Legal Notices, August 17, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS

1. PROJECT NAME: Colony Terrace Lot Split CASE NUMBER: 17-296 TPM/CDP FILING DATE: December 19, 2017 APPLICANT: Sven Pole LOCATION: 4255 Colony Terrace (APN: 259-210-26) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to demolish an existing single-family residence and two existing detached accessory structures and allow for the subdivision of the existing lot into two lots with street improvements, storm water quality measures and the placement of a temporary construction trailer on the project site during construction. The property is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, the Special Study Overlay zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov

2. PROJECT NAME: Maschue Addition CASE NUMBER: 18-060 CDP FILING DATE: March 19, 2018 APPLICANT: Sean and Manon Maschue LOCATION: 1707 Tattenham Road (APN: 254-480-33) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for a remodel, addition and the expansion of a deck for an existing attached single-family residence. The property is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Planned Residential Development P71-242 and within the California Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov

3. PROJECT NAME: Skinner Addition CASE NUMBER: 18-061 CDP FILING DATE: March 19, 2018 APPLICANT: Curt and Karen Skinner LOCATION: 1765 Tattenham Road (APN: 254-530-03) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for a remodel, addition and expansion of a deck for an existing attached single-family residence. The property is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Planned Residential Development P71-242 and within the California Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov

PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department's determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination for Item 1. An Appeal of the Department's determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination for Items 2 and 3. 08/17/18 CN 22179

PROJECT NAME: Enc 1, LLC Façade Upgrade CASE NUMBER: 18-096 ADR/CDP APPLICANT: Enc 1, LLC FILING DATE: May 1, 2018 LOCATION: 1505 Encinitas Blvd. (APN: 259-550-08) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for façade improvements, interior changes to allow for a future tenant and a 318-square foot addition to an existing commercial tenant space. The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov.

PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 27, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. 08/17/18 CN 22178

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline Project CP16A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on September 6, 2018.

NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 08-22-2018 AT 10:00AM AT THE SEASIDE PARKING LOT LOCATIED AT 2526 S COAST HWY 101, SOLANA BEACH, CA TO TOUR THE PROJECT SITE AND SEJPA YARD. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of excavation and replacement of rock, sand, and cobble and reconstruction of dunes and a pedestrian pathway with post and rope and city provided signage along South Cardiff Beach in the City of Encinitas. The project specifies specific sand sourcing and equipment staging sites. Special Project Note: This Project is subject to regulatory permit conditions which the Contractor shall familiarize itself with and bid the job in contemplation of these conditions. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid and three additive alternative bids is the lowest.

OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor / planholder and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids%20.%20%20To%20register%20as%20a%20vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids%20and%20then%20proceed%20to%20the%20“Register as a Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html.%20The%20successful%20bidder%20shall%20be%20required%20to%20pay%20at%20least%20the%20wage%20rates%20set%20forth%20in%20that%20schedule.%20A%20copy%20of%20the%20prevailing%20wage%20rates%20shall%20be%20posted%20on%20the%20job%20site%20by%20the%20Contractor.%20%20A%20schedule%20of%20prevailing%20wage%20rates%20is%20available%20for%20review%20at%20the%20City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov . The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html%20%20COMPLIANCE%20WITH%20LABOR%20LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 08/17/18, 08/24/18 CN 22158

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-03 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-03 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions) and Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Which Proposes Changes to the City’s Inclusionary Housing Regulations to Better Address the Need for Affordable Units Reserved in New Residential Development Projects.” The ordinance provides amendments to the municipal code including repealing Chapter 24.21(Dedication: Affordable Housing Assistance) and adopting Chapter 30.41 (Affordable Housing). The purpose of inclusionary codes is to ultimately further the availability of the range of housing choices for households of all income levels in all areas of the City. Based on the City Council and Planning Commission’s direction to staff regarding a number of inclusionary housing policies, staff recommends that amendments to the inclusionary regulations be phased. Phase I would address some of the core components of the inclusionary regulations including applicability, exemptions, affordable housing requirements, affordable housing standards and incentives, timing of construction of affordable units, developers’ alternative compliance options, application and review procedures, continued affordability, affordable housing fund, waivers, and enforcement. Phase II would include potential amendments that require technical studies be conducted to justify potential fees. An economic feasibility study could be completed for properties upzoned to the higher density and/or citywide to address a higher percentage for affordable units. In addition, a nexus study and gap analysis could occur at the same time to establish a citywide in-lieu fee for projects with seven (7) or more units and set a citywide fee for projects with less than seven (7) units. Upon completion of the studies, another amendment to the inclusionary regulations could be considered based on the results of the studies and Council direction. Ordinance 2018-03 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 13, 2018 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 8, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/17/18 CN 22151

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-08 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 2.12 regarding Conflict of Interest filers.” Government Code Section 87306.5 requires every local government agency to review its Conflict of Interest Code by July 1 of each even-numbered year to determine if it is accurate or if the code must be amended. Staff has reviewed the City’s Conflict of Interest Code, including the list of designated employees and disclosure categories, and determined that amendments are necessary. The changes recommended in Ordinance 2018-08 to Chapter 2.12 of the Encinitas Municipal Code are based on organizational changes that have occurred over the past two years, and reflect position categories across the organization instead of grouped by department. Ordinance 2018-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 8, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/17/18 CN 22150

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation, making assorted changes required for consistency elsewhere in the Municipal and Zoning codes, approving Local Coastal Program Implementation Program Amendments, amending EMC Chapter 30.00 Encinitas Right to Vote Amendment to allow various changes including a change in maximum building height standards to accommodate three-story buildings on the sites designated in the General Plan and Zoning Map, and amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans to amend the Zone Maps in those Specific Plans and to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation and provide for Housing Element implementation.” This ordinance would enact amendments and text/map changes to the Local Coastal Program, Municipal and Zoning Codes, and three specific plans to provide consistency between the General Plan, Specific Plans, Municipal Code and Zoning Code and to implement the 2018 Housing Element update by providing adequate sites with corresponding zoning and development standards to meet the City’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation. Ordinance 2018-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 8, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: Boerner Horvath; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 08/17/18 CN 22149

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 17-30748-BA-CA Title No. 15-0000848 A.P.N. 125-182-04-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Antonia I Niciphor Trustee of the The Niciphor Family Trust UTD December 6th, 1973, Virginia L Niciphor Trustee of the The Niciphor Family Trust UTD December 6th, 1973, Virginia L Niciphor, Antonia I Niciphor Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/05/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0451522 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 09/07/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $161,185.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3211 Via Almonte, Fallbrook, CA 92028-9377 A.P.N.: 125-182-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 17-30748-BA-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/08/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4666669 08/17/2018, 08/24/2018, 08/31/2018 CN 22177

T.S. No.: 2014-07890-CA A.P.N.:190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Adrian Costilla and Irene Costilla, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275536 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/12/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,206,546.96 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 26335 Engelmann Road, Valley Center, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,206,546.96. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20using%20the%20file%20number%20assigned%20to%20this%20case%202014-07890-CA.%20Information%20about%20postponements%20that%20are%20very%20short%20in%20duration%20or%20that%20occur%20close%20in%20time%20to%20the%20scheduled%20sale%20may%20not%20immediately%20be%20reflected%20in%20the%20telephone%20information%20or%20on%20the%20Internet%20Web%20site.%20%20The%20best%20way%20to%20verify%20postponement%20information%20is%20to%20attend%20the%20scheduled%20sale.%20Date: August 3, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20Trustee%20Sale%20Assistant%20WESTERN%20PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/17/18, 08/24/18, 08/31/18 CN 22157

T.S. No. 067989-CA APN: 258-271-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/10/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0090661, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DENISE K SCHMIDT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1062 GOLDEN RD ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,048,939.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 067989-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 911573 08/17/18, 08/24/18, 08/31/18 CN 22156

T.S. No. 069333-CA APN: 148-061-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/10/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/21/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0115333, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JESUS LOPEZ, A WIDOWER WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1336 HIGGINS STREET OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $369,298.98 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 069333-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 911459 08/17/18, 08/24/18, 08/31/18 CN 22155

T.S. No.: 9948-2542 TSG Order No.: 730-1802893-70 A.P.N.: 207-022-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/20/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 04/26/2006 as Document No.: 2006-0291292, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: BEVERLY LYNN SELF, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 09/12/2018 at 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4180 PARKSIDE PL, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $914,898.83 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-2542. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting.com or Call: 916-939-0772. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0337563 To: COAST NEWS 08/17/2018, 08/24/2018, 08/31/2018 CN 22154

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-12-517072-JB Order No.: 120223912-CA-GTI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/17/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JACKIE A QUILALANG, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 10/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0931166 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/12/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $671,177.22 The purported property address is: 1411 ENCHANTE WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-5675 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-741-44-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-12-517072-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-12-517072-JB IDSPub #0143781 8/17/2018 8/24/2018 8/31/2018 CN 22153

