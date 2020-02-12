Legal Notices, February 14, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed on 2/17/2020 for Presidents Holiday NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Chesterfield Office Building; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003062-2019; DR-003064-2019 AND CDPNF-003063-2019; FILING DATE: April 16, 2019; APPLICANT: Dale Wilson; LOCATION: 217 Chesterfield Drive (APN: 261-071-38); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider an Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of exterior changes to an existing commercial office building, parking lot upgrades, signage and landscape changes. No new square-footage is being added to the building. The subject property is located in the General Commercial 2 (C-GC-2) zone of the Cardiff Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 (a). Section 15301 (a) exempts interior or exterior alterations. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, or City Council through an appeal, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/14/2020 CN 24315

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM and February 17, 2020 for President’s Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PROJECT NAME: Gasperoni Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002746-2018; SUB-002747-2018; DR-002748-2018; CDPNF-002749-2018 (18-225 TPM/ADR/CDP); FILING DATE: October 16, 2018; APPLICANT: Nicole Gasperoni; LOCATION: 535 Sheffield Avenue (APN: 260-282-25); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map, Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide one existing lot into three lots, and to utilize a temporary construction trailer during grading activities; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15315(a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15315(a) exempts the division of residential lots into four or fewer parcels with the average lot slope of the site less than 20 percent. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/14/2020 CN 24314

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2020-12, Adopting/Approving an Amendment to the TransNet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2019 through 2023. Meeting Date: February 26, 2020 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Place: City Council Chambers, 505 S Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. All interested parties may be heard. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk 72 hours or more prior to disability accommodations being needed. S/Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 02/14/2020 CN 24310

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2770 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2020-02, adding Chapter 11.29 – Plastic Bottled Beverage Ordinance to the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2020-02 in order to regulate the distribution of Plastic Bottled Beverages at City facilities, City property, and Special Events. The Ordinance will facilitate waste and litter reduction, promote environmentally sustainable practices and zero-waste goals, and protect the quality of life in the City of Encinitas. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (760) 633-2787 or e-mail PlasticFree@encinitasca.gov 02/14/2020 CN 24289

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS WATER MASTER PLAN & WATER CAPACITY FEE STUDY The District requests proposals in order to select the most qualified consultant with expertise in water master planning and valuation of assets. The Water Master Plan is used to determine future water demands and prioritize capital improvement projects for the next 10-year period. The Water Capacity Fee Study will be used to establish “buy-in” fees for new water meters. NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS The San Dieguito Water District is requesting interested consultants to submit a proposal to prepare a Water Master Plan Update and Capacity Fee Study. The San Dieguito Water District will receive proposals until Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. COMPLETE RFP The website for this RFP and related documents is PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. To submit a question or obtain the RFP, a person must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, visit http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020 CN 24278

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) ENVIRONMENTAL DOCUMENTATION AND PROJECT BID DOCUMENTS PW-RFP-20-02 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals for professional services to: obtain environmental permits, including the preparation of required environmental documentation, necessary to comply with applicable requirements, standards, and/or conditions in order to complete necessary maintenance of two desilting basins (Cottonwood Creek Basin and La Costa Basin) in the City of Encinitas. In addition, the City is seeking the development of a long-term maintenance plan to facilitate future maintenance activities and ensure ongoing compliance; and the City is seeking the preparation of competitive bidding design and specifications documents (BID) for defined maintenance needs, ensuring State and Federal Public Works contract compliance for procurement of maintenance/construction projects. The purpose of this project is to facilitate feasible means and methods of restoring the basins to their intended designed performance, while minimizing impacts to adjacent areas. There will be an optional site meeting, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Encinitas Blvd and Vulcan Ave, at 2:00 p.m. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 via the PlanetBids. 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020 CN 24276

T.S. No.: 2013-02855-CA A.P.N.: 263-470-31-00 Property Address: 406 SANTA BARTOLA, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1504 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Lamont S. Loy, A Married Man, As His Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0795539 Date of Sale: 03/30/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $1,508,119.35 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,508,119.35. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2013-02855-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 3, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24294

