Legal Notices, August 3, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of August, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Engert TPM CASE NUMBER: 16-094 TPM/CDP FILING DATE: May 2, 2016 APPLICANT: James H. Engert LOCATION: 1326 Berryman Canyon (APN 262-080-07) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 3 (R-3) zone, the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overly zone and the Coastal Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development permit to allow the subdivision of one lot into two. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 08/03/18 CN 22113

CARLSBAD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE TO DECLARE CANDIDACY FOR GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL QUALIFIED PERSONS that an election will be held in the CARLSBAD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, County of San Diego, State of California, on the 6th day of November 2018, for the purpose of electing the following members to the governing board of the school district: Trustee Areas 1, 4 & 5, One member each, 4-year term Candidates must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the trustee area. Forms for declaring candidacy for the election are available beginning July 16, 2018, from the office of the Registrar of Voters, 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. Further information may be obtained by calling 858-505-7260. Declarations of candidacy must be filed with the Registrar of Voters at the above address, not later than 5 p.m., on the 10th of August 2018. If by 5 p.m. August 10, 2018, there are no nominees or an insufficient number of nominees for each such office, and if, by 5 p.m. August 15, 2018, a petition signed by 10% or 50 of the district voters (whichever is less), requesting that the election be held has not been presented to the Registrar of Voters as required by Education Code Section 5326, an appointment to each elective office will be made as prescribed in Education Code Section 5328. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on November 6, 2018. Ballots will be counted at the Registrar of Voters office. Please call 858-505-7260 if you have any questions. Dated: July 21, 2018 By Order of PAUL GOTHOLD, ED.D. County Superintendent of Schools MICHAEL VU Registrar of Voters ELVIRA VARGAS Deputy 08/03/18 CN 22112

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation, making assorted changes required for consistency elsewhere in the Municipal and Zoning codes, approving Local Coastal Program Implementation Program Amendments, amending EMC Chapter 30.00 Encinitas Right to Vote Amendment to allow various changes including a change in maximum building height standards to accommodate three-story buildings on the sites designated in the General Plan and Zoning Map, and amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans to amend the Zone Maps in those Specific Plans and to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation and provide for Housing Element implementation.” This ordinance would enact amendments and text/map changes to the Local Coastal Program, Municipal and Zoning Codes, and three specific plans to provide consistency between the General Plan, Specific Plans, Municipal Code and Zoning Code and to implement the 2018 Housing Element update by providing adequate sites with corresponding zoning and development standards to meet the City’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation. Ordinance 2018-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council considered the adoption of this Ordinance at the July 18, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. At the July 18, 2018 meeting the City Council placed the adoption of this ordinance on the August 8, 2018 meeting. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. Dated: July 19, 2018 08/03/18 CN 22105

AFC-2014 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. AS SHOWN BELOW for property at address AS SHOWN BELOW, APN AS SHOWN BELOW. Sale Date: 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM at THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127. Property: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009. Trustors: JOSHUA M. YEATES AND BRITTANNY A. YEATES. Beneficiary: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. DOT Dated: 06/04/2014, Recorded: 06/19/2014 as 2014-0254059. NOD Recorded: 3/28/2018 as 2018-0122082. Estimated Sales Amount: $16045.37. TS# 89549, Property: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009, APN 211-010-94-00. Sale for unpaid balance with interest, advances, fees and expenses. Beneficiary executed Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, Notice of Default recorded over three months ago. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: Risks involved in bidding at trustee auction. Bidding on lien, not property. May be junior lien requiring payment of senior liens. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: Sale date may be postponed. Information: 1-800-540-1717. Best verification: attend sale. TO PAY CURRENT: ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY (800) 234-6222 EXT 147. DATE: 7/30/2018. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE. LORI R. FLEMINGS, Authorized Signor. 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22110

Afc-2013 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. Sale Date: 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM at CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127. Property: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009. Multiple properties listed below. TS# 89543-89547: Properties at 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009, APN 211-022-28-00. Trustors: JOSE A. PAGAZA & CARMEN V. DUARTE; EDWIN L. DOTSON & JACQUELINE M. DOTSON; BRETT T. CLARK & HEATHER A. LIZOTTE; ADRIAN SUAREZ & KIMTHU TRINH; KHOREY J. PERRY & ARTRESE L. PERRY. Beneficiary: GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. Estimated amounts: $23195.10, $16168.59, $20890.75, $17781.02, $17514.91. Additional trustors and amounts for same property. Sale terms and conditions. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: Standard warnings about trustee auction risks. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: Postponement information at 1-800-540-1717. Contact: ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY (800) 234-6222 EXT 147. DATE: 7/30/2018. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE. 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22109

Afc-2012 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. Sale: 8/24/2018, 10:00 AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127. Property: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008. Multiple units. TS# 89517-89522: Units at 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD. Various trustors, all beneficiary GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. Amounts range $10419.20-$22615.60. Additional units 89520-89522 at same property. Units 89525-89532 at same property, various trustors. Units 89528-89535 continued. Units 89532-89542 continued. Units 89537-89542 final listings. Final units 89541-89542. Sale terms. Bidder warnings. Postponement notice. Contact: ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY (800) 234-6222 EXT 147. DATE: 7/30/2018. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE. 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22108

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE No. 00000007277247. Property: 1431 ELVA TERRACE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024, APN 259-543-28-00. Trustors: EDWARD R DAVIS AND SHELLY ANN DAVIS. Recorded 02/08/2007 as 2007-0088363. Sale: 09/14/2018, 9:00 AM, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. Unpaid balance: $442,177.51. Sale terms and conditions. Bidder warnings. Postponement information: 800-280-2832 or www.auction.com, file 00000007277247. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, Trustee. Dated: 07/27/2018. 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22106

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CA-17-781433-AB. Property: 246 VIA TAVIRA, ENCINITAS, CA 92024, APN 259-570-43-00. Trustors: Roger D. Anderson and Deborah L. Anderson. Recorded 2/28/2007 as 2007-0135028, modified 7/25/2012 as 2012-0432518. Sale: 8/24/2018, 10:00 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Unpaid balance: $689,166.11. Sale details. Bidder warnings and lien information. Postponement information: 855 238-5118 or http://www.qualityloan.com, file CA-17-781433-AB. Purchaser remedies and bankruptcy discharge notice. Quality Loan Service Corporation, 411 Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101. Date issued. Sale Line: 855 238-5118. 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22094

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CA-15-684243-CL. Property: 955 FULTON RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069, APN 226-530-70-00. Trustors: JOHN PAUL HOLCOMB AND CAROLINA VISION HOLCOMB. Recorded 1/2/2008 as 2008-0000784. Sale: 8/27/2018, 10:00 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020. Unpaid balance: $211,431.38. Sale location and bidder warnings. Lien investigation advice. Postponement information: 916-939-0772 or http://www.qualityloan.com, file CA-15-684243-CL. Purchaser remedies. Quality Loan Service Corp. Contact information. 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22093

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE 18-20058-SP-CA. Property: 2485 Catalina Avenue, Vista, CA 92084, APN 178-040-39-00 and 178-040-40-00. Trustor: Joseph Himich. Recorded 10/16/2006 as 2006-0731896. Sale: 08/24/2018, 10:00 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Sale terms. Unpaid balance: $336,525.54. National Default Servicing Corporation, Trustee. Property details and trustee disclaimers. Bidder warnings. Postponement information: 714-730-2727 or www.ndscorp.com/sales, file 18-20058-SP-CA. National Default Servicing Corporation, c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A. Dated: 07/25/2018. 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22092

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE 00000007523079. Property: 701 VISTA POINT CIR, VISTA, CA 92084, APN 181-310-16-00. Trustor: JOE T COX. Recorded 05/31/2007 as 2007-0368560. Sale: 09/05/2018, 10:00 AM, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. Unpaid balance: $1,197,796.09. Sale terms. Bidder warnings. Postponement information: 714-730-2727 or www.lpsasap.com, file 00000007523079. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, Trustee. Dated: 07/24/2018. 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22091

NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE No. 82928. Property: 6204 PASEO COLINA CARLSBAD CA 92009, APN 221-810-14-00. Trustor: MARGUERITE F. BENWARD. Recorded 1/13/2007 as 2017-0020889. Sale: 8/20/2018, 1:00 PM, Superior Court North County Division, 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081. Beneficiaries: Yosemite Capital, LLC (885,000/1,085,000); Roger Wendelken (100,000/1,085,000); Brad Evans (100,000/1,085,000). Property description: Lot 19 of Carlsbad Tract No. 97-01, Rancho Carrillo Village H, Map 13581, filed June 10, 1998. Easement rights over Lot 74. Unpaid balance: $1,265,273.75 (Estimated). CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, Trustee. Dated: 7/20/2018. Bidder warnings. Lien investigation advice. Postponement information: 844-477-7869 or www.stoxposting.com, file T.S.# 82928. 07/27/18, 08/03/18, 08/10/18 CN 22055

