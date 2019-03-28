Infinite expression scholarship fundraiser celebrates students with creative passions. If you’re in the mood to enjoy local art this coming weekend along with a hearing some great music head to the fourth annual “Infinite Expression” scholarship fundraiser presented by the Forrester David Cravens Foundation.

According to the founder of the event it is once again a celebration of North County’s creative community including local artists, performers and musicians, all to provide scholarships for Vista High School students with creative passions pursuing a higher education.

“We’re excited for the event and every year we have a great time,” Foundation Director Tim Mensalvas said. “This event is unique in that we try to provide a fun and enjoyable space for the community to connect and showcase their work. As our fourth annual, we have expanded the layout, added more artists.”

He said Forrester David Cravens Foundation was first established eight years ago to continue the legacy of “our good friend Forrester David Cravens who passed away in a tragic car accident with his girlfriend Shedel Lamando.”

“They were both very creative people, so we wanted to support the creative youth in our community as they pursue their creative passions and higher education,” he said.

Mensalvas added the proceeds raised at the annual event go directly toward its fourth round of 4DC Creative Scholarships to be handed out at the end of the 2019 spring semester, around June.

“Grab some of your buds, put on your best duds and don’t miss out on the first big event of the year to support North County high school students, artists, performers, and musicians,” he said.

Featured artists include Andrew Jones, Blake Kniffing, Brooks Sterling, Collin Worrel Photo, CreatorsKrew, Diane Gephart, Erin Ternes, Hana Wilcox, Jaime Pantoja, Joy Caillouette, Kay Lim, Kelly King, Kim Le, Lo Combs, Maria Espach, Marikate Dougan, Megan Wirth, Michael Ridge, Mike Stidham, Niall Morga, Nicole Rafferty, niickdraws, Rami Jubran, Russel Spencer, Samuel Palacios, Shawn David Baker, Simone Jones, Small Talk Max, Tommy Duenas and Torrey Schaefer

Featured special performances include DevvLov, Jimmy Patton, Mogli, Nixon the Poet, Shane Hall and Steffy Abayan

In addition to the great local art and music visitors can look forward to live art, spoken word and a VHS Student Art Contest. Sponsored in part by The Panther Foundation. Winners will be chosen by the attendees of the event. Students will receive a $100 art supply gift card; second and third place will receive $50 art supply gift cards.

Arts and crafts will be hosted by the Backfence Society and The Hill Street Country Club. Local food from Mexico City Cuisine, appetizers, French pastries from the Oside Bakery and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered.

Special limited-edition Collab beer from Booze Bro’s and the Forrester David Cravens Foundation will be for sale with 15 percent of beer sales donated to the foundation. Unique local raffle bundles, games and a photo booth will be on hand, too.

Ticket info:

Limited tickets available. Buy in advance.

General admission ticket $25 ( $30 at the door ); admission, complimentary appetizers and a raffle ticket.

4DC limited edition package $35 ( $40 at the door ); admission, 2 raffle tickets, 1 beer ticket, “local hook-up” vouchers, 1 limited edition 4DC patch, a 4DC sticker bundle, and a surprise limited edition 4DC merch.

VHS art students free

Parents of VHS art students $12

This event is family friendly; children 12 and under are free.

To learn more about the FDC Foundation and the 4DC Creative Scholarship check out the website at www.FDCfoundation.com

Follow the FDC on Instagram (@4dc.foundation) to stay updated on event news, upcoming scholarships, and future events and projects.