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-825639-CL Order No.: 730-1803308-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/1/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Henry George Bates, an unmarried man Recorded: 9/10/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0865592 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/14/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $138,439.33 The purported property address is: 35109 HWY 79 #135, WARNER SPRINGS, CA 92086 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 114-150-50-12 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. A Condominium comprised of: Parcel A: An undivided 1/300th interest in and to: Parcel 1: Being Government Lots 8, 9, 10, 16 and portions of Lots 11 and 14, all in Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 2 East, San Bernardino Meridian, according to United Government Survey approved January 31, 1895, in the County of San Diego, State of California; Together with a portion of the Rancho San Jose del Valle, as said rancho was patented to J.S. Warner by patent dated January 16, 1880 and recorded February 20, 1880 in Book 2 of Patents on Page 73, records of San Diego County, in the County of San Diego, State of California, all of the above being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Lot 8; thence along the easterly boundary of said lot, south 0° 52’ 23” East, 1303.71 feet to the corner common to said Lots 8 and 9; thence along the easterly boundary of said lot 9, South 0° 43’ 46” East, 1313.91 feet to the corner common to said Lots 9 and 16; thence along the easterly boundary of said Lot 9, South 0° 41’ 54” East, 1233.53 feet to the southeast corner of said Lot 9, said point being also on the northerly boundary of said Rancho San Jose del Valle; thence along the boundary common to said Lot 9 and to said rancho, North 68° 57’ 57” West, 1288.04 feet to a point, said point being the beginning of a non-tangent 120.00 foot radius curve, concave northwesterly, a radial line to which bears South 68° 57’ 57” East; thence departing said common boundary, southwesterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 90° 00’ 00”, an arc distance of 188.50 feet; thence tangent to said curve, North 68° 57’ 57” West, 278.63 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve, concave southeasterly; thence northwesterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 111° 12’ 09”, an arc distance of 388.17 feet; thence tangent to said curve, South 0° 10’ 06” East, 181.48 feet to a point that is on the northerly right of way line of California State Highway 79 (XI-SD-78E); thence along said right of way line, North 51° 34’ 00” West, 154.88 feet to an intersection with the boundary of said Rancho San Jose del Valle; thence departing said right of way line, along said rancho boundary, North 0° 01’ 37” West, 552.10 feet to a corner along the boundary of said rancho designated “W-15”; thence continuing along said rancho boundary, South 68° 57’ 57” East, 745.65 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 16; thence along the westerly boundary thereof, North 0° 34’ 51” West, 846.00 feet to the northwest corner of said lot 16, being also the southeast corner of said lot 10; thence along the southerly boundary of said Lot 10, North 84° 52’ 54” West, 1312.92 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 10, being also the southeast corner of said Lot 11; thence South 87° 38’ 25” West, 171.87 feet; thence South 47° 35’ 10” West, 167.14 feet to the beginning of a tangent 150.00 foot radius curve, concave southeasterly; thence southwesterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 22° 59’ 03”, an arc distance of 60.17 feet; thence tangent to said curve, South 24° 36’ 07” West, 33.53 feet to the beginning of a tangent 250.00 foot radius curve, concave northwesterly; thence southwesterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 21° 28’ 23”, an arc distance of 93.69 feet; thence tangent to said curve, South 46° 04’ 30” West, 44.91 feet to a point on the northerly right of way line of California State Highway 79 (XI-SD-78E); thence along said right of way line, North 48° 25’ 41” West, 100.31 feet; thence departing said right of way line, North 46° 04’ 30” East, 52.78 feet to the beginning of a tangent 150.00 foot radius curve, concave northwesterly; thence northeasterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 21° 28’ 23”, an arc distance of 56.22 feet; thence tangent to said curve, North 24° 36’ 07” East, 33.53 feet to the beginning of a tangent 250.00 foot radius curve, concave southeasterly; thence northeasterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 22° 59’ 03”, an arc distance of 100.29 feet; thence tangent to said curve, North 47° 35’ 10” East, 167.14 feet to the beginning of a tangent 250.00 foot radius curve, concave southeasterly; thence northeasterly along the arc of said curve, through a central angle of 29° 14’ 09”, an arc distance of 127.57 feet; thence tangent to said curve, North 76° 49’ 19” East, 129.81 feet to an intersection with the westerly boundary of said Lot 10; thence along said boundary, North 0° 25’ 36” West, 1173.04 feet to the northwest corner of said Lot 10; thence along the northerly boundary thereof, South 84° 32’ 19” East, 1310.34 feet to the northeast corner of said Lot 10, being also the southeast corner of said Lot 8; thence along the westerly boundary of said Lot 8, North 0° 38’ 51” West, 1311.66 feet to the northwest corner of said Lot 8; thence along the northerly boundary thereof, South 84° 10’ 02” East, 1305.95 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting therefrom all “mobilehome units” located thereon as shown and defined on that certain Condominium Plan of “Warner Springs Estates” recorded September 27, 1995- File No. 1995-0433220 in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County. Parcel B: Mobilehome Unit No. 134 as shown and defined on the condominium plan referred to above. Excepting therefrom any “mobilehome” located within said “mobilehome unit”. Parcel C: A non-exclusive easement for road purposes over, along and across those portions of Lots 6 and 11 in Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 2 East, San Bernardino Meridian, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to the official plat thereof, lying within a strip of land 30.00 feet in width, the easterly and southerly lines of said being described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot 11; thence along the easterly line of said Lot 11, South 00° 08’ 27” East, 180.00 feet to the southeast corner of land described in deed to Victor P. Schoetzow, el al, recorded September 27, 1961 as File No. 167985 of Official Records; thence along the southerly line of said land, north 84° 13’ 25” West, 410.00 feet; thence due North 182.00 feet, more or less, to the center line of the existing road which runs in a generally northeasterly direction through Lots 6 and 7 in said Section 36 and being the true point of beginning; thence retracing due South 182.00 feet, more or less, to the southerly line of said land of Schoetzow, et al; thence along said southerly line, North 84° 13’ 25” West, 801.92 feet to the easterly line of land described in deed to R. E. Schoetzow, et al, recorded March 11, 1955 as File No. 33988 of Official Records; thence along said easterly line south 00° 02’ 15” West, 871.35 feet to the northeasterly line of California State Highway XI-SD-78-D (Highway 94). Said easement to begin in the center line of said existing road first hereinabove referred to and to terminate in the northeasterly line of said state highway. Parcel D: A non-exclusive easement for road purposes over, along and across that portion of Lot 11 in Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 2 East, San Bernardino Meridian, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to the official plat thereof, lying within a strip of land 30.00 feet in width, the southerly line of said strip being described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Lot 11; thence along the easterly line of said Lot 11, South 00° 08’ 27” East, 180.00 feet to the southeast corner of land described in deed to Victor P. Schoetzow, et al, recorded September 27, 1961 as File No. 167985 of Official Records and the true point of beginning; thence along the southerly line of said land, north 84° 13’ 25” West, 410.00 feet. Said easement to begin in the easterly line of said Lot 11 and to terminate in the easterly line of Parcel 7 hereinabove described. Parcel E: An easement for drainage, utility facilities, including, without limitation, gas, electricity, water and sewer, satellite dish and other communication facilities, including, without limitation, cable television, together with the access to and the construction and maintenance thereof; including, without limitation, electric lines, television cables, satellite dish with supporting structures, drainage pipes and appurtenances, sewer lines, water lines, gas lines and related facilities both subsurface and surface, over, under, along and across the northerly 20 feet of Lot 15 of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 2 East, San Bernardino Meridian, according to the official plat thereof.NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-825639-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-825639-CL IDSPub #0143749 8/17/2018 8/24/2018 8/31/2018 CN 22152

