Legal Notices, August 30, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING By The CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 11th day of September, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 18-001 TMDB/DR/CDP; FILING DATE: August 8, 2019; APPLICANT: Tony G. Cassolato/Patrick E. Jepson; APPELLANT: Jessica E. Carili; LOCATION: 735 Santa Fe Drive (APN: 260-131-02-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a Tentative Map (Density Bonus), Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide one existing lot into 14 lots utilizing the State Density Bonus Law; demolish an existing single-family residence and carport structure; construct 13 market-rate units and one affordable unit, a private street, grading, utilities, storm water and landscape improvements; and authorize a construction trailer for the project. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project is located within the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Senior Planner, 760-633-2716, kinnes@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, seven (7) calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 08/30/19 CN 23679

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM Closed Monday, September 2, 2019, in observance of Labor Day NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. PROJECT NAME: Soul of Yoga; CASE NUMBER: 18-183 MIN/CDP; FILING DATE: December 18, 2018; APPLICANT: Ryan Stanley; LOCATION: 625A and 627 Encinitas Boulevard (APN: 258-122-37); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a group exercise use within the Business Park (BP) Zone. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Business Park (BP) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/30/19 CN 23678

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 to consider approving a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, a Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit, Coastal Development Permit, Hillside Development Permit, and Habitat Management Permit for the demolition of an existing medical office building and single-family dwelling; the subdivision of an approximately 0.75-acre parcel into two lots and 13 airspace residential condominium units; and the development of 13 detached single-family condominiums with exclusive use areas on property located at 570-580 Laguna Drive within the Residential Support Area (District 4) of the Village Review (V-R) Zone, Mello II Segment of the Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 1, and more particularly described as: The easterly 120 feet measured along Laguna Drive of the following described property: That portion of Lot 1, Section 1, Township 12 South, Range 5 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to United States Government Survey approved June 22, 1883 Whereas, on July 17, 2019, the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-0-2 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program and recommended approval for a Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit, Coastal Development Permit, Hillside Development Permit, and Habitat Management Permit for the demolition of an existing medical office building and single-family dwelling; the subdivision of an approximately 0.75-acre parcel into two lots and 13 airspace residential condominium units; and the development of 13 detached single-family condominiums with exclusive use areas on property located at 570-580 Laguna Drive within the Residential Support Area (District 4) of the Village Review (V-R) Zone, Mello II Segment of the Local Coastal Program and Local Facilities Management Zone 1. The City Planner has determined that through the implementation of the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, the proposed project avoids the effects or mitigates the effects to a point where clearly no significant effect on the environment would occur, and there is no substantial evidence in light of the whole record before the City that the project may have a significant effect on the environment. This project is located within the appealable area of the California Coastal Commission. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after September 5, 2019. If you have any questions, please contact Jason Goff in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4643 or Jason.Goff@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, Tentative Tract Map, Major Review Permit, Coastal Development Permit, Hillside Development Permit, and Habitat Management Permit, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: CT 2018-0006/RP 2018-0008/CDP 2018-0032/HDP 2018-0003/HMP 2018-0003 (DEV2017-0237) CASE NAME: LAGUNA DRIVE SUBDIVISION PUBLISH: August 30, 2019 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 08/30/19 CN 23677

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the San Dieguito Water District will hold a public hearing on September 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024 to present a Miscellaneous Fee and Deposit Study/Update prepared by San Dieguito Water District staff and consider adoption of Resolution No. 2019-19, implementing adjustments to the District’s miscellaneous fees and deposits. The study/update includes an analysis of the cost of providing services for certain miscellaneous tasks. These tasks are typically customer-driven and include tasks such as, but not limited to; plan checks, water meter installations and posting notices. The study/update recommends adjustments to the District’s fees in order to recover all expenses related to providing the tasks. 08/30/19, 09/06/19 CN 23674

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE 2019-12 AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING ENCINITAS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 9.70 FOR THE REGULATION OF SMALL WIRELESS FACILITIES AND OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE DEPLOYMENTS IN THE PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY WHEREAS, pursuant to the California Constitution, Article XI, section 7; California Government Code section 37100 and other applicable law, the City Council of the City of Encinitas (“City Council”) may make and enforce within its limits all local, police, sanitary and other ordinances, resolutions and other regulations not in conflict with general laws; WHEREAS, California Government Code sections 36934 and 36937 authorize the City Council to adopt an urgency ordinance for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety; WHEREAS, on September 12, 2001, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2001-11, which added Chapter 9.70 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to regulate wireless communication facilities; WHEREAS, since the City adopted chapter 9.70, significant changes have occurred in federal and state laws that affect local authority over personal wireless service facilities and other related infrastructure deployments, which includes, without limitation, the following: • On November 18, 2009, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) adopted a Declaratory Ruling in the proceeding titled Petition for Declaratory Ruling to Clarify Provisions of Section 332(c)(7)(B) to Ensure Timely Siting Review, 24 FCC Rcd. 13994 (rel. Nov. 18, 2009) (the “2009 Declaratory Ruling”), which imposed procedural restrictions on state and local permit application reviews such as presumptively reasonable times for action. After a petition for judicial review, the U.S. Supreme Court in City of Arlington v. FCC, 569 U.S. 290 (2013), upheld the FCC’s authority to issue these rules; • On February 22, 2012, Congress adopted Section 6409(a) of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act, codified as 47 U.S.C. § 1455(a), which amended the Communications Act to mandate approval for certain “eligible facilities requests” to collocate and/or modify existing wireless towers and/or base stations; • On October 17, 2014, the FCC adopted a Report and Order in the rulemaking proceeding titled Acceleration of Broadband Deployment by Improving Wireless Facilities Siting Policies, 29 FCC Rcd. 12865 (rel. Oct. 21, 2014) (the “2014 Infrastructure Order”), which implemented regulations for “eligible facilities requests” and imposed new procedural restrictions on application reviews. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Montgomery Cnty. v. FCC, 811 F.3d 121 (4th Cir. 2015), denied petitions for review; • On October 9, 2015, Governor Edmund Brown signed into law Assembly Bill No. 57 (Quirk), codified as California Government Code § 65964.1, which creates a “deemed-approved” remedy for when a local government fails to act on applications for certain wireless facilities within the presumptively reasonable times established in the 2009 Declaratory Ruling and 2014 Infrastructure Order; • On August 2, 2018, the FCC adopted a Third Report and Order and Declaratory Ruling in the rulemaking proceeding titled Accelerating Wireline and Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Investment, 33 FCC Rcd. 7705 (rel. Aug. 3, 2018) (the “Moratorium Order”), that formally prohibited express and de facto moratoria for all personal wireless services, telecommunications services and their related facilities under 47 U.S.C. § 253(a) and directed the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Wireline Competition Bureau to hear and resolve all complaints on an expedited basis; • On September 26, 2018, the FCC adopted a Declaratory Ruling and Third Report and Order in the same rulemaking proceeding, — FCC Rcd. —, FCC 18-133 (rel. Sep. 27, 2018) (the “Small Cell Order”), which, among many other things, creates a new regulatory classification for small wireless facilities, alters existing “shot clock” regulations to require local public agencies to do more in less time, establishes a national standard for an effective prohibition that replaces the existing “significant gap” test adopted by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and provides that a failure to act within the applicable timeframe presumptively constitutes an effective prohibition; WHEREAS, in addition to the changes described above, local authority may be further impacted by other pending legislative, administrative and/or judicial proceedings, which includes, without limitation, the following: • The “STREAMLINE Small Cell Deployment Act” (S. 3157) proposed by Senator John Thune that, among other things, would apply specifically to “small wireless facilities” and require local governments to review applications based on objective standards, shorten the shot clock timeframes, require all local undertakings to occur within the shot clock timeframes and provide a “deemed granted” remedy for failure to act within the applicable shot clock; • Further orders and/or declaratory rulings by the FCC from the same rulemaking proceeding as the Moratorium Order and Small Cell Order; • Multiple petitions for reconsideration and judicial review filed by state and local governments against the Moratorium Order and Small Cell Order, which could cause the rules in either order to change or be invalidated; WHEREAS, the City has received a substantial number of applications for so-called “small wireless facilities” to be installed within the public rights-of-way, and has been informed by several wireless service providers and infrastructure providers that more such facilities will be necessary for their deployments; WHEREAS, given the rapid and substantial changes in applicable law, the active and effective federal prohibition on reasonable moratorium ordinances to allow local public agencies to study these changes and develop appropriate responses and the significant adverse consequences for noncompliance with these changes in applicable law, the City Council desires to amend the Encinitas Municipal Code to allow greater flexibility and responsiveness to new federal and state laws in order to preserve the City’s traditional authority to the maximum extent practicable; and WHEREAS, on August 21, 2019, the City Council held a duly noticed public hearing on the proposed urgency ordinance, reviewed and considered the staff report, other written reports, public testimony and other information contained in the record. NOW THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, does ordain as follows: SECTION ONE: The City Council finds that: A. The facts set forth in the recitals are true and correct and incorporated herein by this reference. The recitals constitute findings in this matter and, together with the staff report, other written reports, public testimony and other information contained in the record, are an adequate and appropriate evidentiary basis for the actions taken in this urgency ordinance. B. State and federal law have changed substantially since the City last adopted regulations for wireless facilities in the City. C. State and federal law requires local governments to act on permit applications for wireless facilities within a prescribed time period. Failure act within the prescribed timeframes may result in either an automatic approval or significant legal presumptions against the City that render legal defenses significantly more difficult and costly. D. Federal law requires state and local agencies to cite their own local authority and substantial evidence for any denial. Failure to provide such authority or evidence may result in a reversal and/or mandates to approve applications by a federal court. E. The City lacks regulations for small wireless facilities in the public right-of-way and lacks procedures that complete review of applications within the shot clocks that govern the time in which the City must approve or deny a wireless facility application. F. The expeditious adoption of wireless facilities regulations are necessary to protect the City’s visual character from potential adverse impacts or visual blight created or exacerbated by telecommunications infrastructure and promote access to high-quality, advanced telecommunication services for the City’s residents, businesses and visitors. G. The adoption of this urgency ordinance is necessary to preserve the public health, safety, and welfare as, without such adoption, wireless facilities approved without updated regulations could create: (1) land use conflicts and incompatibilities between comparable facilities; (2) visual and aesthetic blight and public safety concerns arising from the excessive size, noise or lack of camouflaging of wireless facilities; and (3) traffic and pedestrian safety hazards due to the potentially unsafe nature of unregulated siting of wireless facilities in the public rights-of-way. H. This urgency ordinance is consistent with the General Plan, Encinitas Municipal Code and applicable federal and state law. I. This urgency ordinance will not be detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience or welfare. SECTION TWO: Pursuant to California Public Resources Code § 21065 and the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) Guidelines § 15378, the City Council finds that this urgency ordinance is not a “project” because its adoption is not an activity that has the potential for a direct physical change or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment. Accordingly, this urgency ordinance is not subject to CEQA. Even if this urgency ordinance qualified as a “project” subject to CEQA, the City Council finds that, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines § 15061(b)(3), there is no possibility that this project will have a significant impact on the physical environment. This urgency ordinance merely amends the Encinitas Municipal Code to authorize the City Council to regulate small wireless facilities and other infrastructure deployments. This urgency ordinance does not directly or indirectly authorize or approve any actual changes in the physical environment. Applications for any new small wireless facility or other infrastructure deployment, and/or change to an existing small wireless facility or other infrastructure deployment, would be subject to additional environmental review on a case-by-case basis. Accordingly, the City Council finds that this urgency ordinance would be exempt from CEQA under the general rule. SECTION THREE: Section 9.70.020 of the Encinitas Municipal Code is amended to read as follows: 9.70.020 Applicability A. This chapter applies to all wireless communications facilities existing and proposed to be located within the corporate limits of the City of Encinitas California. Including personal wireless services as defined by the TCA and licensed by the Federal Communications Commission, including, but not limited to, the types commonly known as cellular, personal communications services (“PCS”), specialized mobile radio (“SMR”), enhanced specialized mobile radio (“ESMR”), paging, land based repeaters for satellite broadcast services, micro-cell antennae and similar systems which exist now or may be developed in the future and exhibit technological characteristics similar to them. B. Wireless communications facilities proposed to be located in Encinitas may be constructed only pursuant to a permit issued by the City in accordance with this chapter and shall comply with Municipal Code Title 30 “Zoning” and all other applicable laws and regulations. C. This chapter does not apply to hand held mobile phones, satellite dishes, amateur radio facilities, receiving antennae for AM and FM radio and television, which may be governed by other law including, but not limited to, Encinitas Municipal Code Chapters 28.08, 30.16 and 30.48. D. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, all “small wireless facilities” as defined by the FCC in 47 C.F.R. § 1.6002(l), as may be amended or superseded, are subject to a permit as specified in a City Council Policy, which may be adopted, amended and/or repealed by a resolution of the City Council. All small wireless facilities shall comply with the City Council’s policy. If the City Council policy is repealed and not replaced, an application for a small wireless facility shall be processed pursuant to this chapter. SECTION FOUR: If the provisions in this urgency ordinance conflict in whole or in part with any other City regulation or ordinance adopted prior to the effective date, the provisions in this urgency ordinance will control. SECTION FIVE: If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, phrase or term (each a “Provision”) in this urgency ordinance, or any Provision’s application to any person or circumstance, is held illegal, invalid or unconstitutional by a court of competent jurisdiction, all other Provisions not held illegal, invalid or unconstitutional, or such Provision’s application to other persons or circumstances, shall not be affected. The City Council declares that it would have passed this urgency ordinance, and each Provision therein, whether any one or more Provisions be declared illegal, invalid or unconstitutional. SECTION SIX: This urgency ordinance is enacted pursuant to the authority conferred upon the City Council by Government Code Section and shall be in full force and effect upon its adoption by a four-fifths (4/5) vote of the City Council. SECTION SEVEN: No later than 15 days after its adoption, this urgency ordinance (or a summary) together with the names of each City Council members who voted for or against this urgency ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law. PASSED AND ADOPTED this 21st day of August 2019, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz and Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None |Catherine S. Blakespear Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor City of Encinitas, California ATTEST AND CERTIFICATE: I certify that this is a true and correct copy of Ordinance 2019-12, which has been published pursuant to law. _\Kathy Hollywood_______ Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/30/16 CN 23660

