Homeless in Encinitas?

Are you aware that our Encinitas Mayor and City Council Members are voting to make Encinitas the Regional Center for the Homeless for ALL of North County?

Please re-read and think about the long-term consequences of that statement!

Jewish Family Services (JFS) applied for and received a HEAP (Homeless Emergency Aid Program) government grant in the amount of $256,369 to establish a “Homeless Parking Lot” in North County. JFS pitched it to many cities in our North San Diego County region and the concept was rejected. Then JFS tapped their satellite affiliate, The Leichtag Foundation located on Saxony Road here in Encinitas!

Last year our Mayor, Council and City Attorney held two “closed-session” meetings to discuss placing a homeless parking lot on the Leichtag Property, which sits in the middle of a dense residential neighborhood. There was no required public notice and no Community forums to alert the citizens of our City.

This former Ecke property now owned by the Leichtag Foundation is zoned Agricultural in perpetuity. To get around this, the Mayor and Council decided to “lease” a parking lot on the AG property, which became “public” property and therefore could get around the change in zoning without a public vote!

November 20, 2019, at a City Council meeting JFS officially requested to operate the homeless parking lot at Leichtag. Your Mayor and Council voted 4-1 to allow the item to progress to contract negotiations to be brought back for a City Council meeting next Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Please be there.

There are several aspects to consider here:

Providing a place for people to continue to live in their cars, is no solution and only supports those living conditions. It does not extend a hand for the better.

Breakdown for distribution of the $256,369 grant funds, the actual amount going to “Client Homeless” is $5,000.00 (2%). The rest goes to Personnel Salaries and Operating Costs for Jewish Family Services.

With this particular type of HEAP grant, the host organization is not allowed to ask for social security numbers or residency, so how will they know who they are screening?

Currently, the City supports an “Opening Doors” program through the Community Resource Center at $107,000 a year. It has been very successful in helping our small population of known homeless to receive food, shelter and sustainable programs for training and jobs…a worthwhile investment.

Supervisor Gaspar at her town hall meeting here last week, said “Dump HEAP” as it does not offer a sustainable program or means to truly change a homeless family’s or individual’s circumstances. She offered several sustainable alternatives and financial support through the County to the City to activate programs to serve our current population who are homeless or living in vehicles.

Lest you think that this one designated parking lot on Saxony Road in Leucadia will be confined to this one neighborhood – better think again! This proposal will make all our City Neighborhoods the Regional Homeless Center – a Mecca attracting a very large homeless population to our small seaside city. We need to support the homeless who are now in Encinitas – not make it more competitive for them to receive help.

In a recent newspaper interview, the Mayor stated that the three entities involved, the City Council, JFS, and Leichtag would need to get together to discuss how best to handle this issue. I find it amazing that the most important group in this city – the citizens – the voters – are not considered part of this equation! Don’t you?

This is our City – please don’t let us become the Regional Homeless Center for North County. Don’t be sold out for $256,000! RESIST! Send emails to: Council@encinitasca.gov. Sign the PETITION against this HEAP grant at: change.org/StopTheLot

Sheila S. Cameron

Former Mayor of Encinitas