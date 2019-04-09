Humorist Richard Lederer hosts Healthy Aging conference

RANCHO SANTA FE — Well-known linguist, humorist and columnist, Richard Lederer, will serve as master of ceremonies for the upcoming fifth annual Healthy Aging Conference.

The event is sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center and is being held April 26 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, 15150 San Dieguito Road.

The conference features expert speakers, lunch and the opportunity to explore senior resources, along with prize drawings.

Conference speakers include Deborah Szekely, founder of fitness resort and pioneer in the spa industry including the Golden Door and Rancho La Puerta; Mary Walshok, PhD, author, educator, researcher, associate vice chancellor for Public Programs, and dean of Extension at UCSD; Dr. Alexandra Bunyak, a specialist in non-surgical Regenerative Medicine; Livia Walsh, RN, LMFT, MS, MA and licensed psychotherapist and senior mindfulness teacher at UCSD’s Center for Mindfulness.

The cost of registration is $30 and includes lunch. The deadline for registration is April 19. You can register for the conference by calling the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center at (858) 756-3041.

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit senior service organization providing resource information, informational programs, enrichment classes, and social activities for seniors and their families.