Legal Notices, January 10, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: PROJECT NAME: Bonita Drive Homes; CASE NUMBER: 18-086 TMDB/DR/CDP; APPELLANT: Jessica Carilli; APPLICANT: 754 Bonita LLC; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. LOCATION: 754 Bonita Drive (APN: 258-350-28); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Density Bonus Tentative Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow the subdivision of one parcel into ten residential lots, one street lot and two bio-retention lots, construction of nine two-story single-family residences, and for the existing single-family residence to remain and become upgraded on Lot 8 and be restricted for very-low income households as defined by state law. The applicant has elected to utilize the provisions allowed by State Density Bonus Law (SDBL) and requests waivers for the project as it relates to development standards, including but not limited to, setbacks, lot coverage, lot dimensions and lot area. The applicant is also requesting a concession/incentive for building height. The project is a Density Bonus subdivision pursuant to Government Code Section 65915. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on the Coastal Development Permit may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 01/10/2020 CN 24173

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO CIRCULATE RECALL PETITION TO THE HONORABLE ESTHER SANCHEZ: Pursuant to Section 11020, California Elections Code, the undersigned registered qualified voters of the City of Oceanside, District 1, in the State of California, hereby give notice that we are the proponents of a recall petition and that we intend to seek your recall and removal from the office of Councilmember in District 1, the City of Oceanside, California, and to demand election of a successor in that office. The grounds for the recall are as follows: Esther Sanchez is not a good representative for We The People of Oceanside. She won’t work with her peers, holds grudges, and refuses to even communicate. For 20 years Esther has opposed affordable housing, public safety, business growth, and medical cannabis, but pretends to support the community. She gives lip service to our first responders but votes against urgent police and fire needs. Esther has done nothing to address our homeless crisis. Esther permanently campaigns for more years on Council to fatten her pension benefits and we foot the bill. Two decades in the same elected office is too long. Under Esther’s watch, emergency call times doubled those required for resident safety. She consistently opposes improving our first responder needs. Under Esther’s watch, Oceanside lost over 600 rent-controlled mobile home spaces, harming our seniors, veterans, and others of limited income. Under Esther’s 20-year council reign, a $210 million pension deficit was placed on the backs of taxpayers with no hope for future resolution. A State investigation of campaign finance violations is pending. Esther manipulated the voting district process to gerrymander results for her own political goals. 20 years and nothing to show for it. Time to go. The printed names, signatures, and residence addresses of the proponents are as follows:

The original notice and proof of service will be filed with the Oceanside City Clerk. Elections Code Section 11023. (a) Within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, the officer sought to be recalled may file with the elections official, or in the case of a state officer, the Secretary of State, an answer, in not more than 200 words, to the statement of the proponents. (b) If an answer is filed, the officer shall, within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, also serve a copy of it, by personal delivery or by certified mail, on one of the proponents named in the notice of intention. (c) The answer shall be signed and shall be accompanied by the printed name and business or residence address of the officer sought to be recalled. 01/10/2020 CN 24157

T.S. No.: 2019-00110-CA A.P.N.: 212-200-02-00 Property Address: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: William Patrick Sparks, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 03/25/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0243868 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/28/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 509,264.61 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1492 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 212-200-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 509,264.61. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00110-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 28, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24158

T.S. No. 084712-CA APN: 222-420-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/25/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-0508591, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ROLANNE S LEE, A WIDOWED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1046 CIMA DR SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $106,780.35 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 084712-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923871 / 084712-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24156

AFC-2057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/31/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98976 0711RSZ 0721011 7B 11 299-242-07-11 ERIK RENE MATA 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4285.25 98977 3014R1Z 3071114 30G 14 299-242-30-14 CHANTILLAE N. SULLIVAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $6127.44 98978 1739BSZ 1731039 17C 39 299-242-17-39 GLORIA PUGA A WIDOW AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST AND MIGUEL L. GUZMAN AND YOLANDA M. GUZMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4668.39 98979 1404TSZ 1430004 14C 04 299-242-14-04 F. MARIE WEINER A WIDOW 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4668.39 98980 0119RSZ 0119RSZ 1A 19 299-242-01-19 CHARLES A. JOHNSON & DIANA C. JOHNSON HUSBAND & WIFE 8/13/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363327 9/26/2019 2019-0427468 $4747.84 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/3/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT OR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 189 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24155

