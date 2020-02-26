Legal Notices, February 28, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS FIRE DEPARTMENT Legal Notice of City Council Public Hearing PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, City Hall 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, BUT NO LATER THAN 72 HOURS BEFORE THE SCHEDULED MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance 2020-03, an Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Municipal Code Section 10.04.020, regarding Section 503.6 – Security Gates. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action being considered by the City Council is an administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. This action entails adoption of State mandated Fire Codes with minor amendments and will not have a significant effect on the environment. The proposed amendments are either administrative, procedural or will impose more stringent regulations than presently required by the State code as a result of local climatic, geological, or topographical conditions within the City of Encinitas. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas Municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) as part of the agenda packet for the March 18, 2020 City Council Meeting on Friday, March 13, 2020. This ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact Interim Fire Marshal Hans Schmidt in Fire Prevention, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2823 or by email at fireprevention@encinitasca.gov. 02/28/2020 CN 24367

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION PROJECT NAME: Brown Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003571-2020; BADJ-003570-2020; and CDPNF-003572-2020; FILING DATE: December 9 2019; APPLICANT: Darrin Brown; LOCATION: 136 Daphne Street, (APN 256-022-19); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit for the consolidation of the two underlying legal lots for an existing residence. The subject property is located in the Residential RS 11 (RS11) zone, the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15060(c)(2) because the lot line adjustment will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/28/2020 CN 24366

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Olympus Park (CP14A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 24, 2020. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of solicitation. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work to be done is located 701 Olympus Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. The work to be completed involves clearing and grubbing, site preparation, grading, utility infrastructure and drainage infrastructure. Park amenities to be constructed include: paths, play equipment, turf, sports courts, a dog park, skate park, shade and related park appurtenances not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $3,470,000 (Base Bid) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Contract documents may be obtained after Tuesday February 18th at the Engineering Ccounter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at City Hall, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2020-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, P.E., City Engineer Date: 2/13/2020 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 CN 24365

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Friday 7:30AM to 4:30PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Larsen Single-Family Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003181-2019; FILING DATE: June 25, 2019; APPLICANT: Jim Larsen; LOCATION: 639 Quail Gardens Lane (APN 257-011-26-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a new single-family residence with a detached accessory dwelling unit and shed on a vacant lot.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Rural Residential 1 (RR-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15303(a) & (e) for new construction of a single-family home in an urbanized area and accessory structures.; STAFF CONTACT: Minerva Abikhalil, Junior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or mabikhalil@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON MARCH 9, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/28/2020 CN 24364

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PROJECT NAME: Wendy’s Renovation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003029-2019; ADR-003031-2019; CDPNF-003030-2019; FILING DATE: April 2, 2019; APPLICANT: WKS Restaurant Group; LOCATION: 102 Encinitas Boulevard (APN 258-090-39); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to allow an Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for exterior façade changes to an existing drive-thru restaurant. The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone (C/NRO), Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) Zone, and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(a) exempts existing facilities which involve the interior or exterior alteration of things such as interior partitions, plumbing and electrical conveyances; STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681 or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/28/2020 CN 24363

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS ON THE CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY 5-YEAR PLAN AND ANNUAL PLAN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 FOR THE SECTION 8 HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM As a recipient of federal funds to support the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program, the City of Carlsbad is required to prepare a Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The five-year plan describes the PHA’s mission and long-range goals and objectives for achieving its mission. The annual plan provides comprehensive and specific information about the PHA’s operation, policies, strategies, and resources to provide housing assistance to low income families for the upcoming year. THE RESIDENTS OF CARLSBAD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the City of Carlsbad will be accepting comments on the PHA 5-year Plan and Annual Plan for fiscal year 2020. The City of Carlsbad’s PHA 5-year Plan and Annual Plan will be available for public review and comment through April 7, 2020. Copies of the documents are available for review at the following locations: City Libraries (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive and 1775 Dove Lane), Housing Services (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive) and the Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue) and on the website: www.carlsbadca.gov/housing Written or verbal comments will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on April 7, 2020 at the office of Housing Services. All comments (written or verbal) must be submitted to: Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager Carlsbad Housing Services 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive Carlsbad, CA 92008 E-mail: bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov Phone: 760-434-2816 FAX: 760-720-2037 The City Council will also be accepting public comments on the PHA Plans during the Public Hearing tentatively scheduled for April 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Please contact Bobbi Nunn at 760-434-2816 to confirm the date of the Public Hearing and to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public review process. 02/28/2020 CN 24346

