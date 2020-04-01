Legal Notices, April 3, 2020

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM TO 4:30 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Rose Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003371-2019; FILING DATE: September 29, 2019; APPLICANT: Gary Cohn; LOCATION: 1542 Summit Avenue (APN: 260-630-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Demolish an existing duplex and construct a new single- family dwelling with an attached three-car garage; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11), Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l)(2) and Section 15303(a). Section 15301 (l)(2) exempts from environmental review demolition and removal of a duplex where not more than six dwelling units will be demolished, and Section 15303(a) exempts the new construction of one single-family residence; STAFF CONTACT: Laurie Winter, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or lwinter@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 5:30 PM ON APRIL 13, 2020 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/03/2020 CN 24456

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING By THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERAN STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE MAYOR/CHAIR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 15th day of April 2020, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: APPEAL-003583-2020 MULTI-003532-2019, SUB-002825-2019, DR-003533-2019, 18-266 TPM/ADR; FILING DATE: December 21, 2018; APPLICANT: Randy K. Lang; APPELLANT: Anna Pelosi-Boylan; LOCATION: 2223 El Camino Del Norte (APN 265-355-16); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider a timely-filed appeal of the Development Services Director’s approval for a three-lot subdivision with grading for future residential pads and determination of natural grade; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Rural Residential-2 (RR-2) zone and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15315 which exempts the division of property in urbanized areas zoned for residential land uses provided that the subdivision is creating four or fewer parcels; in conformance with the General Plan and zoning; no variances or exceptions are required; all services and access to the proposed parcels to local standards are available; the parcel was not involved in a division of a larger parcel within the previous two years; and the parcel does not have an average lot slope greater than 20 percent. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, jdichoso@encinitasca.gov This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, seven (7) calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov.

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE MAYOR/CHAIR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. PROJECT NAME: Mackinnon Avenue sidewalk improvements; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003557-2020; FILING DATE: January 14, 2020; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Mackinnon Avenue between Birmingham Drive and Warwick Avenue; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit to demolish the existing sidewalk improvements and install new sidewalk improvements on the east side of Mackinnon Avenue north of Birmingham Drive and south of Warwick Avenue to accommodate Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), curb, gutter and driveway apron improvements along this segment; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 8 (R-8) zone and the Public/Semi-Public (P/SP) zone and the Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15301(c) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15301(c) exempts the demolition of and installation of streets, sidewalks, gutters, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/03/2020 CN 24454

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDER N-29-20 AND THE AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDER DATED MARCH 18, 2020 (LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE), MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED VIA EMAIL: planning@encinitasca.gov COMMENTS RECEIVED BY 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND READ INTO THE RECORD AT THE MEETING FOR UP TO THREE MINUTES OR IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TIME PERIOD ESTABLISHED BY THE MAYOR/CHAIR. COMMENTS RECEIVED AFTER 3:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND MADE A PART OF THE MEETING RECORD. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of April, 2020, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Sanderling Waldorf School; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002885-2016, SUB-002897-2016, USE-002898-2016, DR-002896-2016 & CDPNF-002916-2016 (16-165 MUP/DR/PMW/CDP); FILING DATE: November 10, 2016; APPLICANT: Waldorf in North Coastal, Inc.; LOCATION: 749 Mays Hallow Lane (APN 257-020-27, 28, 30 & 31); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Focused public hearing to consider a modifications to the adopted Mitigated Negative Declaration for the previously approved Major Use Permit, Design Review Permit, Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development Permit to allow the demolition of an existing home, consolidation of four lots into one lot and construction of a K-8 private school. The modifications include supplemental gnatcatcher evaluation, revisions to project mitigation measures as it relates to gnatcatchers, an engineered plan with off-site pedestrian/bicycle access path and an increase in wetland buffer width from 25 feet to width ranging from 32 to 59 feet.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 3 (R3) Zone and Coastal Zone, and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has prepared an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant negative environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. The City has prepared a Recirculated Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental effects would result from the proposed project. The Recirculated Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) was available for public review from December 13, 2019 to January 13, 2020. The Final Recirculated MND will be considered by the Planning Commission for adoption at the April 2, 2020 meeting. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Principal Planner, 760-633-2724, acolamussi@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Louis Russell Mixed Use Building; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-002690-2018 (18-227 MUP/DR/TPM/CDP); APPLICANT: Louis Russell; LOCATION: 448 North Coast Highway 101 (APN: 256-272-12); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit, Tentative Parcel Map, Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a ground floor commercial unit consisting of 761 square feet with a 1,658 square foot two bedroom unit above, both under condominium ownership. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (N-CM-1) zone on a Scenic Highway and in the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(a), 15301(e)(2) and 15332. Section 15301(a) exempts interior or exterior alterations involving such things as interior partitions, plumbing and electrical conveyances. Section 15301(e)(2) exempts additions of up to 10,000 square feet if public facilities and services are in place. Section 15332 exempts in-fill development. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov. 3. PROJECT NAME: Werker Mixed Use Complex; CASE NUMBER: Multi-002995-2019; CDPNF-002996-2019; DR-002997-2019; FILING DATE: March 4, 2019; APPLICANT: Scott Werker; LOCATION: 765 Second Street (APN 258-163-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing residence and associated detached structures, and the construction of a mixed use project with two residential units and commercial office space; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 2 (D-CM-2) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15332, which exempts in-fill development. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Items 1 and 2. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 3. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Department on Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Department on Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 04/03/2020 CN 24453

