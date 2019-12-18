Legal Notices, December 20, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO CIRCULATE RECALL PETITION TO THE HONORABLE Christopher Rodriguez pursuant to Section 11020, California Elections Code, the undersigned registered qualified voters of San Diego, Oceanside, District 2, in the State of California, hereby give notice that we are the proponents of a recall petition and that we intend to seek your recall and removal from the office of Councilmember in Oceanside, California, and to demand election of a successor in that office Council District 2. The grounds for the recall are as follows: (Exactly 200 words) – Promoted North River Farms project on Social Media, before public hearing, eliminating his fair and impartial analysis of said project and his constituents concerns. – During the hearing, used a pre-written statement for approval of this project demonstrating lack of consideration of hundreds of constituents written and verbal oppositions. – Willingly put current and future constituents at safety risk by approving this development with unmitigated traffic conditions and inadequate evacuation. – Has conflict of interest as defined by the FPPC as his decision will have “a reasonable, foreseeable material financial effect of his real property interests” in the Morro Hills. – Deceived voters in 2018 election implying he was an active farmer in Sept 18, 2018 KOCT video, yet advised Oceanside City Attorney that his “Pureta de Lomas Exotic Farms has not conducted any agricultural sales in either 2018 or 2019 and the business has not earned any revenue in that time period.” – Operates vacation rentals with numerous code violations. Instead of repairing, he sells the property then proceeds to manage it, putting guests and neighbors at safety risk. -Tried to vote himself and other councilpersons a raise until community backlash forced his removing this agenda item. The printed names, signatures, and residence addresses of the proponents are as follows:

The original notice and proof of service will be filed with the City Clerk. Elections Code section 11023. (a) Within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, the officer sought to be recalled may file with the City Clerk, an answer, in not more than 200 words, to the statement of the proponents. (b) If an answer is filed, the officer shall, within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, also serve a copy of it, by personal delivery or by certified mail, on one of the proponents named in the notice of intention. (c) The answer shall be signed and shall be accompanied by the printed name and business or residence address of the officer sought to be recalled. 12/20/19 CN 24101

SECTION A NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Leucadia Flooding Issues Sump Areas Phase III CD17A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on January 7, 2020. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows: City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of clearing and grubbing including removal of asphalt, grading, asphalt concrete pavement, installing catch basins, and related appurtenant work not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents to install catch basins within these sump areas. The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. Engineer’s Estimate – $103,180 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Tuesday, December 17th at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Edward J. Wimmer, PE, City Engineer DATE: ____________ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 12/20/19, 12/27/19 CN 24100

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-28 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2019-28 entitled, “An Ordinance of The City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to The Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan to Address Changes to the Street Tree Guidelines.” The proposed ordinance includes modifications to the species list in Sections 4.8 General Landscaping Recommendations, 7.4 Street Tree Guidelines and 7.5 Street Tree Concept Plan. Modifications include the addition of recommended species to the planting palette, planting guidelines and language to allow future modifications to the list at the discretion of the City Manager and/or designee. Modifications also include the removal of invasive species from the plant palette and the outdated Figure 9- Planting Design for Neighborhood Streets. Ordinance 2019-28 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 11, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the January 22, 2019 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/20/19 CN 24099

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-29 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-29 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Municipal Code Chapter 23.40 – Floodplain Management Regulations.” In the course of reviewing the City’s floodplain regulations contained in Municipal Code Section 23.40, it was discovered that the adoption date was incorrect. The City of Encinitas adopted its first Floodplain Management Regulations (FMRs) on September 14, 1987. The adoption date was incorrectly referenced in the following three definitions listed in Section 23.40.020 of the Municipal Code: “Existing manufactured home park or subdivision,” “New construction,” and “New manufactured home park or subdivision.” Ordinance 2019-29 corrects the adoption date in these definitions. Ordinance 2019-29 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 20, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 11, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/20/19 CN 24098

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-26 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-26 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 14 (Traffic Code) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to Modify Existing Traffic Code Regulations.” The proposed amendments to Title 14 (Attachment 3) modify current code language to require that when a City Council action is required per the Traffic Code, it shall be processed consistently for all actions as a City Council Resolution. Additionally, the proposed amendments accurately designate City staff authorized to exercise the powers and duties with respect to traffic. Minor modifications to existing code language is proposed in order to provide accurate and up-to-date engineering principles. Additional language as a part of the proposed amendments will provide accurate and consistent verbiage throughout the code. Ordinance 2019-26 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council held on December 11, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/20/19 CN 24097

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-25 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-25 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 4 (Animal Regulations) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, to Limit the Number of Dogs Allowed in all Residential Districts or in Conjunction with any Residential Uses in any other district.” The proposed amendment to Title 4 (Animal Regulations) of the Municipal Code is to provide supplemental regulations governing the keeping of dogs and are intended to provide for the compatibility between such animals and neighboring land uses. In order to regulate and provide compatibility between the number of dogs allowed and the neighboring land uses, general requirements governing this topic would need to be established. The proposed code amendment to Title 4 establishes the additional regulations to limit the number of dogs allowed to six (6) dogs per parcel within in residential districts or residential uses within any other district. The proposed amendment is in addition to the general requirements governing animals established in other sections of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. Ordinance 2019-25 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 11, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/20/19 CN 24096

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-24 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-24 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Adopting Amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions), Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, and Local Coastal Plan, to Modify Design Requirements and Development Standards for Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity.” The proposed amendments to both Title 24 and Title 30 provide consistent language throughout the Municipal Code for the requirements of Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity. Furthermore, the proposed amendments shall be applied to all areas and zones within the City; the amendments shall also apply when a subdivision is, or is not requested as a part of a development application. Additionally, internal consistency throughout the Municipal Code will allow for easier application of the proposed code amendments during the development review process. Connectivity and circulation between adjacent land uses will be reviewed on a project-by-project basis with the objective of maintaining and/or enhancing further connectivity and circulation of pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular transport. Ordinance 2019-24 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 13, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 11, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 12/20/19 CN 24095

