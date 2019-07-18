How to vacation on Amtrak

REGION — Southern California’s top destinations are at their best during the summer. Instead of navigating busy freeways, packed parking lots and crowded downtowns, start your summer getaway with a trip on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has stations in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Onboard amenities such as a market-style café, Wi-Fi, power outlets, and a comfortable ride that let you arrive refreshed and ready to explore.

Travel by train to these top summer events:

— The Disneyland Resort – Now to Dec. 31. Amtrak riders can unlock a 5-percent savings on Theme Park admission and the Disney MaxPass at PacificSurfliner.com/Disney. Getting There: Ride the train to Anaheim and show your Pacific Surfliner ticket for a free shuttle ride to and from the resort area on Anaheim Resort Transportation Route 15. The bus drops off and picks up passengers at the Disneyland Main Transportation Center.

For more trip ideas, train schedules, special offers, and more, visit PacificSurfliner.com.

— Del Mar Race Track – now through Sept. 2. The summer season at the Del Mar Racetrack features races from Wednesdays to Sundays, with special activities scheduled on the weekends, including concerts, pony rides for kids, food festivals, happy hours, and more. Enjoy a day of horse racing with an ocean view. Getting There: Ride to the Solana Beach Station and board the free shuttle to the racetrack.

— Orange County Fair – July 12 to Aug. 11. Getting There: Ride the train to Anaheim, Santa Ana, or Irvine and connect with the OC Fair Express. This bus provides frequent and direct connections between the train stations and fairgrounds on weekends, and it’s free to ride for passengers who show a valid Pacific Surfliner ticket. Plus, everyone who rides the OC Fair Express will receive a coupon for $4 fair admission (a savings of up to $10).

— Ventura County Fair – July 31 to Aug. 11. Nicknamed “The County Fair with Ocean Air”, the Ventura County Fair sits close to the beach. Getting There: The fairgrounds are located adjacent to the Ventura Station. Once you get off the train, the entrance to the fair is only steps away.