It’s easier than ever to build a Granny Flat in Encinitas

Above: Cross Construction Inc. has a team of experienced workers who self-perform all of their landscape and hardscape projects. Courtesy photo

You’ve just learned your mother-in-law needs to move in and you’re already panicking about space. Or maybe you’ve been wanting to find a way to generate additional income through a rental unit?

Look no further, consider adding an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) built by Encinitas-based Cross Construction Inc. These granny flats, or guest houses, are attached or detached residential dwelling units on the same lot as an existing single-family dwelling unit.

And building an ADU has never been easier or cheaper since the city of Encinitas passed a new ordinance waiving all city development fees and has provided eight pre-approved ADU building plans ranging from 224 SF to 1,200 SF.

In addition to giving mom her own place, or generating additional income, ADUs increase property value and can enhance your family’s overall lifestyle.

Once you decide on adding an ADU to your property, Cross Construction Inc. can help with all phases from financing, design, permitting and construction. Cross worked with an interior designer to select a couple different finish packages that you can choose from, or you can work directly with the Cross designer to customize your finish selections.

Locally owned Cross Construction Inc. is a leading commercial and residential general contractor serving the community of San Diego County, founded by Presley N. Cross in 1987. Cross specializes in ADUs, custom home construction, residential remodels, landscapes, and commercial builds.

Cross has a team of experienced workers who self-perform all of their landscape and hardscape projects. Striving to build excellence in San Diego County, Cross Construction Inc. values its home roots and the community of Encinitas.

Whether it is the expertise of the Cross team, the depth of its planning, the quality of its craftsmanship or its attention to your specific construction needs and desires, Cross is committed to bringing your construction project to life.

We invite you to consider building your ADU now and start living your dream lifestyle!

For more information about Cross Construction Inc. visit their website at crossconstruction.com and follow them on social media @crossconstructioninc

Phone: 760.758.3639; Email: build@crossconstruction.com