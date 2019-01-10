Legal Notices, January 11, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/11, 1/25, etc.) and Monday, January 21, 2019, in observance of

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Markell Garage; CASE NUMBER: 17-243 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: October 9, 2017; APPLICANT: Richard Markell; LOCATION: 1306 El Camino Court (APN 262-160-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of three accessory structures and the construction of a new oversized detached garage. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner: 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Ryan Tentative Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: 18-140 TPM/CDP; FILING DATE: June 6, 2018; APPLICANT: Tourmaline Properties, Inc. – Ben Ryan; LOCATION: 1112 Eolus Avenue (APN 254-391-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing single-family residence, subdivide one existing lot into two new legal lots, and construct a new single-family residence with attached garage on Parcel 1. The subject property is located in the Residential 3 Zone (R-3) and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: 760-633-2711 or

dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination for Item 1. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. On the above items, the action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/11/19 CN 22727

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (1/11, 1/25, etc.) and Monday, January 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Dalzell Grading; CASE NUMBER: 18-124 ADR; FILING DATE: June 4, 2018; APPLICANT: Kevin Dalzell; LOCATION: 121 Avenida Esperanza (APN: 259-231-82); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit for grading on a vacant lot for a new single-family residence. The subject property is located in the Rural Residential 2 Zone (RR-2); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 01/11/19 CN 22726

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering amendments to Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 18, Building Codes and Regulations, as summarized below. The purpose of these amendments is to implement Climate Action Plan measures intended to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that come from residential and nonresidential energy consumption as well as transportation by Carlsbad employees. Generally, the ordinances would apply to new construction and major renovations of existing buildings as indicated in the summary table. Copies of the proposed Municipal Code amendments are available on the City of Carlsbad website at: http://carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/pw/environment/cap/ordinances.asp The proposed amendments are also available at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Building Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; and the (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive. PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CLIMATE ACTION PLAN ORDINANCES

The City Council will conduct a public hearing to introduce the ordinances and consider their adoption. The hearing is expected to take place in late February or early March 2019; a public hearing notice will be issued when the date is confirmed. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Mike Grim, Climate Action Plan Administrator at (760) 602-4623 or mike.grim@carlsbadca.gov. Written comments should be sent to Mr. Grim by January 25, 2019, at the Public Works Department, Environmental Management Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: January 6, 2019 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: January 11, 2019 01/11/19 CN 22724

AFC-2032 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/1/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94247 B0435545C MGP18202BO 182 ODD 02 211-022-28-00 RICHARD C. AUSTIN JR. AND KIMBERLE S. AUSTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2014 10/09/2014 2014-0438661 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $16637.89 94248 B0460445H MGP17242CZ 172 EACH 42 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL W. PARTLOW AND AMY L. PARTLOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/23/2016 02/11/2016 2016-0060758 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $23964.35 94250 Y6453469A GPO24839AE 248 EVEN 39 211-022-28-00 NOEL M. WALL AKA NOEL M. BRIGHT-WALL AND JENNIFER L. PENA-WALL AKA JENNIFER L. PENA AS TRUSTEES OF THE WALL FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 15 2003 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2007 09/28/2007 2007-0632361 10/3/2018 2018-0412975 $23725.26 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT MARK HUBBARD AT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. (800) 234-6222 EXT 187. DATE: 1/8/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22729