T.S. No.: 191107375 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 18-1695 Order No. 95523030 APN: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 4/18/2018. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Thomas Dubiel, an unmarried man, as to APN 264-401-15 and Czeslaw Dubiel and Lucyna Dubiel, Co-Trustees of the Dubiel Family Trust Dated October 8, 2015, as to APN 264-670-38 Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 5/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0176395 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/23/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $423,694.60 Street Address or other common designation of real property: (Vacant Land) 148 Camino De Arriba and 38 Avenida Apice Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 264-401-15-00; 264-670-38-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 191107375. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 2/19/2020 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 BY: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CN 24354

T.S. No. 080961-CA APN: 123-500-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/4/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/10/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0410022 and later modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 05/01/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-0216277, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: L. JEROME MCGILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1964 TRACY COURT FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $707,574.92 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080961-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924836 / 080961-CA 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CN 24344

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-12-517072-JB Order No.: 120223912-CA-GTI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JACKIE A QUILALANG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 10/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0931166 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $722,055.08 The purported property address is: 1411 ENCHANTE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-741-44 161-741-44-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-12-517072-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-12-517072-JB IDSPub #0160719 2/28/2020 3/6/2020 3/13/2020 CN 24343

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-869058-BF Order No.: DS7300-19005543 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Tracie Bowman a married woman as her sole and separate property Recorded: 7/26/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0501543 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/23/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $648,824.48 The purported property address is: 2763 ASCOT AVENUE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 213-181-11-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Parcel 1: Lot 463 of Carlsbad Tract CT 02-14, Unit 6, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 14779, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on April 29, 2004. Excepting therefrom all oil, oil rights, minerals, mineral rights, natural gas rights, and other hydrocarbons by whatsoever name known, geothermal steam and all products derived from any of the foregoing, that may be within or under the Parcel of land hereinabove described, together with the perpetual right of drilling, mining, exploring and operating therefore and storing in and removing the same from said land or any other land, including the right to whipstock or directionally drill and mine from lands other than those hereinabove described, oil or gas wells, tunnels and shafts into, through or across the subsurface of the land hereinabove described, and to bottom such whipstocked or directionally drilled wells, tunnels and shafts under and beneath or beyond the exterior limits thereof, and to redrill, retunnel, equip, maintain, repair, deepen and operate any such wells or mines without, however, the right to drill, mine, store, explore or operate through the surface or the upper 500 feet of the subsurface of the land, as reserved by Bressi Gardenlane, LLC, by various Deeds of record. Parcel 2: A non-exclusive easement to use the “Community Association Property” owned from time to time by Community Association, subject to the community declaration described below, and the rules and restrictions of such Community Association. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-869058-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-869058-BF IDSPub #0160700 2/28/2020 3/6/2020 3/13/2020 CN 24342

T.S. No. 19-20644-SP-CA Title No. 191009953-CA-VOI A.P.N. 216-290-35-17 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/05/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Christopher A. Jeffery and Gayle Jeffery, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 04/12/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0245245 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, CA. Date of Sale: 03/20/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $438,976.88 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7565 Gibraltar Street #17 Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 216-290-35-17 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20644-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/18/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Tosha Augborne, Trustee Sales Representative 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, 03/13/2020 CPP 350277 CN 24341

T.S. No.: 2019-01665-CA A.P.N.:185-391-01-00 Property Address: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/18/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Richard E Parks, II and Tonya Hammond-Parks, husband and wife as community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/01/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0833568 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/24/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 257,708.80 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-391-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 257,708.80. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-01665-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 17, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 CN 24340

APN: 158-342-44-00 TS No: CA08000438-18-2 TO No: 191204961-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 28, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 1, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0546038, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LEOPOLDO M RODRIGUEZ, AND MARIA I RODRIGUEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 209 CANYON CREEK WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-7540 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $184,222.93 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000438-18-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/10/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000438-18-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 69795, Pub Dates: 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24320

APN: 147-088-14-00 & 147-088-13-00 TS No: CA01000328-19-1 TO No: DS7300-19007771 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 10, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain a Deed of Trust, Assignment of Rents, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing dated as of April 10, 2017, executed by Cleveland Street Beach Lofts LLC, a California limited liability company, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of EMPAC MORTGAGE CO LP, a Delaware limited partnership, the original Beneficiary, recorded April 12, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0163479 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded August 31, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0359916 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded August 31, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0359917 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust dated December 14, 2018 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust dated March 29, 2019 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded October 28, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0487316, of the official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. Including Loan Agreement dated April 10, 2017, First Modification Agreement dated May 29, 2018, Second Loan Modification Agreement dated August 27, 2018, Third Loan Modification Agreement December 14, 2018, Fourth Loan Modification Agreement dated March 29, 2019 and Fifth Loan Modification Agreement dated October 16, 219. Including an original Note for the sum of $6,242,866.00 as amended by Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated May 29, 2018 as amended by Second Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated August 27, 2018 as amended by Third Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated December 14, 2018 as amended by Fourth Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated March 29, 2019 as Amended by Fifth Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated October 16, 2019 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOTS 10 AND 11 IN BLOCK 10 OF OCEANSIDE, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 344, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY LINE. PERSONAL PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Any and all buildings, structures and improvements now or hereafter erected on the Land (“Improvements”), and Trustor’s right, title and interest in and to all other improvements that may now or hereafter be constructed upon the Land, including, but not limited to, the fixtures, attachments, appliances, equipment, machinery and other articles attached to said buildings and improvements; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all leases, subleases, subtenancies, licenses, occupancy agreements and concessions covering the Land or the Improvements or any portion thereof or space therein now or hereafter existing, and all right, title and interest of Trustor under the same, including, without limitation, all cash or security deposits, advance rentals and deposits or payments of similar nature (“Leases”); All rents, issues, profits, royalties, revenues, income and other proceeds and benefits derived from the Land or the Improvements; Any and all building permits, land use entitlements, development rights, sewer capacity, map approvals, trip generation rights, density allocations and other rights or approvals relating to or authorizing the development of the Land; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all options to purchase or lease the Land or any portion or interest of or in the Land, and any greater estate in the Land owned or hereafter acquired; Any and all interests, estate or other claims, both in law and in equity, which Trustor now has or may hereafter acquire in the Land; Any and all easements, parking rights, rights-of-way and rights used in connection therewith or as a means of access thereto, and all tenements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereof and thereto, and all water rights and shares of stock evidencing the same; All right, title and interest of Trustor, now owned or hereafter acquired, in and to any land lying within the right of way of any street, open or proposed, adjoining the Land, and any and all sidewalks, alleys and strips and gores of land adjacent to or used in connection with the Land; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all tangible personal property now or at any time hereafter located on or at the Land or the Improvements and primarily used in connection therewith, including, but not limited to, all building materials, goods, machinery, tools, insurance proceeds, equipment (including fire sprinklers and alarm systems, office air conditioning, heating, refrigerating, electronic monitoring, entertainment, recreational, window or structural cleaning rigs, maintenance, exclusion of venmin or insects, removal of dust, refuse or garbage, and all other equipment of every kind), model home and/or lobby and all other indoor and outdoor furniture (including tables, chairs, planters, desks, sofas, shelves, lockers and cabinets), wall beds, wall safes, furnishings, plumbing fixtures (including pipes, bathtubs, showers, sinks and faucets), wall beds, wall safes, furnishings, appliances (including ice boxes, refrigerators, fans, heaters, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers, trash compactors, ovens of all types, washing machines, dryers, other kitchen and laundry equipment and incinerators), inventory, rugs, carpets and other floor coverings, draperies and drapery rods and brackets, awnings, window shades, Venetian blinds, curtains, lamps, chandeliers and other lighting fixtures, and office maintenance and other supplies, and trees, shrubs and other landscaping and lawn care and landscaping vehicles and equipment; All intangible property and rights relating to the Land or Improvements or the operation thereof, including, without limitation, all service marks, trademarks, trade names, advertising campaigns and marketing or promotional materials; All rights to the payment of money, accounts, accounts receivable, reserves, deferred payments, refunds, cost savings, payments and deposits, whether now or later to be received from third parties (including all earnest money sales deposits) or deposited by Trustor with third parties (including all utility deposits), contract rights (including any and all guaranties and warranties relating to the construction of the Improvements, and the manufacture and installation of fixtures and other personal property, Trustor’s rights under listing agreements with licensed real estate brokers and Trustor’s rights as seller under executory purchase and sale agreements and related escrow instructions), development and use rights, governmental permits and licenses (including Trustor’s rights and entitlements under approvals issued by the California Department of Real Estate, including any and all Subdivision Public Reports [i.e., so-called “white reports”]), applications, architectural and engineering plans, specifications and drawings, as-built drawings, chattel paper, instruments, documents, notes, drafts and letters of credit (other than letters of credit in favor of Beneficiary), which arise from or relate to construction on the Land or to any business now or later to be conducted on it, or to the Land and Improvements generally; All books and records pertaining to the Land, the Improvements, and all of the other Property, including computer-readable media and any computer hardware or software necessary to access and process such media; All proceeds, including all claims to and demands for them, of the voluntary or involuntary conversion of any of the Land, Improvements or the other Property into cash or liquidated claims, including proceeds of all present and future fire, hazard or casualty insurance policies and all condemnation awards or payments now or later to be made by any public body or decree by any court of competent jurisdiction for any taking or in connection with any condemnation or eminent domain proceeding, and all causes of action and their proceeds for any damage or injury to the Land, Improvements or the other property described above or any part of them, or breach of warranty in connection with the construction of the Improvements, including causes of action arising in tort, contract, fraud or concealment of a material fact: and All proceeds of, additions and accretions to, substitutions and replacements for, and changes in any of the foregoing. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 147-088-14-00 & 147-088-13-00, Oceanside, CA 92024. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $8,854,778.69 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000328-19. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 7, 2020 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000328-19 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Susan Earnest, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Order Number 69770, Pub Dates: 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24319

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/8/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,774,237.32 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0160521 2/21/2020 2/28/2020 3/6/2020 CN 24318

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/30/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $1,508,119.35 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,508,119.35. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 3, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24294

T.S. No.: 2017-03583-CA A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 Property Address: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John D. Tobin and Cynthia D. Tobin, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0271708 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/27/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 316,352.22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 316,352.22. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03583-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24293

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/10/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 466,316.77 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 466,316.77. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24292

T.S. No. 19-58358 APN: 219-331-44-19 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/5/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RACHEL ANNE VRANA Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/9/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0652314, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/9/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $666,626.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 950 BOARDWALK STREET, UNIT 304 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 219-331-44-19 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58358. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 2/5/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 31105 Pub Dates 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24291

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871032-CL Order No.: DS7300-19006190 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Marc D. Lair, a married man, as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/21/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0731687 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/13/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $828,498.94 The purported property address is: 239 LA BARRANCA DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 263-622-29-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871032-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871032-CL IDSPub #0160119 2/14/2020 2/21/2020 2/28/2020 CN 24290

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Dixon William D223 1PM Lagrassa Chris S30 1:15PM Floress III Benito E327 1:30PM 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 CN 24360

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on March 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 Nissan Altima; Lic.# 8GLM864 VIN; 1N4AL3AP0FC284803. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $5,150.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 02/28/2020 CN 24359

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY B. EARLYWINE, aka JERRY BRUCE EARLYWINE, aka JERRY B. EARLYWINE SR. [IMAGED] Case # 37-2020-00007585-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jerry B. Earlywine, aka Jerry Bruce Earlywine, aka Jerry B. Earlywine Sr.. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Bonnie L. Hartland, Named Executor in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Bonnie L. Hartland be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Apr. 15, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S Melrose Dr. Ste 201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24355

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00005022-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dylan Thomas Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dylan Thomas Smith change to proposed name: Dylan Thomas Figueroa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 29, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/20 CN 24339