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting the Modification Suggested by the California Coastal Commission to City Council Ordinance No. 2019-04, Amending the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan.” On June 13, 2019, the California Coastal Commission reviewed the update to the Housing Element and approved the LCP Amendment with one modification to Ordinance 2019-04. In order for the LCP amendment to be certified by the California Coastal Commission, the City Council must take action to accept the modification. The proposed modification suggested includes a provision that the future mixed-use development will include residential, visitor-serving commercial, and include a minimum of 30 traditional overnight accommodations. The intent is that both the residential and overnight accommodations will include an affordable component and that overnight accommodations are a requisite component of the development of the site. City staff reviewed and discussed the suggested modification with the property owner’s representative and Coastal staff prior to the Coastal Hearing. City staff is supportive of the modification and incorporated it into draft Ordinance No. 2019-08. Ordinance 2019-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on July 10, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 21, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/30/19 CN 23658

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2019-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2019-06 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California Adding Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 11.28 – Leaf Blower Ordinance.” Ordinance 2019-06 adds Chapter 11.28 to the Encinitas Municipal Code to prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City of Encinitas. While Ordinance 2019-06 has been written to prohibit the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City of Encinitas, provisions have been included to assure more responsible use of blower equipment, including limited hours of operation and required control of fugitive dust and particulates. The proposed Ordinance restricts the hours of operation for use of leaf blowers to the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, the hours of 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sundays, and no use on federally recognized holidays. The proposed Ordinance also requires that operation of a leaf blower shall not deposit dirt, dust, leaves, grass clippings, trimmings, green waste, solid waste, or debris into a neighboring property or into a street, gutter, or storm drain. Lastly, the proposed Ordinance requires that leaf blower operation must be conducted with all sound muffling equipment supplied by the manufacturer. Ordinance 2019-06 was re-introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on July 10, 2019 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 21, 2019 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/30/19 CN 23657

AFC-2048 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/20/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 97296 B0469455C MCS22910AZ 229 ANNUAL 10 214-010-94-00 RENATO DOMINGO AND GRACE DOMINGO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2016 07/21/2016 2016-0364784 05/22/2019 2019-0193551 $26784.02 97297 B0451235H MCS23213DE 232 EVEN 13 214-010-94-00 IGNACIO E. HERRERA AND MARISELA HERRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/06/2015 08/27/2015 2015-0454007 05/22/2019 2019-0193551 $20440.62 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD DATE: 8/26/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/30/19, 09/06/13, 09/13/19 CN 23669

AFC-2047 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/20/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 97286 B0486815C MGP27613BZ 276 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28-00 STUART I. MCCLOUD AND SHAWN D. MCCLOUD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/28/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268277 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $22198.17 97290 B0492265C MGP19009BE 190 EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 KATHLEEN R. KENNA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432270 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $20200.54 97291 B0447555C MGP17320BE 173 EVEN 20 211-022-28-00 ROBERT KEITH POLAREK AND UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/09/2015 07/09/2015 2015-0358903 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $20231.75 97292 B0480405H MGP35010AO 350 ODD 10 211-022-28-00 RAMON RAMIREZ AND MICHELE FATIMA POURTEMOUR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/07/2017 02/09/2017 2017-0066144 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $25665.75 97293 B0464775H MGP26725CE 267 EVEN 25 211-022-28-00 CARLOS SAN JUAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND CHRISTINA M. STEWART A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/07/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213689 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $23550.63 97294 B0435205C MGP28701AZ 287 ANNUAL 01 211-022-28-00 LINDA G. WAKE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 09/16/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428337 05/22/2019 2019-0193557 $23936.32 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD DATE: 8/26/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 PHONE NO. 858 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/30/19, 09/06/19, 09/13/19 CN 23668

