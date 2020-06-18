Josh Brolin, Jenifer Lewis among celebrities chose for Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — Josh Brolin, Courteney Cox, Jenifer Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, The Judds, Kelly Clarkson and Don McClean were among the celebrities selected today to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2021 was chosen by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selection panel, based on hundreds of nominations sent to the committee.

“The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” committee chair Ellen K said in a statement. “The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of

Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Being selected to receive a star does not automatically mean a person will actually get one. People who are chosen have two years to schedule a ceremony, after which the selection expires.

Members of the latest Walk of Fame class are: