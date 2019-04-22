Legal Notices, April 19, 2019

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED FUNDS Olivenhain Municipal Water District (Encinitas, California), pursuant to California State Law (Government Code 50050 and 50056) and Administrative Code Section 16.6, has in its possession a list of Unclaimed Funds being held by Kimberly A. Thorner, General Manager, Olivenhain Municipal Water District, which have not been claimed for at least one year, as follows: Name Amount In U.S. $ Name Amount In U.S. $ Cathy Brasher 35.81 Michael & Shannon Bingham 94.28 Andrew Hargreaves 17.15 Ana Agustin 33.35 Chulha Kim 79.61 Andrea Seccombe 52.44 Scott Holmen 118.06 Graham BloemN 6.29 Alice Bandy 3.97 Peter David Inc 206.39 Esther Keltner 68.22 Bob & Susan Hajek 12.76 Ivelisse Kress 26.18 Ryan Higgins 25.70 Patricia Shakespeare 30.00 Jill Williams 6.49 Mandy Koval 5.92 Peter Slattman 88.02 Carmela Birnbaum 6.39 Clement Ko 5.34 Steven McBrayer 21.55 Edilbert Abillar 17.44 Evgeni Rozman 1 29.18 Stephanie Steers 100.00 Evan Plaice 106.57 Estate of S. Joe Fulleton 101.87 Ananda Moorman 8.43 Danny Monroe 48.60 Michael Oswald 19.42 Tamara Nicodemus 86.07 Michelle E Fonda 181.55 Nancy Adujar 52.53 Peter Leparulo 56.86 Carlampio Garcia 28.43 Rebecca Moore 67.42 Ron & Amy Weaver 9.21 Scott Huber 261.22 Michelle Toledo 2.62 Miriam-Africa Benjamin 23.70 RSF Develop Co. 1.55 Melissa Watson 75.77 Roger Pawson 22.79 Ling Chen 26.82 Heather Mudgett 7.49 Daniel Aharoni 3.72 Anthony Molek 1.50 James Whitmoyer 99.78 Paul & Lisa Hamzey 28.97 Samantha Smith 135.28 Dominador Estoesta 1.08 Mark Waters 100.78 Marianne Cohen 1.63 Jordan Herring 29.69 R. Tulbure 17.44 Julie Marquardt 53.42 Robin & Cynthia Sides 7.76 Ryan Chavez 67.55 Nancy George 12.51 Amelia Vidyanti 115.46 Emily Angeletta 43.38 Santa Fe Valley III, LLC 128.30 Joseph Trupiano 82.76 Ryan House 4.16 Moesas Soto 28.01 Mindy Sugidono 51.27 Hilda Reynoso 73.10 Briant Howes 38.86 Christina McMillan 28.97 Reed Olvera 7.07 Ian Mc Gibben 5.64 Mike Kwon 709.11 Beth Mc Bride 18.74 Andre Bosier 90.21 Dyann Kelly 5.42 J H Park 156.46 Janine Figueroa 65.15 Rosanne Campana 13.26 John Ficquette 7.25 Edward Taylor 16.25 Ladd and Associates 48.78 Michael Norvell 2.60 Lillian Justice 30.23 Travis Sutherland 77.37 Gene Sapper 939.63 Yoshinobu Hashimoto 59.00 Tiffany Huff 35.39 Robert Bragg 54.26 Brian Gelt 36.69 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that unless proof of ownership is made for unclaimed funds held in possession of Olivenhain Municipal Water District Finance Department within 10 days after the date of publication of this notice, Olivenhain Municipal Water District shall take possession or control of funds. After three (3) year in the possession or control of Olivenhain Municipal Water District all unclaimed funds shall become the property of the District’s Operating (Revenue) Fund on the date stated in the notice according to California State Law (Government Code 50050 and 50056). Dated this 12th day of April 2019 Kimberly A. Thorner General Manager Olivenhain Municipal Water District 04/19/19 CN 23135