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE 18-51293. Property: 1409 DIVISION STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054, APN 150-241-02-00. Trustor: ALFREDO MURUATO. Recorded 12/13/2006 as 2006-0883471, modified 2012-0065929 (2/3/2012) and 2015-0179664 (4/15/2015). Sale: 8/17/2018, 10:30 AM, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. Sale terms. Unpaid balance: $319, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1409 DIVISION STREET OCEANSIDE, California 92054 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 150-241-02-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-51293. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 7/17/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 26057 Pub Dates 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/2018 CN 22054

Trustee Sale No. 14-000814 TSG# 8399516 APN# 254-411-23-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/23/06. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/17/18 at 10:00 am, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Carlos A. Orellana, a married man as his sole & separate property, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., as Beneficiary, Recorded on 03/28/06 in Instrument No. 2006-0214588 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 707 OLYMPUS STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,432,046.00 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 14-000814. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.homesearch.com 800-758-8052 or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com DATE: July 13, 2018 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Amy Connolly Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation, 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700; fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0336421 To: COAST NEWS 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22038

T.S. No.: 2016-01763-CA A.P.N.: 262-160-09-02 Property Address: 1650 S El Camino Real Unit F-102, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/29/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Leo H Aboonour, A Married Man As His Sole And Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/03/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1045033 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 343,966.21 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1650 S El Camino Real Unit F-102, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 262-160-09-02 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 343,966.21. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01763-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 11, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/20/18, 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22035

T.S. No.: 2017-02063-CA A.P.N.: 129-092-48-00 Property Address: 31046 Moonlight Place, Valley Center, CA 92082-3464 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Juan Luis Avendano and Susana C. Avendano, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 01/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0048703 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 08/15/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 593,045.15 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 31046 Moonlight Place, Valley Center, CA 92082-3464 A.P.N.: 129-092-48-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 593,045.15. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-02063-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: July 10, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 07/20/18, 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22029

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781746-CL Order No.: 170363568-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/10/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): HARRY WADE FRACASSI Recorded: 12/15/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-1473414 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/17/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $338,137.91 The purported property address is: 608 TOPEKA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-3039 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 147-282-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781746-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781746-CL IDSPub #0142589 7/20/2018 7/27/2018 8/3/2018 CN 22028

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-809834-AB Order No.: 730-1801908-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/2/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Alice B. Gallegos, an unmarried woman Recorded: 2/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0105031 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/10/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $551,130.15 The purported property address is: 711 SOUTH MISSOURI AVENUE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-4032 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-214-01-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-809834-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-809834-AB IDSPub #0142527 7/20/2018 7/27/2018 8/3/2018 CN 22027

T.S. No. 17-48052 APN: 125-253-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN HOLT, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0486158 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:8/10/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $424,394.83 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4908 LAKE PARK COURT FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 125-253-13-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48052. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 7/10/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 26009 Pub Dates 07/20, , 07/27, 08/03/2018 CN 22026

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 20130015002068 Title Order No.: 130227066 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/02/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/09/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0459550 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: SOFIA TAPIA AND VICTOR TAPIA, WIFE AND HUSBAND, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 08/20/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 980 PIPPIN CT, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 APN#: 222-571-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $736,861.86. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 20130015002068. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/10/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4663457 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22025

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS # CA-18-9481-CS Order # 180169432-CA-VOI Loan # 9805195766 [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/2/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CATHY M. MAKEBAKKEN AND UWE DOERKEN, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 7/9/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0459625 in book xxx, page xxx of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/17/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,691,400.67 The purported property address is: 435 ORPHEUS AVE. ENCINITAS, CA 92024-2609 Assessor’s Parcel No. 256-314-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case CA-18-9481-CS. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. Date: 7/10/2018 SUMMIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC 16745 W. Bernardo Dr., Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92127 (866) 248-2679 (For NON SALE information only) Sale Line: (800) 280-2832 or Login to: WWW.AUCTION.COM Reinstatement Line: (800) 401-6587 Cecilia Stewart, Trustee Sale Officer If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. A-4663445 07/20/2018, 07/27/2018, 08/03/2018 CN 22024