AFC-2053 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/31/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98839 10334E 103AE34 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 34 537-572-26-34 REGINALD COLSON AN UNMARRIED MAN AND YVONNE HOWARD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $6179.57 98840 30536E 305AE36 305 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 537-572-64-36 CHARLES L. DAHLSTROM AND CHERYL A. DAHLSTROM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5253.09 98841 21224O CBR21224BO 212 ANNUAL 24 537-571-52-24 PAUL N. CALLANAN A MARRIED MAN AND PAMELA G. CALLANAN A MARRIED WOMAN BOTH AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $4922.04 98842 20822Z 208CZ22 208 ANNUAL 22 537-570-48-22 EILEEN A. DE LA VEGA A WIDOW 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5803.67 98843 11322Z 113CZ22 113 ANNUAL 22 537-570-33-22 DALTON TRUST MARION D. DALTON AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UDT DATED SEPTEMBER 10 1984 WHERE IN JAMES A. DALTON AND MARION D. DALTON ARE TRUSTORS OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE THEREUNDER TRUSTEES ARE MICHAEL J. DALTON JANET L. DALTON KENNETH R. DALTON MICHELE A. DALTON 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5803.67 98844 21226Z 212BZ26 212 ANNUAL 26 537-570-52-26 STEVE PEYTON 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5882.67 98845 30319Z 303AZ19 303 ANNUAL 19 537-570-62-19 KENNETH F. FARE AND JEAN E. FARE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $7306.11 98846 10323E 103AE23 103 BIENNIAL EVEN 23 537-572-26-23 EUGENE R. SEMINARIO AND ESTHER L. SEMINARIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2019 8/26/2019 2019-0363330 9/26/2019 2019-0427437 $5050.72 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92118 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/3/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT OR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT. 189 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24154

T.S. No. 085302-CA APN: 158-371-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/14/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0194787, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA SHEFFEL, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JASEN SMITH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TENANTS IN COMMON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3939 MAGNOLIA ROAD OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $249,514.53 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085302-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923723 / 085302-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24149

T.S. No. 063822-CA APN: 105-481-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/23/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/3/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/29/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0615734, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARTHA AVILA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, AS MORE COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED EXHIBIT A The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 711 STONE POST RD FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028-1649 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,441,327.13 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063822-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION REF. NO. 063822-CA PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATE GOVERNMENT SURVEY, APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3, SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 979.97 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63917 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “C”; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND, LAST ABOVE REFERRED TO AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 16.28 FEET; AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BEING A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “A”; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 60.77 FEET; NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55” A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREE 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58” A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST, 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 594.52 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST FROM SAID POINT “A”; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” EAST 386.51 FEET TO A CORNER IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO ELMER E. KNOCHE, ET UX RECORDED AUGUST 30, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 150246 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF KNOCHE’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 00 DEGREE 34’40” WEST 20.00 FEET; AND AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 146.98 FEET TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” WEST FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 185.00 FEET TO A POINT HEREIN DESIGNATED AS POINT “X”; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 00 DEGREE 23’00” EAST 333.14 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY OF A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT POINT ‘’X”, HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 219.53 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE WESTERLY 20.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE NORTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” EAST 380.00 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH THE NORTHERLY LINE OF THE 1ST ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND. PARCEL 2: AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS FOR ROAD PURPOSES ONLY, OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT SAID POINT “C” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING A POINT ON THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST 331.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE TO A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL WITH AND 20.00 FEET NORTHERLY OF AND MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES TO A LINE WHICH BEARS SOUTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” WEST FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PARCEL 3: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 52.00 FEET IN WIDTH LYING WITHIN LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 19, 1890, THE CENTER LINE OF SAID STRIP BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT POINT “A” HEREINABOVE DESIGNATED IN PARCEL 1, BEING THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM, ET UX, RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 60.77 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID PARCEL 1 OF DENHOLM’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 50 DEGREES 20’08” WEST, 53.31 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 150.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY, NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 48 DEGREES 45’55”, A DISTANCE OF 127.67 FEET; TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 01 DEGREES 34’13” WEST 40.08 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 125.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 42 DEGREES 22’29”, A DISTANCE OF 92.45 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST 31.55 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 43 DEGREES 56’42” WEST, 77.17 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 250.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 27 DEGREES 49’50” A DISTANCE OF 121.43 FEET; THENCE TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 71 DEGREES 46’32” WEST 155.02 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 257.59 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHERLY; THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22 DEGREES 25’58”, A DISTANCE OF 100.85 FEET; THENCE NON-TANGENT TO SAID CURVE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 57’03” WEST 80.00 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY IN A STRAIGHT LINE A DISTANCE OF 169.20 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3 DISTANT THEREON SOUTH 00 DEGREE 16’30” WEST 80.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. SAID EASEMENT TO TERMINATE EASTERLY IN A LINE WHICH BEARS NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST FROM SAID POINT “A” AND TO TERMINATE WESTERLY IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL 1 HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED. PARCEL 4: AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD, SEWER, WATER, GAS, POWER AND TELEPHONE LINES AND APPURTENANCES THERETO OVER, UNDER, ALONG AND ACROSS THAT PORTION OF LOT 3 IN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SURVEY APPROVED APRIL 21, 1890, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHERLY 674.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 490.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3, BEING ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED TO RALPH K. ENANDER, ET UX, RECORDED APRIL 12, 1965 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 63916 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST 249.61 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREIN AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID LAND SOUTH 51 DEGREES 43’00” EAST 36.94 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 200.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 39 DEGREES 59’30” A DISTANCE OF 139.62 FEET AND TANGENT TO SAID CURVE NORTH 88 DEGREES 17’30” EAST 331.02 FEET TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 3; THENCE ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” WEST, 29.02 FEET TO THE MOST SOUTHERLY, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND; THENCE ALONG THE BOUNDARY OF SAID ENANDER’S LAND AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 450.83 FEET; NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST, 16.28 FEET AND SOUTH 89 DEGREES 25’20” WEST 39.21 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY CORNER OF LAND DESCRIBED IN PARCEL 1 IN DEED TO BYRON E. DENHOLM ET UX RECORDED MAY 21, 1968 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 84419 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 15’30” EAST 69.10 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION, IF ANY, LYING WITHIN THE SOUTHERLY 330.00 FEET OF THE EASTERLY 674.00 FEET OF SAID LOT 3. STOX 923713 / 063822-CA 01/10/2020, 01/17/2020, 01/24/2020 CN 24148