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS FOR THE PROVISION OF CATERED LUNCH FOR THE SENIOR NUTRITION PROGRAM AT THE ENCINITAS SENIOR CENTER AND THE SAN MARCOS SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER PR-19-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas and City of San Marcos (CITIES) invites Request for Proposals (RFP) for the: PROVISION OF CATERED LUNCH FOR THE SENIOR NUTRITION PROGRAM AT THE ENCINITAS SENIOR CENTER and SAN MARCOS SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposer to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, as well as any addenda. Proposers must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor on PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. To be considered for selection, a Proposal must be received through Planet Bids. The CITIES hereby notify all potential Proposers that they will ensure that in any Agreement issued pursuant to the advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award. The CITIES reserve the right to reject any or all Proposals, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Proposal. The CITIES do not discriminate based on handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Please visit www.encinitasca.gov/bids if you need additional information. 04/19/19 CN 23138

CITY OF ENCINITAS URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the Urban Forest Advisory Committee (UFAC) to be composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group will advise and work together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: a. Review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council. b. Review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council. c. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals. d. Advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day. e. Review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission. f. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. The UFAC meetings will be open to the public, and will convene no less frequently than quarterly. All applicants must be residents of the City of Encinitas. For additional information or an application, you may contact the City Clerk at 505 South Vulcan Avenue in Encinitas, by phone at (760) 633-2601, or by email khollywood@encinitasca.gov. All applications must be submitted no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2019. 04/19/19, 05/03/19 CN 23140

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 2nd day of May, 2019, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Surfer’s Point; CASE NUMBER: 17-205 MUPMOD/DRMOD/PMW/CDP; FILING DATE: August 29, 2017; APPLICANT: Surfer’s Point, LLC; LOCATION: 100 & 2000 Carlsbad Boulevard (APN: 216-042-01 & 05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit Modification, Parcel Map Waiver and Coastal Development Permit to consolidate three parcels into one and construct a 25-unit timeshare hotel in two phases (Phase One- 14 and Phase Two- 11) with associated landscape/site improvements. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Visitor Serving Commercial (VSC) zone, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay zones and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, an Addendum to the Environmental Impact Report (Case #00-201), certified on September 1, 2005, has been prepared for the subject project; STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Village Façade Improvements; CASE NUMBER: 17-177 DR/MIN/SignProgram; FILING DATE: July 31, 2017; APPLICANT: TRC Encinitas Village, LLC.; LOCATION: 105-133 N. El Camino Real (259-121-24); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for a Design Review Permit, Minor Use Permit and Sign Program for façade improvements, new outdoor storage areas, outdoor seating, new parking spaces, landscaping and other associated improvements and a new sign program for the commercial center. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner, 760-633-2718, amaynard@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 1. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5:00 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 04/19/19 CN 23155

T.S. No.: 2014-06653-CA A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 Property Address: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: RUBEN P. MEDINA AND RICARDA C. ALONZO-MEDINA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0084666 Date of Sale: 05/29/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 608,103.73 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5715 Derby Court, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 157-861-18-00 Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23153 If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2014-06653-CA. Date: April 13, 2019 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23153

T.S. No.: 190102003 Loan No.: 17-1147 APN: 265-220-24-00 Trustor: Francisco Claisse Bou and Patricia Davis, Husband and Wife as Community Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 3/13/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0114582 Date of Sale: 5/14/2019 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,497,630.02 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 6840 Paseo Delicias Rancho Santa Fe Area, CA 92067 A.P.N.: 265-220-24-00 Date: 4/10/2019 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc., by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23139

T.S. No.: 2019-0101 Loan No.: VALLEY DRIVE APN: 177-203-14-00 Property Address: 514 VALLEY DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 Trustor: OLMOS & ASSOCIATES, LLC A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABLITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES Recorded 12/3/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0621582 Date of Sale: 5/13/2019 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $218,876.42 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 514 VALLEY DRIVE VISTA, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 177-203-14-00 Date: 4/4/2019 WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES Sale Line: 844-477-7869 04/19/19, 04/26/19, 05/03/19 CN 23136

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 136547 Title No. 8721533 APN 161-290-75-00 executed by Pedro M. Marquez, a Single Man, Maria Monroy, a Single Woman as Joint Tenants, On 05/10/2019 at 9:00 AM, At the entrance to the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Street address: 934 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92083 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $351,711.21 Dated: 4/5/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC For information call (800) 280-2832 04/12/2019, 04/19/2019, 04/26/2019 CN 23117 A-4690364 04/12/2019, 04/19/2019, 04/26/2019 CN 23117 If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – using the file number assigned to this case: 136547. A-4690364 04/12/2019, 04/19/2019, 04/26/2019 CN 23117

