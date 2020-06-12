July 4 show in Vista will go on

VISTA — The Fourth of July will go on.

The City Council approved its continued celebration of Independence Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although with several stipulates.

Mainly, the city will open Brengle Terrace Park on July 4 to the first 600 vehicles at $20 per car. Residents must remain inside their vehicles during the fireworks celebration to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

Councilwoman Amanda Rigby and Councilman John Franklin brought forward the issue during the June 9 meeting to discuss the options for the city and residents. Rigby said the Fourth of July event is one that should not be canceled.

“The community seems fired up about it,” Councilman Joe Green said. “I want it to be a day they can celebrate.”

Franklin said between 7,000 to 8,000 come into the park. He also wondered about social distancing in the park to accommodate more people to enjoy the show.

However, Franklin also discussed the vehicle option in an effort to not run afoul the county’s health orders.

“This is the celebration of our Independence and I think it’s important to continue a sense of normalcy,” he said. “I trust our residents to gather and follow the social distancing protocols.”

City Manager Patrick Johnson said three cities in San Diego County are conducting their celebrations, which includes El Cajon, Santee and Poway. El Cajon and Santee are doing no-gathering celebrations, while Poway is allowing a limited number of cars to enter Poway Lake.

Johnson’s biggest concern, though, was if Vista is the only North County city to have a celebration, it is likely residents from other cities to come into Vista to watch the show.

“It might put a strain on our neighborhoods,” he said. “That is a concern from a law enforcement and traffic options.”

Additionally, Star 94.1 radio in San Diego will continue to broadcast the songs in sync with the show, Johnson said.

Mayor Julie Ritter recalled her father’s memory, a World War II pilot, saying the holiday always reminds her of him and what his memory means to her. Councilwoman Corinna Contreras also supported the celebration, noting the tradition in Vista and the country of celebrating the freedoms of the nation.