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. 365 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 8, CHAPTER 8.17 REGARDING SPECIAL EVENTS AND CHAPTER 8.18 REGARDING EXPRESSIVE ACTIVITY EVENTS AND WAIVING APPLICABLE PARK USER FEES The proposed ordinance amends chapters 8.17 Special Events and adds chapter 8.18 Expressive Activity. Currently special events and expressive activity events are both regulated under chapter 8.17. The proposed revisions to Chapter 8.17 remove references related to expressive activity events. The proposed Chapter 8.18 creates a separate permitting process for expressive activity events which is described below. Chapter 8.18 would require an expressive activity event permit for a gathering of 75 or more persons to engage in an expressive activity, and the use of: 1. A public park or other public area; or 2. A street or sidewalk in a manner that does not comply with normal or usually traffic regulations or controls. A person requesting an expressive activity event permit must file a complete application with the city at least two days prior to the event date. The city may waive any permit application requirements where circumstances make it impractical or unnecessary to meet those requirements. The city will approve a permit unless the event involves specifically enumerated traffic impacts, public facility capacity concerns, and/or a significant diversion of police resources. In response to a completed application, the city will approve or deny a permit within 72 hours and not less than one calendar day prior to the planned event. Any denial will be made in writing. The permit application for expressive activity events will include the following: • the name and contact information of the event organizer, • the date(s), time(s), and location(s) where the event is to be conducted, • an estimate of the number of persons who will be participating in the event, • if the event requires full or partial street closures, whether the event intends to occupy all or a portion of the streets and/or sidewalks proposed to be travelled, and • whether the event will involve the use of vehicles, animals, fireworks, pyrotechnics or a sound-amplifying system. An expressive activity event permit is not required for: 1. A gathering of any size on a street or sidewalk where traffic laws are followed; 2. A gathering of less than 75 persons at a public park or other public area; and 3. A gathering of 75 or more persons for a “spontaneous demonstration” at a public park/public area or on a street/sidewalk in a manner that does not comply with traffic laws. A “spontaneous demonstration” is defined as an expressive activity prompted by news or affairs coming into public knowledge seven or less days prior to the activity. For groups of 75 persons or more, limited advance notice is required without an application. At least four hours prior to the event, the event organizer must provide the police chief with their contact information, the event date, time and location(s), and an estimate of the number of event participants. The ordinance also waives any applicable park user fees for “spontaneous demonstrations” and expressive activity events permitted under chapter 8.18 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 10th day of December 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: Hall ABSENT: None. 12/20/19 CN 24094

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE INVITING BIDS PR-RFB-19-05 PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Encinitas, California, solicits electronic proposals for the following project: MOONLIGHT STATE BEACH PLAYGROUND REPLACEMENT To be considered for selection, Bids, uploaded to the City of Encinitas, via PLANETBIDS, will be received electronically until December 23 at 2:00pm, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened for performing the work The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. The City of Encinitas hereby notifies all potential Contractors that it will insure that in any Agreement entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates, as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this service. All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid but shall rather rely solely upon the written contract documents and any other contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. The City will accept information requests on this project up to 5 p.m. on December 16, 2019. All questions regarding this project shall be submitted through www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All project correspondence will be posted on www.encinitasca.gov/bids. It is the responsibility of the Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. 12/13/19, 12/20/19 CN 24071

SIATech NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SIATech, Oceanside, California (“SIATech”), acting by and through its Board of Education (“Board”), will receive up to but not later than 3:00 PM., January 9, 2020, proposals for “RFP – Category 1 – 2020-21”. Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Bidders, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package via email request to erate@siatech.org or visit the EPC website at https://data.usac.org/publicreports/Forms/Form470Rfp/Index. Bids shall be received via email to erate@siatech.org . Responses must be clearly marked “Bid – RFP Category 1 – 2020-21”. It is the bidder’s responsibility to ensure its bid is received in the by the date and time specified above. Any bid that is received after this date and time shall be deemed non-responsive and may not be opened or considered. SIATech intends to obtain maximum funding discounts under the Federal Communications Commission’s E-rate program for eligible services and equipment procured as a result of this Proposal. Qualified vendors must provide their Service Provider Identification Number (SPIN) and Federal Registration Number (FCC-FRN) with the proposal. Vendors must be willing to work within the requirements of the E- rate program and must be able to provide all necessary documentation and apply billing per the terms of the E-rate program. All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The Contract, if awarded, will be based on the evaluation criteria identified in the proposal documents, with price being the most heavily weighted criteria. SIATech reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to accept or reject any one or more items, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposal or in the proposal process. Mark Kiker Chief Technology Officer SIATech, Oceanside, California 12/13/19, 12/20/19 CN 24069

BATCH: AFC-2050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/17/2020 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98396 27517AZ GPO27517AZ 275 ANNUAL 17 211-022-28-00 KEVIN WILLIAM MULLIGAN AND LORELY JOAN MULLIGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/31/2019 8/15/2019 2019-0346310 9/16/2019 2019-0403265 $7428.70 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 12/17/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCAIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189. 12/20/19, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24106