AFC-2039 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS# 94900, 94901 On 4/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94900 B0468865H MCS11844AZ 118 44 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL G. MILEWSKI AND JAMIE G. MILEWSKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 06/28/2016 07/14/2016 2016-0351393 1/2/2019 2019-0000308 $37757.93 94901 B0502825S MCS20345CZ 203 45 214-010-94-00 DOUGLAS A. WEST AND VALERIE D. WEST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 04/23/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188297 1/2/2019 2019-0000308 $31913.32 DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23090 If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case. DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23090

DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23090

AFC-2038 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS# 94892-94899 On 4/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 94892 B0497645S MGP16433AZ 164 33 211-022-28-00 ART DAVID JR. AND SOPAN B. DAVID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 12/22/2017 01/18/2018 2018-0019860 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $57571.20 94893 B0497635S MGP17723AZ 177 23 211-022-28-00 ART DAVID JR. AND SOPAN B. DAVID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 12/22/2017 01/18/2018 2018-0019863 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $58689.16 94894 B0445885H MGP19252AZ 192 52 211-022-28-00 JAIME B. CADATAL JR. AND THERESA P. CADATAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 05/19/2015 06/04/2015 2015-0287143 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $30576.16 94895 Y7359455L GPO26916AZ 269 16 211-022-28-00 DEBORATH L. DIXON-SMITH AND BRENDA J. DIXON-SMITH SPOUSES AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 02/29/2012 03/15/2012 2012-0151901 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $23740.97 94896 B0441315C MGP29436BO 294 36 211-022-28-00 EULIC HUMES A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MARIBEL ABANDO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 01/12/2015 03/05/2015 2015-0101681 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $20208.50 94897 B0487675C MGP29905AO 299 05 211-022-28-00 LAKEISHA SHONTA WALKER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MILTON RAY HILL A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 06/16/2017 06/29/2017 2017-0294007 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $27081.03 94898 B0443305C MGP35012AZ 350 12 211-022-28-00 GARY L. RAILSBACK AND MELISSA S. RAILSBACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 03/26/2015 04/09/2015 2015-0167838 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $31582.17 94899 B0497655S MGP35134AZ 351 34 211-022-28-00 ART DAVID JR. AND SOPAN B. DAVID HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 12/22/2017 01/18/2018 2018-0019866 1/2/2019 2019-0000349 $55981.90 DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23089 If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case. DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23089

Afc-2037 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS# 94878-94891 On 4/26/2019 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN DE LONG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2012 03/15/2012 2012-0151940 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $18088.88 94882 B0502735S GMP541647DE 1647 EVEN 54 211-130-03-00 LIZA BENJAMIN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/03/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188649 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $20247.99 94883 B0427465H GMP582150D1E 2150 EVEN 58 211-131-11-00 ALEJANDRO TABLEROS A(N) SINGLE MAN AND BIANCA B. PALESTINO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/09/2014 05/01/2014 2014-0175550 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $15527.93 94884 B0491525C GMP692208D1O 2208 ODD 69 211-131-13-00 STACEY M. ROUTT A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2017 08/31/2017 2017-0401443 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $19665.62 94886 B0498255C GMP532349AE 2349 EVEN 53 211-130-03-00 LYNETTE F. KMON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/09/2018 01/25/2018 2018-0029620 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $27371.83 94887 B4043095H GMO562448AZ 2448 ANNUAL 56 211-130-03-00 BILLY GOUGH AND BARBARA GOUGH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2012 10/11/2012 2012-0623211 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $25189.73 94888 B0482465C GMO563208L2Z 3208 ANNUAL 56 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL H. HEYD AND KATHLEEN E. HEYD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2017 03/30/2017 2017-0142726 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $48821.43 94889 B0475165C GMP693219B1Z 3219 ANNUAL 69 211-131-13-00 CLYDE T. UDASCO AND CHRISTINE V. UDASCO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/08/2016 10/27/2016 2016-0582488 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $28832.91 94890 B0428175L GMP583249A1Z 3249 ANNUAL 58 211-131-11-00 DELBERT L. CURTIS AND CORENA CURTIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/14/2014 05/08/2014 2014-0187927 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $27038.88 94891 B0494935H GMO604433BZ 4433 ANNUAL 60 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL R. FINDLAY A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/25/2017 11/09/2017 2017-0524005 1/2/2019 2019-0000302 $43884.64 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT MARC HUBBARD AT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 DATE: 4/2/2019 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/05/19, 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23088