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ELLIS SHELLENBERGER Case # 37-2018-00036364-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Ellis Shellenberger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William R. Leonard in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William R. Leonard be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 19, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, Room: Judge Longstreth located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: William R. Leonard, 13995 Mercado Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 Telephone: 858.755.1920 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22111

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held August 17, 2018 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. E302 – Barbarita Gallardo 08/03/18, 08/10/18 CN 22017

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on August 15, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe; Lic.# 7VYK689; VIN;1GNSCBKC4HR109644. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $4,490.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 08/03/18 CN 22104

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00033777-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christina Jaimez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christina Jaimez changed to proposed name: Christina Ruiz-Mendoza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 09, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22090

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 9:30 AM Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Javier Alencaste-Sanchez Misc. Household Goods Tanya Schulz Misc. Household Goods Tanya Janine Schulz Misc. Household Goods Randy Grass Misc. Household Goods Randy B Grass Misc. Household Goods Randy Burlin Grass Misc. Household Goods James D Mazon Misc. Household Goods James Dean Mazon Misc. Household Goods Eric M Delgado Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Eric Manuel Delgado Ramirez Misc. Household Goods Manuel Gonsales Misc. Household Goods Tracy Faer Misc. Household Goods Tracy Alicia Faer Misc. Household Goods Abelardo Daag Duenas Misc. Household Goods Danielle H Avila Mondragon Misc. Household Goods Danielle Hazel Avila Mondragon Misc. Household Goods Cierra K Gwin Misc. Household Goods Cierra Kailyn Gwin Misc. Household Goods Cristina M Dohrer Misc. Household Goods Raul Ponce Misc. Household Goods Raul A Ponce Misc. Household Goods Raul Adrian Padilla Ponce Misc. Household Goods Donovan L Starr Misc. Household Goods Donovan Lee Starr Misc. Household Goods Leonel Vega Misc. Household Goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22078

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jamie D Devera Misc. Household goods Jamie D Devera Jr Misc. Household goods Jamie Devera Misc. Household goods Daniel Rutschke Misc. Household Goods Daniel Gerard Rutschke Misc. Household Goods Roman Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Ramon Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Roman Jr Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment/ Misc. Household Goods Ramon Jr Turrubiartes Construction tools & Equipment / Misc. Household Goods Petra Xinol Rendon Misc. Household goods Petra Xinol Misc. Household goods Jeff Sausman Car Parts / Misc. Household Goods Jeffrey Marcello Sausman Car Parts / Misc. Household Goods Patrick King Misc. Household goods Patrick E King Misc. Household goods Patrick Earl King Misc. Household goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household goods Robert Duenckel Misc. Household goods Hillary Gay Kelley Misc. Household goods Hillary G Kelley Misc. Household goods Hillary Kelley Misc. Household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22076

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9, 2018 at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. Household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Nely Lopez Misc. Household Goods. Nely Paredes Lopez Misc. Household Goods. Paul S. Rhrines Jr. Misc. Household Goods. Paul Sager Rhines Jr. Misc. Household Goods. Kulbir S. Singh Ghai Misc. Household Goods. Kulbir Singh Ghai Misc. Household Goods. All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22075

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on August 9th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Thomas Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas (Tom) M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Bob Calder Recreational Vehicle Robert Leroi Calder Recreational Vehicle Bob Calder Trailer Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Ray Golingan Furniture Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Furniture Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Steve Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven James Tappa Misc. Household Goods Steven Fuhrman Misc. Household Goods Steven Joel Fuhrman Misc. Household goods Jennifer Dominguez Misc. Household Goods Cesar Cardenas Calleros Misc. Household Goods Cesar Alfred Cardenas Calleros Mics. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 07/27/18, 08/03/18 CN 22074

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHELE MARIE BIERAUGEL Case# 37-2018-00035383-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michele Marie Bieraugel. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kelly Marie Bieraugel, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kelly Marie Bieraugel, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Sept. 19, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caron Woodward, 105 West F St. Ste 213, San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 858.598.5552 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22073

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00035262-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Paul Daniel Tardent and Jocelyn Jillian Ford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Paul Daniel Tardent; change to proposed name: Daniel Paul Tardent; b. Present name:.Jocelyn Jillian Ford; change to proposed name: Josse Jillian Ford. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 04, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 17, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22072

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00033327-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Weijuan Han on behalf of minor child Jaiyu Xu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jiayu Xu; change to proposed name: Karina Jaiyu Xu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 06, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22034