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST T.S. No.: 19-0196 Other: 1281529CAD Loan No.: ACCELER8 APN: 223-061-25-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/21/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Eisinger, LLC, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee, or as agent for the trustee, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by ACCELER8 REAL ESTATE GROUP, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY recorded 03/28/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0111282 in Book N/A, Page N/A of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 09/06/2019 in Book, Page, as Instrument No. 2019-0385075 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 01/13/2020 at 10:00AM At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7524-26 PASEO CRISTAL, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $359,233.77* *The actual opening bid may be more or less than this estimate. (NOTE: If there is any type of pre-payment premium or other fee or charge that, under the terms of the secured obligation, becomes due on the date of sale, said fee or charges IS included in the above estimate). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust including advances authorized thereunder and also including, without way of limitation, the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust together with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn if your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.NATIONWIDEPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 19-0196. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION AND STATUS 24 HOURS A DAY, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK, GO TO: WWW.NATIONWIDEPOSTING.COM OR CALL 916-939-0772. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, DISCLOSURES AND CONDITIONS OF SALE: (1) At the time of sale, the opening bids by the beneficiary may not represent a full credit bid. The beneficiary reserves the right, during the auction, to increase its credit bid incrementally up to a full credit bid. The beneficiary may also bid over and above its credit bid with cash, cashier’s checks or cash equivalents. (2) The Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale (TDUS) will not be issued to the successful bidder until the bidder’s payment has been deposited in the trustee’s bank and cleared (all holds released). The bidder may have to take additional actions as required by trustee’s bank in order to facilitate the deposit and clearance of bidder’s funds. (3) If, prior to the issuance of the TDUS, the trustee shall become aware of any deficiency in the foreclosure process, or if the trustee becomes aware of any bankruptcy or other legal issue affecting the validity of the foreclosure sale, then, after consultation with its attorneys, the trustee, in its sole discretion, may decline to issue the TDUS and return the bidder’s funds, without interest. If, subsequent to the issuance of the TDUS, the trustee shall become aware of any deficiency in the foreclosure process, or if the trustee becomes aware of any bankruptcy or other legal issue affecting the validity of the foreclosure sale, then, after consultation with its attorneys, the trustee, in its sole discretion, may rescind the TDUS pursuant to Civil Code Section 1058.5(b) and return the bidder’s funds, without interest. (4) When conducted, the foreclosure sale is not final until the auctioneer states “sold”. Any time prior thereto, the sale may be canceled or postponed at the discretion of the trustee or the beneficiary. A bid by the beneficiary may not result in a sale of the property. All bids placed by the auctioneer are on behalf of the seller/beneficiary. THIS COMMUNICATION MAY BE CONSIDERED AS BEING FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. IF YOU HAVE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED A DISCHARGE IN BANKRUPTCY, YOU MAY HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM PERSONAL LIABILITY FOR THIS DEBT IN WHICH CASE THIS NOTICE IS INTENDED TO EXERCISE THE SECURED PARTY’S RIGHTS AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY ONLY. Date: 12/09/2019 Witkin & Eisinger, LLC 530 S. Glenoaks Blvd., #207 Burbank, California 91502 Phone: (818) 845-4000 By: DEBRA GOMES TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER NPP0364815 To: COAST NEWS 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020 CN 24093

T.S. No. 085737-CA APN: 217-231-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/13/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/6/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0633447, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SERGIO SUAREZ, A MARRIED MAN, SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: That portion of Lot 4, Block 91 of Rancho Los Vallecitos De San Marcos, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof No. 806, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of said San Diego County on December 21, 1895, described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the center line of Grand Avenue formally known as Encinitas Road as shown on said Map No. 806, with the Southwesterly prolongation of the Northwesterly line of said Lot 4; thence along said prolongation to and along said Northwesterly line North 23°25’40” East, 271.70 feet to the most Northerly corner of land described in Deed to Richard G. Cooper et ux, recorded April 29, 1960, as File No. 89498 of Official Records; thence along the Northeasterly boundary thereof South 66°36’21” East, 191.29 feet; thence leaving said Northeasterly boundary South 23°25’40” West, 135.88 feet to the most Easterly corner of land described in Deed to Larry D. Hinds, et ux, recorded August 16, 1971, as File No. 181749 of Official Records; thence along the Northeasterly boundary of said Hinds Land North 66°35’52” West, 191.26 feet to the Northeasterly line of said Lot 4; thence along said Northwesterly line North 23°25’40” East 133.85 feet to the true point of beginning. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 862 POINSETTIA AVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078-6137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $39,320.31 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 085737-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923341 / 085737-CA 12/20/19, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24088

APN: 223-841-02-00 TS No: CA07000853-19-1 TO No: 190991125-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 10, 2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on March 16, 2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0120042, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by JOSEPH J VAN DERA, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for PARAMOUNT EQUITY MORTGAGE, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7148 SITIO CALIENTE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $572,245.00 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000853-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/05/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000853-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Fran DePalma, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 67261, Pub Dates: 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019, 01/03/2020, THE COAST NEWS CN 24087

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-868112-BF Order No.: 8758514 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/27/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT W. BURTON AND ANGELA B. DAVILA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Recorded: 2/27/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0092015 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/13/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $489,255.40 The purported property address is: 3108 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-4401 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 166-500-39-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-868112-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-868112-BF IDSPub #0158996 12/20/2019 12/27/2019 1/3/2020 CN 24086

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-865022-JB Order No.: 1120874 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): EDGAR D. RODRIGUEZ AND ROSA M. RODRIGUEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Recorded: 4/24/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0160646 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/31/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $365,991.59 The purported property address is: 241 RIVERVIEW WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-572-17-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-865022-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-865022-JB IDSPub #0158966 12/20/2019 12/27/2019 1/3/2020 CN 24085

T.S. No.: 2019-01617-CA A.P.N.: 129-330-24-00 Property Address: 30562 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/31/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Grant D. Cleveland, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/08/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0795132 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/31/2020 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 314,062.59 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 30562 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 129-330-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 314,062.59. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-01617-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 11, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 12/13/19, 12/20/19, 12/27/19 CN 24084

