Legal Notices, August 9, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 21st day of August, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-003285-2019; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to review and consider the City Council Ordinance No. 2019-12, titled “An Urgency Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.70 for the regulation of small wireless facilities and other infrastructure deployments in the public rights-of-way.” ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Roy Sapa’u, City Planner, 760-633-2734, rsapau@encinitasca.gov Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 08/09/19 CN 23594

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEWER MASTER PLAN UPDATE The City of Encinitas is seeking a qualified engineering consultant to prepare a comprehensive document and update software package for the City of Encinitas Sewer Citywide Sewer Master Plan. The City is inviting interested consultants to submit a proposal to perform the services described in this Request for Proposal (RFP). NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS The City of Encinitas is requesting interested consultants to submit a proposal to prepare a complete design package as described in the Request for Proposal for the above referenced project. The City of Encinitas will receive proposals until Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. COMPLETE RFP The website for this RFP and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. 08/09/16, 08/16/19 CN 23588

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING In Conformance with Section 4217.10 to 4217.18 of the State of California Government Code The City of Encinitas is hereby notifying all interested parties of a public hearing for the purposes of presenting certain findings, taking public comment, and approving Resolution 2019-39 adopting the findings and approving an Energy Services Contract with ENGIE Services, US for the implementation of certain energy related improvements to City facilities in accordance with California Government Cod3 4217.10 to 4217.18. The City Council’s findings shall provide and Energy Services Contract shall require that the cost to the City to implement the energy related improvements will be less than the anticipated marginal cost to the City of thermal, electrical, or other energy that would have been consumed by the City in absence of purchasing the energy improvements. Public Hearing Information The Public Hearing will be held on August 28, 2019 (rescheduled from June 19, 2019), at 6:00 p.m., at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 in the City Council Chambers. 08/09/16, 08/23/16 CN 23584

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITYWIDE ABATEMENT SERVICES PW-RFP-19-02 The City is soliciting Requests for Proposals for contract services to provide maintenance and right-of-way abatement including, but not limited to: erosion control and rut repair, trimming and pruning to maintain right-of-way, weed control, clearing of accumulated debris, sweeping, trash collection, litter pick up, herbicide and rodenticide application, and all other maintenance required to maintain the areas included in this contract in a safe, attractive and usable condition. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. Contractors with a valid State California General Engineering A, General Building Contractor B and/or a Specialty Contractor C-27 may bid on this project. Contractor’s personnel performing work set forth in this RFP shall be trained and certified through North County Transit District’s (NCTD) Railroad Worker Protection Program. There will be an optional site meeting, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019, at Saxony Rd and Quail Hollow Dr, at 1:00 p.m. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 via the PlanetBids. 08/09/19, 08/16/19 CN 23583

T.S. No.: 2017-00104-CA A.P.N.:161-623-76-00 Property Address: 1584 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2004. Trustor: CHARLES A. DEFAZIO A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/20/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1192036 Date of Sale: 09/13/2019 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 592,334.98 Street Address: 1584 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-623-76-00 Date: August 2, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299   Date: August 2, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 08/09/19, 08/23/19, 08/30/19 CN 23586 ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/09/19, 08/23/19, 08/30/19 CN 23586

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4300-40 Title Order No. 00108767-993-SD2 APN 258-121-34-13 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2007. On 09/06/2019 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, Deed of Trust recorded on 12/20/2007 as Document No. 2007-0784814, executed by: CMTM, Inc., a California Corporation, as Trustor, in favor of NCPB Development, Inc., a California corporation, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Property: CONDOMINIUM UNITS B6-1-A37 through B6-1-S38 at NORTH COAST BUSINESS PARK LOT 5, 543 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 111, Encinitas, CA 92024. APN: 258-121-34-13 AN UNDIVIDED ONE POINT SIX FOUR ZERO NINE PERCENTAGE INTEREST (1.6409%) Beneficiary: T and C Investment Realty, Inc., c/o Brown and Farmer, APLC, Attn: Steven E. Rodick, Esq., 7777 Alvarado Road, Suite 622, La Mesa, CA 91942 Street address: 543 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 111, Encinitas, CA 92024. Total amount: $978,096.51 (Estimated)  Sale date: 09/06/2019 at 10:00AM. Sale information: (714) 730-2727 / www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 8/1/19 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY A-4701268 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019, 08/23/2019 CN 23573 The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 8/1/19 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4701268 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019, 08/23/2019 CN 23573

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-749063-RY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/20/2006. Trustor(s): KENNETH L CAHOON, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 11/2/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0779559 Date of Sale: 9/23/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $325,236.01 Property address: 132 SOUTH JAYTON LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor's Parcel No.: 259-222-46-10  Sale information: 916-939-0772 or http://www.qualityloan.com, file number: CA-16-749063-RY.  Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-16-749063-RY 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 8/23/2019 CN 23571

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-782595-RY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/29/2006. Trustor(s): ROMEO LUIS PEREZ, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 8/31/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0624777 Date of Sale: 9/25/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $517,962.43 Property address: 4871 SEASCAPE DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor's Parcel No.: 161-720-40-00  Sale information: 619-846-7649 or http://www.qualityloan.com, file number: CA-17-782595-RY.  Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-17-782595-RY 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 8/23/2019 CN 23565

Title Order No. 05938753 Trustee Sale No. 83750 APN: 221-810-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2016. On 9/16/2019 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as Trustee, Deed of Trust Recorded on 1/13/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0020889, executed by: MARGUERITE F. BENWARD, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor, Yosemite Capital, LLC et al., as Beneficiary At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division, 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081, Property: 6204 PASEO COLINA CARLSBAD, CA 92009. Total amount: $1,223,563.72 (Estimated). DATE: 7/29/2019 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS Sale information: 844-477-7869 or www.stoxposting.com, T.S.# 83750. 08/09/19, 08/16/19, 08/26/19 CN 23562  08/09/19, 08/16/19, 08/26/19 CN 23562

TSG No.: 160090242 TS No.: L548740 APN: 256-191-11-00 Property Address: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH ENCINITAS, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/16/2007. On 09/11/2019 at 10:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, Deed of Trust recorded 01/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0070417, Executed by: SOUCHI OYA AKI T. OYA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Property: 693 POINSETTIA PARK SOUTH, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 APN# 256-191-11-00 Total amount: $ 781,686.11.   Sale information: (916) 939-0772 or http://search.nationwideposting.com, file number L548740 Date: First American Title Insurance Company NPP0357347 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019 CN 23546

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/26/2005. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 Date of Sale: 9/18/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,728,109.95 Property address: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor's Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00  Sale information: 619-846-7649 or http://www.qualityloan.com, file number: CA-15-666115-HL.  Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL 8/2/2019 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 CN 23540

T.S. No.: 2019-00623-CA A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00 Property Address: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/17/2005. Trustor: Ronald Edward Wylie and Crystal Ann Wylie, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/07/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0573289 Date of Sale: 09/11/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 485,591.01 Street Address: 40373 Sandia Creek Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 101-360-16-00    Date: July 18, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 08/02/19, 08/09/19, 08/16/19 CN 23537 ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/02/19, 08/09/19, 08/16/19 CN 23537

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008095440 Title Order No.: DS7300-18005032 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 777765325281 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/28/2018. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as Trustee, Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/29/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0267645, EXECUTED BY: DANIEL VEILLEUX, AN UNMARRIED MAN DATE OF SALE: 08/30/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Property address: 264 DURIAN ST, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92083 APN#: 166-080-69-07 Total amount: $423,469.21.  Sale information: 800-280-2832 or www.auction.com, file number 00000008095440. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP Dated: 07/23/2019 A-4700112 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019 CN 23536

T.S. No.: 9551-4095 TSG Order No.: 150167274-CA-VOI A.P.N.: 254-173-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/02/2007. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as Trustee, Deed of Trust Recorded 07/09/2007 as Document No.: 2007-0456762, executed by: SHANNON A NEMOUR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor Sale Date & Time: 08/19/2019 at 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Ca Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9551-4095. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0356633 To: COAST NEWS 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23506

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/16/2019 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-1094566, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED HERETO The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,248,303.25 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO.2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. STOX 920129 / 063566-CA 07/26/19, 08/02/19, 08/09/19 CN 23501

T.S. No. 060694-CA APN: 162-580-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 8/19/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0618124, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANDRES GARCIA TORRES AND SILVINA M GARCIA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4165 SUMMERVIEW WAY OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $742,849.23 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 060694-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920056 / 060694-CA 07/26/19, 08/02/19, 08/09/19 CN 23500

