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3, BEING ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 249.61 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND SOUTH 51 DEGREES 43’00” EAST 36.94 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 59’30” A DISTANCE OF 139.62 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST 331.02 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST, 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 16.28 FEET AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM ET UX RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 69.10 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION, IF ANY, LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 674.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. STOX 923713 / 063822-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24148

T.S. No. 19-58633 APN: 157-040-88-10 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BRIAN L. ALEXANDER AND DINA ZAMORA ALEXANDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0698132, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/27/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $298,265.32 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5057 WATERVIEW WAY #202 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-88-10 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58633. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/27/2019 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30779 Pub Dates 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/2020 CN 24139

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-866385-CL Order No.: DS7300-19004922 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/31/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,083,859.83 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-866385-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-866385-CL IDSPub #0159402 1/3/2020 1/10/2020 1/17/2020 CN 24138

T.S. No. 058310-CA APN: 215-400-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0525294, Judgment recorded 8/5/19 as #2019-0325812 to correct the legal description, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RYAN OUELLETTE A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2707 CAZADERO DR CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $389,990.84 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 058310-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923606 / 058310-CA 01/03/20, 01/10/20, 01/17/2020 CN 24130

CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER CALIFORNIA WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294 To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificate): COREY G. RAMIREZ And anyone claiming to be a parent of (child’s name): L.A.R. Born on (date): AUGUST 22, 2012 At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): KAISER HOSPITAL SAN DIEGO, CA A hearing will be held on Date: MARCH 18, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM Dept: TBA Room: TBA Located at: Superior Court Of California County of Butte One Court Street, Oroville, CA 95965 At the hearing the court will consider the recommendation of the social worker or probation officer. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated. You are required to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford one, the court will appoint an attorney for you. If the court terminated your parental rights, the order may be final. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present. Signed: Kimberly Flener, Clerk Dated: JANUARY 8, 2020 Case Number: 18DP00128 Published: January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24192

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00001518-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Theresa Lorraine Cutler-Akatiff filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Theresa Lorraine Cutler-Akatiff change to proposed name: Theresa Lorraine Akatiff. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 10, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24189

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00001022-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Carmela Escobar filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Maria Carmela Escobar change to proposed name: Carmela Escobar. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 08, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24179

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to construct a 35-foot stealth eucalyptus tree Communications Tower (Ref. EBI #6120000078). Anticipated lighting application is a medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 7323 Sitio Salvia Denk Reservoir, Carlsbad, San Diego County, CA 92009 (33 5 29.0 N / 117 13 11.9 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1151157. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

01/17/2020 CN 24178

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 01-25-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 133 Dave Howorka 1/10, 1/17/20 CNS-3330696# CN 24174

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000381-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia change to proposed name: Olga Cirkovic. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24161

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000219-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melanie Hutchinson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brixton Harlan Hutchinson change to proposed name: Brixton Harlan Upstone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 03, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24160

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2019-00004253-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Amir Abbas Sam and Does 1-100 inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Farzad Yaghouti. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court of California – San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian C. Andrews 212969, Andrews Law Group Inc., 6496 Weathers Pl. Ste 200, San Diego CA 92121. Telephone: 858.452.5600 Date: 01/23/2019 Clerk (Secretario), by R. Babers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24159

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIRBY WAYNE WHITE CASE# 37-2019-00066876-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kirby Wayne White. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Byron Randall White, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Byron Randall White, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caron Woodward Calabrese, 105 West F St. Ste 213, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 858.598.5552 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/2020 CN 24152

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00067657-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ani Oney filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Ani Oney changed to proposed name: Ani Zadikyan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 20, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001024 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Environmental Lights; B. EnvironmentalLights.com. Located at: 11235 W Bernard Ct. #105, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Advanced Lighting Concepts LLC, 11235 W Bernardo Ct. #102, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2019 S/Jamison E Day 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030472 Filed: Dec 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Fig Productions. Located at: 4173 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mattie Mills, 4173 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2019 S/Mattie Mills 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000176 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BabbleBee Speech and Language Therapy; B. Babble Bee. Located at: 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #229, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U137, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Victoria Rose Tomassetti, 687 S Coast Hwy 101 #229, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Victoria Rose Tomassetti 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000803 Filed: Jan 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David McDonald Construction. Located at: 50 McNeill Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dorothy Sammarcelli-McDonald, 50 McNeill Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/19/2019 S/Dorothy Sammarcelli-McDonald 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24190

