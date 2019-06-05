JetBlue Airways moves to Terminal 1 at Lindbergh

REGION – Effective June 5, JetBlue Airways at San Diego International Airport (SAN) moved its terminal operations to Terminal 1. The move is the second phase of SAN’s airline relocation efforts.

JetBlue will join Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines on the west end of Terminal 1, utilizing gates 11–18.

JetBlue is the seventh largest carrier at SAN in terms of operations, with year-round nonstop service to Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). JetBlue commenced service in San Diego in 2003. In 2017, JetBlue launched its premium class Mint service on its SAN-BOS and SAN-JFK routes.

For all dining and shopping options, and other amenities offered at Terminal 1, please visit: www.san.org/Shop-Dine-Relax.

For an interactive map of the airport, visit: https://sanmap.san.org.