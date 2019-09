Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation announces its 14th annual Kayak Clean-Up and Fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. People can enjoy kayaking water normally closed to boating and help clean up the lagoon. Tickets $60 per person. Kayaks are provided or bring your own. To register, visit batiquitosfoundation.org.