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008578205 Title Order No.: 1136490 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/10/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0482495 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: HUMBERTO GONZALEZ, JR, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/17/2020 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 880 HOME AVE UNIT D, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92008 APN#: 203-201-30-04 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $434,029.36. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008578205. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 12/04/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4712219 12/13/2019, 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019 CN 24067

T.S. No. 080427-CA APN: 264-231-29-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/10/1995. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/3/2020 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/7/1995, as Instrument No. 1995-0095827, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM B. KENNEY, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3312 DOVE HOLLOW ROAD ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $24,201.82 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080427-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 923270 / 080427-CA 12/13/19, 12/20/19, 12/27/19 CN 24061

APN: 222-612-07-00 TS No: CA09000044-19-1 TO No: 190781844-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED May 13, 2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 3, 2020 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on May 14, 2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0245691, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LINDA DOWD, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2842 RANCHO RIO CHICO, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $265,640.40 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA09000044-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/27/2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA09000044-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Order Number 66990, Pub Dates: 12/13/2019, 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019, THE COAST NEWS CN 24060

T.S. No. 19-56028 APN: 168-340-03-05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: NASRIN WEIGLEY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/13/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0104095, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2011-0206692 and recorded on 4/20/2011, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/3/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $468,674.59 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4042 PENINSULA DRIVE CARLSBAD, California 92010 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 168-340-03-05 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-56028. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 12/3/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 30588 Pub Dates 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/2019 CN 24059

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008292906 Title Order No.: 190774523 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 77-77-6-5293700 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/24/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 03/28/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0139691 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: SHACHELL OSBOURNE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 01/03/2020 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 109 DEL SURENO, FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 APN#: 105-402-33-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $443,694.10. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008292906. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/26/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4711758 12/13/2019, 12/20/2019, 12/27/2019 CN 24058

T.S. No.: 190823293 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 16-1715A Order No. 95522677 APN: 222-470-15-45 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 6/17/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Fusion Realty Partners LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 6/27/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0317177 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/30/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $337,285.84 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3101 Avenida Olmeda Carlsbad, CA 92009 A.P.N.: 222-470-15-45 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 190823293. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/26/2019 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril, Trustee Sale Officer 12/06/19, 12/13/19, 12/20/19 CN 24050

