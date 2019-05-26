House includes $185 million in funding for Camp Pendleton projects

CAMP PENDLETON — More than $185 million in federal funding has been included in the new Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill for two military construction projects at Camp Pendleton.

On May 26, Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) announced the funding was included in the new fiscal year 2020 House Appropriations bill for the projects on base.

Previously in March, Levin wrote a letter asking the House Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies to prioritize funding for Camp Pendleton.

The construction projects include a new, consolidated information center that will serve as headquarters for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, as well as an area mess hall and consolidated warehouse.

According to Levin, the readiness of the Marines and Sailors at Camp Pendleton is “critical” to the country’s national security.

“The 70,000 military and civilian personnel, Marines, Sailors and their families that make up Camp Pendleton’s daytime population are integral to the identity and economy of my district,” Levin wrote in the letter. “The entire population and workforce at the base is dependent upon continued upgrades to the facilities and infrastructure.”

Levin has previously demonstrated his support for funding for military construction projects and other improvements at Camp Pendleton.

In February, Levin defended nearly $124 million in funding for military construction projects at Camp Pendleton by voting for a bipartisan resolution that rejected President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration regarding the border. That funding was being used to make improvements to the base, including $47 million to improve drinking water infrastructure.

In March, Levin introduced a bill that would increase accountability and oversight over private contractor-provided housing for military families after a Reuters investigation found some instances of poor living conditions in privatized military housing on Camp Pendleton and other military bases throughout the country.

Some service members were reportedly found to be living in homes with persistent mold blooms, water leaks, and rodent and insect infestations.