T.S. No. 19-58633 APN: 157-040-88-10 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: BRIAN L. ALEXANDER AND DINA ZAMORA ALEXANDER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/20/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0698132, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/27/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $298,265.32 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5057 WATERVIEW WAY #202 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-88-10 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-866-539-4173 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkauction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58633. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/27/2019 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 1-866-539-4173 www.servicelinkauction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30779 Pub Dates 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/2020 CN 24139

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-866385-CL Order No.: DS7300-19004922 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/31/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,083,859.83 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-866385-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-866385-CL IDSPub #0159402 1/3/2020 1/10/2020 1/17/2020 CN 24138

T.S. No. 058310-CA APN: 215-400-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/10/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/22/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0525294, Judgment recorded 8/5/19 as #2019-0325812 to correct the legal description, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RYAN OUELLETTE A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2707 CAZADERO DR CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $389,990.84 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 058310-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923606 / 058310-CA 01/03/20, 01/10/20, 01/17/2020 CN 24130

Title Order No. 8758924 Trustee Sale No. 84079 Loan No. 399190845 APN: 164-031-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/18/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 1/27/2020 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 5/23/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0209286 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: KONRAD J. PIEKOS, A SINGLE MAN , as Trustor ATHAS CAPITAL GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described the land therein: LOT 45 OF ROLLING HILLS ESTATES UNIT NO. 2, IN THE CITY OF VISTA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 3956, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1958. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 237 YACON CIRCLE VISTA, CA 92083. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $468,728.98 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 12/18/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed or trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 84079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Attn: Teri Snyder 8190 East Kaiser Blvd. Anaheim Hills, CA 92808 STOX 923567 / 84079 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24117

BATCH: AFC-2065 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99203 S1374161V CBS22702AZ 227 ANNUAL FIXED WEEK 2 02 214-010-94-00 NELL B. KENYON A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2009 09/11/2009 2009-0507980 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $11290.85 99204 S1750955H CBS23211DO 232 BIENNIAL ODD 11 214-010-94-00 SCOTT R. KEYS AND NEIRISSA LYNN KEYS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2012 09/27/2012 2012-0586654 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $16989.43 99205 S1356161V CBS23105DE 231 BIENNIAL EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 JAMES E. KRESGE AND CHRISTINE A. KRESGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/19/2008 11/07/2008 2008-0581963 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $9895.61 99207 B0510365H MCS32105CO 321 BIENNIAL ODD 05 214-010-94-00 DAVID A. HILL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND NICOLE BRUMMET A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403732 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $24913.48 99208 S1731295C CBS12848DE 128 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 214-010-94-00 JACK M. ALDERFER AND PAULA E. CAMPBELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2011 06/16/2011 2011-0306367 9/13/2019 2019-0400954 $30947.89 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24112