SUMMONS (JOINDER) Case # DN125704 Petitioner: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith. Respondent: Daniel Swanson. Claimant: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response or pleading, if any, may be filed on time. ¡AVISO! Usted ha sido demandado. El tribunal puede decider contra Ud, sin audiencia a menos que Ud, responda dentro de 30 dias. Lea la información que sigue. Si Usted desea solicitor el consejo de un abogado en este asunto, deberia hacerio inmediatamente, de esta manera, su respuesta o alegación, si hay alguna, puede ser registrada a tiempo. To: Cori Michelle Pauley-Smith and Daniel Swanson: A pleading has been filed under an order: Michael Pauley, Rhonda Pauley as a party in this proceeding. If you fail to file an appropriate pleading within 30 days of the date this summons is served on you, your default may be entered and the court may enter a judgment containing the relief requested in the pleading, court costs, and such other relief as may be granted by the court, which could result in the garnishment of wages, taking of money or property, or other relief. Michael & Rhonda Pauley seek to join the matter to obtain orders regarding the minor child of the marriage. A hearing is set for the matter to be heard on August 29, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Department 18. The name and address of the court are Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 325 W. Melrose Ave., Vista CA 92083 North County Division. The name, address, and telephone number of claimant’s attorney are: Alexandra R. McIntosh, SB# 166304 Law Office of Alexandra McIntosh, APC 2214 Faraday Ave. Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.753.5357 Dated: Jul 02, 2018 Clerk, By A. Banks, Deputy. Harry L Powazek, Judicial Officer. NOTICE TO THE PERSON(S) SERVED: You are served as an individual(s). 07/13, 07/20. 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019592 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Romero’s Carpet Cleaning; B. Door Step Dollar Saver. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Romero Salas, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/10/2008 S/Joel Romero Salas 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019499 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green & Clean Housecleaning. Located at: 2212 Carol View Dr. #C114, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paula Jaimes Mendoza, 2212 Carol View Dr. #C114, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paula Jaimes Mendoza 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019508 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edith’s Sewing. Located at: 1148 N Melrose Dr. #B, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marla Esther Andrade de Cortez, 1834 Thibodo Rd. #201, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/1999 S/Maria Esther Andrade de Cortez 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019163 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MIMARAD CO; B. MIMARAD. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michal Radziszewski, 7532 Magellan St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Malgorzata Radziszewska, 7532 Magellan St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/2018 S/Michal Radziszewski 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019233 Filed: Jul 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked On Sushi Cafe. Located at: 121 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked On Sushi Cafe, 121 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meeseun Yoon 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019007 Filed: Jul 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.O.P. Distribution; B. ATM Skateboards. Located at: 2919 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Speedskins Inc, 2919 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Leah Falahee 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019251 Filed: Jul 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Essential Regulatory Solutions Inc. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Essential Regulatory Solutions Inc, 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2017 S/Charity Abelardo 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018889 Filed: Jul 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Therapy By Tara. Located at: 560 Carlsbad Village Dr. #202, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 230 Grapevine Rd. #155, Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Lynn Punt, 230 Grapevine Rd. #155, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2018 S/Tara Lynn Punt 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017560 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. V’s Barbershop. Located at: 2683 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McDaniel Enterprises LLC, 1329 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2011 S/Scott McDaniel 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017561 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. V’s Barbershop. Located at: 7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McDaniel Enterprises LLC, 1329 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2015 S/Scott McDaniel 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019179 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TURMERIC THAI GARDEN. Located at: 6435 Caminito Blythefield #G, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TAVEE CHOKE88 INC, 1949 Klauber Ave., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vatcharaporn Pipatkhajonchai 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018075 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mrktmix, Inc; B. Mrktmix. Located at: 4971 Concannon Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: 3525A Del Mar Heights Rd. #173, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mrktmix, Inc, 4971 Concannon Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Jeanne A Neylon Decker 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019168 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MAK Properties. Located at: 4783 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Joseph Mohnacky, 4783 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Joseph Mohnacky 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018193 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hog Legend. Located at: 1357 Woodhaven Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry Allen Dishong, 1357 Woodhaven Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2018 S/Larry Allen Dishong 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018689 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fork and Melon. Located at: 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019293 Filed: Jul 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CARLSBAD SCIENTIFIC CORP. Located at: 1314 Desert Rose Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CARLSBAD SCIENTIFIC CORP, 1314 Desert Rose Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2003 S/David George Graboi 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019071 Filed: Jul 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A 1 Ecology Auto Wrecking. Located at: 2020 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Walter Smith, 2020 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2018 S/James Walter Smith 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018331 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEADERCANON. Located at: 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth D Wood, 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Kenneth D Wood 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018455 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C. Located at: 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C., 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2018 S/DeAnne Patrice Angel 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016873 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rio Azul. Located at: 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. House of Indigo Clothing Company LLC, 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yaira I Hicks 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018470 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Operation Fizz. Located at: 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Joel Earley, 605 Rudd Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Burns 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017829 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio IPC. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Bryane Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2018 S/Jennifer Lynn Fleming, Bryane Fleming 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017106 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog United. Located at: 6610 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JDog La Mesa LLC, 12733 W Arden Pl., Butler WI 53007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew J Weins 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018676 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ancient Wisdom Alchemy. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica Nicole Merino, 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Monica Nicole Merino 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017824 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 3225 Business Park Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM VISTA Inc, 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Vincent F Grillo 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018722 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photos By Olivia. Located at: 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Olivia Ann Poth, 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Olivia Ann Poth 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018795 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Buys 4U. Located at: 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Plant-Aids LLC, 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/25/2017 S/Beth L Macfarlane 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018693 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merge Investigations, Inc. Located at: 4650 W Point Loma Blvd. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: David Nottoli PO Box 6326, Lancaster PA 17607. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Merge Investigations Inc, 801 Estelle Dr., Lancaster PA 17601. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Laura Nottoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018463 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Admins. Located at: 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1035 E Vista Way #170, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smiling Pit Industries LLC, 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denniel Witkowski 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018494 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TLC Real Estate Group; B. Investors Direct Funding. Located at: 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TLC Financial Network Inc, 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2012 S/Kevin W Mitchell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018360 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Textur A Salon. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Courtney Campbell, 775 Harbor Cliff Way #163, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2015 S/Courtney Campbell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018807 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RKS Electronics. Located at: 1106 Second St. #833, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Joseph Schulman, 7963 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Joseph Schulman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018234 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power Ministry School. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vineyard Christian Fellowship Inland North County, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ron Ford 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018732 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merfleur Wellness; B. Merfleur. Located at: 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Brooke Agadoni, 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Brooke Agadoni 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018308 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kidology. Located at: 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA San Diego 91932. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittani Thiel, 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932; 2. Kelly Roberson, 251 F Ave., Coronado CA 92118. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/2018 S/Brittani Thiel, Kelly Roberson 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018450 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspection Detection Connection. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Lane Post, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2018 S/Kevin Lane Post 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018400 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haven Interiors. Located at: 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Lynn Jensen, 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Lynn Jensen 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018551 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Service. Located at: 1327 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Jelena Radmandvic 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018401 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cypress Mortgage Group; B. High Bluff Realty. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-436, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cypress Realty Group Inc, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Peter N Andrews 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018788 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Expressions By Cami. Located at: 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cami Louise Napoli, 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Cami Louise Napoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018439 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ballistic RDR. Located at: 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Michael Chapman, 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jared Michael Chapman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017928 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Associa N.N. Jaeschke. Located at: 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N.N. Jaeschke Inc, 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Brian Kruppa 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018647 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5275, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxi K Bardwell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018658 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1ST Stop Driving Academy. Located at: 979 Woodland Pkwy. #101-97, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sonya Marie Streicher, 613 Corte Galante, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonya Marie Streicher 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018261 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Stewardship Group; B. The Stewardship Financial & Insurance Services; C. Tirage Fine Art. Located at: 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Leonard Paul Hackett Jr, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Karen Ann Hackett, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/2018 S/Karen Ann Hackett 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018021 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Duck Donuts. Located at: 1452 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 826 Genoa Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Semper Fi Donuts LLC, 826 Genoa Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laura A Aughinbaugh 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018102 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C.A.R.P Expedition. Located at: 1418 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bear Teardrops LLC, 1418 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kortney Weseloh 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018124 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lindlee Group. Located at: 316 Clark St., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linda Lee Karecki, 316 Clark St., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Linda Lee Karecki 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016860 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Tree Yoga and Massage. Located at: 125 North Acacia Ave., Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alexa Sproull Lewis, 1135 Bonita Dr. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/28/2018 S/Alexa Sproull Lewis 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018056 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vault Digital Management. Located at: 1048 Opal St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Paul Baca, 1048 Opal St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Paul Baca 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017304 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peace Be With You. Located at: 714 N Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melvin Edward Servi Jr, 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Annette Jean Servi, 1564 Caudor St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2006 S/Melvin Edward Servi Jr 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017747 Filed: Jul 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Allergy Safe Card. Located at: 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Maximinio Martinez, 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92116; 2. Allison Chae Tyner, 4429 Marlborough Ave. #1, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Martinez 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017916 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perfect Balance Therapeutic Massage LLC; B. Perfect Balance Equine Massage. Located at: 100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 2042 Camino Loma Verde, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Perfect Balance Therapeutic Massage LLC, 100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2013 S/Chris E Vettel 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22044