Afc-2046 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/20/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 97255 B0485835S GMP602327A1Z 6023 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 BRIDGETT ANN BANKS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/28/2017 06/01/2017 2017-0245487 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $35686.73 97256 B0490445C GMP662129A1Z 6621 ANNUAL 29 211-131-13-00 WON D. BENNETT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377183 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $46976.78 97257 B0439815H GMO703205A1E 7032 EVEN 05 211-131-10-10 JIMMY R. BERNABE JR. AND VIRGIE L. BERNABE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/30/2014 01/15/2015 2015-0018855 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $22471.24 97259 B0456895H GMP661219B1E 6612 EVEN 19 211-131-13-00 TI-YANNA A. CLEMONS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/17/2015 12/03/2015 2015-0621085 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $19588.13 97260 B0481505C GMP693219D1E 6932 EVEN 19 211-131-13-00 DANIEL A. DIAZ-ROMERO AND LENIKA G. DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2017 03/09/2017 2017-0108779 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $17305.72 97261 B3943965C GMO522349D1E 5223 EVEN 49 211-130-02-00 RHONDA A. DIXON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2010 06/03/2010 2010-0278824 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $9850.31 97264 B0477045A GMP531314AO 5313 ODD 14 211-130-03-00 JONES S. FACKLER AND FLORELLEEN G. FACKLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/09/2016 12/01/2016 2016-0657898 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $20307.16 97265 B0505775C GMP612350D1E 6123 EVEN 50 211-131-11-00 ROMAN R. FULMORE AND JAMIE P. FULMORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0273004 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $18117.02 97266 B0450205H GMP652101A1Z 6521 ANNUAL 01 211-131-13-00 DANNY E. GUERRERO AND JO ANN V. GUERRERO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0428751 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $32113.77 97267 B0438565S GMP581303D1Z 5813 ANNUAL 03 211-131-05-00 REX A. HARPER AND DAWN M. HARPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/05/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545500 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $19784.98 97268 B3032475C GMO522103AO 5221 ODD 03 211-130-02-00 AZNAM HASHIM AND NOOR AINI ADMAHAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/16/2008 12/31/2008 2008-0660960 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $5985.96 97269 B0420765S GMO523252A1Z 5232 ANNUAL 52 211-130-02-00 KENNETH L. HATTER AND JOLAINE H. HATTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2013 01/09/2014 2014-0010665 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $27423.00 97270 B4042625L GMO561350AO 5613 ODD 50 211-130-03-00 SOPHIE K. JANI A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 09/20/2012 2012-0569657 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $16675.31 97271 B0503305C GMP612429B1Z 6124 ANNUAL 29 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL A. JOHNSON AND SHELLY JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198612 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $37140.49 97272 B0474325S GMP681401B1Z 6814 ANNUAL 01 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL W. KELLY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/17/2016 10/06/2016 2016-0535904 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $28433.46 97274 B0491125C GMO522402D1O 5224 ODD 02 211-130-02-00 JONATHAN R. KRANICH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND ALYSON B. COOKES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/21/2017 08/31/2017 2017-0399946 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $20126.38 97275 B3995325H GMO523220A1Z 5232 ANNUAL 20 211-130-02-00 ANTHONY LUCHICO AND LANIE LUCHICO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2011 12/08/2011 2011-0660075 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $24624.98 97276 B0444365C GMO703104BZ 7031 ANNUAL 04 211-131-10-00 BENJAMIN N. MATTA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/20/2015 04/30/2015 2015-0213153 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $28386.21 97278 B0418545H GMP701115D1O 7011 ODD 15 211-131-10-00 JOHN MIRABELLA JR. AND BRYNA F. MIRABELLA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/14/2013 11/26/2013 2013-0693213 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $13649.28 97279 B0448405H GMP592352AZ 5923 ANNUAL 52 211-131-11-00 ALLAN L. PETERSON AND KAREN A. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/01/2015 07/16/2015 2015-0375280 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $36216.59 97280 B0430125S GMP691149A1O 6911 ODD 49 211-131-07-00 SUZANNE M. RIEBSCHLAGER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254407 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $20760.83 97284 B0512215S GMP8010335A1Z 80103 ANNUAL 35 212-271-04-00 RANDY B. JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ASHLEY G. FURNISS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2018 10/25/2018 2018-0445567 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $34110.00 97285 B0511255H GMP8010813BZ 80108 ANNUAL 13 212-271-04-00 JOHN KAMAU NJAGA AND REGINA WANJIRU NJAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0422843 05/22/2019 2019-0193552 $27280.84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT AND AVOID FORECLOSURE SALE, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 ATTN: MARC HUBBARD DATE: 8/26/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/30/19, 09/06/19, 09/13/19 CN 23667

T.S. No. 071430-CA APN: 157-070-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/23/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/31/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0369851, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SILVESTRE CAMARGO, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 386 OF MISSION VALLEY ESTATES UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 5496, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 13, 1964. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 518 ROJA DR OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057-4317 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $360,813.74 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 071430-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920899 / 071430-CA 08/30/19, 09/06/19, 09/13/19 CN 23652