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 03-07-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 0209 Janis Rohner 2/21, 2/28/20 CNS-3344609# CN 24338

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Curtis Zilliot RS203 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24334

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006642-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jessica Campbell Traller filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jessica Campbell Traller change to proposed name: Jesse Traller Ojeda. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24305

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KENNETH GERARD DILLER Case# 37-2020-00005252-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kenneth Gerard Diller. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Aaron Diller in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Aaron Diller be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 18, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Law Offices of Gregory S. Duncan, 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste H3, Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24302

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELEANOR F. CARTER CASE# 37-2020-00004128-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eleanor F. Carter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia Knight, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia Knight, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph J. Park, 6165 Greenwich Dr. Ste 340, San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.373.5555 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24299

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006400-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ishwari Jay filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ishwari Jay change to proposed name: Sandrine Gonnot. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24295

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003984-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nagavignesh Gandu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nagavignesh Gandu changed to proposed name: Vignesh Gandu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Lorna Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24279

1ST REISSUED SUMMONS ON AMENDED PETITION SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 17FL012673N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: ANGELA DEL ROSARIO. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LUISITO DEL ROSARIO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Luisito Del Rosario, 1819 Andy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 619.417.7675 Date (Fecha): Jan. 21, 2020 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) Kelly C. Mok, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004785 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South America Adventure Specialists. Located at: 1981 Countrygrove Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Stephanie Zenick, 1981 Countrygrove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Stephanie Zenick 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004829 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cabinet Hero. Located at: 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cabinet Hero, 2631 Vistosa Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Julie Garrido 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003902 Filed: Feb 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freedom Vessel. Located at: 2431 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Vincent Tralka, 2431 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Paul Vincent Tralka 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004625 Filed: Feb 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vero D Jewels. Located at: 2803 Via Diego, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sangam Jayant Prajapati, 2803 Via Diego, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sangam Jayant Prajapati 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004223 Filed: Feb 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PCH Dry Carpet Cleaning; B. PCH Equipment; C. PCHDCC; D. Professional Commercial & Home Dry Carpet Cleaning. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-135, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin S Allen, 1609 Grandon Ave. #331, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2020 S/Kevin S Allen 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004454 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Preferred Insurance California. Located at: 322 S Pacific St. #6, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #883, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Aaron Michael Chavez, 322 S Pacific St. #6, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Aaron Michael Chavez 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24353

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004426 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Law Center. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia Maria Skow, 1148 Whispering Water Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Alicia Maria Skow 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24352

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9004425 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Village Law Center. Located at: 1132 San Marino Dr. #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/30/2019 and assigned File #2019-9011141. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Alicia Maria Skow, 1148 Whispering Water Dr., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Dennis P Kelly, 925 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: General Partnership S/Alicia Maria Skow 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004304 Filed: Feb 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expedition Bavaria LLC; B. Expedition Kalifornien. Located at: 4075 Carmel View Rd. #10, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Expedition Bavaria LLC, 4075 Carmel View Rd. #10, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2014 S/Eliezer Alvarado 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24350

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004518 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Binvetec. Located at: 2011 S Tremont St. #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sequent Realty LLC, 2011 S Tremont St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward A Borlenghi 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004546 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Back to Cali Records; 2. Back to Cali Entertainment; 3. Popping Kettle. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2556 Ingleton Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Back to Cali LLC, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #107, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/David Addy 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003416 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dedstok Loan Services. Located at: 6567 Halite Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dedstok Holdings, 6567 Halite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Enzo Morales 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002718 Filed: Jan 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kylle Sebree Studio. Located at: 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kylle Andrew Sebree, 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Haley Nicole Sebree, 3500 Roosevelt St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2012 S/Haley Nicole Sebree 02/28, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2020 CN 24345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003440 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Dog Publications. Located at: 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kim Smith Rohlfs, 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kim Smith Rohlfs 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003595 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maribel y Oliva Cocina. Located at: 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maribel Zamora, 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Maribel Zamora 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004098 Filed: Feb 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GNA Construction. Located at: 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Glenn Nicholas Adkins, 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1996 S/Glenn Nicholas Adkins 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003979 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift Listing; B. Hey Serri Home Team. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Serri Rowell 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002733 Filed: Jan 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shelly Reef; B. TOLAS; C. Temple of Light and Sound; D. Universal Love Teachings. Located at: 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shelly Ann Reif, 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2018 S/Shelly Ann Reif 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003745 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Versa Fit; B. Versa Fit Versaclimber Studio. Located at: 515 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McBride, 1816 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2019 S/Scott McBride 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24324