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-836792-CL Order No.: DS7300-18001602 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/24/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Manuel M Concepcion, an unmarried man Recorded: 10/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0641093 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/26/2019 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $497,110.60 The purported property address is: 507 ROCKLEDGE ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 150-331-30-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-836792-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-836792-CL IDSPub #0151716 4/5/2019 4/12/2019 4/19/2019 CN 23086

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2018-00038014-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): PATRICK LAWRENCE, ACCESS PLATINUM, AND DOES 1 – 20, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LYNNE ZIMET. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego County Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. .The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Joan T. Jackson, 5737 Alta Vista Ave., San Diego CA 92114. Telephone: 619.991.1118 Date: 07/31/2018 Clerk (Secretario), by J. Ledbetter, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23154

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00019190-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Goulda Selene Angelique Aban filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Goulda Selene Angelique Aban changed to proposed name: Selene Angelique Goulda Aban. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 15, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23152

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 05-04-2019, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 127 Marshal Parker 4/19, 4/26/19 CNS-3242794# CN 23137

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, San Marcos Public Storage, 907 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92078 (phone 760-744-6361) will sell by competitive bidding on or after April 25, 2019 at 2:30pm. Auction to be held at above address. Property stored and to be auctioned can be but not limited to; misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items and clothing, possible collectables, tools or similar equip. belonging to: Unit Name Size E08 Maria Rios 10X20 J26 TamaraHolgarte 10X13 D28 Fredrick Houston 5X7 F20 Evencio Diaz 5X10

N09 Antonio Tarantino 10X10 D02 Michael Guzman 5X5 M11 Hector Sanchez 5X10 M06 Sergio Garcia 20X30 Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23134

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held April 29, 2019 at or after 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagctreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Pastor Paul Coleman, E218 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23120

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00018106-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Karen Sze-Yao Lam aka Karen SzeYao Lam filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Karen Sze-Yao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam; b. Present name: Karen SzeYao Lam changed to proposed name: Karen Yikwan Lam. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Apr 08, 2019 Peter C .Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23119

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on April 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM through April 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM via online auction at storageauctions.net. Payment in cash or credit card only. All major credit cards accepted. Property to be sold at above address as follows: couch, bed, bed frame, end table, and miscellaneous items belonging to the following: Unit Name Size 328 Georgiana Gaspard 10×15 Auction held by storageauctions.net 04/12/19, 04/19/19 CN 23118

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00016552-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elizabeth Ayrin Glenn change to proposed name: Elizabeth Ayrin Even. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 29, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23116

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PEARL HARDY Case # 37-2019-00016334-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Pearl Hardy. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alison Hardy in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alison Hardy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 02, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Marlene Sanborn, Sanborn Law, PC, 2998 Douglas Blvd Suite 305, Roseville CA 95661 Telephone: 916.782.8188 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23115

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF REGINA S. SARDINA Case # 37-2019-00014884-PR-PW-CTL [IMAGED] To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Regina S. Sardina. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jack J. Sardina. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jack J. Sardina be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 02, 2019; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V. L. Campo, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #201, Vista CA 92081-6623 Telephone: 760.639.1680 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23085

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2019-00014891-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emma Jean Pace and Justin Robert Poe filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emma Jean Pace change to proposed name: Emma Jean Par; b. Present name: Justin Robert Poe change to proposed name: Justin Robert Par. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 21, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 21, 2019 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009855 Filed: Apr 16, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Nana. Located at: 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amai LLC, 6441 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeannine M Davison, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009766 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mystic Growth. Located at: 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 1778 Orchard Wood Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2019 S/Heidi Kristine Lebherz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23151