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-799999-JB Order No.: 730-1710122-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Dwain A. DeLoach and Lisa J. Vitale, husband and wife Recorded: 12/17/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0555038 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/11/2018 at 10:30am Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $466,983.59 The purported property address is: 14287 CALLE DE VISTA, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 189-282-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 877-518-5700 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-799999-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 877-518-5700 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-799999-JB IDSPub #0143629 8/10/2018 8/17/2018 8/24/2018 CN 22137

T.S. No.: 180326121 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 16-1353 Order No. 02-18025711 APN: 256-040-73-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 3/17/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Daniel G. Gill, III an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 3/21/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-124823 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 8/31/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $320,626.77 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 810 Hermes Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 256-040-73-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 180326121. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 7/31/2018 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. by Total Lender Solutions, Inc. its authorized agent 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 619-474-5400 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Naomi Finkelstein, Senior Trustee Sale Officer 08/10/18, 08/17/18, 08/24/18 CN 22127

T.S. No.: 2018-00785-CA A.P.N.: 254-720-18-00 Property Address: 584 Shasta Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀYIMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gulalai Matin AND MICHAEL RAFIQ, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/06/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0396700 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/07/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020

Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 1,525,089.17 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 584 Shasta Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-720-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 1,525,089.17. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20using%20the%20file%20number%20assigned%20to%20this%20case%202018-00785-CA.%20Information%20about%20postponements%20that%20are%20very%20short%20in%20duration%20or%20that%20occur%20close%20in%20time%20to%20the%20scheduled%20sale%20may%20not%20immediately%20be%20reflected%20in%20the%20telephone%20information%20or%20on%20the%20Internet%20Web%20site.%20%20The%20best%20way%20to%20verify%20postponement%20information%20is%20to%20attend%20the%20scheduled%20sale.%20Date: July 30, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx%20Trustee%20Sale%20Assistant%20WESTERN%20PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/10/18, 08/17/18, 08/24/18 CN 22126

T.S. No. 054713-CA APN: 158-372-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/8/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/10/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/23/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0199884, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: PATRICIA B. DAUKANTAS, A WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 621 MYRTLEWOOD COURT OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $480,125.39 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 054713-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX# 911310 08/10/18, 08/17/18, 08/24/18 CN 22124

T.S. No. 17-48904 APN: 218-502-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/8/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: AUGUSTO M SANTO-DOMINGO, AND RAMONA A SANTO-DOMINGO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 9/13/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0652853 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 9/14/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $327,040.94 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 735 CORTE MANOLITO SAN MARCOS, California 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 218-502-17-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48904. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 7/31/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 26178 Pub Dates 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/2018 CN 22122

AFC-2014 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89549 B0430005S MCS31352AO 211-010-94-00 JOSHUA M. YEATES AND BRITTANNY A. YEATES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/04/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254059 3/28/2018 2018-0122082 $16045.37 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 DATE: 7/30/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22110

Afc-2013 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89543 B0482525S MGP25315AO 211-022-28-00 JOSE A. PAGAZA A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CARMEN V. DUARTE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/28/2017 04/06/2017 2017-0154684 3/28/2018 2018-0122074 $23195.10 89544 B0414405S MGP39316CZ 211-022-28-00 EDWIN L. DOTSON AND JACQUELINE M. DOTSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2013 09/19/2013 2013-0575232 3/28/2018 2018-0122074 $16168.59 89545 B0462465H MGP34718BZ 211-022-28-00 BRETT T. CLARK AND HEATHER A. LIZOTTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0131672 3/28/2018 2018-0122074 $20890.75 89546 B0479975S MGP38151CO 211-022-28-00 ADRIAN SUAREZ A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND KIMTHU TRINH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2016 01/26/2017 2017-0040969 3/28/2018 2018-0122074 $17781.02 89547 B0481545C MGP28439CO 211-022-28-00 KHOREY J. PERRY AND ARTRESE L. PERRY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2016 03/09/2017 2017-0108928 3/28/2018 2018-0122074 $17514.91 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 DATE: 7/30/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22109