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Draft EIR Public Review and Comment Period: April 3, 2020 to May 18, 2020 Notice is hereby given that 45-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below, pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15087: PROJECT NAME: Belmont Village Encinitas-by-the-Sea; CASE NUMBER: 17-273 TMDB/MUP/DR/CDP; APPLICANT: Greystar, Inc.; LOCATION: 3111 Manchester Avenue, within the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, City of Encinitas, California; DESCRIPTION: The project proposes to subdivide a 19.0272-acre parcel into 12 lots, not including public rights-of-way, to accommodate the development of a senior living facility and affordable units. Lot 1 would be approximately 6.77 acres to accommodate development of a senior living facility. Lots 2 through 9 would include a total of approximately 0.38 acres to accommodate the separate residential lots/units. Lot A would accommodate a private street/access road and would be approximately 1.24 acres. Two (2) open space lots, Lots B and C, would be approximately 6.05 acres and 0.21 acres, respectively. The two-story senior care building would be 216,000 square feet (SF) in size and would provide 200 senior living units along with 60,000 square feet (SF) of common area. The residential lots would be developed with eight (8) two-story structures. Each detached unit would contain one attached accessory unit, providing a total of 16 units, 15 of which would be designated as affordable housing. One of the 16 units would be designated as market rate housing for the on-site manager. A total of 183 parking spaces would be provided for both uses. Primary access to the site would be provided from a new Caltrans spine road off Manchester Ave. Secondary emergency access from Manchester Avenue would be provided via a gated entrance near the southeast corner of the Project site. The EIR will be used in the City’s consideration of several discretionary actions, including approval of a Tentative Map with Density Bonus, Major Use Permit, Planned Residential Development Permit, Design Review and Coastal Development Permit. SIGNIFICANT ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS ANTICIPATED AS A RESULT OF THE PROJECT: The Draft EIR concludes that the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures for biological resources, cultural resources, paleontological resources, and tribal cultural resources. Significant and unmitigable impacts would occur to aesthetics. REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD: A 45-day public review and comment period has been established from April 3, 2020 to May 18, 2020. All written comments on the Draft EIR should be clearly itemized and focus on the sufficiency of the document in identifying and analyzing the possible impacts on the environment and ways in which the significant effects of the project might be avoided or mitigated. Written comments must be submitted by 6:00 p.m. on May 18, 2020 to Scott Vurbeff, Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Comments may also be emailed to: svurbeff@encinitasca.gov. During the public review period, the Draft EIR will be available for review on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices” and at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The Draft EIR, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction at the Encinitas Development Services Department. After the close of the 45-day public review and comment period, responses to public comments will be prepared and included within the Final EIR. The Planning Commission will utilize the Final EIR as an informational resource during their deliberations related to the project. FURTHER INFORMATION: For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For information regarding public hearings/meetings on this project, contact Katie Innes at (760) 633-2716. 04/03/2020 CN 24452

CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Per State of California Executive Order N-29-20, and in the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily taking actions to prevent and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by holding Planning Commission meetings electronically or by teleconferencing. The Planning Commission meeting will be accessible electronically to all members of the public seeking to observe and address the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission meeting can be watched via livestream or replayed on the city website at www.carlsbadca.gov You can participate in the meeting by e-mailing your comments to the Planning Division at planning@carlsbadca.gov prior to commencement of the agenda item. Your comments will be transmitted to the Planning Commission. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 to consider the following: 1) AMEND 2020-0001/AMEND 2020-0002 (DEV 08014) – VILLAGE AND BARRIO MASTER PLAN AMENDMENTS – Request for a recommendation to approve amendments to the Village and Barrio Master Plan and Local Coastal Program to change the approval authority from Planning Commission to City Council for site development plans, conditional use permits, coastal development permits, and variances in the Barrio districts (BP, BC and VBO) of the Village and Barrio Master Plan. The city planner has determined that the amendments are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) because the amendments (a change of approval authority for development permits) does not have the potential to cause a significant effect on the environment. Location; City Wide If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearing. Those persons wishing to address the Planning Commission on these proposals are cordially invited to watch the public hearing via livestream on the city website at www.carlsbadca.gov. You can participate in the meeting by e-mailing your comments to the Planning Division at planning@carlsbadca.gov prior to commencement of the agenda item. Your comments will be transmitted to the Planning Commission. Copies of the staff reports will be available online at http://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/boards/planning.asp on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date. If you have any questions, please call the Planning Division at (760) 602-4600. PUBLISH: April 3, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 04/03/2020 CN 24450

