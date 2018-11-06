Home technology that helps you adjust to time, weather changes

With the time and weather changes upon us, we’ll soon be arriving home to a darker, colder house. But the latest smart home technology and a strong internet connection can help families better adjust to daylight savings and the winter months.

Smart lights. Don’t waste energy or money leaving the indoor or porch light on all day to keep away would-be burglars. Turn individual lights in your home on or off using your smartphone or tablet with Cox Homelife automation features. You can also set automatic lighting timers if you want to turn the porch or living room light on before arriving home. As for that four-legged family member – Cox Homelife’s lighting control function means your pet doesn’t have to be in the dark if you’re getting home later than expected.

Don’t waste energy or money leaving the indoor or porch light on all day to keep away would-be burglars. Turn individual lights in your home on or off using your smartphone or tablet with Cox Homelife automation features. You can also set automatic lighting timers if you want to turn the porch or living room light on before arriving home. As for that four-legged family member – Cox Homelife’s lighting control function means your pet doesn’t have to be in the dark if you’re getting home later than expected. Smart thermostats . Forgot to turn off the heating before you left for work? Or maybe you want the house to be nice and toasty when you get home at night. Cox Homelife features programmable thermostats that allow you to remotely turn the heat and air in your home up and down and on and off so that you have the perfect temperature.

. Forgot to turn off the heating before you left for work? Or maybe you want the house to be nice and toasty when you get home at night. Cox Homelife features programmable thermostats that allow you to remotely turn the heat and air in your home up and down and on and off so that you have the perfect temperature. Home cameras. Daylight savings means the kids may be home by themselves when it’s already dark. Home security brings piece of mind to families, and the latest in home monitoring such as Cox Homelife offers remote live video viewing, professional monitoring, video recording, and customizable notifications, allowing you to keep an eye on your loved ones and your home even if you’re not there. Learn more about smart home security and automation at com/homelife .

Daylight savings means the kids may be home by themselves when it’s already dark. Home security brings piece of mind to families, and the latest in home monitoring such as Cox Homelife offers remote live video viewing, professional monitoring, video recording, and customizable notifications, allowing you to keep an eye on your loved ones and your home even if you’re not there. Learn more about smart home security and automation at . Smart locks. Roughly 30% of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door, and about 34% enter through the front door. Make sure you locked the door when you left the house. A smart lock will allow you to remotely control the doors to your home from your smartphone, but they can do so much more. Smart lock features through Cox Homelife include voice commands, customized chimes to recognize certain visitors or family members, activity logs, and integration with other smart devices in the home. You can even set up special codes for house sitters, dog walkers, and deliveries.

Roughly 30% of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door, and about 34% enter through the front door. Make sure you locked the door when you left the house. A smart lock will allow you to remotely control the doors to your home from your smartphone, but they can do so much more. Smart lock features through Cox Homelife include voice commands, customized chimes to recognize certain visitors or family members, activity logs, and integration with other smart devices in the home. You can even set up special codes for house sitters, dog walkers, and deliveries. Next Generation Internet Connection. Just as important as the smart home technology you select is the internet service you choose. To get the optimal experience from your smart home devices and technology, make sure you have the right internet speeds for your household. Cox Gigablast offers the next generation gigabit internet speed (1 gigabit is equivalent to 1,000 megabits per second) and can connect dozens of smart devices in the home simultaneously.

When it comes to smart home technology, Cox offers a variety of internet speeds to fit the individual household need. Take a short quiz on the speed advisor at www.cox.com to determine which speed is right for your home.