Afc-2012 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89517 B0492855H GMO501617DO 1617 ODD 50 211-130-02-00 ERIN C. STRICKLAND A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/20/2017 09/28/2017 2017-0445310 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $15201.31 89518 B0419635H GMP692220D1E 2220 EVEN 69 211-131-13-00 CRISTIAN B. NUNEZ AND MERCEDES G. NUNEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/15/2013 12/19/2013 2013-0728154 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $10419.20 89519 B0483645C GMP653202B1O 3202 ODD 65 211-131-13-00 MARVYN D. JOHNSON AND MALINDA J. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176739 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $19906.42 89520 B3947685C GMO521417B1Z 1417 ANNUAL 52 211-130-02-00 HECTOR HERRERA JR. AND GLORIA R. COLUMBUS-HERRERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/04/2010 12/16/2010 2010-0696207 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $14946.67 89521 B0489595S GMO703306B1E 3306 EVEN 70 211-131-13-00 JAMES A. LEOS AND CHRISTINE M. LEOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350993 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $22615.60 89522 B0490985H GMP601206B1O 1206 ODD 60 211-131-11-00 JUSTIN P. WILLIAMS A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387677 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $17265.26 89525 B0423665H GMP581237A1Z 1237 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 PAUL E. RIVERS AND LEANN RIVERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/25/2014 02/27/2014 2014-0079225 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $28600.15 89526 B0423655H GMP581236A1Z 1236 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 PAUL E. RIVERS AND LEANN RIVERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/25/2014 02/27/2014 2014-0079222 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $28772.78 89527 B4039175C GMP521448B1O 1448 ODD 52 211-130-02-00 TESSIE D. TYNAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/12/2012 06/07/2012 2012-0332667 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $12057.81 89528 B3996955C GMP543246BE 3246 EVEN 54 211-130-03-00 RACHAEL L. JOHNSON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/14/2012 03/15/2012 2012-0151956 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $10195.57 89529 B0486365H GMP581207D1Z 1207 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 JUAN ISIDRO MAESTAS JR. AND TILLIE ANTONIA MAESTAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256376 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $13298.06 89530 B0426535H GMP582241A1Z 2241 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 KEVIN W. SCHULTZ AND LAURA M. SCHULTZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152197 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $29289.64 89531 B3761475C GMO522249D1E 2249 EVEN 52 211-130-02-00 NICOLAS A. LOPEZ AND ROSE M. JIMENEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/19/2009 10/01/2009 2009-0545521 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $6630.71 89532 B0486905C GMP661302D1Z 1302 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 JEAN PAUL ADJODI AND LACRESHA ADJODI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/02/2017 06/15/2017 2017-0268290 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $20030.31 89533 B0454625H GMO501619DE 1619 EVEN 50 211-130-02-00 JAMES DUFFIE ALEXANDER III AND SUSAN ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552482 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $13453.70 89535 B0461115H GMP652243A1Z 2243 ANNUAL 65 211-131-13-00 DENISE M. DE LEON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2015 02/25/2016 2016-0081143 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $31859.35 89537 B0492635H GMO561121B1Z 1121 ANNUAL 56 211-130-03-00 HOLLIS SAVAGE JR. AND GAIL GAINES-SAVAGE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2017 09/28/2017 2017-0445167 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $29536.93 89538 B0486025S GMO703320A1Z 3320 ANNUAL 70 211-131-13-00 DALE COOPER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND CHRISTINA STEWART A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2017 06/01/2017 2017-0245433 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $39063.70 89539 B0461985C GMP663120BZ 3120 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 NICOLE T. GILLIAM A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2016 03/17/2016 2016-0117615 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $24920.31 89540 B0458015C GMP661314A1Z 1314 ANNUAL 66 211-131-13-00 GARY EDWARD CHASE AND VICTORIA ANN FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/08/2015 12/23/2015 2015-0654698 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $21112.99 89541 B0489635S GMP543322BO 3322 ODD 54 211-130-03-00 RUBEN YSAIS AVILA AND ANACANI D. DEBACA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0351116 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $17153.51 89542 B0489645S GMP521425B1E 1425 EVEN 52 211-130-02-00 RUBEN YSAIS AVILA AND ANACANI D. DEBACA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0351122 3/28/2018 2018-0122070 $17420.01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 147 DATE: 7/30/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/03/18, 08/10/18, 08/17/18 CN 22108

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007277247 Title Order No.: 180000922 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/08/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0088363 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: EDWARD R DAVIS AND SHELLY ANN DAVIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 09/14/2018 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1431 ELVA TERRACE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 259-543-28-00 LOT 348 OF ENCINITAS ESTATES UNIT NO. 3 IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 8131 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JUNE 18, 1975. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $442,177.51. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007277247. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/27/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4665363 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22106

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781433-AB Order No.: 730-1708185-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Roger D. Anderson and Deborah L. Anderson, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 2/28/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0135028 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 7/25/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0432518 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 8/24/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $689,166.11 The purported property address is: 246 VIA TAVIRA, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-570-43-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781433-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781433-AB IDSPub #0143314 8/3/2018 8/10/2018 8/17/2018 CN 22094

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-20058-SP-CA Title No. 180026761-CA-VOI A.P.N. 178-040-39-00 and 178-040-40-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/05/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Joseph Himich, a married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 10/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0731896 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 08/24/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $336,525.54 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2485 Catalina Avenue, Vista, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-20058-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 07/25/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4665076 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22092

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007523079 Title Order No.: 180180962 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 05/14/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 05/31/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0368560 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: JOE T COX, A MARRIED MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 09/05/2018 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 701 VISTA POINT CIR, VISTA, CALIFORNIA 92084 APN#: 181-310-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $1,197,796.09. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007523079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 07/24/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4664857 08/03/2018, 08/10/2018, 08/17/2018 CN 22091

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00038683-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kathryn Margaret Metcalf filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kathryn Margaret Metcalf; change to proposed name: Kathryn Margaret Hernquist. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 18, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Aug 03, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22176

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE, 930 Tacoma Ave. S. Tacoma WA 98402 CASE NO. 18-5-00569-4 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION RE: RELINQUISHMENT OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP IN THE ADOPTION OF: JOHN ROBERT BARRETO ANDREW GERARD CORREA-BARRETO A Minor State of Washington to: Juan Botello YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within 25 days after the date of first publication of this Summons on August 10, 2018, and defend this action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Petition, by serving a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Petitioners, at the office below stated; if you fail to do so, judgment may be rendered against you according to the request of the Petition which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition praying that the parent-child relationship between the natural father of the above named child and the above named child be terminated. The object of this action is to seek an order relinquishing the child to the Petitioners for adoption and to terminate the parent-child relationship. YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD. You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who requests an attorney. You are notified that your failure to respond to the Petition within 25 days of the first publication of this Notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with the above named child. One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the Petitioners is to send a copy to the address of their attorney listed below by certified mail, return receipt requested. E. ALLEN WALKER, WSB #19621 Attorney for Petitioners, 2607 Bridgeport Wy W, 2C Tacoma, WA 98466. 08/10/18, 08/17/18, 08/24/18 CN 22139

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 08-25-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 202 Daniel Dorado 8/10, 8/17/18 CNS-3161156# CN 22138

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EUGENE J. PANELLA, aka EUGENE JOSEPH PANELLA, aka GENE PANELLA Case # 37-2018-00028023-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eugene J. Panella, aka Eugene Joseph Panella, aka Gene Panella A Petition for Probate has been filed by Nance L. Morris in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Nance L. Morris be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 26, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Mark F. Ornellas, Haydel & Ornellas, 3350 Deer Park Dr. #A, Stockton CA 95219 Telephone: 209.956.5900 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22128

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ELLIS SHELLENBERGER Case # 37-2018-00036364-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Ellis Shellenberger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William R. Leonard in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that William R. Leonard be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 19, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 502, Room: Judge Longstreth located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: William R. Leonard, 13995 Mercado Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 Telephone: 858.755.1920 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22111

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00033777-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christina Jaimez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christina Jaimez changed to proposed name: Christina Ruiz-Mendoza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sep 09, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Jul 10, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22090

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00035262-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Paul Daniel Tardent and Jocelyn Jillian Ford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Paul Daniel Tardent; change to proposed name: Daniel Paul Tardent; b. Present name:.Jocelyn Jillian Ford; change to proposed name: Josse Jillian Ford. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On September 04, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jul 17, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020686 Filed: Aug 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paper Plane; B. Paper Airplane. Located at: 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matteo Maniago Johnson, 3626 Via Colina, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matteo Maniago Johnson 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020420 Filed: Aug 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TNT Creates. Located at: 2136 Silverado St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taciana Nichole Thompson, 2136 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/09/2018 S/Taciana Nichole Thompson 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020273 Filed: Aug 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hyper Cosmic Designs. Located at: 840 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elam Cristina Morales, 840 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #D, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elam Cristina Morales 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020489 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bliss Cakes Co. Located at: 745 Breeze Hill Rd. #630, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janice Melody Lorraine Whitaker, 745 Breeze Hill Rd. #630, Vista CA 92081; 2. Rene Patricia Brunold, 3467 Camanito Sierra #301, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janice Melody Lorraine Whitaker 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020430 Filed: Aug 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TRVLD Headwear; B. TRVLD Wear. Located at: 700 Garden View Ct. #202, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 949 Marlin Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TRVLD LLC, 949 Marlin Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lucas Pepi 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22180

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020499 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCalSisters Creations. Located at: 6400 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Laurie Rose, 6400 Alexandri Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Sallie Willis Kobulnicky, 3528 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laurie Rose 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22175

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020472 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smiles International Foundation. Located at: 289 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Clinical Research Foundation, 289 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2006 S/Jeffrey James Moses 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020389 Filed: Aug 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea And Summit Photography; B. Sea And Summit Media. Located at: 2428 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chad Andrew Clark, 2428 Caminito Ocean Cove, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2018 S/Chad Andrew Clark 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020601 Filed: Aug 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Good Massage. Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2815 Via Clarez, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ruben De La Mora, 2815 Via Clarez, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/02/2013 S/Ruben De La Mora 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020471 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moses Institute. Located at: 289 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Clinical Research Foundation, 289 Rodney Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey James Moses 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020527 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MBA Mechanical Systems. Located at: 703 Chimney Rock Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Bruce Avsharian, 703 Chimney Rock Dr., Oceanside CA 92058; 2. Linda Avsharian, 703 Chimney Rock Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/2018 S/Linda Avsharian 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020316 Filed: Aug 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KW Carlsbad; B. KW Carlsbad Keller Williams; C. KW Carlsbad Keller Williams Realty; D. Keller Williams North Coastal San Diego; E. KW Commercial; F. Keller Williams Commercial. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. ABC Realty Carlsbad Inc, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/William H Hays 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020480 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jett Clothing. Located at: 4992 Eucalyptus Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joshua Anthony Vanderbyl, 4992 Eucalyptus Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2018 S/Joshua Anthony Vanderbyl 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020276 Filed: Aug 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J. Jax; B. Josie Jax. Located at: 1238 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dianna Strickland, 1238 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2018 S/Dianna Strickland 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020191 Filed: Aug 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frank’s Plumbing & Handyman Services. Located at: 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe. #129, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Frank William Ornelaz, 150 S. Rancho Santa Fe. #129, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2000 S/Frank William Ornelaz 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019870 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Painting. Located at: 2192 Opal Ridge, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan, 2192 Opal Ridge, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/03/2018 S/Orliebethe Guysayko Lacangan 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22165

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020324 Filed: Aug 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Perio. Located at: 761 Garden View Ct. #102, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel D Roberts DDS APC, 1643 Bella Laguna Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2018 S/Daniel D Roberts 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22164

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020521 Filed: Aug 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dimensions of Healing. Located at: 11616 Compass Point Dr. N. #97, San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gemma Lou Smith, 11616 Compass Point Dr. N. #97, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gemma Lou Smith 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019982 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Empowerment Consulting. Located at: 1749 Sky Loft Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmen Germaine Warner, 1749 Sky Loft Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2017 S/Carmen Germaine Warner 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22162

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020387 Filed: Aug 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Collective Goods. Located at: 2056 Wedgewood Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rowena Andrea Wellman, 2056 Wedgewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Rowena Andrea Wellman 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22161

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020371 Filed: Aug 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Charlie’s E Bike; B. Charlie’s Bike; C. Encinitas E Bike; D. Encinitas Electric Bike; E. Encinitas Bike; F. Pacific Coast Hwy Bike; G. Pacific Coast E Bike; H. Pacific Bike; I. Pacific E. Bike. Located at: 710 S Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marki Inc, 710 S Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nikolaos Sougias 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22160