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2850 AT LEAST 72 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2020-05, amending Chapter 11.27 – Expanded Polystyrene Disposable Food Service Ware, Plastic Utensil, and Beverage Straw Ordinance of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2020-05 in order to regulate the distribution and sale of Expanded Polystyrene Food Service Ware, Plastic Straws, and Plastic Utensils. The Ordinance will facilitate waste and litter reduction, promote environmentally sustainable practices and zero-waste goals, and protect the quality of life in the City of Encinitas. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. PUBLIC COMMENTS: Pursuant to the State of California Executive Order n-29-20 and the amended County Health Order dated March 18, 2020 (limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people), members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. Public comments must be submitted via email to: clerk@encinitasca.gov Comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council and read into the record at the meeting for up to three (3) minutes or in accordance with the time period established by the Mayor/Chair. Comments received after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council and made a part of the meeting record. For further information, please call (760) 633-2787 or e-mail PlasticFree@encinitasca.gov 04/03/2020 CN 24446

T.S. No.: 2019-02389-CA A.P.N.: 102-470-17-00 Property Address: 40487 ROCK MOUNTAIN DR, FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/06/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DAVID ACEVEDO AND BIANCA ACEVEDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/14/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0404409 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/04/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 707,197.19 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 40487 ROCK MOUNTAIN DR, FALLBROOK AREA, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 102-470-17-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 707,197.19. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02389-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 11, 2020 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. T.S. No. 19-59654 APN: 105-243-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 3/16/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: DANIEL MALLOY, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/23/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0133341, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/17/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $447,999.93 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 790 MORRO ROAD FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 105-243-01-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59654. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 3/12/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 31399 Pub Dates 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24416

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4245-40 Title Order No. 05937322 APN 226-112-50-00 and 226-112-51-00 TRA No. 13114 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/16/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 04/13/2020 at 10:00AM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 12/29/2016 as Document No. 2016-0712600 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MDLK DEVELOPMENT, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Trustor, in favor of Trust Company of America C/F Dennis Coon IRA as to an undivided 14.8149% interest, Gary Feldstein, a Widower, as to an undivided 11.1111% interest, Peter C. Jordano and Gerd Jordano, Trustees The Jordano Living Trust U/A 11/3/87, as to an undivided 14.8148% interest, Thomas J. Harriman, Trustee Thomas J. Harriman Rev Trust UTA 4/20/12, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, James J. Johnson III, Trustee James J. Johnson III Rev Living Tr U/A 11/11/03, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, Legacy Technology, Inc., as to an undivided 37.0370% interest and William F. Peterson, Trustee William F. Peterson Trust U/A 5/26/09, as to an undivided 7.4074% interest, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of San Diego, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL A: LOT 6 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895 TOGETHER WITH ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT 5 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895, LYING WESTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5, NORTH 53º48’45” WEST, 672.44 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREOF, BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE SOUTH 43º32’35” WEST, 148.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS MADE PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED JULY 21, 2016, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-0367475 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. PARCEL B: ALL THAT PORTION OF LOT 5 IN BLOCK 8 OF RANCHO LOS VALLECITOS DE SAN MARCOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 806, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY DECEMBER 21, 1895, LYING EASTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: COMMENCING AT THE MOST EASTERLY CORNER OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5, NORTH 53º48’45” WEST, 672.44 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT THEREOF, BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE SOUTH 43º32’35” WEST, 148.82 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 5. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS MADE PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE RECORDED JULY 21, 2016, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-0367475 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. Beneficiary Phone: (805) 966-1793 Beneficiary: MORTGAGE CO. OF SANTA BARBARA, c/o SANTA BARBARA COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE, INC., ATTN: JOSIE ORTIZ, 747 GARDEN STREET, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101- 1505 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1520 East Barham Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4245-40. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,705,887.75 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: 3/10/2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4721803 03/20/2020, 03/27/2020, 04/03/2020 CN 24415

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Miller Brent F334 1PM Ornelas Rachel C315 1:15PM 04/03/2020, 04/10/2020 CN 24445

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 04-11-2020, 11:00 am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 3336 Byron Casper 2. 3341 Jaqueline Zielenski 3/27, 4/3/20 CNS-3356375# CN 24439

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013608-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): William Lawrence Fischman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: William Lawrence Fischman change to proposed name: William Bradley Dynan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 13, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24428

