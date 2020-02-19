Legal Notices, February 21, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 11th day of March 2020, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: Public Hearing to consider funding recommendations for proposed FY 2020-21 Housing and Community Development activities and provide comments on the Draft FY 2020-25 Consolidated Plan. The proposed activities will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The grant amount may increase or decrease from 0%-20% depending on the final FY 2020 budget approved by Congress. The City of Encinitas anticipates receiving approximately $332,501 of CDBG funds in FY 2020-21, with an estimated $49,875 available for public services, $66,500 available for program administration and fair housing, and $216,126 available for other activities. In addition, there is currently a total of $60,867.74 of prior year unexpended funds to be reallocated in this FY 2020-21. The proposed FY 2020-21 funding recommendations include the following: homeless prevention and shelter, youth outreach, and senior services; program administration and fair housing activities; facility improvement project that benefits lower-income and homeless households, public infrastructure improvements, and a residential rehabilitation program that benefits low-income homeowners. The FY 2020-21 CDBG funding recommendations and draft FY 2020-25 Consolidated Plan Agenda Report will be available the week prior to the public hearing in the City Council Meeting Agenda. The Agenda Report will be available at City Hall during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts. If you have questions or wish for further information, please contact Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner, at (760) 633-2714, or jgates@encinitasca.gov or by mail or in person at City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the public hearing on March 11, 2020. 02/21/2020 CN 24337

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE HOUSING AUTHORITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 11th day of March 2020, at 5 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Housing Authority to discuss draft FY 2020-2025 Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan. The PHA Plan identifies the mission, goals and objectives for the City of Encinitas Housing Authority (Housing Authority) over the next five-year period. The five-year period will begin on July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025. The draft FY 2020-25 PHA Plan is available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024 during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov. On the City’s website home page, the draft PHA can be found under “Residents”, then “Housing Resources”, then “Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.” The Agenda Report will be available the week prior to the public hearing in the Housing Authority Meeting Agenda. The Agenda Report will be available at City Hall during regular business hours and on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts. If you have comments on the draft FY 2020-25 PHA Plan, please provide comments to Nikki Photinos at nphotinos@encinitasca.gov; or by mail to City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024. You may also provide comments at the Housing Authority Board public hearing, scheduled on March 11, 2020 at 5pm at Encinitas City Hall. Please call (760) 943-2247 with any questions. 02/21/2020 CN 24336

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Environmental Commission with a term ending March 1, 2021. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill an unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 2021. The Environmental Commission is a seven member board. The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment to include without limitation: Develop an Annual Work Plan and presentation to the City Council; Review and update from time to time, as necessary, the Environmental Action Plan; Develop policies and plans to provide for and advocate for environmental protection within the City of Encinitas; Develop policies and plans for developing environmental awareness in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; Provide review and recommendations to the City Council on such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. 02/21/2020 CN 24329

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 6.11 of the Encinitas Municipal Code Relating to Operations Permits for Special Events.” Ordinance 2020-01 Amends Chapter 6.11 – Operations Permit: Special Events establishing the purpose, intent and requirements of special events; and amends Section 6.11.020 -Definitions; Section 6.11.050 – Fees; 6.11.070 – Security, Law Enforcement and Other Emergency Services; Section 6.11.100 Notification; and Section 6.11.110 Noise Abatement. The following new sections are being added: 6.11.220 establishing a Code of Conduct that applies to all event organizers, participants, spectators, visitors, vendors, exhibitors, facility users, organizations, or groups, staff and volunteers in any and all events held on City of Encinitas property or permitted by the City of Encinitas; and Section 6.11.230 regarding the City’s desire that special events are zero waste events; and Section 6.11.240 – Denial of a Special Event Permit. Ordinance 2020-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on January 12, 2020 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the February 26, 2020 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/21/2020 CN 24328

