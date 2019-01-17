Joyworks unveils weekly happy hour fundraiser

Every Thursday at the Hunstman Bar at The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe Janet Lawless Christ, the founder of Joyworks Network, can be spotted at her weekly fundraiser to help local nonprofits. “Good Joy Hunting Happy Hour in the Hunstman,” is the place to be for friends to gather while raising funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations.

“Our weekly happy hour is all about shining a spotlight on the local nonprofits doing incredible work in San Diego County,” Lawless Christ said. “We focus on the causes we care about such as helping the homeless, children, pets, urban gardens, the environment, wildfire fire victims and much more — just think about how much of an impact we can have 52 weeks out of the year.”

Mixologist extraordinaire Dutch House shakes up a new “Joyworks Cocktail” every week for which The Inn donates $1 for every drink purchased. Patrons also have the opportunity to chip in a little more toward these organizations in need of financial assistance.

“I love bartending. It’s what I’ve done for the last 25 years,” House said. “So, to be in this environment, and at the same time be able to help a myriad of different charities is a perfect blend.”

House said his passion is to enhance the dining and social experience through bartending. The Hunstman, he said, brings people together to exchange thoughts and engage in conversation.

“Good Joy Hunting Happy Hour in the Hunstman can help make us accountable by helping make somebody’s life better — there’s this nice, almost kind of serendipitous energy,” he said.

While imbibing in a signature cocktail, patrons have a chance to learn more about the charity of the week and hear some live music at the Hunstman Bar.

The most recent Joyworks charity of the week was the FACE Foundation, which provides lifesaving money toward surgery for pets so that their owners do not have to consider economic euthanasia.

FACE Foundation Executive Director Danae Davis described being chosen as charity recipient as touching.

“We are very grateful to Janet, to Joyworks, and The Inn for this new spirit of corporate giving into the new year and being able to spread the joy and kindness to other people that are in need and through very fun ways like happy hour,” Davis said.

Davis said the FACE Foundation is a local nonprofit organization and every cent counts.

“Every dollar helps to make a difference in the lives of pets and families in need,” she said. “We continue to try and grow each year because the number of pets that we save each year is growing, so we have to make sure that we’re on par with how much money that we’re granting out to the community.”

The upcoming Good Joy Hunting Happy Hour calendar includes the following charitable recipients:

Jan. 17: Tender Loving Canines

Jan. 24: Door of Faith Orphanage

Jan. 31: Spot Saves Pets One At A Time

Feb. 7: Homeless Garden Project

Feb. 14: Breast Cancer Angels

Feb. 21 Brain Tumor Foundation

Feb. 28: Connect-Med International (Cleft Palate Surgery)

Good Joy Hunting Happy Hour in the Hunstman Bar at The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. To learn more about upcoming events, visit JoyworksNetwork.com. Charities wanting spot consideration are asked to contact Lawless Christ at (858) 335-7700.