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-849311-CL Order No.: DS7300-19000240 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Christine Fox, a widow Recorded: 11/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1026202 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/19/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $877,238.79 The purported property address is: 1244 CREST DR #A AND #B, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 262-011-02-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-849311-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-849311-CL IDSPub #0154991 7/26/2019 8/2/2019 8/9/2019 CN 23499

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-00536-BL-CA Title No. 180151426-CA-VOO A.P.N. 221-790-08-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/02/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Reginald J Lindemuth, a single man, and Joseph L Lindemuth, a single man, and John P Lindemuth, a single man, all as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 11/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0813948 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 08/16/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $488,571.04 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 575 Sonoma Street, San Marcos, CA 92078-4239 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00536-BL-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/16/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sale Representative A-4699614 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23498

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008323867 Title Order No.: 1068434 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 044-4546425-703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/06/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/10/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-0378618 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: SUSANNA C. CERVANTES, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AND CAROLINA TERRAZAS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN , AS TENANTS IN COMMON, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/16/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 32486 VERNIE VISTA LANE, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 130-150-32 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $284,607.33. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008323867. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/12/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4699204 07/26/2019, 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019 CN 23497

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: 8/16/2019 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: OTAY TRUCK SALES 8395 ST ANDREWS SAN DIEGO CA 92154

VIN: 1UYVS2485AU89003 2010 UTIL TRAILER 08/09/19 CN 23593

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held August 23, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Daniel Jimenez, BBS 215 08/09/19, 08/16/19 CN 23587

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on August 26, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2015 Kawasaki; Lic.# 22V1094; VIN; JKAZXCJ11FA025661. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $5,920.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 08/09/19 CN 23578

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00028681-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer change to proposed name: Mary Joy Gallardo Aguero. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 10, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 30, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23577

STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD SPECIAL NOTICE OF LAWSUIT WCAB NO. ADJ9809040 To: DEFENDANT, ILLEGALLY UNINSURED EMPLOYER: AVISO: A ad lo estan demandando. Le carte puede expedir una decision que le afecte sin quo se le esoache a memos que ad actue pronto. Lea la siguiente informacion. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE APPLICANT(S): MARIA E. VAZQUEZ, aka BLANCA OSUNA NOTICES: 1). A Lawsuit, the attached Application for Adjudication of Claim, has been filed with the Workers Compensation Appeals Board against you as the named defendant by the above-named applicant(s). You may seek the advice of an attorney; you may call an attorney reference service or a legal aid office (see telephone directory). You may also request assistance / information from an information and Assistance Officer of the Division of Workers’ Compensation (see telephone directory). 