AFC-2031 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 2/1/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94225 B3268475C GMP521413D1O 1413 ODD 52 211-130-02-00 AARON W. COKE AND APRIL L. COKE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/21/2009 04/03/2009 2009-0168056 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $10343.31 94227 B4041865H GMO503233BE 3233 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 ENRIQUE MACIAS AND JANETH MACIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2012 09/06/2012 2012-0536027 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $18719.77 94228 B0407375H GMP691145A1Z 1145 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 MILTON RIVERA AND LANONA E. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292514 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $22055.83 94229 B0407565H GMP691146A1Z 1146 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 MILTON RIVERA AND LANONA E. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2013 05/09/2013 2013-0292516 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $21007.58 94230 B0409935H GMP691416A1Z 1416 ANNUAL 69 211-131-07-00 JOHN B. AGAPAY AND GLENDA P. AGAPAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2013 07/02/2013 2013-0414473 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $24003.80 94231 B0419095S GMP701210A1Z 1210 ANNUAL 70 211-131-10-00 JEFFREY J. GREEN A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/14/2013 12/05/2013 2013-0706536 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $15514.02 94232 B0426415H GMP692121A1O 2121 ODD 69 211-131-07-00 JONATHAN E. PAXTON AND ISABEL RAE E. ACEBUCHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/05/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152158 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $19338.69 94233 B0433145H GMO502245EO 2245 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 DARA BRAUN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2014 08/21/2014 2014-0359668 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $26872.41 94234 B0442665A GMP592228AZ 2228 ANNUAL 59 211-131-11-00 DONALD E. AMI AND HOLLY L. HALSEY-AMI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141422 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $25719.69 94235 B0452575C GMO522131D1O 1237 ANNUAL 58 211-130-02-00 MELVIN L. WOOD A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491089 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $18440.25 94236 B0465175S GMP683146BE 3146 EVEN 68 211-131-07-00 MICHAEL L. ARNOLD A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2016 05/12/2016 2016-0228466 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $20800.94 94237 B0474165S GMP651117B1Z 1117 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY L. KEMPSHALL AND SHERYL L. CHANDLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0535925 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $30957.40 94238 B0490355C GMP651310B1O 1310 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 LAMBERTO L. DE LEON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377004 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $22672.41 94239 B0495405S GMP651403D1Z 1403 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 ROBYN MARIE CZURI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/03/2017 11/30/2017 2017-0555172 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $23226.47 94240 B0492545H GMO513422BZ 3422 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 TERRY DURST A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2017 09/28/2017 2017-0445086 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $42249.23 94242 B0497315H GMP662323B1Z 2323 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 JAMES T. JORDAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/18/2017 01/11/2018 2018-0011753 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $37125.39 94243 B0499555H GMP651305B1Z 1305 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 ERIC HOLMES AND TIMOTEA HOLMES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2018 03/01/2018 2018-0079874 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $25570.77 94244 B0488605H GMP662412D1E 2412 EVEN 66 211-131-13-00 LIBERTY WILLIAMS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2017 07/13/2017 2017-0315392 10/3/2018 2018-0413020 $16686.85 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT MARK HUBBARD AT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY PHONE NO. (800) 234-6222 EXT 187. DATE: 1/8/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22728

T.S. No.: 2018-02210-CA A.P.N.: 215-640-52-00 Property Address: 6618 Vireo Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gary Joseph Buffini, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/18/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0502684 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/14/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 459,488.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6618 Vireo Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011 A.P.N.: 215-640-52-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 459,488.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02210-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 3, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22723

T.S. No.: CR18-1085 A.P.N.: 150-242-24-00 Order No.: 18-220252 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/15/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: AT REMOLDELING, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Duly Appointed Trustee: COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC Recorded 5/18/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0202916 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 9/28/2018 in Book Page , as Instrument No. 20180406516 of said Official Records. Date of Sale: 2/11/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $65,517.70 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 424 GRANT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844/477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case CR18-1085. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Date: 1/03/2019 COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC 4952 WARNER AVENUE #105 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92649 PHONE #: (714) 846-6634 FAX #: (714) 846-8720 TRUSTEE’S SALE LINE (844) 477-7869 Sales Website: www.stoxposting.com ROSIE GOMEZ COUNTY RECORDS RESEARCH, INC., TRUSTEE DIVISION STOX 915528 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22712

T.S. No. 073905-CA APN: 165-415-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/20/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/1/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/25/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0625513, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARYANN STANCO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 533 OF COSTA SERENA UNIT NO. 5, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7220, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 29, 1972. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3560 SANTA MARIA STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $200,143.15 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073905-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915388 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22711

Trustee Sale No. 18-006019 TSG# DS7300-18001996 APN# 208-181-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/17/05. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 02/08/19 at 10:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Shande Carpenter, an unmarried woman, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 08/22/05 in Instrument No. 2005-0720901 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 2142 TWAIN AVENUE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,424,661.02 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 18-006019. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: December 18, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0345845 To: COAST NEWS 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019 CN 22710

APN: 122-540-24-00 TS No: CA08000845-18-1-FT TO No: 18-0002275 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 17, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On February 15, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 24, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0279405, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by RICHARD A NOLL, AND RENEE M NOLL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, FSB. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5530 NANDAY COURT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $592,203.82 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000845-18-1-FT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 28, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000845-18-1-FT 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 54682, Pub Dates: 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22709