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-371 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.40.060 REGARDING HOUSING COMMISSION FUNCTIONS. WHEREAS, Carlsbad Municipal Code (CMC) Chapter 2.40 establishes the Housing Commission and specifies its functions; and WHEREAS, in 2018, the City Council revised the CMC to create uniform policies and procedures related to boards and commissions, including a requirement that each board and commission prepare an annual work plan of activities expected to be undertaken during the year; and WHEREAS, at the September and December 2019 Housing Commission meetings, staff assisted with the preparation of a work plan for calendar year 2020 that is consistent with the functions of the Housing Commission; and WHEREAS, as part of the work plan development, the Housing Commission reviewed the functions specified in CMC Section 2.40.060, and determined that certain clarifications were desirable, including that the Community Development Commission is the governing body of the Carlsbad Housing Authority, and that Housing Commission functions encompass advising the City Council on matters relating to homelessness; and WHEREAS, on Dec. 12, 2019, the Housing Commission considered a proposed CMC amendment to make the desired clarifications, received a staff presentation and commissioner comments and, after providing opportunity for public testimony on the matter, voted to recommend approval of an amendment to CMC 2.40.060, as shown in Attachment A. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. CMC Section 2.40.060 is amended to read as follows: 2.40.060 Functions. A. The housing commission shall advise and make recommendations to the community development commission (the governing body of the Carlsbad housing authority) and/or the city council on the following matters: 1. Establishment of, or amendment of affordable housing programs, policies and regulations; 2. Adoption of, or amendments to, the general plan housing element, and related strategies or programs; 3. Review of project concept and affordability objectives of off-site combined projects as defined by Chapter 21.85 of this code and located outside of the master plan area, specific plan area or subdivision which has the inclusionary housing requirement; 4. Requests for financial assistance and/or incentives for the development of affordable housing projects; 5. Requests to sell or purchase affordable housing credits for transaction/purchases of 10 credits or more to satisfy an inclusionary housing obligation; 6. Establishment of, or amendment of programs and services that aim to prevent, reduce and manage homelessness in Carlsbad; 7. Other special assignments as requested by the community development commission and/or city council as related to the development of affordable housing, homelessness programs, or regional and state policies and legislation. B. The commission shall annually report to the city council on the status and progress of affordable housing and homelessness programs. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 28th day of January 2020, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of February 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 02/21/2020 CN 24327

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-370 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING SECTION 2.06.070 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California (City Council) determined the Carlsbad Municipal Code (Code) requires revisions and amendments and a comprehensive update to the Code is necessary to improve clarity and consistency as well as to reflect current legal and professional best practices; and WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution 2017-095 authorizing the Code update; and WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-133 creating the ad hoc Carlsbad Municipal Code and City Council Policy Update Subcommittee (Subcommittee) to assist with the update and expanding the update to include both the Code and City Council Policies (Policies); and WHEREAS, on July 24, 2018, the City Council adopted Ordinance CS-337 creating Chapter 2.15 of the Code regarding Boards and Commissions; and WHEREAS, Chapter 2.15, Section 2.15.050 of the Code creates a process for appointing members to all Boards and Commissions in the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, Chapter 2.06, Section 2.06.070 of the Code (adopted in 1984 and amended in 2014) also addresses the appointment of members to Boards and Commissions in the City of Carlsbad; and WHEREAS, a conflict exists between the provisions of Sections 2.15.050 and 2.06.070; and WHEREAS, the Subcommittee recommends the City Council repeal Section 2.06.070 because of the conflict; and WHEREAS, the City Council agrees with the Subcommittee’s recommendation and has determined Section 2.06.070 should be repealed to eliminate the conflict. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 2, Chapter 2.06 is amended to repeal Section 2.06.070, Appointments, in its entirety. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 28th day of January 2020, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of February 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 02/21/2020 CN 24326