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003655 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tamed Bread. Located at: 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Craig Scheckner, 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Scheckner 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003556 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Fish Tattoo; B. Modernline Scalp Micropigmentation. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Big Fish Arts LLC, 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2014 S/David Hartman 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003967 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acme Venture Group. Located at: 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mitchel Steven Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Susan Lisa Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Mitchel Steven Fredricks 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003457 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Foods; B. Stock; C. Marshmallow; D. Cabana. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003737 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Senor Consulting. Located at: 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corey James Gehrt, 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2017 S/Corey James Gehrt 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003404 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SynerBe. Located at: 1114 N Coast Hwy 101 #1A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 182 W Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Abigail Seaver, 182 W Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2020 S/Abigail Seaver 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003607 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Known Goods. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003331 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Productions. Located at: 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vito A Sarno Jr., 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2012 S/Vito A Sarno Jr. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003471 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Range Partners SD, 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Nick Norris 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24309

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9003470 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/11/2015 and assigned File #2015-004048. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Markjen Corp., 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Mark Kagan 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001637 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richfield International (U.S.A.) Company. Located at: 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yong Jun Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Jennifer O Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2013 S/Yong Jun Ahn, Jennifer O Ahn 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003227 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kurve Beauty Studio; B. Kurve. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 632, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Chanel Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Guy Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Chanel Picquelle 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002343 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SEO Encinitas. Located at: 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christin Nicole Dohm, 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2020 S/Christin Nicole Dohm 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003108 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Coastal Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC, 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2015 S/Jan Matthews 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003294 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveltopia of California; B. Traveltopia. Located at: 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jean Marie Keane, 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2020 S/Jean Marie Keane 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003265 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One-Stop Uniforms; B. Extraordinary Tees. Located at: 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy I Lewkovich, 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2015 S/Wendy I Lewkovich 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003085 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Solutions; B. Wheel Solutions. Located at: 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew William Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ivy Simone Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2014 S/Matthew William Brownell 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002563 Filed: Jan 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Pool Service. Located at: 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 1322, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob David Sammons, 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2014 S/Jacob David Sammons 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003252 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Community Dot Com; B. Encinitas Community Dot Com. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Naone, 2530 W Ranch St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Deborah Naone 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002954 Filed: Feb 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trishire Music. Located at: 775 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia K Chavarria, 775 Orpheus Av., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Patricia K Chavarria 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003069 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TPS Housing. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Temporary Placement Solutions LLC, 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2008 S/Daniel Kuhlman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001629 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The K9 Buddy. Located at: 206 4th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Kimberly Murphy, 206 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Lisa Kimberly Murphy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002214 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002213 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex Holdings LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex Holdings LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000830 Filed: Jan 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premium Flooring. Located at: 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Ramirez, 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Ramirez 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002805 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Paintball USA. Located at: 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Serop Isagolian, 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2002 S/Serop Isagolian 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002862 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blade Sharp Sharpening Services. Located at: 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Michael Ryan, 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Ryan 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002166 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Technology Center; B. Oceanside Tech Center. Located at: 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 533 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. 1140 Tremont Building LLC, 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/14/2019 S/Erica Burles 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001953 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinectin. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transition To Health Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2019 S/Matthew Lederman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002091 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulkal. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2015 S/Lionel Moroy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001760 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Divorce Mentors. Located at: 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katrin Reyes, 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Katrin Reyes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002033 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. StyleHaus Homestaging. Located at: 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen S Barnes, 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Karen S Barnes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002405 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Betty J Steele, 1815 Wilton Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Cody Steele, 723 N Rios, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Betty J Steele 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001997 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Q Ball Ventures. Located at: 3137 Tiger Run Ct. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Quinn Michael Wholean, 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2020 S/Quinn Michael Wholean 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24268