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009277 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trendsetter Galz. Located at: 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92154. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janette Uy, 1314 Oro Vista Rd. #110, San Diego CA 92154; 2. Gladys Mission, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janette Uy, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009128 Filed: Apr 09, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Tool Co.. Located at: 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tommy David McDonald, 1732 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tommy David McDonald, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008214 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Karma Building. Located at: 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV Clark 89134. Mailing Address: 125 N Acacia Ave., #103, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Ann Balgresky Himshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134; 2. Dorrell Parker Hinshaw, 1645 Village Center Cir., Las Vegas NV 89134. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2012 S/Jean Ann Balgresky Hinshaw, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009719 Filed: Apr 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Home Mortgage Loans. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl., 2nd Floor, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrew Movsesian, 2744 Llama Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Movsesian, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23147

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007361 Filed: Mar 21, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Pilates. Located at: 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Living Light LLC, 205 N Highway 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2002 S/Jennifer Van Deausen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009600 Filed: Apr 12, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luminous Nails & Spa. Located at: 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 10437 Greenford Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luminous Nails & Spa LLC, 427 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2019 S/Kaitlyn Nguyen, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009282 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Judaic Paper Arts. Located at: 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 7110 Daffodil Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2019 S/Barbara Irene Schenker Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007637 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estars LLC. Located at: 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV Clark 89169. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Estars LLC, 3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy #290, Las Vegas NV 89169. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Wood, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008736 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chef 4 Souls. Located at: 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lance Evan Roll, 2022 Thibodo Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Lance Evan Roll, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9009279 Filed: Apr 10, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arasmas Publications. Located at: 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Joseph Crowley, 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Joseph Crowley, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/19 CN 23141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008188 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow and Jade Interiors; B. Willow + Jade Interiors. Located at: 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Andriany, 7329 Alicante Rd. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/11/2019 S/Lauren Andriany, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008508 Filed: Apr 03, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Summer Creations. Located at: 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jumin Jin, 11082 Caminito Dulce, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumin Jin, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008786 Filed: Apr 05, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Realty Yuan. Located at: 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wedoglobalization Inc., 7313 Calle Conifera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Qingjiang Yuan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008337 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Phase Next Investment Group LLC. Located at: 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 3460 Marron Rd. #103-239, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Phase Next Investment Group LLC, 3573 Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2019 S/Jessica Lynn Engelman, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23130

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008772 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Air Counseling. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd, #200, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 1363, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 5331 La Glorietta, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/04/2019 S/Paul Andrew Clonts, LCSW, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23129