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-369 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING CHAPTERS 5.30, 6.15, 8.08 AND 8.49 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California (City Council) determined the Carlsbad Municipal Code (Code) requires revisions and amendments and a comprehensive update to the Code is necessary to improve clarity and consistency as well as to reflect current legal and professional best practices; and WHEREAS, on May 23, 2017, the City Council adopted Resolution 2017-095 authorizing the Code update; and WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, the City Council adopted Resolution 2019-133 creating the ad hoc Carlsbad Municipal Code and City Council Policy Update Subcommittee (Subcommittee) to assist with the update and expanding the update to include both the Code and City Council Policies (Policies); and WHEREAS, the Subcommittee recommends the City Council repeal Chapters 5.30, 6.15, 8.08 and 8.49 of the Code because these chapters are obsolete or conflict with other laws; and WHEREAS, the City Council agrees with the Subcommittee’s recommendation and has determined Chapters 5.30, 6.15, 8.08 and 8.49 of the Code should be repealed. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 5 is amended to repeal Chapter 5.30, Inspection of Avocadoes, in its entirety. 3. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 6 is amended to repeal Chapter 6.15, Alcohol Beverage Warning, in its entirety. 4. Carlsbad Municipal Code Title 8 is amended to repeal Chapter 8.08, Dances, and Chapter 8.49, Gasoline Price Advertising, in their entirety. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 28th day of January 2020, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 11th day of February 2020, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. APPROVED AS TO FORM AND LEGALITY: CELIA A. BREWER, City Attorney MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 02/21/2020 CN 24325

T.S. No.: 2019-01665-CA A.P.N.:185-391-01-00 Property Address: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/18/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Richard E Parks, II and Tonya Hammond-Parks, husband and wife as community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 09/01/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0833568 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/24/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 257,708.80 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 28421 AERIE ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 185-391-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 257,708.80. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-01665-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 17, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020 CN 24340

APN: 158-342-44-00 TS No: CA08000438-18-2 TO No: 191204961-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 28, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 1, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0546038, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LEOPOLDO M RODRIGUEZ, AND MARIA I RODRIGUEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for COUNTRYWIDE BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 209 CANYON CREEK WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-7540 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $184,222.93 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000438-18-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 02/10/2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000438-18-2 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Frances DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 69795, Pub Dates: 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24320