2). An Answer to the Application must be filed and served with six days of the service of the Application pursuant to Appeals Boards rules; therefore, your written response must be filed with the Appeals Board promptly; a letter or phone call will not protect your interests. 3). You will be served with a Notice(s) of Hearing and must appear at all hearings or conferences. After such hearing, even absent your appearance, a decision may be made and an award of compensation benefits may issue against you. The award could result in the garnishment of your wages, taking of your money or property or other relief. If the Appeals Board makes an award against you, your house or other dwelling or other property may be taken to satisfy that award in a non- judicial sale, with no exemptions from execution. A lien may also be imposed upon your property without further hearing and before the issuance of an award. 4). You must notify the Appeals Board of the proper address for the service of office notices and papers and notify the Appeals Board of any changes in that address. TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROECT YOUR INTERESTS! Issued by: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD, Name and Address of Appeals Board: Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, WCAB/SAN DIEGO, CA. 7575 Metropolitan Rd. Ste 202, San Diego CA 92102-4402 COMPLETED BY Law Offices of Manuel Rodriguez, 240 Vista Way, Ste 110, Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.433.9009. Is this a new Case? No. Location: CTL. Date: 04/30/2019. Case Number: ADJ9809040 Specific Injury (If Specific injury, use the start date as the specific date of injury) 10/10/2014. Unit to be filed on: ADJ AMENDED APPLICATION *Venue Choice is based upon: County of principal place of business of employee’s attorney (Labor Code section 5501.5(a)(3) or (d).) The zipcode for the venue choice designated 92054, Hearing Location SDO. Injured Worker: Maria E Vasquez, 226 Cananea St., Vista CA 92084. Employer Information: Oscar Rivera Garrido DBA Aztech Cleaning Service, 1470 Encinitas Blvd #122, Encinitas CA 92024. Claims Administrator Information: UEBTF Los Angeles, 320 W 4th St. #690, Los Angeles CA 90013, IT IS CLAIMED THAT: 1. The injured worker born 01/11/1959, while employed as a(n) House Cleaning suffered a: specific injury on 10/10/2014. The injury occurred at 1470 Encinitas Blvd #122, Encinitas CA 92024. Body Part 1: 313 Arm-Elbow Head of R; Body Part 2: 319 Arm-Not Specified; Body Part 3: 330 Hand-Not Wrist or Fin. 2. The injury occurred as follows: SLIP AND FALL ON WET FLOOR, INJURY TO LEFT ELBOW AND LEFT ARM AFFECTING LEFT HAND, INJURY OCCURRED AT A JOB SITE IN SOLANA BEACH CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TO ADD EMPLOYER INFORMAITON FOR OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DAB AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE SEE ATTACHMENT. 3. Actual Earnings at the time of injury: Rate of Pay $400.00 weekly. 5. Compensation Compensation was paid: NO. 6. Has the worker received any unemployment insurance benefits and/or any unemployment compensation disability benefits (state disability) since the date of injury? NO. 7. Medical Treatment: Medical Treatment was received: YES. All treatment was furnished by the Employer or Insurance Carrier: NO. Date of last treatment: 02/06/2018. Other treatment was provided/paid by: MEDI- CAL. Did Medi-Cal pay for any health care related to this claim? : YES. Names and addresses of doctor(s) /hospital(s) /clinic(s) that treated or examined for this injury, but that were not provided or paid for by the employer or insurance carrier. PALOMAR MEDICA CENTER; KEVIN METROS MD. 9. This application is filed because of a disagreement regarding liability for: Temporary disability indemnity; Permanent disability indemnity; Reimbursement for medical expense; Medical treatment; Supplemental Job Displacement/Return to Work; Compensation at proper rate; Mileage. Is the Applicant Represented? YES. Law Firm or Company Name: Manuel Rodriguez Oceanside, Law Firm Number: 5125515. Attorney Name and address: Manuel J Rodriguez, 2420 Vista Way #110, Oceanside CA 92054 ATTACHMENT TO AMENDED APPLICATION FOR ADJUDICATION OF CLAIM Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board Case No. ADJ9809040 Maria E. Vazquez (aka Blanca Osuna) v. Oscar Rivera Garrido dba Aztech Cleaning Service, et al. Employer Information – 1. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) 2. OSCAR GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICES 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) 3. AZTECH CLEANING SERVICES 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE. 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23574

