Intense heat wave set for San Diego area

REGION — The June gloom’s gone, and it’s time for a real July fry.

An expansive high-pressure zone over Southern California will kick the summer heat into overdrive across the San Diego area over the next several days, delivering significantly elevated temperatures throughout the region, including coastal areas , according to meteorologists.

The anticipated intense hot spell prompted the National Weather Service to schedule a one-day excessive-heat warning for the county. The advisory, running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, projects mercury readings as high as 118 degrees Fahrenheit in desert locales, 110 in inland-valley communities, and 102 in the mountains and coastal areas.

High surf from Hurricane Fabio, currently located about 850 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, was expected to create strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions.

The NWS placed San Diego County beaches under a high surf advisory, which went into effect 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 9 p.m. Friday. Surf levels of 6-8 feet and as high as 10 feet will be possible in Orange and northern San Diego counties, forecasters said.

Authorities urge the public to avoid the potential health hazards of such wilting conditions by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, seeking out shady and/or air-conditioned environments, and checking up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are handling the heat all right.

Additionally, while young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, it’s particularly the case during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, according to the NWS.

A slow cooling trend is expected to begin Saturday and continue into next workweek, the agency reported.