APN: 147-088-14-00 & 147-088-13-00 TS No: CA01000328-19-1 TO No: DS7300-19007771 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 10, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain a Deed of Trust, Assignment of Rents, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing dated as of April 10, 2017, executed by Cleveland Street Beach Lofts LLC, a California limited liability company, as Trustor(s), to secure obligations in favor of EMPAC MORTGAGE CO LP, a Delaware limited partnership, the original Beneficiary, recorded April 12, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0163479 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded August 31, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0359916 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded August 31, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0359917 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust dated December 14, 2018 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust dated March 29, 2019 and that said Deed of Trust was amended by Amendment to Deed of Trust and recorded October 28, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0487316, of the official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. Including Loan Agreement dated April 10, 2017, First Modification Agreement dated May 29, 2018, Second Loan Modification Agreement dated August 27, 2018, Third Loan Modification Agreement December 14, 2018, Fourth Loan Modification Agreement dated March 29, 2019 and Fifth Loan Modification Agreement dated October 16, 219. Including an original Note for the sum of $6,242,866.00 as amended by Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated May 29, 2018 as amended by Second Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated August 27, 2018 as amended by Third Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated December 14, 2018 as amended by Fourth Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated March 29, 2019 as Amended by Fifth Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated October 16, 2019 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOTS 10 AND 11 IN BLOCK 10 OF OCEANSIDE, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 344, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY LINE. PERSONAL PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Any and all buildings, structures and improvements now or hereafter erected on the Land (“Improvements”), and Trustor’s right, title and interest in and to all other improvements that may now or hereafter be constructed upon the Land, including, but not limited to, the fixtures, attachments, appliances, equipment, machinery and other articles attached to said buildings and improvements; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all leases, subleases, subtenancies, licenses, occupancy agreements and concessions covering the Land or the Improvements or any portion thereof or space therein now or hereafter existing, and all right, title and interest of Trustor under the same, including, without limitation, all cash or security deposits, advance rentals and deposits or payments of similar nature (“Leases”); All rents, issues, profits, royalties, revenues, income and other proceeds and benefits derived from the Land or the Improvements; Any and all building permits, land use entitlements, development rights, sewer capacity, map approvals, trip generation rights, density allocations and other rights or approvals relating to or authorizing the development of the Land; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all options to purchase or lease the Land or any portion or interest of or in the Land, and any greater estate in the Land owned or hereafter acquired; Any and all interests, estate or other claims, both in law and in equity, which Trustor now has or may hereafter acquire in the Land; Any and all easements, parking rights, rights-of-way and rights used in connection therewith or as a means of access thereto, and all tenements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereof and thereto, and all water rights and shares of stock evidencing the same; All right, title and interest of Trustor, now owned or hereafter acquired, in and to any land lying within the right of way of any street, open or proposed, adjoining the Land, and any and all sidewalks, alleys and strips and gores of land adjacent to or used in connection with the Land; All right, title and interest of Trustor in and to all tangible personal property now or at any time hereafter located on or at the Land or the Improvements and primarily used in connection therewith, including, but not limited to, all building materials, goods, machinery, tools, insurance proceeds, equipment (including fire sprinklers and alarm systems, office air conditioning, heating, refrigerating, electronic monitoring, entertainment, recreational, window or structural cleaning rigs, maintenance, exclusion of venmin or insects, removal of dust, refuse or garbage, and all other equipment of every kind), model home and/or lobby and all other indoor and outdoor furniture (including tables, chairs, planters, desks, sofas, shelves, lockers and cabinets), wall beds, wall safes, furnishings, plumbing fixtures (including pipes, bathtubs, showers, sinks and faucets), wall beds, wall safes, furnishings, appliances (including ice boxes, refrigerators, fans, heaters, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers, trash compactors, ovens of all types, washing machines, dryers, other kitchen and laundry equipment and incinerators), inventory, rugs, carpets and other floor coverings, draperies and drapery rods and brackets, awnings, window shades, Venetian blinds, curtains, lamps, chandeliers and other lighting fixtures, and office maintenance and other supplies, and trees, shrubs and other landscaping and lawn care and landscaping vehicles and equipment; All intangible property and rights relating to the Land or Improvements or the operation thereof, including, without limitation, all service marks, trademarks, trade names, advertising campaigns and marketing or promotional materials; All rights to the payment of money, accounts, accounts receivable, reserves, deferred payments, refunds, cost savings, payments and deposits, whether now or later to be received from third parties (including all earnest money sales deposits) or deposited by Trustor with third parties (including all utility deposits), contract rights (including any and all guaranties and warranties relating to the construction of the Improvements, and the manufacture and installation of fixtures and other personal property, Trustor’s rights under listing agreements with licensed real estate brokers and Trustor’s rights as seller under executory purchase and sale agreements and related escrow instructions), development and use rights, governmental permits and licenses (including Trustor’s rights and entitlements under approvals issued by the California Department of Real Estate, including any and all Subdivision Public Reports [i.e., so-called “white reports”]), applications, architectural and engineering plans, specifications and drawings, as-built drawings, chattel paper, instruments, documents, notes, drafts and letters of credit (other than letters of credit in favor of Beneficiary), which arise from or relate to construction on the Land or to any business now or later to be conducted on it, or to the Land and Improvements generally; All books and records pertaining to the Land, the Improvements, and all of the other Property, including computer-readable media and any computer hardware or software necessary to access and process such media; All proceeds, including all claims to and demands for them, of the voluntary or involuntary conversion of any of the Land, Improvements or the other Property into cash or liquidated claims, including proceeds of all present and future fire, hazard or casualty insurance policies and all condemnation awards or payments now or later to be made by any public body or decree by any court of competent jurisdiction for any taking or in connection with any condemnation or eminent domain proceeding, and all causes of action and their proceeds for any damage or injury to the Land, Improvements or the other property described above or any part of them, or breach of warranty in connection with the construction of the Improvements, including causes of action arising in tort, contract, fraud or concealment of a material fact: and All proceeds of, additions and accretions to, substitutions and replacements for, and changes in any of the foregoing. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 147-088-14-00 & 147-088-13-00, Oceanside, CA 92024. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $8,854,778.69 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000328-19. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 7, 2020 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000328-19 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Susan Earnest, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Order Number 69770, Pub Dates: 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020, 03/06/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24319