AFC-2023 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 2/8/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT: 92208 22818DE CSR22818DE 228 18 214-010-094-00 SANDI A. WILSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5486.09 92209 11139CO CSR11139CO 111 39 214-010-094-00 MICHAEL A. LOPEZ AND BLANCA A. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4835.28 92210 30423CO CSR30423CO 304 23 214-010-094-00 DAVID P. HATTMAN AND IRENE A. HATTMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4996.43 92211 22320CZ CSR22320CZ 223 20 214-010-094-00 HARRY I. PAYNE AND BONNIE J. PAYNE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5122.64 92212 12237BZ CSR12237BZ 122 37 214-010-094-00 PAUL N. VAIL AND MARY C. VAIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5351.52 92214 20738AE CSR20738AE 207 38 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM A. ELDER SR. AND MARIA LOURDES ELDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5025.68 92215 12044DO CSR12044DO 120 44 214-010-094-00 HENRY C. ELASEQUE AND MARIA A. ELASEQUE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4289.03 92216 30440CO CSR30440CO 304 40 214-010-094-00 MICHAEL ALEXANDER AND LADY KRISTIA ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4172.92 92217 32901AZ CSR32901AZ 329 01 214-010-094-00 A. DELORES SWANSON A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7153.11 92218 22018DO CSR22018DO 220 18 214-010-094-00 GREGORY K. CARRUTHERS AND LINELL A. CARRUTHERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4803.02 92219 11109CZ CSR11109CZ 111 09 214-010-094-00 PROCESO V. MATURAN AND LUISA T. MATURAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6129.73 92220 32324CE CSR32324CE 323 24 214-010-094-00 CRAIG J. PRESTININZI AND JUDY J. PRESTININZI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5050.57 92221 31245AE CSR31245AE 312 45 214-010-094-00 FRANCISCO E. FERNANDEZ AND MARIA A. FERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5895.49 92222 11606CO CSR11606CO 116 06 214-010-094-00 CARLOS MADRID AND CHRISTINA B. MADRID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5441.75 92225 22023DE CSR22023DE 220 23 214-010-094-00 W. LOUIS MCDONALD A SINGLE MAN 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4574.97 92226 10808DE CSR10808DE 108 08 214-010-094-00 THELMO P. SALONGA AND AGNES A. SALONGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4510.59 92227 13204DE CSR13204DE 132 04 214-010-094-00 JOSEPH R. MAAHS AND LESLIE K. MAAHS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4665.19 92228 30710AZ CSR30710AZ 307 10 214-010-094-00 GERALD M. RIGA TRUSTEE AND MARGERY A. RIGA TRUSTEE OF THE RESTATED GERALD M. AND MARGERY A. RIGA TRUST (A REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST) DATED DEC. 11 1996 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5286.26 92229 22039DE CSR22039DE 220 39 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM K. CARRUTHERS AND NADINE E. CARRUTHERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5322.19 92230 31024BZ CSR31024BZ 310 24 214-010-094-00 CATHERINE S. WHATLEY SOLE OWNER 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6011.22 92231 12847DO CSR12847DO 128 47 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM A. MARX AND DIANE STEIDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4705.08 92233 12421AE CSR12421AE 124 21 214-010-094-00 E LORELEI MOONEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5966.57 92234 11748BO CSR11748BO 117 48 214-010-094-00 RICHARD C. CURTIS AN UNMARRIED MAN AND DAISY M. OCHART AN UNMARRIED WOAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4791.45 92235 20937CE CSR20937CE 209 37 214-010-094-00 MATTHEW J. BLACH A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4051.96 92236 31216AO CSR31216AO 312 16 214-010-094-00 RALPH E. HURT AND JOANN SUNDEEN-HURT TRUSTEES OF THE HURT FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 2 1987 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6680.46 92237 22412AE CSR22412AE 224 12 214-010-094-00 MICHELLE DIANE WILLIAMS-DIGGS A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5944.14 92238 20645AE CSR20645AE 206 45 214-010-094-00 ARMAND L. MCKENNA AND K. MINNETTE MCKENNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5952.87 92239 32352CZ CSR32352CZ 323 52 214-010-094-00 RICHARD A. WHATLEY A SINGLE MAN A SOLEN AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5926.74 92240 11508CO CSR11508CO 115 08 214-010-094-00 LIHUE JASPER JR. (WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS LIHUE JSAPER JR.) TRUSTEE AND ODESSA H. JASPER TRUSTEE OF THE JASPER 1994 FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 8 1994 AND FIRST AMENDMENT DATED JANUARY 25 1995 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4992.43 92241 11452BE CSR11452BE 114 52 214-010-094-00 NATLIETH D. SMITH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4870.02 92242 21323AZ CSR21323AZ 213 23 214-010-094-00 MARY ANN TITCOMB A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5881.39 92243 13135DZ CSR13135DZ 131 35 214-010-094-00 M. DOLORES SIPPLE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AND JOANNE A. MURRAY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN A 50% INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5957.50 92244 20216BZ CSR20216BZ 202 16 214-010-094-00 GILBERT R. BRELAND AND ANGELA M. BRELAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5981.32 92245 21042BO CSR21042BO 210 42 214-010-094-00 MARK A. LARSON AND MARY T. LARSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5275.20 92246 32005DE CSR32005DE 320 05 214-010-094-00 LUIS A. DUARTE AND SYLVIA DUARTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4685.15 92247 11051BE CSR11051BE 110 51 214-010-094-00 CARL ALVARADO AND BRENDA A. ALVARADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5392.93 92248 13241DZ CSR13241DZ 132 41 214-010-094-00 SUSAN R. BACON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5808.57 92249 22647AE CSR22647AE 226 47 214-010-094-00 FRANKLIN E. BEEMAN AND BETTYE JO BEEMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6209.06 92250 31442BE CSR31442BE 314 42 214-010-094-00 CHARLES E. LAGASSE AND ELISA M. LAGASSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5060.65 92251 32102CE CSR32102CE 321 02 214-010-094-00 ROLAN R. PUNZALAN AND MARY ANN L. NERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4756.33 92252 22202BZ CSR22202BZ 222 02 214-010-094-00 CHARLES