BATCH: AFC-2064 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99186 B0443365C MGP19525BE 195 EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 SHANE D. WICKWIRE AND GINA P. WICKWIRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2015 04/09/2015 2015-0167830 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $19145.40 99187 B0472455H MGP38449CE 384 EVEN 49 211-022-28-00 JEANINE WALTON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469870 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $21019.38 99189 B0504675C MGP36140AZ 361 EACH 40 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW MCNEAL WALLACE AND REBECCA WALLACE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2018 06/14/2018 2018-0240758 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $34732.85 99190 B0445445H MGP28208BE 282 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 JOHN T. LISKO AND MARION H. LISKO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2015 05/21/2015 2015-0258715 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $18165.67 99191 B0490175H MGP37713P2E 377 EVEN 13 211-022-28-00 DANY P. MANCILLA AND CANDICE M. MANCILLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/25/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361716 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $34592.21 99192 B0503185C MGP39506BO 395 ODD 06 211-022-28-00 DEIDRE A. DAVIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/30/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198702 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $22176.84 99193 Y7460485H GPP18604AO 186 ODD 04 211-022-28-00 ARMANDO OSORIO AGUIRRE II A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MA LOUIE M. PORTUGALETE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2012 10/04/2012 2012-0606363 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $16254.39 99195 B0515035H MGP16851AZ 168 EACH 51 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL ERIC BROUSE AND REENA BROUSE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2018 01/03/2019 2019-0001690 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $27630.16 99196 Y7460015L GPO26008AZ 260 EACH 08 211-022-28-00 CLAUDIA J. KARNOSKI A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/30/2012 07/26/2012 2012-0434384 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $15874.25 99198 B0482065H MGP38913AO 389 ODD 13 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER M. LAGUNAS AND KRISTY K. LAGUNAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/05/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131296 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $24256.62 99199 Y7262969K GPP29930AZ 299 EACH FIXED WEEK 30 211-022-28-00 GEORGE A. BATESON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/12/2010 12/22/2010 2010-0709875 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $19726.99 99200 A5892007A AGP18225BZ 182 EACH 25 211-022-28-00 ALAN N. JOSEPH III A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 12/20/2010 01/06/2011 2011-0010685 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $16819.68 99201 Y7358135A AGP27338BO 273 ODD FIXED WEEK 38 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW G. COLLING A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2011 11/03/2011 2011-0586822 9/13/2019 2019-0400990 $13519.80 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE:12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24111

BATCH: AFC-2063 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99171 B3943485C GMO512107AZ 2107 EACH 51 211-130-02-00 JUAN M. LOPEZ AND LOURDES L. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/25/2010 05/13/2010 2010-0240732 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $22272.55 99172 B3944495C GMO561242AZ 1242 EACH 56 211-130-03-00 KAREN L. FITZPATRICK-MORRISON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2010 06/24/2010 2010-0318217 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $15097.43 99173 B3948435C GMO501404BO 1404 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 CINDY S. SNELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/21/2011 02/10/2011 2011-0079717 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $17030.16 99174 B3950155C GMO513437BE 3437 BIENNIAL EVEN 51 211-130-02-00 BRIAN A. VANYO AND FABIANA L. VANYO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2011 04/07/2011 2011-0180755 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $14120.17 99175 B9989065C GMP541208EZ 1208 EACH 54 211-130-03-00 DETLEF PHILLIPS AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/14/2013 05/02/2013 2013-0276554 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $21456.62 99176 B0453285H GMO502136DE 2136 BIENNIAL EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 BARBARA E. EMERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2015 10/08/2015 2015-0530016 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $21774.79 99177 B0464605C GMO502610DO 2610 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 JEREMY K. ERVIN AND KRISTEN A.M. ERVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198592 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $18467.75 99179 B0490945H GMP521404B1O 1404 BIENNIAL ODD 52 211-130-02-00 EDMOND BABAKHANLOU AND ARMINEH KHODAGHOOLIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387508 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $19201.47 99180 B0496125C GMO703439BO 3439 BIENNIAL ODD 70 211-131-13-00 WENDALL B. MORING A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0583291 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $26957.50 99181 B0498295C GMP611106A1Z 1106 EACH 61 211-131-11-00 SAEDA M. ALI AND JAMAL A. FARAH WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2017 02/01/2018 2018-0041684 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $38114.63 99182 B0502685S GMP611240A1Z 1240 EACH 61 211-131-11-00 JASON E. BAKER AND RHONDA Y. BAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/28/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188382 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $51921.29 99183 B0513415S GMO501610DO 1610 BIENNIAL ODD 50 211-130-02-00 ROBERT JOHN GARCIA AND MARICELA GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/03/2018 11/21/2018 2018-0484041 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $20194.91 99184 B0517375H GMP602222D1Z 2222 EACH 60 211-131-11-00 AMY MARIE MESSINA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/09/2019 02/28/2019 2019-0071915 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $33270.97 99185 B0517655S GMP602226B1Z 2226 EACH 60 211-131-11-00 JOSHUA E. ELMORE AND JESSIKA J. ELMORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/17/2019 03/07/2019 2019-0081619 9/13/2019 2019-0400982 $36152.07 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 12/18/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24110