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/8/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,774,237.32 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0160521 2/21/2020 2/28/2020 3/6/2020 CN 24318

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/30/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $1,508,119.35 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,508,119.35. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 3, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24294

T.S. No.: 2017-03583-CA A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 Property Address: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: John D. Tobin and Cynthia D. Tobin, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0271708 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/27/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 316,352.22 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 316,352.22. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03583-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24293

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/10/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 466,316.77 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 466,316.77. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24292

T.S. No. 19-58358 APN: 219-331-44-19 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/5/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RACHEL ANNE VRANA Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/9/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0652314, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/9/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $666,626.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 950 BOARDWALK STREET, UNIT 304 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 219-331-44-19 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58358. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 2/5/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 31105 Pub Dates 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24291

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871032-CL Order No.: DS7300-19006190 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Marc D. Lair, a married man, as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/21/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0731687 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/13/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $828,498.94 The purported property address is: 239 LA BARRANCA DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 263-622-29-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871032-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871032-CL IDSPub #0160119 2/14/2020 2/21/2020 2/28/2020 CN 24290

T.S. No.: 2019-00617-CA A.P.N.: 149-100-37-00 Property Address: 223 Fowles Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/15/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Olaa Cantwell, an unmarried woman and Patrick Andrew Brymer, a single man as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0133381 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/27/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 263,377.62 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 223 Fowles Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 149-100-37-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 263,377.62. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00617-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 27, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24267

T.S. No. 087250-CA APN: 220-210-51-27 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/24/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 3/2/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/24/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0090495, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANDREW ALAN MYERS AND JOHNATHAN ROBERT HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 339 MISSION VILLAS RD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $403,864.70 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 087250-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924347 / 087250-CA 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24266

T.S. No. 086436-CA APN: 162-541-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/18/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/28/2020 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/30/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0063667, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: TUAN KIM NGUYEN, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: Lot 416 and the Southeasterly 2.04 feet of the Southwesterly 57 feet of Lot 417 of Mira Costa Estates Unit No. 5, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11738, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 27, 1987. Excepting therefrom all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and kindred substances under and in said land, but without the right of entry of the surface thereof, but with the right, however, to drill in, through or under said land or to explore, develop or take all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and other kindred substances in and from said land, all such operations to be conducted only below a depth of 500 feet below the surface thereof, as granted to Mira Costa Estates, Inc., a California Corporation by deed recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 2, 1987 as Instrument No. 87-666568 of Official Records. This legal is made pursuant to that certain certificate approving a Lot Line Adjustment, Certificate No. PLA-23-88, recorded April 17, 1989 as Instrument No. 89-198912 of Official Records. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3830 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $640,514.89 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 086436-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924318 / 086436-CA 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24265

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008647000 Title Order No.: 8759529 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4263358-797 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0550490 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KELLEY WAYNICK, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/13/2020 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2634 HANCOCK CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 APN#: 213-190-04-12 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $140,369.09. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008647000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/29/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4717147 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24264

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00005022-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dylan Thomas Smith filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dylan Thomas Smith change to proposed name: Dylan Thomas Figueroa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 29, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/20 CN 24339

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 03-07-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 0209 Janis Rohner 2/21, 2/28/20 CNS-3344609# CN 24338

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Curtis Zilliot RS203 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24334

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006642-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jessica Campbell Traller filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jessica Campbell Traller change to proposed name: Jesse Traller Ojeda. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24305

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KENNETH GERARD DILLER Case# 37-2020-00005252-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kenneth Gerard Diller. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Aaron Diller in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Aaron Diller be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 18, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Law Offices of Gregory S. Duncan, 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste H3, Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24302

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELEANOR F. CARTER CASE# 37-2020-00004128-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eleanor F. Carter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia Knight, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia Knight, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph J. Park, 6165 Greenwich Dr. Ste 340, San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.373.5555 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24299

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006400-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ishwari Jay filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ishwari Jay change to proposed name: Sandrine Gonnot. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24295

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003984-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nagavignesh Gandu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nagavignesh Gandu changed to proposed name: Vignesh Gandu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Lorna Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24279

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN B. HAMMOND [IMAGED] Case# 37-2020-00004390-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John B. Hammond. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Krista C. Diedrich & Jonathan B. Hammond in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Krista C. Diedrich & Jonathan B. Hammond be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar. 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room: TBD located at 1100 Union St. Third Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Polan 1330 Camino del Mar Del Mar CA 92014 Telephone: 858.792.6202 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24277

1ST REISSUED SUMMONS ON AMENDED PETITION SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 17FL012673N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: ANGELA DEL ROSARIO. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LUISITO DEL ROSARIO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Luisito Del Rosario, 1819 Andy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 619.417.7675 Date (Fecha): Jan. 21, 2020 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) Kelly C. Mok, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24273

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00004128-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hella Filomena Formariz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Hella Filomena Formariz; change to proposed name: Hella Van-Hughey. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24263

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003335-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Daniel Fleming and Lauren Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wesley James Campbell change to proposed name: Wesley James Taylor-Fleming. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 22, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003440 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Dog Publications. Located at: 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kim Smith Rohlfs, 1848 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kim Smith Rohlfs 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003595 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maribel y Oliva Cocina. Located at: 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maribel Zamora, 920 Regal Rd. #7, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/10/2020 S/Maribel Zamora 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004098 Filed: Feb 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GNA Construction. Located at: 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Glenn Nicholas Adkins, 170 Santa Clara Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1996 S/Glenn Nicholas Adkins 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003979 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift Listing; B. Hey Serri Home Team. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Serri Rowell 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002733 Filed: Jan 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shelly Reef; B. TOLAS; C. Temple of Light and Sound; D. Universal Love Teachings. Located at: 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA San Diego 92064. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shelly Ann Reif, 14196 Woodhollow Ln., Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/09/2018 S/Shelly Ann Reif 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003745 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Versa Fit; B. Versa Fit Versaclimber Studio. Located at: 515 Vista Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott McBride, 1816 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2019 S/Scott McBride 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24324

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003655 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tamed Bread. Located at: 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Craig Scheckner, 1822 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Scheckner 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003556 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Fish Tattoo; B. Modernline Scalp Micropigmentation. Located at: 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Big Fish Arts LLC, 243 N Hwy 101 #18, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2014 S/David Hartman 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003967 Filed: Feb 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acme Venture Group. Located at: 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mitchel Steven Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Susan Lisa Fredricks, 210 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2020 S/Mitchel Steven Fredricks 02/21, 02/28, 03/06, 03/13/2020 CN 24321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003457 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Foods; B. Stock; C. Marshmallow; D. Cabana. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003737 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Senor Consulting. Located at: 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corey James Gehrt, 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2017 S/Corey James Gehrt 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003404 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SynerBe. Located at: 1114 N Coast Hwy 101 #1A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 182 W Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Abigail Seaver, 182 W Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2020 S/Abigail Seaver 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003607 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Known Goods. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003331 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Productions. Located at: 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vito A Sarno Jr., 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2012 S/Vito A Sarno Jr. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003471 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Range Partners SD, 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Nick Norris 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24309

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9003470 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/11/2015 and assigned File #2015-004048. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Markjen Corp., 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Mark Kagan 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001637 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richfield International (U.S.A.) Company. Located at: 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yong Jun Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Jennifer O Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2013 S/Yong Jun Ahn, Jennifer O Ahn 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003227 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kurve Beauty Studio; B. Kurve. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 632, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Chanel Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Guy Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Chanel Picquelle 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002343 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SEO Encinitas. Located at: 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christin Nicole Dohm, 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2020 S/Christin Nicole Dohm 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003108 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Coastal Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC, 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2015 S/Jan Matthews 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003294 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveltopia of California; B. Traveltopia. Located at: 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jean Marie Keane, 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2020 S/Jean Marie Keane 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003265 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One-Stop Uniforms; B. Extraordinary Tees. Located at: 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy I Lewkovich, 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2015 S/Wendy I Lewkovich 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003085 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Solutions; B. Wheel Solutions. Located at: 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew William Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ivy Simone Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2014 S/Matthew William Brownell 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002563 Filed: Jan 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Pool Service. Located at: 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 1322, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob David Sammons, 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2014 S/Jacob David Sammons 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003252 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Community Dot Com; B. Encinitas Community Dot Com. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Naone, 2530 W Ranch St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Deborah Naone 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002954 Filed: Feb 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trishire Music. Located at: 775 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia K Chavarria, 775 Orpheus Av., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Patricia K Chavarria 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003069 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TPS Housing. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Temporary Placement Solutions LLC, 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2008 S/Daniel Kuhlman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001629 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The K9 Buddy. Located at: 206 4th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Kimberly Murphy, 206 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Lisa Kimberly Murphy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002214 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002213 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex Holdings LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex Holdings LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000830 Filed: Jan 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premium Flooring. Located at: 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Ramirez, 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Ramirez 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002805 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Paintball USA. Located at: 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Serop Isagolian, 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2002 S/Serop Isagolian 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002862 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blade Sharp Sharpening Services. Located at: 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Michael Ryan, 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Ryan 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002166 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Technology Center; B. Oceanside Tech Center. Located at: 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 533 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. 1140 Tremont Building LLC, 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/14/2019 S/Erica Burles 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001953 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinectin. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transition To Health Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2019 S/Matthew Lederman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002091 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulkal. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2015 S/Lionel Moroy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001760 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Divorce Mentors. Located at: 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katrin Reyes, 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Katrin Reyes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002033 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. StyleHaus Homestaging. Located at: 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen S Barnes, 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Karen S Barnes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002405 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Betty J Steele, 1815 Wilton Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Cody Steele, 723 N Rios, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Betty J Steele 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001997 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Q Ball Ventures. Located at: 3137 Tiger Run Ct. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Quinn Michael Wholean, 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2020 S/Quinn Michael Wholean 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000725 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A G M Tile. Located at: 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andres Geronimo Maldonado, 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2020 S/Andres Geronimo Maldonado 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001948 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spectrum Tutoring; B. La Costa Music Academy; C. La Jolla Design Group. Located at: 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Life Innovations LLC, 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2019 S/John Paul Keene 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000159 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer K Winters, CSR 8543. Located at: 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer K Winters, 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Jennifer K Winters 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001830 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calibration Coaching. Located at: 954 Capri Rd. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230255, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Barry Young, 954 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Young 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001290 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brand Evolution. Located at: 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Evol Evolution, 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Garafalo 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002055 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bloc Creative. Located at: 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin Scott Barth, 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2020 S/Kevin Scott Barth 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001541 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suza Design. Located at: 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Alice Parkinson, 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2009 S/Susan Alice Parkinson 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001237 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petit Bureau Design Studio. Located at: 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jocelyn Leigh Dunn, 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2020 S/Jocelyn Leigh Dunn 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001906 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kharisma Tea Company; B. Kharisma Hard Tea Company. Located at: 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Port Brewing LLC, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tomme Arthur 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001122 Filed: Jan 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J Color and Design. Located at: 910 Second St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232733, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ann Bussell, 554 Southbridge Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Ann Bussell 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002020 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto. Located at: 1433 Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alireza Kaharlani, 6003 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alireza Kaharlani 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001560 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broxworx; B. Surfing A Wave Of Life. Located at: 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brock T Halter, 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/24/2019 S/Brock T Halter 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001829 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trans America Motors; B. Trans Am Motors. Located at: 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F-534, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Erich Zoechling, 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Erich Zoechling 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001740 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #4, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candice Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Kennedy 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001752 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul on Fire. Located at: 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Mary Sullivan, 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2019 S/Susan Mary Sullivan 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001221 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Primal Image Photo; B. Primal Image Photography. Located at: 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Scott Esposito, 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Robert Scott Esposito 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001753 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Morning Connection. Located at: 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn Frances Boggio, 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Frances Boggio 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001851 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Solution. Located at: 6777 Frenata Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William David Winder, 523 N Vulcan #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William David Winder 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24239