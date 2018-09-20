Latest Viejas Casino addition is a getaway for grownups

Willows Hotel & Spa features a salt-water spa pool, spa garden, salt sauna and steam room; hair, manicure and pedicure stations; and a 24-hour fitness center. Courtesy photo

We stood in the small park between hotel buildings at the Viejas Casino & Resort near Alpine and looked skyward. Promptly at 9 p.m., the sky began to explode

All rooms at the adults-only Willows Hotel & Spa at Viejas Casino & Resort are 600-square-foot suites. Courtesy photo

in green, red, gold and silver fireworks — some of them bright bursts of circular color, some fizzling down to earth in snake-like formations, and others shooting skyward from the roofs.

The loud and sparkly celebration was staged at the East County resort to mark the Labor Day weekend. The festivities also were a part of the official opening of the all-suites Willows Hotel & Spa at Viejas, the newest addition to the ever-expanding resort-kingdom of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians.

Visitors must leave the kids at home for this one; this newest hotel and spa are adults-only territory where they are pampered and indulged — perfect for a couple’s weekend or a gals’ getaway.

And from North County, it’s only a 50- to 75-minute drive, but it feels like a world away.

Visit www.viejas.com or call (619) 445-5400.