T.S. No.: 9948-5407 TSG Order No.: DS7300-19004557 A.P.N.: 257-350-46-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/29/2009 as Document No.: 2009-0716624, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: Linda Susan Solomon, An Unmarried Woman, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 01/31/2020 at 09:00 AM Sale Location: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1494 FLAIR ENCINITAS DRIVE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $346,809.13 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 1-800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.auction.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-5407. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.auction.com or Call: 1-800-280-2832. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0365070 To: COAST NEWS 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020, 01/10/2020 CN 24109

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 01-25-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 133 Dave Howorka 1/10, 1/17/20 CNS-3330696# CN 24174

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000381-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olga Igorevna Kalinovskaia change to proposed name: Olga Cirkovic. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 25, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24161

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00000219-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Melanie Hutchinson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brixton Harlan Hutchinson change to proposed name: Brixton Harlan Upstone. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 03, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24160

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2019-00004253-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Amir Abbas Sam and Does 1-100 inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Farzad Yaghouti. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court of California – San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian C. Andrews 212969, Andrews Law Group Inc., 6496 Weathers Pl. Ste 200, San Diego CA 92121. Telephone: 858.452.5600 Date: 01/23/2019 Clerk (Secretario), by R. Babers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24159

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIRBY WAYNE WHITE CASE# 37-2019-00066876-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kirby Wayne White. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Byron Randall White, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Byron Randall White, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caron Woodward Calabrese, 105 West F St. Ste 213, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 858.598.5552 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/2020 CN 24152

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Adriana Tafoya, G209 Emanuel Estrada B324 Lovely Ecalnir BBS 206 Rachel Ornelas C315 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN24143

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00067657-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ani Oney filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Ani Oney changed to proposed name: Ani Zadikyan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 20, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24141

