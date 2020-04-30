Las Villas De Carlsbad’s Honk for Hugs

On Saturday, May 2 at 2:00 pm, Las Villas De Carlsbad Senior Living will be hosting a “Honk for Hugs” drive-by parade for their residents and families. Join them in lifting the spirits of their cherished residents who have been socially isolating during the pandemic crisis.

Help the team at Las Villas De Carlsbad bring smiles and cheer to those who are not able to see their loved ones during this quarantine. Let the honking and cheering show support for our cherished senior community.

Bring your family and friends too, as it is s a great way to show you care during this challenging time. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with your kids and other family members, load up the car and join in the parade.

Let the kids make signs of love to hold out the window, honk, scream “hugs and kisses” and let them blow kisses to our residents who aren’t able to see their kids, grandkids and friends during this quarantine.

We are all in this together, help spread the community of love. Las Villas De Carlsbad Senior Living is located at 1088 Laguna Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92008