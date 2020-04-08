Legal Notices, April 10, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2020-23, Adoption of the Five-Year Transnet Local Street and Road Program of Projects (Regional Transportation Improvement Program) for Fiscal Years 2020/21 through 2024/25. Meeting Date: April 22, 2020 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Pursuant to the State of California Executive Order n-29-20 and the amended County Health Order dated March 18, 2020 (limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people), members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. Public comments must be submitted via email to: clerk@encinitasca.gov. Comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting, will be provided to the City Council and read into the record at the meeting for up to three minutes or in accordance with the time period established by the Mayor/Chair. Comments received after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council and made a part of the meeting record. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk 72 hours or more prior to disability accommodations being needed. S/Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 04/10/2020 CN 24464

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TRIENNIAL REPORT ON WATER QUALITY RELATIVE TO PUBLIC HEALTH GOALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Carlsbad Municipal Water District (CMWD), will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, to consider approval and authorizing submittal of the CMWD Triennial Report on Water Quality Relative to Public Health Goals (PHGs). The Triennial PHG report is intended to provide information to the public in addition to the required Annual Water Quality Report made available on the City’s web site July 1st of each year. Copies of the report are available for public inspection on the City of Carlsbad’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/services/depts/pw/utils/water/quality.asp. Persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to send an e-mail to clerk@carlsbadca.gov before the item is heard at the April 21, 2020 City Council meeting. You can participate in the meeting by e-mailing your comments to the City Clerk at clerk@carlsbadca.gov prior to commencement of the agenda item. Your comments will be transmitted to the City Council. If you desire to have your comment read into the record at the City Council meeting, please indicate so in the first line of your e-mail and limit your e-mail to 500 words or less. The meeting can be viewed online at www.carlsbadca.gov or on the City’s cable channel. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after April 16, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Mark Biskup in the Public Works Utilities Division at (760) 438-2722 or Mark.Biskup@carlsbadca.gov. PUBLISH: April 10, 2020 CITY OF CARLSBAD CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT 04/10/2020 CN 24463

