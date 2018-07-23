In less than 24 hours, two pedestrian fatalities on North County railroad tracks

CARLSBAD — In less than 24 hours, two pedestrian fatalities were reported at separate train stations in North County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Earlier this morning, a woman reportedly jumped from the Poinsettia Station platform onto the tracks and was killed by an Amtrak train travelling southbound, according to witness accounts. The train came to a stop several hundred yards down the tracks, just north of an overpass on Poinsettia Lane west of Avenida Encinas.

As a result of the fatality, the North County Transit District (NCTD) shut down the rail line for several hours, before passengers disembarked and were shuttled to their destinations.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, another individual was killed after being struck by a train in Oceanside. The fatality occurred north of Oceanside Harbor Drive on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to media reports.

In both instances, the trains were traveling at a high rate of speed and were unable to prevent a collision.

Lt. Amber Baggs, of the Transit Enforcement Unit, said investigators have not determined an official cause of death in the case, stating that an autopsy may reveal more information.

Both investigations are still in preliminary phases and Sheriff’s deputies had no additional information.

The individuals have not been identified and names will not be released until authorities contact next of kin.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) recently broke ground on the new $33.7 million Poinsettia station, projecting to increase safety measures, extend and elevate the platform, add a second track and an pedestrian undercrossing to allow for safe passage under the tracks. The project will be completed in 2020.