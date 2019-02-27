I-5 to close Feb. 28 through March 1

Starting Feb. 28, at 9:30 p.m., and running through March 1, at 5 a.m., all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 (I-5) will be closed to vehicular traffic from the interchange of I-5 and Interstate 805 to La Jolla Village Drive.

During the overnight closure, crews will pour concrete to construct the structure of the Trolley overpass spanning I-5 at Voigt Drive.

Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid congestion. Traffic signs have been posted detailing detour options along I-5.

The Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend Blue Line Trolley service from Old Town north to the University City community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and Westfield UTC. Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in 2021.

To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoast.