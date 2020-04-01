How to dramatically strengthen your immune system with liquid nutrition

Born and raised in Amsterdam, Holland, Charles Van Kessler had his family snatched away from him at the very early age of 2 by the Nazis.

He was forced to live in a state-run orphanage. After eight years of abuse, he couldn’t take it anymore. So at the age of 9 he ran away and lived on the streets of Amsterdam for four years. Then one day he met an American family who, God bless them, arranged for Charles to get a green card and come to America.

But the anguish of a malnourished mind and body took its toll on young Charles. He was in bad shape, even suicidal.

He started taking handfuls of vitamin pills because he wanted to feel better. Unfortunately that didn’t help him. After studying everything he could find on nutrition for 12 years, meeting worldwide with doctors, biochemists and bioengineers, he discovered that a liquid vitamin would increase absorption dramatically, resulting in much greater results. Then it still took him another eight years to fully develop his product that the world had never seen before, Passion 4 Life.

Charles’ wife, Linda, came up with the name because of the way Charles lives his life.

Dr. Keith Scott-Mumby, world renowned professor of nutrition who has studied nutrition all his life, swears by Charles’ product.

“There is nothing else on the market that even comes close to Passion 4 Life,” says Dr. Scott-Mumby. “It would take 40 of the No. 1 selling vitamin pills in America to get the amount of B vitamins in 1 ounce of Passion 4 Life.”

“But you can’t really compare,” says Charles. “Because with many pills and tablets there is only 10%-20% absorption. Whereas, when you drink Passion 4 Life you get up to 98% absorption within three minutes.”

There have been many clinical tests and there is a live video analysis on the website www.passion4lifevitamins.com to prove it. “It’s for everyone who wants to have a healthy and happier life,” says Charles. It is safe for kids, adults and seniors.

You do not have to take Passion 4 Life with food because each ounce is based in Aloe Vera for good absorption. Passion 4 Life is made of 135 vitamins and minerals designed to dramatically strengthen your immune system as well as increase energy, focus and stamina naturally. It is gluten free, with no GMOs, soy, caffeine, dairy, wheat, artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners of any kind. It is great for the entire family.

Many unpaid celebrities use and endorse Charles’ product, including Regis Philbin, who has been taking it for nine years. Kevin Harrington, the original shark from Shark Tank, has credited it for improving his health. It has been Charles’ mission to turn his tragic beginning in life to a story of reinvention and hope for all. So he started Passion4Kids.org, a non-profit charity that helps homeless, neglected, abused, underprivileged children as well as children in emergency situations in the United States.

When you buy a bottle of Passion 4 Life, 10% of your purchase goes to fund this charity.

So when you do something for your own health, you are also helping a child in need.

Order Passion 4 Life vitamins online today at www.passion4lifevitamins.com.