H. AVERY SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF CHARLES H. AND RENEE AVERY TRUST OF FEB 18 1995 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6726.00 92253 21137CO CSR21137CO 211 37 214-010-094-00 JESSICENA JOHNSON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND CARRIE CARR AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4685.51 92254 30711AO CSR30711AO 307 11 214-010-094-00 SCOTT J. MAYER AND BRENDA A. MAYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6240.13 92255 12825DO CSR12825DO 128 25 214-010-094-00 RAMON R. CALUBAQUIB AND EVELYN L. CALUBAQUIB HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4705.08 92256 31846AZ CSR31846AZ 318 46 214-010-094-00 DOROTHY A. CAMPBELL AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6882.65 92257 21735BZ CSR21735BZ 217 35 214-010-094-00 JOAN L. MCCLURE TRUSTEE OF THE MCCLURE 1998 TRUST DATED MARCH 30 1998 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6525.88 92258 22141CO CSR22141CO 221 41 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM E. TOWNSEND AND IRENE B. TOWNSEND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4625.30 92259 10851DE CSR10851DE 108 51 214-010-094-00 GLENN HARPER AND ANQUINET HARPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4786.53 92260 21017BZ CSR21017BZ 210 17 214-010-094-00 DANIEL E. MACGIBBON 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6088.08 92261 31217AZ CSR31217AZ 312 17 214-010-094-00 JUSTIN MORGAN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7331.18 92262 22434AZ CSR22434AZ 224 34 214-010-094-00 LAWRENCE A. FAJARDO AND BENTE FAJARDO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7466.26 92263 20306CO CSR20306CO 203 06 214-010-094-00 DAVID A. WHITE AND SUSAN MARIE WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4688.92 92264 20451CE CSR20451CE 204 51 214-010-094-00 TIMESHARE SOLUTIONS INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4782.69 92265 12801DZ CSR12801DZ 128 01 214-010-094-00 WILLIAM H. BARKOW A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5862.78 92266 12345CO CSR12345CO 123 45 214-010-094-00 MARC A. SAVOY AND CHRISTINA C. SAVOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5278.67 92267 21002BZ CSR21002BZ 210 02 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. POSIK AND DEEANN M. ANDERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $6078.01 92268 21441BO CSR21441BO 214 41 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. PEPIN AND NANCY S. PEPIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5028.88 92269 31743BE CSR31743BE 317 43 214-010-094-00 ROBERT W. PEPIN AND NANCY S. PEPIN HUSBAND AND WIFE ASJOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5028.89 92270 11051BO CSR11051BO 110 51 214-010-094-00 JOANN M. JEFFRIES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4900.40 92271 12709AZ CSR12709AZ 127 09 214-010-094-00 MARY ANN W. RIDDLE TRUSTEE OF THE MARY ANN W. RIDDLE FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 15 1991 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7392.27 92272 11304AO CSR11304AO 113 04 214-010-094-00 INGRID E. TRENKLE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5660.95 92273 12321CE CSR12321CE 123 21 214-010-094-00 KATHERINE STIPE-THOMAS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4802.52 92274 11506CO CSR11506CO 115 06 214-010-094-00 CARL J. SHIDELER AND JANINE E. SHIDELER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4763.02 92275 10339CE CSR10339CE 103 39 214-010-094-00 JAMES A. SMITH TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES A. SMITH AND MARY M. SMITH FAMILY REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST U/A DATED OCTOBER 10 1991 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4719.29 92276 31139CO CSR31139CO 311 39 214-010-094-00 JAMES A. SMITH SURVIVOR TRUSTEE FO THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE SMITH FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCT 10 1991 AND AS AMENDED DATED APRIL 28 1998 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4802.52 92277 21042BE CSR21042BE 210 42 214-010-094-00 WALTER P. MAJESKI AND TERESA L. MAJESKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4828.35 92279 12047DE CSR12047DE 120 47 214-010-094-00 JAMES P. FUNGE A SINGLE MAN 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4115.66 92280 11001BE CSR11001BE 110 01 214-010-094-00 STALKSTEIN LLC A MISSOURI LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4145.92 92281 30406CO CSR30406CO 304 06 214-010-094-00 SOLOMON KNOTEN III AND LATOYA BOSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4425.29 92282 12120CE CSR12120CE 121 20 214-010-094-00 LORRAINE M. DONATO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5265.95 92283 11301AO CSR11301AO 113 01 214-010-094-00 ROGER MORAN AN INDIVDUAL 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5970.57 92284 20606AO CSR20606AO 206 06 214-010-094-00 INGRID E. TRENKLE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5034.89 92285 22319CO CSR22319CO 223 19 214-010-094-00 PLAS C. SALVADOR AND ANITA T. SALVADOR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AND FLORITA S. TUMANENG AND UNDIVIDED 50% INTEREST AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4100.18 92286 13325AZ CSR13325AZ 133 25 214-010-094-00 ALICE F. RILEY A WIDOW 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $8325.02 92287 22514AZ CSR22514AZ 225 14 214-010-094-00 STANLEY W. ARMSTRONG AND ANN MARIE ARMSTRONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $7007.71 92288 20804DO CSR20804DO 208 04 214-010-094-00 GOLDIE E. MENCEL A WIDOW 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5208.55 92289 12243BE CSR12243BE 122 43 214-010-094-00 NICHOLAS S. AICHELE AND JOAN C. AICHELE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5319.27 92290 11044BE CSR11044BE 110 44 214-010-094-00 REIGH C. CALPITO AND CAROLINE G. CALPITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $4838.22 92291 23223DZ CSR23223DZ 232 23 214-010-094-00 KAREN G. PETERS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5892.56 92292 31118CE CSR31118CE 311 18 214-010-094-00 SABER H. NEJAD A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 2018-0329462 9/10/2018 2018-0374187 $5270.07 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, ATTN: MARK HUBBARD AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 187 Date: 1/3/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 01/11/19, 01/18/19, 01/25/19 CN 22708