T.S. No.: 2017-03583-CA A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 Property Address: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: John D. Tobin and Cynthia D. Tobin, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/19/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0271708 Date of Sale: 03/27/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 316,352.22 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11330 West Lilac Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-4919 A.P.N.: 129-230-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 316,352.22. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. f the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-03583-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24293

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 Date of Sale: 04/10/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 466,316.77 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 466,316.77. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 4, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020, 02/28/2020 CN 24292

T.S. No. 19-58358 APN: 219-331-44-19 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: RACHEL ANNE VRANA Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/9/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0652314 Date of Sale: 3/9/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $666,626.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 950 BOARDWALK STREET, UNIT 304 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 A.P.N #.: 219-331-44-19 MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $666,626.67 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 950 BOARDWALK STREET, UNIT 304 SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 219-331-44-19 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58358. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 2/5/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 31105 Pub Dates 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24291

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-19-871032-CL Order No.: DS7300-19006190 Trustor(s): Marc D. Lair, a married man, as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/21/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0731687 Date of Sale: 3/13/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $828,498.94 The purported property address is: 239 LA BARRANCA DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor's Parcel No.: 263-622-29-00 Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $828,498.94 The purported property address is: 239 LA BARRANCA DRIVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 263-622-29-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871032-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871032-CL IDSPub #0160119 2/14/2020 2/21/2020 2/28/2020 CN 24290

T.S. No.: 2019-00617-CA A.P.N.: 149-100-37-00 Property Address: 223 Fowles Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Olaa Cantwell, an unmarried woman and Patrick Andrew Brymer, a single man as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0133381 Date of Sale: 03/27/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 263,377.62 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 263,377.62. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00617-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 27, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24267

T.S. No. 087250-CA APN: 220-210-51-27 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: ANDREW ALAN MYERS AND JOHNATHAN ROBERT HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Deed of Trust recorded 2/24/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0090495 Date of Sale: 3/2/2020 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street Address: 339 MISSION VILLAS RD SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069 Total amount of the unpaid balance: $403,864.70

T.S. No. 086436-CA APN: 162-541-40-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: TUAN KIM NGUYEN, A SINGLE MAN Deed of Trust recorded 1/30/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0063667 Date of Sale: 2/28/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Property: Lot 416 and the Southeasterly 2.04 feet of the Southwesterly 57 feet of Lot 417 of Mira Costa Estates Unit No. 5, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11738, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, February 27, 1987. Excepting therefrom all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and kindred substances under and in said land, but without the right of entry of the surface thereof, but with the right, however, to drill in, through or under said land or to explore, develop or take all minerals, coal, oil, petroleum, gas and other kindred substances in and from said land, all such operations to be conducted only below a depth of 500 feet below the surface thereof, as granted to Mira Costa Estates, Inc., a California Corporation by deed recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 2, 1987 as Instrument No. 87-666568 of Official Records. This legal is made pursuant to that certain certificate approving a Lot Line Adjustment, Certificate No. PLA-23-88, recorded April 17, 1989 as Instrument No. 89-198912 of Official Records. Street address: 3830 CARNEGIE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 Total amount of the unpaid balance: $640,514.89 You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 086436-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 924318 / 086436-CA 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24265

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008647000 Title Order No.: 8759529 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4263358-797 Trustor: KELLEY WAYNICK, A SINGLE WOMAN Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0550490 DATE OF SALE: 03/13/2020 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS: 2634 HANCOCK CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 APN#: 213-190-04-12 Total amount of the unpaid balance: $140,369.09 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008647000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/29/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4717147 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020, 02/21/2020 CN 24264