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020247 Filed: Aug 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cal Elite Commercial Cleaning. Located at: 1503 Tzena Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas J Dazalla, 1503 Tzena Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas J Dazalla 08/17, 08/24, 08/31, 09/07/18 CN 22159

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019791 Filed: Aug 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Lux Entertainment. Located at: 1008 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Ann Gamwell Guerrette, 1008 Glen Arbor Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Elease Sgarbossa, 15857 Highland Ct., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Elizabeth Ann Gamwell Guerrette 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019927 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patriot’s BBQ; B. 1st Amendment Signs. Located at: 866 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darrell L Aiden, 866 Sunningdale Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/03/2018 S/Darrell L Aiden 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019264 Filed: Jul 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Training Camp RUN SWEAT LIFT. Located at: 5751 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica DeHart, 5102 Whitman Way #211, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica DeHart 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019378 Filed: Jul 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lock-Unlock It. Located at: 1721 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Francis Dell, 1721 Calle Platico, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Francis Dell 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019948 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Doggies Bag. Located at: 10305 Hemphill Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Billie S English, 10305 Hemphill Ct., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Billie S English 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9020103 Filed: Aug 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Uplift. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 458 Pina Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pina Colucci, 458 Pina Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pina Colucci 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019880 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Next Level Marketing. Located at: 3137 Tiger Run Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher Mark Gload, 2858 Lehigh Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Mark Gload 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019649 Filed: Aug 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On The Mark. Located at: 5230 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maureen Anne Ryan-Blake, 5230 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego CA 92130; 2. Joshua Blake, 5230 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Maureen Anne Ryan-Blake 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019455 Filed: Jul 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Baobab Photography. Located at: 2363 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hayley Jackson-Weber, 2363 Sentinel Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2017 S/Hayley Jackson-Weber 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019905 Filed: Aug 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Mar LLC. Located at: 309 N Solana Hills Dr. #911, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Solana Mar LLC, 1200 Cutting Edge Dr., Chesterton IN 46304. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2016 S/Amanda Russell 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22136

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019603 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phenix Salon Suites. Located at: 1281 9th Ave. #A, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 1084 N El Camino Real Suite B #427, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phenix Company Store LLC, 1281 9th Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2018 S/Tom Wells 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22135

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019667 Filed: Aug 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Debt; B. Oceanside Business Management; C. Oceanside Debt Management. Located at: 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Debt Doctors Inc., 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2010 S/Michael Reminger 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019841 Filed: Aug 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Medicine. Located at: 3755 Vista Campana N. #23, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William David Phears, 3755 Vista Campana N. #23, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/William David Phears 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017935 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KESS Consulting. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #110-B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dr Saby Szajowitz DC CCSP Chiropractic Corporation, 7220 Avenida Encinas #110-B, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Saby Szajowitz 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019329 Filed: Jul 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher S Hydo DDS, MS, 402 Santa Alicia, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Crystal L Angelopoulos DMD, 1732 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA 92078; 3. Natalie G Miller DDS, MS, 1657 Amante Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2015 S/Christopher S Hydo DDS, MS 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019345 Filed: Jul 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. Located at: 530 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #H, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher S Hydo DDS, MS, 402 Santa Alicia, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Crystal L Angelopoulos DMD, 1732 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA 92078; 3. Natalie G Miller DDS, MS, 1657 Amante Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2015 S/Christopher S Hydo DDS, MS 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018248 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1 Click Staffing; B. One Click Staffing. Located at: 5142 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TempClick LLC, 5142 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott DeGoler 08/10, 08/17, 08/24, 08/31/18 CN 22129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019592 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Romero’s Carpet Cleaning; B. Door Step Dollar Saver. Located at: 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Romero Salas, 2049 Village Park Way #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/10/2008 S/Joel Romero Salas 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019499 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green & Clean Housecleaning. Located at: 2212 Carol View Dr. #C114, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 1728, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paula Jaimes Mendoza, 2212 Carol View Dr. #C114, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paula Jaimes Mendoza 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019508 Filed: Jul 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edith’s Sewing. Located at: 1148 N Melrose Dr. #B, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marla Esther Andrade de Cortez, 1834 Thibodo Rd. #201, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/1999 S/Maria Esther Andrade de Cortez 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019163 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MIMARAD CO; B. MIMARAD. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michal Radziszewski, 7532 Magellan St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Malgorzata Radziszewska, 7532 Magellan St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/2018 S/Michal Radziszewski 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22118

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019233 Filed: Jul 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hooked On Sushi Cafe. Located at: 121 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hooked On Sushi Cafe, 121 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Meeseun Yoon 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019007 Filed: Jul 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S.O.P. Distribution; B. ATM Skateboards. Located at: 2919 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Speedskins Inc, 2919 San Luis Rey Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1988 S/Leah Falahee 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22116