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007753361 Title Order No.: TSG1807-CA-3436807 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/26/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0738897 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: RICHARD KENNEDY HART, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/11/2019 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1224 ORPHEUS AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 254-382-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $670,444.97. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007753361. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/31/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4680493 01/11/2019, 01/18/2019, 01/25/2019 CN 22707

T.S. No.: 2018-01232-CA A.P.N.: 256-162-12-00 Property Address: 785 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Mikael Mathews and Ranelle Mathews, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0384491 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/31/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 460,980.24 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 785 La Mirada Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-162-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 460,980.24. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-01232-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 21, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/04/19, 01/11/19, 01/18/19 CN 22699

T.S. No. 073655-CA APN: 222-172-26-33 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/4/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/15/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0018559, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL D. PEUGH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 556 ALMOND ROAD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $333,460.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073655-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915253 01/04/19, 01/11/19, 01/18/19 CN 22698

T.S. No. 13-25303 APN: 159-362-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/14/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MORGAN R. MCCUNE AND LUZ G. MCCUNE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE Deed of Trust recorded 4/22/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0214760, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $330,949.59 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5229 CHAMPLAIN STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92056 Described as follows: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST A.P.N #.: 159-362-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 13-25303. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/26/2018 LAW OFFICES OF LES ZIEVE, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 ww.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27629 Pub Dates 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/2019 CN 22697

