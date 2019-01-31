Jones to deliver her first State of the City address

For the first time in eight years, there will be a new face delivering San Marcos’ State of the City address.

Newly elected Mayor Rebecca Jones is set to give the annual speech on Feb. 26, her first since taking over for Jim Desmond, who was elected to the County Board of Supervisors.

The address is organized by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, and coincides with the chamber’s annual business recognition luncheon.

The luncheon begins at 11 a.m.

Jones said she will discuss the city’s economic importance, public safety and highlight some of the last year’s accomplishments, while looking ahead to upcoming goals for the city in the 2019.

“As North County’s education hub and safest city, San Marcos is a rising star,” Jones said. “ We have we gone from 25 to 37 parks in just 10 years, and our world-class educational institutions are creating a talented workforce — a pipeline for regional talent capable of keeping and attracting high-paying jobs and industry to our region.

“With tremendous success, comes new challenges — I’m all about the solutions and ready to work collaboratively so that future generations can have the same opportunities to thrive right here in San Marcos,” Jones said.

Jones defeated former City Councilman Chris Orlando in the race to replace Desmond.

The San Marcos City Council recently unanimously appointed Escondido Assistant City Manager Jay Petrek to fill her vacancy on the council.

The State of the City Address is held in the University Student Union Ballroom at Cal State San Marcos.

Tickets are available on the Chamber’s website at https://chamber.sanmarcoschamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-city-address-9751.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Melanie Jamil with the Chamber at (760) 744-1270 or melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com.

San Marcos TV will rebroadcast the speech beginning in mid-March on Cox Communications Channel 19, Charter Spectrum Channel 24, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 or on demand at www.san-marcos.net and www.sanmarcoschamber.com.