Legal Notices, April 26, 2019

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following items: 1. CASE NUMBER: 14-287 DR/V/CDP; APPLICANT: Hosseini; APPELLANT: Hosseini; LOCATION: 2155 Manchester Avenue (APN: 261-062-07); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 15 (R-15) Zone and the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of Specific Condition SCA2 of Planning Commission Resolution No. PC2019-04 (related to a sewer easement requirement) for the construction of a Twinhome with side yard setback Variance requests; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 2. CASE NUMBER: 17-206 TPM; APPLICANT: Lewis Bernard Massie; APPELLANT: Darren Kimble c/o The Law Office of Julie M. Hamilton; LOCATION: 2218 13th Street (APN: 264-143-41); ZONING: The property is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, the Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay (H/IBO) Zone, Cultural Resources Overlay Zone and the Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) Zone.; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Development Services Director’s approval of a Tentative Parcel Map to subdivide an existing parcel into two parcels with associated improvements; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov These appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, seven calendar days prior to this hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the City may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff, or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 04/26/19 CN 23180

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 to consider approving a Precise Development Plan Amendment and a Coastal Development Permit Amendment to allow for the: 1) construction of a new grit and screenings annex including applicable equipment; 2) repair, rehabilitation and replacement of existing aging infrastructure through the preliminary and primary areas; 3) construction of 21 new parking spaces to the east of the existing administration building; and 4) construction of a waste hauling truck turn-around area, all located at 6200 Avenida Encinas and more particularly described as: Property identified by Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 214-010-9500, 211-030-0600 and 211-030-0800 Whereas, on April 3, 2019 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-0-1 to recommend approval of a Precise Development Plan Amendment and a Coastal Development Permit Amendment to allow for the: 1) construction of a new grit and screenings annex including applicable equipment; 2) repair, rehabilitation and replacement of existing aging infrastructure through the preliminary and primary areas; 3) construction of 21 new parking spaces to the east of the existing administration building; and 4) construction of a waste hauling truck turn-around area, all within the Mello II Segment of the city’s Local Coastal Program and located at 6200 Avenida Encinas within Local Facilities Management Zone 3. The project is appealable to the California Coastal Commission per Section 30603(a)(5) of the Public Resources Code of the California Coastal Act, which states any development which constitutes a major public works project or major energy facility costing $100,000 or more is appealable to the Commission. The City Planner has determined that the project belongs to a class of projects that the State Secretary for Resources has found do not have a significant impact on the environment, and it is therefore categorically exempt from the requirement for the preparation of environmental documents pursuant to Section 15301 (Existing Facilities). Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after (Click Here) . Thursday, May 2, 2019. If you have any questions, please contact Pam Drew in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4644 or pam.drew@carlsbadca.gov. If you challenge the Precise Development Plan Amendment and Coastal Development Permit Amendment in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: AMEND 2018-0007/AMEND 2018-0008 (DEV2018-173) CASE NAME: ENCINA WATER POLLUTION CONTROL FACILITY PUBLISH: FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2019 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 04/26/19 CN 23161

T.S. No.: 2018-02180-CA A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 Property Address: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: THOMAS W. CURRAN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0762559 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/30/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 355,271.97 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 355,271.97. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 19, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/26/19, 05/03/19, 05/10/19 CN 23181

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 18-20975-SP-CA Title No. 180558935-CA-VOI A.P.N. 222-631-07-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/31/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Cheryl Ann Myers and Phillip R. Myers, wife and husband as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/12/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0029832 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/24/2019 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $930,970.79 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 793 Trailside Place, San Marcos, CA 92078-6907 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 18-20975-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/18/2019 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4691524 04/26/2019, 05/03/2019, 05/10/2019 CN 23159

T.S. No.: 2018-03023-CA A.P.N.: 206-101-16-00 Property Address: 527 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/01/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Michelle Heil, A Married Woman as Her Sole and Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/15/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0578490 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 06/03/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 588,272.59 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 527 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 A.P.N.: 206-101-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 588,272.59. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-03023-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/26/19, 05/03/19, 05/10/19 CN 23158

T.S. No.: 2014-06653-CA A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 Property Address: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/31/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RUBEN P. MEDINA AND RICARDA C. ALONZO-MEDINA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0084666 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 05/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 608,103.73 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 608,103.73. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-06653-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23153

T.S. No.: 190102003 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 17-1147 Order No. 95521294 APN: 265-220-24-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 3/7/2017. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Francisco Claisse Bou and Patricia Davis, Husband and Wife as Community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 3/13/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0114582 in book , page The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded as Instrument 2018-0088312 and recorded on 03/07/2018. of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/14/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,497,630.02 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6840 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 265-220-24-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 190102003. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/10/2019 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Chelcey Romeril, Trustee Sale Officer MK-95521294 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23139

T.S. No.: 2019-0101 Loan No.: VALLEY DRIVE APN: 177-203-14-00 Property Address: 514 VALLEY DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/25/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: OLMOS & ASSOCIATES, LLC A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABLITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES Recorded 12/3/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0621582 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/13/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $218,876.42 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 514 VALLEY DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 177-203-14-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-0101. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/4/2019 WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES 1222 Crenshaw Blvd., SUITE B Torrance, California 90501 Sale Line: (310)212-0700 Kathleen Herrera, Trustee Officer STOX 917940 / 2019-0101 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23136

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 136547 Title No. 8721533 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/13/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 05/10/2019 at 9:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/19/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0744878, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Pedro M. Marquez, a Single Man, Maria Monroy, a Single Woman as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 161-290-75-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 934 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92083 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $351,711.21 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 4/5/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 136547. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4690364 04/12/2019, 04/19/2019, 04/26/2019 CN 23117

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Gilbert Oaks will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: two containers of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23167

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Cynthia Shafer will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23166

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Patrick Maloy will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23165

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Thomas Coyle will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23164

Notice of Sale Take notice that on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., goods held on account of Tiffany Millburn will be sold by public auction at Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92154 in satisfaction of unpaid charges incurred in connection with storage and transportation services. The following is a brief description of the goods that are to be sold: one container of personal household goods, including items to be used in a bedroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, and office. 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23163

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00020269-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jayahna Mahal Navarro filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jayahna Mahal Navarro change to proposed name: Jayahna Mahal Navarro-Jimenez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 19, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23162

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on May 1, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee; Lic.# 754097X; VIN;1C4RJFAGXHC754097. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $5,050.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 04/26/19 CN 23160

SUMMONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LINN TOBY DELAPEÑA, Petitioner, and RICHARD QUIBRERA, Respondent. Case No. 19DR06201 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! Your spouse has filed a petition for the dissolution of your marriage. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of first publication: April 26, 2019. s/ Jeffrey M. Clayson, OSB# 183239 Attorney for Petitioner 80 E. Maple Street, Lebanon, OR 97355 Telephone: (541) 258-3194 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23157

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00038014-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PATRICK LAWRENCE, ACCESS PLATINUM, AND DOES 1 – 20, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LYNNE ZIMET. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Joan T. Jackson, 5737 Alta Vista Ave., San Diego CA 92114. Telephone: 619.991.1118 Date: 07/31/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by J. Ledbetter, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23154

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00019190-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Goulda Selene Angelique Aban filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Goulda Selene Angelique Aban changed to proposed name: Selene Angelique Goulda Aban. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 15, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23152

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 05-04-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 127 Marshal Parker 4/19, 4/26/19 CNS-3242794# CN 23137

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00018106-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Karen Sze-Yao Lam aka Karen SzeYao Lam filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Karen Sze-Yao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam; b. Present name: Karen SzeYao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 08, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23119

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00016552-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn change to proposed name: Elizabeth Ayrin Even. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23116

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PEARL HARDY Case # 37-2019-00016334-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Pearl Hardy. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alison Hardy in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alison Hardy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 02, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Marlene Sanborn, Sanborn Law, PC, 2998 Douglas Blvd Suite 305, Roseville CA 95661 Telephone: 916.782.8188 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010410 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dog Puck Toys. Located at: 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23179

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009629 Filed: Apr 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trove MarketPlace. Located at: 2832 #B State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Ann Moore, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Carrie Ann Moore, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009840 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rob Fournier. Located at: 121 W E St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 208 W J St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert J Fournier, 208 W J St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Robert J Fournier, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008668 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Mama Healing. Located at: 4014 Wooster Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Linn Meekins, 4014 Wooster Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2019 S/Jamie Linn Meekins, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23176

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9010441 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pacific Business Management; B. Pacific Debt Management. Located at: 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 10/02/2014 and assigned File #2014-026313. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. No Failing Inc., 825 College Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Michael J Reminger, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23175