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CECIL A. CHAMBERLAIN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00060708-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Cecil A. Chamberlain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Roberta A. Chamberlain in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Roberta A. Chamberlain be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 16, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, Room: Julia C. Kelety, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Earl W Husted, 2904 Husted Pl., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 760.654.4060 12/27/19, 01/03/20, 01/10/20 CN 24125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030708 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Farms; B. El Frijol. Located at: 1911 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RSE Management LLC, 2969 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/31/2019 S/Rafael Sam 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029520 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RPG. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029519 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gypsy Feather. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029518 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R&D Co-Work. Located at: 25 East E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. RAF Pacifica Group, 25 East E St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/Adam S Robinson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000255 Filed: Jan 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Kosnar Group. Located at: 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carl J Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Andrea W Kosnar, 2306 Wales Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/1989 S/Carl J Kosnar 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000019 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robert C Hargis RE Valuations. Located at: 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Hargis, 928 Sapphire St. #D, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert C Hargis 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000005 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. Located at: 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Self Service Car Wash Inc. 1515 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Mary Jo Young 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000026 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MABADAN. Located at: 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Hampton Chambers, 914 Daisy Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Hampton Chambers 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030736 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Letters by Melissa. Located at: 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA San Diego 92129. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Diane Hy, 13179 Dufresne Pl., San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/21/2019 S/Melissa Diane Hy 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029746 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Innate Health and Healing. Located at: 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dr Adam Kipp Chiropractic PC, 169 Saxony Rd. #105, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Kipp 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030130 Filed: Dec 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brittanee Greenhaw. Located at: 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 854, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittanee Helene Greenhaw, 810 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2019 S/Brittanee Greenhaw 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000020 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Hands Physical Therapy. Located at: 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erin Donovan Olsen, 1830 Blue Bonnet Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2004 S/Erin Donovan Olsen 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000009 Filed: Jan 02, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Pool Solutions. Located at: 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Sean Williamson, 15005 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Michael Sean Williamson 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030757 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CMB Photography. Located at: 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Crystal Michelle Barry, 2163 Via Esmarca #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2018 S/Crystal Michelle Barry 01/10, 01/17, 01/24, 01/31/2020 CN 24150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030244 Filed: Dec 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Jay Investments LLC. Located at: 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Jay Investments LLC, 1515 Coast Hwy S, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2019 S/Craig Lloyd Jones 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030590 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant Wood Studio. Located at: 180 Roymar Rd. #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JWG Cabinet & Millwork Inc., 809 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthea Grant 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030620 Filed: Dec 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Leaf Wholesale Nursery. Located at: 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084-5809. Mailing Address: PO Box 2469, Vista CA 92085-2469. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gerald D Stewart, 2456 Foothill Dr., Vista CA 92084-5809. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1978 S/Gerald D Stewart 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030332 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Window Coverings. Located at: 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Lee Sandford, 1379 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Peter Maglieri, 1320 Grand Ave #10, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly Lee Sandford 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029439 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastline Dream Center. Located at: 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coastline Legacy Inc., 2215 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2019 S/David S Barth 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030335 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N78095 LLC. Located at: 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N78095 LLC, 1418 Vanessa Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James A Leuer 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030385 Filed: Dec 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC. Located at: 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ProRehab Integrated Healthcare Specialists LLC, 410 S Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/26/2019 S/Kyle Tetz 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24136

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2019-9030312 Filed: Dec 24, 2019 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Law Center. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/30/2019 and assigned File #2019-9011141. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Dennis P Kelly, 925 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. S/Dennis P Kelly 01/03, 01/10, 01/17, 01/24/20 CN 24133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029659 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elements-SD. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 230351, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Freidin Design & Construction, 2382 Camino Vida Robles #J, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly M Freidin 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029719 Filed: Dec 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep State Games. Located at: 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William David Volk, 2658 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/04/2019 S/William David Volk 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029409 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Succulent Body. Located at: 544 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmel Ray Barre, 2726 Anta Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2016 S/Carmel Ray Barre 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029756 Filed: Dec 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Debby Fleming-Mellor Artist; B. Myles Mellor Theme Crosswords. Located at: 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Quality Adjusting Service Inc., 6629 Santa Isabel St. #129, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Myles Mellor 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028705 Filed: Dec 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R3 Films; B. Rec Ready Recording. Located at: 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Edmont Michael Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Sofia Ortiz, 1060 Arcadia Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2010 S/Edmont Michael Ortiz 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029226 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee B Yoga. Located at: 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dee Ann Boukouzis, 631 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/Dee Ann Boukouzis 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029126 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Know More News. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #106, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #266, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adam Richard Green, 2030 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Adam Richard Green 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10, 01/17/20 CN 24115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029558 Filed: Dec 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanguine Cellars. Located at: 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Andrew Dolan, 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Andrew Dolan 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029117 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Michael Steven Rypins 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029088 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beaudacious Media. Located at: 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beau Walter Basinger, 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beau Walter Basinger 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029479 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castro’s Auto Wholesale. Located at: 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mario Alberto Castro, 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mario Alberto Castro 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029310 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Skin & Body Boutique. Located at: 200 E Via Rancho Pkwy #501, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De’Wanda Trish Sheppard, 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/De’Wanda Trish Sheppard 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029340 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zee Griptape; B. Dark Room. Located at: 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Generator Skateboard Distribution, 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2019 S/Justin Iwanicha 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028682 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Sisters FFA Options. Located at: 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eve Spencer, 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2019 S/Eve Spencer 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029262 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Media; B. The Marketing Deli. Located at: 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.A. Advertising Inc., 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Shelley S Anderson 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029328 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calma; B. 92 Trims & Grins Surfboards. Located at: 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232157, Encinitas CA 92023-2157. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kuniaki Kobashi, 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kuniaki Kobashi 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24089