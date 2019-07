Classic cars like this 1951 Chevy will be on hand as the Vista Rod Run returns Aug. 4 to Vista Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 30 trophies up for grabs. The “Rumblefest” will feature. classic and custom hot rods, street rods, muscle cars and trucks. Online car/vendor registration can be found at vistarodrun.eventbrite.com More information can be found on VistaRodRun.com, by e-mail at info@VistaRodRun.com or call (760) 390-2932. Spectators are free.