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALGIS JOHN BABILIUS Case# 37-2019-00021440-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Algis John Babilius. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Judy Babilius, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Judy Babilius, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Sept 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sue Yen Leo Pelletier, 1661 Hanover Road Suite 215, City of Industry CA 91748 Telephone: 626.964.5755 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23572

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 08-24-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 724 Reilly Katnik 8/9, 8/16/19 CNS-3280736# CN 23568

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAMELA A. VAN VRANKEN Case # 37-2019-00038216-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Pamela A. Van Vranken. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Van Vranken in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Van Vranken be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 27, 2019; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell E. Griffith, Esq., 1991 Village Park Way Ste 105, Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.944.9901 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23543

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GREGORY ANDREW LUTZ [IMAGED] Case# 37-2019-00037593-PR-LA-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gregory Andrew Lutz. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Russell M. De Phillips, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Russell M. De Phillips, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Aug 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Dept. 504 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Milberg & De Phillips, P.C., 2163 Newcastle Ave. Ste 200, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23531

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 19FL005288N NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: MAYSA ABDULJALEEL IDEIS. You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: LOWRANCE SAAD AWAD AL BALAWI. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. Starting immediately, you and your spouse or domestic partner are restrained from: 1. removing the minor children of the parties from the state or applying for a new or replacement passport for those minor children without the prior written consent of the other party or an order of the court; 2. cashing, borrowing against, canceling, transferring, disposing of, or changing the beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage, including life, health, automobile, and disability, held for the benefit of the parties and their minor children; 3. transferring, encumbering, hypothecating, concealing, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether community, quasi-community, or separate, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life; and 4. creating a nonprobate transfer or modifying a nonprobate transfer in a manner that affects the disposition of property subject to the transfer, without the written consent of the other party or an order of the court. Before revocation of a nonprobate transfer can take effect or a right of survivorship to property can be eliminated, notice of the change must be filed and served on the other party. You must notify each other of any proposed extraordinary expenditures at least five business days prior to incurring these extraordinary expenditures and account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after these restraining orders are effective. However, you may use community property, quasi-community property, or your own separate property to pay an attorney to help you or to pay court costs. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. En forma inmediata, usted y su cónyuge o pareja de hecho tienen prohibido: 1. llevarse del estado de California a los hijos menores de las partes, o solicitar un pasaporte nuevo o de repuesto para los hijos menores, sin el consentimiento previo por escrito de la otra parte o sin una orden de la corte; 2. cobrar, pedir prestado, cancelar, transferir, deshacerse o cambiar el nombre de los beneficiarios de cualquier seguro u otro tipo de cobertura, como de vida, salud, vehículo y discapacidad, que tenga como beneficiario(s) a las partes y su(s) hijo(s) menor(es); 3. transferir, gravar, hipotecar, ocultar o deshacerse de cualquier manera de cualquier propiedad, inmueble o personal, ya sea comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o separada, sin el consentimiento escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte, excepto en el curso habitual de actividades personales y comerciales o para satisfacer las necesidades de la vida; y 4. crear o modificar una transferencia no testamentaria de manera que afecte la asignación de una propiedad sujeta a transferencia, sin el consentimiento por escrito de la otra parte o una orden de la corte. Antes de que se pueda eliminar la revocación de una transferencia no testamentaria, se debe presentar ante la corte un aviso del cambio y hacer una entrega legal de dicho aviso a la otra parte. Cada parte tiene que notificar a la otra sobre cualquier gasto extraordinario propuesto por lo menos cinco días hábiles antes de realizarlo, y rendir cuenta a la corte de todos los gastos extraordinarios realizados después de que estas órdenes de restricción hayan entrado en vigencia. No obstante, puede usar propiedad comunitaria, cuasicomunitaria o suya separada para pagar a un abogado que lo ayude o para pagar los costos de la corte. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, North County Division, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s attorney, or the petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Lowrance Saad Awad Al Balawi, 140 E El Norte Pkwy #52, Escondido CA 92026. Telephone: 619.396.8053 Date (Fecha): May 01, 2019 Clerk, by (Secretario, por) T. Angulo, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23491

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00035335-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christine Lambert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christine Lambert changed to proposed name: Zamilah Nadezhda Adomaityte. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2019 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017521 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yoga Oceanside. Located at: 1830 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dannette Mason Rusnak, 1025 Bluesage Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dannette Mason Rusnak, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017601 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zamar Depicted. Located at: 501 S Freeman St. #B, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ramon Natividad Reyes, 501 S Freeman St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2019 S/Ramon Natividad Reyes, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018151 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Halloran’s Barber Palor. Located at: 475 College Blvd. #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia O’Halloran, 3755 Vista Campana N #49, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2019 S/Patricia O’Halloran, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018262 Filed: Jul 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bel Flor. Located at: 2760 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Pauline Marinez, 3760 Helena Circle, La Verne CA 91750. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Pauline Marinez, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019036 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Tiger Services. Located at: 1100 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Dalfonzo, 1100 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2019 S/Kevin Dalfonso, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018657 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple Serendipity Health and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3425 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Allison Marissa Carbone, 3423 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Marissa Carbone, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019113 Filed: Aug 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Supervision Service. Located at: 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Kathleen Starling, 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathleen Starling, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017179 Filed: Jul 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AQuincy Music Publishing. Located at: 2185 Opal Ridge, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alexander J Goodman, 2185 Opal Ridge, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexander J Goodman, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019033 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ Precision Upholstery. Located at: 2835 La Mirada Dr. #C, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J. Jesus Vazquez, 1410 Crestview Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2019 S/J. Jesus Vazquez, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018719 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassi Coastal Consulting; B. Cassi Coastal Real Estate. Located at: 3066 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cassi Coastal Holding Inc., 3066 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Cassi, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018848 Filed: Jul 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cardiff Company. Located at: 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cecilia Cresto, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018815 Filed: Jul 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Between the Lines Coaching. Located at: 1015 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tina Lynn Jenkins, 1015 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/2019 S/Tina Lynn Jenkins, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018874 Filed: Aug 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stoked on Salsa. Located at: 210 Estrella St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 234220, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Top Flight Properties LLC, 210 Estrella St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Campbell, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018166 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Builders Services; B. Home Solution Services. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emily Beth Yarush, 2705 Avenida de Anita #31, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2019 S/Emily Beth Yarush, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018685 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. St. Mark Lutheran Preschool. Located at: 556 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church of Encinitas, 552 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2008 S/Paul G Kuttner, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018585 Filed: Jul 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Coast Realty. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanna Bigelow, 677 Corte Raquel, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Jessica Conrad, 6866 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joanna Bigelow, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018030 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Coastal Flutes. Located at: 7685 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elena Yarrity, 7685 Concerto Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/21/2019 S/Elena Yarrity, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018388 Filed: Jul 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alexis Atelier. Located at: 4628 Windfall Terrace, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alexis Yezek Trujillo, 4628 Windfall Terrace, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Alexis Yezek Trujillo, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018178 Filed: Jul 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rose Street Skateshop. Located at: 204 N El Camino Real #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rose Knows LLC, 660 Gemstone Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Fay Kelling, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018461 Filed: Jul 26, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CRS; B. Clinical Resource Solutions. Located at: 1574 N Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eileen Casal, 1574 N Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2002 S/Eileen Casal, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018225 Filed: Jul 24, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pizza A Portafoglio. Located at: 252 N El Camino Real #5, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Filippo Calace, 4366 Texas St. #D, San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/24/2019 S/Filippo Calace, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018017 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Night Lotus Productions. Located at: 1857 Montgomery Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharon L Janis, 1857 Montgomery Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2002 S/Sharon L Janis, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017005 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carolina’s Home Care Services. Located at: 3966 Corral Canyon Rd., Bonita CA San Diego 91902. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolina Arreola Contreras, 3966 Corral Canyon Rd, Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carolina Arreola Contreras, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018337 Filed: Jul 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MLS Consulting. Located at: 2963 Greenwich St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mona Lee Scott, 2963 Greenwich St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mona Lee Scott, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018331 Filed: Jul 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AdVision. Located at: 7001 Crystalline Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Streamline Enterprises Corp., 1 Orchard #215, Lake Forest CA 92630. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Naseer Nasim, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017980 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Valley Pump Systems; B. Bear State Pump & Equipment. Located at: 31248 Valley Center Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brax Company Inc., 31248 Valley Center Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Tweed, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018173 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Designer Rides. Located at: 2341 Morro Rd, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Anthony Whitfield, 2341 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2019 S/Christopher Anthony Whitfield, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23544

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017753 Filed: Jul 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inscape Design & Construction. Located at: 777 Jacquelene Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inscape Design Inc., 777 Jacquelene Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Kevin Quellmalz, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017635 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accelerated Appraisal Source; B. Accelerated Appraisal Service; C Accelerated Appraisals. Located at: 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Q & E Professional Corporation, 639 Faith Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2013 S/Aaron Roth, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018112 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Legends Publishing. Located at: 3139 Del Rey Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William B Bishop, 3139 Del Rey Ave, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2019 S/William B Bishop, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017438 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collective Consultancy. Located at: 4472 Old River St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barber and Gonzales Consulting Group LLC, 4472 Old River St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mica K Hashimoto, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23/19 CN 23538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017912 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mandala Sanctuary Circle; B. Mandala Open Circle Located at: 12774 Via Donada, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: PO Box 1233, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mandala Society Inc., 12774 Via Donada, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/1972 S/Sharon L Janis, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017612 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Old Mission Barber Stylist. Located at: 3784 Mission Ave. #153, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Clinton Wick, 1325 Cypress Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2004 S/Clinton Wick, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017565 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schaffer Law Group; B. Schaffer Family Law Group; C. STS Mediation; D. San Diego Mediation Group; E. San Diego Divorce Attorneys. Located at: 12520 High Bluff Dr. #380, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Law Offices of Sarah T Schaffer, APC, 12520 High Bluff Dr. #380, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah T Schaffer, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23525

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017971 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Couples Wellness Center. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 1895 Avenida Del Oro #5935, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Susan Iyican, 4065 Ivey Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan Iyican, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23524

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018028 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flirt Lash Lounge & Day Spa. Located at: 1906 Oceanside Blvd. #Q, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1990 Apple St #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooklyn Patricia Boris, 1990 Apple St. #4, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooklyn Patricia Boris, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017847 Filed: Jul 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penny Candle Co. Located at: 730 Breeze Hill Rd. #298, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brett Anthony Muetzel, 730 Breeze Hill Rd. #298, Vista CA 92081; 2. Penny Sue Muetzel, 730 Breeze Hill Rd #298, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett Anthony Muetzel, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017725 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Medtest. Located at: 417 E Carmel St #105, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marc Diaz, 2916 Linda Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marc Diaz, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017963 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 5808 Van Allen Way #112, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2011 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017962 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 2440 S Melrose #103, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2007 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017961 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joses Taco Shop. Located at: 3910 W Vista Way #110, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diego Garcia Corp., 3604 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/1991 S/Esperanza Garcia, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017914 Filed: Jul 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phillips & Company. Located at: 1201 Phoebe Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The JR Phillips Group Inc., 1201 Phoebe Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mervin J Phillips Jr., 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017299 Filed: Jul 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meticulously Me. Located at: 1501 San Elijo Rd S #201, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heather Marie Burns, 1501 San Elijo Rd S #201, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather Marie Burns, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017764 Filed: Jul 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Villa. Located at: 3728 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Celia Cortez Luke, 3728 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2009 S/Celia Cortez Luke, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23515

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017650 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SnotRocket. Located at: 5674 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SnotRocket LLC, 5674 Willowmere Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Kirschner, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23514

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017485 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rising Stars Theater Arts. Located at: 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Christine Broyles, 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Michael Paul Broyles, 6595 Daylily Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2019 S/Danielle Christine Broyles, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23513

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017563 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Environmental Law Project. Located at: 2076 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. California Environmental Litigation Fund, 2076 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/1994 S/Dolores Welty, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23512

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017321 Filed: Jul 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Realty Plus. Located at: 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberto Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Roberto Yanez, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016910 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evo’s Pristine Cleaning. Located at: 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evodia Quintanar, 615 Fredricks Ave. #165, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Evodia Quintanar, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016756 Filed: Jul 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Beach Chapel; B. El Camino Christian Fellowship. Located at: 510 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Southwest District of the Wesleyan Church, 510 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Maxine Tellechea, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017645 Filed: Jul 17, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andy’s Barber Shop. Located at: 123 W Grand Ave., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew J Granger, 3318 Avenida Sierra, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1992 S/Andrew J Granger, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017566 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Co.; B. Cross. Located at: 2111 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Savannah Cross, 2111 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Savannah Cross, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09, 08/16/19 CN 23503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017497 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Brewfest. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013-0175. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2014 S/Eric T Lodge, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017400 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Valley Instant Printing Inc.; B. Coast Business Services. Located at: 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 2241, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Valley Instant Printing Inc., 4781 Edinburgh Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/1983 S/Vicki Countreman, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016203 Filed: Jun 28, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jrdn Regulatory Services. Located at: 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jordan Bergado Sison, 219 Antoni Gln #1206, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Bergado Sison, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017386 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wilmurt Music Academy. Located at: 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Samuel John Wilmurt, 206 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2019 S/Samuel John Wilmurt, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23485

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9016800 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. A Better Solution In Home Care North County San Diego. Located at: 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/10/2018 and assigned File #2018-9012520. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Chugach LLC, 5465 Wolverine Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Katherine Phillips, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016958 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Compost Company. Located at: 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sustainable Analysis LLC, 170 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Naomi Wentworth, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23483

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017020 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purely Postpartum. Located at: 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leesa Patrice Johnson, 1054 Honeysuckle Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2019 S/Leesa Patrice Johnson, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016972 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevn Squared LLC. Located at: 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elevn Squared LLC, 469 Prosperity Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Karen G Basco, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23480

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017006 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AJX Realty Group. Located at: 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Roger Lee, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016897 Filed: Jul 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Montessori School of San Marcos. Located at: 800 W Mission Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Messinger Montessori LLC, 953 Tucana Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/17/2019 S/Thilinie Messinger, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016978 Filed: Jul 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilyful. Located at: 1925 Calle Barcelona #168, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AXH Holdings Inc., 2716 El Caminito, La Crescenta CA 91214. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/15/2016 S/Albert Han, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017091 Filed: Jul 10, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Neighbor Coasters. Located at: 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kiana Saraya Coyle, 1051 Bonnie Brae Pl., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2019 S/Kiana Saraya Coyle, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9016548 Filed: Jul 03, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EmVP Consulting. Located at: 7942 Los Pinos Circle Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. EFG Holdings LLC, 7942 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2019 S/Emily Gorrie, 07/19, 07/26, 08/02, 08/09/19 CN 23474