BATCH: AFC-2066 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Date of Sale: 2/21/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 99671 B0512335A GMP8010330A1Z 1033 EVERY 80 212-271-04-00 JOSEPH A. GARRETT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/13/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0457988 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $45473.87 99672 B0496165C GMP602410D1E 2410 BIENNIAL EVEN 60 211-131-11-00 NIKOLAS P. GEORGACACOS AND ANNA GEORGACACOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0582465 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $19950.98 99673 B0446755H GMP591431E2Z 1431 EVERY 59 211-131-11-00 JIMMY R. BERNABE JR. AND VIRGIE L. BERNABE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD, LP., A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2015 06/25/2015 2015-0330215 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $46363.75 99674 B0491375C GMP601205B1O 1205 BIENNIAL ODD 60 211-131-11-00 SINDISIWE TSHUMA AND THEMBELANI TSHUMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2017 08/31/2017 2017-0399760 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $23983.16 99675 B4041135L GMO522219D1Z 2219 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 VANESSA J. LOPEZ A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/10/2012 08/23/2012 2012-0504833 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $18147.29 99677 B0446295H-D GMO562312A1Z 2312 EVERY 56 211-130-03-00 ANTHONY L. MACIEL A(N) MARRIED MAN ESTELA J. GONZALEZ-MACIEL A(N) WOMAN AND EVELIA M. GONZALEZ A(N) AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2015 06/18/2015 2015-0316678 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $35721.61 99678 B9986665C GMP521338AZ 1338 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 COREY POLLARD JR . AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2008 09/12/2008 2008-0485396 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $17972.71 99680 B0505165A GMS8020501DO 2050 BIENNIAL ODD 80 212-271-04-00 JOSE A. SAENZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0253023 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $20684.91 99681 B0412465H-D GMP531252AZ 1252 EVERY 53 211-130-03-00 MAUREEN L. PUJOLS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/10/2013 08/15/2013 2013-0512353 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $35765.60 99682 B0423585H GMP521147A1Z 1147 EVERY 52 211-130-02-00 MARCUS E. PAIGE AND CECILIA S. PAIGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/26/2014 02/27/2014 2014-0079195 10/22/2019 2019-0477496 $29663.95 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 1/24/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 01/31/2020, 02/07/2020, 02/14/2020 CN 24245

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-19-869492-AB Order No.: DS7300-19005725 Trustor(s): Alice B. Gallegos, an unmarried woman Recorded: 2/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0105031 Date of Sale: 2/21/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Alice B. Gallegos, an unmarried woman Recorded: 2/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0105031 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/21/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $545,528.33 The purported property address is: 711 SOUTH MISSOURI AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-4032 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-214-01-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-869492-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-869492-AB IDSPub #0159780 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24234

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871253-BF Order No.: 8759707 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/25/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT L BROWN AND ALICIA P BROWN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 5/2/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0206126 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 2/24/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $363,925.43 The purported property address is: 452 ALYSSUM WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 160-651-47-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871253-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871253-BF IDSPub #0159760 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24233

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-867288-RY Order No.: 191056541-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/15/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): VERNON PERTELLE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 4/4/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0223305 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 3/27/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $415,007.91 The purported property address is: 212 MESCALITA CT, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-880-23-00 157-880-23 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-867288-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-867288-RY IDSPub #0159726 1/31/2020 2/7/2020 2/14/2020 CN 24232

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006642-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jessica Campbell Traller filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jessica Campbell Traller change to proposed name: Jesse Traller Ojeda. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 06, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24305

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KENNETH GERARD DILLER Case# 37-2020-00005252-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kenneth Gerard Diller. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Aaron Diller in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Aaron Diller be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 18, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Law Offices of Gregory S. Duncan, 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste H3, Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24302

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELEANOR F. CARTER CASE# 37-2020-00004128-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eleanor F. Carter. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Patricia Knight, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Patricia Knight, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph J. Park, 6165 Greenwich Dr. Ste 340, San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.373.5555 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24299

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00006400-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ishwari Jay filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ishwari Jay change to proposed name: Sandrine Gonnot. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 07, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Feb 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24295

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003984-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nagavignesh Gandu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Nagavignesh Gandu changed to proposed name: Vignesh Gandu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Lorna Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24279

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN B. HAMMOND [IMAGED] Case# 37-2020-00004390-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John B. Hammond. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Krista C. Diedrich & Jonathan B. Hammond in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Krista C. Diedrich & Jonathan B. Hammond be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar. 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502, Room: TBD located at 1100 Union St. Third Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Polan 1330 Camino del Mar Del Mar CA 92014 Telephone: 858.792.6202 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24277

1ST REISSUED SUMMONS ON AMENDED PETITION SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 17FL012673N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: ANGELA DEL ROSARIO. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LUISITO DEL ROSARIO. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Luisito Del Rosario, 1819 Andy Ln., Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 619.417.7675 Date (Fecha): Jan. 21, 2020 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) Kelly C. Mok, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24273

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00004128-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hella Filomena Formariz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Hella Filomena Formariz; change to proposed name: Hella Van-Hughey. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 24, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24263

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00003335-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Daniel Fleming and Lauren Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Wesley James Campbell change to proposed name: Wesley James Taylor-Fleming. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 22, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003457 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Local Foods; B. Stock; C. Marshmallow; D. Cabana. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003737 Filed: Feb 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Senor Consulting. Located at: 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corey James Gehrt, 2645 Regent Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2017 S/Corey James Gehrt 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003404 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SynerBe. Located at: 1114 N Coast Hwy 101 #1A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 182 W Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Abigail Seaver, 182 W Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2020 S/Abigail Seaver 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003607 Filed: Feb 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Known Goods. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003331 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sage Productions. Located at: 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vito A Sarno Jr., 2103 Royal Lytham Glen, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2012 S/Vito A Sarno Jr. 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003471 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Range Partners SD, 2014 30th St. #201, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Nick Norris 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24309

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2020-9003470 Filed: Feb 07, 2020 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RED Strategies Real Estate Decisions. Located at: 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/11/2015 and assigned File #2015-004048. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Markjen Corp., 3013 Corte Baldre, Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Mark Kagan 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001637 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Richfield International (U.S.A.) Company. Located at: 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yong Jun Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Jennifer O Ahn, 3924 Posada Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2013 S/Yong Jun Ahn, Jennifer O Ahn 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003227 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kurve Beauty Studio; B. Kurve. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 632, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Chanel Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Guy Picquelle, 403 Wisconsin Ave. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Chanel Picquelle 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002343 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SEO Encinitas. Located at: 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christin Nicole Dohm, 1133 Bonita Dr. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2020 S/Christin Nicole Dohm 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003108 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Coastal Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 230082, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Daily Money Management LLC, 7702 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2015 S/Jan Matthews 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003294 Filed: Feb 06, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Traveltopia of California; B. Traveltopia. Located at: 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jean Marie Keane, 2015 Estero St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2020 S/Jean Marie Keane 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003265 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One-Stop Uniforms; B. Extraordinary Tees. Located at: 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy I Lewkovich, 656 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/09/2015 S/Wendy I Lewkovich 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003085 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Auto Solutions; B. Wheel Solutions. Located at: 8690 Miramar Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: PO Box 52, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew William Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ivy Simone Brownell, 4950 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2014 S/Matthew William Brownell 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002563 Filed: Jan 29, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Pool Service. Located at: 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 1322, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob David Sammons, 3227 Carr Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2014 S/Jacob David Sammons 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003252 Filed: Feb 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Community Dot Com; B. Encinitas Community Dot Com. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Naone, 2530 W Ranch St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Deborah Naone 02/14, 02/21, 02/28, 03/06/2020 CN 24296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002954 Filed: Feb 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trishire Music. Located at: 775 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia K Chavarria, 775 Orpheus Av., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Patricia K Chavarria 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9003069 Filed: Feb 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TPS Housing. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Temporary Placement Solutions LLC, 603 Seagaze Dr. #971, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2008 S/Daniel Kuhlman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001629 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The K9 Buddy. Located at: 206 4th St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lisa Kimberly Murphy, 206 4th St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Lisa Kimberly Murphy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002214 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002213 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subrex Holdings LLC. Located at: 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008-6581. Mailing Address: PO Box 130520, Carlsbad CA 92013-0520. Registrant Information: 1. Subrex Holdings LLC, 1940 Kellogg Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008-6581. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Brian L Verrilli 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000830 Filed: Jan 10, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premium Flooring. Located at: 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bryan Ramirez, 865 Fairway Ct., Chula Vista CA 91911. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bryan Ramirez 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002805 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Paintball USA. Located at: 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Serop Isagolian, 1424 Sapphire Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/22/2002 S/Serop Isagolian 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002862 Filed: Jan 31, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blade Sharp Sharpening Services. Located at: 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Michael Ryan, 1207 Bunkhouse Ct., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Michael Ryan 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002166 Filed: Jan 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Technology Center; B. Oceanside Tech Center. Located at: 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 533 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. 1140 Tremont Building LLC, 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/14/2019 S/Erica Burles 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001953 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinectin. Located at: 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Transition To Health Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #F465, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2019 S/Matthew Lederman 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24274

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002091 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulkal. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2015 S/Lionel Moroy 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001760 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Divorce Mentors. Located at: 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Katrin Reyes, 558 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Katrin Reyes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002033 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. StyleHaus Homestaging. Located at: 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Karen S Barnes, 1320 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Karen S Barnes 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002405 Filed: Jan 28, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steele Realty Group. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Betty J Steele, 1815 Wilton Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Cody Steele, 723 N Rios, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2020 S/Betty J Steele 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24269

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001997 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Q Ball Ventures. Located at: 3137 Tiger Run Ct. #105, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Quinn Michael Wholean, 853 Crescent Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2020 S/Quinn Michael Wholean 02/07, 02/14, 02/21, 02/28/2020 CN 24268

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000725 Filed: Jan 09, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A G M Tile. Located at: 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andres Geronimo Maldonado, 4622 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2020 S/Andres Geronimo Maldonado 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24261

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001948 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spectrum Tutoring; B. La Costa Music Academy; C. La Jolla Design Group. Located at: 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Life Innovations LLC, 6553 Corte Cisco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2019 S/John Paul Keene 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24258

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000159 Filed: Jan 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jennifer K Winters, CSR 8543. Located at: 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer K Winters, 3524 Somerset Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2020 S/Jennifer K Winters 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001830 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calibration Coaching. Located at: 954 Capri Rd. #B, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230255, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Barry Young, 954 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Barry Young 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24256

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001290 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brand Evolution. Located at: 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Evol Evolution, 6067 Paseo Pradera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Garafalo 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24255

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002055 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bloc Creative. Located at: 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin Scott Barth, 7918 Via Callendo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2020 S/Kevin Scott Barth 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24252

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001541 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Suza Design. Located at: 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Alice Parkinson, 1733 Rogue Isle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2009 S/Susan Alice Parkinson 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24251

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001237 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petit Bureau Design Studio. Located at: 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jocelyn Leigh Dunn, 2725 Southampton Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/2020 S/Jocelyn Leigh Dunn 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24250

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001906 Filed: Jan 23, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kharisma Tea Company; B. Kharisma Hard Tea Company. Located at: 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Port Brewing LLC, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tomme Arthur 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001122 Filed: Jan 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J Color and Design. Located at: 910 Second St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 232733, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ann Bussell, 554 Southbridge Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Ann Bussell 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9002020 Filed: Jan 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Auto. Located at: 1433 Industrial Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alireza Kaharlani, 6003 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alireza Kaharlani 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001560 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broxworx; B. Surfing A Wave Of Life. Located at: 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brock T Halter, 7244 Paseo Plomo #207, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/24/2019 S/Brock T Halter 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24246

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001829 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trans America Motors; B. Trans Am Motors. Located at: 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F-534, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Erich Zoechling, 286 Melrose Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Erich Zoechling 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001740 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #4, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candice Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Kennedy 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24243