APN: 216-210-03-35 RE: Creditor Association: Fourth La Costa Condominium Owners Association Property Owner: Donald Hughes Property Address 2003 Costa Del Mar #685, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Mailing Address (if different): 1630 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg CA 95448-9068 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE AND ELECTION TO SELL IMPORTANT NOTICE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS RECORDED IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA AS DOCUMENT NUMBER 2008-0537260 (“CC&Rs”). UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the real property situated in San Diego County, California, known as 2003 Costa Del Mar #685, Carlsbad, CA 92009, and having assessor’s Parcel Number 216-210-03-35 will be sold AT PUBLIC AUCTION at the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 on September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER for cash; cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank; check drawn on a state or federal credit union, savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Financial Code §5102 and authorized to do business in California made payable to Law Offices of Michael G. Kim, APC. The sale will be made without covenant or warranty of title, possession, or encumbrances to satisfy the obligations secured by the CC&Rs, interest provided therein, and the fees, charges, and expenses of the trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the real property to be sold is $17,055.00, and the reasonably estimated costs, expenses, and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice is $2,350.00. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than on mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, under Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 referencing TS #4LCHU. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or the website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice of delinquent assessment / lien was recorded on 06/13/2018, in the Office of the San Diego County Recorder, California, as Instrument No. 2018-0238664. Notice of default and election to sell the described real property was recorded on September 19, 2018, as document number 2018-0390536 in the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Dated: August 5, 2019 By: Michael G. Kim, Shareholder of the Law Offices of Michael G. Kim, APC at 2173 Salk Avenue, Suite 250, Carlsbad, CA 92008, Trustee, Attorney and Authorized Representative for Fourth La Costa Condominium Owners Association NPP0359606 To: COAST NEWS 08/23/2019, 08/30/2019, 09/06/2019 CN 23650

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 19-2056 Loan No.: *******062 APN: 189-300-24-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GARY L. BLAIR AND LORETTA J. BLAIR, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES Recorded 2/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0127511 in book, page The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2009-0075433 and recorded on 02/17/2009. of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 9/13/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $500,882.15 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 18990 LOS HERMANOS RANCH ROAD VALLEY CENTER, California 92082 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 793-6107 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-2056. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/6/2019 PRESTIGE DEFAULT SERVICES 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Sale Line: (800) 793-6107 Michelle R. Ghidotti-Gonsalves, President A-4701522 08/23/2019, 08/30/2019, 09/06/2019 CN 23632

T.S. No. 080916-CA APN: 123-081-25-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/23/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/29/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0059402, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARIA L. KETTENHOFEN, SURVIVING TRUSTEE, THE KETTENHOFEN FAMILY TRUST UDT 07/08/1986 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1918 ACACIA LANE FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $373,724.06 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 080916-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920773 / 080916-CA 08/23/19, 08/30/19, 09/06/19 CN 23627

T.S. No. 082004-CA APN: 153-244-54-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/16/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/23/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0235145, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL L. CHOUNARD AND LYNDA J. CHOUNARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1236 ALDERNEY COURT OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $91,356.73 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 082004-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920691 / 082004-CA 08/23/19, 08/30/19, 09/06/19 CN 23626

T.S. No.: 2018-01718-CA A.P.N.: 158-740-07-00 Property Address: 333 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Steve Gatica A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0617679 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/11/2019 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 534,818.46 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 333 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 158-740-07-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 534,818.46. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-01718-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/16/19, 08/23/19, 08/30/19 CN 23625

T.S. No.: 190507157 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 1810M224 Order No. 95522138 APN: 125-090-43-84 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 11/14/2018. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Eric D. Hanneman, a Widower and Michael J. Elliott, an Unmarried Man as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 11/30/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0496380 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 9/10/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $239,600.55 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4650 Dulin Road, Unit 229, Fallbrook Area, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-090-43-84 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 190507157. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 8/8/2019 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Rachel Seropian, Trustee Sale Officer MK-95522138 08/16/19, 08/23/19, 08/30/19 CN 23617

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-810122-AB Order No.: 730-1802059-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Robert Delguidice and Mary Delguidice, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 3/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0250409 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/6/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,194,612.96 The purported property address is: 6925 WATERS END DR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-612-44-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-810122-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-810122-AB IDSPub #0155766 8/16/2019 8/23/2019 8/30/2019 CN 23604

T.S. No. 079793-CA APN: 162-420-38-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/22/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/9/2019 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 6/29/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0295930, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DEVIN F SMITH AND GRACE C SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1918 CHEYENNE CIRCLE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $577,449.38 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 079793-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 920509 / 079793-CA 08/16/19, 08/23/19, 08/30/19 CN 23599

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-852735-AB Order No.: DS7300-19001284 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Roger D. Anderson and Deborah L. Anderson, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 2/28/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0135028 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/6/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $723,545.70 The purported property address is: 246 VIA TAVIRA, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-570-43-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-852735-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-852735-AB IDSPub #0155418 8/16/2019 8/23/2019 8/30/2019 CN 23598

T.S. No. 19-55780 APN: 162-322-14-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/10/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: PAMELA GAIL GORMAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND GENEVA JACKSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS TENANTS IN COMMON Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 12/14/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-1175224, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 9/13/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $116,354.76 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3530 BOUSSOCK LANE OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 162-322-14-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-55780. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 8/5/2019 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 or Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 29635 Pub Dates 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/2019 CN 23597

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008084162 Title Order No.: 02-18105363 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0578435058 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/23/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 11/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1026825 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: STEVEN M HOOYMAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE and SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 09/13/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1941 WILLOW RIDGE DR, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92081 APN#: 169-412-46-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $343,923.57. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008084162. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 08/01/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4700980 08/16/2019, 08/23/2019, 08/30/2019 CN 23596

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF URIEL ESPINOZA [IMAGED] Case # 37-2019-00044505-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Uriel Espinoza. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alma Espinoza in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alma Espinoza be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s lost will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 03, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Debra Leffler Streeter, Esq., 217 Civic Center Dr. Ste 10, Vista CA 92084 Telephone: 760.945.9353 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23672

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00044191-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diego Aguilera Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diego Aguilera Gonzalez change to proposed name: Diego Aguilera. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 08, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 22, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23670

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00043223-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Warlenys Andreina Addington filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Warlenys Andreina Addington change to proposed name: Leny Andreina Reyes-Addington. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct 08, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 19, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23649

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 09-7-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 632 Annette Padussis 8/23, 8/30/19 CNS-3286024# CN 23643

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00039850-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Yvette Marie Wood filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Yvette Marie Wood change to proposed name: Yvette Marie Callan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 01, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23631