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000188 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weld Services. Located at: 795A North Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aaron J Miller, 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Jay Miller, 5078 Palmera Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2020 S/Aaron J Miller 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000752 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Village by the Sea. Located at: 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guy M Donnell, 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not yet Started S/Guy M Donnell 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000738 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sail Away Cruises & Travel. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104-110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bruce Warren Sheinberg, 7668 El Camino Real #104-110, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2015 S/Bruce Warren Sheinberg 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000747 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nana Cozies. Located at: 125 W Jason St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nolan Dulich, 125 W Jason St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nolan Dulich 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029952 Filed: Dec 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Market Street Financial Solutions. Located at: 2600 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-599, Carlsbad CA San Diego CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Market Street Consulting Group Inc., 2600 La Costa Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2009 S/Meghan Hibert 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000591 Filed: Jan 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elocal Solutions. Located at: 145 Vallecitos de Oro #203, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Planzme Inc., 145 Vallecitos de Oro #203, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2015 S/Frank Trotman 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000121 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Egg Marketing & Communications. Located at: 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Michelle Guillory, 4656 Marlborough Dr., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/30/2006 S/Susan Michelle Guillory 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000732 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brewear; B. Brewear Goods. Located at: 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Irene Rushing-Richardson, 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA 91942; 2. Joseph Gayle Richardson II, 4512 Culbertson Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2020 S/Danielle Irene Rushing-Richardson 01/17, 01/24, 01/31, 02/07/2020 CN 24180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030708 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Farms; B. El Frijol. Located at: 1911 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RSE Management LLC, 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2019 S/Rafael Sam 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029520 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029519 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gypsy Feather. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029518 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R&D Co-Work. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000255 Filed: Jan 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kosnar Group. Located at: 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Andrea W Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/1989 S/Carl J Kosnar 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000019 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robert C Hargis RE Valuations. Located at: 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Hargis, 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert C Hargis 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000005 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Mary Jo Young 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000026 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MABADAN. Located at: 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Hampton Chambers, 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Hampton Chambers 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030736 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Letters by Melissa. Located at: 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Diane Hy, 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/21/2019 S/Melissa Diane Hy 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029746 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innate Health and Healing. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dr Adam Kipp Chiropractic PC, 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Kipp 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030130 Filed: Dec 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brittanee Greenhaw. Located at: 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 854, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittanee Helene Greenhaw, 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2019 S/Brittanee Greenhaw 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000020 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Hands Physical Therapy. Located at: 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erin Donovan Olsen, 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2004 S/Erin Donovan Olsen 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000009 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Pool Solutions. Located at: 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Sean Williamson, 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Michael Sean Williamson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030757 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMB Photography. Located at: 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Michelle Barry, 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Crystal Michelle Barry 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030244 Filed: Dec 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Jay Investments LLC. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Jay Investments LLC, 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2019 S/Craig Lloyd Jones 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030590 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant Wood Studio. Located at: 180 Roymar Rd. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JWG Cabinet & Millwork Inc., 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthea Grant 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030620 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Leaf Wholesale Nursery. Located at: 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084-5809. Mailing Address: PO Box 2469, Vista CA 92085-2469. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerald D Stewart, 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA 92084-5809. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1978 S/Gerald D Stewart 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030332 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Window Coverings. Located at: 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Lee Sandford, 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Peter Maglieri, 1320 Grand Ave #10, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly Lee Sandford 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029439 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastline Dream Center. Located at: 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coastline Legacy Inc., 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/David S Barth 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030335 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N78095 LLC. Located at: 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N78095 LLC, 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James A Leuer 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030385 Filed: Dec 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC. Located at: 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC, 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/26/2019 S/Kyle Tetz 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24136

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2019-9030312 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Law Center. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/30/2019 and assigned File #2019-9011141. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Dennis P Kelly, 925 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. S/Dennis P Kelly 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029659 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elements-SD. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 230351, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freidin Design & Construction, 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly M Freidin 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029719 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep State Games. Located at: 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William David Volk, 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/04/2019 S/William David Volk 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029409 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Succulent Body. Located at: 544 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmel Ray Barre, 2726 Anta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2016 S/Carmel Ray Barre 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029756 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quality Adjusting Service Inc., 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles Mellor 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028705 Filed: Dec 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R3 Films; B. Rec Ready Recording. Located at: 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edmont Michael Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Sofia Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2010 S/Edmont Michael Ortiz 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029226 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee B Yoga. Located at: 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dee Ann Boukouzis, 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/Dee Ann Boukouzis 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029126 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Know More News. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #106, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #266, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Richard Green, 2030 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Adam Richard Green 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24115