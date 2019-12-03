Join Pacific Coast Spirits for its grand opening on Dec. 5 — Prohibition Repeal Day!

We are excited to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of Pacific Coast Spirits, this Thursday, December 5th at 404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054. Doors open at 11am. Join us at Oceanside’s new craft distillery and restaurant to celebrate the anniversary of Prohibition Repeal Day. A day that Prohibition, otherwise known as the “Great Experiment” ended and America was free to consume alcohol once again. What better way to celebrate the opening than having a “prohibition themed” party and the release of Pacific Coast Spirit’s (PCS) first batch of American Single Malt. This release will be a limited bottling of their handcrafted small batch Single Malt Whiskey and will be available for sale at Pacific Coast Spirits only. The talented staff will be ready to greet you and share more about this amazing adventure! The team of bartenders will be preparing a special craft cocktail menu for the event and through the weekend to celebrate this momentous milestone! Bring friends and family and experience this drinking / dining experience in a cozy and relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

Pacific Coast Spirits was founded by Nicholas Hammond in 2015. Nicholas, a former Mechanical Engineer, was inspired to open his own distillery after his passion for process and libations continued to become more prevalent in his daily living. Nicholas found himself continuously learning and conversationally educating others on the distillation process and creation of spirits that were quoted as “some of the best they had tasted”. Over the last decade, he has traveled to many regions learning and mentoring under other makers, blenders, and distillers. He learned of Pisco by traveling through Atacama and Coquimbo in Chile. He formulated his own recipe for Tequila 10 years ago on one of his many trips to Jalisco, Mexico. He has studied under some of the most world renowned master distillers and master blenders in the industry and his passion has always gone beyond the spirit. “I have learned so much from my mentors, their techniques of slow-distillation and traditional methods of blending truly help me daily in elevating our products and what ultimately makes it into every bottle,” said Nicholas Hammond. Nicholas continued his education and passion by apprenticing under one of Texas’s Award Winning distilleries, famous for their big bold Texas Corn Whiskey. He also worked at one of the largest private distilleries in LA to help produce approximately 1000 barrels a year. He has traveled as a consultant helping other distilleries get up and running and bring their stills “alive” for production. Nicholas has spent the last six years of his life focused on distilling and laying down product, but before that he was formally trained in Napa, Ca in winemaking and has been winemaking with his family over the past 10 years. Through all of this informal training, Nicholas is now pursuing a Masters in Distilling/Brewing through Heriot-Watt University in Edinburg, Scotland. He is a California Native and enjoys bringing this experience and passion to his home area to North County San Diego to share with like minded folks.

Pacific Coast Spirits is Nicholas’ vision to create a craft distillery true to the craft and adventure as well as the Pacific Coast Region. This is a place where friends and family can come together to enjoy quality spirits and food while continuously learning and witnessing where their products are being made (start to finish). The vision comes together with the team/family he has built here in Oceanside, California. “We have a true synergy of bounty and libations here at Pacific Coast Spirits and are committed to sourcing ingredients locally. We are proud to be a grain-to-glass distillery, meaning all of our whiskeys are made from raw ingredients, not from neutral grain spirit (NGS). Sustainability is core to our business and is key to our future. It is our duty to make it an effort in everything we do; in process and in waste. All of our spent grains go to local ranchers as feed, we compost all of our green waste from the restaurant and recycle wherever possible,” said Nicholas. The focus on local agriculture will continue through its family-friendly restaurant. Leading the kitchen is Head Chef Nick Schaller, whose menu of shareable plates will include a sampler of housemade bacon, local fish crudo, and fried chicken with a cornbread waffle that features the spent grain from the corn whiskey production. Pacific Coast Spirits is leading the charge as a craft distillery and kitchen concept in San Diego and the only one of its kind. The location is family friendly, casual and comfortable with an elevated hospitality experience. They currently make the following spirits: Vodka, Gin, Brandy, Agave Spirit and Whiskey. Within the Whiskey Family, they have a White Whiskey, a Bourbon, and an American Single Malt, with many more distinct releases to follow.