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HERLINDA V. SANCHEZ, aka HERLINDA VELASQUEZ SANCHEZ Case # 37-2019-00040984-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Herlinda V. Sanchez, aka Herlinda Velasquez Sanchez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Herlinda V. Valdez in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Herlinda V. Valdez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 10, 2019; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639-1680 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23608

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2019-00004850-CU-BC-CTL [IMAGED] NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VINCENT MONTEFORTE, an individual; and DOES 1 through 10, Inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JOHN LAWAND, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Michael P. Duff, Attorney at Law, 1035 E. Vista Way, Suite 197, Vista CA 92084. Telephone: 760.420.9298 Date: (Fecha) 01/25/2019 Clerk (Secretario), by T. Parra, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23600

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00028681-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mary Joy Aguero Shaffer change to proposed name: Mary Joy Gallardo Aguero. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept 10, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 30, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23577

STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD SPECIAL NOTICE OF LAWSUIT WCAB NO. ADJ9809040 To: DEFENDANT, ILLEGALLY UNINSURED EMPLOYER: AVISO: A ad lo estan demandando. Le carte puede expedir una decision que le afecte sin quo se le esoache a memos que ad actue pronto. Lea la siguiente informacion. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE APPLICANT(S): MARIA E. VAZQUEZ, aka BLANCA OSUNA NOTICES: 1). A Lawsuit, the attached Application for Adjudication of Claim, has been filed with the Workers Compensation Appeals Board against you as the named defendant by the above-named applicant(s). You may seek the advice of an attorney; you may call an attorney reference service or a legal aid office (see telephone directory). You may also request assistance / information from an information and Assistance Officer of the Division of Workers’ Compensation (see telephone directory). 2). An Answer to the Application must be filed and served with six days of the service of the Application pursuant to Appeals Boards rules; therefore, your written response must be filed with the Appeals Board promptly; a letter or phone call will not protect your interests. 3). You will be served with a Notice(s) of Hearing and must appear at all hearings or conferences. After such hearing, even absent your appearance, a decision may be made and an award of compensation benefits may issue against you. The award could result in the garnishment of your wages, taking of your money or property or other relief. If the Appeals Board makes an award against you, your house or other dwelling or other property may be taken to satisfy that award in a non- judicial sale, with no exemptions from execution. A lien may also be imposed upon your property without further hearing and before the issuance of an award. 4). You must notify the Appeals Board of the proper address for the service of office notices and papers and notify the Appeals Board of any changes in that address. TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROECT YOUR INTERESTS! Issued by: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION APPEALS BOARD, Name and Address of Appeals Board: Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, WCAB/SAN DIEGO, CA. 7575 Metropolitan Rd. Ste 202, San Diego CA 92102-4402 COMPLETED BY Law Offices of Manuel Rodriguez, 240 Vista Way, Ste 110, Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.433.9009. Is this a new Case? No. Location: CTL. Date: 04/30/2019. Case Number: ADJ9809040 Specific Injury (If Specific injury, use the start date as the specific date of injury) 10/10/2014. Unit to be filed on: ADJ AMENDED APPLICATION *Venue Choice is based upon: County of principal place of business of employee’s attorney (Labor Code section 5501.5(a)(3) or (d).) The zipcode for the venue choice designated 92054, Hearing Location SDO. Injured Worker: Maria E Vasquez, 226 Cananea St., Vista CA 92084. Employer Information: Oscar Rivera Garrido DBA Aztech Cleaning Service, 1470 Encinitas Blvd #122, Encinitas CA 92024. Claims Administrator Information: UEBTF Los Angeles, 320 W 4th St. #690, Los Angeles CA 90013, IT IS CLAIMED THAT: 1. The injured worker born 01/11/1959, while employed as a(n) House Cleaning suffered a: specific injury on 10/10/2014. The injury occurred at 1470 Encinitas Blvd #122, Encinitas CA 92024. Body Part 1: 313 Arm-Elbow Head of R; Body Part 2: 319 Arm-Not Specified; Body Part 3: 330 Hand-Not Wrist or Fin. 2. The injury occurred as follows: SLIP AND FALL ON WET FLOOR, INJURY TO LEFT ELBOW AND LEFT ARM AFFECTING LEFT HAND, INJURY OCCURRED AT A JOB SITE IN SOLANA BEACH CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TO ADD EMPLOYER INFORMAITON FOR OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DAB AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE SEE ATTACHMENT. 3. Actual Earnings at the time of injury: Rate of Pay $400.00 weekly. 5. Compensation Compensation was paid: NO. 6. Has the worker received any unemployment insurance benefits and/or any unemployment compensation disability benefits (state disability) since the date of injury? NO. 7. Medical Treatment: Medical Treatment was received: YES. All treatment was furnished by the Employer or Insurance Carrier: NO. Date of last treatment: 02/06/2018. Other treatment was provided/paid by: MEDI- CAL. Did Medi-Cal pay for any health care related to this claim? : YES. Names and addresses of doctor(s) /hospital(s) /clinic(s) that treated or examined for this injury, but that were not provided or paid for by the employer or insurance carrier. PALOMAR MEDICA CENTER; KEVIN METROS MD. 9. This application is filed because of a disagreement regarding liability for: Temporary disability indemnity; Permanent disability indemnity; Reimbursement for medical expense; Medical treatment; Supplemental Job Displacement/Return to Work; Compensation at proper rate; Mileage. Is the Applicant Represented? YES. Law Firm or Company Name: Manuel Rodriguez Oceanside, Law Firm Number: 5125515. Attorney Name and address: Manuel J Rodriguez, 2420 Vista Way #110, Oceanside CA 92054 ATTACHMENT TO AMENDED APPLICATION FOR ADJUDICATION OF CLAIM Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board Case No. ADJ9809040 Maria E. Vazquez (aka Blanca Osuna) v. Oscar Rivera Garrido dba Aztech Cleaning Service, et al. Employer Information – 1. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) 2. OSCAR GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICES 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) 3. AZTECH CLEANING SERVICES 1470 ENCINITAS BLVD APT 122 ENCINITAS CA 92024 (UNINSURED) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. OSCAR RIVERA GARRIDO DBA AZTECH CLEANING SERVICE. 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020243 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PY Exports. Located at: 7314 Borla Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luis M Rodi, 7314 Borla Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2019 S/Luis M Rodi, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23682

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020828 Filed: Aug 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SchelleDesignCA. Located at: 7220 Crows Nest Ln, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Schelle Solano, 7220 Crows Nest Ln., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/23/2019 S/Maria Schelle Solano, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020412 Filed: Aug 19, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deep Comfort Intuitive Massage; B. Laughter Massage. Located at: 8070 La Jolla Shores Dr. #414, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Charles Potter, 238 Barbara Ave. #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/19/2019 S/Michael Charles Potter, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23680

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019516 Filed: Aug 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ethan Wood Consulting. Located at: 2802 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ethan C Wood, 2802 Via Cascada, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2019 S/Ethan C Wood, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23676

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020506 Filed: Aug 20, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rezen Property Management. Located at: 1281 9th Ave. #3506, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Anastasia Chamitoff, 1281 9th Ave. #3506, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sophia Anastasia Chamitoff, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020249 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Sanctuary Therapy and Yoga. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200 Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ida Chi, 960 Melaleuca Ave. #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/Ida Chi, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020738 Filed: Aug 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ad Astra. Located at: 2578 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Ryan Alcorn, 2578 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Amanda Elizabeth Alcorn, 2578 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua Ryan Alcorn, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020768 Filed: Aug 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AJX Realty Group. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. #206, San Diego CA 92120. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Real Acquistion Inc., 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2019 S/Roger Lee, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23665

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020082 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Crumbs Bakeshop. Located at: 2625 Kremeyer Circle #1, Carslbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 2254, Capistrano Beach CA 92624. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Bisesi, 2625 Kremeyer Circle #1, Carslbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bisesi, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23664

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9020459 Filed: Aug 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Madelines Designs. Located at: 2736 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/04/2014 and assigned File #2014-029130. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Madeline Condon, 2736 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. James B Condon, 2736 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. The Business is Conducted by: Married Couple. S/Madeline Condon, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020675 Filed: Aug 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evan’s Welding. Located at: 902 Rosemary Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Evan G Seborg, 902 Rosemary Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/2019 S/Evan G Seborg, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018894 Filed: Aug 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guru Shapes. Located at: 389 Via El Centro, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oscar Jose Guruceaga Perez, 1126 Tylee St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Oscar Jose Guruceaga Perez, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23661

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019708 Filed: Aug 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stockham Premium Rides; B. Premium Rides; C. Stockham Enterprise; D. Premium Ride. Located at: 2930 La Costa Ave. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Stockham, 2930 La Costa Ave. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2019 S/Michael Stockham, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23659

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020553 Filed: Aug 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Smart House & Property Management. Located at: 2061 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve John Fernbacher, 2061 Cambridge Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Fernbacher, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23656

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020323 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Post Mail Media. Located at: 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Silva, 1754 Sunrise Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/David Silva, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020643 Filed: Aug 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diesel, A Bookstore. Located at: 12843 El Camino Real #104, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diesel, A Bookstore LLC, 225 26th St., Santa Monica CA 90402. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1989 S/John Walter Evans, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020631 Filed: Aug 21, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CBD Neighborhood. Located at: 300 Enterprise St. #A, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Live Oak Vending Company, 300 Enterprise St. #A, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Dombusch, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13, 09/20/19 CN 23653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020253 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CLLO Design. Located at: 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lillypad Enterprises Inc., 2847 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Christine O’Grady, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020251 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IEED. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-623, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Interior & Exterior Environment Designs Inc., 6965 El Camino Real #105-623, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Patricia Jones, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020260 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Crystals. Located at: 4200 Brooke Ct. #1103, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taylor Alina Vermey, 4200 Brooke Ct. #1103, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Alina Vermey, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019477 Filed: Aug 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloisia Marie Beauty; B. Aloisia Beauty. Located at: 7847 Dunbrook Rd. #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aloisia Marie Beauty LLC, 7847 Dunbrook Rd. #D, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffery A Konecke, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020080 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A&A Maintenance Enterprise Inc. Located at: 333 H St., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91910. Mailing Address: 965 Midland Ave., Yonkers NY 10704. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. A&A Maintenance Enterprise Inc., 965 Midland Ave., Yonkers NY 10704. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Armando Rodriguez Jr., 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020269 Filed: Aug 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Food Forest. Located at: 1049 Sunset Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby Elizabeth Marie Sainz, 1049 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2019 S/Elizabeth Marie Sainz, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019872 Filed: Aug 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Papa Tom’s Smoked Meats, Sauces and Rubs. Located at: 984 Sheffield Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas Patrick Nolan, 984 Sheffield Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Patrick Nolan, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018730 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biz Dev Advisory; B. Those Witches Be Crazy. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U227, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. True Wine Culture Inc., 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U227, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Eric Guy, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020012 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merlin Properties. Located at: 830 E Vista Way #106, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael T Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Linda Pozzuoli Merica, 926 Heather Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1989 S/Linda Pozzuoli Merica, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020043 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Campbells Custom Flooring. Located at: 1026 Capistrano Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathaniel Ryan Campbell, 1026 Capistrano Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2012 S/Nathaniel Ryan Campbell, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020017 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aerial Mob LLC. Located at: 3451 Via Montabello #192-308, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aerial Mob LLC, 3451 Via Montabello #192-308, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/Tony Carmean, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018999 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Coaching Resource. Located at: 5650 El Camino Real #130, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robin Marie Reinke, 1555 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081; 2. Jeffrey Dayton Reinke, 1555 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2019 S/Robin Marie Reinke, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019000 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robin Reinke & Associates Counseling; B. Robin Reinke, LMFT; C. RR & Associates. Located at: 5650 El Camino Real #130, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robin Reinke & Associates Counseling, an Individual, Marriage, Family + Child Therapy Corporation, 5650 El Camino Real #130, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/03/2016 S/Robin Reinke, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9020052 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C7 Alarm. Located at: 2325 Via Santos #U, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Faron Luberda, 2325 Via Santos #U, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Faron Luberda, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23634

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9020002 Filed: Aug 14, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Carlsbad Inn & Suites. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3001 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman AZ 86401. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/01/2019 and assigned File #2019-9016361. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Kalpesh Patel, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019868 Filed: Aug 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moneyman; B. Moneyman Helps. Located at: 1 Civic Center Dr. #350, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dimitris Petros Magemeneas Inc., 1 Civic Center Dr. #350, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dimitris Petros Magemeneas, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018932 Filed: Aug 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. dmg accounting services. Located at: 6166 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. M & D Operation Company, 6166 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denise Gurulé, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019898 Filed: Aug 13, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Notary. Located at: 523 Dew Point Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phillip Allen Licata, 523 Dew Point Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Phillip Allen Licata, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06, 09/13/19 CN 23628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017822 Filed: Jul 18, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breakthrough Healing Arts. Located at: 4747 Mission Blvd. #7, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Irene Radley, 1047 Diamond St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2009 S/Irene Radley, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019303 Filed: Aug 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. You Know Cindy. Located at: 21845 Washingtonia Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cindy Peters, 21845 Washingtonia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cindy Peters, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019411 Filed: Aug 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paradigm Global Group. Located at: 3935 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly R Golden, 3935 Hibiscus Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/07/2019 S/Kelly R Golden, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019737 Filed: Aug 12, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Suites. Located at: 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3001 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman AZ 86401. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad 10 Hospitality LLC, 5010 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2019 S/Riya Patel, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019422 Filed: Aug 07, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Music Lessons. Located at: 1900 N Coast Hwy 101, Bldg. A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Company Success Management Inc., 1900 N Coast Hwy 101, Bldg. A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/29/2019 S/Ralph B Coomber III, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017973 Filed: Jul 22, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gonzo Ramen. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #201A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1635 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thousand Sunny LLC, 1635 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mika Murphy, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019512 Filed: Aug 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life in Progress Publishing. Located at: 237 Cereus St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diane Mandle, 237 Cereus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Diane Mandle, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019593 Filed: Aug 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Journey to Health. Located at: 884 Buttercup Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mariana Rusti Vizzolini, 884 Buttercup Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariana Rusti Vizzolini, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019613 Filed: Aug 09, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North Coast Signs. Located at: 2875 Scott St. #104, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Havens Company, 6828 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2012 S/Carolyn Havens, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019448 Filed: Aug 08, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ranked Up Marketing. Located at: 2640 Noble Canyon Rd., Chula Vista CA San Diego 91915. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark A Rank, 2640 Noble Canyon Rd., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2019 S/Mark A Rank, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019121 Filed: Aug 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GR Group. Located at: 123 W Jason St. #D, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Giuseppe Ragone Jr., 123 W Jason St. #D, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2019 S/Giuseppe Ragone Jr., 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019244 Filed: Aug 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soulrose Residential Cleaning Services. Located at: 424 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alma R Carrasco Vasquez, 424 Rancho Vista Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2019 S/Alma R Carrasco Vasquez, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019208 Filed: Aug 06, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flower Garden School. Located at: 506 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie El-Ghoroury, 506 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie El-Ghoroury, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30, 09/06/19 CN 23601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017521 Filed: Jul 15, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yoga Oceanside. Located at: 1830 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dannette Mason Rusnak, 1025 Bluesage Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dannette Mason Rusnak, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23595

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017601 Filed: Jul 16, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zamar Depicted. Located at: 501 S Freeman St. #B, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ramon Natividad Reyes, 501 S Freeman St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2019 S/Ramon Natividad Reyes, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018151 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’Halloran’s Barber Palor. Located at: 475 College Blvd. #5, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Patricia O’Halloran, 3755 Vista Campana N #49, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2019 S/Patricia O’Halloran, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018262 Filed: Jul 25, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bel Flor. Located at: 2760 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laura Pauline Marinez, 3760 Helena Circle, La Verne CA 91750. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura Pauline Marinez, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019036 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. White Tiger Services. Located at: 1100 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Dalfonzo, 1100 Lake Ridge Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2019 S/Kevin Dalfonso, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018657 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple Serendipity Health and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3425 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Allison Marissa Carbone, 3423 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Marissa Carbone, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019113 Filed: Aug 05, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Supervision Service. Located at: 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Kathleen Starling, 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathleen Starling, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9017179 Filed: Jul 11, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AQuincy Music Publishing. Located at: 2185 Opal Ridge, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alexander J Goodman, 2185 Opal Ridge, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexander J Goodman, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9019033 Filed: Aug 02, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JJ Precision Upholstery. Located at: 2835 La Mirada Dr. #C, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J. Jesus Vazquez, 1410 Crestview Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2019 S/J. Jesus Vazquez, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018719 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassi Coastal Consulting; B. Cassi Coastal Real Estate. Located at: 3066 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cassi Coastal Holding Inc., 3066 Camino Del Rancho, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Cassi, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018848 Filed: Jul 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Cardiff Company. Located at: 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1333 Cornish Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cecilia Cresto, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018815 Filed: Jul 31, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Between the Lines Coaching. Located at: 1015 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tina Lynn Jenkins, 1015 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/31/2019 S/Tina Lynn Jenkins, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018874 Filed: Aug 01, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stoked on Salsa. Located at: 210 Estrella St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 234220, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Top Flight Properties LLC, 210 Estrella St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Campbell, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018166 Filed: Jul 23, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Home Builders Services; B. Home Solution Services. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Emily Beth Yarush, 2705 Avenida de Anita #31, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2019 S/Emily Beth Yarush, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018685 Filed: Jul 30, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. St. Mark Lutheran Preschool. Located at: 556 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church of Encinitas, 552 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2008 S/Paul G Kuttner, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9018585 Filed: Jul 29, 2019 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Coast Realty. Located at: 2776 Gateway Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanna Bigelow, 677 Corte Raquel, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Jessica Conrad, 6866 Watercourse Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joanna Bigelow, 08/09, 08/16, 08/23, 08/30/19 CN 23563