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001752 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul on Fire. Located at: 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Mary Sullivan, 1420 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/22/2019 S/Susan Mary Sullivan 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001221 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Primal Image Photo; B. Primal Image Photography. Located at: 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Scott Esposito, 1650 Buttercup Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Robert Scott Esposito 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001753 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Morning Connection. Located at: 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathryn Frances Boggio, 4712 Cordoba Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathryn Frances Boggio 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001851 Filed: Jan 22, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Solution. Located at: 6777 Frenata Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William David Winder, 523 N Vulcan #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William David Winder 01/31, 02/07, 02/14, 02/21/2020 CN 24239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000496 Filed: Jan 08, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Building Services. Located at: 1909 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Solomon Yosef Yehudah, 1909 Cassia Rd. #203, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2020 S/Solomon Yosef Yehudah 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24222

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001577 Filed: Jan 21, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MTLCS. Located at: 958 Prestwick Ct., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Teresa L Mathew, 958 Prestwick Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2020 S/Teresa L Mathew 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001234 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lit Ladies. Located at: 6015 Odessa Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda Goodman Stolman, 524 N Clementine Ave., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Erica Lynn Stolman, 6015 Odessa Ave., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linda Goodman Stolham 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001373 Filed: Jan 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bag of Bases. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B187, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. August and Peel LLC, 1084 N El Camino Real #B187, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Erin Anderson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001316 Filed: Jan 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tile Collective. Located at: 118 S Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Devon Leigh Wilson, 127 El Portal St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2020 S/Devon Leigh Wilson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030776 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Swann School of Protocol; B. Elaine Swann Living; C. WS Publishing; D. Decorum Productions. Located at: 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Decorum Ventures Inc., 3141 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Elaine Swann 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9000467 Filed: Jan 07, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soultry Sisters. Located at: 1066 Manteca Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Toni Lynn Junious, 1066 Manteca Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2019 S/Toni Lynn Junious 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001445 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Beach Property Inc. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquistion Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001446 Filed: Jan 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rob Myers Properties. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 1453, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquistion Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roger Lee 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9030762 Filed: Dec 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Parallel 33 Public Relations. Located at: 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd. #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Parallel 33 Entertainment, 2411 Jacaranda Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Carina Sammartino 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001296 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside High School Vocal Music Association; B. OHSVMA; C. Oceanside High School VMA; D. OHS Vocal Music Association. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 2702, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Information: 1. Michael J DiPietro, 2361 Bliss Cir., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Denise Ramon-Richards, 4750 Calle los Positas #C-24, Oceanside CA 92057; 3. Joey Cruz, 3558 Papaya Way, Oceanside CA 92058; 4. Shani Pipkin, 460 Stoney Point Way #144, Oceanside CA 92058; 5. Leah Ritt, 5319 Mead St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2019 S/Michael J DiPietro 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24212

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001213 Filed: Jan 15, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mahi Management. Located at: 8231 Camino del Oro #5, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: 1140 Wall St. #32, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Peter Avelon Johnson, 8231 Camino del Oro #5, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2017 S/Peter Avelon Johnson 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24211

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001130 Filed: Jan 14, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ’s Boutique. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Halo Motor Company, 5444 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Carroll 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001031 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Rice Burrito. Located at: 10233 Pino Dr., Lakeside CA San Diego 92040. Mailing Address: 771 Jamacha Rd. #139, El Cajon CA 92019. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Renard Bell Jr., 10233 Pino Dr., Lakeside CA 92040. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Craig Renard Bell Jr 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9001030 Filed: Jan 13, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talk Machine; B. Quote Unquote; C. Quote Unquote Encinitas; D. Quote Unquote New Encinitas; E. Quote Unquote Old Encinitas; F. Quote Unquote Cardiff; G. Quote Unquote Leucadia; H. A Conway Construction. Located at: 1725 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chandra Conway, 2338 S Halm Ave. Los Angeles CA 90034. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/13/2020 S/Chandra Conway 01/24, 01/31, 02/07, 02/14/2020 CN 24202