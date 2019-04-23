Inaugural North County San Diego Women’s Conference comes to CSUSM

The inaugural North County San Diego Women’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 27 at the Cal State San Marcos campus.

The event is a collaboration between CSUSM Feminists Unite and the North County San Diego Women’s March organizers and will focus on the power of storytelling, from oral traditions passed down through generations to narratives unfolding in real time.

The keynote speaker will be Aliza Amar, founder of the nonprofit organization Breaking the Silence Together.

Amar’s story of surviving sexual violence and sex trafficking is compelling and empowering. She has spoken at many high-profile events and was the lead organizer of San Diego’s #MeTooMarch.

Since 2005, after realizing the extent to which violence against women is prevalent throughout society, she has made it her mission to advocate for changing the social stigma that forces women to live in silence.

She wants to inspire other women and girls to break away from the chain of pain, shame and suffering in silence and to help them find their own voices and empowerment.

Additional speakers and sessions will focus on environmental justice, consent, financial freedom, murdered and missing indigenous women and more.

This all-day conference will also include break-out sessions for young people (ages of 12 to 17) and activities for younger children (ages 5-11).

The event will also include a story circle, financial coaching workshop, inspiring art project, meditation and a nature walk around sacred places and native garden.

Tickets are $20 (general admission) and include lunch.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/north-county-san-diego-womens-conference-tickets-58417759090.