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019251 Filed: Jul 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Essential Regulatory Solutions Inc. Located at: 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Essential Regulatory Solutions Inc, 1215 San Elijo Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2017 S/Charity Abelardo 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018889 Filed: Jul 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Body Therapy By Tara. Located at: 560 Carlsbad Village Dr. #202, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 230 Grapevine Rd. #155, Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tara Lynn Punt, 230 Grapevine Rd. #155, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/23/2018 S/Tara Lynn Punt 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017560 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. V’s Barbershop. Located at: 2683 Via de la Valle, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McDaniel Enterprises LLC, 1329 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2011 S/Scott McDaniel 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017561 Filed: Jul 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. V’s Barbershop. Located at: 7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McDaniel Enterprises LLC, 1329 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2015 S/Scott McDaniel 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019179 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TURMERIC THAI GARDEN. Located at: 6435 Caminito Blythefield #G, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TAVEE CHOKE88 INC, 1949 Klauber Ave., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vatcharaporn Pipatkhajonchai 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018075 Filed: Jul 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mrktmix, Inc; B. Mrktmix. Located at: 4971 Concannon Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: 3525A Del Mar Heights Rd. #173, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mrktmix, Inc, 4971 Concannon Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Jeanne A Neylon Decker 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019168 Filed: Jul 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MAK Properties. Located at: 4783 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Joseph Mohnacky, 4783 Gateshead Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Joseph Mohnacky 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018193 Filed: Jul 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hog Legend. Located at: 1357 Woodhaven Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Larry Allen Dishong, 1357 Woodhaven Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2018 S/Larry Allen Dishong 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018689 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fork and Melon. Located at: 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019293 Filed: Jul 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CARLSBAD SCIENTIFIC CORP. Located at: 1314 Desert Rose Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CARLSBAD SCIENTIFIC CORP, 1314 Desert Rose Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2003 S/David George Graboi 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9019071 Filed: Jul 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A 1 Ecology Auto Wrecking. Located at: 2020 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Walter Smith, 2020 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2018 S/James Walter Smith 08/03, 08/10, 08/17, 08/24/18 CN 22095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018331 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LEADERCANON. Located at: 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth D Wood, 518 Monterey Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2018 S/Kenneth D Wood 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018455 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C. Located at: 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Coast Aviation Services L.L.C., 7704 Rocio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2018 S/DeAnne Patrice Angel 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016873 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rio Azul. Located at: 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. House of Indigo Clothing Company LLC, 5338 Rio Plata Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yaira I Hicks 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018470 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Operation Fizz. Located at: 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nathan Timothy Burns, 699 N Vulcan Ave. #113, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Joel Earley, 605 Rudd Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Burns 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017829 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio IPC. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Lynn Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Bryane Fleming, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #288, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2018 S/Jennifer Lynn Fleming, Bryane Fleming 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017106 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JDog United. Located at: 6610 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JDog La Mesa LLC, 12733 W Arden Pl., Butler WI 53007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew J Weins 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018676 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ancient Wisdom Alchemy. Located at: 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica Nicole Merino, 3451 Via Montebello #192-401, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Monica Nicole Merino 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017824 Filed: Jul 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 3225 Business Park Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM VISTA Inc, 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Vincent F Grillo 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018722 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photos By Olivia. Located at: 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Olivia Ann Poth, 1701 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Olivia Ann Poth 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018795 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Buys 4U. Located at: 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Plant-Aids LLC, 1878 Haymarket Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/25/2017 S/Beth L Macfarlane 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018693 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merge Investigations, Inc. Located at: 4650 W Point Loma Blvd. #201, San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: David Nottoli PO Box 6326, Lancaster PA 17607. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Merge Investigations Inc, 801 Estelle Dr., Lancaster PA 17601. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2012 S/Laura Nottoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018463 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vital Admins. Located at: 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: 1035 E Vista Way #170, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smiling Pit Industries LLC, 1849 Autumn Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Denniel Witkowski 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018494 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TLC Real Estate Group; B. Investors Direct Funding. Located at: 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TLC Financial Network Inc, 707 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2012 S/Kevin W Mitchell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018360 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Textur A Salon. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Courtney Campbell, 775 Harbor Cliff Way #163, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/08/2015 S/Courtney Campbell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018807 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RKS Electronics. Located at: 1106 Second St. #833, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Joseph Schulman, 7963 Camino Alvaro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Joseph Schulman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018234 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power Ministry School. Located at: 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vineyard Christian Fellowship Inland North County, 7916 El Astillero Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ron Ford 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018732 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merfleur Wellness; B. Merfleur. Located at: 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Brooke Agadoni, 6404 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Brooke Agadoni 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22066

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018308 Filed: Jul 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kidology. Located at: 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA San Diego 91932. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brittani Thiel, 1421 5th St., Imperial Beach CA 91932; 2. Kelly Roberson, 251 F Ave., Coronado CA 92118. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/17/2018 S/Brittani Thiel, Kelly Roberson 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018450 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspection Detection Connection. Located at: 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Lane Post, 697 Casita Ln., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2018 S/Kevin Lane Post 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018400 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Haven Interiors. Located at: 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bonnie Lynn Jensen, 3460 Rich Field Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Lynn Jensen 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018551 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CJT Insurance Service. Located at: 1327 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Naturally From Jill, 757 Marjoram Dr., Brentwood CA 94513. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Jelena Radmandvic 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018401 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cypress Mortgage Group; B. High Bluff Realty. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-436, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cypress Realty Group Inc, 2888 Loker Ave. E. #310, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/12/2008 S/Peter N Andrews 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22061

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018788 Filed: Jul 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Expressions By Cami. Located at: 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cami Louise Napoli, 1442 Genoa Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Cami Louise Napoli 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018439 Filed: Jul 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ballistic RDR. Located at: 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jared Michael Chapman, 4020 Bridle Wood Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jared Michael Chapman 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22059

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017928 Filed: Jul 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Associa N.N. Jaeschke. Located at: 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N.N. Jaeschke Inc, 9610 Waples St., San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Brian Kruppa 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22058

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018647 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5275, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxi K Bardwell 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9018658 Filed: Jul 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1ST Stop Driving Academy. Located at: 979 Woodland Pkwy. #101-97, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sonya Marie Streicher, 613 Corte Galante, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonya Marie Streicher 07/27, 08/03, 08/10, 08/17/18 CN 22056