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017608 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Board and Brew. Located at: 1212 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ & N Enterprises Inc, 1212 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/1979 S/Tom Powers 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018004 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maids That Aid. Located at: 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4225-H Oceanside Blvd. #181, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachele Claire DeMeo, 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachele Claire DeMeo 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22042

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017990 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Right Price Advisor. Located at: 3791 Overpark Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ecom Group LLC, 3791 Overpark Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Grant 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22041

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9016801 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Super Spanish. Located at: 1635 Lake San Marcos Dr. #101, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/26/2015 and assigned File #2015-008300. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Little Language Ambassadors LLC, 1635 Lake San Marcos Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Laura Lee, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017898 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accounting Tasks. Located at: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-856, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Accounting Tasks LLC, 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705-856, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Tiffany Medina 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017882 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SunSafe Window Films. Located at: 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Uccello, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Dominick Uccello, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #147K, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2011 S/Dominick Uccello 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22032

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017886 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lavender and Sea. Located at: 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nichole Tana Hess, 1758 Kennington Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2018 S/Nichole Tana Hess 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017244 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial Van Interiors. Located at: 7817 Wilkerson Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: 8840 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis MO 63114. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Commercial Van Interiors LLC, 7817 Wilkerson Ct., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1994 S/Steve Kloessner 07/20, 07/27, 08/03, 08/10/18 CN 22030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016776 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whole Mother Co. Located at: 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Beautiful One Midwifery Inc, 2942 Corte Diana, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tiffany Alblinger 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017283 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Executive Center. Located at: 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phyllis A Russell, 740 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/25/2001 S/Phyllis A Russell 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016864 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brio Skin Studio. Located at: 606 Cassidy St. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Marie Jeraminas, 347 Pine Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Marie Jeraminas 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017225 Filed: Jul 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alchemy Radiant Health. Located at: 246 North Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jocelyn Jillian Ford, 333 Fulvia St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Jocelyn Jillian Ford 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015901 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Circle Strategies. Located at: 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Lyn Martin, 14658 Via Fiesta #1, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Lyn Martin 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017542 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andrew Carlos Architect AIA. Located at: 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlos Architects Inc, 3327 Adams St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/29/2018 S/Andrew R Carlos 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016077 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wittgrove Bariatric Center. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Alvarado Surgical Associates, a medical group Inc, 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2005 S/Dr. Alan Wittgrove 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016705 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Barber Company. Located at: 101 S Indiana St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Brandon Adams Perez, 159 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Lynn Perez 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017105 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eco Park Inc, 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sang Hoon, Park 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017089 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Shop Beauty & Art. Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St. #A, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Candice Renee Kennedy, 1655 Basswood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Erin Rae Pagaduan, 13060 Orchard Vista Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2010 S/Candice Renee Kennedy 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016744 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Skin Analyst. Located at: 2646 Madison St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Lynn Taylor, 918 Whaley St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sophia Lynn Taylor 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017332 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sand Dollar Escrow, a Non-Independent Broker Escrow. Located at: 732-B N Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dashe Real Estate Inc, 2112 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2014 S/Marilyn Dashe 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017333 Filed: Jul 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of David G. Eisenstein. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 1202, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Networks Mediator Inc, 2588 El Camino Real #F-139, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2005 S/David G Eisenstein 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017498 Filed: Jul 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Iotissimo. Located at: 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 910770, San Diego CA 92191. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Francesco Carobolante, 1655 Calliandra Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francesco Carobolante 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016236 Filed: Jun 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harbor View Entertainment. Located at: 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Smith, 1515 Date St. #207, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/James Smith 07/13, 07/20, 07/27, 08/03/18 CN 22005