June Cutter announces candidacy for Assembly seat

REGION — Attorney and businesswoman June Yang Cutter announced her 2020 candidacy today for Assembly District 77.



Cutter is currently the president of her local parent-teacher association and sits on the board of the California Women’s Leadership Association.

June Yang Cutter

In her announcement, Cutter framed herself as a fiscal conservative trying to increase the lifespan of the state’s economy and keep it healthy for “our children, and future generations.”



“I believe that wasteful spending backed by out-of-touch politicians in Sacramento threatens the fiscal security that generations of Californians have worked to achieve,” Cutter said. “It is time to roll up our sleeves and find viable, long-term solutions to California’s economic problems.”



Cutter, who launched her campaign as a Republican, is aiming to flip an Assembly seat that a Republican actually won in 2018.

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, ran and narrowly won as a Republican in 2018 but re-registered as a Democrat in January, citing a change of heart.



With Maienschein re-registering as a Democrat, Marie Waldron, R- Escondido, and Randy Voepel, R-Santee, are the only Republicans left representing parts of San Diego County.

Waldron and the county’s Republican Party called Maienschein a turncoat and “the absolute worst kind of politician” after he announced his defection.



Waldron, state Sen. Brian Jones, D-San Diego, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate have already endorsed Cutter in the race.

The district includes sections of northeastern San Diego County, including Poway and Rancho Santa Fe as well as San Diego communities like Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Miramar and Scripps Ranch.