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008762 Filed: Apr 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Move With Terra. Located at: 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Terra Louise Burke, 2921 Valley St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Terra Louise Burke, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008241 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Merkaba Artistry. Located at: 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 3471 Caminito Sierra #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2019 S/Jaimy Lorraine Martinez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007839 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Excelarace; B. Walk For The Fallen. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dental Club One, Inc., 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2000 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007840 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Cupid Run. Located at: 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CKR LLC, 187 Calle Magdalena #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006999 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Constant Service. Located at: 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Sosinsky, 700 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Sosinsky, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008320 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bearmug. Located at: 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donald James Cecil, 440 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2019 S/Donald James Cecil, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007809 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 264 Fresco. Located at: 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tiberius Antro Restaurants Inc., 264 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2017 S/Elmerinda DiNitto, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/19 CN 23122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007759 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. We The People Insider. Located at: 2323 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real Ste F #604, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Relentless Ventures LLC, 2323 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Justin French, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008237 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tap Into Truth. Located at: 7801 Paseo La Jolla, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Peterson Espino, 7801 Paseo La Jolla, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Peterson Espino, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008341 Filed: Apr 02, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northstar Distributors. Located at: 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Keith La Comb, 718 Sycamore Ave. #30, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2018 S/David Keith La Comb, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007552 Filed: Mar 22, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NewCali Company. Located at: 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Annais J Granato, 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Rocco S Granato, 4700 Lanai Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Annais J Granato, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007602 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Global Gifts. Located at: 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Faiella, 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Ann-Louise Strandberg, 2367 Manchester Ave. #A, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/12/2016 S/Jonathan Faiella, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007893 Filed: Mar 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MOE. Located at: 2195 San Dieguito Dr. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mikhail Ogawa Engineering Inc., 2195 San Dieguito Dr. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2014 S/Mikhail Ogawa, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007648 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MajesticRC. Located at: 3210 Production Ave. #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael I Frandsen, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #256, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael I Frandsen, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008183 Filed: Mar 29, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KiddoCaps; B. Kiddo Caps. Located at: 201 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #152, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shayla Randi-Kalee Ragone, 201 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #152, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shayla Randi-Kalee Ragone, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006668 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Do Flowers For You LLC. Located at: 7912 Mission Vista Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I Do Flowers For You LLC, 7912 Mission Vista Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2014 S/Jennifer Ikel, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9008099 Filed: Mar 28, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hello Beautiful Beautique. Located at: 2213 S El Camino Real #121, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1036 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darcy Ann Thompson, 1036 S Pacific St. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Darcy Ann Thompson, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007603 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Handline. Located at: 3773 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Monica Anne Schwaner, 3773 Via Cabrillo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Monica Anne Schwaner, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006898 Filed: Mar 15, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gratitude Junky. Located at: 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Anne Solano, 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA 92082; 2. Jairo M. Solano, 29572 Lilac Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Anne Solano, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007762 Filed: Mar 26, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fluidra. Located at: 2882 Whiptail Loop East #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zodiac Pool Systems LLC, 2882 Whiptail Loop East #100, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2019 S/David D. McKenery Jr, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007698 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fantasy Travel & Tours LLC. Located at: 6474 Ambrosia Dr. #5310, San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Fantasy Travel & Tours LLC, 6474 Ambrosia Dr. #5310, San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nagy Guirguis Salib, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007711 Filed: Mar 25, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discover Vista Village. Located at: 209 E Broadway #B, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vista Village Business Association, 209 E Broadway #B, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Traci Lawson, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007953 Filed: Mar 27, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Water Heaters. Located at: 2579 Navarro Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicolas Jeffrey Kimball, 2579 Navarro Dr. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/27/2019 S/Nicolas Jeffrey Kimball, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26/19 CN 23094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007217 Filed: Mar 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Construction and Development. Located at: 3476 La Mirada Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Genero Skeats Spencer, 3476 La Mirada Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/19/2019 S/Genero Skeats Spencer, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007025 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D’s Nuts and Co. Located at: 238 Via Morella, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Danielle Christine Fontana, 238 Via Morella, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Connor William Farrington, 12760 Via Cortina #1, San Diego CA 92014. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Christine Fontana, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005741 Filed: Mar 06, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet Sammies. Located at: 1420 Sweetbriar Cr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JuJu Mats LLC, 1420 Sweetbriar Cr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julie Rosado, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005561 Filed: Mar 04, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Styling Houses. Located at: 2386 Newport Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: PO Box 284, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cheryl Ann Holmes-Purdy, 2386 Newport Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2019 S/Cheryl Ann Holmes-Purdy, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006603 Filed: Mar 13, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spiritual Nutritionist; B. Spiritual Nutritionist LLC. Located at: 645 Ocean View Ave. #A, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Spiritual Nutritionist LLC, 645 Ocean View Ave. #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Amy Natalie Pamensky, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007003 Filed: Mar 18, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD North County Florist. Located at: 200480 Lake Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: PO Box 1094, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel D Garlejo, 200480 Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/18/2019 S/Joel D Garlejo, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006228 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ogden Pacific. Located at: 930 Melaleuca Ave. #P, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-827, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katherine Lee Youngdale, 930 Melaleuca Ave. #P, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2018 S/Katherine Lee Youngdale, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23076

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9006383 Filed: Mar 11, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrated Landscape Design & Consulting LLC. Located at: 3828 Milan St., San Diego CA San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Integrated Landscape Design & Consulting LLC, 3828 Milan St., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael S Smith, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007168 Filed: Mar 19, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cindy Epstein Food Styling. Located at: 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Focus Point Media Inc., 1152 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2019 S/David Epstein, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007326 Filed: Mar 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Charlies Electric Bike; B. Charlie’s Electric Bike. Located at: 710 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 751 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marki Inc., 710 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Christine Sougias, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9005455 Filed: Mar 01, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cabrera’s Pool and Spa Service. Located at: 1062 Osborne St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ricardo Cabrera Navarro, 1062 Osborne St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/16/2013 S/Ricardo Cabrera Navarro, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2019-9007235 Filed: Mar 20, 2019 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benjamin Divya; B. Samantha Park. Located at: 4646 Robbins St., San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diana Lee, 4646 Robbins St., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2016 S/Diana Lee, 03/29, 04/05, 04/12, 04/19/19 CN 23071