CITY OF ENCINITAS ORDINANCE NO. 2020-07 AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CALIFORNIA ENACTING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON EVICTIONS DUE TO NONPAYMENT OF RENT FOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL TENANTS ARISING OUT OF A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN INCOME OR SUBSTANTIAL OUT-OF-POCKET MEDICAL EXPENSES RESULTING FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, OR GOVERNMENTAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19 WHEREAS, a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with symptoms that include fever cough and shortness of breath ranging in severity from mild illness to death, was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province in China in December 2019; and WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern; and WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, United States Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a Public Health Emergency for the United States to aid in the nation’s health care community in responding to the COVID-19 virus; and WHEREAS, on February 19, 2020, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors ratified a declaration of local health emergency related to COVID-19; and WHEREAS, on March 4, 2020, the Governor of the State of California declared a state of emergency to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19; and WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States of America declared a national emergency and announced that the federal government would make emergency funding available to assist state and local governments in preventing the spread of and addressing the effects of COVID-19; and WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Governor of the State of California issued Executive Order N-28-20, which suspended “[a]ny provision of state law that would preempt or otherwise restrict a local government’s exercise of its police power to impose substantive limitations on residential or commercial evictions” of certain tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, on March 18, 2020, the City of Encinitas (“City”) City Council ratified the Emergency Services Director’s proclamation of the existence of a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Health, and the San Diego County Health Officer have all issued recommendations including but not limited to social distancing, staying home if sick, canceling or postponing large group events, working from home, and other precautions to protect public health and prevent transmission of this communicable virus; and WHEREAS, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and supply chains are impacting many local companies due to overseas factories operating at reduced capacity and a drastic reduction in tourism; and WHEREAS, as a result of the public health emergency and the precautions recommended by health authorities, many residential and commercial tenants in the City have experienced or expect soon to experience sudden and unexpected income loss; and WHEREAS, the eviction of commercial tenants results in the loss of local, family owned businesses, the loss of jobs for employees, and negative impacts surrounding to businesses, potentially leading to urban decay; and WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of California has stated that individuals exposed to COVID-19 may be temporarily unable to report to work due to illness caused by COVID-19 or quarantines related to COVID-19 and individuals directly affected by COVID-19 may experience potential loss of income, health care and medical coverage, and ability to pay for housing and basic needs, thereby placing increased demands on already strained regional and local health and safety resources, including shelters and food banks; and WHEREAS, further economic impacts are anticipated, leaving residential and commercial tenants vulnerable to eviction; and WHEREAS, during this local emergency, and in the interest of protecting the public health and preventing transmission of COVID-19, it is essential to avoid unnecessary housing displacement, to protect the City’s affordable housing stock, and to prevent housed individuals from falling into homelessness; and WHEREAS, displacement of residential tenants caused by eviction would create undue hardship on these tenants by making it difficult to follow public health orders and guidance of social distancing and isolation, and would further put them at risk of homelessness due to the City’s documented shortage of affordable housing, putting these tenants and the general public at great risk; and WHEREAS, this Ordinance enacts a temporary moratorium on residential evictions intended to promote economic stability and fairness within the City’s rental market during the COVID-19 pandemic, to prevent avoidable homelessness, to preserve the public peace, health, safety, and public welfare, and to enable tenants in the City whose income and ability to work is affected by COVID-19; and WHEREAS, business closures and reduced business hours, in addition to public health orders to limit public gatherings and socially distance, will have a financial impact on local businesses, and displacement of commercial tenants caused by eviction would worsen the present crisis by causing financial instability for business owners and employees and by reducing the available jobs for City residents once the crisis is abated; and WHEREAS, this Ordinance enacts a temporary moratorium on commercial evictions intended to promote economic stability and fairness, and to promote a stable business and job market WHEREAS, in the interest of public peace, health and safety, as affected by the emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19, it is necessary for the City Council to exercise its authority to issue these regulations related to the protection of the public peace, health or safety. BE IT ORDAINED, by the Council of the City of Encinitas, as follows: Section 1. Findings: The City Council finds that each fact set forth in the preceding recitals is true and correct and incorporated by reference. Section 2. Eviction Moratorium: That a temporary moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent by residential and commercial tenants in the City of Encinitas who are directly impacted by the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, is imposed as follows: (a) No landlord shall take action to evict a tenant for not timely paying rent that was due on or after March 27, 2020, if the tenant provided written notice to the landlord, on or before the date that each rent payment was due, that the tenant is unable to pay rent due to financial impacts related to COVID-19, except that for rent payments that were due from March 27, 2020, up to and including April 1, 