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2019-9010440 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Oceanside Debt; B. Oceanside Business Management. Located at: 4224 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/21/2015 and assigned File #2015-024526. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Debt Doctors Inc., 4225 Oceanside Blvd. #H, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation S/Michael J Reminger, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010173 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nido Plumbing and Mechanical. Located at: 2451 Bella Vista Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pedro Nido, 2451 Bella Vista Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pedro Nido, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010191 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iAuto. Located at: 502 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 60 Kingsbury, Irvine CA 92620. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. iAuto Inc., 60 Kingsbury, Irvine CA 92620. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Korona, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010201 Filed: Apr 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GEMRIDES. Located at: 3850 El Cajon Blvd #A, San Diego CA San Diego 92105. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Indivision Inc., 1723 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/08/2019 S/Joe Miller, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010047 Filed: Apr 17, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Wellness. Located at: 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eunice M Garcia, 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Ismael V Garcia, 7968 Los Pinos Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eunice M Garcia, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009948 Filed: Apr 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BG PhoDOGraphy. Located at: 166 Harding St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Niccola Lee Gentile, 166 Harding St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2019 S/Niccola Lee Gentile, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9010404 Filed: Apr 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Print; B. Angel Printing; C. Los Angeles Printers. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Printing CEO Inc, 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Vladimir Medvinsky, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/19 CN 23168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009855 Filed: Apr 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Nana. Located at: 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amai LLC, 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeannine M Davison, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009766 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mystic Growth. Located at: 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009277 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trendsetter Galz. Located at: 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009128 Filed: Apr 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Tool Co.. Located at: 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tommy David McDonald, 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tommy David McDonald, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008214 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Karma Building. Located at: 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV Clark 89134. Mailing Address: 125 N Acacia Ave., #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Ann Balgresky Himshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134; 2. Dorrell Parker Hinshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2012 S/Jean Ann Balgresky Hinshaw, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009719 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Home Mortgage Loans. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl., 2nd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Movsesian, 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Movsesian, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007361 Filed: Mar 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Pilates. Located at: 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Living Light LLC, 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2002 S/Jennifer Van Deausen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009600 Filed: Apr 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminous Nails & Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 10437 Greenford Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luminous Nails & Spa LLC, 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2019 S/Kaitlyn Nguyen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009282 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Judaic Paper Arts. Located at: 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2019 S/Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007637 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estars LLC. Located at: 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV Clark 89169. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Estars LLC, 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV 89169. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Wood, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008736 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chef 4 Souls. Located at: 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lance Evan Roll, 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Lance Evan Roll, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009279 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arasmas Publications. Located at: 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Joseph Crowley, 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Joseph Crowley, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008188 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow and Jade Interiors; B. Willow + Jade Interiors. Located at: 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Andriany, 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2019 S/Lauren Andriany, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008508 Filed: Apr 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Creations. Located at: 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jumin Jin, 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumin Jin, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008786 Filed: Apr 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty Yuan. Located at: 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wedoglobalization Inc., 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Qingjiang Yuan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008337 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phase Next Investment Group LLC. Located at: 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3460 Marron Rd. #103-239, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phase Next Investment Group LLC, 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2019 S/Jessica Lynn Engelman, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008772 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd, #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1363, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 5331 La Glorietta, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008762 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Move With Terra. Located at: 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terra Louise Burke, 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terra Louise Burke, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008241 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merkaba Artistry. Located at: 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2019 S/Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007839 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelarace; B. Walk For The Fallen. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dental Club One, Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2000 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007840 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cupid Run. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CKR LLC, 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006999 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Constant Service. Located at: 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Sosinsky, 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Sosinsky, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008320 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bearmug. Located at: 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald James Cecil, 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2019 S/Donald James Cecil, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007809 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 264 Fresco. Located at: 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiberius Antro Restaurants Inc., 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2017 S/Elmerinda DiNitto, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007759 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. We The People Insider. Located at: 2323 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real Ste F #604, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Relentless Ventures LLC, 2323 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin French, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008237 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tap Into Truth. Located at: 7801 Paseo La Jolla, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Peterson Espino, 7801 Paseo La Jolla, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Peterson Espino, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008341 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northstar Distributors. Located at: 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Keith La Comb, 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2018 S/David Keith La Comb, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007552 Filed: Mar 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NewCali Company. Located at: 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annais J Granato, 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Rocco S Granato, 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Annais J Granato, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007602 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Global Gifts. Located at: 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Faiella, 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Ann-Louise Strandberg, 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2016 S/Jonathan Faiella, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007893 Filed: Mar 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MOE. Located at: 2195 San Dieguito Dr. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mikhail Ogawa Engineering Inc., 2195 San Dieguito Dr. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2014 S/Mikhail Ogawa, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007648 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MajesticRC. Located at: 3210 Production Ave. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael I Frandsen, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #256, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael I Frandsen, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008183 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KiddoCaps; B. Kiddo Caps. Located at: 201 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #152, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shayla Randi-Kalee Ragone, 201 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #152, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shayla Randi-Kalee Ragone, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006668 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Do Flowers For You LLC. Located at: 7912 Mission Vista Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I Do Flowers For You LLC, 7912 Mission Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2014 S/Jennifer Ikel, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008099 Filed: Mar 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hello Beautiful Beautique. Located at: 2213 S El Camino Real #121, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1036 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darcy Ann Thompson, 1036 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darcy Ann Thompson, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007603 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Handline. Located at: 3773 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica Anne Schwaner, 3773 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Monica Anne Schwaner, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006898 Filed: Mar 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gratitude Junky. Located at: 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Solano, 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA 92082; 2. Jairo M. Solano, 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Anne Solano, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007762 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fluidra. Located at: 2882 Whiptail Loop East #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zodiac Pool Systems LLC, 2882 Whiptail Loop East #100, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2019 S/David D. McKenery Jr, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007698 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fantasy Travel & Tours LLC. Located at: 6474 Ambrosia Dr. #5310, San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fantasy Travel & Tours LLC, 6474 Ambrosia Dr. #5310, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nagy Guirguis Salib, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007711 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discover Vista Village. Located at: 209 E Broadway #B, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vista Village Business Association, 209 E Broadway #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Traci Lawson, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007953 Filed: Mar 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Water Heaters. Located at: 2579 Navarro Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas Jeffrey Kimball, 2579 Navarro Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/27/2019 S/Nicolas Jeffrey Kimball, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23094