AFC-2051 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 12/27/2019 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 98593 11416BE CSR114BE16 114 EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 J.W. REARDON AND KAREN A REARDON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4167.13 98594 31513CZ CSR315CZ13 315 EVERY 13 214-010-94-00 ROBERT AND SHERI PETTIT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5969.71 98595 12547AE CSR12547AE 125 EVEN 47 214-010-94-00 STEPHEN D WRIGHT AND KATHLEEN J WRIGHT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6081.12 98596 12936AE CBS129AE36 129 EVEN 36 214-010-94-00 JEAN E GLOWACKI A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5199.65 98597 21424BO CSR214BO24 214 ODD 24 214-010-94-00 FRANCISCO G QUIROGA AND FERNANDA M QUIROGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7789.01 98598 30218BE CSR302BE18 302 EVEN 18 214-010-94-00 FRANCISCO G QUIROGA AND FERNANDA M QUIROGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4866.67 98599 22402AZ CSR224AZ02 224 EVERY 02 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY D CAVIN AND MAUREEN CAVIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5855.67 98602 21447BZ CSR214BZ47 214 EVERY 47 214-010-94-00 INGRID TREFFEHN MENO TRUSTEE OF THE LUNA FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 20 2005 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6114.21 98603 30252BE CSR302BE52 302 EVEN 52 214-010-94-00 GERALD GOVOSTES A SINGLE MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4856.91 98604 11644CZ CSR116CZ44 116 EVERY 44 214-010-94-00 BG ASUX LLC 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5929.88 98605 20137AZ CSR201AZ37 201 EVERY 37 214-010-94-00 CARLOS B. APABLASA AND IDALIA T. APABLASA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $9145.09 98606 12010DE CSR120DE10 120 EVEN 10 214-010-94-00 DOLORES G BRIBIESCAS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5352.36 98607 12233BE CSR12233BE 122 EVEN 33 214-010-94-00 PATRICIA DAIELLO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5303.25 98608 22308CO CSR22308CO 223 ODD 08 214-010-94-00 KEVIN W PETERSTON AND LAUREEN A PETERSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5255.00 98609 10847DE CSR108DE47 108 EVEN 47 214-010-94-00 KAYCIE PARAMORE A SINGLE WOMAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4765.50 98610 31941AZ CSR319AZ41 319 EVERY 41 214-010-94-00 DONALD A MILLER TRUSTEE AND LOIS L MILLER TRUSTEE OF THE DONALD A AND LOIS L MILLER REVOCABLE TRUST OF NOVEMBER 11 1988 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7159.10 98612 20138AZ CSR20138AZ 201 EVERY 38 214-010-94-00 DORA S IP TRUSTEE OF THE DORA S IP TRUST UNDER AMENDMENT DATED SEPTEMBER 20 2002 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7763.42 98614 31912AZ CSR319AZ12 319 EVERY 12 214-010-94-00 DON C DEVENDORF AND ALICE E DEVENDORF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7659.25 98616 22037DO CSR220DO37 220 ODD 37 214-010-94-00 ROGER BERRY AND JULIE BERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4745.16 98617 10204BZ CSR102BZ04 102 EVERY 04 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM R BURNS AND HAZEL M BURNS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6241.28 98618 23237DZ CBS232DZ37 232 EVERY 37 214-010-94-00 GUISEPPINA CORACI 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4472.33 98619 22111CO CSR221CO11 221 ODD 11 214-010-94-00 CRAIG ARTHUR PATINSKY A SINGLE MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4936.82 98620 10912CZ CSR109CZ12 109 EVERY 12 214-010-94-00 JAMES U TUCKER AND LYNNE L TUCKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5865.52 98621 32501AZ CSR325AZ01 325 EVERY 01 214-010-94-00 FREDRIC E SCHWEISINGER TRUSTEE AND MAUREEN A SCHWEISINGER TRUSTEE OF THE SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 6 2003 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $8585.49 98622 31140CE CSR311CE40 311 EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 WILLIS E SCHELLBERG AND JURINE M SCHELLBERG CO-TRUSTEES OF THE WILLIS E AND JURINE M SCHELLBERG FAMILY TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 23 1998 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5374.35 98623 10622AO CSR106AO22 106 ODD 22 214-010-94-00 RICHARD B HINE AN UNMARRIED MAN AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AND JOANNE GAGE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST TOGETHER AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6448.79 98624 20243BZ CSR202BZ43 202 EVERY 43 214-010-94-00 BLACK DIAMOND ENTERPRISE – REGISTERED UNINCORPORATED NONPROFIT ASSOCIATION 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6601.39 98625 10118AO CSR10118AO 101 ODD 18 214-010-94-00 LISA BURKE TRUSTEE OF THE LISA BURKE LIVING TRUST DATED JULY 7 2004 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6202.76 98626 21634CO CSR21634CO 216 ODD 34 214-010-94-00 ASHLEY G ABANO AS AN UNMARRIED MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4871.24 98627 11413BE CSR114BE13 114 EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 HAROLD O SALSETH AND JOAN M SALSETH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4923.78 98628 22249BO CSR22249BO 222 ODD 49 214-010-94-00 MERCAL VIVIER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4358.62 98629 30944CO CSR30944CO 309 ODD 44 214-010-94-00 ANTONIO MONTALVO 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4142.73 98630 32225BE CSR322BE25 322 EVEN 25 214-010-94-00 GEORGE V OSWALD AND LEONA C OSWALD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4171.07 98631 13108DO CBS13108DO 131 ODD 08 214-010-94-00 RAUL A FERNANDEZ AND LUZ M FERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4000.96 98632 20315CZ CSR203CZ15 203 EVERY 15 214-010-94-00 L KEITH RUSSELL AND CINDA L RUSSELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4704.62 98633 12314CZ CSR123CZ14 123 EVERY 14 214-010-94-00 THOMAS PALMER JR A SINGLE MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5914.84 98634 31136CO CSR31136CO 311 ODD 36 214-010-94-00 LARRY PHILLIPS AND JENNIFER ERATH SINGLE ADULTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4492.63 98635 22243BE CSR222BE43 222 EVEN 43 214-010-94-00 ROBERT A LEE AND LISA C LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4978.77 98636 11139CE CSR111CE39 111 EVEN 39 214-010-94-00 DICK L BAKER AND CINDEE A BAKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4949.88 98637 11612CZ CSR11612CZ 116 EVERY 12 214-010-94-00 STACIA K SECHLER A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6104.25 98638 22937AZ CBS229AZ37 229 EVERY 37 214-010-94-00 ROBERT J DALEY AND NANCY J DALEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7476.87 98639 11925AO CSR119AO25 119 ODD 25 214-010-94-00 EDWIN C SUMMERS AND MARGARET E SUMMERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5180.99 98640 12203BO CSR12203BO 122 ODD 03 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL P BALDACCI A SINGLE MAN AND JENNIFER INCLIMA A SINGLE WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5016.22 98641 21116CZ CSR211CZ16 211 EVERY 16 214-010-94-00 PETER M CRUZ AND MARIA ALELIE J CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6117.21 98642 32149CZA CSR321CZ49 321 EVERY 49 214-010-94-00 EBODIO J GUZMAN AND DOLORES GUZMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5937.60 98643 22850DO CBS22850DO 228 ODD 50 214-010-94-00 RACHELLE R LOCKE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4892.09 98644 20252BZ CSR20252BZ 202 EVERY 52 214-010-94-00 MARK L WATSON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6123.91 98645 10147AE CSR101AE47 101 EVEN 47 214-010-94-00 DONALD J GARRETT AND GLORIA SLATER GARRETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5996.17 98646 11045BZ CSR11045BZ 110 EVERY 45 214-010-94-00 PLAS C SALVADOR AND ANITA T SALVADOR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4638.56 98647 30945CE CSR30945CE 309 EVEN 45 214-010-94-00 JAMES W YEAGER UNMARRIED MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4836.70 98648 30535BZ CSR305BZ35 305 EACH 35 214-010-94-00 Timeshare Alternative LLC a Delaware Limited Liability compnay 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6192.02 98649 32350CO CSR32350CO 323 ODD 50 214-010-94-00 Ingrid Treffehn Meno Trustee of the Luna Family Trust dated 1/20/2005 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4778.35 98650 11505CEA CSR115CE05 115 EVEN 05 214-010-94-00 DONALD WENSKAY AND MARSHA WENSKAY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4936.72 98651 10221BZ CSR102BZ21 102 EACH 21 214-010-94-00 TED KELLY AND LYNDA K. KELLY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7671.76 98652 12707AZ CBS127AZ07 127 EACH 07 214-010-94-00 KIEM V. PHAM AND TRINA T. LE-PHAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7627.98 98653 11121CE CSR111CE21 111 EVEN 21 214-010-94-00 PETER M GENTER AND SHIRLEY B GENTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4874.81 98654 12944AZ CBS129AZ44 129 EVERY 44 214-010-94-00 RICARDO A CRUZ AND ANGELA D WHITE-CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $9053.53 98655 21721BZ CSR21721BZ 217 EVERY 21 214-010-94-00 TEREASA K STOUTBROWN A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7640.05 98656 31020BZ CSR310BZ20 310 EVERY 20 214-010-94-00 TEREASA STOUT-BROWN A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7171.57 98657 30608AZ CSR306AZ08 306 EVERY 08 214-010-94-00 JENNIFER R HENNESSY TRUSTEE OF THE JENNIFER R HENNESSY FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 28 2000 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7719.19 98658 21815AO CSR218AO15 218 ODD 15 214-010-94-00 BARRY G CORBETT AND AUDREY CORBETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6138.71 98660 21102CO CSR21102CO 211 ODD 02 214-010-94-00 JEFFREY A YOUNG AND MICHELE L YOUNG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5466.73 98661 11350AE CSR113AE50 113 EVEN 50 214-010-94-00 MARCOS CRUZ REBOLLAR AND MOLLY ANN REBOLLAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6740.60 98662 22221BZ CSR222BZ21 222 EVERY 21 214-010-94-00 ELIZABETH SISLER A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6811.37 98663 20809DE CSR20809DE 208 EVEN 09 214-010-94-00 DAVID ESKENAZI AND PATRICIA D’AIELLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS TENANTS BY THE ENTIRETY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5217.82 98664 22105CZ CSR221CZ05 221 EVERY 05 214-010-94-00 TEODORO DIAZ AND GLORIA DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6534.58 98665 10206BZ CSR10206BZ 102 EVERY 06 214-010-94-00 JEAN LYNN FINCH A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6722.22 98666 21040BE CSR210BE40 210 EVEN 40 214-010-94-00 RONALD E TEIG AND PAULA H TEIG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5125.38 98667 32837DZ CBS32837DZ 328 EVERY 37 214-010-94-00 LATONYA RENE HUESO A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6337.41 98668 11108CE CSR11108CE 111 EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 MOURENCE BURRIS AND JILLIAN BURRIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5018.34 98669 22117CE CSR22117CE 221 EVEN 17 214-010-94-00 RICHARD J GURLING AND LAURA J GURLING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4872.16 98670 30613AO CSR306AO13 306 ODD 13 214-010-94-00 DAVID L WIITALA AND DIEDRA L WIITALA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6226.75 98671 10205BZ CSR102BZ05 102 EVERY 05 214-010-94-00 JOHN M SCHULZE A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6282.31 98673 11344AO CSR113AO44 113 ODD 44 214-010-94-00 CHARLES PORRELLO AND ANTONINA PORRELLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6072.74 98675 11944AE CSR119AE44 119 EVEN 44 214-010-94-00 ANTHONY J PARZANESSE JR. AND ANDREA A PINO-PARZANESE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6076.67 98676 23138DZ CBS23138DZ 231 EVERY 38 214-010-94-00 DOMINADOR A UGALDE AND IMELDA M UGALDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6170.69 98677 22802DO CBS22802DO 228 ODD 02 214-010-94-00 BEATRIZ I DOMINGUEZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4983.54 98678 12746AZ CBS127AZ46 127 EVERY 46 214-010-94-00 ALBERT MUELLER AND JODINE M MUELLER AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7716.10 98679 12945AE CBS129AE45 129 EVEN 45 214-010-94-00 CHRISTA J KELLY TRUSTEE OF THE SEAPOINTE TRUST DATED 10/07/02 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6270.38 98680 12208BO CSR12208BO 122 ODD 08 214-010-94-00 RONALD E TEIG AND PAULA H TEIG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5012.54 98681 20908CE CSR20908CE 209 EVEN 08 214-010-94-00 VICTOR M RAMIREZ AND GLORIA MARTINI-RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4887.32 98682 30140AZ CSR301AZ40 301 EVERY 40 214-010-94-00 EDWARD J BIRMINGHAM AND SUE O BIRMINGHAM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7592.53 98684 12447AO CSR124AO47 124 ODD 47 214-010-94-00 TOM FALLON AN UNMARRIED MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6082.60 98685 20622AZA CSR206AZ22 206 EVERY 22 214-010-94-00 SERGIO TRUJILLO A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7465.54 98686 13312AZ CBS13312AZ 133 EVERY 12 214-010-94-00 TOM STANFORD A SINGLE MAN 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7608.73 98688 11039BE CSR110BE39 110 EVEN 39 214-010-94-00 KEVIN C W GORDON AND EILEEN M GORDON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4878.06 98689 13316AO CBS13316AO 133 ODD 16 214-010-94-00 CAROLYN D STEPHENS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5982.51 98690 13345AZ CBS133AZ45 133 EVERY 45 214-010-94-00 STEVE D FOWLER AND KATHY J FOWLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $8305.29 98692 12514AZ CSR12514AZ 125 EACH 14 214-010-94-00 AURELIA E FLORES A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6827.13 98693 31712BZ CSR317BZ12 317 EVERY 12 214-010-94-00 MARGARET E GONZALEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AND CAROL KIRKMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7121.19 98694 32729AZ CBS32729AZ 327 EVERY 29 214-010-94-00 PHYLLIS A BRUMFIELD A WIDOW AND JACK G BRUMFIELD A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $8189.99 98695 12724AE CSR12724AE 127 EVEN 24 214-010-94-00 GREGORY WILLIAM STEPHENS AND LAURA ANNE STEPHENS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $6450.96 98696 32844DO CBS328DO44 328 ODD 44 214-010-94-00 YANET A ACEVES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5148.75 98697 20916CE CSR20916CE 209 EVEN 16 214-010-94-00 GEORGES V FADDOUL AND MARGO FADDOUL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $5169.22 98698 32519AZ MCS32519AZ 325 EVERY 19 214-010-94-00 SONIA GRYSKE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $8562.09 98700 30810DE CSR308DE10 308 EVEN 10 214-010-94-00 CHRISTINE BERGSTROM A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $4918.28 98701 22646AZ CSR226AZ46 226 EVERY 46 214-010-94-00 CASEY C MYERS A SINGLE MAN AND DEBORAH J ENGLERT A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $7631.37 98702 32118CE CSR321CE18 321 EVEN 18 214-010-94-00 DONNA HOLMES AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/9/2019 7/29/2019 2019-0308739 8/29/2019 2019-0372360 $3938.65 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 12/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0644 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/06/19, 12/13/19, 12/20/19 CN 24044