2020, the tenant shall notify the landlord not later than April 7, 2020. (b) As used in this Ordinance, “financial impacts” means a substantial decrease in household income for a residential tenant, or in business income for a commercial tenant, due to business closure, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, layoffs, or substantial out-of-pocket medical expenses. A financial impact is “related to COVID-19” if it is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or any governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including complying with any public health orders or recommended guidance related to COVID-19 from local, state, or federal governmental authorities, sick with COVID-19, caring for a household or family member who was sick with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, or caring for a child whose school was closed in response to COVID-19. (d) Within two (2) weeks of providing each notice under subsection (a), the tenant shall provide the landlord documentation or objectively verifiable information that the tenant is unable to pay rent due to financial impacts related to COVID-19. (e) If a tenant complies with the requirements of this Ordinance, a landlord shall not take any of the following actions based on the tenant’s nonpayment of rent: charge or collect any late fees for rent that is delayed for the reasons set forth in this Ordinance, serve a notice, file, or prosecute any action to obtain possession of the property rented by that tenant or otherwise endeavor to evict that tenant for nonpayment of rent, including resorting to notice pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure sections 1161, 1161.1, or 1162, filing or prosecuting any unlawful detainer action based on a three-day pay or quit notice, or pursuing a no-fault eviction. (f) Tenants who were afforded eviction protection under this Ordinance shall have up to six months from the end of the period during which this Ordinance is effective or the withdrawal of Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-28-20, whichever occurs soonest, to pay their landlords all unpaid rent. The Council may extend this Ordinance by subsequent resolution if conditions at that time warrant an extension. During that time period, the protections against eviction in this Ordinance shall apply. At the end of this six month period, a landlord may evict a tenant who has not paid all outstanding rent and resort to all remedies available to the landlord under the lease and the law. (g) Nothing in this Ordinance relieves the tenant of liability for unpaid rent after expiration of the provisions of this Ordinance. Notwithstanding subsection (f), nothing in this Ordinance prohibits a landlord from collecting all rents that are due at the time a tenant moves out. (h) A tenant with financial impacts related to COVID-19 may use the protections afforded in this Ordinance as an affirmative defense in an unlawful detainer action. Section 3. Duration. That this moratorium shall last until the local emergency is terminated or the withdrawal of Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-28-20, whichever occurs sooner, but the Council may extend the time periods in this Ordinance by adoption of a subsequent resolution. Section 4. Implementation. That the City Manager may adopt rules and regulations reasonably necessary to implement this Ordinance, including adopting definitions of substantial out-of-pocket medical expenses and substantial loss of income. In the event the State of California issues law or guidance on implementing an eviction moratorium or defining these terms, that law or guidance shall control over the City Manager’s adopted rules and regulations. Section 5. Conflict of Laws. That this Ordinance is intended to supplement, not to duplicate or contradict, applicable state and federal law and shall be construed in light of that intent. Section 6. Interpretation. That the provisions of Title 1 of the Encinitas Municipal Code, including those relating to construction and interpretation, and enforcement of administrative remedies, shall apply to this Ordinance. Section 7. Enforcement. That the City reserves the right to enforce the administrative remedies in Title 1, Chapter 1.08 and to pursue any other remedies legally available against individuals knowingly or intentionally violating the provisions of this Ordinance or falsifying information to qualify for the relief granted in this Ordinance. Section 8. Urgency. The City Council finds that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of housing displacement, loss of income, and homelessness for many people in the City of Encinitas and surrounding areas, as more fully described in the recitals of this Ordinance. The City Council further finds that, unless this Ordinance is effective and its regulations are immediately put in place, the public health, safety and welfare will be at risk. Therefore, the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare requires that this Ordinance be enacted as an urgency ordinance pursuant to Government Code section 36937(b) and that it take effect immediately upon adoption its adoption by the affirmative vote of at least four (4) members of the City Council. Section 8. Uncodified. That this Ordinance shall not be codified. Section 9. Severability. That, if any provision of this Ordinance is held invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, such provision shall be considered a separate, distinct and independent provision and such holding shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the other provisions of this Ordinance. Section 10. Reading. That a full reading of this Ordinance is dispensed with prior to passage, a written copy having been made available to the Council and the public prior to the day of its passage. Section 11. Certification. That the City Clerk shall certify to the adoption of this Ordinance, and the City Clerk shall cause this Ordinance or a summary thereof to be published as required by law. PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a special meeting of the City Council held on the 1st day of April 2020. \Catherine S. Blakespear Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor City of Encinitas APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Leslie E. Devaney Leslie E. Devaney, City Attorney City of Encinitas ATTESTATION AND CERTIFICATION: CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing ordinance was duly adopted at a special meeting of the City Council on the 1st day of April, 2020 by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Hubbard, Kranz, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the City of Encinitas, California, this 2nd day of April, 2020 \Kathy Hollywood Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 04/10/2020 CN 24458

