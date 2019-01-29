Joyworks Speaker Series debut features international cannabinoid researcher

RANCHO SANTA FE — Joyworks Network launched its Joyworks Wonders Speaker Series on Jan. 22, with an exclusive platform dedicated to international cannabinoid researcher Dr. Stuart Titus, the CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. based in San Diego. Nearly 100 participants took part in the speaker series held at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

According to Janet Lawless Christ, the founder of Joyworks, the speaker series was designed to encourage dialogue in a listening audience on topics that matter.

“My goal for this monthly event is to really broaden awareness,” she said. “CBD oil is such a relevant topic these days, I thought this was an ideal time to engage a discussion to an astute audience led by Dr. Stuart Titus, one of the most regarded icons in the industry.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is America’s first publicly traded cannabis company which also has sales divisions such as HempMeds and Kannaway.

Titus said that he was honored as the first speaker for Joyworks and he intended to share the benefits of cannabis.

“The human body has this tremendous internal endogenous cannabinoid system — this is a fairly new discovery in the history of the medicine but a tremendously profound discovery that our bodies actually produce our own internal cannabinoids — but yet we can supplement our endogenous cannabinoid system by taking cannabinoids,” Titus said. “So, we really believe these are essential and vital nutrients that help support our higher levels of health and wellness.”

According to Titus, many individuals are actually cannabinoid deficient. This deficiency may lead to many medical conditions difficult to treat such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, migraine headaches, and digestive disturbances, which are all brought about by an internal endogenous cannabinoid deficiency.

“There’s been additional research over the years showing that this endogenous cannabinoid deficiency is the root cause of low digestive issues, because these endocannabinoids, really make up the digestive process in the actual digestive tract itself,” he said. “And further research from Stanford University shows that the early onset of Alzheimer’s and dementia is brought about by an endogenous cannabinoid deficiency.”

Titus noted that if individuals were to start 50 milligrams of nonpsychoactive CBD oil, and add that to their regular diet, this could promote a good health and wellness regimen.

Titus was also quick to point out the misconceptions surrounding CBD oil.

“We’ve all been programmed with the propaganda that the cannabis plant is the most evil substance or compound on the face of the planet, has no medicinal use, and has addictive type tendencies,” Titus said. “Well, nothing could be further from the truth.”

Titus went on to say that CBD oil does not have these intoxicating side effects, but instead, all the tremendous benefits of the cannabis plant. That said, Titus encourages buyers to do their due diligence because not all CBD oil is the same.

Testing of the product is essential.

“Quality assurance is something that’s very important and obviously you want to make sure that your product actually does contain CBD because many products do say they have CBD, but they only have dopamine, melatonin or serotonin — those kinds of a ‘feel good’ chemicals, but you don’t get the real benefit of CBD,” he said. “You want to make sure you’re dealing with a national brand that has been well tested, like our companies that have established a triple lab testing protocol.”

A certification level Titus referred to was the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval that has undergone the regulatory process.

Titus said it’s been great to see a vast number of people jumping on the CBD bandwagon because it is a revolution for overall health and wellness.

“We really think CBD has the potential to be the veritable fountain of youth in many ways because it is a regenerative type of capability for the central nervous system,” Titus said.

To learn more about the upcoming Joyworks Wonders Speaker Series, visit JoyworksNetwork.com.