T.S. No. 084700-CA APN: 122-341-36-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/6/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0088447, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KENNETH J COSTINE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 808 ARTHUR AVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $320,746.51 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 084700-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 922805 / 084700-CA 12/06/19, 12/13/19, 12/20/19 CN 24043

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-866385-CL Order No.: DS7300-19004922 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/6/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Suzanne L. Slupsky, a single woman Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1081374 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/3/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,071,048.68 The purported property address is: 2278 SUNSHINE MOUNTAIN RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-190-85-00 182-190-84-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-866385-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-866385-CL IDSPub #0158512 12/6/2019 12/13/2019 12/20/2019 CN 24042

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-866462-BF Order No.: 8757820 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/6/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): GEORGE PSILOPOULOS AND DIANA K PSILOPOULOS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Recorded: 2/10/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0101333 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/3/2020 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $379,053.16 The purported property address is: 507 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 157-743-26-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-866462-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-866462-BF IDSPub #0158439 12/6/2019 12/13/2019 12/20/2019 CN 24041

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A public lien sale will run from January 7th to January 21st, 2020 on the website www.storageauctions.com. See website for registration. The following personal property items (Misc., Household goods, furniture, tools, equipment,) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Suraya Shelton 66G Sanovia Keegan 66C Benigno Ruiz 139A 12/20/19, 12/27/19 CN 24107

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DEVIN TROY FOREMAN [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00064847-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Devin Troy Foreman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Earl C Foreman in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Earl C Foreman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 14, 2020; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, Room: Jeffrey Bostwick, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Earl C Foreman. 1357 Stowe Hollow Rd., Stowe VT 05672 Telephone: 802.793.4404 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24083

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 19SMCV01326 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): EDWARD EPSTEIN and DOES 1 to 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): AIMCO VENEZIA LLC NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES; Santa Monica Courthouse, 1725 Main St., Santa Monica CA 90401 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Paul A. Rigali, Timothy C. Tanner, LARSON O’BRIEN LLP, 555 S. Flower St. Ste 4400, Los Angeles CA 90071 Telephone: 213.436.4888 Fax: 213.623.2000 Email: prigali@larsonobrienlaw.com, ttanner@larsonobrienlaw.com, Date: (Fecha), 07/29/2019 Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer / Clerk of the Court. Clerk by (Secretario), Marcos Mariscal, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served. 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24076

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERRY ANN ROLLS [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00056138-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Terry Ann Rolls, aka Terry A. Rolls. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael T. Taormina in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael T. Taormina be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan 23, 2020; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave. Ste H3, Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760-729-2774 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24063

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00063637-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph P. Noonan & Wei L. Noonan filed a petition with this court on behalf of minor child Hahn Lin Noonan for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Hahn Lin Noonan changed to proposed name: Hahnlin Noonan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Dec 02, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24048

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00058922-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Anthony Dominic Ramirez for minor Avery Jaden Phifer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Avery Jaden Phifer change to proposed name: Avery Jaden Ramirez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jan 07, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Nov 06, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029558 Filed: Dec 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanguine Cellars. Located at: 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Andrew Dolan, 2234 Buena Creek Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Andrew Dolan 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029117 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 1186 Larkspur Ln. #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Michael Steven Rypins 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029088 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beaudacious Media. Located at: 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beau Walter Basinger, 1317 Marabou Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Beau Walter Basinger 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029479 Filed: Dec 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castro’s Auto Wholesale. Located at: 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mario Alberto Castro, 4198 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mario Alberto Castro 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029310 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Skin & Body Boutique. Located at: 200 E Via Rancho Pkwy #501, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De’Wanda Trish Sheppard, 11005 Logan Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/10/2019 S/De’Wanda Trish Sheppard 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029340 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zee Griptape; B. Dark Room. Located at: 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Generator Skateboard Distribution, 1704 Ord Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2019 S/Justin Iwanicha 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028682 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Sisters FFA Options. Located at: 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eve Spencer, 6405 El Pato Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2019 S/Eve Spencer 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029262 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Media; B. The Marketing Deli. Located at: 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. S.A. Advertising Inc., 2741 Bay Canyon Ct., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Shelley S Anderson 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029328 Filed: Dec 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Calma; B. 92 Trims & Grins Surfboards. Located at: 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 232157, Encinitas CA 92023-2157. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kuniaki Kobashi, 7343 Circulo Ronda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kuniaki Kobashi 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03, 01/10/20 CN 24089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029231 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. And the Moon Will Rise. Located at: 1114 Alexandra Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd. #231341, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Anderson Kennedy, 1114 Alexandra Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2019 S/Karen Anderson Kennedy 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028242 Filed: Nov 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Revoe Reiki LLC. Located at: 523 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3333 Monair Dr. #512, San Diego CA 92117. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Revoe Reiki LLC, 523 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2019 S/Sara Revoe Petersen 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029222 Filed: Dec 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flit Flowers. Located at: 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AXL Group Inc., 424 Puebla St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Celia D Bartholomew 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029158 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Antheia Plant Design. Located at: 1007 S Ditmar St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Lynn Reardon, 1007 S Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2019 S/Diane Lynn Reardon 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028986 Filed: Dec 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavida Company. Located at: 515 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 140 Encinitas Blvd. #187, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vicky Lurene Tucker, 515 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vicky Lurene Tucker 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029078 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smiles of Carlsbad. Located at: 1207 Carlsbad Village Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. De Luna Dental Corp., 5491 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose De Luna 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029146 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prism Community Services. Located at: 1670 5th Ave., Redlands, CA San Bernardino 92374. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kaitlin Yates, 1670 5th Ave., Redlands, CA 92374. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2019 S/Kaitlin Yates 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9029080 Filed: Dec 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 12 Step Cure. Located at: 911 Wyoming St., Kansas City MO Jackson 64111. Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Ct. #230029, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Richard Kiehl, 911 Wyoming St., Kansas City MO 64111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2019 S/John Richard Kiehl 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028892 Filed: Dec 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sivana; B. Sivana Spirit; C. Sivana East; D. Tiny Rituals. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #110, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #130, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Babaji Central Company LLC, 531 Encinitas Blvd. #110, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Sam Mendelsohn 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028850 Filed: Dec 04, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahlia Yoga. Located at: 2382 Carol View Dr. #F212, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ahlia Loren Biondi, 2382 Carol View Dr. #F212, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Ahlia Loren Biondi 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028608 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Machine Learning and Systems. Located at: 82799 Kingsboro Ln., Indio CA Riverside 92201. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Systems and Machine Learning Foundation, 82799 Kingsboro Ln., Indio CA 92201. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/27/2019 S/Mary Ellen Perry 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028689 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Organization Improvement Systems. Located at: 5009 Suncrest Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Lane Park, 5009 Suncrest Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/24/2018 S/Amy Lane Park 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028667 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fournier Decor. Located at: 1372 Dandelion Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marcia Amazonas Fournier, 1372 Dandelion Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Marcia Amazonas Fourner 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19, 01/03/20 CN 24064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028681 Filed: Dec 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4 Wellness Naturally. Located at: 2003 S El Camino Real #107, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolyn Joanne Bolton, 4379 Serena Ave., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2009 S/Carolyn Joanne Bolton 12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027852 Filed: Nov 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Rental Properties. Located at: 658 Laguna Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancy B Feldman, 658 Laguna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2019 S/Rancy B Feldman 12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028511 Filed: Nov 27, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hole-Ex. Located at: 1024 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 770 Sycamore Ave. #122-448, Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Acuterra Inc., 1024 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Russel Pogue 12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028492 Filed: Nov 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spartan Yacht Services. Located at: 1179 Highbluff Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr. #105-#461, San Diego CA 92106. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Walter Schramm, 1179 Highbluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Walter Schramm 12/06, 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/19 CN 24047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028284 Filed: Nov 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yoga With Veronica. Located at: 338 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Veronica Rosalba Cesena, 338 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Veronica Rosalba Cesena 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027642 Filed: Nov 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rickon Electric. Located at: 1711 28th St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: PO Box 83391, San Diego CA 92138. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Jennings Rickon, 1711 28th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1991 S/Robert Jennings Rickon 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24034

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9028187 Filed: Nov 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bear and the Bees; B. Bear & the Bees. Located at: 1617 Honeysuckle Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Elizabeth Drawbridge, 1617 Honeysuckle Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/22/2019 S/Jamie Elizabeth Drawbridge 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027749 Filed: Nov 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Access Software. Located at: 1014 Tulip Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Clifford Roger Smolin, 1014 Tulip Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Clifford Roger Smolin 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027305 Filed: Nov 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personalized Optimal Wellness. Located at: 543 Encinitas Blvd. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amanda J Gretsch Inc., 543 Encinitas Blvd. #113, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amanda Gretsch 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027249 Filed: Nov 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucero. Located at: 1427 Fig Ct., National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Hsarai Gracida Cabrera, 1427 Fig Ct., National City CA 91950. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2019 S/Elizabeth Hsarai Gracida Cabrera 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24027

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9026001 Filed: Oct 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Smog. Located at: 538 Olive Ave. #A100, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marco Antonio Rivas Gonzalez, 128 Terracana Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/2019 S/Marco Antonio Rivas Gonzalez 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027353 Filed: Nov 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flavor of Himalaya. Located at: 727 W San Marcos Blvd. #115-116, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Flavor of Himalaya Inc., 727 W San Marcos Blvd. #115-116, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jotindra Khatri 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027992 Filed: Nov 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Atanox. Located at: 604 Westview Ct., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91910. Mailing Address: 482 W San Ysidro Blvd. #723, San Ysidro CA 92173. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julio A Guevara, 604 Westview Ct., Chula Vista CA 91910; 2. Regina Alcalá, 604 Westview Ct., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julio A Guevara 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027768 Filed: Nov 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peddie Training. Located at: 4815 E Cliff St., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zachary Peddie, 4815 E Cliff Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/18/2019 S/Zachary Peddie 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027558 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Education Explorations. Located at: 933 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shelby Rae Policastri, 933 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2019 S/Shelby Rae Policastri 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24017

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027924 Filed: Nov 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Solutions; B. Body Solutions 101. Located at: 535 N Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Mitchell, 3798 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2002 S/Michael Mitchell 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9027527 Filed: Nov 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barber Shop Express. Located at: 475 College Blvd. #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia O’Halloran, 3755 Vista Campana N #49, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2019 S/Patricia O’Halloran 11/29, 12/06, 12/13, 12/20/19 CN 24015