T.S. No. 082885-CA APN: 165-491-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/8/2020 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/18/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0223846 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CHARLES FEDERMACK, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3333 BUENA HILLS DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $383,960.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 082885-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 925644 / 082885-CA 04/10/2020, 04/17/2020, 04/24/2020 CN 24460

T.S. No. 19-21112-SP-CA Title No. 191178073-CA-VOI A.P.N. 150-331-31-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/02/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Diane S Polovitch Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 12/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0908638 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, CA. Date of Sale: 05/27/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $355,422.83 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 520 Brooks St Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 150-331-31-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-21112-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/23/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 04/10/2020, 04/17/2020, 04/24/2020 CPP 350514 CN 24459

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM:. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Miller Brent F334 1PM Ornelas Rachel C315 1:15PM 04/03/2020, 04/10/2020 CN 24445

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013608-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): William Lawrence Fischman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: William Lawrence Fischman change to proposed name: William Bradley Dynan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 05, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 13, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24428

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2020-00013215-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Robert Zajkowski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Robert Zajkowski change to proposed name: Robert Aloysius Zakoski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 23 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Mar 11, 2020 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007158 Filed: Mar 30, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bong Store. Located at: 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Huong Thi Dieu Dang, 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Linh Ngoc Tran, 904 Melaeuca Ave. #H, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/2019 S/Huong Thi Dieu Dang 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2020 CN 24462

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007148 Filed: Mar 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center. Located at: 3230 Waring Ct. #M, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oceanside Foot & Ankle Center, 3230 Waring Ct. #M, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2019 S/Jeffrey Robert Brooks 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2020 CN 24461

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006461 Filed: Mar 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chi Energy Spa. Located at: 9833 Pacific Height Blvd. #G, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chi Energy Spa Inc., 9833 Pacific Height Blvd. #G, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mei de Zhang 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24457

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005628 Filed: Mar 03, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gogo Displays; B. Entrenational Inc. Located at: 170 Mace St. #D11, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91911. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Entrenational Inc., 720 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Stapley 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006431 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whyzze. Located at: 678 Puesta del Sol, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-511, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Misti Cain, 678 Puesta del Sol, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Misti Cain 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007106 Filed: Mar 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Madison Rae Cookie Company. Located at: 1639 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kimberly Cawkwell, 1639 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2020 S/Kimberly Cawkwell 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006876 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Franck Hair Salon. Located at: 2019 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Franck H. Inc., 552 Cerro St., Encinitas CA 92024-4703. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2007 S/Maryline Houdin 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2020 CN 24447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007086 Filed: Mar 20, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K9 Therapeutic Massage. Located at: 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bonell D Gallacher, 1215 Blue Sky Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonell D Gallacher 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24442

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005720 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angel Academy. Located at: 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy, 7211 Mimosa Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2010 S/ Balasubramaniam Ramaswamy / Alla Vladislavovna Ramaswamy 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006931 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vapor Studio. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 422 Andrew Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Palmerson dba Vapor Studio, 5431 Avenida Encinas #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2004 S/Ricardo Camargo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24438

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006865 Filed: Mar 18, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seedlink Upstarts. Located at: 1515 Lake Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 995, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Anne Elizabeth Mudge, 3425 Alta Vista Dr., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2020 S/Anne Elizabeth Mudge 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24437

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006313 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Made Thru Love. Located at: 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raghad H Chenavo, 4145 Ponce de Leon Dr., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2020 S/Raghad H Chenavo 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24436

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9007006 Filed: Mar 19, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Talents. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd. #113, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Keith Listiak, 1987 Courage St., Vista CA 92081; 2. J. Craig Johnson, 141 Creeks Edge Ct., Clemmons NC 27012. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/07/2020 S/Jeffrey Keith Listiak 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24435

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006802 Filed: Mar 17, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alloy Shaping Technologies. Located at: 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Craig Wolbrink, 626 Paseo Rio, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Craig Wolbrink 03/27, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17/2020 CN 24434

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006715 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creating Change for Children; B. C3. Located at: 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc., 502 Orange Grove Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/13/2020 S/Deborah Ferraro 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006699 Filed: Mar 16, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Endless Insurance Services. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & B Insurance Services Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #176, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Brian Hamzey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005704 Filed: Mar 04, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2×4 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 2×4 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2009 S/Richard Sylvester 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006502 Filed: Mar 12, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Village Optometry. Located at: 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Village Optometry, A Professional Corporation, 711 Grand Ave. #2, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2020 S/Douglas Mitchell Osborne 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9004818 Filed: Feb 24, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Veterinary Care. Located at: 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Affordable Veterinary Care, 2860 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/24/2020 S/Alia Henderson 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9005209 Filed: Feb 27, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Find Your Calm. Located at: 2912 Managua Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sonya Grey, 136 S Darien Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2020 S/Sonya Grey 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2020-9006318 Filed: Mar 11, 2020 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dolce Amore Rings by Paola Incisa di Camerana. Located at: 1216 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dolce Amore Heirlooms LLC, 1215 Crestview Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2020 S/Paola Incisa di Camerana 03/20, 03/27, 04/03, 04/10/2020 CN 24419