TS No: CA07001375-18-1-HC APN: 161-407-10-00 TO No: 8747428 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on August 27, 2004, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by LARRY LADRIDO AND ESTELLA LADRIDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS as Trustor in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary and SOUTHLAND TITLE, CA as Trustee, and was recorded on September 3, 2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0846272 in the Office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 21, 2015, and recorded on August 5, 2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0414908, in the office of the County Recorder, San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that the payment due on October 19, 2018, was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of December 13, 2018 is estimated to be $288,945.35; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on December 11, 2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0635416, notice is hereby given that on January 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Commonly known as: 1381 PANORAMA RIDGE ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 LOT 509 OF PEACOCK HILLS UNIT NO. 3, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 8882, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 7, 1978. The sale will be held at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $293,310.99. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $29,331.09 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $29,331.09 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $288,945.35 as of December 13, 2018, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: 12/17/2018 Rande Johnsen, Authorized Signatory MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps Foreclosure Commissioner 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 Fax: 949-252-8330 ISL Number 54278, Pub Dates: 12/28/2018, 01/04/2019, 01/11/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 22677

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/31/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,437,592.25 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,437,592.25. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 18, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 CN 22676

T.S. No. 073457-CA APN: 221-520-07-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/18/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/31/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0453722, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STATHIS ORPHANOS A SINGLE MAN AND RALPH SYLVESTER A SINGLE MAN, JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1251 DISCOVERY STREET SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078-4032 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $136,393.50 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 073457-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 915072 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 CN 22675

Title Order No. 05935272 T.S. No.: NR-50988-CA Refence No. Murray Mission Hoa APN:157-720-19-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (NOTICE OF LIEN SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UPON LIEN FOR HOMOWNER’S ASSOCIATION DUES) (CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE §§ 5700 and 5710) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 2/9/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). On 1/22/2019 at 10:30 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 2/12/2016 as Document No. 2016-0063313 Book XX Page XX and an Amendment recorded on 1/26/17 as Instrument No. 2017-0040496 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Sam Davis Jr. and Karen S Davis and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien Exhibit “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL 1: LOT 19 OF MURRAY MISSION UNIT NO. 9, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11269 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, ON JUNE 28, 1985. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT ON AND OVER THE “COMMON AREA”, AS DEFINED IN THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTION (AS AMENDED), TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE, FOR ACCESS, USE, OCCUPANCY, ENJOYMENT, INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE AMENITIES LOCATED THEREON, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF THE RESTATED DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS(AS AMENDED) TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREAFTER MADE. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 157-720-19-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 219 Ocotillo Place, Oceanside, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $10,137.44 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale The claimant, Murray Mission Homeowners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50988-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 12/18/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC For Sales Information Please Call (714) 986-9342. By: Rhonda Rorie, Trustee (12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/19 TS# NR-50988-ca SDI-13229) CN 22674

T.S. No. 17-49288 APN: 157-040-73-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SAWWAF BACCHUS, A MARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0171157, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/18/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $253,513.94 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5071 TRANQUIL WAY #102 OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-040-73-03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49288. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/19/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 27579 Pub Dates 12/28/18, 01/04/19, 01/11/2019 CN 22673

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE OF SALE: 1/21/2019 10: A.M. LIENHOLDER: CARLOS GARCIA 1192 RAMSON SAN DIEGO CA 92154 2001 KAWA VESSEL KAW81141C101 & 2001 FE CARRIER

1F9WS121112053251 01/11/19 CN 22740

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00000274-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Andrew Layton Howerton filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Andrew Layton Howerton; change to proposed name: Ellis Layden Bryant. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 05, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 03, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22739

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held January 25, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Guadalupe Herrera, RS303 Kathi Flores , E21 Jessica Jaimes, E308 01/11/19, 01/18/19 CN 22725

OFFICE OF SISKIYOU COUNTY COUNSEL Dennis Tanabe, Deputy County Counsel SBN 114432 205 Lane St. Yreka, CA 96097 Superior Court of California County of Siskiyou 311 Fourth St. Yreka, CA 96097 Branch: Juvenile Case Number: SCJVSQ 17-51830 Case Name: In re ERIC PADILLA CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTIONS CODE SECTION 294 1. To David Narranjo and anyone claiming to be a parent of Eric Padilla, born on November 7, 2016, at Fairchild Medical Center, Yreka, CA. 2. A hearing will be held on February 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. TBA, located at the court address above. 3. At the hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all your parental rights to the child will be terminated. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present. Date: December 26, 2018 Clerk, Renee Mccanna Crane, by Erinn Fisher, Deputy 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22702

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00062908-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill changed to proposed name: Laura Katherine Noelle Hamill Miramontes-Chaudhary. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 07, 2019 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 13, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000242 Filed: Jan 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wildflower. Located at: 3319 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooke Ann Maldonado, 3319 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooke Ann Maldonado 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030639 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Raven. Located at: 444 South Cedros Ave. #120, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Downum, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #384, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Downum 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030843 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Puppy Care Company. Located at: 6550 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-415, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine M Young, 6550 Ponto Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christine M Young 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031022 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Peru. Located at: 2805 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Johnatthan Pimentel, 2805 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Johnatthan Pimentel 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22735

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9031015 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Soulvine. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/31/2016 and assigned File #2016-014698. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. C2 Business Systems LLC, 117 N. Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Heather Colette Conklin 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031837 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sojournalist Media. Located at: 4668 Coralwood Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Henderson Henry Hodgens III, 4668 Coralwood Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2018 S/Henderson Henry Hodgens III 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031562 Filed: Dec 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reilly Homes. Located at: 107 Taylor St. #C, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3036, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Edward Reilly, 107 Taylor St. #C, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas E Reilly 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031818 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza Cleaners. Located at: 252 N. El Camino Real #3, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dan The Pham, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #166-P, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #166-P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dan The Pham 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000172 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Escondido; B. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Encinitas. Located at: 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moore Squared INC, 1205 N. Melrose Dr. #E, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathon L Moore 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031675 Filed: Dec 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Itzel’s Hemp. Located at: 5170 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Fleischer Hurley, 5170 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Kelly Fleischer Hurley 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000133 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow Your Biz Inc; B. San Diego ATM Group; C. Camhi Enterprises. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F-126, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grow Your Biz Inc, 270 N El Camino Real #F-126, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Jeremy Camhi 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000271 Filed: Jan 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Groundswell Landscaping. Located at: 826 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy. 101 #U48, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grounded Spaces Landscaping, 826 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Nathan Smith 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000163 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerbs Unlimited. Located at: 1730 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Austin William Gerber, 1730 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2019 S/Austin William Gerber 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000423 Filed: Jan 07, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom and Whiskey Brand. Located at: 7638 Sitio Del Mar, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fawn Campbell Herbert, 7638 Sitio Del Mar, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2019 S/Fawn Campbell Herbert 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9031814 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Europtics Inc; B. Europtics; C. Eyes On The World; D. S.D. Sunglasses & Optical. Located at: 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eyes On The World, 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/26/2018 S/Gary John Wischstadt 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22717

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9031810 Filed: Dec 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Europtics Inc. Located at: 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Douglas D’Amico, 333 Via Nancita, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/14/2016 and assigned File #2016-029315. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Europtics Inc, 947 So. Coast Hwy. 101 #D102, Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Douglas D’Amico 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22716

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000134 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZN Partners. Located at: 682 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bart M Smith Architect A Professional Corporation, 682 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/31/1991 S/Bart M Smith 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22715

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9000166 Filed: Jan 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Glass Inc. Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #115, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Del Mar Glass Inc, 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd. #115, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2003 S/Thomas Dean Furrh 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031205 Filed: Dec 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carrie Bailey & Associates. Located at: 6658 Belle Haven Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Baker & Associates Inc, 6658 Belle Haven Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2010 S/Carrie Baker Bailey 01/11, 01/18, 01/25, 02/01/19 CN 22713

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031356 Filed: Dec 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Art of Coaching Volleyball; B. The Art of Coaching. Located at: 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Total Sports LLC, 1513 Bonnie Bluff Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Taras Liskevych, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031662 Filed: Dec 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Limo Service. Located at: 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/30/2014 S/Melvin Edward Servi Jr., 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030737 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Poise; B. Elixirme Beauty. Located at: 334 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Farvital, USA Inc., 6040 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hassan Dummar, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22703

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031293 Filed: Dec 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch All Trailer Washouts. Located at: 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Ryan Lake, 9949 Estrella Dr., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Ryan Lake, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030736 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BrainSpores. Located at: 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Gilmore, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Stine Bergholtz, 3080 Blenkarne Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/James Gilmore, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18, 01/25/18 CN 22700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031146 Filed: Dec 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TOP NG SERVICES. Located at: 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alex Huiming Ng, 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Maggie Baoxing Ng, 4326 Rawhide Wy., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alex Huiming Ng 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030740 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THE HUSTLERETTE; B. THEHUSTLERETTE.COM. Located at: 1117 Newcastle Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelleen Lim Chea, 1117 Newcastle Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/17/2018 S/Kelleen Lim Chea 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029590 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sahari Skincare. Located at: 1140 Wall St. #2066, La Jolla CA San Diego 92038. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Munira Shikhali, 1140 Wall St. #2066, La Jolla CA 92038. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2018 S/Munira Shikhali 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029657 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porsche Carlsbad. Located at: 5215 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc, 5475 Car Country Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2018 S/Gloria Rediker 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22688

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030725 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party On Productions; B. Party On Production Company; C. Purple Tree Productions; D. Purple Tree Production Company. Located at: 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Garrett James Wysocki, 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Garrett James Wysocki 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030488 Filed: Dec 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanview Welding & Testing. Located at: 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron Jean Miller, 3182 Bernie Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Jean Miller 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22686

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9031017 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northstar Distributors. Located at: 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dave Keith La Comb, 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2018 S/Dave Keith La Comb 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22685

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030781 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nelly Cabanillas Photography. Located at: 736 Hollowglen Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nallely Jacqueline Cabanillas, 736 Hollowglen Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nallely Jacqueline Cabanillas 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22684

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030395 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Minna no Kyoushitsu. Located at: 7014 Llama St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tomoko Yoda-Compilati, 7014 Llama St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2013 S/Tomoko Yoda-Compilati 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22683

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030844 Filed: Dec 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Plant Care. Located at: 6872 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Sue Ortiz, 6872 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barbara Sue Ortiz 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030953 Filed: Dec 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diggin Deep Jewelry. Located at: 2802 El Rastro Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Merson, 2802 El Rastro Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon Merson 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030542 Filed: Dec 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CQ Signs. Located at: 4674 Voltaire St., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Anthony Buckley, 4674 Voltaire St., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Anthony Buckley 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22680

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030684 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BJGP. Located at: 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jack Harris, 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA 92127; 2. Brad Engel, 14642 Rio Rancho, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2018 S/Jack Harris 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11, 01/18/19 CN 22679

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029613 Filed: Nov 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceans of Love. Located at: 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA San Diego 92003. Mailing Address: PO Box 879, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Notarangelo-Johnson, 5438 Villas Dr., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2013 S/ Linda Notarangelo-Johnson 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030663 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Local Realty; B. True Local Realty Group. Located at: 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Arendsen, 655 W. Broadway #1650, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Arendsen 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030203 Filed: Dec 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Well Nest Co. Located at: 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Helen Lokkesmoe, 2367 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Helen Lokkesmoe 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030652 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Technovation Software; B. Technovation. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030297 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Syndicate Vapes LLC. Located at: 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Syndicate Vapes LLC, 514 N. Coast Hwy. #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2014 S/David Mitchell 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030582 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea West Inc, 2179 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Conahan 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22666

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030247 Filed: Dec 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poor Baby. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030432 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Lasertec. Located at: 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Lasertec LLC, 215 Bingham Dr., San Marcos CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Strickland 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030456 Filed: Dec 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Paylo. Located at: 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pay Low LLC, 325 7th Ave. #1606, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2018 S/Xavier Adrian Villarino 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030666 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Morning Glory. Located at: 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Morning Glory Group LLC, 2160 University Dr. #A19, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030728 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Quality House Painting; B. Marvin’s Quality Handyman Services. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030718 Filed: Dec 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marvin’s Painting, Decks & Patio Repairs. Located at: 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA Riverside 92592. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marvin’s Quality Home Repairs Inc, 32243 Via Cirillo, Temecula CA 92592. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marvin Artiaga 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030651 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelsior Real Estate. Located at: 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Ryan Carter, 2988 Ridgefield Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1995 S/Charles Ryan Carter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029684 Filed: Dec 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beverage Factory; B. BeverageFactory.com. Located at: 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cydea Inc, 8510 Miralani Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/1997 S/Craig Costanza 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9029351 Filed: Nov 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aladdin Bail Bonds. Located at: 1241 State St., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Two Jinn Inc, 1000 Aviara Pkwy. #300, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2004 S/Herbert G Mutter 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9030653 Filed: Dec 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven. Located at: 420 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Harman Singh Bhandal, 1144 S. Nevada St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Harman Singh Bhandal 12/21, 12/28/18, 01/04, 01/11/19 CN 22650