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARSHALL MACHLAN PARKER CASE# 37-2020-00013973-PR-LA-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Marshall Machlan Parker. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lorene Kay Parker, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lorene Kay Parker, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Apr. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503, Room: Julia C. Kelety located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Lorene Kay Parker, 4526 Florida St. #1, San Diego CA 92116 Telephone: 619.405.6662 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24427

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013215-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Robert Zajkowski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Robert Zajkowski change to proposed name: Robert Aloysius Zakoski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 11, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24418

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00012197-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Keli Rae Hart filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Keli Rae Hart; change to proposed name: Keli Rae Rich. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 05, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006461 Filed: Mar 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chi Energy Spa. Located at: 9833 Pacific Height Blvd. #G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chi Energy Spa Inc., 9833 Pacific Height Blvd. #G, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mei de Zhang 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005628 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gogo Displays; B. Entrenational Inc. Located at: 170 Mace St. #D11, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Entrenational Inc., 720 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Stapley 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006431 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whyzze. Located at: 678 Puesta del Sol, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-511, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Misti Cain, 678 Puesta del Sol, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Misti Cain 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007106 Filed: Mar 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Madison Rae Cookie Company. Located at: 1639 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kimberly Cawkwell, 1639 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2020 S/Kimberly Cawkwell 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006876 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franck Hair Salon. Located at: 2019 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Franck H. Inc., 552 Cerro St., Encinitas CA 92024-4703. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2007 S/Maryline Houdin 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007086 Filed: Mar 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K9 Therapeutic Massage. Located at: 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bonell D Gallacher, 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonell D Gallacher 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005720 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Academy. Located at: 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2010 S/ Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy / Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006931 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vapor Studio. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 422 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Palmerson dba Vapor Studio, 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2004 S/Ricardo Camargo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006865 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seedlink Upstarts. Located at: 1515 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 995, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Anne Elizabeth Mudge, 3425 Alta Vista Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2020 S/Anne Elizabeth Mudge 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006313 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Made Thru Love. Located at: 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raghad H Chenavo, 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2020 S/Raghad H Chenavo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007006 Filed: Mar 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Talents. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Keith Listiak, 1987 Courage St., Vista CA 92081; 2. J. Craig Johnson, 141 Creeks Edge Ct., Clemmons NC 27012. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2020 S/Jeffrey Keith Listiak 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006802 Filed: Mar 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alloy Shaping Technologies. Located at: 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Craig Wolbrink, 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Craig Wolbrink 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006715 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creating Change for Children; B. C3. Located at: 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc., 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2020 S/Deborah Ferraro 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006699 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Endless Insurance Services. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & B Insurance Services Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Brian Hamzey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005704 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2×4 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 2×4 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2009 S/Richard Sylvester 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006502 Filed: Mar 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Optometry. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Village Optometry, A Professional Corporation, 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Douglas Mitchell Osborne 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004818 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Care. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/Alia Henderson 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005209 Filed: Feb 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Find Your Calm. Located at: 2912 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sonya Grey, 136 S Darien Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Sonya Grey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006318 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dolce Amore Rings by Paola Incisa di Camerana. Located at: 1216 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dolce Amore Heirlooms LLC, 1215 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Paola Incisa di Camerana 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004502 Filed: Feb 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hearts & Harmonies; B. Acoustic Underground. Located at: 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Keri Marie Koistra, 1200 Harbor Dr. N. #11D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Keri Marie Koistra 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005616 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Twins Marketing. Located at: 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. James Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Susette Eccles, 35438 Brown Galloway Ln., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/James Eccles 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004823 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cosmetic Dentistry. Located at: 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catherine J Santone, DDS, APC, 891 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Megan Dietz, DDS, A Professional Dental Corporation, 2126 Willowspring Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Megan Dietz 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005638 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Ultimate Stones. Located at: 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Terry Leroy Myers, 1543 Villa Cardiff Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Terry Leroy Myers 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005745 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Online Coach; B. My Arts Journal. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc, 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005538 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PIE. Located at: 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Dugan Ottow, 1931 Park Crest Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2020 S/Jennifer Dugan Ottow 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004846 Filed: Feb 25, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Symmetry Wellness. Located at: 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephie Elena Steele, 6049 Paseo Carreta, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephie Elena Steele 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005655 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Epoca Bikes USA. Located at: 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drais Holdings LLC, 3230 Waring Ct. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2020 S/Andy J Fenech-Soler 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005775 Filed: Mar 05, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Analytical Services Company; B. Analytical Services Company, DBA ASC Scientific. Located at: 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert Toth, 6518 Oceanview Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Craig Amerigian, 194 Narragansett, Jamestown RI 02835. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1983 S/John Robert Toth 03/13, 03/20, 03/27, 04/03/2020 CN 24400