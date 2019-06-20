It’s roller hockey season

OCEANSIDE — Tri-City Inline Hockey League will hold free Roller Hockey Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Aug. 10, Aug.17, Aug. 24, and Aug. 31, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s rink, 4300 Mesa Drive.

Clinics run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for mites (8 years old & under) & squirts (10 & under); and from 10:30 a.m. to noon for peewees (12 & under) & bantams (17 & under). The day will include free skating lessons, games, drills, and scrimmage. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. No skills? No gear? No problem! Equipment “starter kits” (stick/shin guards/elbow guards/chest pads) are available for first time players for $50 with valid Fall Season registration.

Season registration fee for new players is $84 (includes a jersey) plus $14 AAU sports insurance. Assessments are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 5. The Fall-2019 season runs Sept. 20 through Nov. 23. Playoffs and Championships Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. Games are on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. for bantams and Saturdays for other divisions. Register and get the full schedule at TCIHL.com. Questions may be addressed to tricityinlinehockey@gmail.com or call (760) 282-4452.

Inline hockey is a fast-paced but safer game compared to ice hockey. It is considered a contact sport, but body checking is prohibited. Players use inline skates, a type of roller skates unlike quad skates, which have two front and two rear wheels, inline skates typically have two to five wheels arranged in a single line.